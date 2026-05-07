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Eleni Tsigantes's avatar
Eleni Tsigantes
1h

No Richard Medhurst? Or did I miss an edition?! :-))))

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Eleni Tsigantes's avatar
Eleni Tsigantes
1h

Non 'West' military analysts point out that the US military failure (as opposed to copious drug trafficking) in Afghanistan was due to its obsession with, and 100% reliance on, technology.

Far from seeing the AI takeover of our lives as unstoppable and inevitable I see the same obsession / blind grandiosity and foresee the same failure.

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