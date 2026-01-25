Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
14h

How on earth can any US military service folk say they are 'upholding the US Constitution' by participating in atmospheric spraying day after day?

They can't have the excuse of 'we didn't know what we were doing'.

They have to be have been informed as to why they are doing what they are doing.

Who is the enemy?

This is seriously 'unfriendly fire' and military folk who participate should be court-martialled, discharged with extreme dishonour and exposed as wilful planetary vandals.

Every senior military official overseeing such programmes should be taken to GITMO and tortured to get all the information from them.....

As for start up investors who think they have the right to 'own' the atmosphere to carry out their 'climate cooling' guff, well, who gave them permission? The atmosphere belongs to the whole world because it mixes totally in rapid timeframes. And the whole gave them no permission, that's quite clear.

There is no global mandate for 'sun dimming' and all the billionaires engaged in it should be rounded up, put in camps north of 65N and allowed to suffer hypothermia during the 6 month arctic winter.....

Reply
Share
8 replies by John Day MD and others
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
12h

Isn't it telling that ICE... attacks Americans... when real ICE Storms happen?

Coincidence?

Or brutally calculated?

Me thinks very deliberately brutally calculated and executed from the hignest positions.

There are no coincidences.

Weather Manipulation... ICE.

Deliberate Murdrerers...ICE...

HAARP in Action.

AMERICA IS BEEN TAKEN OVER BY A POLITICAL COUP.

A coordinate takeover just like Pol Pot... just like the Nazis...just like the Bolsheviks... just like Mao.

And just like then... the driving force behind them are the Jews who plotted this a long time ago.

History is repeating itself because the agitators are the same.

The problem with ICE is this: JEW TRAINED

ICE Has been trained to be Subhuman by the Jews of the IDF

And the Jews have turned the USA into NAZI GERMANY 1933

So The JEWISH NAZIS are like always the Problem.

They have trained the police to be subhuman.

They are controlling Trump… ICE… CIA… and AI which they use to censor everyone.

And it will get more worse than it already is.

The Jews are behind that.

We are all Palestinians now!

Reply
Share
3 replies by John Day MD and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture