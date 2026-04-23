Quizzical,

Paul Craig Roberts, Does Iran Comprehend Who Iran is Negotiating with and about what? Iran thinks Iran is negotiating with Trump about restrictions being imposed on Iran’s rights under the non-proliferation treaty. Iran is totally incorrect. This is a proxy issue. Iran’s real issue is with Israel, and it is about Iran’s right to exist. The Zionist agenda of Greater Israel, the foreign policy of the Netanyahu Israeli Government, requires the elimination of Iran as an organized sovereign state. Why does the Iranian government think that Iran’s continued existence is something they want to negotiate?

​ After the Muslim world watched Washington destroy three of the “seven countries in five years” for Israel, why cannot the Iranian government comprehend that Iran is the fourth to be destroyed, with Turkey, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia waiting their turn.

​ Iran cannot gain anything from negotiations. Iran can only fight for its life. If the Iranian government is incapable of comprehending this basic fact,“Turkey will be next Iran” as former Israeli prime minister Bennet said last February at a conference of Jewish organizations in the US.​ https://paulcraigroberts.org/does-iran-comprehend-who-iran-is-negotiating-with-and-about-what/

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Iranian leadership is more divided than usual. Unpopular IRGC takes the reins: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard sidelines president as military grip expands President Pezeshkian reportedly unable to contact Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as a ‘military council’ controls access​ https://www.foxnews.com/world/irans-revolutionary-guard-sidelines-president-military-grip-expands



​That’s really far away. US Forces Board Iran-Linked Tanker in the Indian Ocean The seizure comes two days after the US attacked and boarded an Iranian ship in the Gulf of Oman​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/21/us-forces-board-iran-linked-tanker-in-the-indian-ocean/

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Did Trump want to use nuclear codes in Iran? Did Dan Caine stop him? Ex-CIA analyst’s claim fact checked

Larry Johnson claims Donald Trump sought to use nuclear codes in Iran but Gen Dan Caine stopped it; no evidence backs a Saturday Pentagon emergency meeting.​ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/did-trump-want-to-use-nuclear-codes-in-iran-did-dan-caine-stop-him-ex-cia-analysts-claim-fact-checked-101776723007694.html

​Echoed, but not confirmed: So General Caine cited Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice on Saturday night, as he refused Trumps order to execute a nuclear strike on Iran. Trump is insane. He is a real threat to the world. It’s frightening that no one in the United States moves to remove this man.​

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Tit-For-Tat Assaults On Shipping Widen: US Intercepts 3 More ‘Illicit’ Tankers In Asian Waters, Iran Seizes Additional 2 In Hormuz At least two fully laden Iranian tankers slip past US naval blockade, amid reports of more going dark, BBG reports, but Pentagon denies.

​ Reports of three more Iranian tankers being seized by US in Asian waters. Iran in turn seizes 2 more ships in Hormuz, citing “dangerous navigation”.

Trump extends ceasefire by 3-5 days, per White House statement to Fox. Third US carrier precisely 3-5 day away from Mideast waters: Fox

​ IRGC seized the MSC Francesca and a Greek-owned ship named Euphoria, which had been attempting to transit the Hormuz chokepoint earlier today. Within hours, a third ship comes under fire by the IRGC.

​ Senior Iranian adviser says the US naval blockade is “no different than bombing” and must be met “with a military response”.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-seizes-two-ships-hormuz-chokepoint-tehran-received-some-signs-us-ready-end

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Trump Orders Navy ‘Shoot & Kill’ Iranian Boats Laying Mines, As US Intercepts Tankers From Hormuz To Indian Ocean Iranian sources to Chinese state media says ‘breakthrough’ toward restarting US talks again could come ‘tonight or tomorrow’.

​ Media sources confirm based on prior Trump post that US has extended the ceasefire indefinitely until ‘unified proposal’ can be brought forward by Tehran.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-intercepts-iranian-tankers-tehran-keeps-hormuz-chokepoint-shut

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-22 Iran rejects ceasefire extension, IRGC fires on ship in Strait of Hormuz. Iran refused to attend Pakistan talks, Trump extended ceasefire “indefinitely” while maintaining the naval blockade. Hours later, IRGC boats opened fire on a container ship in the Strait. Iran’s FM Araghchi called the blockade “an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire”. Iran says it did not request any extension. Multiple container ships attempting to transit the Strait were stopped by IRGC...​ Iran’s position: no talks while blockade continues​ ... ..US missile stocks depleted to ~50%, creating “window of vulnerability” in Pacific. Per CNN reporting, roughly half of key THAAD, Patriot, and precision-strike munitions have been expended in seven weeks of the Iran war. Replenishment could take 1-4 years... ..Iran’s oil wells face permanent damage by April 26. Per FDD analysis cited by multiple accounts, Iran has ~20M barrels spare onshore storage against 1.5M bbl/day surplus. Storage fills ~13 days from April 13 blockade start... ..Touska Seizure & China Tensions​ - USS Spruance fired into the engine room of Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, then Marines boarded

​ Trump on CNBC: ship was carrying a “gift from China” that “wasn’t very nice”​ - Ship originated from Zhuhai’s Gaolan port, identified by WaPo as a loading point for sodium perchlorate (missile propellant precursor)

​ Separately, a second tanker (M/T Tifani) boarded in Indo-Pacific - first interdiction outside Hormuz theatre​ [Chinese tanker]

Trump effectively admitted his “understanding” with Xi is broken... ..EU quietly removed ban on transporting Russian oil from its latest sanctions package​ ... ​..Pentagon Nuclear Official Caught on Camera, Escorted Out

James O’Keefe published undercover video of Andrew Hugg, Branch Chief of Nuclear and Chemical Surety, casually revealing that the US plans to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader, US strikes killed children in Iran, and the US still possesses nerve agents​... Hugg was escorted out of the Pentagon and placed on administrative leave within ~60 minutes​... ..US National Debt Hits $39 Trillion​ - Latest trillion added in 145 days - $6.9B every day, $79,821 every second​ - Interest costs exceed $1T annually​

The war with Iran has devastated the US missile arsenal, and it will take up to five years to restore it.​ https://en.topwar.ru/281416-vojna-s-iranom-opustoshila-raketnye-arsenaly-ssha-vosstanavlivat-do-pjati-let.html

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Simplicius, Left With Nothing But Gimmicks, Trump Gets Bluff Called Again By Confident Iran The disorganized ‘dance’ this time was an even bigger fiasco than usual—Trump had claimed his “negotiators” were traveling to Islamabad for talks with Iran, while Iran denied even going there. Then news broke that Rubio and co. in fact stayed home and Iran was right: it had never agreed to any talks because its demands have not yet been met—primarily lifting the blockade.

​ Trump then expectorated an even more unhinged series of ravings, which made little sense. After threatening to blow up the country and kill all Iran’s leaders, Trump suddenly “extended the ceasefire indefinitely”, despite Iran stating they did not even request such an extension and are ready for full resumption of hostilities​... ..Many still believe the US is gearing up for a major escalation, but Trump knows he has little leverage and more aimless bombing of an increasingly entrenched IRGC structure is not going to accomplish anything. Hitting power plants will only invite a likewise response onto a Gulf region facing crippling economic damage. News continues to pour out that UAE in particular has been hard hit, with its economy allegedly nearing the brink, which is why it’s now begging the US for a lifeline.​.. ..Not only are major strains growing between US and its Gulf allies—most notably now UAE—but oil prices may continue to rise with many experts predicting global economic shocks that will filter down to the US and even more of its allies. On top of which, each day that US squats on the Strait while doing effectively nothing leads to major political and credibility loss for Trump, who is being eaten alive by the press, and whose constituents are growing increasingly tired of his aimless political charades and impotent military adventures.

​ There’s an argument to be made that Iran can in fact outlast such a blockade while it is the US that will take the more lasting damage overall. That’s not even to mention the monetary costs of imposing the blockade with the current naval forces active in the region.​.. ..Directly from the CNN article:​ The US military has significantly depleted its stockpile of key missiles during the war with Iran and created a “near-term risk” of running out of ammunition in a future conflict should one arise in the next few years, according to experts and three people familiar with recent internal Defense Department stockpile assessments.​.. ..In only a couple short weeks the US fired thousands of its rarest and most valuable munitions, which are only produced at a trickle of a few dozen per year each. This is why, as we had just written about in the last piece, the Pentagon is apparently in talks with major US automakers like Ford, GM, Oshkosh, etc., about converting their production lines into munitions production.​.. At a production rate of only a few dozen per year, the US simply cannot afford to prolong the conflict much longer, lest it run its magazines completely dry and becomes exposed for all time. This is why we can only assume that Trump’s gasbag lecturing is nothing but inert bluffery meant to frighten an increasingly unvexed Iran into making concessions.

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“People are starting to panic”: the consequences of Iran’s attack on US radars The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system is a crucial element of the US missile defense system, responsible for intercepting targets at the boundary between the atmosphere and space (at altitudes of up to 150 km). Its “eyes” are the AN/TPY-2 radars, which were among the primary targets of the Iranian strikes in March 2026. These radars were destroyed in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the CSIS think tank, noted this in an interview.​ https://en.topwar.ru/281404-ljudi-nachinajut-panikovat-posledstvija-porazhenija-amerikanskih-radarov-iranom.html

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The US has admitted its inability to destroy Iran’s “mosquito fleet” in the Strait of Hormuz. According to an analysis in The New York Times, the American coalition has so far failed to neutralize the so-called Iranian “mosquito flotilla,” which has become the main threat to the tanker fleet. This fleet consists of thousands of high-speed boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. These stealthy vessels can reach speeds of up to 185 kilometers per hour, making them extremely difficult targets for even the most sophisticated targeting systems. Iranian tactics rely on lightning-fast attacks, after which groups of boats instantly disperse and disappear​. https://avia-pro.net/news/ssha-priznali-nesposobnost-unichtozhit-iranskiy-moskitnyy-flot-v-ormuzskom-prolive

US Estimates Iran Has 70% of Pre-War Missile Stockpile, 60% of Launchers​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/20/us-estimates-iran-has-70-of-pre-war-missile-stockpile-60-of-launchers/

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Schrödinger’s Strait​ - Over the weekend, the Strait of Hormuz became Schrödinger’s Strait: open and closed at the same time, depending on which headline you were reading... ..Reflexivity With Warships​ - What Trump appears to be doing here—whether consciously or not—is something that looks a lot like George Soros’s principle of reflexivity.​ Soros’s basic idea was that markets don’t just passively reflect reality; they can also change it. Prices move, expectations shift, financing conditions tighten or loosen, and those moves feed back into the real economy and even into political decisions.

​ That’s especially relevant in a war centered on oil flows, shipping lanes, and financial pressure.,, ..Iran’s Lever​ - Iran’s preferred lever has been obvious for weeks: threaten the Strait of Hormuz, raise oil prices, spook global markets, and put pressure on Washington through the U.S. economy.​..​ higher gasoline prices are one of the fastest ways to create political pain for an American president.​.. ​..Trump’s Lever​ - Trump’s pressure campaign has been different. Much more of it has been in the physical world.

First, there’s the blockade itself. It’s not a general closure of the Strait. It’s a targeted effort to stop Iranian oil sales, block Iranian maritime commerce, and deny Tehran both export earnings and imports flowing through the Gulf...

​..Second, there’s the pressure that builds as time passes. A blockade doesn’t just reduce cash inflow. It also creates storage problems for a producer...​ As time passes, Tehran has to think not just about lost revenue, but about storage, field management, and what happens if production has to be curtailed under pressure. The Market As Battlefield​... If Iran can push oil high enough, long enough, it can create pressure on Trump through markets and through consumer prices. But if Trump can keep oil from rising too much—through his own rhetoric, through repeated hints of imminent talks, through confidence that the conflict will end soon—then he can blunt Iran’s pressure on the U.S. economy while continuing to squeeze Iran physically through the blockade.

​ In other words, the market itself becomes part of the battlefield.

​ If crude stays lower than Tehran wants, Trump buys time. Lower oil prices mean less pressure from American drivers, less political pressure on the White House, and more room to keep the blockade in place. If crude spikes, the reverse happens: Tehran’s leverage rises, not because it has sunk the U.S. Navy, but because it has raised the domestic economic cost of continuing the campaign.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2026-04-19/schrodingers-strait

WSJ Report: Up to Half of Nearly 1,000 Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia Launched from Iraq by Iran-Backed Militias​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/WSJ-Report-Up-to-Half-of-Nearly-1000-Drone-Attacks-on-Saudi-Arabia-Launched-from-Iraq-by-Iran-Backed-Militias/

Report: US Increasing the Pressure on Iraq to Reduce Ties With Iran​ - The US has suspended cooperation and funding for Iraq’s security forces​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/21/report-us-increasing-the-pressure-on-iraq-to-reduce-ties-with-iran/

US Blocks Regular $500 Million Cash Pallets Flown To Iraq, Over Pro-Iran Militias​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-blocks-regular-500-million-cash-pallets-flown-iraq-over-pro-iran-militias

BREAKING: Pentagon Nuclear Chief LEAKS Critical Information To Stranger, Admits U.S. Nerve Agent Exposure, U.S. Strike Killed Children In Iran​ https://okeefemediagroup.com/pentagon-nuclear-chief-leak/

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Michigan Dems Came Down Hard On Student Protests Against the Gaza Genocide. It Just Blew Up in Their Face.

Two upset primary at the Michigan Democratic nominating convention are material and symbolic victories for pro-Palestinian activists at the University of Michigan.​

Catholics finally splitting with Trump over Iran war and Israel​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/catholic-split/

Hamas: Israel continues “engineered starvation” in Gaza through Rafah crossing closure​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/20/361643/

Water crisis in Gaza worsens as per capita supply falls to critical levels​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/21/361682/

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Israeli soldiers using sexual assault to force Palestinians out of West Bank, report says​ - Experts say attacks, also carried out by settlers, are leading girls to quit school and enter early marriages​ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/apr/21/israeli-soldiers-using-sexual-assault-to-force-palestinians-out-of-west-bank-report-says

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Israeli Attacks Kill More Palestinians in Gaza as Hamas Clashes With Israeli-Backed Militias​ - A pregnant woman was killed by Israeli gunfire in the al-Mawasi tent camp in southern Gaza​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/20/israeli-attacks-kill-more-palestinians-in-gaza-as-hamas-clashes-with-israeli-backed-militias/

Israel is (still) killing aid workers in Gaza​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israeli-blockade-aid/

Jewish settlers raze school, seize homes after displacing Palestinian families​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/21/361691/

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As barbed wire blocks kids from class, Palestinians stage ‘Freedom School’​ - Children from Umm al-Khair in the occupied West Bank protest after settlers erect a fence blocking access to school.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/20/as-barbed-wire-blocks-kids-from-class-palestinians-stage-freedom-school

Child killed on way to school after being run over by Israeli colonist​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/169660?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

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Israeli Soldier Says an IDF Commander Spat on the Bodies of Three Children He Killed in Gaza​ - The soldier’s story was included in a Haaretz report about ‘moral injuries’ that IDF soldiers are dealing with​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/21/israeli-soldier-says-an-idf-commander-spat-on-the-bodies-of-three-children-he-killed-in-gaza/

5 times Israelis desecrated Christian sites in the past two years​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/5-times-israelis-desecrated-christian-sites-in-the-past-two-years/

Israeli Soldiers In Lebanon Who Sledgehammered Statue Of Jesus Arrested As Bibi Does Damage Control​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israeli-soldiers-lebanon-who-sledgehammered-statue-jesus-arrested-bibi-does-damage

Israel Says Hezbollah Fired Rockets, Breaching Lebanon Ceasefire​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-says-hezbollah-fired-rockets-breaching-lebanon-ceasefire





Embassy Tells Americans Still In Lebanon Depart Now While Flights Available As Ceasefire Collapsing​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/embassy-tells-americans-still-lebanon-depart-now-while-flights-available-ceasefire

Lebanon: death toll rises to 2,387, more than 117,000 displaced in shelter centers​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/169639?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

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Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Tuesday the country needed 500 million euros to address the war’s humanitarian fallout, as a fragile 10-day ceasefire holds between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.​ https://www.spacewar.com/afp/260421183642.f3vyi24f.html

Displaced Lebanese Again Warned Not to Return to Israeli-Occupied South​ - Israeli destruction of towns and villages continue​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/20/displaced-lebanese-again-warned-not-to-return-to-israeli-occupied-south/

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Hezbollah said it launched an attack on northern Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for what it said were Israeli violations of a 10-day ceasefire, the first such claim since the truce began.​ https://www.spacewar.com/afp/260421192436.djdzzo5o.html

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Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said Monday that his group would work to break the “Yellow Line” that Israel established in southern Lebanon, adding that no one could disarm the Iran-backed group.​ https://www.spacewar.com/afp/260420160115.dfuy5veu.html

Israel’s Yellow Line Claims Valuable Off-Shore Lebanese Gas Field​ - Buffer zone seemingly precludes Lebanese development of Qana field​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/21/israels-yellow-line-claims-valuable-off-shore-lebanese-gas-field/

‘Eliminating Energy Blockade Top Priority’ As Cuba Confirms Direct Talks With US​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eliminating-energy-blockade-top-priority-cuba-confirms-direct-talks-us

State Department, Cuban Regime Confirm ‘Secret’ Talks in Havana​ https://pjmedia.com/sarah-anderson/2026/04/20/state-department-cuban-regime-confirm-secret-talks-in-havana-n4951999

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Lugansk People’s Republic, LPR fully liberated, Kiev tries to conceal failure — statements by Russia’s military chief

In March-April, Russian troops liberated 34 settlements and about 700 square kilometers of territory in the special military operation area​ https://tass.com/defense/2120089

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Alex Krainer explains that the Ukrainian coup-government really needed the 80% of national assets that were in the Donbass, or the bankers would walk away. Kiev’s 2014 anti-terror operation was a bankers’ war

​The war, which left 14,000 casualties, was instigated by IMF’s “key shareholders,” and discussed by Arianne de Rothschild and Jeffrey Epstein​

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Is Lithuania attacking Russia? Ukrainian UAV crews in Lithuania may threaten Russia — security officials

The Lithuanian army earlier said that, as part of cooperation with the Ukrainian army, they were receiving “combat experience” training from the Ukrainian troops ​ https://tass.com/defense/2120545

Russia Threatens Attacks on European Drone Factories as Intensified UAV Strikes From Ukraine Cause Devastation​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/russia-warns-attacks-european-drone-factories#google_vignette​

Putin spoke about the process of creating a security zone on the border with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian Armed Forces are gradually establishing a security zone on the border with Ukraine. He stated that this zone will remain in place until the threat to Russia’s border regions is “eliminated.”​ https://www-kommersant-ru.translate.goog/doc/8606385?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Belgian Defence Chief Warns Europe Must Urgently Militarise Against Russia as Ukraine ‘Buys Time’​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/belgian-defence-chief-urgently-militarise



Return for the meat-grinder: Zelensky Demands Ukrainian Men Abroad Return to Fight His War​ https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/zelensky-demands-ukrainian-men-abroad-return-to-fight-his-war/

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Charles, who commanded some My Lai vets in Vietnam, sent this history of that event, and how the US military works: Mỹ Lai massacre https://cherrieswriter.com/2023/05/06/my-lai-massacre/

This is long and detailed. It is the global control structure. You can start at “The Circuit”, halfway down: Escape Key, The Full Technical Stack

AI Lab Leak: Anthropic’s ‘Too Dangerous To Release’ AI Model Was Accessed By Discord Group On Day One https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/anthropics-too-dangerous-release-ai-model-was-accessed-discord-group-day-one

AI or humans; what’ll it be? Texas Electricity Demand Could Quadruple Due To Soaring Data Center Demand: ERCOT​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/texas-electricity-demand-could-quadruple-due-soaring-data-center-demand-ercot​

DOJ Prepares Case Over Egg Prices That Didn’t Add Up

Less than a month after Farm Action called for an investigation, the DOJ opened one. Now it appears headed to court.​

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Dr. Chatbot: Half of AI Health Answers Are Wrong Even Though They Sound Convincing – New Study https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/04/half-of-ai-health-answers-are-wrong-even-though-they-sound-convincing-new-study.html

Dr. Marik explains Non-alcoholic fatty-liver: NASH: A Metabolic Disease Hiding in Plain Sight - The Misunderstood Liver Disease For decades,liver disease was viewed through a narrow lens—alcohol, viruses, toxins. If a patient did not drink excessively and tested negative for hepatitis, their liver was assumed to be safe.

​ That assumption is now dangerously outdated.

​ Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—the progressive and inflammatory form of fatty liver disease—is not rare, not benign, and not incidental.It is thehepatic manifestation of a systemic metabolic crisis. Andlike coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension, it is fundamentally driven byinsulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction, not by isolated organ pathology.

​ NASH is not a liver disease.​ It is a metabolic disease that happens to involve the liver.​

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Meryl Nass MD, Amongst all the craziness, a bit of good news The USG and telecommunications companies did not obtain the right to put their towers up wherever they wanted today.​

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John Klar Esq. Why We Must Listen to the Vaccine Injured

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A Reckoning Is Underway at the FDA For months, a quiet battle has been unfolding inside the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

​ It began with an analysis of child deaths after Covid vaccination, followed by strategic leaks to major media outlets, and has now erupted into the open with a memo from the regulator’s own vaccine chief.

​ In September, it was reported that FDA officials had privately investigated 25 paediatric deaths following Covid vaccination — the first systematic review of such cases since the rollout began.

​ The findings were meant to be presented to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). But the presentation never came. The meeting passed without a word. Something had happened behind closed doors.​ Now we know what.​ https://brownstone.org/articles/a-reckoning-is-underway-at-the-fda/

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U.S. MILITARY ENDS 72-YEAR MANDATORY FLU SHOT POLICY​ - On the heels of forcing cardiotoxic gene-transfer injections on the entire military,the Pentagon now moves to save face.​

Pot Stocks Soar As DoJ Reclassifies Medical Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/pot-stocks-soar-doj-reclassifies-medical-marijuana-less-dangerous-drug​

Good questions; no answers:The 12 Missing or Dead Scientists Point to the Great Disclosure Deception

One does not have to be a Bible-believing Christian or a conspiracy theorist to appreciate the possible scenarios, but it helps.​

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1700 BC in the Jordan Valley: clay glassified and microdiamonds formed by intense heat and pressure: The First Nuclear War — And the Archaeological Evidence Nobody Will Discuss

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RETRACTED ARTICLE: A Tunguska sized airburst destroyed Tall el-Hammam a Middle Bronze Age city in the Jordan Valley near the Dead Sea​ We present evidence that in ~ 1650 BCE (~ 3600 years ago), a cosmic airburst destroyed Tall el-Hammam, a Middle-Bronze-Age city in the southern Jordan Valley northeast of the Dead Sea. The proposed airburst was larger than the 1908 explosion over Tunguska, Russia, where a ~ 50-m-wide bolide detonated with ~ 1000× more energy than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. A city-wide ~ 1.5-m-thick carbon-and-ash-rich destruction layer contains peak concentrations of shocked quartz (~ 5–10 GPa); melted pottery and mudbricks; diamond-like carbon.​ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-97778-3#:~:text=Abstract,a%20%3E%2025%2Dkm%20radius.

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Living With Mysteries (pictured with Jenny, and Yoakum garden in background)

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