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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
1h

Nukes do not exist.

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1 reply by John Day MD
Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
11m

Perhaps the most game-changing event currently taking place in the USA is the actual robust criticism of US Administration, the Israeli State's funding by the USA and other things by leading US politicians.

It does appear to me that finally, a few chinks of light are appearing in the darkness of a conspiracy to fund jewish evil in the Middle East.

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