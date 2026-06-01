Pensive,

There is a lot of change stacked up, which will impact us suddenly, and everybody is just going on normally until something happens, if I might summarize so succinctly, what I see all around me. Well, gas prices came down this past week, so summer vacation plans can go ahead and proceed.

This feels unnatural to me, and maybe a little unnatural to a lot of people, but just behaving habitually is working for now, so ...

I don’t know just what plans our shadowy puppet masters have to present as solutions to the coming crisis, but I presume that they won’t “let it go to waste”.

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-01 The“ceasefire” stopped pretending: overnight theUS struck Iranian radar at Goruk and Qeshmand atelecom towerat Sirik, andIran answered with a ballistic missile on a US base in Kuwait—4 US service members and 3 contractors wounded. On top of that, Iran’s president handed in his resignation and Konstantinovka’s defense collapsed. Markets, naturally, shrugged: the Shiller PE (price: earnings ratio) is within 3.5% of the dot-com record, oil is bid but paper stays capped, and Trump ordered the first physical Fort Knox audit in 70 years. US and Iran now openly trading strikes mid-”ceasefire.” CENTCOM confirmed “self-defense strikes” on Iranian radar/drone command sites at Goruk and Qeshm over the weekend, plus a Sirik (Bandar Sirik) telecom tower; IRGC says it then hit the airbase the attack launched from.​..Iran’s President Pezeshkian submits his resignation, saying the IRGC has taken over and the government is excluded from decisions. Khamenei’s acceptance unclear; Iranian state-aligned voices call the framing “fake news.”​

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-05-31 The “deal is done” story inverted overnight: Trump swapped his blockade-lifted claim for “tougher terms”(uranium limits, denuclearization, Hormuz guarantees) whileIran’s IRGC declared it now controls all Strait traffic “with full authority”— and shot down a US drone over its own waters early Sunday. On the ground, Konstantinovka has largely fallen, and Japanese crude reserves just posted the biggest drawdown in the country’s history. Continuation underneath it all: record tech concentration, the Fort-Knox-reval​uation chorus, and a US consumer running on fumes.​.. ..IRGC declares “full authority” over all Strait of Hormuz traffic — vessels must obtain permission and use designated routes or be “targeted.”Khatam al-Anbiya statement via MenchOsint, First Squawk. Iran separately says20 ships transited in 24h.​.. ..Iran’s state-TV MOU text has Tehran deciding the route and fees — the opposite of “return to normal.” Don Durrett’s one-liner captures the gap: “USA: the Strait has to return to normal. Iran: we now control the Strait. Media: they’re close to signing.”

​ The $300B reparations number drew open mockery — $70B to bomb, $300B to rebuild, with analysts calling Trump “an idiot” for it. Unconfirmed figure, treat as a circulating claim.​..

​..Kuwaiti base: Iranian missile injured 5 US troops, damaged 2 MQ-9 Reapers. CENTCOM called it a ​“successful interception​”; MenchOsint and Armchair Warlord say a Fateh-110 actually hit, “intercepted” by two Reapers parked on the tarmac. Drop Site notes Kuwait’s documented pattern of blaming “falling shards.” ​...

​..Physical oil shortages have begun, per Chevron’s CEO — rationing and shortened workweeks already in some Asian markets, US distillate at a 23-year low, ~1bn barrels missing.​.​. Backed by record Japanese crude drawdown and Goldman’s “demand destruction” warning​.​.

​..Tech now 37% of the S&P 500 — past the 2000 dot-com peak. Hedgeye and Kobeissi, who adds tech equals 91% of US GDP and 41 AI stocks drove 70¢ of every dollar added since ChatGPT.​.. ..S&P 500 just made 9 straight weekly gains, longest since 2023; meme and high-short-interest names having their sharpest run since 2021;hedge-fund gross exposure at the 100th percentile; implied correlation at a record low.Goldman’s read: “all greed, no fear.”​... ..Real disposable income -1.1% YoY, biggest drop since Oct 2022; savings rate down to 2.6%, lowest since 2022, on the 12th straight month of spending outpacing income.

​ Home foreclosures soared 26% in Q1. Don Durrett, flat: “the consumer is broke.”​... ..The Fort-Knox-audit-then-revalue narrative is now near-daily —GoldTelegraph pricing the reserve at $667B, maneco64 framing reval as “the ultimate debt-crisis solution,” Don Durrett noting the US “just began filling its SWF.”

​ The most concrete datapoint: John Macintosh via SilverSeek —the US flipped from net silver importer (~19Moz/mo) to net exporter (~35Moz/mo), a 54Moz/mo swing, with the only coherent explanation being US-China rare-earth payments settled in gold and silver rather than dollars.​..

..F-15 downed by a Chinese shoulder-launched missile, plus a China-supplied stealth-spotting radar, per NBC via Mario Nawfal — “complicates US-China relations.” Unverified, but a notable escalation if true... ..Pakistan replacing the UAE as Iran’s import/transit hub— 2-3hr overland routing, 45-55% lower freight cost, plus LNG/oil moving to China and Pakistan by rail. Sanctions-evasion architecture forming.​.​.

​ Bessent’s “we outright grabbed the wallets” ($1B Iranian crypto) reframed as a feature, not Iran-specific— Kathleen Tyson and Ben Norton argue it’s theTether/USDT teardown that was always coming under the stablecoin plan.​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-05-30 The Iran “deal” went from Axios leak to full pantomime:Trump posted explicit demands on Truth Social, declared the naval blockade lifted, then convened a 2-hour Situation Room meeting that ended with no decision— whileIran rejected every clause within hours. Two genuinely new items: Romania’s president admitted the Galati drone was a Russian Geran diverted by Ukrainian air defence, and Bessent boasted of “outright grabbing” $1B in Iranian crypto wallets. Everything else is continuation with a sharper edge — oil-shock warnings from Exxon AND Chevron, an S&P blow-off top, and Hezbollah turning Merkavas into scrap.​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-05-29 Russian drone strikes NATO member Romania. A Geran-type drone entered Romanian airspace overnight and hit a 10th-floor apartment in Galati, near the Ukrainian border. Full explosive payload detonated. Two people lightly injured, ~70 evacuated.Romania scrambled F-16s with authorization to engage. Romanian Defense Ministry confirmed the strike.​..

​..Iran-US escalation cycle intensifies despite “ceasefire.” US struck near Bandar Abbas; IRGC retaliated against a US airbase in Kuwait; Iran fired warning shots at four vessels attempting to cross Hormuz; Iran shot down a US drone. Vance says Trump is “not yet ready” to endorse the Iran deal, citing distance on uranium enrichment.​.​.

​..Israel bombs Beirut after month of quiet — 14 dead. IDF struck targets across Lebanon including Beirut, breaking a month-long lull. Evacuation orders now cover 20% of Lebanon, with more than half north of the Litani. Spain called it “completely unacceptable”.​..

​..Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket explodes on Florida launchpad. The rocket, intended to launch Amazon Leo network satellites, detonated at Cape Canaveral. Amazon says satellites were not yet loaded. Bezos says all personnel safe, “we’ll rebuild”. SpaceX remains the only operational competitor.​..

​..Pentagon positioned to attack Cuba, awaiting Trump’s go-ahead.Per Politico, the US has spent months positioning troops and weapons. USS Nimitz and Iwo Jima are off Cuba’s coast, though analysts note the carrier lacks a full air wing, suggesting posturing over imminent ops.​

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Intercepted Iranian Missile Injures 5 Americans At Kuwaiti Air Base; Tehran Identifies Two Key MOU Sticking Points Iran is pushing forward legislation formalizing control/management of Hormuz Strait shipping, which flies in the face of Trump warnings & conditions.

​ An Iranian Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missile targeted Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, a key operational hub for the U.S. Air Force. BBG says missile intercepted, but falling debris struck part of the base, injuring five Americans.

​ Two more American drones reported destroyed or damaged in the Kuwait base attack (DropSite/BBG).

Iran says two big MOU agreement issues remain & are not finalized: Unfreezing of Assets & Sanctions, Nuclear File​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/intercepted-iranian-missile-damages-us-reaper-drones-injures-five-kuwaiti-air-base

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Trump Toughens Terms Of Iran Deal Framework, As Bessent Pinpoints Tehran’s ‘Big Mistake’ Israeli PM Netanyahu says he has “instructed the Israeli military to expand the maneuver in Lebanon” after the occupation of the strategic Beaufort Castle, which he says marks “a dramatic change” in Israel’s operations.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-tightens-terms-iran-deal-framework-bessent-pinpoints-tehrans-big-mistake

Israel Seizes Crusader Beaufort Castle, Marking Deepest Plunge Into Lebanon In Decades​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-seizes-crusader-beaufort-castle-marking-deepest-plunge-lebanon-decades​

Missiles Rain Down On Northern Israel In Large Hezbollah ‘Revenge’ Operation​ Northern Israel has come under heavy attack from Hezbollah on Saturday, after this past week a full-scale war has resumed in southern Lebanon, which even saw the resumption of Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, much further to the north.

​ Even while Tel Aviv maintains the illusion of a ceasefire with Lebanon (as in, its government and national army), there is no ceasefire with Iran-linked Hezbollah, following weeks of sporadic drones being sent on northern Israel, as well as troop positions of invading IDF forces.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/missiles-rain-down-northern-israel-large-hezbollah-revenge-operation

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Hezbollah vs IDF at Ramim outpost: 2x FPV drones deliver 2x RPG anti-tank warheads vs 2x IDF Iron Dome air defence missile firing units at IDF border base on 23 May; two of 15 Iron Dome launchers targeted in this war.





​ The Strait of Hormuz is within the territorial waters of both Iran and Oman. Bessent Warns Oman On Hormuz Toll Scheme, After Trump Threatened To ‘Blow Up’ US Ally https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/bessent-warns-oman-hormuz-tolls-after-trump-threatened-blow-us-ally

A new global energy and finance system will need to be worked out, as all the destroyed infrastructure is rebuilt. Oil’s Peace Dividend Is Real, But Normalization Is Not A Light Switch https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/oils-peace-dividend-real-normalization-not-light-switch

Huh?! Congress Quietly Moves To Intertwine US, Israeli Militaries On Formal Level https://www.zerohedge.com/military/congress-quietly-moves-intertwine-us-israeli-militaries-formal-level

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Ukraine killed 21 Russian students and lied about it: What really happened in Starobelsk

Ukrainian diplomats attempted to dismiss the tragedy as “a fake story” as Russian parents mourned their children​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260530084900/https://www.rt.com/russia/640743-ukraine-lied-starobelsk-recap/

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They mean military command centers, not the Parliament/Rada: Russian Officials Walk-Back Threats of ‘Systematic’ Devastation of Kiev ‘Decision-Making Centers’?

It was electronically hijacked into Romania by Ukraine: NATO Condemns Russia After Drone Smashes Into Romanian Apartments: ‘Grave Escalation’ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/nato-condemns-russia-after-drone-smashes-romanian-apartments-grave-escalation

Russia Strikes Back: Euroclear appeals immediate enforcement of $256 bln Central Bank ruling

Euroclear has filed a complaint with the Moscow Arbitration Court against the immediate enforcement of a ruling to recover 18.2 trillion rubles ($256 bln) under a lawsuit by the Central Bank, a source familiar with the proceedings told TASS. According to the source, the complaint against the immediate enforcement of the ruling to recover funds under the Bank of Russia lawsuit was filed this week.

​ In December 2025, the Bank of Russia filed a lawsuit against Euroclear in the Moscow Arbitration Court for 18.2 trillion rubles ($256 bln), amid the European Union’s plans to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. This amount includes frozen funds, the value of blocked securities, and lost profits. https://tass.com/economy/2139077



​ Russia, Afghanistan sign military cooperation deal in Moscow

The deal was signed at the International Security Forum, during which Russian officials demanded a US release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets Shoigu urged western countries to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and take responsibility for the country’s reconstruction during the event.“We are convinced that western countries must unfreeze frozen Afghan assets, fully acknowledge their full responsibility for their 20-year presence in Afghanistan, and assume the entire burden of post-conflict reconstruction of the country,” Shoigu said.

​ One day later, on 28 May, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov met with Yaqoob in Moscow to discuss regional security and potential bilateral military cooperation.

​ According to the ministry, the two sides addressed security issues in Central and South Asia, as well as the outlook for cooperation between their armed forces, including areas of military collaboration.​ https://thecradle.co/articles/russia-afghanistan-sign-military-cooperation-deal-in-moscow

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Manufacturing Consent for Trump’s Invasion of Cuba The US seriously takes the position that we can impose (strained invocations of) US rules against terrorism and engage in extrajudicial seizures, as in kidnapping. The article below describes how we are now putting a lot of weight on the thin reed of enforcing Batista-era property rights.​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/05/manufacturing-consent-for-trumps-invasion-of-cuba.html

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Richartd Revelstoke, on the power struggle between 4 visions of “capitalism”, The Four-Clocks Problem Building on the fracture of the Transnational Capitalist Class outlined in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, this chapter examines the four clocks — decades (Davos), election cycles (Imperial Nationalists), product/civilizational arcs (Silicon Valley), and dynasties (State Capitalists)— and why their incompatibility produces a stalemate.

​ Davos plans in decades.Imperial Nationalists plan in election cycles.Silicon Valley plans in product cycles and civilizational arcs. State Capitalists plan in dynasties. These are not stylistic differences. Each faction’s temporal horizon is its theory of power. Davos believes power flows from coordinating long-horizon institutional commitments. Imperial Nationalists believe power is maintained and exercised by compressed transactional victories. Silicon Valley believes power flows from circumventing institutions altogether. State Capitalists believe power flows from outlasting opponents. Time is not what they disagree about. Time is the medium through which each faction theorizes power itself.​

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Ellen Brown teases out Musk’s “AI Abundance” scheme, which China is already having to deal with. Henry Ford paid his workers enough to buy Fords, but Robots don’t get paid when they replace humans. THE AI REVOLUTION: WHERE CAPITALISM MEETS SOCIALISM - The Abundance Paradigm, Part 2. https://scheerpost.com/2026/05/26/the-ai-revolution-where-capitalism-meets-socialism-the-abundance-paradigm-part-2/

The Honest Sorcerer, The AI Takeover Has Arrived​ ...but it looks completely different from what we imagined The stock and housing market crashes, as markets run out of buyers who still believe “the economy is booming” and it’s worth investing into.

​ The economy shrinks 10-15% to match the new supply-demand balance created by a lack of vital physical inputs on one side, and a lack of purchasing power on the other.Prices, trade flows and production volumes eventually stabilize, but at a permanently lower level. And while growth might eventually return, it will be wholly inadequate to raise economic activity back to its pre-war, pre-AI levels.Historians looking back on 2025 will say: that was the year when we passed peak global economic activity.​

“The Real Part Of This Economy Is Not Doing Well”: Ed Dowd Warns ‘Just Wait ‘Til The AI Bubble Bursts’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/real-part-economy-not-doing-well-ed-dowd-warns-just-wait-til-ai-bubble-bursts

Yes, the CEO of Blackrock needs ALL the suckers: WATCH: Larry Fink Demands Access to Americans’ Savings, Pension Funds to Bankroll AI​ https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2026-05-28/watch-larry-fink-demands-access-americans-savings-pension-funds-bankroll-ai#google_vignette

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Meryl Nass MD on the efficiencies of AI-Technocracy: Patrick Wood and I discuss Trump’s trip to China and the secret plans for Trump’s World Order

Escape Key, on the roots of AI-Technocracy: Planning in the USSR - Nobody reads 1960s Soviet planning manuals in 2026. They should.

Patrick Wood, Technocrats Using AI To Disappear Dissent Completely​ - How can we counter this?

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A researcher spent two years documenting what AI is doing to the way humans think. His conclusion fits in one sentence. AI is standardizing human thought. Across societies. Across cultures. Across generations. Simultaneously. At a scale no technology in history has ever achieved. The paper is called “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Human Thought.” Published July 2025 on arXiv. Written by independent researcher Rénald Gesnot, categorized under Computers & Society and Human-Computer Interaction. It is not a benchmark paper. It is not a capability paper. It is something rarer — a systematic analysis of what happens to human cognition, creativity, and intellectual diversity when billions of people outsource their thinking to the same machine.​

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”Poverty”? For Real? Not Pandemics? What Are Americans Most Worried About? https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/what-are-americans-most-worried-about

The US has totally bought into this. My wife, a school librarian sees these effects every day. Norway gave an iPad to every student, and it nearly tanked its education system https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/norway-gave-ipad-every-student-180000736.html

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UK’s Social Media Ban Trudges Ever Onward The main talking point is that “social media is like cigarettes”. Everyone is saying that, it’s the meme of the day.

​ It’s a sentiment originally taken from a new report submitted to the consultation by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges. Titled “Growing up in an online world”, it contains this hilarious line in the foreword:

…there is, I think, an overwhelming consensus that excessive screen time can harm children and young people and we need to call this out unflinchingly rather than passively wait for someone else to prove causation”.​.. ..Since all the proposed measures rely on age verification for enforcement, they all achieve the end goal: No more online anonymity, for kids or adults alike.

​ Debating the list is pointless, and making a choice counterproductive. It’s like choosing the colour of your electric chair: It makes no difference to the end result, but your entirely cosmetic choice lends tacit approval of the whole process.

​ We all know where this is going: Age gating everything, everywhere and then – eventually – digital ID.​ https://off-guardian.org/2026/05/26/its-all-so-tiresome-uks-social-media-ban-trudges-ever-onward/

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Professor Ugo Bardi continues to worry about modes of mass population reduction: The Age of Drones has Come: the End of Cities as We Know Them? Never ask for whom the drone is coming, it is coming for thee.​

Immigrant Hordes Set Paris Ablaze Because Their Soccer Team Won​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/immigrant-hordes-set-paris-ablaze-because-their-soccer-team-won​

Le Pen leads every major rival in new French presidential runoff polling

Whether the National Rally’s presidential candidate is Le Pen or Bardella, the party is in great shape​ https://rmx.news/article/le-pen-leads-every-major-rival-in-new-french-presidential-runoff-polling/

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Masters of “control narrative” took pen names, wrote “Josephus” and hammered-together the (approved) Bible: THE PISO FAMILY OF WRITERS RULING ROYALTY OF THE ROMAN EMPIRE IN THE EARLIEST CENTURIES​

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Well you can’t just let people think it is ok to air that without comment, can you? British Ofcom Investigates Airing of Trump Interview Calling Climate Change a “Hoax” https://jonathanturley.org/2026/05/29/british-ofcom-investigates-airing-of-trump-interview-calling-climate-change-a-hoax/#more-245298

Paul Craig Roberts clarifies: Has President Trump Committed High Treason? The principle right is free speech. It is the First Amendment, because without free speech it is impossible for citizens to hold government accountable for violation of the other protections from, and limits on, government power.

​ Trump’s affinity for Zionist Israel has led him into an act that violates his oath of officeand possibly caused him to commit high treason against the United States.

​ Trump has created by executive order what in effect is a Sedition Act for Israel that prohibits United States citizens from using their First Amendment right to criticize Israel for the genocide of Palestine, the rape and torture of Palestinian prisoners, the destruction of Palestinian homes, villages, and olive groves by Israeli settlers who blatantly steal Palestinian land, assassinations of foreign leaders, undue influence over the U.S. legislative and executive branches, state governments, media, finance, and education, and wars of aggression against Middle Eastern countries. U.S. critics of Israel are not even permitted to complain about the Jewish Anti-defamation League’s slander, libel and defamation of them. For an American to complain of being defamed by Zionists is to risk punishment for anti-semitism.

​ To state it plainly, Trump and his acting attorney general have given priority to protecting Israel, a foreign government, over the First Amendment rights of U.S. citizens. Clearly, this means that Trump and his accommodating acting attorney general are serving a foreign interest by suspending without any right or authority to do so, the First Amendment rights guaranteed to U.S. citizens by the U.S. Constitution.​ https://paulcraigroberts.org/has-president-trump-committed-high-treason/

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So Martial-law enforced by the IDF in the US next? Congress Quietly Moves To Intertwine US, Israeli Militaries On Formal Level https://www.zerohedge.com/military/congress-quietly-moves-intertwine-us-israeli-militaries-formal-level

Congress established the Memorial to John F. Kennedy... Trump Blasts “Barack Hussein Obama Judge” After Kennedy Center Renovation Blocked https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-blasts-judge-after-kennedy-center-renovation-blocked

As you’ve heard, and equal in value to 100 of 1990 $US: US government prepares to print $250 note featuring Trump’s face https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clypeyx6nemo

Attorney John Klar explains that the FDA has to follow the law or the courts will reverse its findings. More ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water? What Is the EPA Up To? While the legacy media and some MAHA activists criticize a new approach by the EPA, it’s actually a shrewd and practical move.​

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Alex Krainer​ certainly remembers “Event 201” in October 2019,​ Pandemics and the march of totalitarianism (part 1 of 2)

The pandemics are pushed by the bankers. This report examines what their ultimate objectives are, and what we can do to defeat them. ​..The whole narrative about the plight of this cruise ship was as though it was crafted in the 19th century – a nearly complete, inexplicable radio silence. Even Jake Rosmarin’s updates after his damsel in distress call on 4 May, became minimal and telegraphic, matching almost word for word the updates issued by the ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, as though they compared notes to make sure that everybody stayed on the message.

​ Another oddity about this cruise was its improbable likeness with another ill-fated voyage. It was the fictitious, simulated voyage of a ship in the so-called, Polaris II exercise, the world’s biggest pandemic preparedness simulation. Polaris II was conducted in April 2026, just as the real MV Hondius was already traversing the Atlantic.

​ The simulation scenario involved a crew of researchers embarking on an expedition to the arctic and getting infected by a pathogen that emerged from the permafrost. In this scenario, the WHO jumped into action to reclaim its own relevance. They declared that mitigating the pandemic made global cooperation with the WHO essential, not optional.​

Pandemics and the march of totalitarianism (part 2 of 2)​ - The pandemics and totalitarian rule go hand in glove, and their instigators are the bankers. It may not be a coincidence that the COVID 19 pandemic came on the back of a gathering collapse in the banking sector. The Federal Reserve was forced to step into the REPO markets as the lender of last resort in September 2019 to bail out the banking system. This was the first such intervention since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. When central banks step into the repo markets, that’s a sure sign that the system was on the verge of collapse...​ ..In 2021 the Fed set up a Standing Repo Facility which was on standby since the pandemic with nearly zero transactions until September of last year when it saw a sharp rise in activity. The Bank of England has been active in British repo markets since the summer of 2024 and the ECB has followed suit. ​ Last November, the ECB issued a stark warning that Euro zone banks must prepare for unprecedented shocks causing severe disruptions with far-reaching consequences for the financial system – their words, not mine. If that is so, you might ask, what would the bankers need pandemics for? Well, there’s a lot you can do behind the smokescreen of emergencies that you couldn’t do in normal conditions, especially if those emergencies suspend the ordinary functioning of society. For example, you could lock people down and impose curfews to keep the risk of disruptive social uprisings under control.

​ You could also grant yourself massive bailout funds under the pretense of saving the economy and you can impose central bank digital currencies and other forms of draconian controls on the population under the guise of fighting the pandemic and keeping everyone safe. Some of those systems of control have already been developed.​.. ..The bankers’ fingerprints on such plans can be found in a number of documents produced by the World Economic Forum under their Great Reset agenda. An early version of this plan was articulated in a document titled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,” published by the Rockefeller Foundation in 2010.

​ On page 18, titled “Lock Step,” the document described their vision of the future as “A world of top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback.” The way they planned to usher this New Normal was a “pandemic the world had been anticipating for years…” Sure enough, we did get that “pandemic,” in 2020 along with the world of top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership.​

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What are the rights of a US Citizen? U.S. May Finally Allow Hantavirus-Exposed Americans to Leave Government-Mandated Biocontainment Facility — But Only Under 24/7 Surveillance - One locked-up passenger said: “This is not acceptable. We’re not f*cking criminals.”

Cured by Chinese Acupuncture? NOOOO!! Study Reports 96% Remission Rate of Alpha-Gal Syndrome with Novel Desensitization Technique With nearly 500,000 Americans now affected by tick-induced meat allergy, a peer-reviewed study reports almost unbelievable results using Soliman Auricular Allergy Treatment (SAAT).​

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BREAKING: Largest Human Cancer Study of Ivermectin + Mebendazole Is Now PEER-REVIEWED and PUBLISHED in a Major Cancer Journal

84.4% of cancerpatients takingivermectin + mebendazole for 6 monthsreported eitherCANCER DISAPPEARANCE, TUMOR REGRESSION, or CANCER STABILIZATION.​

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Meryl Nass MD points out that African countries know the score: Some good news! A summary of the last week’s WHA meeting reveals an energetic push by small nations for national health sovereignty, and less WHO governance Worldwide, public health governance has lost its head of steam, thanks to many of us revealing its real intentions​

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Long rumored to be a US military bioweapon that got off the reservation: BREAKING: HHS Secretary Kennedy Announces Major Action to Combat Lyme Disease - The era of ‘gaslighting’ Americans suffering from Lyme disease and other tickborn illnesses is over, Kennedy said Friday

A Midwestern Doctor explains directive-question-polling: The Secret Poll That Almost Killed Vaccine Reform A leaked poll exposes the propaganda techniques that were used to derail vaccine reform and also are used against us every single day Since MAHA and RFK came into power, the pharmaceutical industry has disproportionately focused its lobbying on neutralizing vaccine safety reform, with a key tactic being to stall meaningful action until Trump’s term expires so everything can be quietly rolled back.

​ A central tool in this effort was a single poll conducted in late 2025, which concluded that vaccine skepticism is political suicide — results so dire they convinced the White House to shelve vaccine safety as a public issue until after the midterms.

​ However, 25 other polls told a starkly different story: institutional trust has collapsed to historic lows, clear majorities support vaccine safety research and liability reform, and three MAHA-allied polls found that championing vaccine reform made candidates more favorable to voters, not less — while the leading Senate opponent of RFK’s vaccine work just lost his primary with only 24.8% of the vote.

​ The Fabrizio poll achieved its outlier results through a series of deliberately biased design choices not present in earlier versions (which got opposite results).​

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Jessica Rose Ph.D. tells the story in documented book-chapter-and-verse [SV40 sequence is carcinogenic] From Baric’s blueprint to SV40 and back again Synthetic biology, dual-use research, and the illusion of biodefense​

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Well then, it’s ok to skip them? BREAKING: Study Finds Pediatric Flu Shots are a COMPLETE FAILURE Study of an ENTIRE Spanish region (~400,000 people) found NO reduction in flu cases or hospitalizations after mass flu shot rollout to children 6 months to 5 years old.​

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Not “illegal” to overfill your oil 1/4 quart, clean the mass airflow sensor and throttle body, blow the dirt out of your air filter, or drive-ahead, minimizing use of gas pedal and brake. Useful short video: 17 “Illegal” Tricks That Instantly Make Your Car Run Better

Kyle Young has done wide ranging research into how food grows, and is grown, with and without chemicals that kill weeds and soil bacteria. Glyphosate is almost a forever-chemical. Pillbugs are ok. Microbes, Glyphosate, Fertilizer, Famine and Pillbugs

Climate Physicist Anastassia Makarieva, co-originator of the Biotic Pump Model: Atmosphere as a Steam Engine: New Results - I love my work! I would like to communicate and share a very special mood I am now in —we have just completed a one-year job, finalized and submitted our paper, “Atmosphere as a Steam Engine.” It sheds so much light on the physics of the biotic pump, on condensation-induced atmospheric dynamics, and ultimately onhow plants, by creating vapor, literally make the atmosphere do work.It is an accomplishment, a milestone. I am quietly proud and exceptionally satisfied.​

​Collecting Precipitation (pictured in morning garden after rain)

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