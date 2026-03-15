Seeing Apparitions,

Perceptions are shigfting from another brief US regime-change operation to world War-3, as global supplies of mideast oil and gas, initially 20% of global production have been stopped cold at the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran appears ready to maintain this block indefinitely. Some of the interventions of Iran, Israel and the US also destroy capacity to pump, transport and refine oil, which will be slow to repair when the conflict may end. Current intelligence assessments of the US and Israel are that the Iranian political and military leadership is stable and popular support has increased since Iranian civilians have been heavily bombed, especially the schoolgirls on the first day.

The semi-official report from Trump and Rubio is that the US had to attack Iran, because Israel was going to attack with nuclear weapons, and the US didn’t want that. The current, not-so-confirmed scuttlebut is that Israel is again threatening to nuke Iran, maybe even use the “Samson Option” and nuke the whole neighborhood, since the regime managing the zionist state is existentially threatened.

Are Israeli elites existentially threatened 2 1/2 years into multi-front war against every non-Jew in the Mideast? They have escalated against Lebanon after violating the ceasefire every single day for half a year, and are taking losses from Hezbollah in the process. Gaza in still being choked to death, and Palestinians are still being starved, lynched, arrested, tortured in prison and robbed. There is no rebuilding, no water, no medical relief for them.

There have been rumors since early this month of multiple decapitation strikes carried out against Israeli intelligence, military and govenmental elites, which can’t be confirmed, but are not being effectively refuted either.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has not been seen in public for over a week, and has not done his usual 2 per day communications in that time, and he just missed a military council meeting for the first time ever. His house was blown up. there was video. His son Yair Netanyahu is a podcaster who has also fallen silent in this same time period.

Photographs were supposedly taken of Netanyahu at the port of Ashdod Wednesday 3/10/26, and then a video released by the state of Israel wherein he gave a typical speech about advancing to “greater Israel”, but there were a few anomalies that suggested that it was an AI fabrication. there were transiently 6 fingers on Netanyahu’s right hand,an extra pinky finger without a fingernail persisted for a second or 2. Within “Netanyahu’s” mouth his tongue was apparent, and his front teeth, but his molars and pre-molars flashed in and out of existence between the tongue and mouth-opening. You may want to view these anomalies yourself.

The implication is that Netanyahu is killed or severely wounded and cannot communicate, himself. Might that be an “existential threat” to the zionist state of Israel? Might a non-zionist state of Israel be secure going forward?

What group decides whether to nuke the whole neighborhood when it comes down to the wire? In the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Described in a book by Chaim Herzog, who was in the upper echelons of power, Golda Meir and Moshe Dayan were considering how they might be forced to attack all neighbors with their nuclear weapons, at what point they would make that suicidal decision, to kill everybody. They were very stressed by this truly existential question. As the tides turned against Syria, and Egypt was willing to relent for the return of the Sinai, they were relieved of the stress. Since then Isral has gotten long range ballistic missiles and submarine launched cruise missiles, presumed to be armed with nuclear warheads, as well as air launched platforms, including cruise missile and gravity bomb nuclear devices. Israel coul hit any major port city in the world, and most of the major cities of the US and Europe.

This killing-everybody-when-Samson-dies paradigm is the essence of the Samson Option. How far does it extend? There is no official discussion of it. Scott Bessent, who is always calm, dominant and self-contained was giving an extended interview when he was called away to the situation room for an hour. Upon his return to the camera he was visibly stressed and his voice trembled.

What was discussed in the situation room? There are speculations, and a body language analysis of the video clip.

If there is to be an unseating of the western financial and military empire from the mideast oil lands, then the global financial system and real economy will both change, and this will constitute a World War. It is moving in that direction. Iran is targeting $200/bbl oil, and is letting oil sold for Chinese currency through, but not letting tankers pass carrying oil from any US ally. Iraqi resistance fighters attacked American aerial refueling tankers, and Iran seems to recognize their efforts against the US, allowing iraqi tankers through the strait. Iraqi or Iranian forces hit and disabled 5 more KC-135 aerial refueling tankers at a base in Saudi Arabia. How carefully was it guarded?

The attacks upon the oil-producing gulf state aligned with the US will stop, and their tankers will be allowed to pass, when they eject the US from their lands, but will continue to harm and starve them until then.

The US is attempting to defend the status of the petro-dollar by keeping oil prices under about $100/bbl, and letting enough flow to prevent major breakages of real economy, including plastics, artificial fabrics like polyester, fertilizer to keep Africa, India and Asia from starvation, and even helium, necessary to make micro-electronic circuitry chips. Everything is tightly woven together and can fail, along with all debt-servicing. Why use $US if you can’t buy the things you need and cannot get a real return on investment, especially when it becomes apparent that military threats from using the $US now exceed military threats from not using it?

This is the war Iran is fighting, a war upon everything that supports the $US financial regime, which funds the western imperial system, and extracts value from all nations, value they cannot invest in their own futures, but which is invested in the US military and financial profiteering, and in keeping them in servitude.

No imperial financial regime has lasted forever. Getting so much cheap stuff from colonies weakens the industry of the core nation, as it has done to the US and also Europe. Resets of financial regime typically involve a lot of debt-reputiation or default and a lot of currency devaluation. We saw what Russia went through in the 1990s. It was probably as good a model as there is for what we westerners face through the rest of this decade and the 2030s, and the oil is running low, at least the easy-oil is.

Alex Krainer, Iran war accelerates the collapse of the West Already 38 years ago, U.S. military planners understood that the American hegemony in West Asia would slip away. On 28 February 2026, the dam broke.

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Citibank runs Visa: Iran has announced that the Middle East offices of a major US bank have been hit. https://en.topwar.ru/279353-v-irane-zajavili-o-porazhenii-blizhnevostochnyh-ofisov-odnogo-iz-krupnyh-bankov-ssha.html

Michael Hudson, Thinking About the Unthinkable - Iran’s Grand Plan to End U.S. Presence in the Middle East Iran and Donald Trump have each explained why failure to fight the current war to the end would simply lead to a new set of mutual attacks. Trump announced on March 6 that “There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender,” and announced that he must have a voice in naming or at least approving Iran’s new leader, as he has just done in Venezuela. “If the U.S. military must utterly defeat it and bring about a regime change, or else “you go through this, and then in five years you realize you put somebody in who’s no better.’”[1] It will take at least that long for America to replace the weaponry that has been depleted, rebuild its radar and related installations and mount a new war.

Iranian officials likewise recognize that U.S. attacks will keep being repeated until the United States is driven out of the Middle East. Having agreed to a ceasefire last June instead of pressing its advantage when Israeli and regional U.S. anti-missile defenses were depleted, Iran realized that war will be resumed as soon as the United States is able to re-arm its allies and military bases to renew what both sides recognize is to be a fight to some kind of final solution.

The war that began on February 28 can realistically be deemed to be the formal opening of World War III because what is at issue are the terms on which the entire world will be able to buy oil and gas. Can they buy this energy from exporters in currencies other than the dollar, headed by Russia and Iran. https://www.unz.com/mhudson/thinking-about-the-unthinkable/

The Honest Sorcerer, The New Gulf War: Epic Fubar Goes Global - Why there is much more at stake here than rising prices The present crisis is clearly shaping up to be the biggest supply crisis in recorded history. The global economy didn’t have a buffer, and now it’s absorbing the worst oil shock since the 1970s. The LNG market had no spare capacity before the war. Container shipping was already stretched from two years of Red Sea diversions. Air cargo was operating with thin margins. Fertilizer prices were already elevated. Even if hostilities would end today, it would take months to a year for the world economy to return to some kind of a (reduced) normalcy. Should the closure of the Strait of Hormuz last for months to come though, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Pakistan, India, alongside an untold number of developing nations, would certainly come under extreme pressure. And with them, the entire world economy would suffer major shortages of raw materials and finished goods from bauxite and iron ore to pharmaceuticals and microchips. Food prices would almost certainly rise to destabilizing levels, threatening many countries with political chaos.

High energy prices together with physical metal, sulfur and other raw material shortages are threatening many manufacturing plants designed to operate on razor thin margins and just-in-time delivery. Temporary shut downs in many areas (starting in Asia, then spreading around the world as part shortages proliferate) seem all but inevitable now. Prices, of course, would come down as a result, of demand destruction but shortages would only get worse. With lead times already extending to multiple years (in case of transformers of gas turbines for example) the resulting shipping delays—now affecting everything from machine parts to plastics and chemicals—would threaten to seize up the entire world economy.

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They are eyeing the USS Gerald Ford task force in the northern Red Sea, which has transited Suez. Yemen’s Houthis have announced imminent large-scale support for Iran’s military. https://en.topwar.ru/279348-jemenskie-husity-objavili-o-skoroj-masshtabnoj-podderzhke-voennyh-irana.html

“2nd Smartest Guy” has 6-finger-Netnyahu video excerpts: IRAN WAR UPDATE: Netanyahu, His Brother And Six Israeli Generals May Have Been KILLED, Jared Kushner Running Trump Policies, False Flags & The 3-Point Peace Plan

Hal Turner, Official Israeli Video Lends Credence to RUMORS Netanyahu is dead Last week, word came out that the private home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been hit by an Iranian strike. Word came out claiming Netayahu’s brother had been killed. Now, it seems that the Prime Minister himself may also be dead.

Here is just one example of the social media postings showing Netanyahu’s home burning after the attack... https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/official-israeli-video-lends-credence-to-rumors-netanyahu-is-dead

Eric Yeung: I think Bibi may have been killed in an Iranian drone or missile strike. That could be the shocking news that Scott Bessent received when he was suddenly pulled from his interview mid-conversation. On top of that, Israel’s new leadership may have threatened the Trump administration that they would activate the Samson Option if the Trump admin doesn’t immediately greenlight a U.S. ground invasion of Iran. A ground invasion of Iran has always been one of the contingency options and has been planned in advance, if Trump gives the go-ahead. The “Samson Option” is the term used to describe Israel’s alleged deterrence strategy of employing massive nuclear retaliation as a last resort if its military is defeated or the nation faces existential destruction. It is named after the biblical figure Samson, who brought down a temple, killing himself and his captors. All of the above explains why they couldn’t wait for a false flag attack in the continental U.S. (to gather public support) before they pushed the ground invasion of Iran announcement button. https://xcancel.com/KingKong9888/status/2032726078641606977

How Yair Netanyahu’s Twitter activity sparked viral rumors about father Benjamin Netanyahu

Yair Netanyahu, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s son is known to be active on X (formerly Twitter) and his social media silence has fueled speculations. https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/yair-netanyahu-twitter-son-last-post-date-fuels-rumors-about-israel-pm-benjamin-netanyahus-death-is-he-alive-iran-x-101773514994674.html

BODY LANGUAGE ANALYSIS: The most DISTURBING thing about Scott Bessent’s return from the Situation Room https://xcancel.com/Knesix/status/2032526377254064515#m

Trump ‘Not Ready’ For Iran Deal; US Urges Citizens To Flee Iraq, Israel Reportedly ‘Critically Low’ On Interceptors

Araghchi said the strait was only shut to US ships and those of its allies

Trump not ready to reach a deal with Iran yet https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-critically-low-interceptors-us-urges-citizens-flee-iraq-after-embassy-attack

Gold & Geopolitics: Daily digest: 2026-03-15 Hormuz open for yuan only - Iran’s FM Araghchi confirms the Strait is “not closed” but exclusively closed to US and Israeli ships. Iran simultaneously signals willingness to allow passage if oil is settled in Chinese yuan through CIPS. ZeroHedge models: China + India alone = 7 million barrels/day restored (39% of disruption)... ..5 US KC-135 tankers hit at Prince Sultan AB, Saudi Arabia - WSJ confirmed via two officials. A sixth KC-135 crashed in Iraq (6 crew dead). This is now 7 aerial refuelling aircraft degraded in 48 hours - targeting the circulatory system of the air campaign... ..Netanyahu absent from military council for first time ever - No public confirmed proof of life for 6+ days. Son Yair stopped tweeting. Israeli AI video circulating showing 6 fingers. Multiple Israeli media sources, Turkish TV, and North Korean state TV claiming death. White House silent... ..Fujairah oil terminal struck, operations suspended - Port of Fujairah - world’s 3rd largest oil storage/bunkering hub - hit by Iranian drones, oil loading suspended. This was the designated Hormuz bypass route... ..THAAD radar destroyed in UAE, Israeli interceptors critically low - Satellite imagery confirmed destruction of AN/TPY-2 radar at Al Dhafra (UAE). Without this radar THAAD interceptors are effectively blind... ..Petrodollar under live attack​ - This is the week the theoretical became operational. Chinese shadow fleet tankers are the only vessels transiting Hormuz continuously - no Western insurance needed​

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(Guess who that means.) G​old & Geopolitics, March, 14: Agent Orange The Wall Street Journal confirmed five KC-135 and KC-46 refuelling tankers struck on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base. Iranian missile strike. Damaged, not destroyed. No casualties.

​ Nobody tweets about tanker planes. They’re not sexy. No one’s making fan edits of a KC-135. But every single strike mission over Iran requires mid-air refuelling. Every one. The F-35s can not reach their targets and come home without a tanker waiting at 30,000 feet. Kill the tankers and $100 billion of stealth technology gets beaten by a fuel gauge.

​ Yesterday a KC-135 went down over Iraq with six crew. Today five more on Saudi tarmac. Iran isn’t just killing the radar layer anymore - that was week one. It’s moved on to the enabling layer. The logistics chain that makes the air campaign physically possible. Systematic. Methodical.​

Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq deny the U.S. version and claim the downing of their tanker plane, with six dead​ https://www.mundoamerica.com/news/2026/03/13/69b424aafc6c830f668b458b.html

A KC-135 Stratotanker went down over western Iraq last night. Crew of six. CENTCOM’s statement: the incident occurred “in friendly airspace” and was “not the result of hostile or friendly fire”.

​ Friendly airspace. Over a country where Iraqi Resistance groups have been launching drones and missiles at US positions for the past two weeks.

Iraq is friendly. The drones are friendly. The missiles are friendly. Everyone’s having a great time. Not hostile at all.​

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Iran believed the Iraqis shot down the tanker:Iranian Ambassador Says Iraqi Oil Tankers May Transit Strait of Hormuz if Identity and Ownership Conditions Are Met Iran said Iraqi oil tankers may pass through the Strait of Hormuz if their identity and destination are declared and they are not owned by US or Israeli companies.​ https://www.kurdistan24.net/en/story/900141

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3 days ago: Iran allows the following countries to use the Strait of Hormuz: Pakistan China Russia North Korea Bangladesh Yemen Lebanon Iraq​ https://xcancel.com/Urgent_RussiaTV/status/2032231116124327943

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-03-14 Kharg Island bombed by US B-2s (Day 13-15 of Operation Epic Fury). Trump announced the US “totally obliterated” military targets on Iran’s largest oil export hub, handling ~90% of Iran’s crude exports. Oil infrastructure deliberately spared – for now. Iran warned any hit to energy infrastructure means all GCC oil assets “turn to ashes.”​... ..5,000 Marines + USS Tripoli en route from Japan. Pentagon approved CENTCOM request for amphibious ready group. Ground operation against Iran or Kharg Island seizure scenario now explicitly on the table.​

Saudi Aramco To Buy Ukrainian Interceptor Drones To Defend Oil Fields​ https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/saudi-aramco-buy-ukrainian-interceptor-drones-defend-oil-fields

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Could it all be replaced in 7 years of peace? US so far burned through ‘years’ of munitions in Iran war: Report https://israelpalestinenews.org/us-so-far-burned-through-years-of-munitions-in-iran-war-report/

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Thanks Dan. They whispered that Iran kept trying to assassinate him for 18 months: Max Blumenthal: How FBI & Israel Got Trump to Attack​ https://consortiumnews.com/2026/03/13/max-blumenthal-how-fbi-israel-got-trump-to-attack/

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Gilbert Doctorow on how the “protection racket” went bad: The value to the Gulf States of American military presence is less than zero

Gold & Geopolitics: The war started. Oil predictably surged. But gold fell, silver fell, bonds fell. That’s the part nobody could explain. Iran was struck, the Gulf effectively closed (unless you happened to be Chinese). Oil spiked. Logically. But you know, gold is supposed to be the insurance against geopolitical instability. And those were the kind of headlines that used to send precious metals vertical. Instead, gold opened slightly higher on Sunday March 2nd and then spent the rest of the week chopping. Silver followed suit, just with more volatility... ..So what happened?

Oil happened. And then oil happened to everything else.

​ Crude went from $70 to $119 in ten days. Think about that number for a second. $119. The last time oil was there was March 2022, right after Russia invaded Ukraine, when the commodity markets went briefly insane and the financial system discovered it had quietly built itself on the assumption that nothing important would ever actually happen. It nearly came apart that spring. Nickel got suspended on the LME. Margin calls cascaded through commodity desks globally. It didn’t break, but only just.

​ At $119, equity markets dropped on recession and inflation fears simultaneously. Portfolios that had been managing risk perfectly fine at $70 oil were suddenly offside on everything else - corporate margins, consumer spending, rate expectations. When those positions started bleeding, you don’t get to choose what you sell. You sell what’s liquid. Gold is liquid. Silver is liquid. High-grade bonds are liquid. You sell what has a bid. And fast! Before your broker does it for you.

​ That’s why gold fell during a war. Not because anyone changed their view on gold. Because someone needed cash before the close.

Silver fell harder because it always does - smaller market, thinner book, more violent moves in both directions.​

Sandstorm worsens the suffering of displaced​ people in Gaza​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/14/359541/

No let-up in attacks on Gaza as Israel takes on Iran, Lebanon – Not a ceasefire Day 155​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/no-let-up-in-attacks-on-gaza-as-israel-takes-on-iran-lebanon-not-a-ceasefire-day-155/

Israel cuts Gaza aid to 10 percent of needs since war on Iran began​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/14/359528/

Family of four, including two kids, shot dead by Israeli forces in Tammun, northern West Bank​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/168329?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

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Israel kills 12 medics in attack in southern Lebanon as war ravages nation

Israel’s attack, echoing similar carnage it wrought in Gaza, kills doctors, paramedics and nurses who were on duty.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/14/israel-kills-12-medics-in-attack-in-southern-lebanon-as-war-drags-on

Turkey warns that Israel may carry out ‘new genocide’ in Lebanon​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/turkey-warns-israel-may-carry-out-new-genocide-lebanon

Up to 826 Dead in Israeli Attacks in Lebanon and More Than 2,000 Wounded​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/up-to-826-dead-in-israeli-attacks-in-lebanon-and-more-than-2000-wounded/

‘There is nothing, no one left’ - Inside Lebanon’s​ - Jewish-destroyed south As Israel threatens invasion​ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/middle-east/lebanon-tyre-israel-airstrike-b2938552.html

‘They Were All I Had’: Lebanese Father Buries Parents, 4 Daughters Killed by Israeli Bombing​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/03/14/they-were-all-i-had-lebanese-father-buries-parents-4-daughters-killed-by-israeli-bombing/

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Revenge may be served cold someday: UK behind deadly Storm Shadow missile attack on Russian city – Kremlin

Seven people were killed and dozens injured after British-made weapons hit Bryansk, according to local officials​ http://web.archive.org/web/20260312045326/https://www.rt.com/russia/634491-russia-aware-uk-role-bryansk-strike/

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Ukraine can’t explain ‘war mafia’ cash convoy – Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has suggested the $100 million in cash and gold could have been meant for funding election interference in his country​ http://web.archive.org/web/20260311132053/https://www.rt.com/news/634465-ukraine-cant-explain-gold-convoy-hungary/

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One of the most powerful AI scientists on Earth walked out of Mark Zuckerberg’s company. And he just raised $1.03 billion to prove the entire AI industry is wrong. His name is Yann LeCun. He’s a Turing Award winner, one of three men called the Godfathers of AI. For 12 years, he built Meta’s AI research lab from scratch. Then last November, he told Zuckerberg he was done. LeCun believes ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini every major AI chatbot on Earth is built on a fundamentally broken architecture. ​ His words: “Large language models are a statistical illusion, impressive, yes, intelligent, no.” Zuckerberg hired Alexandr Wang, the 27-year-old founder of Scale AI, as chief AI officer. LeCun’s vision no longer fit the plan. So he left to build it himself and the startup is called AMI Labs. AMI stands for Advanced Machine Intelligence.​

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Paul Marik​ MD explains how your own lovely immune system works to prevent cancer from developing and spreading. CANCER IMMUNITY​ - A Critical Concept to Understanding Carcinogenesis​

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‘Routine’ Vaccines Paralyzed Their Toddler. It Took the Government 11 Years to Approve a Payout

The parents of Hayes Heller — paralyzed at age 15 months after receiving three vaccines — recounted their 11-year journey through the federal government’s National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. In an interview with The Defender, they said the inefficient program is “designed to make you quit.”​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/routine-vaccines-paralyzed-toddler-hayes-heller-government-payout-vicp-took-11-years/

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Steve Kirsch, Excess deaths in Australia cannot be explained by any other mechanism other than the COVID shots Lataster paper, published in peer-reviewed literature, shows a pattern of excess deaths that authorities don’t even attempt to explain other than by hand-waving assertions that do not fit the data​

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STUDY: COVID-19 “Vaccination” Linked to 6,800% Higher Odds of Debilitating Autoimmune Muscle Disease

CDC/FDA data reveal a massive safety signal for polymyalgia rheumatica—an autoimmune inflammatory disease causing severe muscle pain and debilitating stiffness.​

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Do the “task”​ of studying vaccines: HHS Reinstated Vaccine Safety Task Force After CHD Sued the Agency — ICAN Urges HHS to Take Next Steps

In a March 6 letter, the Informed Consent Action Network called on top federal health officials and the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines to implement major reforms to improve the U.S. vaccine system. HHS reinstated the task force, defunct since 1998, after a lawsuit funded by Children’s Health Defense and filed by attorney Ray Flores demanded HHS reestablish it.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hhs-reinstated-vaccine-safety-task-force-after-chd-sued-ican-urges-take-next-steps/

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Student of Life (pictured with blooming peach tree)

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