Til Chamkis
9h

Sometimes, every day seems like Ground Hog Day and the news just repeats . . .

Tomas Hull
10h

Thanks for the post!

Money is nothing — even if it’s backed by gold, silver, platinum, or just pure imperial bullying, like TACO Comb-Over is practicing right now.

Why?

Because when the real financial bubble pops — which is inevitable — nobody will trade food for precious metals.

As you may remember, I was growing up in Eastern Europe, I remember a communist, post-WWII movie. It was pure propaganda, but it contained an unexpectedly sharp insight.

A group of greedy people and one “model” socialist couple get trapped in the basement of a bombed-out building after a Nazi air raid. The greedy group believes there’s a hidden post-war treasure buried under the collapsing floor. The socialist couple, meanwhile, call *each other* their “treasures” and even draw a map of their apartment showing where each of those “treasures” sleeps.

Eventually, the walls collapse further. Through the chimneys, they hear people above giving up on them, saying that only greedy fools would live in a building like this.

Then something remarkable happens.

The greedy people begin settling debts among themselves — even as the other side denies there’s anything left to settle.

As death becomes imminent, they throw their money, gold, and jewelry onto the floor, begging that anyone who can bring them a glass of water or a slice of bread can have it all.

The twist is almost unbelievable.

One of the socialist friends suddenly remembers they had recently moved into the basement. They dig through the rubble and free everyone.

And the moment the greedy people realize they’re saved?

They scramble to reclaim every “worthless” treasure they had just thrown away — even threatening each other with violence if anyone dares to make a claim.

So tell me, John — what do you think?

