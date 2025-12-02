Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
Dec 2

Just a reminder:

---

CIA Is World’s Biggest Drug Trafficking Organization, Expert Warns.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The CIA has been one of the world’s biggest illegal drug trafficking organizations in the world for decades, a leading American analyst has warned.

https://shiftfrequency.com/cia-is-worlds-biggest-drug-trafficker/

---

There are many more articles on the subject, too many for DJT to feign "Ich habe es nicht gewusst" (look up that notorious term when unfamiliar with it).

In the same sense his "peace" hoopla should be evaluated. Just remember how, after initially supporting the German (and affiliated) Nazis, the US regime changed course when it became clear the Red Army would win and would have liberated all of Europe. So the part of Europe that still was under German occupation got a new occupation, a US one. From that perspective it only makes sense that in the war for hegemony (and subsequent resource grab) the US regime has ordered the EU vassals to continue the war. So just like was planned in WW2, if Germany would win, the loot would be taken over by the US regime, same in case the EU should win now (extremely unlikely though). But when the EU loses, "just a case of collateral damage". The open thread remains what means have been applied to force the EU to commit suicide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by John Day MD and others
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
Dec 2

1000%.

If you want the wanted poster... I just posted it on notes and I can sent you that so you can include it.

I have a lot of wanted posters... Lindsay Grahaom.. and Peter Thiel... Bill Gaytes.

I say this for a very long time... Civil war is inevitable.

Bring the war back to them.

They are all acting Illegally on the basis of assumed power.

War is a crime.

And this war against the fioshermen is there because they need to distract us from the real problem... the Government.

Epstein.

Here are more wanted men.

One world Jewish Order.https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/to-arms-citizens-of-the-world-this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by John Day MD and others
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture