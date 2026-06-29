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pyrrhus
2h

Wow, what a tome!....It dioesn't take 700/bl to collapse demand...Under W, demand was collapsing when the price reached 150...But the super El Niño may do the job first...not to mention earthquakes....

Another incident to remember...After Israel nearly assassinated the Pakistani general in the Zurich negotiations, , Pakistan's military head told Israel that if it killed even one general, Israel would cease to exist...

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