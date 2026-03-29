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Red's avatar
Red
7h

Real or PR?

“From the Halls of Montezuma, to the shores of Kharg Island…” A letter like this can only mean one of two things: 1) It is an elaborate deception campaign to convince Iran that the US is going to attack in hopes that Iran will back down, or 2) He understands that he is sending a portion of the Corps he commands into the valley of death. I am hoping it is the former, but I fear it is the latter.

https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/marine-reserve-commander-asks-his

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
14h

Too cold for bananas here but I grew up in a banana exporting area as a kid.

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