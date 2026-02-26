Not Looking Away,

Jessica Rose Ph.D. on the handwritten diary of a young teen, missing her newborn daughter, for which purpose she was bred through Epstein. There is much more about her rapes, bloody torture-”games” and her near death from fever:

I haven’t had my stomach turn this much going through data since combing the VAERS baby reports So. The Epstein files.

There’s a diary written by one of the victims.

She wrote in a kind of cypher - probably in hopes that one day someone would read her words...

..My brain immediately ignored the english text and went straight for the cypher.

It took me 30 seconds to see how to “decipher it”. So I did...

..Do not read the words below if you have a weak stomach. I feel quite nauseated - not gonna lie...

She didn’t shut down -despite the fact that what she wrote about being put through - would likely shut anyone down...

​..“​She was perfect. I can’t bring myself to write what happened. I am beyind broken. I only got 10 minutes to hold and feed her before they took her. She is mine. I want her back!!!

World Economic Forum Boss Borge Brende Quits As Epstein Fallout Deepens​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/world-economic-forum-boss-borge-brende-quits-epstein-fallout-deepens​

The Name that Appears 12,000 Times in the Epstein Files and No One Wants to Say​ - Jeffrey Epstein and the Rothschilds​

Les Wexner, the billionaire founder of Victoria’s Secret and Epstein’s largest known benefactor, testified under oath before the House Oversight Committeeon February 18, 2026.

​ Asked about the credentials that led him to entrust Epstein with full power of attorney over his finances, he answered plainly:

“His personal work for the Rothschild family in France.”

​ He added:

“Specifically, I spoke to Élie de Rothschild. He represented their whole family.”

​ Under oath. Before the United States Congress. Wexner’s attorney was caught whispering to his client on a hot mic:​ “I’ll fucking kill you if you answer another question with more than five words.” ​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/name-appears-12000-times-epstein-files-no-one-wants-say/5916890

Celia Farber confirms what was always the rumor: Breaking Bombshell: Epstein Cites In An Email Robert Maxwell Was Killed By Mossad: “He Told Them That Unless They Gave Him 400 Million (Pounds) He Would Expose All He Had Done For Them.” Maxwell Had Downing St. The White House AND The Kremlin Penetrated With Surveillance—Intelligence Was Piped To Mossad. “He Told His Controllers Who They Should Target And How They Should Do It.”​

The Coming Changes in the International Monetary System: Dedollarization, Massive Public and Private Debt Levels​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/coming-changes-international-monetary-system-dedollarization/5915570

Ellen Brown, Regime Change at the Fed: From Big Bank Bailouts to Local Productivity Nicoletos called the Warsh nomination a regime-change story, a shift in how policymakers think about growth, inflation, and the Fed’s role in markets. Warsh has spent years at the Hoover Institution arguing that the Fed’s balance sheet is bloated and that Quantitative Easing distorted markets. He has described QE-driven growth as a temporary “sugar high,” and he has called for “regime change” at the Fed. Rather than controlling inflation through QE and higher interest rates, he argues, it should be focused on increasing supply through local productivity.

​ Nicoletos observes that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, too, has been arguing that the economy needs to shift away from Wall Street-driven liquidity to Main Street-driven credit. Bessent says the era of the Fed being the primary engine of financial markets should end. Stephen Miran, a Governor at the Federal Reserve, has also been speaking publicly for lower rates, a smaller Fed footprint, and faster growth.

​ The new approach, says Nicoletos, represents a fundamental shift in policy. “Instead of relying on the Fed’s balance sheet to inject liquidity from the top down, the idea is to use the banking system to channel credit from the bottom up.”​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/02/24/regime-change-at-the-fed-from-big-bank-bailouts-to-local-productivity/

Gold & Geopolitics Daily Digest: Critical Alerts COMEX metals halt on futures expiry day - CME halted all Globex metals and natural gas at 12:15pm CT, citing “technical issues.” Metals reopened at 1:45pm CT, after which silver was immediately slammed $3 from ~$91 to $88. The halt occurred with only 36 hours to First Notice Day on the March silver contract, with ~115M oz in open interest against only ~87M oz registered.​

Much more on that: Gold & Geopolitics: Technical Issues™​ COMEX-edition Now, “halted” is such an interesting word. It implies nothing is happening. A pause. A quiet 90 minutes while the engineers figure out which wire came loose.​ Except 31,828 contracts changed hands at exactly 12:45 PM. During the halt. One candle. $90.988. One hundred and fifty-nine million ounces of silver, in fifteen minutes, at a single price, traded on an exchange supposedly down by “technical issues”.​.. ​..Longs who’d been pressing through $91 had their day orders cancelled and had to re-enter manually. The banks’ limit orders - the big institutional GTC orders sitting below the market to absorb selling pressure - those stayed put. They never get cancelled. Different category.

​ So when trading resumed: retail, manually re-entering. Banks, already positioned. The chessboard got flipped and reset with one side’s pieces already back in place.

​ Technical issue.​.. ​..This is not normal. Well, it has never been normal. But what this looks like is a lot of longs who were planning to stand for delivery suddenly decided - sometime during a 90-minute window when the exchange was technically dark but millions of ounces were changing hands - that rolling their contracts forward was actually a very attractive option. Handsomely attractive, one can imagine. People don’t abandon delivery positions in a physically tight market out of the goodness of their hearts.

​ Someone got paid to go away. The question is only how much.​

Mike Benz Says Epstein Files Only Tip of Iceberg in Putting Deep State on Defense​ - The time is now. Benz highlighted the importance of the Epstein files, the release of which authorized by a bipartisan bill Trump signed uncovered several stunning revelations. He also told the DCNF, however, the “collective fixation” with the files “is because there are not other disclosures of considerable consequence.”

​ “We should be having five million CIA files. We should be having five million State Department files. We should be having five million USAID files,” Benz emphasized. “The fact that it’s only the Epstein files — and even that at the barrel of a gun by congressional bill — is not as much as we could do.”

​ “I think those things— something that shows that … it’s okay to trust these institutions again,” he continued. “I think right now, a lot of people feel they’re being asked to trust without the reforms and accountability that a lot of people expected to be the antecedent.”

​ Benz named the CIA, FBI, State Department, Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security, and the now-effectively-dismantled USAID as agencies that should be investigated.​

US lawmakers say Justice Department ‘appears to have’ withheld Epstein files related to Trump

‘Covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States is the most serious possible crime in this White House cover up,’ says Representative Robert Garcia​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-lawmakers-say-justice-department-appears-to-have-withheld-epstein-files-related-to-trump/3839270

They say he was quite engaging in his way: Trump Talks Economy, Immigration, Taxes, And AI In State Of The Union Address https://www.zerohedge.com/political/5-things-watch-trumps-state-union-address-tonight

Moon of Alabama, Despite Four Weeks Of Build-Up Trump’s Choices On Iran Are Still The Same Four week ago U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic of Iran with another attack over its nuclear program.

It was a mistake.. ..Israeli intelligence has concluded that even with the imminent arrival of the USS Gerald R Ford later this week, the US has military capacity to sustain just a four to five day intense aerial assault, or a week of lower-intensity strikes, an Israeli intelligence official told the FT.

​ Iran, in contrast to the U.S., is able to fight for a long time and especially to block the Strait of Hormuz, with global economic consequences, for several months.

​ The build up of U.S. forces over the last month thus has not changed the strategic balance.

Iran has the means to fight a long war in its near abroad while the U.S. depends on a logistic train that takes months to deliver.

​ The White House, when ordering the build-up, was falsely believing that Iran would fold under pressure:

Trump’s special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, told Fox News over the weekend that the president is “curious” why Iran hasn’t “capitulated” to U.S. demands, given the looming threat of a military attack.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/02/despite-four-weeks-of-build-up-trumps-choices-on-iran-are-still-the-same.html

​From Iran: US military can sustain only days of attacks against Iran: Israeli intel. https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/02/24/764651/Israeli-intelligence-warns-US-strike-capacity-against-Iran-limited-to-days-American-casualties-

Gold & Geopolitics presents Persian history in a useful context: Iran: Deep dive

China supplies Iran with radar, surveillance tech to track US stealth aircraft: Report

China is seeking to prevent a US–Israeli war on Iran, in part to protect its access to Iranian oil​ The “YLC-8B is one of the few radars of its type in the world which can continuously detect and track a Western fifth-generation (stealth) aircraft at long range.”​ The YLC-8B was developed by China’s Nanjing Research Institute of Electronics Technology. It uses UHF-band low-frequency surveillance to undermine the effectiveness of radar-absorbent shaping used by advanced US aircraft such as the F-35 warplane and B-2 bomber. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reportedly has 48 F-35 stealth fighter jets in its fleet.

​ Beijing is also encouraging Iran to transition to the Chinese BeiDou satellite navigation system as an alternative to the US-created GPS system to avoid manipulation and prevent US intelligence from using it to track Iranian targets within the country​. https://thecradle.co/articles-id/36125#google_vignette​

​

These little PT boats can lay a LOT of mines quickly. Iran Deploys 1,500 Fast Attack Craft, Over 250 Armed With Cruise Missiles in Persian Gulf https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Iran-Deploys-1500-Fast-Attack-Craft-Over-250-Armed-With-Cruise-Missiles-in-Persian-Gulf/

From Monday, Iran Army Chief Utters “Nuclear” Hint Iranian Army chief says, Iran nuclear technology and the goal of achieving Nukes Cannot be Eliminated through demand of the US or International pressure. He then confirms reports, “If the US strikes Tehran, then IRGC Will test it’s first nuclear capabilities during war.” In possibly related news, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is convened a VERY limited security consultation today. The talks were limited to Israel’s Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister, to discuss Iran.​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/iran-army-chief-utters-nuclear-hint

​

Today; Moon of Alabama, Iran – U.S. Negotiators Block Progress With Unreasonable Demands

Today the third round of the current negotiations between the U.S. and Iran is taking place in Geneva. After three hours the talks were paused to allow the negotiators to communicate with their governments. They are supposed to continue later today.

Iran continues to offer reductions in its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei insists on tangible outcomes:

“Today’s discussions were very serious, and we hope that in the talks taking place tonight, we will see a continuation of the dialogue on the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues—this time in a more operational manner, with practical proposals and executable initiatives,” Baghaei said.

Baghaei insisting on those is a sign that the conditions the U.S. delegation has offered were vague and lacking specifics. Before today’s round started the Wall Street Journal published a list (archived) of ‘tough’ demands the U.S. is making to Iran. These are:

dismantling its three main nuclear sites—at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan

delivering all of its remaining enriched uranium to the U.S.

accepting permanent restrictions with no sunset clauses

zero enrichment, with potential allowance of low enrichment for medical purposes

In exchange for that the U.S. would offer … nothing tangible https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/02/iran-u-s-negotiators-block-progress-with-unreasonable-demands.html

Later today: US-Iran talks conclude with claims of progress but few details Technical discussions to continue in Vienna, but unclear whether differences can be resolved to avoid war. Another round of indirect talks between Iranian and United States officials ended with a mediator claiming “significant progress” but still no clear evidence that either side was willing to concede enough on their positions to avoid war.

​ After the conclusion of the talks in Geneva on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said further technical talks would be held next week in Vienna and progress had been “good”.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/26/us-iran-talks-conclude-claims-progress-few-details

​

Trump Advisers Want Israel To ‘Attack Iran First’ For Better Optics: Politico Senior US officials want Israel to strike Iran before Washington launches a renewed assault in order to build domestic backing for war. Advisers to President Donald Trump are “privately arguing that an Israeli attack would trigger Iran to retaliate, helping muster support from American voters for a U.S. strike,” the outlet writes, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

​ “The calculus is a political one – that more Americans would stomach a war with Iran if the United States or an ally were attacked first,” Politico continues.

​ The subtext here is that American troops would likely come under retaliation in whatever form such a serious escalation takes. Currently the US is drawing down troops from bases immediately in harm’s way, including reportedly in Qatar and Bahrain.

​ “There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action,” one person familiar with the discussions said.

​ The mood in Washington is said to be that nuclear negotiations with Iran appear increasingly unlikely to succeed - despite some ‘positive’ headlines out of Geneva - and that “the primary question is becoming when and how the US attacks.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-advisers-want-israel-attack-iran-first-better-optics-politico

​

Israel sent boxes to Gaza containing Palestinians ‘skulls, women’s bodies’

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn details a message from Al-Shifa Hospital’s director regarding the delivery of mutilated remains.​ https://www.trtworld.com/article/e0637357396b

Israeli Soldiers Killed Gaza Aid Workers at Point Blank Range in 2025 Massacre: Report​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israeli-soldiers-killed-gaza-aid-workers-at-point-blank/

International probe concludes IOF fired nearly 1,000 rounds in Rafah execution of Gaza aid workers​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/24/358482/​

Fourteen Countries Condemn Huckabee’s Support for Israel Taking Over Most of the Middle East

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, theUS ambassador said it would be ‘fine’ if Israel took over the land between the Euphrates River and the Nile​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/22/fourteen-countries-condemn-huckabees-support-for-israel-taking-over-most-of-the-middle-east/​

Israeli Opposition Leader Backs ‘Biblical Borders’ for Israel After Huckabee Controversy

Huckabee said it would be ‘fine’ for Israel to take territory stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/24/israeli-opposition-leader-backs-biblical-borders-for-israel-after-huckabee-controversy/

Mike Huckabee was a “Christian Zionist” preacher: Israel’s insidious network to propagandize American Christians https://israelpalestinenews.org/insidious-network-to-propagandize-american-christians/

LBJ and the Israeli air force really “wanted that son of a bitch at the bottom of the ocean” so LBJ could attack Egypt with nuclear weapons: The NY Times on the “MAGA” Split Over Israel & USS Liberty The New York Times calls concern about Israel’s lethal attack on a US Navy ship an “obsession,” signaling that Americans shouldn’t care about Israel’s attempt to sink a ship with all men aboard … just as it published a piece by David Brooks dismissively calling concern about Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to Israel an “obsession,” not mentioning Brooks’ ties to Israel and to Epstein… Below are facts about Israel’s assault on the Liberty that the Times left out…​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-ny-times-on-the-maga-split-over-israel-uss-liberty/

IOF raids dozens of W. Bank homes, kidnaps two Palestinians in Jerusalem​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/24/358479/

IOF demolishes three homes, agricultural facility in Ramallah​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/24/358486/

Jewish settlers seize 5 buildings in al-Khalil under security enforcement pretext​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/24/358493/

South Africa Urges UN to Recognize the State of Palestine at the Human Rights Council​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/south-africa-un-recognize-palestine/

Simplicius, As Russia’s SMO Heads Into Its Fifth Year, the Struggle Lives On Putin announced that according to the SVR intel service, France and the UK are considering smuggling a nuclear weapon into Ukraine...

​..For Putin to have made the announcement himself likely means the intelligence on this is not some trifle to be written off.Does the West actually think threatening Russia with nuclear escalation will lead Russians to sour toward the war in the way of Afghanistan? That is simply inconceivable:it can only indurate Russians to a maximalist mindset and to the understanding that the war must be won decisively at all costs.​

​

Russia at UN alleges UK, France plan to deliver nuclear weapons to Ukraine

‘Europe clearly is willing to provide security assurances to Ukraine only so long as the Kyiv regime remains an enemy of the Russian Federation and continues to wage war,’ says Vassily Nebenzia​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/russia-ukraine-war/russia-at-un-alleges-uk-france-plan-to-deliver-nuclear-weapons-to-ukraine/3839344

​

Russia’s Medvedev warns of nuclear response if West gives Ukraine nuclear weapons

Senior Russian officials warn of escalation, breach of international law if UK and France arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/russias-medvedev-warns-of-nuclear-response-if-west-gives-ukraine-nuclear-weapons/3838998

UK, France deny Russian intelligence claim they are aiming to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons​ https://anewz.tv/world/world-news/18348/svr-alleges-uk-france-nuclear-plan-for-ukraine/news

​

Gilbert Doctorow, Straws in the wind This morning the Russian online news ticker dzen.ru featured two bits of information which the Community deserves to know... ..During his time in Geneva today for indirect negotiations with an Iranian delegation , Steve Witkoff will also meet with Rustem Umerov... ..I believe that this Witkoff-Umerov meeting suggests a deal on both the terms of the peace treaty and on the replacement of Zelensky is close to finalization...​ We may assume thatwithin a Ukrainian negotiating team that is split over territorial concessions. Umerov is on the side of Kirill Budanov favoring immediate withdrawal from the Donbasin keeping withRussia’s preconditionfor a peace.​.. As for the Russians, Medinsky has maintained contact with Umerov at each opportunity, usually private tete-a-tete meetings...

..The second news item on dzen.ru points readers to an article in Politico discussing howViktor Orban’s refusal to approve both the 20th sanctions package and the 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine has the leadership of the European Union in a tizzy, scrambling for ways to satisfyhis demand that the Druzhba pipeline be reopened. Good! This is a body blow to the smugness and feeling of invulnerability that have powered Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallasto ever more brazen suppression of personal liberties of citizens and of scraps of sovereignty still held by the EU Member States.​

​ Andrew Korybko, Russia Faces Five Geostrategic Challenges As The Special Operation Enters Its Fifth Year * NATO Influence Is Poised To Expand Along Russia’s Entire Southern Periphery

​ * The US Supports The Revival Of Poland’s Long-Lost Great Power Status

* The EU Is Unprecedentedly Militarizing And Upgrading Its Military-Logistics

​ * India Seems To Be Undergoing A US-Friendly Grand Strategic Recalibration

* Poland Now Wants Nukes & Turkiye Might Soon Declare The Same Intent​ As it’s always done, Russia is expected to ensure its sovereignty, security, and thus its survival through the creative interplay between its political, military, intelligence, diplomatic, expert, and civil society communities. They might opt to cut a deal with the US over Ukraine so as to focus more on tackling these challenges, but not at any cost, ergo why that hasn’t yet happened.

China surpasses U.S. in nuclear submarine production with 10 boats launched in five years.​ https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/navy-news/2026/china-surpasses-us-in-nuclear-submarine-production-with-10-boats-launched-in-five-years​

“Bay of Piglets” incident: Ten Cuban Nationals Aboard U.S.-Linked Speedboat Intended “Armed Infiltration For Terrorist Purposes,” Cuba Claims Here’s what the embassy said:​ Participants in Foiled Armed Infiltration in Villa Clara Identified

​ As part of the ongoing investigation into the armed attack against a patrol vessel of the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, in the northeastern area of the El Pino channel, at Cayo Falcones, municipality of Corralillo, Villa Clara province, the following update is provided:

​ Authorities have confirmed that the intercepted speedboat, registered in the State of Florida under number FL7726SH, was carrying 10 armed individuals who, according to preliminary statements by those detained, intended to carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes.

The following items were seized: assault rifles, handguns, improvised explosive devices (Molotov cocktails), body armor, telescopic sights, and camouflage uniforms.​.. All participants are Cuban nationals residing in the United States. Most have prior records involving criminal and violent activity.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/foiled-armed-infiltration-cuba-kills-four-aboard-heavily-armed-us-linked-speedboat

​

This has a better look. Cuba pays tribute to US middlemen: US to allow Venezuelan oil sales to Cuba as alarm grows in the Caribbean US eases oil embargo on Cuba as Caribbean neighbours warn worsening humanitarian crisis could destabilise region.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/26/us-to-allow-venezuelan-oil-sales-to-cuba-as-alarm-grows-in-the-caribbean

US Military Boards Third Oil Tanker in the Indian Ocean That it Tracked from the Caribbean​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/24/us-military-boards-third-oil-tanker-in-the-indian-ocean-that-it-tracked-from-the-caribbean/​

N​ew “Voice of America” for EU: Trump Admin To Launch New Free-Speech Site To Combat Censorship Abroad According to the Digital Services Act, illegal online speech could include anything that is prohibited in any EU member country. And in one of the more explicit efforts to regulate speech globally, European Commissioner Thierry Breton warned X owner Elon Musk during the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign that his company could face penalties for posting an interview with Trump.

​ In a 2025 interview with The Epoch Times, Andrew Puzder, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, stated: “When a company like Facebook or Twitter or X has to change its algorithm, and that algorithm might impact the free speech rights of Americans, that’s something that we really can’t tolerate. I know President Trump is not going to allow a foreign government to restrict the free speech rights of American citizens in ways that even our own government couldn’t restrict them.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-admin-launch-new-free-speech-site-combat-censorship-abroad

And it is true, and we will soon buy their cheap products: Anthropic Accuses DeepSeek, Other China-Based AI Firms Of Free-Riding https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/anthropic-accuses-deepseek-other-china-based-ai-firms-free-riding

A nice way to say “comply-or-die”. Don’t even consider pre-crime: China Building a Different AI Future than the West A key issue in the AI era is not who builds the most powerful model. It is what different societies want intelligence to do. And on that metric, China is not merely competing in a Western-defined race. It is redefining the destination.

​ In Silicon Valley, AI is framed as frontier exploration.What are the implications of general intelligence that rivals or exceeds human cognition? Should it be regulated? The US government largely maintains a hands-off posture, funding research while allowing private firms to lead.

​ In Beijing, the framing is different.The question is not: How intelligent can machines become?It is: How can intelligence be integrated into society and embedded in national infrastructure? ... ..The deeper consequence of China’s AI strategy is the emergence of what might be called the “predictive state.”

​ Traditional governance is reactive. It legislates rules and responds after violations occur. The Predictive State aims to detect deviations before they crystallize into instability. It intervenes not only in the fact of transgression but also in the probability of one.

​ This requires a reengineered nervous system. Digital identity platforms, integrated payments, and sensor networks do more than monitor society. They render it computationally legible. Transactions, movements, and interactions become structured inputs for predictive models.

​ Once legibility is achieved, preemption becomes possible. Traffic congestion is mitigated before gridlock forms. Financial risk is flagged before contagion spreads. Public health interventions activate before outbreaks accelerate. The state shifts from referee to systems architect.

​ For citizens, the benefits are tangible: reduced friction, faster services, perceived stability. The bargain is not simply privacy for convenience. It is visibility for inclusion. Disconnection from the system limits participation in economic and social life. Participation becomes not just rational but necessary. ​ https://www.asia-pacificresearch.com/china-building-different-ai-future/5633241

Fed’s Lisa Cook Warns Fed Might Not Be Able to Counter AI Job Losses​ https://mishtalk.com/economics/feds-lisa-cook-warns-fed-might-not-be-able-to-counter-ai-job-losses/

Waymo’s robotaxis now being dispatched in 10 major U.S. markets with expansion in Texas and Florida​ https://techxplore.com/news/2026-02-waymo-robotaxis-dispatched-major-expansion.html​

Grok Gets the Clearance: Pentagon Signs xAI Into Classified Systems as Anthropic Faces the Ultimatum of Its Existence The two uses Anthropic has drawn firm lines against are mass surveillance of American citizens and the development of fully autonomous weapons capable of firing without a human in the decision loop. The Pentagon’s position, in the words of its chief spokesman Sean Parnell, is straightforward: “Our nation requires that our partners be willing to help our warfighters win in any fight.” xAI, by contrast, has agreed to the military’s “all lawful use” standard without conditions.​ https://discernreport.com/grok-gets-the-clearance-pentagon-signs-xai-into-classified-systems-as-anthropic-faces-the-ultimatum-of-its-existence/

Pentagon ditches Anthropic for Elon Musk’s Grok in massive classified AI shakeup

A policy standoff over how military AI can be used is forcing the Pentagon to reconsider its reliance on a single provider for classified operations.​ https://interestingengineering.com/ai-robotics/musk-grok-joins-classified-military-systems

Going around in 7000 houses sending video remotely: Man accidentally gains control of 7,000 robot vacuums Sammy Azdoufal just wanted to steer his DJI Romo with a gaming controller.​ https://www.popsci.com/technology/robot-vacuum-army/

​ Meryl Nass MD forwards this from John Klar, Live free or starve! - American Thinker - Will New Hampshire lead the way to a food renaissance?

And they said they are not suicidal: Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Bill to Block Trump’s Executive Order on Glyphosate “If we’re Making America Healthy Again, government shouldn’t be promoting glyphosate and providing liability immunity for corporations making it.”​

Steve Kirsch has bodyguards, Israel FOIA data shows over a 500X increase in rate of heart attacks in teens on the day of their COVID shot. So they deleted the records. No one in government calls for an investigation. Clalit Health Services says the adverse event records no longer exists. No official is calling for an investigation of the deletion of medical records or heart attack rates on the day of the vaccine.​

Sasha Latypova on one of many dead college students: George Watts v DOD dismissed for the 2nd time, CHD plans to appeal. For the second time, a federal court has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the DOD by the estate of a 24-year-old college student who died in 2021 from COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. Attorney Ray Flores, who represents the family of George Watts Jr., told The Defender he plans to appeal.​

CDC Refuses To Update Cancer Data Since 2022, But VAERS Reveals Turbo Cancer Epidemic​

Most Voters Want Immunity For Vaccine Companies Removed: Poll​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/most-voters-want-immunity-vaccine-companies-removed-poll

You can sign this if you want to. I did: COVID Justice Resolution The COVID-19 response produced the most sweeping suspension of civil liberties in modern American history. Emergencies do not suspend the Constitution. This resolution repudiates COVID-era overreach and affirms binding protections for liberty in any future public-health crisis.​ https://covidjustice.org/

Doing It The Old Way (pictured last evening with spring garden weeded, planted and composted after about 7 total hours)

