Biting Fingernails,

What will be the next move in the Strait of Hormuz” The tension is stressing every player except Russia.

Iran needs revenue, and the clock is ticking on storage capacity before wells have to be shut down, which will permanently impair their productive capacity upon re-start. The Iranian people live in austerity, and have just been asked to further conserve electricity.

Israel needs to be winning upon some war front to sustain internal political coherence and resolve. Lebanon is not looking like that front, as fiber-optic drone attacks from hezbollah are taking a heavy toll on Israeli armor and infantry, as they did in Ukraine a year ago. The defense is drone-nets covering transport routes, but that scarcely works for the Israeli operation to demolish south Lebanon by making every town and farm unliveable. Israel is expanding outposts in Syria, the least defended border right now. Perhaps Syria will never get fiber-optic FPV drones? Turkey is the rising regional rival to Israel, and makes advanced drones of several sorts. Turkey is thought to manage the current Syrian government as a strategic asset. Turkey might not mind bleeding Israel in a Syrian proxy war.

It is widely reported that Israel has been warned-off using nuclear weapons against Iran, but the reports say the US prevented it by bombing Iran, and that Russia and Pakistan have warned Israel, so it is not clear what threats Israel actually does face if it chooses to nuke Iran.

Israel would much prefer that the US further attack Iran for them. Can Israel set up a convincing false flag attack to kill American troops and induce an American invasion of Iran? American ships keep playing with the 300 km distance mark from Iran’s coast, just outside missile range.

Can Israel attack an American ship, like the Iwo Jima, full of Marines, with a submarine launched missile, as they purportely tried to pull off near Cyprus? Would this be tolerated by the US this time?

The Trump Admin. really needs 6 months to buff the domestic economy before October midterm elections, so some resolution really needs to be put in place before June. Good news for stocks and oil prices every Friday may be played-out already. WTI is over $100/bbl already.

Trump needs to declare victory and get out. That’s what commanders of Naval and Air Forces arereportedly telling him. “Don’t grab the tar-baby”. the best way out is to not go in again. Trump is postoring and feinting with forces along Iran’s coast, but Iran does not want to give any justification for an overwhelming US response.

Iran has up to mid May before all oil storage is filled, and they have to shut down wells. That really makes mid May a final breaking point for both Iran and the Trump admin.

Israel needs some form of military progress or a US commitment to attack Iran harder than ever before mid May. Do they want to turn Syria into another war of attrittion like Lebanon? Is there anything more they can do to Gaza and the West Bank? Can they convince the US to act on an Israeli false-flag attack as a justification for getting into a forever-war in Iran? (Will Israel have to admit that Netanyahu is dead? No, never that! What would happen if Israelis started demanding that he appear in court?)

Europe, Asia and Oceana are starving for oil, natural gas, fertilizers, sulfur and helium, and the worst is about to hit, so the crisis is already building, and it is already breaking down the UAE financially.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi visited Oman, which holds the other side of the Strait of Hormuz and agreed to joint-custody and tto split transit-tolls. Marco Rubio said that’s “not acceptible, because it is like Iran having a nuclear weapon”. He then retrenched and said that a real nuclear weapon capability was the real decision-point. Iran could not have nuclear-weapon capability. The enriched-uranium has to be removed. This appears to leave an opening, intended or not, for Iran to park the highly enriched Uranium in Russia right away, removing that consideration from a deal to open the Strait, collect tolls, and let the “Spice Flow” again.

A deal with Iran would pull the rug out from under Israel. What is the real strength of the Israeli control over the US government? What would break first?

Michael Hudson, Postponing the World’s Financial Winter - For How Long? Iran’s MAD Standoff with the Rest of the World We are seeing the economic version of what the 1960s called Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD).1 The term referred to the military standoff that avoided the global Nuclear Winter that would have occurred if the world’s leading powers had used atomic weapons against each other...

..In the 1960s it was understood that an atomic attack by either of the major powers would not be survivable by them in meaningful terms. But today’s economic version of MAD has no such restraint on America’s floundering attempts to reverse the loss of its economic power that has left it with few major levers to exert control over other countries. Its main leverage is its ability to threaten countries with economic and financial chaos, by closing off the U.S. market to their exports and by blocking their access to oil and gas from Russia, Iran and (until just recently) Venezuela in its drive to force reliance on its own energy supplies and Arab OPEC oil under its control.

This threat of trade disruption has worked best against America’s closest allies... ..Trump has stated that opening the Strait of Hormuz to restore OPEC exports is not America’s job or even in its interest, as it is not a major customer for this oil and gas. He has criticized Europeans who are most in need of oil for not mounting their own suicidal attack on securing islands in the Strait, knowing full well from his military advisors that such soldiers would be sitting ducks for the Iranian defenses in place. Evidently his Plan B is to let the Strait remain closed, assuming that the U.S. economy will be less seriously affected than those of other countries.

Arab oil-exporting countries as well as Western governments have complained to Iran that it is unfair to make them suffer, inasmuch as the U.S. and Israeli attacks are not their war. Western Europe was not consulted, and Spain and Italy have refused to permit U.S. use of their air bases to mount attacks on Iran. Japan recently has made the same claim to be an innocent bystander.

But these countries all are part of the U.S. drive to control the entire world’s diplomacy by weaponizing (with the backing of military force) the dollar-based financial system, the oil trade and foreign access to U.S. markets and America’s control of the United Nations, IMF, World Bank and other international institutions to prevent resistance to the U.S.-centered extractive economic system. And this economic and political diplomacy is driving the world toward World War III... ..By acting as a major catalyst for reshaping the international order, Iran has made itself a world power – not a major military power, or even an economic power as an investor nation or market, but a moral and political power pushing the world to create an alternative international order... ..To the United States, the threat is that foreign sovereignty and economic self-sufficiency may reduce its ability to force other countries to pay it financial tribute and subordinate themselves politically. https://www.democracycollaborative.org/whatwethink/iran-mad-standoff

The Honest Sorcerer notes that America supplying Europe will drain America: The Myth of American Energy Independence - Make America Drained Again The United States has been a net energy exporter since 2019, meaning that it has been selling more energy abroad (in terms of Btu) than it imported for more than six years now. However, that doesn’t mean that the US has become import independent—quite to the contrary. In 2024, for example, America produced 13.2 million barrels of oil a day1 on average and imported an additional 6.6 million barrels on top. At the same time only 4.1 million barrels a day were exported. In strict barrel to barrel terms the US was a net importer of crude oil in 2024, and still is to this very day. However, with the arrival of an armada of tankers to US shores in April-May, this is about to change… Say goodbye to moderate price increases (compared to the rest of the world) and also to US strategic petroleum reserves. America is about to be sold out.

Larry Johnson drops a BOMBSHELL The Air Force and Navy commanders under CENTCOM have both told leadership that we should not restart this thing. Our best option is to get out and get out now. This has gone up to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Larry: “If that holds up, we’re essentially looking at the end of the war. They’ll figure out a political exit. If Trump overrules them and orders them to attack - it’s gonna be devastating for the US and for Israel.” The military is telling the president to stop.

BREAKING: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Saint Petersburg early Monday morning to meet Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov. The visit closed a forty-eight hour shuttle through Islamabad twice, Muscat once, and Riyadh and Doha by phone. CNN reported, citing Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, that Russia has offered to take custody of Iran’s enriched uranium, proposing to store or reprocess it on Russian soil. That is the structural reveal Pakistan delivered to Washington yesterday. Iran’s offer through Pakistani mediators per Axios was to reopen Hormuz and end the war while postponing nuclear talks to a later stage. The headlines are reading sequencing. The Saint Petersburg meeting is reading custody... ..Araghchi did not fly to Saint Petersburg to consolidate an alliance. He flew to confirm the custody, the air defense, and the drone production lines that turn the Pakistani-mediated proposal into a deliverable agreement. Putin holds three pieces of leverage Trump’s blockade cannot replicate. The only depository for Iranian uranium that Tehran will accept. The only post-war air defense rebuild contract already signed. The drone production architecture without which Iran has no kinetic option remaining if the talks collapse.

The 2025 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed January 17 deliberately omitted a mutual defense clause precisely so Russia could play this role: broker rather than belligerent, custodian rather than combatant.

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-28 Iran-US stalemate escalates toward potential military resumption. Trump holds Situation Room meeting with top national security team. Iran’s “new proposal” via Pakistani mediators focuses on ending the war and reopening the Strait, but postpones nuclear talks - the exact issue Trump insists on. Multiple sources confirm Trump is “dissatisfied”... ..Iran has 12-22 days of oil storage left per Kpler. Crude exports collapsed ~70% from 1.85M bpd to ~567K bpd since blockade. Goldman estimates 2.5M bpd already curtailed... ..S&P 500 closes at all-time high, up +13.6% from March 30 bottom. This while economic confidence index is below April 2020 pandemic levels and 60% of Americans worry about affording groceries... ..Iran FM Araghchi flew to Moscow on a plane named after the 168 Minab schoolgirls killed by the US. Met Putin, who praised Iran’s “courageous and heroic” defence. Araghchi also met Russian Defence Minister Belousov. Iran-Russia-Pakistan military officials held separate talks in Kyrgyzstan

Iran told mediators it won’t back down from Hormuz control... ..Chinese crude inven..tories fell by less than 1M barrels since war began, still at ~1.8B barrels. Iranian crude purchases rising to record ~1.9M bpd this month. China’s SPR barely impacted - Russia being the obvious reason... ..OpenAI unravelling - CFO Sarah Friar privately warned OpenAI may not be able to pay future computing contracts. Has been excluded from infrastructure meetings by Altman

Missed target of 1B weekly active users. ChatGPT web traffic share collapsed from 86.7% to 64.5% as Gemini surged to 21.5%

OpenAI deleted its AGI clause the morning of the Musk trial - the one provision preventing it from becoming a regular corporation... ..Hezbollah tactical evolution in southern Lebanon - Fiber-optic FPV drones with RPG warheads targeting Merkava tanks, IDF evacuation forces, and medevac helicopters. Seven soldiers killed/wounded in single Taybah operation

Hezbollah activated martyrdom squads for hand-to-hand combat, deploying 1980s-style tactics across occupied southern Lebanon per DD Geopolitics

Hezbollah message to Israel: no security zone will protect them once they decide to deploy these weapons

Israel bombing five towns in southern Lebanon, destroying villages, targeting solar panels in Christian villages. Casualty toll: 2,491 killed, 7,719 wounded since March 2... ..UAE demanded $3.5B loan repayment from Pakistan over Iran mediation role, threatening a fifth of central bank reserves. Saudi stepped in with $3B. The Saudi-UAE rift widens.

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-27 WHCD assassination attempt on Trump — Cole Thomas Allen, 31, California teacher, breached security at Washington Hilton with shotgun, handgun, and knives... Suspect in custody, charged with two felonies. Published manifesto calling Trump “pedophile, rapist, and traitor”. Security was near-zero — no bag checks, no magnetometers. Multiple sources confirm he assembled weapons in his hotel room the night before. VP Vance evacuated before Trump, raising questions... ..WHCD security failures and political fallout - Daily Beast editor in adjacent hotel room: “Nobody even looked at my luggage” — no magnetometers, no hand checks, no ID checks

Allen’s manifesto: detailed target prioritization (admin officials highest, Secret Service only if necessary), described “sense of arrogance” in security, assembled weapons in hotel room night before

Shooter was CalTech graduate, mechanical engineer, teacher of the month, funded Ukrainian military on Bluesky, posted 1000+ anti-Trump messages... ..Mali under coordinated jihadist assault — al-Qaeda-linked JNIM and Tuareg FLA launched simultaneous attacks across multiple cities. Defense Minister Sadio Camara killed by car bomb. National Intelligence Chief also assassinated. Russia’s Africa Corps conducted airstrikes and ground operations in response but reportedly withdrawing from northern Mali after reaching agreement with FLA/JNIM... ..Fire at RAF Fairford — Major fire at UK base hosting US Air Force B-52 and B-1 bombers used in Iran operations. Cause not yet announced. Commissary building reportedly gutted... ..Pakistan’s blockade arbitrage - Pakistan issued Transit Order SRO 691(I)/2026 authorizing third-country goods to flow overland to Iran through six designated routes — punching a legal hole in the US naval blockade while simultaneously mediating the ceasefire

3,000 Iran-bound containers stuck at Karachi behind the blockade. The Transit Order moves them

Pakistan accepted $8B in Saudi support on April 17, signed Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement with Riyadh in September 2025, owes deep CPEC debt to China, faces $18B arbitration penalty on stalled Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline — threading all constraints through one legal instrument

No State Department, Treasury, or GCC response yet. “The silence is the signal”... ..US budget airlines pitching $2.5B relief plan to Trump admin — hedging broke down because futures are “so manipulated and disconnected from crude oil prices in the real world” per JustDario

Iraq to spend $1.5B this year on crude export pipeline — all Gulf states activating Hormuz bypass plans

Goldman: oil shock may cost 10,000 US jobs/month for the rest of the year

Morgan Downey warns: 41 days until ex-US SPRs run dry on June 13... ..Lebanon: Hezbollah’s FPV drone war evolving fast

Multiple Hezbollah FPV attacks on IDF: Merkava tanks, Humvees, medevac helicopters, excavators — all documented with footage

IDF soldier Eitan Fox killed in southern Lebanon; FPV drone then targeted the medevac rescuing casualties from the first strike

Fibre-optic guidance neutralizes Israeli EW advantages — jamming is irrelevant with a physical tether per Hamzé Attar

IDF Hermes 450 shot down by Hezbollah MANPADS — sixth IDF drone downed since early March

Hezbollah warned Israelis: “no security zone, whatever depth, will protect you once we decide to deploy these weapons”... ..Bennett-Lapid merge into “Together” coalition — Aiming to replace Netanyahu ahead of October elections. 50%+ of Jewish Israelis were unhappy or neutral about the US-Iran ceasefire. 80% support prolonging war against Hezbollah.

Shanaka: For five years, Iran built an alternative financial architecture on the explicit theory that cryptocurrency would be sanctions-resistant. Bitcoin mining was legalized in 2019. Subsidized power was redirected to industrial farms. Mined coins were sold to the Central Bank of Iran for hard currency. The IRGC moved over three billion dollars through digital assets in 2025 alone. By year end the Iranian crypto ecosystem had reached seven point eight billion dollars per Chainalysis, with the central bank holding at least five hundred seven million in USDT reserves per Elliptic.

The architecture was the bet. The bet was that the dollar could not follow Iran onto the chain. On April 23, 2026, the United States Treasury froze three hundred forty-four million dollars of that architecture with one smart-contract call. Tether executed the freeze on receipt of intelligence from US law enforcement.

Iran To Send Revised Proposal To US In ‘Days’ As ‘Tank Tops’ Loom, Trump Claims Iran “Informed Us They Are In State Of Collapse” Iranian analyst describes that Tehran believes it can outlast Trump & the standoff with US in Hormuz, citing “munitions, markets, and the midterms.” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-believes-it-can-outlast-us-based-munitions-markets-midterms-while-trump-not-open

Bessent: IRGC Leaders ‘Trapped’ Like ‘Drowning Rats’ By US Blockade, Will Soon Face Uprising Over Coming ‘Gasoline Shortages Next’ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-offers-new-proposal-reopen-strait-trump-open-sealing-deal-phone

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State Department Says US Is in Conflict With Iran ‘At the Request’ of Israe The statement was issued by the State Department’s legal adviser, Reed D. Rubinstein, who attempted to provide a legal justification for the war.

​ “As the United States has explained in multiple letters to the UN Security Council, including most recently on March 10, the United States is engaged in this conflict at the request of and in the collective self-defense of its Israeli ally, as well as in the exercise of the United States’ own inherent right of self-defense,” Rubinstein said.​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/26/state-department-says-us-is-in-conflict-with-iran-at-the-request-of-israel/

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Today it’s just about nuclear-breakout potential: Marco Rubio Appears To Reject Iranian Proposal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Without Nuclear Deal Speaking with Fox News, Rubio said that the “nuclear question is the reason why we’re in this in the first place.”​ [It wasn’t initially.]

Hewent on to say that any agreement would need to be one that “definitively prevents them from sprinting toward a nuclear weapon at any point.” https://www.ibtimes.com/marco-rubio-appears-reject-iranian-proposal-reopen-strait-hormuz-without-nuclear-deal-3802058

1970s ​Iranian fighter planes broke through to drop Soviet dumb-bombs: Iranian Strikes’ Damage to U.S. Bases Exceeds Pentagon Admissions https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/iranian-strikes-damage-us-bases

Simplicius, US Carrier Groups in Position for Next Round as Trump “Dissatisfied” With Iranian Demands We happen to have gotten new satellite geolocations. First, of the USS Gerald R Ford, which had been taken out of action due to a “laundry fire”, but has now returned to the Red Sea. It was reportedly seen pulling a hard and fast u-turn at geolocation 25.275, 35.964​ ​[Back towards Suez, away from Yemen]​... ..Why is that ~300km range key? Because, those who read my breakdown of Iran’s anti-ship capabilities here will recall that Iran’s anti-ship ballistic missiles pretty much cap out at 300km range, which marks this as the exact distance that US carriers dare venture to near Iranian shores in order to stay just a hair’s length outside the envelop while still pretending to act ‘tough’ and show some kind of phony “resolve”. You’ll note the exact measurement is actually 331km, which means they’re cautiously keeping just outside Iranian range—and in fact, it’s more than that, given that Iranian launchers would be dozens of miles inland... ..CENTCOM brags that this is the largest convergence of US naval power in the Mideast “in decades”... ..But something quite interesting was revealed over the past few days, when news broke that Iranian attacks during the war had done far greater damage to US bases than previously admitted to...

..Most notably, the big revelation that touchstoned this release was the shocking admission that an Iranian F-5 jet had breached US air defenses and directly bombed the US Camp Buehring base in Kuwait...

..Recall a few reports ago we had shared the image of a Russian Fab-500 bomb in the wreckage of US’s other Kuwaiti base, Camp Arifjan. This is a direct drop bomb, which means Iranian craft had to get pretty much directly over the defenseless US bases to attack them.

​ Further, recall the Kuwaiti fighter jet that shot down three American F-15s. The most important nugget during that event was that US forces had been fending off attacks “from Iranian aircraft”... Iranian aircraft appeared to have breached US defenses, directly gravity-bombed US bases, all while causing flustered defenders to engage in friendly fire. That means Iran was able to do to the US what even Ukraine has not been able to do to Russia​... ..Now the latest‘negotiations’ tango has again commenced, with claims that Iran has made some new three-point offer. The offer reportedly allows foran initial stage of agreement on key points—presumably surrounding US’s blockade and sanctions—before Iran would entertain the issue of nuclear enrichmentas part of a second stage of talks. If true, it’sessentially an ultimatum to the US: show us respect and a compromise first, and only then will we even broach the nuclear subject.

​ Multiple reports have subsequently claimed thatTrump did not take kindly to this, as both sides believe themselves to hold all the ‘cards’​... ​..On the more speculative and unverified side of the spectrum, we have claims that resumption of the war is imminent...​ Lending credence to the above is obviously the fact that the US carrier groups are now finally in position and have reportedly been replenished and reloaded for the next round, with USS Bush particularly meant to be joining the USS Lincoln in the Centcom AoR any day now, if it hasn’t already.

Sensing the coming attack, Iran has threatened the largest response in history​.

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Just in time for summer: Crude oil tops $107, stocks dip as lingering Iran-US standoff deepens market anxiety​ https://www.geo.tv/latest/661760-brent-tops-107-stocks-dip-as-iran-standoff-deepens-market-anxiety

At least 3 bad months ater straits reopen and years of​ slowreadjustment: Chevron CEO says Hormuz closure impacts will last ‘for some time’​ https://www.iranintl.com/en/202604265090

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Staycation-summer ahead: Europe Emerges As Key Buyer Of U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Oil IEA-led SPR release is underway, with the U.S. already distributing ~80 million barrels—much of it going to major traders and European buyers amid tight supply.

​ European refiners are benefiting from discounted U.S. crude, as SPR barrels (often sour grades) are offered below local prices and shipped to hubs like Rotterdam​. Impact is limited and temporary, as the release only offsets supply losses briefly​. https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/Europe-Emerges-As-Key-Buyer-Of-US-Strategic-Petroleum-Reserve-Oil.html

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Groceries on credit-cards: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low. Consumer sentiment in the U.S. has plummeted to its lowest level since 1978, driven by economic uncertainties stemming from the Iran war.​ https://thenationalpulse.com/2026/04/24/u-s-consumer-sentiment-hits-record-low/

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Lipstick not working: Vance and Trump allies invoke ‘just war theory’ to legitimize Iran action. Experts say it ‘fails every single criteria’

‘Trump’s threat to end civilization is one of the most blatant violations of proportionality in the history of modern warfare​.’​ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-iran-vance-republicans-just-war-theory-catholics-b2965369.html

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Caitlin Johnstone: Australia’s “Antisemitism Envoy” Makes It Clear That Israel’s Critics Are The Real Target The handbook, set to be formally launched later this week under the title “Understanding Antisemitism in Australia,”explicitly conflates antisemitism and antizionism with statements like “Antisemitism and antizionism are both expressions of hatred towards Jews” and asserting that it is antisemitic to accuse Israel of “apartheid, oppression, racism and genocide.”

​ It is therefore unambiguously the official position of the Australian government’s appointed authority on antisemitism that it is hateful and abusive toward Jews and their religion to oppose the racist political ideology underpinning the modern state of Israel.

​ So when Australians hear Jillian Segal and government officials talking about how there’s been an increase in “antisemitism” in our country and saying extreme measures must be taken to stop it, it’s important to be clear that this is the “antisemitism” they are talking about. They are talking about criticism of Israel.​

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Closure of UK unit tracking Israeli violations means loss of database with 26,000 verified incidents

The closure of the unit has raised concerns among human rights lawyers and activists, who say the material was key in holding Israel accountable​ https://www.newarab.com/news/uk-foreign-office-closes-unit-tracking-israeli-violations

Iranian Group Submits Evidence of US-Israeli War Crimes to International Criminal Court​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/04/26/iranian-group-submits-evidence-of-us-israeli-war-crimes-to-international-criminal-court/​

Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 19 Palestinians in Three Days as IDF Continues Constant Ceasefire Violations

Among the victims wa sIslam Karsou, a woman pregnant with twins who was killed alongside her two young children​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/26/israeli-attacks-in-gaza-kill-19-palestinians-in-three-days-as-idf-continues-constant-ceasefire-violations/​

‘Silent suffering’: Why children in Gaza are losing their ability to speak

An estimated 1.1 million children in Gaza now need mental health and psychosocial support, as a growing number lose their ability to speak due to trauma and injuries from Israeli attacks.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2026/4/24/silent-suffering-why-children-in-gaza-are-losing-their-ability-to-speak

In Gaza, 17,000 infections linked to rodents and external parasites​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/in-gaza-17000-infections-linked-to-rodents-and-external-parasites-daily-update/

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Shooting up rowboats at this point: Growing Israeli attacks on Gaza fishermen deepen fishing sector losses https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/26/361981/

Jewish settlers destroy hundreds of olive trees in W. Bank​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/26/361948/​

Israeli Bulldozers Smash Solar Panels, Olive Trees in Southern Lebanon ‘Infrastructure’ Demolition

IDF promises investigation after footage emerges of destruction in Christian village​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/26/israeli-bulldozers-smash-solar-panels-olive-trees-in-southern-lebanon-infrastructure-demolition/​

Israeli strikes kill 14 in deadliest day in Lebanon since truce

Lebanon’s health ministry said those killed on Sunday included two women and two children, adding that 37 other people were wounded.​ https://www.newarab.com/news/israeli-strikes-kill-14-deadliest-day-lebanon-truce​

New Evacuations Orders in Southern Lebanon as Israel Escalates ‘Ceasefire’ Strikes​ - Seven new towns ordered emptied north of the Yellow Line​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/26/new-evacuations-orders-in-southern-lebanon-as-israel-escalates-ceasefire-strikes/

Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon raises death toll to 2,509​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/26/361983/

Hezbollah says attacks on Israel are legitimate response to ceasefire violations​ https://www.iranintl.com/en/202604263107​

Weaker than a spider’s web:Hezbollah’s fiber thread traps the Merkava

A weapon measured in microns has cut through decades of Israeli military doctrine.What unfolded in southern Lebanon was not a surprise attack, butthe exposure of a system built to fight the last war.​ https://thecradle.co/articles/weaker-than-a-spiders-web-hezbollahs-fiber-thread-traps-the-merkava

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Celia Farber on “Netanyahu” prostate-cancer-2-years announcement, “Netanyahu” Moved Off Stage Left--Reported To Have A Cancer Diagnosis

Meryl Nass MD, As Dr John Day and I suspected, the ‘new’ news about Netanyahu’s prostate cancer diagnosis is fishy. Oh, he also has a pacemaker. Even the NYT finds the story has holes. And the photo accompanying the story is from January.Is he alive? BTW over the last year he had obviously lost considerable weight.​

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Bye-Bye Bibi? Israeli Opposition Leaders Join Forces In ‘Together’ Alliance To Topple Netanyahu Former Israeli prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid unveiled Monday that they are merging their parties into a joint ticket dubbed “Together - Led by Bennett” - as a major challenge to current leader Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections.

​ During a press conference Bennett said the alliance with Lapid is the “most Zionist and patriotic act we have ever done, for the sake of our country” - adding that the “era of division is over.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israeli-opposition-leaders-join-forces-together-alliance-topple-netanyahu

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AI-Netanyahu is not included, as not verifiable yet: Three Recent Examples Of AI Being Used For Empire Propaganda In the last few days I’ve seen three separate instances of generative AI being used to promote propaganda for US-Israeli war agendas which are worth paying attention to.

​ Firstly, an Israel-based company called Generative AI for Good has been creating deepfakes of supposedly real women who say they were sexually assaulted by government forces in Iran.​.. ..The Canary notes that Generative AI for Good is staffed with Israelis who have very conspicuous agendas, including a creative director who pushes the discredited narrative about mass rapes on October 7, a marketing manager who served in the IDF’s “Psychotechnical Headquarter”, and a founder who said in early 2024 that “Artificial intelligence is a secret weapon of ours”... ..Secondly, users of the graphic design platform Canva have been complaining that the company’s AI service has been translating the word “Palestine” to “Ukraine” without prompting or permission. Complaints went viral, compelling Canva to address the issue... ..Thirdly, a Spanish-language tweet about Israel from user @maps_black was auto-translated into English by Elon Musk’s AI Grok in a way that added entirely new sentences to the social media post to frame the Zionist state in a sympathetic light.​

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Apple CEO Tim Cook funded the SPLC for nearly a decade. The SPLC used the money to fund KKK & Neo-Nazi leaders. The DOJ announced indictments. Cook resigned the day before.​

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White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Shooter Charged With Attempted Assassination Of Trump Federal prosecutors charged Cole Tomas Allen, 31, the accused gunman in the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting, with three criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president.

​ Fox News reports that Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh unsealed the case against Allen on Monday. Allen appeared in federal court wearing a prison jumpsuit and answered the judge respectfully. He did not enter a plea and was only informed of the charges.

​ The three counts include attempted assassination of the president, transporting a firearm across state lines, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. ​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/whca-shooter-charged-attempted-assassination-trump

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Allen fired his shotgun with buckshot once, fell down and was tackled. There was one bullet in the Secret Service agent’s vest, not buckshot: Questions raised over who fired shot that hit Secret Service member at WHCA Dinner Cole Allen’s arraignment on Monday took just minutes, but he was hit with three federal charges. Afterward, theDepartment of Justice held a news conference, sayingfive shots were fired by one Secret Service agent, and that agents were able to tackle Allenand detain him. Butwhat officials could not confirm is who exactly fired the shot that hit a Secret Service agent.​

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He apoligizes to everybody who knows him, knew him, ever sat next to him or would be negatively affected, for the first 1/3, then finishes with saying how terrible this feels and does not recommend it, just before he goes to sprint past the checkpoint with his shotgun. Read White House Correspondents’ Dinner Gunman Cole Allen’s Full Anti-Trump Manifesto http://globalresearch.ca/read-white-house-correspondent-dinner-gunman-cole-allen-full-anti-trump-manifesto/5924018

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Air Force Whistleblower Died in ‘Accidental’ Drug Overdose After Agreeing to Testify About Secret UFO Crash Retrievals​ Perfectly normal. Nothing to see here.​

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The U.S. Department of Justice has secured a new federal indictment against former FBI Director James Comey, marking the second criminal case brought against him by the Trump administration in under a year. The charges center on a controversial May 2025 Instagram post in which Comey shared a photograph of seashells arranged on a beach to form the numbers “86 47.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/comey-indicted-trump-doj-takes-second-bite-apple

Trump fired his friend the Navy Secretary when he heard about this and other supply SNAFUs: U.S. Navy Considers Abandoning Indigenous Destroyers to Buy South Korean and Japanese Ships https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/us-navy-abandoning-destroyers-skorean-japanese

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Russia, North Korea agree ‘long-term’ military cooperation

Russia and North Korea have agreed to “long-term” military cooperation, Russia’s defence ministry said Sunday, as Moscow’s military chief visited officials in Pyongyang.

​ Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops -- as well as missiles and munitions -- to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

​ In return, analysts say North Korea is receiving financial aid, military technology, food and energy from Russia, helping Pyongyang circumvent heavy international sanctions over its banned nuclear programmes.​ https://www.spacewar.com/afp/260426134141.kqkze2uj.html

China Surpasses US in Research Spending – The Consequences Extend Far Beyond Scientific Ranking and Clout​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/04/26/china-surpasses-us-in-research-spending-the-consequences-extend-far-beyond-scientific-ranking-and-clout/

‘Quality Learing Center’ And 20 Other Somali-Linked Businesses Raided By FBI, Homeland Security In Minnesota​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/quality-learing-center-and-20-other-somali-linked-businesses-raided-fbi-homeland-security

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Improper US Government Payments Rose To $186 Billion In 2025: Watchdog​ - About $153 billion—roughly 82 percent—of this total arose from overpayments. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/improper-us-government-payments-rose-186-billion-2025-watchdog

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Artificial General Intelligence is for-profit, not public good now: Do you understand what just happened to OpenAI’s soul..

They deleted the ONE clause that legally prevented them from becoming a regular corporation - on the MORNING of their trial with Elon Musk. The AGI clause was nuclear: → if OpenAI built AGI, Microsoft lost ALL rights to it → the board could pull the plug on any commercial deal → humanity was the legal beneficiary, not investors Gone.. Today.. While jury selection was happening in the courtroom. Musk’s lawyers didn’t need to prove anything. OpenAI proved it themselves.

America Trembles as Transportation Secretary Announces Plans for Air Traffic Controllers to Lean on AI Tools​ https://futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/ai-air-traffic-duffy

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Reliable Robotics Raises $160M Ahead Of Autonomous Cargo Flights

New Funding Will Accelerate Development OfUncrewed Large Aircraft

​Reliable Robotics has announced $160 million in new funding to accelerate deployment and scale production of the Reliable Autonomy System (RAS) – the first Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifiable system enabling fully automated operation of an aircraft.​ https://www.aero-news.net/index.cfm?do=main.textpost&id=AA65CBB8-5C29-457E-A89B-C77EE685AFA3​

Senator Ron Johnson just revealed that Secretary Kennedy provided him with 11 MILLION pages of HHS documents on the COVID vaccine. What the documents exposed about the FDA is truly disturbing. JOHNSON: “We have now uncovered the fact that FDA officials knew in March of 2021 that their analytical system for the VAERS system, was completely inadequate, that it would MASK significant safety signals.”

​ “They had a different system that would, you know, produce this information unmasked.” “They presented that to top FDA officials, and they covered up.”

“They were 49 cases of extreme masking, resulting in 25 safety signals, including sudden cardiac death, ​Bell’s palsy, pulmonary infarction, very serious side effects.”

​ “And again, I said, I don’t I didn’t need a sophisticated system.” “I saw deaths per year go from a couple hundred to over 20,000 the year the vaccine came out in 2021.”​

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Meryl Nass MD remains vigilant on glyphosate legal liability: Those who work inside the Beltway have 2 chances this week to get pesticides a liability shield--Farm Bill vote in House next week and the Supreme Court hears oral arguments Monday: Monsanto v Durnell And the crooks in Congress are STILL lying about the liability shield: now calling it “regulatory certainty in the interstate marketplace.” Give your Congress critter a piece of your mind.​

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What is the most recent, independent evidence that glyphosate and the mixtures in which it is found, cause cancer? The Ramazzini Institute study.​ And the director of its Cancer research unit got fired after publication. Bayer/Monsanto appears to be up to its old tricks, even today.​

​John Klar, Yes, Glyphosate Is Harmful to Humans​ - The real science is damning.

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Environmental Working Group Sues EPA Over Glyphosate in Oats, Citing Risk to Children’s Health

The EPA is violating federal law by failing to respond to a petition about how current glyphosate levels in oats are putting children’s and babies’ health at risk, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. In 2018, two rounds of EWG-commissioned lab testing found widespread glyphosate contamination of foods containing oats, including popular children’s cereals.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/environmental-working-group-sues-epa-glyphosate-oats-risk-childrens-health/

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Monday rally in DC against RoundUp liability shield: At Vibrant ‘The People vs. Poison’ Rally, Resistance Galvanizes Against Bayer-Monsanto, Makers of Roundup

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Sleep with one eye open: Grassroots Opposition Sinks Bill to Limit Local Control Over Cell Towers — for Now

After facing opposition from local governments and health freedom advocates, and failing to garner enough support from Republican representatives, the House Committee on Rules postponed today’s scheduled vote on a bill intended to strip local governments of the authority to reject the installation of unwanted cell towers near homes, schools and parks in their communities.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cell-towers-bill-limit-local-control-grassroots-opposition/

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BREAKING: Top Fauci Advisor Indicted in First Criminal Prosecution Against a Senior COVID Official

David Morens criminally charged with hiding emails, destroying records, and evading transparency laws to shape the COVID “natural origins” narrative​

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Paul Marik MD points out that as well as genetic and carcinogenic contributions:Oncologists, It’s Time to Wake Up: Cancer Is a Metabolic Disease

Dr. Marik details anti-cancer effects of green tea, curry powder & more at the molecular level: Targeting Glycolytic Enzymes in Cancer Cells (Warburg Effect)

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COVID Vaccine Injury Program Paid for One Death in March, But Denials Still Top 98%

Overall, as of April 1, the Health Resources and Services Administration has compensated just 51 of 6,944 claims decided with the federal government’s Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. The death benefit paid in March was only the second death benefit CICP has paid out since the start of the pandemic. The program has denied 6,847 claims.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injury-program-paid-one-death-march-denials-still-top-98/

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“Climate-Change-Ready”: Gates Bets $5M on AI Crops for Poor Farmers — Critics Say It’s All About Profit and Control An artificial intelligence (AI) startup founded by Google and funded by the Gates Foundation has set its sights on developing “climate-resilient crops” — but some agricultural experts warn the technology is really designed to make small farms dependent on patented, privately owned technology.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-5-million-investment-ai-crops-poor-farmers-profit-control/

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Biotic Pump model co-originator, Climate Physicist Anastassia Makarieva explains how models pre-determine predictions, China at an Ecohydrological Crossroads, Part II: Common Assumptions When vegetation is assumed to affect water use but not air circulation, re-greening is predicted to reduce water yield by construction, regardless of what happens in the real world​

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Jessica Rose has a Spiritual Perspective: Beyond the Epstein Files: Designer Babies, Soul Transfer, and Why These Experiments Are Doomed to Fail Healing guilt, honoring unbreakable souls, and exposing the deeper spiritual stakes behind the Epstein files​

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Jessica Rose’s philosophical perspective on the nature of reality: Quantum superposition and free will​ - The ability to choose creates the known reality

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Elon Musk’s answer to why he’s still working, despite being worth over $800 Billion​ ​A short video outtake of Elon Musk explaining his own struggles as a teen and young man, regarding “the meaning of life”, “German philosophers not helping teenage depression”, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, “42”, and building a bigger universal consciousness of our species to find the bigger question, that our planetary consciousness may not be big enough to answer.​ I’m not at all confident that his bigger-is-better seeding of the universe with human minds is the “best” approach. ​

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Dedicated Earthling (pictured with edible terrestrial life-forms)

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