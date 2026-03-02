Dr. John's Blog

Saint Jimmy
6h

Dear Damaged Collateral:

Things look pretty bad.

Sincerely,

Saint Jimmy

Colonelcassad

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a successful strike in Dubai.

As a result of a drone attack by the Corps naval forces on one of the places where American terrorists gather in the city of Dubai, UAE, more than 160 terrorist paratroopers were present.

According to field data, more than 40 people were killed in this combined drone and missile attack by combat units of the Corps Navy, and the number of wounded is estimated at more than 70 people.

Franz Kafka
5h

Lots of valuable information. Thank you. I guess the week that was to be ...was not.

Like Kurt Vonnegut once said: "Unexpected travel arrangements are dancing-lessons from God."

The CENTCOM communique sounds like it came straight from Trumplestiltskin. All-in-all the Iranians are acting with great honour. dignity and heroism.

The other side, act like per-Medieaval, psychopathic Barbarians who eat roadkill and enjoy horse and human flesh.

I am more ashamed daily that I can be identified as being in any sense 'of the West'. I do my best to disambiguate my hatred for what Western 'Democracies' (they are not), and the sad afterbirth they drag after them, dubbed Western Civilization, have become.

If I was not fortunate enough to already be part of a religious tradition which predates Islam and has not been utterly corrupted by Talmudo-Bolshevik Epsteinism, I would seriously consider joining Islam.

If they would have me.

