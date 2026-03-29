Mildly Dyspneic,

Gold & Geopolitics points out that fuel shortage and famine is already certain as time unfolds, March, 22-26: Invisible wounds​ - A ceasefire fixes nothing

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Russia Warns Situation At Bushehr Nuclear Plant Deteriorating After 3rd Airstrike In Ten Days On Friday Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that Bushehr nuclear power plant was struck by US-Israeli attacks for the third time since the start of the war.

​ At the same time, the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has confirmed that the situation continues to deteriorate; however, there’s as yet been no damage to the operating reactor and no release of radiation reported. It was the third strike in just ten days.

​ The Kremlin has newly accused Washington and Israel of putting the whole region in danger, and further of harming the cause of nuclear non-proliferation globally.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-warns-situation-bushehr-nuclear-plant-deteriorating-after-3rd-airstrike-ten

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Just before Houthi blocking​ of Bab el-Mandeb:​ Hormuz Bypasses Maxed Out: Saudi East-West Pipeline Hits Record 7 MMb/d, As UAE Fujairah Crude Loadings Reach Capacity​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/hormuz-bypasses-maxed-out-saudi-east-west-pipeline-hits-record-7-mmbd-uae-fujairah-crude

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Gold & Geopolitics,​ Daily digest: 2026-03-28 Houthis officially enter the war (March 28 morning) - Ansar Allah spokesman Yahya Saree announced the first Houthi military operation against Israel: a ballistic missile barrage at “sensitive military targets in southern occupied Palestine.” Yemen’s entry turns this into a two-chokepoint war - Hormuz (20-25% of global oil) + Bab el-Mandeb (12%) combined = one-third of global seaborne petroleum... ..Israel strikes Iran’s nuclear infrastructure DURING Trump’s pause - While Trump announced a 10-day diplomatic extension to April 6... Iran’s FM Araghchi explicitly called out the contradiction: “Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy.”​... ..Bond market approaching crisis - US 2Y yield at 4.00%, up +60 basis points since the Iran War began, “moving in a literal straight-line higher” per Kobeissi. 30Y at 4.986% (highest since September)... US Treasury volatility at highest in 11 months. Bonds disconnecting from other assets. ECB traders now pricing 50% chance of a rate hike in April. Trump and Bessent have 50 “free” hours to contain the bond market before Sunday futures open.​.. ..QatarEnergy force majeure on LNG through May - Italy (Edison), Belgium (EDFT), South Korea (KOGAS), and China just received notices: gas not coming, for up to 5 years... Qatar = one-third of global helium. South Korea imports 64.7% of its helium from Qatar. Samsung and SK Hynix hold 6 months inventory. Helium spot prices have doubled... ​..Third US carrier strike group deploying; April 6 deadline with full force positioned - USS George H.W. Bush deploying from Norfolk. Three carrier strike groups, two Marine Expeditionary Units... 82nd Airborne deploying to CENTCOM. CBS/Axios/Wired reporting JSOC contingency planning to physically seize Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles (450-970 lbs of 60% enriched U at Isfahan in underground tunnels).​.. ​..Iran’s 5th ceasefire condition: formal international recognition of Iranian sovereignty over Hormuz as “a natural and legal right.” If this survives into a peace deal, the yuan toll regime becomes permanent international law.

​ The Suez precedent: Nasser nationalized 1956, excluded GBP and FFr from tolls 1957. The Suez Canal Authority has collected tolls in its chosen currencies for nearly 70 years.​.. ..US Weapons Depletion - ​ 850+ Tomahawks fired at Iran in 4 weeks vs 800 total in the 2003 Iraq War. At this rate, no Tomahawks left in 4 months.

​ 943 Patriot interceptors expended in first 4 days of Operation Epic Fury - equal to 18 months of combined global Patriot production (Lockheed + Boeing produce 620/year).

​ ~1/3 of THAAD stockpile consumed. Annual production: <100 units.

Cost exchange ratio: Each PAC-3 interceptor = $3.9M. Each Iranian Shahed = $20-50K. 114:1 in Iran’s favor. Iran manufactures an estimated 10,000 Shaheds/month; the US produces 620 Patriot interceptors/year.

​ Switzerland’s F-35 money redirected without consent ($126M) via the Pentagon’s FMS pooled trust fund to cover Patriot shortfalls. Swiss armaments chief called it “very unsatisfactory.” Switzerland reduced F-35 order from 36 to 30 and is evaluating European alternatives.​.. ..The paradox: US sanctions forced China/Russia to build bypass infrastructure. Iran used that infrastructure at Hormuz. Each round of sanctions reduces the switching cost for the next adversary.​.. ..The Helium Supply Chain Cascade​ - Qatar = 1/3 of global helium (63M cubic metres out of 190M global). Ras Laffan offline 3-5 years. No helium substitute in cryogenic semiconductor applications per USGS.

​ The physical repair problem: cryogenic heat exchangers (BAHX) are made by 5 companies globally. Lead time: 12-18 months for cores alone, 3-4 years total. The repair parts must transit the Strait that’s closed.

​ ~200 specialized cryogenic containers worth ~$1M each stranded in Middle East. Helium begins boiling off after 35-48 days.​

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Gold & Geopolitics​, Daily digest: 2026-03-27 Iran rejects US 15-point proposal; no ceasefire imminent. Iran’s FM stated flatly “our policy is the continuation of resistance. We do not intend to negotiate.” The 15-point plan - demanding dismantling most of Iran’s nuclear program, ending regional proxy support, capping missiles - was rejected via Pakistani intermediary. Iran says it will “end the war when it decides to and when its own conditions are met.”​... ​..Trump extends strike pause on Iranian energy facilities 10 more days (until April 6). Second delay in a week. The Kobeissi Letter confirms both delays happened within minutes of 10Y yields crossing 4.40-4.45%. Bond market is now explicitly driving war cadence. Markets almost entirely ignored the announcement... ..Iran says it has mobilized over 1 million troops to counter potential US ground invasion.​.. ..Private credit implosion accelerating...Goldman Sachs warns of “reckoning.” Blankfein echoed same. JustDario: “The private credit implosion will trigger a greater financial crisis.” No-redemption means no liquidity, which spreads to financial crisis, which triggers bailouts and money printing.​.. ​..Iran War: Strategic Stalemate Deepening​ - Trump’s public narrative (“Iran destroyed,” “navy obliterated”) collides hard with reality: Iran still firing 30+ missiles/day at Israel, has rendered all US Gulf bases uninhabitable, and has established what multiple sources call the “Tehran Toll Booth” - 20+ ships already paying for Hormuz passage.​.. ..Pentagon developing “final blow” options including massive bombing campaigns or ground forces. 82nd Airborne combat brigade now on the ground in the region. Pentagon considering 10,000 additional troops... ..Iran hardliners now openly pushing to withdraw from NPT and develop nuclear weapons, per Reuters... ..Israel’s IDF Chief of Staff leaked “10 red flags” warning to cabinet: reserves “cannot hold out,” IDF “near breaking point.” Hezbollah destroyed 85+ Merkava tanks in Lebanon in the month of March, including a record 29 in a single day.​.. ..Bond Market Is Running the War​ - Trump has delayed or reversed three major Iran-related actions each time the 10Y yield approached 4.45-4.60%: tariff pause at 4.60%, mortgage bond purchases at 4.30%, first Iran strike delay, now second delay at 4.45%. Kobeissi: “Trump knows the bond market is existential.”​

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Gold & Geopolitics​, Daily digest: 2026-03-26 Iran rejects US 15-point ceasefire plan - Day 25-26 of the war. Iran calls the proposal “excessive” and fires its 88th+ wave of drones/missiles. Five counter-conditions published via PressTV: halt all aggression, concrete non-reimposition guarantees, war reparation payments, international recognition of Hormuz sovereignty, end to war on all fronts including proxies.​.. ..Strait of Hormuz now an IRGC toll booth - Traffic flowing exclusively through IRGC-controlled corridor requiring specific clearance codes and escort. Ships paying yuan-denominated fees to Chinese bank accounts. A ship bound for Pakistan turned back for non-payment. Iran explicitly publishes which nations get free passage (Russia, China, N. Korea, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq)... ..US military infrastructure largely destroyed - NYT confirms most of the 13 US regional bases “all but uninhabitable.” Troops relocated to hotels and offices... ..F/A-18 hit over Chabahar, CENTCOM denies - Video from multiple angles shows Iranian air defense missile striking a US F/A-18 near Chabahar. IRGC claims new “advanced undisclosed system” targeting F-35s, F-15s, F-18s. Big Serge: “tiny warhead, may not have downed it.” CENTCOM denial.​.. Al Jazeera confirmed IRGC deploying previously unknown air defense system. CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (hit confirmed, shootdown disputed)​

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Do watch the “Bal” video in the 1:40 min propaganda stack. Simplicius, NYT Admits Iran Rendered Virtually All US Gulf Bases Uninhabitable Iran has been dancing all over the US when it comes to agitprop content. The latest cleverly vows vengeance for all those historically oppressed by the ‘Epstein Empire’​.

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Small to medium islands are indefensible death-traps. If they try any landing it will be the isolated coastal town of Chabahar, near Pakistan, where they can flee if necessary. They could threaten the Strait of Hormuz from there. Pentagon Weighs Sending Another 10,000 Ground Troops To Middle East, Suggests Seizing Iran-Controlled Islands https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-tells-iran-get-serious-about-negotiations-or-no-turning-back-wh-mulls-plans

“There’s A Lot Of Concern”: GOP Lawmakers Predict Midterm Disaster If Troops Deployed To Iran​ https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/theres-lot-concern-maga-lose-voters-if-troops-deployed-iran-gop-congress-members-warn

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Israel wants Iran destroyed by the US. Iran reports strikes on gas facilities despite Trump’s pause signal

State-linked media says Israeli-US attacks hit gas infrastructure in Isfahan and Khorramshahr, though officials report no disruption to supply. https://www.trtworld.com/article/0efcc1e5271b

Pentagon Uses Five-Day Strike Pause to Reinforce Air Defenses, Address Carrier Strainn and Lower Oil Prices​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Pentagon-Uses-Five-Day-Strike-Pause-to-Reinforce-Air-Defenses-Address-Carrier-Strainn-and-Lower-Oil-Prices/#google_vignette

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US Signals Allies ‘No Immediate Plans’ For Ground Invasion, As Iran Warns ‘Heavy Price’ To Pay For Nuclear & Steel Plant Attacks US signals to allies no ground invasion coming, with thousands of troops still en route: Iran denies requesting Donald Trump’s 10-day halt; Israel attacks steel & industrial sites. Also, Khondab Heavy Water Research Reactor, part of the Arak Nuclear Complex, targeted. Yellow Cake factory in Yazd province hit.

​ Escalation on all fronts: IRGC HQ targeted by US-Israsel; Iran signals expansion by naming UAE targets, hitting Kuwait ports and sending drones on Riyadh. Iran newly warning it will hit Gulf industry.

​ Rubio tells G7 foreign ministers war will continue for another 2-4 weeks.

​ Israel doubles down amid reports of manpower strain: IDF chief warns of manpower pressure even as Defense Minister Katz vows to “intensify and expand” strikes.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/escalation-all-fronts-mediators-say-iran-hasnt-requested-pause-us-energy-strikes



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Israeli Military Chief Warns Army Nearing Internal Collapse As Netanyahu Pushes Service Extensions Military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has warned the “IDF is going to collapse in on itself” during a security cabinet meeting this week, according to Times of Israel and others. This as Israeli forces are now fighting on multiple fronts: there’s the major war against Iran, as well as the ‘northern front’ against Hezbollah in Lebanon and amid IAF airstrikes on Beirut, and Israeli forces are still operating in Gaza.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israeli-military-chief-warns-army-nearing-internal-collapse-netanyahu-pushes-service

Could a humanoid robot carry it? Vance Tries To Justify Continued Iran War by Suggesting Iran Could Make a Nuclear Suicide Vest​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/26/vance-tries-to-justify-continued-iran-war-by-suggesting-iran-could-make-a-nuclear-suicide-vest/

Saudi Arabia Opens Key Air Base to U.S., UAE Targets Iranian Assets, Signaling Shift Toward Direct Role Against Iran​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Saudi-Arabia-Opens-Key-Air-Base-to-US-UAE-Targets-Iranian-Assets-Signaling-Shift-Toward-Direct-Role-Against-Iran/

US and Israel Reportedly Preparing Deployment of Nearly 12,000 Troops into Iran with Financial Support from Gulf States​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/US-and-Israel-Reportedly-Preparing-Deployment-of-Nearly-12000-Troops-into-Iran-with-Financial-Support-from-Gulf-States/#google_vignette

U.S. Accelerates USS Boxer Amphibious Strike Group Deployment with 2,500 Marines to Middle East Against Iran​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/US-Accelerates-USS-Boxer-Amphibious-Strike-Group-Deployment-with-2500-Marines-to-Middle-East-Against-Iran/#google_vignette

‘We Won’t Die for Israel’: Military Members Seek a Way Out as U.S. War Expands​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/03/25/we-wont-die-for-israel-military-members-seek-a-way-out-as-u-s-war-expands/

Most Americans Say Iran War ‘Has Gone Too Far’, AP-NORC Poll Finds​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/most-americans-say-iran-war-has-gone-too-far-ap-norc-poll-finds/

Iran Threatens to Seize UAE and Bahrain Coastlines Amid US Troop Deployments: A Strategic Analysis​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Iran-Threatens-to-Seize-UAE-and-Bahrain-Coastlines-Amid-US-Troop-Deployments-A-Strategic-Analysis/#google_vignette

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Iran says 94 ambulances, 17 aid bases targeted in US-Israeli attacks​ - Red Crescent Society says attacks also hit 3 helicopters, other rescue vehicles​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/iran-says-94-ambulances-17-aid-bases-targeted-in-us-israeli-attacks/3877311

​(4 days ago) Iran’s Red Crescent Says More Than 82,000 ‘Civilian Units’ Damaged or Destroyed by US-Israeli Strikes https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/24/irans-red-crescent-says-more-than-82000-civilian-units-damaged-or-destroyed-by-us-israeli-strikes/

Iran Fires Qadir Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Denies Any Impact​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Iran-Fires-Qadir-Anti-Ship-Cruise-Missiles-Toward-USS-Abraham-Lincoln-US-Denies-Any-Impact/#google_vignette

​(Hit, not shot-down?) Iran claims to have shot down an American F/A-18 Super Hornet https://en.topwar.ru/279932-iran-zajavljaet-chto-sbil-amerikanskij-fa-18-super-hornet.html

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport halts all operations amid Iranian missile barrages​ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/25/765855/Israel-s-Ben-Gurion-Airport-halts-all-operations-amid-Iranian-missile-barrages

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Health Ministry: Israel Has Killed 1,094 in Lebanon in March, Including 121 Children​ - Israel claims they killed ‘at least’ 700 Hezbollah as they blow up gas stations​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/25/health-ministry-israel-has-killed-1094-in-lebanon-in-march-including-121-children/

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Israeli army takes control of eight settlements in southern Lebanon

According to the newspaper, at the central section of the frontline, Israeli troops are advancing from the city of Taybeh toward Deir Seryan to reach the Litani River​ https://tass.com/world/2107163

Hezbollah says it attacked Israeli defense ministry’s compound in Tel Aviv​ https://tass.com/world/2107173

Hezbollah says knocked out eight Israeli tanks in past day​ - They were hit by guided missiles, Hezbollah said​ https://tass.com/world/2107141

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Largest fuel price crisis in history is approaching — Russia’s envoy​ - Kirill Dmitriev stressed that rising oil prices were positive for Russia, and Europe would beg for supplies​ https://tass.com/politics/2107667

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Gilbert Doctorow, Trump tells Zelensky to give up all of the Donbas now if he wants to get US security guaranties https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2026/03/26/trump-tells-zelensky-to-give-up-all-of-the-donbas-now-if-he-wants-to-get-us-security-guaranties/comment-page-1/#comment-11995

EU Accuses Hungary Of ‘Pro-Russian Espionage’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-accuses-hungary-pro-russian-espionage

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Others say these upgraded (Shahed > Geran) drones are already in Iranian use. Western Intel Says Russia Preparing Kamikaze Drone Shipment To Iran https://www.zerohedge.com/military/western-intel-says-russia-preparing-drone-shipment-iran

Iran Earning $139 Million a Day From Oil as Hormuz Crisis Locks Out Rivals​ https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Iran-Earning-139-Million-a-Day-From-Oil-as-Hormuz-Crisis-Locks-Out-Rivals.html

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Other countries have also turned gold into things they need. Turkey Dumped 58 Tons Of Gold After Iran War Started, Slamming Price https://www.zerohedge.com/precious-metals/turkey-dumped-58-tons-gold-after-iran-war-started

AI drone swarm kills anybody/anything. China unveils 96-unit autonomous kill chain drone swarm with 3-second launch speed The Atlas test highlights a move toward software-driven combat, where drones operate as a networked system across multiple mission roles.​ https://interestingengineering.com/military/china-atlas-drone-swarm-system-demo

DOJ Agrees to Pay General Michael Flynn in His Wrongful Prosecution Lawsuit​ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/breaking-doj-agrees-pay-general-michael-flynn-wrongful/

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Louisville Shells Out $800,000 For Unconstitutional Demands On Christian Photographer The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has agreed to pay $800,000 in attorney fees to settle a case with a Christian photographer who fought to protect her religious and free speech rights over the years of litigation.

​ Louisville ultimately spent a fortune to force Chelsey Nelson to photograph same sex marriages under its nondiscrimination laws.

When combined with its own litigation costs, the case likely cost the city and the courts millions to deny Nelson her constitutional rights.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/louisville-shells-out-800000-unconstitutional-demands-christian-photographer

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Trump shares article on Ukrainian plot to fund Biden reelection​ - The scheme was to be disguised as a USAID project, a news outlet claimed, citing a recently declassified intelligence report​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260327093202/https://www.rt.com/news/636329-trump-kiev-fund-biden-election/

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James O’Keefe Blasts Pam Bondi’s DOJ for ZERO Arrests After Exposing California Voter Fraud: ‘I’m Pissed Off… I’m Not Going to Put My Life in Harm’s Way for NOTHING’​ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/must-watch-james-okeefe-blasts-pam-bondis-doj/

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For AI to keep up with facial movements, to sustain a digital mask image in real time, it has to gloss over nose hairs, beard stubble and other fine details. The mask is slipping: How the Clinton Deposition Reveals the Entity Underneath​ - The AI is slipping too​

Palantir: Incubated By The CIA, Now Takes Over The Military​ https://www.technocracy.news/palantir-incubated-by-the-cia-now-takes-over-the-military/

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Biden White House edited messaging on strokes after COVID-19 vaccination White House officials edited messaging on the finding that there was a higher-than-expected number of strokes following COVID-19 vaccination, according to newly released documents.​..

​..In January 2023, during theBiden administration, the White House changed wording on post-vaccination ischemic stroke from “moderately elevated” to “slightly elevated,”the records show. “Edits reflected from the [White House],” health officials said in aJan. 12, 2023, emailtothen-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “They don’t want to see this document again.”​ https://signalscv.com/2026/03/biden-white-house-edited-messaging-on-strokes-after-covid-19-vaccination/

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Mandatory shots to “prevent pandemics”: Vaccine Passports Return with a Chilling New Twist | Daily Pulse What they built during COVID is quietly becoming permanent, with ‘pre-emptive’ injections now entering the picture.​

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It’s rising in sewage, but not ER visits. CDC Flags New COVID Variant BA.3.2 Across 25 US States https://ground.news/daily-briefing/cdc-flags-new-covid-variant-ba32-across-25-us-states_78503d

Jessica Rose Ph.D. Your nose bacteria are smarter than the entire vaccine industry Protection comes from a healthy, balanced microbiome and a well-tuned local immune response at the entry points, not mainly from systemic (blood-based) immunity or injected vaccines... ..The newer vaccines against meningococcal B strains consist of synthetic/recombinant versions of natural meningococcal lipoproteins (and how they may lead to Lyme disease-like symptomatology), are potentially dangerous and how in the past, meningitis vaccines actually led to meningitis. In the previous article, I discussed the self-adjuvanting properties of bacterial triacyl lipoproteins (ie: Trumenba → lipidated Factor H-binding protein (FHbp)) and their ability to drive strong innate immune responses via TLR2. It is designed to be highly immunogenic. I argued that injecting bacterial triacyl lipoproteins into human bodies was a bad idea for very specific reasons, and urged caution against fear-driven uptake of [these] vaccines in favor of natural immunity and common sense...

..The take-home message is this: When you receive an FHbp-based meningococcal vaccine, two coordinated things occur. First, the immune system generates specific antibodies against FHbp. Second - and equally important - these antibodies activate the complement system (both classical and alternative pathways), which is the main mechanism that ultimately kills the bacteria.

​ What concerns me is the following:

Because FHbp is a protein that naturally binds human FH, the injected antigen can form FHbp–FH complexes in vivo. In addition to the intended anti-FHbp antibodies, a small proportion of the antibody response may be directed against epitopes of the FHbp–FH complex. This might lead to the generation of low-level antibodies that cross-react with human FH (anti-FH antibodies). Since FH is an endogenous human protein, the risk is that such autoantibodies could interfere with its normal regulatory function and potentially disrupt complement control on host cells.

​ See the problem?​ [Bad Lup​us-like autoimmune sickness, pain, misery and dysfunction.]

If these autoantibodies bind to FH - whether in its soluble form in plasma, or when bound to host cell surfaces - they could locally disrupt the regulatory function of FH, thereby impairing its ability to control the alternative complement pathway and potentially leading to uncontrolled complement activation.

​ This is not simply what could happen. It has been demonstrated to happen in the literature in both animal models and humans.​

Protected by Vegetables (pictured after helping the banana patch self-compost)

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