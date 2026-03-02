Damaged Collaterally,

It seems that a Regime Change Operation in Iran is underway, not only a decapitation of the top 4 leadership levels in one bunker on Friday morning in Tehran.

Human intelligence, spies and traitors in the employ of Mossad and CIA revealed the meeting, and may even have helped arrange it.

Ali Khamenei was not moving secretly, and at 86 years of age he was reportedly accepting of martyrdom, feeling that it would help the cause. What the Iranian military arranged was a devolution of military command to lower level generals, going by written orders, in case they were isolated from communications, or upper leadership was killed. They immediately began carrying out strikes on all countries that helped the US and Israel, including Saudi Arabia, which Chinese satellite photos unmasked as supporting US strategic military aircraft, not being “neutral” as they had declared. With effective decapitation, and Iranian counterstrikes in the area, regional powers are largely aligning against Iran right now.

If new Iranian leadership aligns more with US/Israel, and less with China, it may well be supported by the US and to some grudging degree by Israel. It might try to take a less-aligned path like that of India. Trump could declare victory, but would demand a say in the distribution of Iranian oil, similar to what he now enjoys with Venezuela, after that coup.

This stands to reduce Chinese regional influence in the Mideast, and make oil supplies more uncertain for China. If effective this is a huge blocking move to China.

Russia may be much more comfortable. Oil prices will rise, and Russia is the most self-sufficient national economy.

The world is beginning the global downturn of real economy, which is typically much more rapid than the gradual building of that economy over the last 3 centuries.

War is how power-elites manage the rest of us humans in that situation. We will be heavily targeted in our homes and towns, I think.

I’d love to be wrong.

Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia have been drawn into this war, and the UK is now joining the “winning” side, with France and Germany also interested in bombing-Iran, now that it is going so well. This may go on for a long time, and will involve much of the world, directly and indirectly.

Simplicius, before it was known that Iranian Generals were on autopilot orders: IRGC Promises Historic Devastation After Khamenei Confirmed Killed by Israeli-US Strikes (Did Iranian traitors arrange this?) The main reason for the “odd” daytime attack is reported to be due to the rare opportunity of an Iranian leadership gathering which was taking place. It’s also well known that the strikes kicked off just as Iran appeared to be making major concessions during the talks with the US,with announcements of a potential deal coming just hours prior. This has led to the logical conclusion that the attack was launched in order to kill the deal which appeared to be close to fruition.​.. ..US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that Israel was going to attack Iran “with or without” the US so the question was when, not if, the US would get involved.​.. ..Also from Israeli sources:

There is a clear division of labor with US & Israel:

​ US is targeting nuclear and military infrastructure.​ Israel is targeting top regime leaders and missiles.​.. ..NYT’s David Sanger makes an interesting point that the Iranian “war of choice” was chosen by Trump not because Iran was becoming ‘dangerously’ strong, but rather precisely the opposite reason: that Iran was at its historic weakest point politically, and was judged to be vulnerable enough to be ‘finished off’—a kind of crime of opportunity.​.. ..Recall that Israel views this as their last chance before Trump is muffled for good by the midterm bloodbath likely to ensue.​

​

Caitlin Johnstone, US Calls Iranian Retaliatory Strikes “Unprovoked”, And Other Notes

The best bullet-pointed compilation of organized facts I fine is from Gold & Geopolitics Daily Digest, excerptedbriefly here: Daily digest: 2026-03-01 CENTCOM used Anthropic’s Claude for Operation Epic Fury despite ban — WSJ reported Pentagon used Claude for intelligence assessments, target identification, and battle simulations — hours after Trump’s federal blacklist of Anthropic was announced. Shanaka Perera compiled the full timeline: Pentagon designated Anthropic a supply chain risk Friday 5:01 PM, OpenAI signed deal shortly after, yet Claude was running when first Tomahawks hit Tehran. The nuclear war simulation study (Claude recommended nuclear strikes in 64% of games) adds weight to Anthropic’s refusal.​.. ..Decapitation largely succeeded at the top but failed to freeze command. Iran fired back within 2 hours​... ..​Iran: 730+ projectiles in first day (462+ missiles, 268+ drones​)...

​ Iran destroyed a $1.1 billion AN/FPS-132 early warning radar in Qatar — confirmed by Qatari MoD. This is the “all-seeing eye” covering 5,000km radius, integral to US missile defense network feeding THAAD. MenchOsint geolocated the site.

​ US Patriot systems failing — multiple confirmed instances: Patriot failed to intercept at Al Udeid (captured on video by US servicemen), multiple interceptors missed over Israel.​.. ​..IRGC general Jabari: “Today we fired our old stockpile missiles. What comes next are weapons you have never seen before.”​... ​..Gulf economic damage: Dubai, airports, insurance​

​

March, 1: day two​ - The hits continue The kill list grew. Chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour, and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad are all now confirmed or reported dead. CBS intelligence sources put the total at around 40 senior officials.

​ Satellite imagery from Airbus shows Khamenei’s compound levelled - seven missiles hit the residence, killing his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson alongside him.​.. ​..But why did Khamenei choose this?The IRGC commander-in-chief’s statement was striking -“Khamenei often expressed his eagerness for martyrdom, and achieved his wish at the hands of the most wretched”. I mean, the man was 86.He reportedly insisted on continuing his life normally without sheltering in bunkers. The retaliatory apparatus activated within hours, not days. The succession was seamless. The missiles were already loaded. Whether by design or providence, Khamenei may have served “the cause” more effectively in death than in the last decade of his life.​.. ..The Council on Foreign Relations quietly noted:“Taking out Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not the same as regime change. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is the regime”.​.​.

​..The Minab school airstrike death toll has risen to 165, mostly girls aged seven to twelve. That atrocity is unifying the country more effectively than any propagandathe regime could manufacture.​.. ..Thirty-five confirmed Iranian strikes on Israeli territory by Saturday evening. That number climbed through Sunday.​.. ..Israel has called up 100,000 reservists - you don’t mobilise that many bodies for an air campaign.Either the defensive burden from sustained Iranian strikes is larger than expected,or they’re preparing for ground contingencies that nobody is talking about publicly.​

​

Daily digest: 2026-03-02 US-Israel war on Iran has expanded into a multi-front regional war involving direct strikes on US bases across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Iraq, and now Turkey and Cyprus. Iran operating on pre-written orders after Khamenei’s assassination - no centralized command to stop it.​.. ..US F-15 downed over Kuwait - US calls it friendly fire from own Patriot battery. Iran claims it shot the aircraft down. Kuwaiti army confirmed “several US military aircraft crashed.” At least two F-15s may be down per open-source footage.​.. ..War Far Exceeding US Plans

The US planned a 4-5 day operation to weaken Iran and force negotiations. Iran rejected the Italian-mediated ceasefire outright on day one. Trump admitted the war may last four weeks. Pentagon war gaming assumed Khamenei’s death would collapse the regime; the opposite happened - Iranians unified and the IRGC executed pre-written attack orders across the entire region simultaneously. Ali Larijani’s statement was blunt: “We will not negotiate with the United States.”​... ..Hormuz Effectively Closed - The Insurance Mechanism

Iran doesn’t need to formally close the Strait. It fired on three tankers, broadcast VHF warnings, and jammed GPSacross 1,100+ vessels. Maersk suspended all transits. MSC halted all Gulf bookings. 150+ tankers anchored in open Gulf waters.War risk insurance cancelled or unaffordable. The functional closure is insurance-driven, not military.​.. ​..China gets 90% of Iranian crude and roughly half its total imports through Hormuz. China and Russian ships are the only ones Iran is currently permitting through the strait.​.. ..Interceptor Depletion - The Hard Math

Iran’s strategyis explicit:exhaust the interceptor magazines. Shahed drone costs $20-50K.PAC-3 MSE costs $3.9M.THAAD interceptor costs $13M. UAE alone expended hundreds of interceptors in 48 hours. The US fired ~150 THAAD in last June’s 12-day war, leaving stocks critically low. Production rate: ~36 THAAD/year... ..Three US soldiers confirmed KIA, five seriously wounded​... ..Iran’s Decentralized “Mosaic Defense” Is Working

Iranian FM Araghchi’s statement: “Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when–and how–war will end.” Some IRGC field commanders are reportedly refusing new orders and executing pre-written directives independently. The assassination of Khamenei appears to have hardened not softened the military response.​.. ..Russia and China Watching Without Acting

China is providing Iran satellite imagery and BeiDou navigation guidance​...Only Iranian and Chinese tankers passing Hormuz.Russia condemning the strikes diplomatically. Neither sending military assets.​.. ..US used Anthropic’s Claude AI for target identification, intelligence assessment, and battle simulations in Operation Epic Fury - hours after Trump banned the company. The same AI that escalated to nuclear use in 86% of academic simulations was used in the planning.​

Hormuz Paralyzed: Another Tanker Hit, Floating Parking Lot Of Ships Swells​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/top-energy-analyst-says-irans-navy-too-weak-completely-choke-hormuz

​

Celia Farber, Khamenei’s Daughter And Grandchild Also Killed In Strike: Says Iranian State Media Mossad Also Boasts IDF Killed 40 Commanders In One Minute And Asks: “Didn’t The Ayatollahs See What We Did To Gaza?” Also: Israel Infiltrated Iran As Doctors and Dentists, Implanted Tracking Devices​

​

US and Israeli attack on Iran: At least 153 girls killed in strike on school

Eyewitness tells MEE girls aged between seven and 12 seen lying dead across their school​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/least-24-girls-killed-us-strike-elementary-school-southern-iran

Iran Names Interim Successor To Khamenei Under 2nd Day Of Massive Bombs, Trump Demands Regime Change​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-appoints-interim-successor-khamenei-under-2nd-day-massive-bombs-trump-urges-full

​

They supported the US military planes before the attack,while claiming “neutrality”. Saudi Arabia Joins U.S. in Fighting Iran https://pjmedia.com/catherinesalgado/2026/02/28/saudi-arabia-joins-us-in-fighting-iran-report-n4950078

Gilbert Doctorow sees BRICS not really existing if it can’t fight the western empire. What the ongoing state of the Iran war tells us about BRICS, the SCO and other champions of multipolarity

This supports Doctorow’s thesis, observing tech help, but not military forces. How Russian and Chinese Tech Underpins Iranian Strategic Depth https://www.specialeurasia.com/2026/03/01/russia-china-iran-tech-military/

Mike Mihajlovic presents a very useful and comprehensible article: Behind the Stealth: Understanding the Theory that made Stealth possible [i] The scientific background behind the stealth​

​

Gilbert Doctorow, Trump’s attack on Iran: message to Vladimir Putin U.S. diplomacy with Iran has now for the second time in less than a year been used only as a cover and a side-show while a vicious act of aggression against Iran was being planned. U.S. diplomacy is an exercise in treachery, nothing more.

​ This truth was widely discussed on Russian state television on the leading news and commentary shows in the past few weeks.​.. but it is not at all clear that Vladimir Putin is ready to take the measures that the latest developments in Iran point to, namely: to break off all negotiations with Witkoff-Kushner and the Ukrainians; bomb the hell out of Kiev right now to put an end to Ukraine’s war-making potential​... ..Trump’s speech to the nationannouncing the start of U.S. military operations against Iran for the sake of degrading its military forces and promoting regime change was a vile collection of untruths and outright fabrications... ..Trump’s action yesterday was immediately denounced by a member of Congress as violating the Constitution by opening war on Iran without authorization of Congress. We will see how far this censure goes, but it is a good start towards curbing autocracy in the Oval Office.​

Trump Claims ‘We Will Easily Prevail’ In Iran War, Vows ‘Whatever It Takes’ In Open-Ended Timeline​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/three-us-f-15s-downed-over-kuwait-iran-war-spirals-reports-paranoia-anxiety-pentagon​

The Iran Question Is All About China Chinese satellites provided Tehran with real-time intelligence on American force deployments, including detection of F-35A, F-15E, A-10C, and THAAD system arrivals at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

​ And the desperation runs in both directions. At the SCO summit, Pezeshkian begged Xi to treat Iran as “a friendly and determined ally.” Beijing is obliging, because the collapse of the Islamic Republic under American pressure would sever China’s corridors.

​ No comparable opportunity to inflict this kind of strategic damage on Chinese positioning has presented itself since the end of the Cold War.

​ It bears repeating: the Iran question was never about Iran. Remove the Islamic Republic from the equation and China loses its pawns for a Taiwan contingency. Leave it in place and the Middle East remains what Beijing designed it to be: a second front that Washington can never afford to leave and can never afford to stay in. Trump’s strikes are the first move by an American president who appears to understand that the road to the Pacific runs through Tehran.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-question-all-about-china

​

Andrew Korybko, The US Military Campaign Against Iran Is Part Of Trump’s Grand Strategy Against China The goal is to obtain proxy control over Iran’s enormous oil and gas reserves so that they can be weaponized as leverage against China for coercing it into a lopsided trade deal that would derail its superpower rise and therefore restore US-led unipolarity. Trump 2.0 “decided to gradually deprive China of access to markets and resources, ideally through a series of trade deals, in order to imbue the US with the indirect leverage required to peacefully derail China’s superpower rise.”

​ To elaborate, “The US’ trade deals with the EU and India could ultimately result in them curtailing China’s access to their markets under pain of punitive tariffs if they refuse. In parallel, the US’ special operation in Venezuela, pressure on Iran, and simultaneous attempts to subordinate Nigeria and other leading energy producers could curtail China’s access to the resources required for fueling its superpower rise.” The resource dimension that’s relevant to Iran is a major part of the US’ “Strategy of Denial”... ..Trump promised the IRGC in his video announcing his country’s military campaign against Iran that they’d have immunity if they laid down their arms. This reinforces the abovementioned claim that the US wants to replicate the Venezuelan model since it strongly suggests that he envisages newly US-aligned IRGC running Iran in the political interim before new elections just like the newly US-aligned Venezuelan security services run their own country during their own current political interim.

​ Such a scenario would avert Iran’s possible “Balkanization”, thus preserving the state so that it can then resume its prior role as one of the US’ top regional allies, which might then aid the Azeri-Turkish Axis’ efforts to project Western influence along Russia’s entire southern periphery. In that event, the US would simultaneously obtain unparalleled resource leverage over China via proxy control of Iran’s oil and gas industries while tightening its encirclement of Russia, which would deal a powerful blow to multipolarity.​

War with Iran exploited to intensify crackdown on Palestinians​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/28/358738/

Seven Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza Strip​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/27/358676/

Colonists continue attacks on Palestinian residents in Hebron-area town​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/167821?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Poll: 57% of Americans support establishment of a Palestinian State​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/167816?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon in new ceasefire breach​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/28/358712/

17,000 Unaccompanied Orphans in Gaza, in World’s Biggest Orphan Crisis​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/orphan-crisis/

​

Dennis Kucinich on how our world is really run: Iran, Epstein and Human Sacrifice“Everywhere the ceremony of innocence is drowned.” -- W.B. Yeats, The Second Coming Journey to the center of the world of American leaders’ madness and ruin to see desperate Iranian parents picking through rubble, searching for any signs of their little girls.

​ Now tell those parents, as we are being told, that America has done this so the Iranian people can be free. It’s the Empire’s new equation, Freedom = Death.​

​

Jessica Rose Ph.D. The diary of a girl who was used as a human incubator: Part II​ ... It’s worse than Part I I did this because I feel like, if it is authentic, this girl needs these words to be bathed in light. I sense so much hope in her words, even though she was really in a pit of dark hell when she wrote them.

​ She never gave up - at least, not in her words...

..People need to understand thatthis is going on - not only going on - but at epidemic levels in our world today... ​..To the WEF: If I thought anyone who was involved wit the WEF had any merit at all, I would make a serious appeal to you rich jackasses to END THIS MADNESS. Trade in your private planes and rescue a few thousand children from hell.

​ To the culprits: Don’t you have daughters? Sisters? I KNOW you must have mothers. Why don’t you think of them when you act with such disregard for life?

In all things, even in the darkest corners of possibilities, there is light; as long as your pilot light stays on.​ STAY. ALIVE. Inside. And out.​

​

Could this be how Trump is controlled by Israel? Rep. Ted Lieu Spreads Bizarre Conspiracy In Congressional Hearing He suggested that Trump not only abused a minor, but that she was later bumped off to keep her from speaking.What Lieu does not inform the public is that his blockbuster disclosure was based on the unverified account of an anonymous man, who worked as a limo driver in 1995.

​ The bizarre account claimed the driver picked up Trump and overheard him on the phone with someone called “Jeffrey” and made references to “abusing some girl.” The driver said that he wanted to pull over and “hurt him”.​ Driver Dan Ferree has self-identified as the source referenced by Lieu.​.. Ferree told the FBI that he met a young girl who told him she had been raped by Trump and Epstein at a “fancy hotel.” He claimed that the young girl was later found with her head “blown off.” He said that, while the officers at the scene thought it was murder, the coroner later ruled it a suicide. There was no proof of such a case. ​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rep-ted-lieu-spreads-bizarre-conspiracy-congressional-hearing

​

Gaius Baltar, THE EPSTEIN CIVILIZATION AND THE ELITE WAR – PART 1 - FACTIONS AND CONTROL SYSTEMS The core of the Epstein system, and the culture it breeds, appears to be ‘inverse morality.’ Inversion systems always target ‘sanctity’ of some kind or sanctity in general. Sanctity refers to anything seen by society as sacred or holy – something which cannot be violated. Examples would be objects such as a cross or a pentagram turned upside-down to signify evil. Great many things have sanctity in most societies. This includes children, who are seen as inviolable; human life, freedom, dignity, the institution of marriage, the family, the home, churches and temples, certain customs, national heroes and religious figures; beauty in all its forms, such as in architecture, art and such; and so on. There are two main motivations for inversion. One is narcissistic deconstruction, often associated with neoliberal politics. The motivation behind it is simply to destroy the old so the new can be controlled. Every old or traditional system or structure, physical or otherwise, may signify power to a narcissist – power he doesn’t have. It must therefore be destroyed to make way for new structures controlled by the narcissists.​

​

Thanks Eleni, Epstein, Yermak, and Zelensky​ by Thierry Meyssan While Epstein may have seemed to enjoy committing his crimes, we must not forget that he worked for a secret service, Mossad.The horrors he committed wereprimarily a means of blackmailing his friends. Although, for the moment, no Ukrainian figure has been directly implicated,numerous elements compel us to investigate who, in Ukraine, supplied children to the Epstein network...​ ​..Besides protecting the reputation of those prosecuted for corruption until their final conviction, this bill lowers the age of marriage to 14. Let’s be clear about what this means: consequently, any prosecution for child abduction or rape of children aged 14 to 18 will become impossible under other Ukrainian laws. The Ukrainian press refers to this as “state-sponsored pedophilia” ... Do you know of any state in the world, today or in the past, that has lowered the age of marriage retroactively? No, of course not.... ..The Ukrainian government accuses Russia of having abducted 900,000 children. Moscow, which disputes this figure, argues that it did not capture them, but rather collected them from the battlefield and brought them to Russia to protect them from the war. To date, Ukraine has only released a list of 339 children whose names the Zelensky administration is demanding. Where are the thousands of others?

​ The answer lies somewhere in the still-secret 6 million pages of the Epstein case. Hunter Biden’s medical experiments on Ukrainian soldiers outraged you; the Zelensky clique’s abductions of Ukrainian children will make you sick.

​ Speaking before the Verkhovna Rada on February 11, MK Inna Sovsun declared: “The standard that the members of the Law Commission are trying to pass, regarding marriage with 14-year-olds, is pure barbarity. It contradicts common sense and European standards.​” https://www.voltairenet.org/article223714.html#nh2

​

Celia Farber, More Resignations As “Epstein Shock Radius” Expands Internationally: President and CEO Of World Economic Forum, Borge Brende and Larry Summers--Out At Harvard. Also: Richard Axel, Stepping Down From Zuckerberg “Mind Brain Behavior Institute.” Hillary Clinton Storms Out Of Behind Closed Door Testimony After Photo leak

Hillary Clinton Says She Knew Nothing About Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/hillary-clinton-says-she-knew-nothing-about-jeffrey-epsteins-crimes​

Bohemian Grove Membership List Leaked

While the list reflects participation in the 2023 encampment rather than lifetime membership in the club, it includes a notable array of influential figures. Among them are:

​ Henry Kissinger - Former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor - one of the most influential diplomats of the 20th/21st century.

Michael Bloomberg - Billionaire founder of Bloomberg LP, former New York City mayor, and presidential candidate.

​ Charles G. Koch - Billionaire chairman of Koch Industries and major political donor/influencer through the Koch network.

James A. Baker III - Former U.S. Secretary of State (under Bush Sr.) and Treasury Secretary (under Reagan) — a towering figure in modern Republican foreign policy.

​ David Rockefeller Jr. - Prominent banker, philanthropist, and heir to the Rockefeller family fortune and legacy.

Paul F. Pelosi - Businessman and husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - highly recognizable due to his wife’s political role, getting hammered.

​ Edwin Meese III - Former U.S. Attorney General under President Reagan and key conservative legal figure.

David M. Rubenstein - Co-founder of The Carlyle Group (one of the world’s largest private-equity firms), billionaire philanthropist, and host of major economic forums.

Harlan Crow - Real-estate billionaire and major Republican donor (notably linked to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas).

Gen. Richard B. Myers - Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (highest-ranking U.S. military officer) during the early post-9/11 era.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bohemian-grove-membership-list-leaked

​

Andrew Korybko, The Brits & French Want Ukraine To Go Nuclear Out Of Desperation To Hold Onto Donbass

European Gas Prices Soar 50% After Qatar Shuts World’s Largest LNG Export Plant​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/european-gas-prices-soar-50-after-qatar-shuts-worlds-largest-lng-export-plant

​

Preemptive “Defense”: France, Germany, UK ready to take ‘defensive action’ against Iran Berlin (AFP) – France, Germany and the UK said Sunday they were ready to defend their interests and those of its allies in the Gulf if necessary by taking “defensive action” against Iran.​ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20260301-france-germany-uk-ready-to-take-defensive-action-against-iran

Russia Calls Speedboat Shooting Incident Off Cuba An ‘Aggressive US Provocation’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-calls-speedboat-shooting-incident-cuba-aggressive-us-provocation

Elite US Air Force Pilot Arrested For Training The Chinese Military​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/elite-us-air-force-pilot-arrested-training-chinese-military

Xi Purge Latest: China’s Top Legislature Abruptly Sacks 9 Top Military Officials​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/xi-purge-latest-chinas-top-legislature-abruptly-sacks-9-top-military-officials

​

Kyle Young, Manipulation - New Revelations about Charlie Kirk’s Murder

​

Is The Trump Admin Planning To Use Banks To Enforce Immigration Laws? President Trump’s administration is ramping up its assault on illegal immigration by eyeing a bold new tactic: enlisting banks to verify the citizenship of every customer.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-admin-planning-use-banks-enforce-immigration-laws

​

Anarcho-Tyranny & The UK Grooming Gangs Scandal At the center of the panel was Fiona Goddard—a victim of grooming who spoke with calm precision.

​ She described how the police betrayed her trust after she came forward with her story, only to discover that information she had shared in confidence had been passed back to members of the grooming gang. That institutional betrayal placed her at renewed risk and compounded the original abuse. She also recounted something even more disturbing. The men who groomed her told her explicitly that they targeted her because she was white and that their aim was to destroy white girls. The starkness of her testimony stripped away any remaining illusions about the ideological framing that has often surrounded these crimes.

​ Listening to Fiona, what struck me was not only the brutality of what she endured, but the nature of the state’s response. Fiona explained that her claims were subjected to extraordinary scrutiny. She was examined by ten attorneys, her credibility tested repeatedly before her story was taken seriously. This stood in sharp contrast to the cultural climate of the #MeToo era, when allegations of harassment were often treated as self-validating.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/anarcho-tyranny-uk-grooming-gangs-scandal

​

Restoring Britain It’s the split on the political Right that is most interesting at the moment. For quite some time, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party has been the favorite to unseat Labour in the next general parliamentary election in 2029. Farage came into the international spotlight as the leader of the movement to take Britain out of the European Union (“Brexit”). But Farage is increasingly viewed as having become “establishment,” particularly on the question of what to do about the millions of Muslim migrants who have poured into England and the rest of the United Kingdom... ..Lowe has returned with a vengeance. Two weeks ago, he announced the formation of a new political party, “Restore Britain.”

“Restore,” as it is now commonly referred to, makes nearly daily policy pronouncements on social media platform X.

​ Among the policies Lowe says the party will advocate for are banning the burqa, return of the death penalty for the most heinous crimes, stronger self-defense protections for British homeowners, reversal of convictions for those accused of “hate speech crimes” and commutation of their sentences, laws ensuring freedom of speech, and mass deportations, starting with migrants who have committed crimes, including and especially the men who have participated in the “rape gangs.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/restoring-britain

“Torn The Roof Off” British Politics: Starmer Stunned After Green Party Steals Labour Seat​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/torn-roof-british-politics-starmer-stunned-after-green-party-steals-labor-seat

UK Locks In Critical Minerals Deal With Kazakhstan To Cut Reliance On China​ https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/uk-locks-critical-minerals-deal-kazakhstan-cut-reliance-china​

Memory Crunch Will Spark “Tsunami-Like Shock” On Global Smartphone Shipments International Data Corporation (IDC), which tracks handset shipments, has issued an apocalyptic warning: the smartphone market is headed for a historic downturn due to a memory crunch.

​ IDC estimates that global smartphone shipments will plunge 12.9% in 2026 to 1.1 billion units, the lowest annual level in over a decade.​.. ..“What we are witnessing is not a temporary squeeze, but a tsunami-like shock originating in the memory supply chain, with ripple effects spreading across the entire consumer electronics industry,” wrote IDC Vice President for Worldwide Client Devices, Francisco Jeronimo.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/memory-crunch-will-spark-tsunami-shock-global-smartphone-shipments

​

Project Artichoke: 70 Years Ago, CIA Discussed Hiding Mind-Control Drugs in Vaccines

A recently unearthedApril 23, 1952, CIA document, “Special Research for Artichoke,” describes a series of ideas for how to develop chemicals designed to alter human behavior and thought. The proposals contained in the document were part of the CIA’s top-secret Project Artichoke, which ran from 1951 to 1956, according to The Daily Mail.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cia-project-artichoke-hiding-mind-control-drugs-vaccines-precursor-mk-ultra/​

A new study shows just one single COVID shot was associated with… 1. A 34% increase in colorectal cancer risk 2. A54% increase in breast cancer risk 3. A 62% increase in bladder cancer risk Compared to the unvaccinated.​ https://x.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/2027418102636712272

​ RFK Jr. Pushes Back on Trump’s Glyphosate Executive Order: “Not something I was particularly happy with — to put it mildly.”

“Pesticides are poison. They’re designed to kill all life. It’s not a good thing to have in your food.”​

​

Peter McCullough MD, Turbo Cancer Makes Cover of Time Magazine Reporters and medical community present aggressive cancers in young people oblivious to the oncogenic exposure of the pandemic Spike protein and genetic vaccines​

​

CHD Calls for Federal Criminal Investigation of OSHA Over COVID Vaccine Injury Reporting

Children’s Health Defense is calling for a criminal investigation into OSHA over a June 2021 directive suggesting healthcare employers not report workers’ adverse reactions to mandated COVID-19 vaccines“so as not to discourage vaccination.” The call came months after The Defender, following up on a tip from a whistleblower, reported on OSHA’s directive.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/exclusive-chd-calls-federal-criminal-investigation-osha-covid-vaccine-injury-reporting/​

COVID Vaccine Injuries to Take Center Stage at Upcoming ACIP Meeting

The CDC’s vaccine advisory panel will consider issuing recommendations related to COVID-19 vaccine injuries, according to a notice posted today in the Federal Register. The agenda signals a big change for the committee that once rubber-stamped the vaccines as safe and effective, according to Daniel O’Connor, founder and CEO of TrialSite News.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injuries-to-take-center-stage-upcoming-acip-meeting/

​

Avoid infections in infancy, death in childbirth and war, and work your vegetable plots outdoors. Life Expectancy In A Post-Industrial World

Climate Physicist, Anastassia Makarieva and Friends: Sharing Land With Trees - An essay on global climatic implications of forest-human coexistence Several hundred million years ago, when the young terrestrial life was about to colonize land, it faced two serious challenges unheard of in the ocean. One was the shortage of water, which, under gravity, tends to leave land for the ocean. Another was the flammability of life’s stuff in the oxygen atmosphere. Exposed to such vagaries, prone to desiccation and burning, it looked like terrestrial life stood few chances to ever become as mighty and prominent as her primordial oceanic kin.

​ Fortunately for all inhabiting land today, the laws of nature provided life with an opportunity of solving both problems at one fell swoop. Water quenches fire. If life could evolve a mechanism to keep land wet, this would simultaneously minimize the probability of ecosystems burning alive. But how then could life bring moisture inland?​

Terrestrial Life Form (pictured with onion-bed)

