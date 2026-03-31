Engaging Spontaneously,

​ Trump Signals Response To Haifa Refinery Strike ‘Shortly’ As WH Mulls Uranium Seizure Op; Bessent Vows To ‘Retake’ Hormuz ‘Over Time’ Iran rejects ‘excessive, illogical’ US demands while Trump mentions ‘progress’ with a ‘more reasonable regime’. Trump again threatens to destroy Iran energy sites and Kharg Island.

​ White House seriously considering ground operation to seize Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile but also wants Tehran to negotiate handing it over willingly. Bessent: US will ‘retake’ Hormuz Strait ‘over time’.

​ Bazan oil refinery in Israel’s northern city of Haifa is on fire after a second apparent Iranian missile strike of the war.

Iran accuses Israel of more ‘false flags’ - after Kuwait water desalination plant hit.​.. ..Iran had earlier said the long-range attacks (which failed) against the UK’s remote Diego Garcia base was also a false flag. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-cites-progress-dealing-more-reasonable-regime-while-mulling-ground-operation

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Iran denies responsibility for ‘depraved’ attack on Kuwait desalination plant

Iranian forces have repeatedly accused Washington and Tel Aviv of carrying out false flagssince the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic began Iran has also denied recent strikes on fuel tankers in Oman and a refinery in Iraq’s Erbil, as well as one that targeted an Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia at the start of the month.

​ US journalist Tucker Carlson reported earlier in March that Mossad agents were detained in Gulf states for planning bombings.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on 15 March that the US has been using its new Lucas drone – modeled after the Iranian Shahed – to carry out false-flag attacks in the region and attribute them to the Islamic Republic.

​ Tehran has said only US and Israeli-linked military and economic assets in the Gulf will be struck by its forces.

Iran is warning Gulf governments against allowing Washington to use their bases for attacks on the Islamic Republic.

​ Iranian drone and missile strikes targeted the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on 27 March, wounding at least 12 US troops and damaging aircraft and buildings. https://thecradle.co/articles/iran-denies-responsibility-for-depraved-attack-on-kuwait-desalination-plant

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Special Consultant to United Nations RESIGNS - 48 Hours Later, LEAKS NUCLEAR ATTACK PLANNING FOR IRAN Muhammad Safa was the Executive Director and Main Representative at the United Nations in New York City, for the “PVA” a designated “Special Consultative Group” handling Human Rights issues. He resigned 48 Hours ago, and tonight, he has LEAKED NUCLEAR ATTACK PLANNING in the Iran conflict.​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/special-consultant-to-united-nations-resigns-48-hours-later-leaks-nuclear-attack-planning-for-iran?catid=17&Itemid=101

Power outages reported in parts of Iran after attacks on energy infrastructure​ - Official says substations hit, electricity to be restored within hours​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/power-outages-reported-in-parts-of-iran-after-attacks-on-energy-infrastructure/3884293

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Trump says US already moving to control Strait of Hormuz​ - US president says Iran ‘badly’ wants a deal as Washington coordinates closely with Netanyahu on Tehran​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/trump-says-us-already-moving-to-control-strait-of-hormuz/3884423

Oil Slides As Trump Reportedly Told Aides He’s Willing To End War Without Reopening Hormuz​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-cites-progress-dealing-more-reasonable-regime-while-mulling-ground-operation​ Bomb stuff, then leave.

WarSec Hegseth Epic Fury Presser After Trump’s Apparent ‘Off-Ramp’ WarSec Hegseth saw “upcoming days will be decisive”, strikes will continues without any deal

President Trump signals off-ramp, tells world “go get your own oil”, says Iran ‘decimated’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ramp-imminent-trump-tells-world-go-get-your-own-oil-strait-after-decimating-iran

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UAE has an active role in Iran war and will be pounded if US invades, Iranian sources say

Iran’s leadership believes Trump’s threatened ground assault will probably be launched from the United Arab Emirates, which may be more active in the US-Israeli war than thought​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uae-has-active-role-iran-war-and-will-be-pounded-if-us-invades-iranian-sources-say

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Turkey Reports Another Iranian Missile Near-Miss Over NATO Skies Another near-miss has unfolded over NATO skies, with Turkey on Monday announcing that air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran...The intercept was carried out by air and missile defense assets positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the Turkish defense ministry, which offered no further​... details concerning trajectory, type, or what the intended target ultimately was.​.. There’s been speculation that these ballistic missiles from Iran could be intended for US-British military assets in Cyprus. Earlier in the conflict drones were sent - likely from Iranian allies in Lebanon - onto a British airbase in EU-member Cypriot territory.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/turkey-reports-another-iranian-missile-near-miss-over-nato-skies

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US-Israeli Strikes Pound Residential Targets in Iran​ -Both government and non-government sources reported heavy strikes on residential areas this weekend that killed dozens of civilians​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/29/us-israeli-strikes-pound-residential-targets-in-iran/

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“Large Number” of U.S. Marines Reportedly “Destroyed” by Iran Missiles and Drones The Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) published footage of the implementation of the second phase of the 84th wave, during which it targeted “a gathering center of American-Zionist militants on Bubiyan Island.”

​ The IRGC stated: “A large number of terrorist U.S. Marines were destroyed using various types of suicide drones and ballistic missiles. The dead and wounded were transferred to three hospitals in Kuwait.”

​ The IRGC also said attacks on U.S. “terrorist” forces will continue anywhere in the region until they are completely removed from Muslim lands through powerful and destructive strikes.

​ The scalable map​... shows Bubiyan Island off the coast of Kuwait. Iran claims the Americans have been firing weapons like ATACMS at Iran from this island, but these claims have not yet been verified.​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/large-number-of-u-s-marines-reportedly-destroyed-by-iran-missiles-and-drones?catid=17&Itemid=101

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March 30, 2026 AM: War On Iran: “And then? What?”

Trump’s latest outburst, intended to cool the market, issued about an hour ago:

The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.” Thank you for your attention to this matter.

President DONALD J. TRUMP https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/03/war-on-iran-and-then-what.html

Simplicius, Essential US AWACS Plane Destroyed Amidst New Iranian Attacks, as US Continues Losing Critical Capability in Region Let us again be clear about Trump’s current plan: The plan is to continue bombing Iran to maintain psychological pressure while building up troops in the region as a further pressure lever in the hopes that Iran’s leadership will grow frightened and finally agree to negotiate and compromise. There are no real remaining military objectives left because all the original ones were proven to be impossible to actually implement—i.e. regime change, Iran’s surrender, collapse of the IRGC or wider military structure, societal upheaval, etc.

​ Now the only operative plan remains to get Iran to negotiate a ceasefire that can look at least mildly favorable to Trump’s optics. The problem is, thus far Iran has continued to maintain absolutely maximalist demands, such as the total removal of all US bases from the region, as well as guarantees of never striking Iran again.

​ Disregarding the completely unrealistic—and to be frank, childish—ideas about ground troop invasion of Iranian land, we can therefore conclude that Trump’s one final remaining emergency lever will be to massively bomb Iran’s energy infrastructure, a kind of desperate last-ditch hail mary out of spite, the fit of a sadistic sore loser.

​ But even this is obviously fraught with great risk because:

It will not accomplish anything, due to Iran’s grid decentralization

It will cause an even bigger headache for the US when Iran responds in kind and lights up the entire region’s critical infrastructure to an even greater degree

​ But the pressure is actually increasing on the US-Israeli Axis powers because the Houthis have now cashed in their promise of opening up a new front with the launch of ballistic missiles onto Israel earlier today.

​ Likewise, Hezbollah has been ramping up the humiliation of Israeli forces in lower Lebanon with the advent of FPV drones, including those on fiber-optics, which have reportedly taken out many Merkava tanks in the past few days alone, with footage attesting to various hits. The IDF is scrambling to recover after announcing intent to annex southern Lebanon.​

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Trump Ready To Take US Arms For Ukraine & Divert Them To Middle East “We do that all the time. We have a lot of munitions. Sometimes we take from one and use for another.”

​ He added Washington is no longer directly supplying the Ukrainian government and armed forces, but is instead “selling” weapons to NATO states that then pass them along. This has for many months been the White House’s stated plan.

​ According to The Washington Post, officials say the Pentagon is weighing whether to divert missile interceptors initially intended for NATO purchase for Ukraine and send them to the Middle East.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-signals-move-take-us-arms-ukraine-divert-them-middle-east

10 sub header stories: Global Demand Destruction: Subsidies, Empty Gas Stations, Rationing, Flight Cancelations, Export Limits, Price Controls​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/global-demand-destruction-subsidies-empty-gas-stations-rationing-flight-cancelations-export

NATO Member Spain Closes Airspace To US Planes Involved In Iran Operations​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/nato-member-spain-closes-airspace-us-planes-involved-iran-operations

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Simplicius, Trump Signals Final Sadistic Punishment as Consolation For Lost War​ - “If you must end it emptily, end it loudly.” Lastly, Iran’s National Security Commission voted into effect a rial-based toll system for vessels transiting Hormuz, as well as bans on US-Israeli vessels. It’s unclear if it has been fully made into law, although it appears it would still require full parliamentary approval, as the NSC is merely a committee within parliament. At the very least, it presents a kind of ‘message’ to the world that Iran is formalizing its control over Hormuz, which comes as another humiliating blow to the US’s latest boisterous bleatings of triumph.​

​ Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-03-30 Iran-Gulf multi-front strikes overnight. Iran ​(?) hit Kuwait’s Doha West Power and Water Desalination Station (38.5% of Kuwait’s total desalination capacity, 1 Indian worker killed), struck the Emirates Global Aluminium plant in Abu Dhabi, fired on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Jordan, and launched multiple ballistic missile waves at Israel... ..Iran deliberately exhausting Gulf air defenses with decoys. Flare-equipped missiles over Dubai forced UAE defenses to expend hundreds of interceptors against fake targets - reportedly depleting ~50% of defensive stock at ~$100M cost to the UAE... ..US E-3G AWACS confirmed destroyed at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. Satellite imagery corroborated by multiple OSINT analysts. Two EC-130H Compass Call electronic warfare aircraft also reportedly damaged beyond repair, reducing that fleet from 3 to 1... ..Brent crude at $115–116/bbl; WTI gapped above $100 at Globex open. Energy index up 14 consecutive weeks. US gas prices at $4.10/gallon, fastest 4-week spike in 30 years (+33%). Bloomberg: energy industry insiders say “the world hasn’t grasped the severity.”... ..Iran’s Parliament fast-tracking a “Hormuz Law” to formalize toll charges on Strait transit. Four-part bill: shipping security fees, environmental pollution tolls, navigation guidance fees, regional development fund.​.. ..US ground invasion - April 6 countdown

Pentagon preparing “weeks of ground operations” per WaPo. USS Tripoli arrived with 3,500 Marines. US troop count in region now exceeds 50,000 per NYT.

​ Trump told the Financial Times he wants to “take the oil in Iran” and could “very easily” seize Kharg Island.

Military operation to extract ~1,000 lbs of uranium being seriously considered, per WSJ.

​ April 6 is Trump’s stated deadline for Iran to reopen Hormuz.​.. ​..Iran not negotiating - “we decide when this ends”​ - IranMilitaryEN (Iranian military account): “There is no negotiation or exchange of messages between Iran and the US… Iran’s decision is to continue the war until goals are fully achieved for at least 6 months.”

​ Iran’s 6 demands to end war: (1) binding no-repeat guarantee, (2) closure of all US regional bases, (3) reparations for war damage, (4) end all regional war fronts, (5) new Hormuz legal regime, (6) extradition of hostile media operatives.​.. ..Gulf alliance fracture and US credibility erosion

Gulf states “furious” at both Iran AND the US - America failed to protect them after starting a war without consulting them. US bases now seen as liabilities attracting strikes.

​ JPMorgan oil shock propagation map: supply disruption “air pocket” hitting East Asia this week, Europe next week, North America in two weeks.​..

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Gold & Geopolitics​, Daily digest: 2026-03-29 Iran destroys US E-3 Sentry AWACS at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia — Iran’s 85th+ missile/drone wave targeted Prince Sultan (Al-Kharj) base, striking an irreplaceable E-3G AWACS radar aircraft and 5 KC-135 refueling tankers. The US fleet now stands at ~15 AWACS total, with 5 deployed to CENTCOM — no replacement in production.​.. ..Houthis officially enter the US-Iran war, threatening Red Sea closure — Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree confirmed their “first military operation” — a ballistic missile barrage targeting southern Israel — in solidarity with Iran. With Hormuz already closed and Bab al-Mandab now threatened, potential shortfall reaches ~28 million barrels/day vs 105 mb/day global demand... ..The US-Iran War at One Month — No Stated Objectives Achieved - AMK Mapping’s one-month assessment: 10,000+ strikes on Iran; Iranian regime intact; Khamenei died day 1 but government functional; no popular uprising; Iran still launching ballistic missiles and drones daily. Iran’s strategy of “small numbers of missiles to degrade interceptor stockpiles” proving effective — interception rates “sharply dropping off.”... US loss rate is 4x Gulf War 1: 5,700 sorties, 16 confirmed aircraft lost... ..US Interceptor Depletion — The Math War - Israel rationing high-end interceptors to preserve stocks against daily Iranian barrages. WSJ - THAAD battery moved from South Korea to Jordan reportedly already destroyed. Arrow interceptors nearly exhausted. Tomahawks: approximately 1/3 of decade-long accumulated stockpile spent in 27 days.​

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Escape Key, Kushner and Witkoff, Three wars, two men — one pattern. In December 2025,Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin for approximately five hours, presenting documents outlining a phased settlement plan for Ukraine. Later that month,Witkoff convened representatives from the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey in Miami to advance Phase 2 of the Gaza ceasefire.

​ On March 23, 2026,Trump claimed Kushner and Witkoff had conducted talks with senior Iranian officials regarding the terms under which Iran’s energy infrastructure might be spared.Tehran denies the meeting took place, with Ghalibaf himself calling it ‘fake news’ designed to manipulate oil and financial markets4.

​ By March 25, the White House was working to arrange a meeting in Islamabad, with Pakistan having transmitted a 15-point US ceasefire proposal to Tehran and the IAEA chief confirming he expected talks that weekend.

​ Three wars. Two men operating outside normal diplomatic channels, at compressed timescales, producing phased conditions rather than political agreements. Neither man is a career diplomat.

​ Witkoff holds the title of Special Envoy, sworn in by Secretary Rubio, but his background is New York real estate development — hisfriendship with Donald Trump dates to 1986, when he bought the future president a sandwich at a deli.

​ Kushner holds no formal title at all. He is the president’s son-in-law, a real estate investor whose family company purchased 666 Fifth Avenuefor $1.8 billion and spent the better part of a decade trying to refinance it9.

​ Between them,they are negotiating the reconstruction of Ukraine, the governance of Gaza, and the terms under which Iran re-enters the international system.

​But the question is not actually whether they are qualified.The question is what function they perform — and for whom.

​ In anOctober 2025 interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes10, Kushner and Witkoff described the function themselves— though not in those terms. They confirmed working Iran, Ukraine, and an Algeria-Morocco deal simultaneously.

​ Witkoff called peace ‘infectious’ and said leaders were calling the White House asking how to move deals forward.Kushner explained that Trump had delegated broad authority to negotiate—the mandate, in Kushner’s words, was simply ‘don’t make a bad deal’— and thatthe two of them had been ‘freewheeling it’, merging separate ceasefire and end-of-war proposals into a single document on their own initiative, then presenting it to the presidentfor his approval. When asked about doing billions of dollars of business with the same Gulf governments whose representatives were involved in the peace talks, Kushner replied: ‘What people call conflicts of interest, Steve and I call experience and trusted relationships’. Witkoff agreed on camera: ‘We really do’.

​ Alastair Crooke, a former British diplomat and founder of the Conflicts Forum, described the mechanism in February 2026. The failure to resolve the Ukraine conflict, he argued, is a feature — one that opens a path for business to be done, for stakeholder deals to be cut, and for billions to be shared out.

​ Trump, Witkoff and Kushner are said to be confident that they can construct a financial reward system for western debt-holders, investors and politicians that succeeds in retaining the financial rewards of war — without the ancillary ingredient of bloodshed.

​ The territorial issues, security guarantees, EU membership status, and the position of NATO are, in Crooke’s framing, ‘downstream details once the larger payment system is organised’.

​ That sentence deserves to be read twice. The politics is downstream of the payment system, the governance is downstream of the financial architecture, and the settlement conditions are downstream of the clearing house. What Crooke is describing is not a peace process — it is the installation of a new financial system, with conflict resolution as its onboarding mechanism.​

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Caitlin Johnstone, The More Murderous Israel Gets, The More We Hear About “Antisemitism”

Nine Gazans killed, others injured in Israeli attacks​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/29/360293/

Israel is assassinating journalists again, more than any other nation, anywhere, ever – Not a ceasefire Day 170​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-is-assassinating-journalists-again-more-than-any-other-nation-anywhere-ever-not-a-ceasefire-day-170/

IOF kidnaps several Palestinians in W. Bank and Jerusalem raids​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/29/360278/

Israeli Strike on Khan Yunis Kills Six, Including Child, Targets Police Checkpoints​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/breaking-israeli-airstrike-on-khan-yunis-police-checkpoint-kills-six/

Gaza: Hospitals need oil and spare parts to run power generators​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/29/360311/​ HEBRON, March 28, 2026 (WAFA) –A Palestinian child was shot with live ammunition and dozens of residents suffered suffocation on Saturday evening during an Israeli military raid on Al-Arroub Refugee Camp, north of Hebron.

​ According to WAFA correspondent,Israeli forces stormed the camp while firing live ammunition, stun grenades, and tear gas.A child was shot in the foot with live rounds, with medical sources describing his condition as moderate.

​ Dozens of residents also suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli forces.​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/168755?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

(AI synthesized?)Netanyahu orders military to expand invasion of southern Lebanon

As troops push towards the Litani River, mourners gather for the funeral of three slain journalists killed in the line of duty.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/29/netanyahu-announces-expansion-of-security-buffer-zone-in-south-lebanon​ Israel engulfed by mass anti-war protests, police forcibly disperse demonstrators

In Israel, thousands of people took to the streets against the protracted war and the government. Police used force during the arrests of activists in Tel Aviv and Haifa.​ https://unn.ua/en/news/israel-engulfed-by-mass-anti-war-protests-police-forcibly-disperse-demonstrators​

“Netanyahu​“Frames Israel as Aggressors as IDF Continues to Kill Lebanese Paramedics​ - Orders further expansion of ‘buffer zone’ inside southern Lebanon​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/29/netanyahu-frames-israel-as-aggressors-as-idf-continues-to-kill-lebanese-paramedics/

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As the outlook for the future looks worse, people stop having enough children to maintain the population, Wassupwiddat? Ugo Bardi, Demography Kills More Than Bombs. Will the Middle East Survive?​ And the rest of the world?

AI machine-gun wolf-pack swarm killing system: China Flexes Robot Wolves With Machine Guns And A “Collective Brain” https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/china-flexes-robot-wolves-machine-guns-and-collective-brain

Iran announced the destruction of a warehouse containing Ukrainians in Dubai amid Zelensky’s arrival.​ https://en.topcor.ru/69920-iran-zajavil-pro-unichtozhenie-sklada-s-ukraincami-v-dubae-na-fone-priezda-zelenskogo.html

Zelenskyy reiterates that the US is demanding that Kyiv withdraw its Armed Forces from Donbas.​ https://en.topwar.ru/280096-zelenskij-vnov-utverzhdaet-chto-ssha-trebujut-ot-kieva-vyvoda-vsu-iz-donbassa.html

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US allows Russian oil tanker to reach Cuba​ - ‘If a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem with that,’ President Donald Trump said​ https://theweek.com/world-news/us-russian-oil-tanker-reach-cuba

Trump Signals Potential Military Action Coming Against Cuba​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-signals-potential-military-action-coming-against-cuba

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Escape Key, Settlement Of Time Intergenerational equity — the idea that present generations owe debts both to the past and to the future — has become one of the most consequential concepts in international policy. It underpins climate finance, reparations discourse, carbon budgeting, and an expanding web of institutional arrangements that now govern how nations allocate resources across time.

​ What is less widely understood is the architecture through which it operates — and who controls each layer of that architecture...

..The Democratic Deficit - The architecture has a structural feature that distinguishes it from ordinary policymaking: the two populations whose interests it claims to represent — the dead and the unborn — cannot participate in any democratic process. ​ Past generations who were enslaved or colonised are not here to define what they are owed. Future generations who will bear the costs of climate change do not yet exist to contest the discount rate applied to their welfare.

Someone must therefore speak for them. That role falls to the cognitive layer — the philosophers, historians, economists, and modellers whose work defines both what the past debt was and what the future obligation is. Their authority rests on expertise, not on any form of popular mandate. They cannot be voted out by the populations whose claims they adjudicate.

The clearinghouses that operationalise their standards inherit the same insulation, because the entire justification for the architecture is that democratic politics is too short-termist, too captured by present interests, to protect people who cannot vote...

..Stern, Nordhaus, Rawls, and Rothschild operate within it implicitly. The discount rate is not subject to referendum. The attribution of historical emissions is not debated in Parliament. The . ‘Stranded assets’ cannot realistically be appealed.

Each of these decisions is made within the cognitive layer and transmitted downward through institutions that are, by design, beyond electoral reach.​

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David Hughes, Remembering the Marches - At a time of uncertainty among “the Resistance,” it is salutary to remember the marches against government overreach during Covid The above protests represent just a fraction of the total.The simple fact is that there was massive transnational resistance to government overreach during the Covid era(albeit no large protests in the United States), and rightly so.

​ Given that the modus operandi of those running the “Covid-19” operation was to push the oppressive restrictions as far as they could get away with, it seems reasonable to conclude that they only backed down once resistance had reached the point of requiring something as radical as the Canadian Emergencies Act to deal with it. The transnational nature of the resistance meant that similar would follow in other countries.

​ It is telling that the legacy media went to such lengths to mischaracterise and discredit the protests, for any honest reporting would clearly have reflected the illegitimacy of the “measures,” as expressed by the actions of millions of people worldwide.

​ That the protests were repeatedly met with police brutality and attempts to provoke violence is also significant, as it reveals the iron fist beneath the velvet glove of public healthin the biosecurity state.

​ Although “the Resistance” has since appeared fractured through all manner of psy-ops and infiltration of the independent media, it is important to remember thatthere are people everywhere who understand that their constitutionally enshrined rights and freedoms are under threat and are willing to resist.​ https://davidahughes.net/remembering-the-marches/?utm_source=sendfox&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=remembering-the-marches

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Jessica Rose Ph.D. points out again that it is not just the spike protein in the viruses, but the spike protein from the shots that causes these many harms. Spike protein hijacks our cells’ natural shields​ - Thrombosis, organ damage, and hyper-inflammation explained (again)​

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Kyle Young describes in more detail the local food cooperative he is helping to rejuvinate. Bypassing Globalism

Local Foodie (pictured with Mrs. Foodie and the rural garden)

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