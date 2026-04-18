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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
3h

Hi Doc.

Is it me alone, or is today's news particularly noxious and alarming.

I want to reply to almost every link article (many of the links were broken) but... I can finally sum it up in two words, which stand for two ugly UkroJew Nazis who infiltrated the USSD and the CIA and perfectly represent the current threat and disease killing America - the Vindman Brothers.

They were insruemental in the Bolshevik Ukro Jew instigated impeachment and Russiagate attempt at a Color Revolution in the US.

I get even more confused when I realize that Trump is actually also them... or as close as it could get.

Is the game over for the US?

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1 reply by John Day MD
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
4h

Donald Trump sold his Soul for 30 silver Scheckels to the Devil Jews.

Now he has a silver tongue and speaks gibberish.

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