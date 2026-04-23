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BlazeCloude3
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How much are the propagandists in Substack payed to spread B.S. as this by U.S. ENEMIES?

Anybody of any logic KNOWS...Both the U.S. and Israel are PUPPET STATES of London; Monarchy/Aristocracy, City of London Central Bank Family Mafia, Corporatist Philanthropaths and their NGO Complex, Propagandist Instruments of Education, Media of all types as well as Elected Officials and Deep State Minions installed from a 'Secret Society Menagerie'.

Since the War of 1812, they've been present to undermine the U.S. Constitution and the concept of Unalienable Rights granted by God as opposed to 'Human Rights' allocated by PSYCHOPATHIC powerful Centralized Govt inhabited by Monarchs/Aristocracy and the rest of the International Crime Syndicate.

BOTH THE U.S., since the installation of 'The Fed' and Income Tax regulated as legal though the U.S. Constitution mandated it ILLEGAL, which remains ILLEGAL, as there was never enough support to change the U.S Constitution...BOTH THE U.S. and ISRAEL ARE PUPPET STATES OF THE LUCIFERIAN PEDOPHILES, CANNIBALS and VAMPIRES centered out of LONDON. Israel wouldn't exist since WWII were it not for the Suez Canal as Israel provided a Beachhead to guard it for the British...And, anybody suckered into alliance with the sleaze.

With every single Substack Post received now...Am ending subscriptions for those propagandizing Israel the top of the Hierarchy of Evil. It's LIES and propaganda. Too many in Substack are PAID TO POST HERE BY ENEMIES OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION to allow ENEMIES distract from the evil perpetrated and to continue to cover for the enemy to HIDE behind their manipulated B.S.

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