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Red's avatar
Red
6d

Great looking couple there brother John!

About the wars, plural for a reason. Think about it. When I first read and understood the ramifications of LTG I thought there is no way .gov anywhere on the planet would allow the general public to use up the last of anything evenly with .gov. When you start looking at the remaining non renewables such as copper, silver, platinum and so on a lot of these things are slated to run out next decade. These wars are shutting down domestic consumption. This I believe was the hope for the covid lockdowns. It failed, on many levels. Trust in .gov being the biggest backfire of the whole production.That leaves forever wars to seal our fate.No .gov anywhere is going to give up its monopoly on control at the same time as the peasants run out. The hunger games are not too far from their vision of the near future. Collapse early and avoid the rush brother! A world made by hand is our near future, very near!

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
2d

Happy Easter! Christ is risen! But has he risen to see the Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse - Famine? John of Patmos is your namesake, Doc.

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