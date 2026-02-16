Dr. John's Blog

Franz Kafka
5h

How about 'neither nor' but targeted strikes against the adversary. And not cream pies this time.

I am afraid that that is a better choice. "Put up your sword" was then. This is now.

'Professionalism' worked for the other team when they removed the key obstacle to their current seeming success. I refer of course to Lenin's call after realizing that nothing could be achieved otherwise.

Look up 'Church on the Blood' in St Petersburg, built after the 'removal' of Alexander the Second of Russia by the people in the remaining European palaces and, pardon my swearing, 'Parliaments' of today. At the time, he was the last bulwark against global Satanism prevailing but withering today. Try to look mainly at pictures because the little a and big lies told about that place since it was built to mark the place of the fatal wound are commensurate to the significance of that particular regicide to human history.

The site exudes power. It was built literally on the place where he died after a second bomb was thrown when he had exited his damaged carriage to help the innocent wounded.

Gird up thy loins!

Guido Vandeven
4h

Great spell breaker Epstein…the irresistible war of the pussies, bringing down cultures. Reference? You got to be a serial pussy killer to be chosen as a world leader.

