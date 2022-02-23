This blog is an ongoing public service in rapidly changing times.

The intention is to find and share useful information about living human lives well.

There is a lot of threat assessment, as “Man is a wolf to man”.

We have a lot to discover about how to be ourselves, our better selves, and need to discover it ourselves, with help and guidance from each other, and from conscience.

Feel free to share here, thoughtfully and with the intention to be of help and assistance.

Posts prior to 2/24/22 can be found at Johnday’s Blog www.johndayblog.com

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.