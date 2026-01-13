Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Lassley's avatar
William Lassley
8h

Seems like there should be plenty of excess money in America right now, after all the moves Trump and Musk have made. If all the DUMBS have mostly been cleared, shouldn’t there be a surplus of wealth found stashed down there? If the bankers are losing money because of silver, wouldn’t that help?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Day MD
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse... the year of the Revolution.

Look back 60 years over again you will find Revolutions.

This year will be worse than ever... be prepared... for they prepared for it.

I AM Fire Horse... I feel it... and I want it.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/2026-the-year-of-the-revolution

Donald Trump is under a Mind Control spell of the Jewish Occult.

Donald Trump just like Adolf Hitler before him is put into position by Nazi Jews who claim that they are their Moshiach.

Donald Trump does as his Jewish handlers tell him... just like Adolf Hitler.

And the USA will fall just like Nazi Germany if people don't rise against.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/adolf-trump-donald-hitler-and-the

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture