a-gent Roger W. Duelist's avatar
a-gent Roger W. Duelist
5h

John, do you know about the infamous Spanish "Doctor" Rodríguez Delgado?

https://rumble.com/v766mra-brain-implant-based-mind-control-and-participating-in-the-cias-mk-ultra-pro.html

That guy was very likely a Mason, and a eugenicist, he was on the "Republican" (Soviet) side during the Spanish Civil war, he went to prison and was freed (the dictator pardoned many "republicans" who repented and had some potential value for the new state) and then he went to Yale. That Yale thing, the skull and bones thing. Yep.

Always raping vital organs. That's all they do. Total pathological liars with a god complex.

All their crimes yield exactly zero improvements. Progressivism does not improve material conditions, rather it causes misery and despair, and then any material distraction or relief looks like a marvelous improvement. Huge swindle!

The myth of Theseus, Ariadne and the Minotaur is important in this "implantable" bullshit saga. In some variant of the myth, Ariadne is rejected by Theseus, tries to kill herself, and finally marries the god of wine, Dionysus, who in masonic legends is equated with both Jesus Christ and with Lucifer. Using contemporaneous mythology, both Ariadne and the Minotaur can be understood as failed experiments at creating hybrid super-soldiers.

Pro tip: every time we see gems or pearls mentioned in an old myth, we have to think about modern semiconductors and microprocessors and flash memory chips.

2 replies by John Day MD and others
Rhys Jaggar
5hEdited

Dr John

I have just had the rather ridiculous situation that a post that I can freely read in my email account is listed as 'adult content only' at your Substack site. When the effect of verifying ID involves granting your site permission to access my camera, rather than me just sending a picture I take myself, I'm not comfortable with the implications of how much longer your site will be able to access my computer. So I haven't continued with the ID verification.

It's yet more examples of 'the net' taking the piss where intrusive checks are concerned.

3 replies by John Day MD and others
