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wkenn's avatar
wkenn
1d

You pointed in many directions, well done.

A passing thought on the items concerning sophisticated weapons systems:

in April 2014 the USS Donald Cook was the subject of repeated passes by a Russian fighter jet armed only with electronic paraphernalia. This occurred in the Black Sea in the general vicinity of Crimea. The destroyers defense systems were totally, as in completely, disabled. The crew watched as the jet made repeated runs at their ship, only to turn away, never actually passing over the vessel.

The gist of the Russian military staff comments after the event were along the lines of:

"When you make something very sophisticated, there emerge exploitable weaknesses."

We are watching this in real time with real lives hanging in the balance.

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
1d

AI programed with lies and propaganda and we're surprised when it creates teeth moving around in the mouth and six fingers?

Programing is foundational evil...

What could humans ever have to worry about with all the cool tech?

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