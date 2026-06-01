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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
10h

If one puts up enough paper and continues to throw in more paper, paper can wrap around the fire for a long time. Then, when the house of cards is burned down in the fire, that one will say, "Look, we have a surprise bonfile built just for you." We are in a pressure cooker now. Between Israel, the US, Iran, and the rest of the world, I suspect the US will break first. But whether that "break" is enough to change the US-Israel relationship is hard to say.

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Buffalo_Ken's avatar
Buffalo_Ken
3h

There is no predicting the exact moment of collapse nor time to read all the articles posted here, but I predict this - "collapse of faulty systems is pre-ordained" - and collapse they will cause they are faulty no doubt.

So best to plan in advance, and then if you get the blessing of time you can be even more prepared for the inevitable collapse that basically is "in the cards" already - cause I don't know about my neighbors, but I can literally FEEL a collapse coming - and guess what - at this moment in time after so much harm has been caused - I want it! I'm ready and I know others are as well - so bring the collapse on - cause better ideas beckon!

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