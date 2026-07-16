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norica's avatar
norica
20h

Thank you Dr. Day.

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1 reply by John Day MD
Paul Snyders's avatar
Paul Snyders
19h

Great stuff, John – thank you for this timely compilation of sources and your own insights!

When visiting a new friend, I am always fascinated by what I find in their library (or sometimes film collection, or even on their walls). Gives me clues to thinking and aesthetics, but also places where our enthusiasms can most easily meet. Many of your sources are familiar to (and beloved by) me already, so much that I’ll seek out the rest also, just for being in such good company!

I was close-following a hundred and fifty brilliant people myself up until a few months ago – this latest mess with Iran sort of burned-out my spirit for that level of close attention. I’ve been a history nut since I was a kid, and it’s getting harder and harder to deny they are going for broke – which means tragedy beyond imagining for so many people we love – and also being called crazy for seeing it so clearly (since 1999, in my case) by those who would rather bury their heads as long as possible (instead of trying to plan to thwart the madness, or at least soften the blow).

Also – thank you doubly, as a boomer and physician, for not forgetting about victims of shots. I had three close friends hospitalized because of them, during the madness, and lost my patience with denialist boomers then, also (still haven’t even noticed every single kid subjected to these protocols experienced life-changing harm – so outrageous – so, thank you for representing for the ‘beloved exception’ faction I always take trouble to note).

Cheers, John – and do please excuse me if I find myself irresistably playing Dr John’s version of “Big Chief” in my head, as an energetic and enlivening soundtrack! ;o)

PS - WRT to the ‘seat of empire’ question – you might get a kick out of this recent tilt

https://paulsnyders.substack.com/p/mything-inaction

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