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Dr John, have a look at Patrick Wood's latest article on Hormuz. This explains the substitute financial and trade mechanisms that have been privately put in place.

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/boom-united-arab-emirates-exits-opec

The new stablecoin is linked to US treasuries, but I am not sure how this will affect the US standing if the petrodollar is superseded. Does this move disconnect nation states from transnational finance and fully privatise power?

Maybe you can comment on this point for me?

"The implications for the petrodollar are direct and unavoidable. OPEC membership carried an implicit obligation: price and settle oil through the dollar-denominated international banking system. By exiting OPEC and simultaneously holding a near-majority stake in a platform that tokenizes oil and settles transactions in USD1 stablecoins on a private blockchain, the UAE has constructed a petrodollar bypass — not a petrodollar replacement. USD1 is dollar-pegged. The dollar’s utility as a unit of account is preserved. What is eliminated is the institutional architecture that gives Washington leverage: the SWIFT network, the correspondent banking rails, the Federal Reserve pipeline through which dollar sanctions flow. You cannot sanction what does not route through your system."

Boom! United Arab Emirates Exits OPEC

The End Of The Petrodollar And The Rise Of IMEC

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/boom-united-arab-emirates-exits-opec

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