Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury,

Moon of Alabama has the detailed story: Soldiers Have ‘Duty To Refuse’ Hegseth’s Order To Commit War Crimes The longer the U.S. surveillance aircraft followed the boat, the more confident intelligence analysts watching from command centers became that the 11 people on board were ferrying drugs.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a spoken directive, according to two people with direct knowledge of the operation. “The order was to kill everybody,” one of them said.

A missile screamed off the Trinidad coast, striking the vessel and igniting a blaze from bow to stern. For minutes, commanders watched the boat burning on a live drone feed. As the smoke cleared, they got a jolt: Two survivors were clinging to the smoldering wreck.

The Special Operations commander overseeing the Sept. 2 attack — the opening salvo in the Trump administration’s war on suspected drug traffickers in the Western Hemisphere — ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s instructions, two people familiar with the matter said. The two men were blown apart in the water... ..Last week, a high-ranking Pentagon official who spoke to the Intercept on the condition of anonymity said that the strike in the Caribbean was a criminal attack on civilians and said that the Trump administration paved the way for it by firing the top legal authorities of the Army and the Air Force earlier this year.

“The U.S. is now directly targeting civilians. Drug traffickers may be criminals but they aren’t combatants,” the War Department official said. “When Trump fired the military’s top lawyers the rest saw the writing on the wall, and instead of being a critical firebreak they are now a rubber stamp complicit in this crime.”

The high-ranking Pentagon official is correct in that the strikes against boats in international waters are criminal attacks on civilians.

But the killing of survivors of such strikes is more than that. It is undoubtedly a war crime.

Hegseth’s order to kill survivors was clearly illegal. It was the duty of the soldiers in the line of command to reject the order. That they have not done so but followed the order is in itself a war crime... The Department of Defense’s LAW OF WAR MANUAL (LOWM) (pdf) says so:

18.3 DUTIES OF INDIVIDUAL MEMBERS OF THE ARMED FORCES

Each member of the armed services has a duty to: (1) comply with the law of war in good faith; and (2) refuse to comply with clearly illegal orders to commit violations of the law of war.

Further down the Manual uses the exact case in question, an order to kill survivors at sea, as an example of an illegal order:

18.3.2 Refuse to Comply With Clearly Illegal Orders to Commit Law of War Violations.

Members of the armed forces must refuse to comply with clearly illegal orders to commit law of war violations. In addition, orders should not be construed to authorize implicitly violations of law of war.

18.3.2.1 Clearly Illegal Orders to Commit Law of War Violations.

The requirement to refuse to comply with orders to commit law of war violations applies to orders to perform conduct that is clearly illegal or orders that the subordinate knows, in fact, are illegal. For example, orders to fire upon the shipwrecked would be clearly illegal.27

Every soldier down the line of command, from the commanding general receiving Hegseth’s verbal order down to the guys who pushed the button to launch the missile had the duty to reject the order. Those who have not done so are themselves guilty...

..It can not be more clear. The DoD’s Law of Warfare manual is using the case of killing survivors at sea as an example of an illegal order... ..There are signs that one commanding officer did his duty and refused to execute Hegseth’s illegal order. On October 16 the U.S. military attacked another, the sixth, vessel. Two of the four people on board survived and were rescued:

President Trump said that the two survivors of a U.S. military strike Thursday on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea will be returned to their countries of origin... One survivor is from Ecuador and the other is from Colombia.

Thursday’s strike marks the sixth known boat attack in the area since last month — and the first known attack with survivors. Mr. Trump said the strike was against a submarine carrying mostly fentanyl and other illegal narcotics... A Navy helicopter transported the survivors from the semi-submersible to a Navy ship, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News on Friday.

“It is the custom of the sea to save people who are at risk in international waters. You don’t sort of sail on. That’s against every principle of naval activity,” Eugene R. Fidell, a senior research scholar at Yale Law School, told CBS News on Friday. “You’re supposed to save people, even though the people here are people who are only in danger because the U.S. was attempting to kill them.”

On the very same day those survivors were rescued, October 16, the DoD announced that the head of its Southern Command was ‘stepping down’:

The military commander overseeing the Pentagon’s escalating attacks against boats in the Caribbean Sea that the Trump administration says are smuggling drugs is stepping down, three U.S. officials said Thursday.

The officer, Adm. Alvin Holsey, is leaving his job as head of the U.S. Southern Command, which oversees all operations in Central and South America, even as the Pentagon has rapidly built up some 10,000 forces in the region in what it says is a major counterdrug and counterterrorism mission. It was unclear why Holsey is leaving now, less than a year into his tenure, and in the midst of the biggest operation in his 37-year career. But one of the U.S. officials, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said that Holsey had raised concerns about the mission and the attacks on the alleged drug boats.

It now seems clear that Admiral Holsey got fired for not following Hegseth’s illegal order and for ordering the rescue of the survivors of the strike.....There are signs that Congress is waking up to the issue (archived) and that Hegseth’s order may well have real consequences for him:

A top Republican and Democrats in Congress suggested on Sunday that American military officials might have committed a war crime in President Trump’s offensive against boats in the Caribbean after a news report said that during one such attack, a follow-up strike was ordered to kill survivors. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/soldiers-have-duty-to-reject-hegseths-order-to-commit-war-crimes.html

Includes drone video of strike on boat dead in the water: GOP senators to join Democrats in investigating Pete Hegseth ‘kill everybody’ allegations GOP Senator Roger Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Democratic Senator Jack Reed, announced the investigation in a joint statement https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/pete-hegseth-drug-boat-investigation-b2875013.html

US legislators demand probe into Trump’s ‘drug boat’ strikes - A bipartisan group wants to check whether the attacks constitute a war crime The renewed concerns emerged after the Washington Post reported on Friday that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had issued an order to kill survivors from one of the vessels set ablaze by a previous strike.

“If that reporting is true, it’s a clear violation of the DOD’s own laws of war, as well as international laws about the way you treat people who are in that circumstance. And so this rises to the level of a war crime if it’s true,” Democratic Senator Tim Kaine from Virginia told CBS News on Sunday.

Kaine added that he and some of his colleagues were “deeply worried” about “the entire legal rationale for the strikes.” He had earlier attempted, unsuccessfully, to pass a bill that would bar Trump from attacking Venezuela without congressional approval.

Republican Representative Mike Turner from Ohio told CBS “there are very serious concerns in Congress about the attacks on the so-called drug boats down in the Caribbean and the Pacific, and the legal justification that has been provided.”

Although Hegseth dismissed the Post’s report as “fake news,” he reiterated that the strikes were intended to “stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people.” https://www.rt.com/news/628702-us-senators-boat-strikes-war-crimes/

Trump Backs Hegseth In Rejecting WaPo Claim Of “Kill Everybody” Policy On Drug Boats President Trump on Sunday addressed the allegations, which the report present as tantamount to ‘unlawful orders’ and a war crime, as he traveled back to Washington D.C. after the Thanksgiving weekend. Some Congressional leaders, mostly Democrats, have expressed outrage and vowed to look into the apparently standing orders.

Trump in his response declared that he has complete confidence in Hegseth in the top Pentagon post. While Trump said that he personally would have ordered a second strike on the boat, he explained, “I don’t know anything about it. He said he did not say that, and I believe him, 100 percent.” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-backs-hegseth-rejecting-wapo-claim-kill-everybody-policy-drug-boats

Jim Kunstler (heavily de-snarked, but is he CIA?) On The CIA’s Color Revolution Against The Nation It’s Supposed To Serve... A Modest Proposal “This isn’t just about Maduro. This is the final nail in the coffin for the CIA-black-budget narco pipeline that’s been running since the 80s.”

- The Ghost of Ezra on “X” The CIA, you understand, is the beating heart of the Deep State (a.k.a. the blob). The Democratic Party and the Never-Trump RINOs are its errand boys. And that is why a ten-year-long coup has been running to smash Trump and Trumpism. “Joe Biden” was a piece of furniture thrown out of the truck that the CIA was driving to escape the scene of the crime. “Joe Biden” was under threat of blackmail the whole four years he haunted the Oval Office, having run his own petty racketeering operation to keep his miserable, extended, sick family in beach houses... ..Mr. Trump is now striking at the apparatus of the CIA’s extra-constitutional power and influence: the election interference machinery that queers politics at home and abroad, and the drug cartel that furnishes the money to run CIA’s many black ops, finances the NGOs behind lawfare and gay-communist street action, and probably underlies many a congressional fortune...

..Mr. Trump hinted that US forces are going into Caracas “very soon” — apparently to seize the Smartmatic servers, cartel drug ledgers, and other evidence of long-running turpitude, and you have to wonder how many someones out of Langley, with names, titles, and offices will turn up in the mix.

Mr. Ratcliffe must know who they are by now. Some of them have been at it since the cowboy days of Mena, Arkansas, back when Bill Clinton was governor and the cocaine planes from Colombia were landing day after day on that little backwater airstrip... ..Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), an ex-CIA official, followed up on the mutiny video November 23 during an interview with ABC’s This Week show, saying she expected that national guard troops might soon shoot US citizens in “stressful situations.” Didn’t work out that way. Rather, three days later, a former CIA-run Afghani “refugee” drove all the way cross-country from Bellingham, WA, to shoot two national guard troops in their heads on a DC street the day before Thanksgiving. The CIA is supposed to track their assets. Who was tracking Rahmanullah Lakanwa? Maybe Elissa Slotkin can ask her old colleagues back in Langley and report back to the public...

..If John Ratcliffe has the names of CIA officers who have practiced “color revolution” against our country, he must have passed them on to DNI Tulsi Gabbard and, in turn, the president... ..The CIA’s color revolution against the nation it’s supposed to serve is a much larger, farther-flung, sinister conspiracy than the plot to murder of Abe Lincoln. There could be dozens, scores of CIA officials in Langley who know what has been going on there. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cias-color-revolution-against-nation-its-supposed-serve

Why the Washington DC Shooting Looks Like a False Flag https://countercurrents.org/2025/11/why-the-washington-dc-shooting-looks-like-a-false-flag/?

F-18E/F Super Hornets Simulate Strikes on Venezuela From U.S. Navy’s Largest Supercarrier https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/f18ef-strikes-venezuela-navy

Trump’s comments are apparently not an order to shoot down passenger planes. Several International Airlines Keep Flying Venezuela Despite US Threats Panamanian flag carrier Copa Airlines reported on Saturday that its “flight operations over Venezuelan airspace remain open.”...

..Wingo maintains its commercial operations towards Caracas, monitoring air safety and considering it safe to operate according to its risk analysts. Similarly, Satena continues to operate normally towards the Venezuelan city of Valencia.

Major Venezuelan airlines, including Conviasa, Estelar Latinoamérica and Laser Airlines, reported that their domestic and international flights are operating normally. https://www.telesurenglish.net/several-international-airlines-keep-flying-venezuela-despite-us-threats/

Aeroflot is still flying over Venezuela. Russia Orders Its Citizens in Venezuela to IMMEDIATELY EVACUATE The Russian Government is presently sending numerous AEROFLOT Commercial aircraft, like the one shown above landing just hours ago, to Venezuela, to Emergency-Evac citizens who need to leave. Citizens have been told the planes will fly them directly to Moscow and of they have to go elsewhere, that will be handled once they are in Moscow. https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/russia-orders-citizens-in-venezuela-to-immediately-evacuate

Ugo Bardi, 8/24/2015, reflects on bureaucratic response to existential crisis: The Limits to Growth in the Soviet Union and in Russia: the story of a failure Above, you can see the full recording of a 2012 lecture given in Moscow by Dennis Meadows; one of the authors of “The Limits to Growth” report of 1972. It is long, more than an hour, but - if you don’t have the time to watch all of it - I suggest that you go to minute 21 and watch Dennis Meadows showing this book... It is titled “Soviet Union and Russia in the global system.” According to Meadows, in the 1980s, Viktor Gelovani, first author of the book, adapted to the Soviet Union the world model used for “The Limits to Growth” and he ran it; finding that the Soviet Union was going to collapse. Then, Meadows says “he went to the leadership of the country and he said, ‘my forecast shows that you don’t have any possibility. You have to change your policies.’ And the leader said, ‘no, we have another possibility: you can change your forecast’” https://cassandralegacy.blogspot.com/2015/08/the-limits-to-growth-in-soviet-union.html

“Could be considered” does not negate the Law of War: NATO must be ‘more aggressive’ towards Russia – top commander The head of the bloc’s military committee says member states are studying “proactive” actions against Moscow NATO members should find ways to be more aggressive towards Russia, the US-led bloc’s top military chief has said.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the NATO Military Committee, told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday that member states have been weighing options to respond to what he described as Russia’s “hybrid war.”

“We are studying everything … being more aggressive or being proactive instead of reactive is something that we are thinking about,” Dragone said.

The commander added that a “pre-emptive strike” could be considered a “defensive action,” though it would be “further away from our normal way of thinking and behavior.” https://www.rt.com/news/628704-nato-more-aggressive-actions/

Russian shipping is vulnerable to (NATO?) attacks: Shadow Fleet Crisis Deepens: Third Tanker Incident off Senegal Follows Black Sea Drone Strikes https://gcaptain.com/shadow-fleet-crisis-deepens-third-tanker-incident-off-senegal-follows-black-sea-drone-strikes/

Moscow Paper Claims Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia-Linked Oil Tanker Off West Africa https://www.zerohedge.com/military/moscow-paper-claims-ukrainian-drones-hit-russia-linked-oil-tanker-west-africa



Holding elections quickly and giving up Donbas to Russia were pushed by the US: Witkoff Heads To Moscow With Revised Ukraine Peace Plan After Tense Miami Meeting Focused On Borders https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/witkoff-heads-moscow-revised-ukraine-peace-plan-after-tense-miami-meeting-focused

General Zaluzhnyi attacks Zelenskiy’s administration in apparent bid for the presidency https://www.intellinews.com/general-zaluzhnyi-attacks-zelenskiy-s-administration-in-apparent-bid-for-the-presidency-414208/?source=russia

France & UK Still Insist On Sending Troops To Ukraine, In Effort To Sabotage Trump Peace Plan https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/france-uk-still-insist-sending-troops-ukraine-effort-sabotage-trump-peace-plan

Russia Proclaims Final Victory Over Key City Of Pokrovsk On Eve Of Putin-Witkoff Peace Plan Meeting https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/witkoff-heads-moscow-revised-ukraine-peace-plan-after-tense-miami-meeting-focused

Andrew Korybko, Putin Might Soon Clinch A Large-Scale Labor Migration Deal With Modi It’s within this economic-security context that Russia is exploring a large-scale migrant labor deal with India that might be clinched during the Putin-Modi Summit. To be clear, recent policy changes won’t lead to Indians playing a role in “population replacement”, only in labor replacement since most likely won’t be offered a path to residency and then citizenship. The sole purpose is for Indians to meet Russia’s labor shortage in lieu of Central Asian Muslims in exchange for profitable remittance opportunities. Indians are among the most Russian-friendly people in the world as proven by credible surveys, and unlike Central Asian Muslims, they harbor no historical grievances (whether objectively existing or subjectively perceived) that could be manipulated by foreign forces to weaponize them against Russia. Their society is also proudly secular and this makes them much less likely to be radicalized into terrorists. It therefore wouldn’t be surprising if Putin clinches a large-scale labor migration deal with Modi.

Chinese oil imports boom, with giant volumes going to strategic reserves. How much? Nobody knows. China imports more oil than Saudi Arabia pumps, despite peaking domestic consumption.

Energy independence is a crucial component of Chinese national security, and vast stockpiles for oil reserves have been built, with more coming.

Western analysts can only make educated guesses as to the true size of China’s oil trade and stockpiles. Huge trading volumes are done outside the US dollar, and with fleets of shadow tankers and pipelines.

Private Chinese company rolls out Mach 7 hypersonic missile at nearly 90% lower cost

With autonomous guidance, evasive manoeuvres, and planned AI swarm capability, China’s new hypersonic missile program shifts the balance in the global arms race. https://interestingengineering.com/military/low-cost-hypersonic-missile-china

From Russia; “Geography is Destiny”: Why the world won’t see the US decline Experts have long concluded that any country’s geographic location is a limiting factor in strategic decisions. Considering that the Mississippi River basin has the longest shipping lanes in the world, it becomes clear that this very factor provides the United States with a colossal advantage in the form of vast quantities of food and extremely low-cost logistics... ..Glaciers of the last ice age carved deep canyons along the east coast, which became ready-made deep-water ports.

These ice-free ports became ideal bases for naval forces. The fleet was able to sail unhindered from European harbors and easily find berth in the natural deepwater ports of North America.

The Louisiana Purchase finally transformed the United States into a superpower. The Mississippi River basin is the best agricultural area in the world. Furthermore, this area is connected by a network of calm, navigable rivers. Most importantly, this entire system flows into the protected Gulf of Mexico.

All this provides the United States with direct access from the center of the country to the world’s oceans, while simultaneously providing a powerful defense system. Nearly 5,000 kilometers separate the United States from Europe and more than 7,000 kilometers from Asia. This vast water barrier is a key reason why the United States is the only developed country that has not experienced large-scale destruction and subsequent recovery over the past 150 years.

As scholars note, the four main geopolitical competitors of the United States simply lack the geographic power that the United States possesses. https://en.topcor.ru/66464-pochemu-mir-ne-dozhdetsja-upadka-ssha.html

EU commissioner says her journey to Gaza via Rafah crossing not granted by Israel

Hadja Lahbib says Israel’s refusal to grant permission ‘deeply saddened us’ because she wanted to see see situation in Gaza ‘firsthand’ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/eu-commissioner-says-her-journey-to-gaza-via-rafah-crossing-not-granted-by-israel/3757229

4 foreign activists injured by illegal Israeli settlers’ attack in occupied West Bank Three Italian and one Canadian activists were injured by illegal Israeli settlers in Ein ad-Duyuk village of Jericho in the central West Bank, local sources told Anadolu.

The activists were hospitalized, as three of them sustained moderate injuries and the fourth was critically wounded.

Illegal settlers stormed a house in a Bedouin community where the foreign activists have been residing in solidarity with Palestinian residents for a few days, and assaulted them.

The attackers also attempted to steal the activists’ passports, phones, and belongings, in addition to property from the house, the sources said. https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/4-foreign-activists-injured-by-illegal-israeli-settlers-attack-in-occupied-west-bank/3757959

(Some humans at) Google Worried It Couldn’t Control How Israel Uses Project Nimbus, Files Reveal Internal Google documents show that the tech giant feared it wouldn’t be able to monitor how Israel might use its technology to harm Palestinians. https://theintercept.com/2025/05/12/google-nimbus-israel-military-ai-human-rights/

Amnesty: So-Called Gaza ‘Ceasefire’ Becoming Smokescreen for Continued Israeli Genocide https://scheerpost.com/2025/11/29/amnesty-so-called-gaza-ceasefire-becoming-smokescreen-for-continued-israeli-genocide/

Brothers, 8 and 11, killed in south Gaza strike; IDF: ‘Suspects’ crossed Yellow Line

Uncle of Juma and Fadi Abu Asi says they were killed while searching for firewood in IDF-held territory; army says troops in Rafah also eliminated ‘terrorist’ https://www.timesofisrael.com/brothers-8-and-11-killed-in-south-gaza-strike-idf-suspects-crossed-yellow-line/

Trump’s Gaza ‘stabilisation force’ under threat as states reconsider involvement Participating countries have become increasingly hesitant about committing troops, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

Citing informed sources, the newspaper said that concerns have intensified that troops will be compelled to use force against Palestinians, leading several states to withdraw offers to deploy units.

Indonesia, which had previously pledged to send 20,000 peacekeepers, is now considering sending a significantly smaller force, according to Indonesian officials who spoke to the WaPo on condition of anonymity.

“They want the international stabilizing force to come into Gaza and restore, quote unquote, law and order and disarm any resistance,” a senior official in Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “So that’s the problem. Nobody wants to do that.” ... ..The international peacekeeping force also lacks crucial backing from Arab states, which have also expressed concerns.

Jordan has said it will stay out of the peacekeeping force due to being “too close politically” to the situation, while Egypt has been keen to emphasise that the peacekeepers’ role witll be “monitoring” - rather than enforcing - the ceasefire.

Earlier this month, the UAE’s top presidential advisor Anwar Gargash said Abu Dhabi sees no “clear framework” for the force. https://www.newarab.com/news/states-rethink-involvement-gaza-peace-force-plan-falters

Nearly 9,300 Gaza children under 5 suffer from severe acute malnutrition: UN agency

UNICEF warns life-threatening malnutrition among young children accelerating as winter deepens health crisis, calling for unrestricted humanitarian access https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/nearly-9-300-gaza-children-under-5-suffer-from-severe-acute-malnutrition-un-agency/3757436

Israel violates Gaza ceasefire with ‘made-up’ reasons, says Turkish president

Palestinian group Hamas continues its patient approach to maintain it despite provocations, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/-israel-violates-gaza-ceasefire-with-made-up-reasons-says-turkish-president/3757764

Israel detains dozens of Palestinians every week in occupied West Bank: Palestinian Prisoners Society

‘Hundreds of Palestinians are detained almost every week, subjected to field interrogations, and exposed to ill-treatment. Most are released after a few hours or a few days,’ says group https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israel-detains-dozens-of-palestinians-every-week-in-occupied-west-bank-palestinian-prisoners-society/3757222

Over 350 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since ceasefire, authorities say - Gaza’s Government Media Office documents 591 Israeli violations of ceasefire https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/over-350-palestinians-killed-in-israeli-attacks-in-gaza-since-ceasefire-authorities-say/3758178

Israeli Human Rights Groups Tell UN That Israel Increased Use of Torture During Gaza War https://israelpalestinenews.org/israeli-human-rights-groups-tell-un-that-israel-increased-use-of-torture-during-gaza-war/

Ben-Gvir Promotes Officer Whose Soldiers Shot Dead Surrendered Palestinians

A day after Border Police officers shot two Palestinians dead after they had raised their hands, National Security Minister Ben-Gvir visited their unit’s base to ‘strengthen and hug heroic fighters’ and announce the promotion of their commander https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2025-11-30/ty-article/.premium/ben-gvir-promotes-officer-whose-soldiers-shot-dead-surrendered-palestinians/0000019a-d1a3-d824-ad9e-fbffe65b0000

U.S. Finances Major Surge in Production of Israel’s Iron Dome Air Defences https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/us-finances-surge-iron-dome

No one is safe: Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Syria – Not a Ceasefire Day 50 https://israelpalestinenews.org/no-one-is-safe-gaza-west-bank-lebanon-syria-not-a-ceasefire-day-50/

“Hostage crisis”? US asks Lebanon to return undetonated GBU-39 bomb used by IAF, fearing it could reach Russia, China The United States has asked Lebanon to return a GBU-39 small-diameter bomb launched by the Israel Air Force toward Beirut during the operation that killed Hezbollah military commander Ali Tabatabai earlier this week, after it failed to detonate, according to Lebanese media.

According to Lebanese reports, US officials fear that the bomb could fall into Russian or Chinese hands. https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/us-asks-lebanon-return-undetonated-135920006.html

Netanyahu turns to Israel’s president for pardon in corruption cases Earlier this month, Netanyahu said he would not submit an official pardon request if it meant admitting guilt.

“That’s not going to happen. Nobody suggests that that’s what I’ll do, and I certainly won’t do that,” he stated.

US President Donald Trump wrote to the Israeli president two weeks ago to request a pardon for Netanyahu, his long-time ally.

“I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister,” Trump wrote to Herzog.

As part of the pardon request, Netanyahu claimed he had the desire to “heal the rift among the people.”

In response, Israeli writer and journalist Yossi Melman wrote that the prime minister “made no mention of his own role in creating that rift, nor of his responsibility for the 7 October failure. And of course, he expressed no remorse and did not acknowledge the actions for which he is currently on trial.” https://thecradle.co/articles/netanyahu-turns-to-israels-president-for-pardon-in-corruption-cases

Protests erupt in Tel Aviv as corruption-plagued Netanyahu seeks pardon https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/12/01/759790/Pardon-Banana-Republic-Protests-erupt-as-corruption-plagued-Netanyahu-seeks-pardon

Iran discovers new gold mine in South Khorasan prov. The proven reserve of a gold vein in the Shadan region is estimated to be 61 million tons.

The total reserves are announced to include 7.95 million tons of gold oxide ore and 53.1 million tons of gold sulfide ore; a figure that establishes the Shadan mine among the country’s large gold reserves. https://en.mehrnews.com/news/239349/Iran-discovers-new-gold-mine-in-South-Khorasan-prov

Martin Armstrong expresses a novel opinion that the Fed was great until wartime demands made it swap corporate debt for Federal government debt. The Federal Reserve became active in November 1914, whereas WW-1 had started in July 1914. The US officially entered the war in April 1917, but vast funding had already been extended. When was this golden-age again? The Federal Reserve Was Brilliant Until Politics Destroyed It https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/the-federal-reserve-was-brilliant-until-politics-destroyed-it/

“Working homeless”: Retail Workers Currently Earning 51.6% Less Than Needed To Afford Rent: Report https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/retail-workers-currently-earning-516-percent-less-needed-afford-rent-report

Arrests made in New York after protesters appear to foil ICE raid with barricade of bodies and garbage bags

Homeland Security has not confirmed whether a raid had been planned after confrontation on edge of Chinatown https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/ice-new-york-chinatown-raid-b2875026.html

Appeals Court Rules Alina Habba Unlawfully Serving As US Attorney For New Jersey A three-judge panel for the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit said in a unanimous order that a lower court correctly disqualified Habba, who previously served as Trump’s personal defense lawyer. In that ruling, US District Judge Matthew Brann (Obama) said that Habba had been serving without lawful authority since the beginning of July, when she was tapped to temporarily lead the US Attorney’s Office in New Jersey. Brann also disqualified her from participating in ongoing cases. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/appeals-court-rules-alina-habba-unlawfully-serving-us-attorney-new-jersey

Elizabeth Nickson rather uncritically reviews a book written about computerized election rigging by a career CIA spook, where all of the bad guys are Democrats, socialists, communists, Cubans and Venezuelans. Conflict of interests? How much is truth and what might be a peppering of black CIA lies? The Electorate isn’t 50/50; the Real Split is more like 60/40 Center Right. The Steal is On in 72 countries.

The first U.S. election stolen using the following digital tools was Obama/Clinton in Cook County, Illinois’s Primary in 2008. Since then? Everywhere. Ev. Re. Where... ..So, who are the men who investigated this crime? The primary is Gary Bernsten, CIA career officer, Station Chief in three Latin American countries, who led counterterrorism deployments including the United States’ response to the 9/11 attacks. He was first on the ground in Afghanistan after 9/11, hunting Taliban and Bin Laden. He was awarded the Distinguished Intelligence Medal in 2000 and the Intelligence Star in 2004. A walking encyclopedia of the players in socialist Latin America.

His writer and fellow researcher is Ralph Pezzulo, with whom Gary wrote the best seller Jawbreaker, about Bernsten’s work as the CIA’s key commander coordinating the fight against the Taliban forces around Kabul.

Their research was methodical and is well founded, its logic and reasoning inescapable. This happened and is happening anywhere machines are used in the voting process.

The authors and investigators behind this book, Stolen Elections, the Takedown of Democracies World Wide. have appeared on several podcasts this month, including Lara Logan last weekend, and Sharyl Attkinson on November 4th.

Cloudflare crash exposes the internet’s fragile core — and worse may be coming After millions were locked out of major platforms, Glenn Beck says the outage proves our digital world is a ‘house of cards.’ “Cloudflare is probably a company that you’ve never even heard of. It is the front door and the alarm system, if you will, for the entire internet. It protects websites from attacks and security problems. So the internet flows through Cloudflare,” he explains.

“When they go down, traffic to the entire website can stop, and most of the internet uses Cloudflare. Without them, the internet would be really, really vulnerable to cyberattacks,” he continues. “It’s almost irreplaceable. They have the capacity to absorb massive attacks that will take down companies as large as Amazon and Microsoft. This is the first line of defense, and it’s a great line of defense,” he adds... ..Glenn’s concern isn’t just that the internet can be hacked, but that we rely on it.

“We’ve handed our entire lives over to the internet and to automation, banking, shopping, voting, talking,” he says. “These are all really fragile digital pipes.” https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/cloudflare-crash-exposes-the-internets-fragile-core-and-worse-may-be-coming

Not a mistake: UK Man Arrested For Posing With Gun In Photo Taken While In The US A British IT consultant was arrested by West Yorkshire Police after posting pictures on LinkedIn of himself holding guns during an American vacation. Jon Richelieu-Booth, 50, shared the photograph taken at a Florida homestead on August 13. The post sparked a 13-week ordeal, which began with a police warning at his residence. Officers cautioned him about online content and its “potential impact on others’ feelings”. Despite Mr Richelieu-Booth’s offer to demonstrate the photograph’s American origin, authorities chose to arrest him on August 24. All charges were ultimately thrown out, but police continued to harass Booth until October, when they arrested him yet again for “bail violations”.

Whilst the original firearms and stalking charges were dismissed, prosecutors pursued a public order offense regarding a separate social media post. Mr Richelieu-Booth was scheduled to face Bradford magistrates on November 25th for allegedly displaying material intended to cause distress, but this charge was also eventually withdrawn... ..Elon Musk...reposted a summary of the story to his 229 million followers on X, writing: “And this is why we have the first and second amendments in America...The first amendment in the US protects freedom of speech, while the second amendment relates to the right to bear arms...” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/uk-man-arrested-posing-gun-photo-taken-while-us

UK Girl Barred From School Over Imprisoned Mother’s ‘Racist’ Tweet Lucy Connolly, the mother jailed for 31 months over a single anti-mass immigration tweet in 2024, has revealed that her 13-year-old daughter Edie has been blocked from starting at a new school after the headteacher discovered her mother’s identity and conviction, citing that “racism doesn’t go down well” in their institution. https://modernity.news/2025/12/01/uk-girl-barred-from-school-over-imprisoned-mothers-racist-tweet/

​

Sasha Latypova, It’s still all military, Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures”. The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure”.​

Vaccine Stocks Drop After FDA Memo Links COVID Shots To Child Deaths​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/vaccine-stocks-drop-after-fda-memo-links-covid-shots-childrens-deaths

​I always advised my patients to refuse this vaccine for their newborns. It was never justified. CDC to Nuke Newborn Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation? In an upcoming CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, the body will take on board the wildly logical case for not injecting one-day-old newborns whose mothers don’t have hepatitis B with a vaccine for the infection they don’t have that almost exclusively results from intravenous drug use and unprotected sex, neither of which are activities newborns typically engage in — activities that, if infants did partake of, would render hepatitis B the least of the concerns.

​ The Advisory Committee will also consider whether injected toxic adjuvants like aluminum contained in the hepatitis B vaccine are beneficial or potentially harmful for infants.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/cdc-nuke-newborn-hepatitis-b-vaccine-recommendation/5907438

​Doing No Harm (pictured with healthy infant)

Leave a comment