Engaged Citizens,

As our global industrial economy enters a downturn and financial reset at the end of growth, our elite owners would like for all of us to have personal digital assistants and programmable smart money to help them smooth the transition out. We would not even have to think about what to do to be of help, because unhelpful things just would not be possible, and incorrigible people would find themselves increasingly excluded from any possibility to harm others or harm the system. Important resources like food, fuel, water and medicines could be directed preferentially to the most important and productive members of society, assuring continuity of the economic essentials, even in hard times.

Of course wars and depressions are hard on everybody, but it is worse if the economic life support system that keeps all of us alive fails. Everyone will have to understand that people are just not self-sufficient hunter-gatherers or living on small rural mixed farms these days.

The system will be very simple to use, just like GPS, but for everything now. It is the dream of Technocracy, an economic and governance system without waste or internal contradictions, finally coming true. ;-D

We are in the messy phase of starting World War-3 to jump-start all of the changes in global economy that have to take place. Right now it looks like wars in Ukraine and the Mideast, with the $US empire seeking to stamp-out centers of economy that do not pay $US tribute to support the system. About 20% of the world’s oil and natural gas is bottled up right now, with shortages expected to cause crises next month. Fertilizer for spring planting flows through the Strait of Hormuz, about 40% of global supply, and it is not stockpiled,but just-in time delivery, partly due to explosive risks with large stockpiles. Sulfuric acid for leaching copper from ores comes from “sour” heavy Mideast crude oil. Plastics, fabrics and synthetic oils are made from natural gas, as is helium for making microelectronic circuits and computer chips.

The tightly interwoven complexity of our global economic life support system, and human-nature when attacked and threatened, resisting, rather than complying, are frustrating President Trump’s efforts to lead the world into this new global technocratic governance vision, which he shares with Larry Ellison, Peter Theil and the other tech-bro’s, a vision nurtured for decades by Robert and Ghislaine Maxwell, and Jeffrey Epstein, amongst others.

There is a competing team in the technocracy race to neo-Utopia, not merely centered in London, New York, Paris, Frankfurt and Washington, but in the interests of the Gulf monarchs, who have very high expenses keeping their growing populations placated enough to not revolt.

There is political splintering in western elites now over the war on Iran going badly for the US & Israel. Distancing has begun. If Netanyahu turns out to be dead,maybe Trump can say Bibi tricked him and declare victory, but the problem of Israeli nuclear weapons, now confirmed since Trump blurted it out, and how to survive their being in the hands of a desperate group of genocidal war criminals as they must face the consequences of their perfidies.

Patrick Wood cracks the door for a peek into that here: Why Trump’s Takeover In Gaza Preceded The War In Iran - On the Iran war, the Board of Peace, USD1 and “The Final Betrayal” The central argument of our book is not comfortable. We did not write it to please any political constituency, and we have paid for that in criticism from both sides. The argument is this: technocracy — the organization of society by unelected technical and financial experts, operating outside democratic accountability — has staged a sweeping coup in Washington. It did not arrive wearing the face of socialism or communism or fascism. It arrived wearing the face of populism. It rode the MAGA movement into power and then systematically betrayed it.

That betrayal has a specific mechanism. The Dark Enlightenment — the neo-monarchist ideology championed by Peter Thiel, Curtis Yarvin, and a cluster of Silicon Valley arch-Technocrats — proposes replacing the democratic nation-state with techno-feudal city-states managed by CEO-dictators. It is not a fringe position. It is the operating philosophy of a significant portion of the people now running the American government’s technological and financial apparatus.

Tokenization is the economic instrument. When you tokenize an asset — real estate, natural resources, financial instruments, eventually labor itself — you convert it from something owned outright into something held digitally, conditionally, and revocably. The World Economic Forum told you where this leads in 2016: you will own nothing. They removed the statement when it drew too much attention. But the program did not change.

AI is the control layer. Not AI as a productivity tool, but AI as the mechanism by which a managed population is sorted, scored, surveilled, and if necessary, excluded from economic participation.

These three elements — the Dark Enlightenment’s monarchist theory, tokenization’s asset capture, and AI’s control infrastructure — form the architecture we documented. The Iran war did not create this architecture. It is accelerating it.

Simplicius, Frustrated by Failure, an Unhinged Trump Begins to Tilt as Hormuz Standoff Heats Up The biggest story has been Iran’s vindication over its claims that US naval forces had retreated under the growing threat of strikes.

Recall last time we spoke about the ~300km range of Iran’s anti-ship assets, but that Iranian Brigadier General Fadavi stated no US ship was operating within 700km of Iran’s shores.

It seems he was telling the truth, because latest Chinese satellite intel indicates that the USS Lincoln has now retreated to roughly 1,000km from Iranian shores... ..The supporting evidence comes by way of flight tracking which appears to indicate that air refuelers operating out of KSA are bridging the gap for this extremely long combat radius:

US Air Force KC-135Rs Stratotankers from Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base have been refueling fighter jets from USS Abraham Lincoln this afternoon... ..More interesting is the fact that Iranian officials had claimed the reason for the USS Lincoln’s withdrawal was that it was successfully hit by drones.

From Tehran Times:

Spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (Iran’s military coordination HQ):

The USS Abraham Lincoln was targeted by the naval forces of the IRGC and was rendered inoperable. The carrier has left the region and is currently returning to the United States... ..This was after CENTCOM itself confirmed that a fire had broken out aboard the USS Gerald R Ford, currently hiding way in the rear of the Red Sea. They claimed someone’s undies had caught fire in the laundry room... which if true only advances theories regarding low morale and ongoing sabotage aboard the troubled flagship... ..The fact is: US’s chief symbols and instruments of global power projection have both been curtailed or outright neutralized by Iran thus far, one relegated to hiding behind Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea 2,000km from Hormuz, the other now shielding behind Oman... ..Trump is now veritably begging allies to come unblock the Strait, blaming them for its closure after the US miraculously “decimated” all of Iran... Rumors claim he’s been secretly frustrated at his military command for their inability to unblock it themselves... ..Trump continues to beat his chest about having “totally defeated” or “wiped out” Iran, while being completely helpless when it comes to the most important objective in the region... ..Trump and his top figures are growing increasingly irate given the escalating failure of their floundering ‘Special Combat Operation’, with Trump snapping at reporters who dared question his sending of Marines for a potential boots-on-ground mission... ..Trump is faced with a perilous zugzwang of his own making: back off now and the ‘war’ will be seen as a major Iranian moral victory, as Iran was able to deter the US from completing any of its chief objectives despite a widespread and aimless bombing campaign. But should Trump double down, he faces an even worse catastrophe as the US may get totally exposed militarily, or risk losing ships or even carrier groups... ..Trump is faced with the mother of all sunk-cost fallacies for another important reason: If he were to pull out now, Iran would gain an historic symbol of deterrence against the US. It would expose the US as a paper tiger, which will have generational repercussions: a grand showcase on the world stage of the diminishment of the US’s most hallowed tool of imperial power—its mighty naval forces.

It would usher in an historic turning point moment in the Mideast, destroying the aura of invincibility of the US war machine built through years of thuggish bullying... Iran will actually emerge as a stronger nation relative to the US than before the war... ..We know for a fact the US is rushing radars from all over the globe, including South Korea to fill the gaps of destroyed equipment. This proves the US is losing critical capability that will not be replaced for years—and the same goes for munitions expenditures... ..As such, Iran stands to emerge from this rebuilt, while the US will have lost critical capability that will weaken its own projection and deterrence for years to come.

This creates a major problem for Trump: he cannot allow the US to be weaker relative to Iran when a hypothetical Round 3 kicks off a year from now, as the US would then suffer an even worse humiliation than is already in progress. Thus, Trump is forced to double-down and continue trying to eliminate Iran entirely, with the preferred method being causing some type of popular revolt that could bring a puppet leader to power over whom Trump would have control... ..In the meantime, sensing the coming end of its national arc—and its bloodlust somehow still not yet fully sated—Israel has gone for broke and announced a new invasion to seize all of Lebanon up to the Litani River... “We are going to do what we did in Gaza,” a senior Israeli official said, referring to the flattening of buildings Israel says Hezbollah uses to store weapons and launch attacks.

Like we’ve been saying for a while now, this is Israel’s last chance at salvation, and it knows it. Israel believes a weakened Iran and a neutralized Syria now allows it to finish off Hezbollah and expand Greater Israel, but the attempt will come at great cost to Israeli society, as per usual—and it will likely fail…again as per usual.





Thanks Eleni. Turkey shock claim: If Netanyahu is dead, Israel’s collapse has already begun A sensation has been caused by the position of the well known Turkish journalist Ibrahim Karagul, columnist of Yeni Safak and adviser to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Turkish journalist questions whether Netanyahu is alive, intensifying with his post the relevant rumor that has developed in recent days regarding the Israeli prime minister and his fate... ..Fuel to the relevant speculation regarding the fate of Netanyahu was also given by the latest announcement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

They reported that they struck ten locations where, according to information, Israeli officials were located, as reported by the network Al Jazeera.

“The targets were 10 residences of Zionist leaders in Israel,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) emphasized in its announcement.

The IRGC clarified that of the ten targets that were struck, seven were located in Tel Aviv, two in Rishon LeZion, and one in Shoham.

In addition, it was clarified that three gathering and shelter locations of American commanders were identified and attacked. https://www.bankingnews.gr/diethni/articles/862379/turkey-shock-claim-if-netanyahu-is-dead-israel-s-collapse-has-already-begun

Lots of tweets and photos from Israel: I think, by now, we can asssume that something untoward has happened to NETANYAHU

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Under Scrutiny, Grok Calls It ‘Deepfake’ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/benjamin-netanyahu-death-rumours-israeli-pm-netanyahus-new-video-under-scrutiny-grok-calls-it-deepfake-11221132

Reporter in Tel Aviv: “Iron Dome is not operational” https://www-n--tv-de.translate.goog/mediathek/videos/politik/Reporterin-in-Tel-Aviv-Iron-Dome-ist-nicht-in-Betrieb-id30472458.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp&_x_tr_hist=true

Trump acknowledges Israel’s secret nuclear arsenal during war with Iran

The UN General Assembly voted in 2022 on a resolution – introduced by Egypt – demanding that Israel destroy its nuclear weapons arsenal President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that Israel will not use its nuclear weapons during the war with Iran, publicly acknowledging that Tel Aviv maintains a secret arsenal. “Israel will never use its nuclear weapons on Iran,” Trump said.

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-03-16 Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed - Goldman Sachs confirms flows collapsed from 19.5M to 0.5M bpd. Zero oil tankers recorded crossing on March 12. Net disruption after Saudi pipeline rerouting: 17.2M bpd offline... ..All major NATO allies decline Hormuz coalition - France, Australia, Japan, Germany, UK all said no to Trump’s warship request. South Korea “under review.”... ..IRGC launched Wave 55 of Operation True Promise 4. First combat use of the Sejjil solid-fuel ballistic missile, which travels at 10 Mach in exoatmospheric phase and is extremely difficult to intercept with Patriot or Arrow... ..Petrodollar recycling system under existential stress

Chinese shadow tankers are the only vessels transiting Hormuz - carrying Iranian crude settled in yuan through CIPS. Kpler confirmed 11.7-16.5M barrels reached China since Feb 28.

Eric Yeung’s framework: GCC oil → USD → US Treasuries was the backbone of dollar hegemony. If GCC starts selling oil to China in RMB and parking surpluses in physical gold/silver, the entire loop breaks... ..Saudi Arabia secretly running the hawks: NYT reported March 15: MBS has been privately urging Trump throughout the war to “keep hitting the Iranians hard.” ... ..Mojtaba Khamenei flown to Moscow for treatment - Multiple reports from Kuwaiti Al-Jarida citing source close to Supreme Leader. Fractures, bruised eye. First public statement read by TV anchor... ..UAE GlobalEye surveillance aircraft destroyed - Worth ~$1B, destroyed by a drone worth $20,000. Only one in the Middle East... ..Taiwan power grid - Running out of power in approximately 10 days.

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-03-17 Strait of Hormuz: tollgate, not blockade: Iran has not closed Hormuz universally. It has converted it into a permissioned system. Ten nations granted conditional transit: China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq. First non-Iranian vessel to transit with AIS on: Pakistani-flagged Aframax Karachi carrying Abu Dhabi crude. Payment: diplomatic alignment, not dollars... ..CENTCOM listing “95% of mine delivery systems destroyed” while mines are actively being laid...

..Ship transits collapsed from 130-150/day pre-war to 0-3/day; Goldman estimated 17.2 mb/d disrupted

Physical Dubai crude hit $150-154/bbl vs WTI paper at ~$94-96 — a 40-75% premium over crude it is refined from...

..US Embassy Baghdad directly hit by Iran-backed Iraqi militia drone after C-RAM radar was previously blinded; FPV drone flew unchallenged for ~2 minutes over Green Zone... ..Hormuz bypass route no longer safe: Oil tanker struck at anchor 23nm east of Fujairah. Dubai International Airport fuel tank hit (third confirmed drone event near DXB). UAE closed airspace entirely. Iran is specifically targeting the Hormuz bypass infrastructure... ..USS Gerald R. Ford fire burned 30+ hours, displaced 600 crew, sleeping on floors. 10th month of deployment. CENTCOM described it as “non-life-threatening injuries.” ...

..Hormuz coalition collapses before forming: Germany, UK, France, Japan, Australia all formally declined Trump’s request for warships. China did not respond. Zero confirmed commitments as of March 17... ..Trump explicitly cited Japan gets 95% of oil through Hormuz, China 90%, South Korea 35% as justification for demanding their navies. Actual China number is ~33% ...

..Iran’s Mosaic Doctrine performing as designed: 31 autonomous IRGC provincial commands operating independently. No Supreme Leader authorization required per command. Wave 57 of Operation True Promise 4 ongoing as of March 17.

Iran conducting ~30 missiles + ~65 drones per day at current pace — down from peak waves but sustainable... ..Trump admitted: “They weren’t supposed to go after all these other countries… We were shocked.”... ..Trump-Xi summit delayed “a month or so.” US-China Paris talks lasted 3 hours, “constructive.” Bessent: “very good.”

Trump Truth Social post creating “Hormuz Peace Board” — same post claims war started by “Obama and Biden 47 years ago.” Not satire...

..KC-135 tanker fleet attrition: one crashed over western Iraq March 12 (6 dead), at least 5 more damaged at Prince Sultan. One KC-135 (61-0324) made emergency landing at Ben Gurion March 17. B-2s still flying from CONUS because Pentagon fears staging them at Diego Garcia, within Iranian missile range...

..Hezbollah: 23 operations March 16. Iraqi Resistance: 21 operations. IDF ground operations now entering southern Lebanon.

AN/FPS-117 long-range early warning radar destroyed in Saudi Arabia...

..Iran’s internet at ~1% connectivity since late February per NetBlocks; regime shut down domestic servers after Israeli/US strike destroyed IRGC internet/jamming facility. ATMs offline. Banking networks down... ..Ali Larijani warns of possible false flag operation styled after 9/11 being prepared by “what remains of Epstein’s network” to blame Iran. Iran categorically denying involvement in advance... ..NATO disintegration accelerating - Belgium PM De Wever publicly called for EU-Russia normalization: “European leaders agree with me, but no one dares say it out loud.” First sitting NATO-member PM to break ranks publicly... ..EU stripped Greek Patriot PAC-2 reserves (~25% of stockpile) to Qatar. South Korea THAAD components moving to Gulf. European missile shield thinning... France running low on Mica/Meteor air-to-air missiles after sustained Shahed interceptions... ..Gold moving east; paper moving west - US Trade Deficit shrinks 25% driven by gold exports... - Gold as top US export category for 3 of past 4 months...

..US gold reserves now just 3% of federal debt — lowest on record. Would need $26,000/oz to match 1980 ratio...

..Malaysia declared US trade deal “null and void” after Supreme Court IEEPA ruling February 20 voided the legal authority underpinning reciprocal tariff deals. First country to say it out loud. ~$500B in annual US trade flows potentially affected. Shanaka Anslem Perera. MEDIUM — one country, but legal foundation destroyed for all.

Iran mining Bitcoin at ~$1,320/coin using subsidised electricity; IRGC processed $3B+ through crypto channels 2023-2025 per Chainalysis. Crypto treasury intact even as conventional military is degraded. BTC up 7-13% since war started.

Iran war live: Israel says Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani killed https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/3/17/iran-war-live-trump-scolds-allies-for-not-joining-strait-of-hormuz-mission

The missiles with warheads over a ton: IRGC: We used about 7 percent of the missiles, and we have about 100 of them https://en.topwar.ru/279440-ksir-my-primenili-porjadka-7-procentov-raket-a-ih-u-nas-okolo-100-tysjach.html

Iran Launches Solid-Fuel Sejjil Ballistic Missile in 54th Wave of Strikes Against Israel https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Iran-Launches-Solid-Fuel-Sejjil-Ballistic-Missile-in-54th-Wave-of-Strikes-Against-Israel/

China Reportedly Transfers 1,000 Long-Range Kamikaze Drones to Iran Through Pakistan Corridor https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/China-Reportedly-Transfers-1000-Long-Range-Kamikaze-Drones-to-Iran-Through-Pakistan-Corridor/

French Air Force Suffering Acute Air-to-Air Missile Shortage in Ongoing Operations Against Iran The French Air Force is suffering from an acute shortage of air-to-air missiles, due to extensive operations against Iranian drones in the Gulf region. According to the French paper La Tribune, the rapid depletion of ammunition has raised serious concerns regarding the further combat capability of the air force, with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu having convened an urgent crisis meeting. https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/french-air-force-acute-missile-shortage-iran



Will Trump be replaced by Vance for dementia before midterms? Major White House Split Leaks as Trump’s War Spirals Senior White House officials are reportedly having “buyer’s remorse” over the Iran war as the realization sets in that President Trump was “high on his own supply” when he launched it.

That bombshell is buried inside a new Axios dispatch. It lays bare a deep fracture inside Trump’s inner circle... ..A source close to the administration told the outlet that key officials had not been fully on board with Trump’s plans before the 79-year-old president overruled them all. “He ended up saying, ‘I just want to do it,’” the source said... ..A senior administration official told Axios that Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz was only making Trump “more dug in.” This has raised the specter of what the outlet terms an “escalation trap,” in which a stronger force keeps attacking to assert dominance as the returns diminish and the exit narrows. https://www.thedailybeast.com/major-white-house-split-leaks-as-donald-trumps-iran-war-spirals/

Trump’s billionaire adviser publicly rebukes Iran war as JD Vance camp erupts over Israel nuke threat One of Donald Trump’s closest advisers has broken with the President over his war with Iran, warning the conflict risks spiraling into nuclear catastrophe.

David Sacks, Trump’s czar for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, said Israel was weighing whether to deploy a nuclear weapon against the Islamic regime. Sacks, a close ally of Vice President JD Vance, made the remarks on the All-In podcast, cautioning there are ‘risks’ of an ‘escalatory approach’ by Israel. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15650523/Trumps-billionaire-adviser-publicly-rebukes-Iran-war-JD-Vance-camp-erupts-Israel-nuclear-threat.html

Jeremy Scahill, Iranian Officials Say They Have Been Ignoring Witkoff’s Private Requests to Talk Trump’s special envoy has been texting Iran’s foreign minister asking to start talks. Tehran says the war will end only when Iran believes it has established long-term deterrence. “They want to negotiate. They want to negotiate badly,” Trump said Sunday night. “We’re talking to them. But I don’t think they’re ready, but they’re getting pretty close.”

Behind the scenes, it is the Trump administration that has been asking for talks. Two Iranian officials told Drop Site that Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff personally sent messages to officials in Tehran, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, last week exploring possibilities for resuming negotiations. Iran has not replied to Witkoff.

Russia Seeks To Keep Iran ‘In The Fight’ As Pentagon Eyes Mass Kamikaze Drone Production Russia is trying to keep its regional ally Iran “in the fight”; Pentagon eyes ramping up Kamikaze drone use and production.

Trump: War will be over “soon” after which “oil prices will drop like a rock”; We are “not ready to leave Iran yet” but will in “near future”. Brushes off potential for ‘Vietnam-style quagmire.’ Trump on China and delayed Xi meeting - “Looks like it’ll happen in five weeks.” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/not-our-war-allies-shun-trump-coalition-iran-security-chief-alleged-killed-oil

US senator criticizes Trump administration’s strategy in Iran war

“The ‘no quarter’ comment by the SecDef and this ‘just for fun’ remark by the President tells me there was never a clear strategy for this war,’ says Mark Kelly https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-senator-criticizes-trump-administration-s-strategy-in-iran-war/3867381

Johnson Hits Back After Counterterrorism Chief Quits; Says Iran Threat To Americans Was ‘Imminent’ Shortly after the departure of Joe Kent as director of the National Counterterrorism Center over the Iran war - insisting that Iran posed “no imminent threat to our nation,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) insisted there was. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-appointed-nctc-director-joe-kent-resigns-protest-over-us-war-iran



‘I am extremely disappointed in Donald Trump’ – AfD co-leader warns of WWIII

The AfD co-leader said he is convinced “the Americans were drawn into this war by Israel” “I am extremely disappointed in Donald Trump when it comes to his campaign promises,” said Chrupalla during an appearance on Markus Lanz, generally considered the most influential talk show host in Germany.

“During the election campaign, he also accused Kamala Harris, that she would start World War III. And now we are on the cusp of having probably started the Third World War with Donald Trump. And that’s a breach of his word, which I really resent and which the American people also resent, who incidentally reject this war in Iran at a much higher rate than Germans. So, 70 percent of Americans do not want this war and do not support it.” https://rmx.news/article/i-am-extremely-disappointed-in-donald-trump-afd-co-leader-says-us-and-israel-violate-law-with-iran-war-warns-of-wwiii/

More registered US voters view Israel negatively than positively, poll finds

Poll shows a surge in negative views on Israel among independents, a key voter bloc that helped Trump win back the White House https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/more-us-voters-now-view-israel-negatively-positively-poll-finds



Hospitalized in Russia, a written statement: ‘Strait of Hormuz will remain BLOCKED’: Iran Supreme Leader’s first speech, vows REVENGE against US

Arab states urge US not to stop short in war on Iran Several Arab states along the Persian Gulf are urging the United States not to halt its military campaign against Iran before significantly weakening the country’s military capabilities, Reuters reported Monday, citing regional officials.

Those governments did not press Washington to launch the war, the report said, but fear that ending the campaign prematurely could leave Iran able to threaten the shipping lanes, oil infrastructure and commercial hubs that underpin their economies. https://www.iranintl.com/en/202603169790

U.S. Mint Removes Olive Branch from Dime for America’s 250th Anniversary. https://thenationalpulse.com/2026/03/16/u-s-mint-removes-olive-branch-from-dime-for-americas-250th-anniversary/

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Can’t risk ships in the strait right now: U.S. Navy Minesweepers Assigned To Middle East Have Been Moved To Pacific (Updated)

Two of the three Littoral Combat Ships that had taken over the minesweeping role in the Middle East have just appeared in Malaysia.​ https://www.twz.com/sea/u-s-navy-minesweepers-assigned-to-middle-east-have-been-moved-to-pacific

If they get to a beach:​ What tasks can US Marines perform in Iran?​ https://en.topcor.ru/69550-kakie-zadachi-mogut-vypolnjat-morpehi-ssha-v-irane.html

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Monetary disagreements: Iraq Urges Kurdistan Region to Restart Northern Oil Pipeline to Turkey as Strait of Hormuz Closure Disrupts Exports https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Iraq-Urges-Kurdistan-Region-to-Restart-Northern-Oil-Pipeline-to-Turkey-as-Strait-of-Hormuz-Closure-Disrupts-Exports/

Video of this war crime: Footage Indicates Use of White Phosphorus Artillery in Khiam During Israeli Operations in Southern Lebanon https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Footage-Indicates-Use-of-White-Phosphorus-Artillery-in-Khiam-During-Israeli-Operations-in-Southern-Lebanon/#google_vignette

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WHO Condemns Israeli Attacks on Lebanese Health Care Workers That Have Killed at Least 31

IDF claims Hezbollah using ambulances to resist ongoing invasion​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/15/who-condemns-israeli-attacks-on-lebanese-health-care-workers-that-have-killed-at-least-31/

Israel Killed Over a Dozen Lebanese Paramedics in Three Days, Now Claiming That Ambulances Are “Hezbollah” Targets​



Hamas: Israel’s massacres in Gaza, West Bank part of ongoing war of extermination against our people​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/15/359608/

Euro-Med: Israel exploiting Iran war to escalate starvation in Gaza​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/16/359667/​

Israeli attacks kill 13 in Gaza, including 2 children and a pregnant woman

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 patients await evacuation as the Rafah crossing is set to partially reopen on Wednesday.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/15/israeli-attacks-kill-12-in-gaza-including-2-children-and-a-pregnant-woman​

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Father, Mother, and Their Two Children in the West Bank

An 11-year-old who survived the attack said the IDF troops told him they ‘killed some dogs’​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/15/israeli-forces-kill-palestinian-father-mother-and-their-two-children-in-the-west-bank/​

Palestinians seek answers, justice after West Bank family gunned down by Israeli cops

After Ali Bani Awda was killed with his wife and two kids when returning from a shopping trip, his uncle eschews calls for revenge but demands those behind tragic shooting be held accountable​ https://www.timesofisrael.com/palestinians-seek-answers-justice-after-west-bank-family-gunned-down-by-israeli-cops/​

‘I Liked the House’: When Israeli Soldiers Turn Palestinian Homes into Barracks Iyad Dawabsheh was taken by surprise when Israeli soldiers carried out a large-scale raid on his home on Tuesday. Without offering any explanation, they informed him that they intended to occupy the house for two full days.

​ The house, located in the town of Duma, south of Nablus, is home to a family of nine. Yet this did not stop the soldiers from ordering the family to leave their warm home so it could be turned into a military barracks.​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/west-bank-israeli-war-crimes/

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Israeli strike kills eight policemen, injures others in central Gaza Local sources said Israeli aircraft targeted a police jeep at the entrance of al‑Zawaida, resulting in eight fatalities and a number of wounded people.​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/15/359605/

Monitor: Israel systematically destroyed over 93 per cent of Gaza Strip cemeteries amid ongoing genocide​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/15/359591/

Settlers fence off 500 dunums west of Salfit in preparation for land seizure​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/16/359664/

Hundreds join banned UK pro-Palestinian march​ https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/hundreds-rally-london-banned-pro-163332620.html

4.500 demonstrators show support for Palestine in downtown Toronto​ - Provincial bid to get court order banning event tossed out by judge​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/4500-demonstrators-show-support-for-palestine-in-downtown-toronto/3865110

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“Tear Up Texas”: FBI Encouraged a 2015 Islamic Terror Shooting & Did Nothing to Stop It

Remembering the Curtis Culwell Center attack in which an undercover FBI agent encouraged shooters, followed them to the attack site, and didn’t stop them.​

Cuba’s entire power grid has collapsed after US blocked oil shipments for 3 months, Cuban president says​ https://www.theblaze.com/news/cuba-power-grid-oil-blocked

Trump vows to ‘take’ Cuba as island reels from oil embargo​ https://globalnation.inquirer.net/314309/trump-vows-to-take-cuba-as-island-reels-from-oil-embargo

America Taps Venezuela for Rare Earth Minerals​ https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/world-trade/america-taps-venezuela-for-rare-earth-minerals/

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Turkey has loitering Ai swarm-drones: New kamikaze drone can strike targets 1,234 miles away with a 441-pound warhead The new K2 loitering munition can operate in autonomous swarms, identify targets visually, and strike even in environments where GPS signals are jammed.​ https://interestingengineering.com/military/baykar-k2-ai-kamikaze-drone​

So does Russia. Russia Drops Kamikaze Drone on Central Kyiv Using AI Swarm Tech — Debate Erupts Over 200km Range Mystery​ https://en.defence-ua.com/news/russia_drops_kamikaze_drone_on_central_kyiv_using_ai_swarm_tech_debate_erupts_over_200km_range_mystery-17845.html

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In case of Red Chinese invasion: Republic of China Army Conducts First Urban Warfare Drone Strike Exercises https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/republic-china-army-urban-warfare-drone-strike

Rise of drone warfare sharpens focus on laser defense​ https://techxplore.com/news/2026-03-drone-warfare-sharpens-focus-laser.html

‘Our sons will not die for Ukraine,’ Orbán tells supporters ahead of crucial April elections​ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2026/03/15/our-sons-will-not-die-for-ukraine-orban-tells-supporters-ahead-of-crucial-april-elections

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Belgium’s Prime Minister argues the EU should end the proxy war against Russia: “Since we are not able to threaten Vladimir Putin by supplying weapons to Ukraine, and we cannot strangle it economically without the support of the United States, there is only one way left — to conclude a deal”​

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Gilbert Doctorow, Add Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever to the short list of European leaders possessing both an independent mind and courage to stand his ground

Hurry up and get market dominance! Charles Hugh Smith, Why AI Malware (and Harmful Second Order Effects) Are Out of Control Fixing all this doesn’t scale. What scales is the spread of uncontrollably harmful consequences.​

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2nd Smartest Guy: ULTRA-CENTRALIZED TECHNOCRATIC DYSTOPIA RISING: “Palantir Is Increasingly Complicit, Normalizing Authoritarianism Under The Guise Of A ‘Revolution’ Led By Oligarchs”

Technocracy reaches: “Entirely Demonic”: Catherine Austin Fitts Warns Financial Tsunami Coming Because Of Programmable Money https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/entirely-demonic-catherine-austin-fitts-warns-financial-tsunami-coming-because

AI Bots Renting Humans Hits 600K Sign-Ups as Tasks Turn Bizarre and Dystopian​ - “Help me understand human feet”​

Professor Ugo Bardi, Peak Food: Is the Human Population Going to Collapse?​ Approaching the Seneca cliff of agricultural production

Paul Marik MD, A Patient’s Story - Stage IV to remission with Metabolic Therapy - Metabolic Cancer Treatment Saves Lives

Maker of Ozempic Failed to Report Strokes, Suicidal Ideation and Deaths​ - That’s not the kind of thing you ‘forget’ to report.​

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Meryl Nass MD, COVID vaccine injuries: an ACIP workgroup report has been leaked Maryanne Demasi got the story yesterday. The NYT grabbed the story, ran it through narrative control, and naturally failed to credit Maryanne.​

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Federal Bill Introduced to Strip COVID-19 “Vaccine” Manufacturers of Liability Protection

The LIABLE Act would trigger a historic legal reckoning — unleashing a tsunami of lawsuits from millions of vaccine-injured Americans against Pfizer and Moderna.​

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How does he have the authority? BREAKING: FEDERAL JUDGE SHUTS DOWN CHILDHOOD VACCINE REFORM

Federal Judge Brian Murphy has halted the overhaul of the childhood vaccine schedule, suspended the new ACIP committee, and nullified its votes since June 2025.​

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Steve Kirsch has more: HHS hit with injunction impacting ACIP and the vaccine schedule changes - What happens on appeal is anyone’s guess.

Appreciating Nature (with a picture of this morning’s sunrise in Yoakum)

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