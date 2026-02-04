Bloodhounds,

If Jeffrey Epstein was wheelchaired out of jail alive, the night of his “suicide”, as an eyewitness has stated, where is he right now? Does DNI Gabbard have details of his whereabouts? Has a dragnet been cast for him?

A clear and concise summary of the information contained: Book Review: The Technocratic Dark State: Trump, AI, and Digital Dictatorship by Iain Davis In The Technocratic Dark State, Davis offers three crystal-clear snapshots of the complex machine that the reigning criminal class is buildingin order to steal every last legal right and asset from us: first, where the various parts of this machine came from; second, where the machine stands now (under the second Trump Administration); and third, what final form it is likely to take if left unchecked (which, as Davis is careful to point out, is not set in stone).​

​

Mike Benz has this: Here, Jeffrey Epstein teaches Ehud Barak — while he is still Minister of Defense in Israel but on his way out — how to make millions of dollars in the private sector by first compiling a list of people who owe him favors from his 40 years in government service.

Epstein then told Ehud Barak to pursue Peter Thiel, whose name at that point Ehud Barak did not even know how to spell, and to try to connect with a company called Palantir, which existence Ehud Barak had never heard of, and whose name Jeffrey Epstein didn’t know how to spell.

Nick Bryant has an extensive compilation of excerpts and links to scroll in review: I’ve been collecting X posts that run the gamut. Many people on X have been super sleuths. You should be proud of yourselves!

Epstein describing his “aquarium of girls”: “Some are like shrimp, you throw away the head and keep the body”

Simplicius has lots above the paywall: Damage Control: Epstein a Russian Spy According to New Corporate Press Spin Cycle What’s more interesting is that Epstein had begun circling the topic of Ukraine right around the time of the original Maidan in 2014. It’s now well-established thatEpstein was close with the Rothschilds—recall that Dershowitz casually revealed that he was first introduced to Epstein by Lynn Forester de Rothschild in the ‘90s... ..Interestingly, Lynn Forester de Rothschild herself was introduced to her husband Sir Evelyn de Rothschild by Henry Kissinger at the 1998 Bilderberg Group conference, as per her own Wiki—just another glimpse into how deeply connected this elite beau monde really is.

​ Epstein was also close with the Rockefellers, having been appointed to the board of directors of the Rockefeller Foundation by David Rockefeller himself, which Epstein recounts on video. Recall that David and Jacob were close colleagues, as well, with many theorists hypothesizing that the Rockefellers were simply the American-arm of the Rothschilds, or in short, their US enforcers... ..In fact,Epstein’s famous Upper Eastside mansion in Manhattan was allegedly purchased for him by the Rockefellers, according to Whitney Webb’s research.Ghislaine Maxwell herself purchased her NYC estate from none other than…Lynn Forester de Rothschild.​

​

Second-smartest-guy: EPSTEIN FILES HORROR SHOW: Epstein Is Still Alive, The Pedo Network Is Still Operational, Mossad, ISIS & High-Level Government Official Blackmail Revolving Doors​

​

The individual who anonymously posted on 4Chan the morning of Epstein’s death, August 10, 2019 claiming he witnessed weird happenings at the prison before Epstein’s death has been identified in the Epstein files. Roberto Grijalva, an officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York has been identified as the anonymous prison employee who posted on 4Chan claiming Epstein left his cell Friday evening shackled in a medical wheelchair while at the same time an unauthorized trip van arrived at the prison, which he believes took Epstein away the night BEFORE news broke of his death. The day after Epstein’s death, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the SDNY opened a Grand Jury proceeding and subpoenaed 4Chan, Apple, AT&T and Citibank for records aiming to uncover Grijalva’s identity following the anonymous 4Chan post. Grijalva’s name is not redacted on his bank records included in the SDNY subpoena response from Citibank for his 4Chan post, and ties to the same Prison Officer Roberto Grijalva whose statements were released as part of the prison’s investigation into Epstein’s death. This is HUGE. We now have validation the 4Chan post from 8/10/2019 is a legitimate eyewitness account from an MCC prison officer that Epstein may have been switched out before news broke of his alleged suicide.​

​

RT: Epstein and Ukraine: A match made in hell​ - The notorious pedophile found a playground to live out his darkest dreams Human trafficking, animal abuse, and scientific experiments that pushed the boundaries of humanity itself: Jeffrey Epstein had grand ambitions, and where better to pursue them than Ukraine? A wild west where everyone has a price, and citizens are little more than lab rats.

​ Within days of Epstein’s 2019 arrest for sex trafficking, media reports began to shed light on the financier’s bizarre scientific ventures. Epstein, the New York Times reported, would gather the world’s leading scientists at his Manhattan apartment, or fly them to his private island to discuss his visions of “seeding the human race with his DNA,” cryogenically freezing his head and penis for future research, and in one unhinged conversation, “bankrolling efforts to identify a mysterious particle that might trigger the feeling that someone is watching you.”

​ At the time, these Bond villain schemes were portrayed as just twisted fantasies. However, Epstein was already involved in a human cloning initiative taking shape in Ukraine, far from the prying eyes of US regulators.​ In July 2018, self-described “transhumanist” Brian Bishop reached out to Epstein seeking funding for what he called a “designer baby project,” according to emails released by the US Justice Department last week.​.. ..In this murky world, Epstein smelled opportunity. Writing to banking executive Ariane de Rothschild in 2014, he said that the post-Maidan “upheaval” in Ukraine would “provide many opportunities, many.”​ Epstein met Zelensky in February 2019, a month before Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine.​ https://www.rt.com/news/631925-epstein-ukraine-lab-cloning/

Black Market Baby Farms: The Darkest Allegation From The Epstein Files Yet​ https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2026-02-04/black-market-baby-farms-darkest-allegation-epstein-files-yet

Files containing Trump’s name removed from second release of Epstein Files​ https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/02/files-containing-trumps-name-removed-from-second-release-of-epstein-files/

​

How Jeffrey Epstein’s intelligence ties go back decades​ - The disgraced, convicted sex offender inhabited a murky world of business, spies and arms dealers Jeffrey Epstein discussed the UAE invading Qatar, obtained intelligence on a €500bn bailout to save the Euro before it happened, and appeared to have information that Russia tipped off Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about a failed coup d’etat in 2016.

​ Millions of newly released files do not show Epstein clocking into a Mossad, MI6, or CIA office building. But he did not need to.​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/how-jeffrey-epsteins-intelligence-ties-go-back-decades

​

[Note the date of global population peak.] Gail Tverberg, Brace for rapid changes in the economy; the world economy is reaching Limits to Growth Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology did a series of analyses which they published in 1972 in the book, The Limits to Growth. The most recent update to this analysis shows the following summary exhibit.​

​​

Some sort of signal? It was an observation drone over international waters: US Shoots Down Iranian Drone In ‘Self-Defense’ In Gulf Waters https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/iranian-gunboats-attempted-stop-us-tanker-critical-energy-chokepoint

​

Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’ If No Iran Deal Reached As Venue Moves To Oman The Trump administration has agreed to the request from Tehran to hold the talks in Oman.

​ The bigger issue is going to be the scope of the talks. Iran is willing to engage on the nuclear issue, but will not negotiate over its ballistic missiles, seen as essential for national security and in any future war with Israel.

​ “A source with knowledge said that’s because the Iranians want to limit the talks to nuclear issues and not discuss things like missiles and proxy groups that are priorities for other countries in the region,” states Axios.​.. ..Israel meanwhile is said to be lobbying Washington for regime change in Tehran, but the White House reportedly isn’t ready for such a drastic option - also amid reports the Pentagon would need more time to put assets in place.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-warns-bad-things-if-no-iran-deal-reached-venue-moves-oman

​

Iran denies plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad​ - ‘Iranian officials have no intention of transferring enriched nuclear material abroad,’ senior Iranian official says​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/iran-denies-plans-to-transfer-enriched-uranium-abroad/3818121

​

US IN PANIC: Iran’s Hormuz-2 missile targets ships by their own emissions This missile changes the logic of naval survival. It’s built to hunt fleets that rely on radar, datalinks, and electronic dominance and to turn those advantages into liabilities. Hormuz-2 is a radar-seeking ballistic missile designed to strike moving naval targets. Instead of needing constant external guidance, it homes in on emissions coming from ships themselves. And here’s the trap:

• Radar on means detection and targeting

• Radar off means blindness

• Either choice carries risk

​ Unlike cruise missiles, Hormuz-2 attacks from above at very high speed. Reaction time shrinks. Interception windows narrow. Defensive layers are stressed all at once.​

​

Larry Johnson, Will Trump Accept Iran’s Terms? President Masoud Pezeshkian has endorsed equitable and fair negotiations without preconditions, and instructed diplomats to engage while emphasizing flexibility on issues like uranium enrichment. Iran views the talks as a way to de-escalate, but officials have stressed that US threats of military action undermine progress and does not alter Iran’s stated intention to conduct massive strikes against US bases and Israel if it is attacked again. President Trump has expressed openness to a deal, but issued stark warnings stating that US warships are en route to the region and bad things could happen if negotiations fail. As I discussed in my last article, the naval force that Trump has dispatched to the Arabian Sea is weaker than the one that tried — and failed — to stop the Houthis from stopping ships bound for Israel in the Red Sea.

​ The US aims to revive elements of a nuclear accord. Previously, Trump also demanded that Iran eliminate its arsenal of ballistic missiles, end support for regional proxies, and protect the human rights of anti-government protestors in Iran. Iran has emphatically rejected those demands. Iran is prepared to make a deal that will allow international inspection of its nuclear processing sites and accept limits on enrichment of uranium.

​ Trump is in desperate need of a win, or at least something that can be portrayed as a diplomatic victory over Iran… He has suffered political damage from the recent killings of two anti-ICE protestors in Minnesota. As of early February 2026, recent national polls show his job approval rating hovering in the low-to-mid 40% range, with disapproval consistently in the mid-to-high 50% range. This represents a modest decline from late 2025 levels (around 45-47% approval), amid ongoing anti-ICE protests, criticism over the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro, and a shaky economy. The critical question is whether Trump will ignore pressure from the Zionists in Israel and the US to insist that Iran give up its ballistic missiles and end all support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, or will he be content with a nuclear deal that revives international inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites and assurances that Iran will no longer enrich uranium at levels that would permit it to produce fissile material capable of producing a nuclear warhead.

​ If Trump refuses to accept Iran’s terms then the likelihood of war increases, only this time Iran has the advantage. Iran has received significant military support from China and Russia, which includes air defense systems, new attack helicopters and intelligence about the locations of US military assets in the region. Assuming the Friday talks are not deadlocked, additional meetings will take place, which means the US assets deployed to the region will experience the stress of waiting for something to happen that may not happen.​

​

That leaves the Syria-Iraq attack-corridor: Jordan says it will not be ‘battleground’ in any regional conflict amid US-Iran tension Jordan will not be launchpad for any military action against Iran, Jordanian foreign minister tells his Iranian counterpart​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/jordan-says-it-will-not-be-battleground-in-any-regional-conflict-amid-us-iran-tension/3818007

​

“Israel” must expand or collapse: The new era of Israeli expansionism and the war economy that fuels it How Israel’s war-driven economy, regional realignments, and Netanyahu’s push for military independence are ushering in a new period of Israeli expansionism in its quest for regional dominance.​ https://mondoweiss.net/2026/02/the-new-era-of-israeli-expansionism-and-the-war-economy-that-fuels-it/

​

The Truth About Gaza’s Death Toll – Part 2: A Gross Undercount

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa dives deep into what scientific studies, plus his own experiences in Gaza’s hospitals, tell us about how many people Israel has actually killed in the Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The M​inistry o​f H​ealth doesn’t estimate violent deaths in Gaza. It counts people injured by US-Israeli violence and then declared dead by a physician in a hospital or morgue, as well as people whose deaths and manner of death were confirmed through investigation.​

Study finds Gaza population fell by 10.6 percent due to the genocide​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/02/357063/

​

Times of Israel, Police blocking army from arresting draft dodgers in Haredi areas, IDF says

Officials tell AG that police routinely release detained deserters with nothing more than Military Police summons; police do not deny claim​ https://www.timesofisrael.com/police-blocking-army-from-arresting-draft-dodgers-in-haredi-areas-idf-says/

Israel Issues Evacuation Warnings for Buildings in South Lebanon ahead of Strikes​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5236339-israel-issues-evacuation-warnings-buildings-south-lebanon-ahead-strikes

​

UNIFIL Operations Disrupted as Israel Drops Mystery Chemicals in Southern Lebanon​ - Israel said chemicals ‘non-toxic,’ but warned UNIFIL to ‘take cover’​ UNIFIL reported Sunday’s operations near the Blue Line were disrupted when the IDF began dropping an unidentified chemical on the area near the peacekeepers. The UNIFIL said that the actions violated UN Security Council resolution 1701, and while Israel maintained that the chemicals were “non-toxic” they also advised UNIFIL personnel in the area to “clear the area and take cover.” With the warning, UNIFIL personnel withdrew from the Blue Line area and weren’t able to return for some nine hours.​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/02/unifil-operations-disrupted-as-israel-drops-mystery-chemicals-in-southern-lebanon/

World Israel News: Israel to legalize 140 farms in Judea and Samaria​ https://worldisraelnews.com/israel-to-legalize-140-farms-in-judea-and-samaria/

​

Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ to give Hamas ‘2-month ultimatum’ to disarm, Israeli finance minister says

Bezalel Smotrich says Israel will not end its war on Gaza ‘before Hamas is destroyed’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/trump-s-board-of-peace-to-give-hamas-2-month-ultimatum-to-disarm-israeli-finance-minister-says/3818199

​

Israeli Forces Kill Three-Year-Old Boy in Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Monday that the IDF has killed 526 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire deal was signed​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/02/israeli-forces-kill-three-year-old-boy-in-gaza/

​

Murderer unwelcome down-under: Palestine Action Group plans march against Isaac Herzog’s visit despite protest restrictions Calls for NSW police to ‘exercise their discretion’ and facilitate a peaceful rally in Sydney on 9 February while Israeli president visits Australia​ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2026/feb/03/palestine-action-group-march-isaac-herzog-ntwnfb

​

John Helmer has updated rumors: BREAKING NEWS FROM MIAMI, DMITRIEV OFFERS WITKOFF BIGGER BRIBES — BREAKING NEWS FROM TEHERAN, TRUMP IS RETREATING A Moscow source in a position to know says Dmitriev is now proposing to reclaim the $300 billion of CBR reserves and place them in an international fund to be jointly managed by Dmitriev, Trump’s sons and son-in-law, and Witkoff’s sons. After some small allocations have been made to Trump’s Gaza redevelopment and to the post-armistice Ukrainian regime, most of the money would then be invested in joint US and Russian projects whose disbursement would legalize the American bribe-taking, and add Russian takers as well.

​ “Look,” the source says: “Trump must get the money out of the European repositories. From our point of view, the increase in value of the CBR’s gold reserves has almost overtaken the value of the frozen cash reserves. This scheme takes the money out of the hands of [Central Bank Governor Elvira] Nabiullina: no one wants her to get her hands back on the money. So what’s wrong with investing the money better than she has done? Everybody gets rich.”​ https://johnhelmer.net/breaking-news-from-miami-dmitriev-offers-witkoff-bigger-bribes-breaking-news-from-teheran-trump-is-retreating/#more-93312

These took out a HIMARS system: Russia Redeploys Tu-95 Bombers to Western Bases, Signaling Readiness for Expanded Aerial Operations in Ukraine​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Russia-Redeploys-Tu-95-Bombers-to-Western-Bases-Signaling-Readiness-for-Expanded-Aerial-Operations-in-Ukraine/

​

Modi Appears to Cave to Trump, Agrees to Buy Venezuela Oil in Place of Russia’s, End Tariffs on US Agriculture India’s foreign minister Jaishankar is highly accomplished. So why didn’t India emulate Russia, act all negotiation-friendly but draw out the timetable by insisting that fine points be carefully memorialized, something the Trump Administration does not do at all well?

​ As we’ll unpack, even though Modi looks weak in giving in to Trump on Venezuela oil purchases, the practical impact is likely to be limited. But other elements, particularly allowing US Big Ag in to compete with India’s large population of farmers, are shockers. Perhaps as he is wont to do, Trump has misrepresented what Modi agreed to, forcing the Prime Minister into the awkward position of having to contradict Trump.​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/02/modi-appears-to-cave-to-trump-agrees-to-buy-venezuela-oil-in-place-of-russias-end-tariffs-on-us-agriculture.html

Kremlin Says India Hasn’t Confirmed Oil Cutoff As Modi Govt Mute, Hasn’t Ratified​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/kremlin-says-india-hasnt-confirmed-oil-cutoff-modi-govt-keeps-quiet

Putin Touts Energy Ties With China, While India Still Dodges Issue Of Russian Oil Ban​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/putin-touts-energy-ties-china-india-still-dodging-issue-russian-oil-ban

​

Russia forgives $30 billion of Cuba’s debt. Foreign Minister Lavrov announced that Russia will provide financial and political support to Cuba in the face of the economic crisis deepened by the US blocking energy deliveries. Moscow continues to view Cuba, whose $32 billion debt it previously forgave, as one of its most important strategic allies in the Western Hemisphere. “We are fully committed to continuing the necessary political and financial support to Cuba.”​

​

Mexico Warns of “Far-Reaching Humanitarian Crisis” in Cuba, As US Seeks to Starve Island Nation Into Final Submission​, Nick Corbishley Donald Trump’s vision of low-cost colonialism bears echoes of the fiscal receivership model pioneered by Theodore Roosevelt, which did not end well for most concerned. Mexico will be seeking “alternative ways” to support the Cuban people, said President Claudia Sheinbaum last Friday following the Trump administration’s decision to impose additional tariffs on any countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba. As we previously warned, it was only a matter of time before Mexico fell into the US’ crosshairs over its shipments of oil to Cuba.

​ Following the US’ January 3 attack on Venezuela and subsequent blockade of Venezuelan shipments of oil to Cuba, Mexico briefly became the largest remaining supplier of oil to the besieged island nation. But that came to an end last Tuesday when Sheinbaum announced a (temporary) halt to Mexico’s oil shipments to Cuba.​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/02/mexico-warns-of-far-reaching-humanitarian-crisis-in-cuba-as-trump-tries-to-starve-island-nation-into-submission.html

​

EU vs. Elon Musk: The Battle Over Free Speech Escalates In Paris The French prosecutor’s office carried out the search Tuesday morning at Elon Musk’s X offices in Paris. Officially, the raid targets suspicions of distributing child pornography, according to a statement from the authority. As a further justification, the “Internet and Cybercrime” division cited the recently criticized so-called sexual Deepfakes.​.. ..The French prosecutor’s office is thus deploying maximum heavy artillery against X at the next escalation level. These appear to be politically motivated accusations, as the operator of a communication platform ethically cannot be responsible for content published by individual users.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/eu-vs-elon-musk-battle-over-free-speech-escalates-paris

A Panicking Oracle Plans To Raise Up To $50 Billion, As Its Stock And Bonds Crater​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/panicking-oracle-plans-raise-50-billion-its-stock-and-bonds-crater

Tech giant Oracle to slash 30,000 jobs as banks pull out from financing AI data centers​ https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/02/tech-giant-oracle-to-slash-30000-jobs-as-banks-pull-out-from-financing-ai-data-centers/

​

It is by definition: Medical examiner rules Pretti death a homicide https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/5718948-alex-pretti-fatal-shooting-homicide/

​

Whoever this guy is in Minnesota, I want to buy him a beer!! ​ “Put away your weapons you douchebag, nobody is threatening you.” ICE agents in Minneapolis just drew their handguns on peaceful observers and arrested them for the “crime” of watching.​

Tom Homan Announces 700-Agent Drawdown As Minnesota Counties Begin Cooperating With ICE​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/tom-homan-announces-700-agent-drawdown-minnesota-counties-begin-cooperating-ice​

Reverse Palantir: Inside The Online War to Identify ICE Agents (Exclusive)

An Irish activist operating from the Netherlands is weaponizing the same technology ICE uses against Americans to expose thousands of federal agents—and Congress can’t stop him.​

​

US Military Helping Trump to Build Massive Network of ‘Concentration Camps,’ Navy Contract Reveals

The Department of Homeland Security is using a repurposed $55 billion Navy contract to convert warehouses into makeshift jails and plan sprawling tent cities in remote areas.​ https://www.commondreams.org/news/military-contract-concentration-camps

​AFRICOM: The US Might Make The Sahelian Alliance An Offer That It Can’t Refuse

Saif Gaddafi, Prominent Son Of Ex-Libyan Leader, Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/saif-gaddafi-prominent-son-ex-libyan-leader-assassinated-unknown-gunmen​

Gold Giant Bundesbank Signals An Open Vote Of No Confidence in Global Monetary Stability The German Bundesbank hoards the second-largest gold reserves among central banks. The precious metal serves as an insurance policy for both states and private individuals. Its massive price surge shows that the dice have already been cast: governments will attempt to inflate their debts.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/gold-giant-bundesbank-signals-open-vote-no-confidence-global-monetary-stability

​

“Never Seen Risk Like This Before In My Career”, Ed Dowd Warns Dowd goes on to explain, “The three fundamental risks that we see for the US economy for 2026...”​ “There are two internal risks and one external risk.

​ The first risk is US housing crisis/white swan event. Immigrants came in and filled the gap.​ That’s now stopped.​.. .. Deportations are going to continue over the next year to two years, and that is going to continue to put pressure on homes.

Affordability is a disaster. Incomes do not allow people to buy homes at these prices.​ The only way to correct this is home prices dropping 25% to 30% over the next two years. That would set us up for a recovery.”

​ Dowd continues, “The second risk to the US economy is a stock market bubble...”

“The valuations are as bad as the Dot Com bubble.​ This is driven by the AI bubble, and we see the cracks are starting there.​ We expect that to pop sometime this year.

​ The third risk is China.​ It is entering into the acute phase of its economic crisis.

This is going to be a global contagion. It will hurt Japan and South Korea, and this will spill over to the US. . .. It will be a liquidity crisis, and that is why we are bullish on the US dollar.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/never-seen-risk-my-career-ed-dowd-warns

​

At MAHA Institute Roundtable, NIH Director Opens Up About Bureaucratic Inertia and Why Risk-Taking Is Vital for the Future of Public Health in America In his opening remarks, Bhattacharya outlined his vision to move the NIH away from bureaucratic inertia toward a ‘second scientific revolution’ for public health.

​ Taking issue with how the NIH fueled distrust during the Covid-era, Bhattacharya told the assembled crowd, “The cornerstone of this reform is a return to fundamental scientific integrity, placing independent replication at the heart of the ‘standard of truth.’” He added that by introducing features such as a ‘replication button’on PubMed and specifically funding researchers to verify high-stakes findings, he wants to ensure that public health policy is built on a foundation of reproducible evidence rather than prestigious journal titles whose findings cannot be cross-verified and later replicated.​

​

Remarkably prescient, he was: Epstein’s 2011 Pandemic Profit Proposal to Gates Foundation & JP Morgan “The Epstein Files Illuminate a 20-Year Architecture Behind Pandemics as a Business Model—With Bill Gates at the Center of the Network”​

​

WHO: Intel Agency for Gates Foundation Investing?​ Examining the Foundation’s prescient Aug. 2019 purchase of BioNTech stock. Less than two years after the Gates Foundation purchased the stock (pre-IPO) at $18 per share, it peaked on Aug. 6, 2021 at $389. At that price, the Foundation’s $55 million investment was worth $1,182,044,186.00 ($1.182 billion).

​ On September 18, 2019—just nineteen days after the Gates Foundation took its huge position in BioNTech stock— a report titled A World At Risk was published by the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, which was founded in 2018 by the World Bank Group and the World Health Organization.​

​

NHS staff needed a lot more non-COVID sick days after they took the “vaccines”: NHS Staff Sickness Data: In Searching for Vaccine Effectiveness, We Must Also Consider Harm - What NHS staff sickness trends suggest about the official narrative

Atttorney Aaron Siri asks, Does Pharma Still Have Immunity for Vaccine Injuries? And the change to the total number of routine recommended infant vaccines

​

Amazon deforestation may rise 30% as major traders exit historic soy pact Major soy traders like Cargill, ADM and Bunge announced their withdrawal from the Amazon soy moratorium, a move that could increase deforestation in the biome by 30% by 2045.​ Behind the exodus are farmers and ranchers’ associations and local politicians linked to agribusiness.

​ Their abandonment of the agreement signals a “green light” for land speculators to clear rainforest for new soy crops, observers warn.

Advancing deforestation may lead companies to lose market share and intensify agricultural failures due to the lack of rain.​ https://news.mongabay.com/2026/02/amazon-deforestation-may-rise-30-as-major-traders-exit-historic-soy-pact/

​

Climate Physicist Anastassia Makarieva points out that prevailing climate models are incomplete: Are Climate Models Too Coarse? Or do they have a different problem—and why that matters for the preservation of the biosphere.​

​

Relying Upon Weather (presenting this picture of sad post-freeze garden trying to recover from roots)

