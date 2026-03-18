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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
4h

Rural folks survive by production and harvesting. Urban people need to survive by accumulating useful (physical) gadgets, devices, chemicals, and knowledge to use the above properly. Plus, urban people need to master the art of recycling. When diesel costs more than 5$/gallon, things just don't flow around that much. There is a significant chance (> 10%) that the diesel price will increase beyond that point.

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Brian Costello's avatar
Brian Costello
3h

30 Years Ago. I Knew What was Coming. So Did Many Others. Got Off The Grid. Went Back To The Only Future. Ancient Ways & Wisdom. ++ Advancements in the Same

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