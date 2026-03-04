Dynamic Analysts,

​

Steve Hall​, Our understanding of what could be a catastrophic conflict between the West’s ruling neoliberals and Iran is missing the elephant in the room. Since deindustrialisation, Western economies were financialised and became dominated by networks of investors - the ‘creditor class’. The big players exert influence to the extent that they operate as a shadow-government behind elected politicians. Their income depends on wholesale privatisation of assets - existing and under development - as investment targets. Their ability to indebt individuals, households, companies and nations ensures a constant flow of free money, in the form of compound interest, into their bank accounts.​..

​..In ​the 14th century, European morality, customs and law shifted from sympathy for the debtor to discipline on behalf of the private creditor. By ​the 17th century, even the monarchs and the state were placed under that disciplinary regime as bond markets grew. This culture was, of course, exported to the US. This the core of the East-West clash - it rests on a fundamental cultural-economic disparity that determines the reproduction of class-structured wealth and power. Powerful Eastern nations such as China, Russia and Iran have their own ways of restricting and disciplining the investment banking system, which the Western creditor class cannot accept. The creditor class have been subjugating nations and funding wars for centuries. Schumpeter’s ‘creative destruction’ has a dark, violent kernel which he understated. They don’t care how many ways of life are disrupted, or how much infrastructure is destroyed - they make fortunes rebuilding it in the most tasteless styles and for the most crass purposes imaginable. They don’t care how many peasants and workers die, men, women, or children, because they regard us as inferior and dispensable. The Epstein network is little more than the creditor class’s entourage. The creditor class is our principal enemy and must be consigned to history’s dustbin. The production of money as investment must be brought under full public control.​ https://x.com/ProfHall1955/status/2028422698867511328

​

Putin & Bush talked at Bush’s Texas ranch November 15, 2001: Putin gives Bush a lecture about international terrorism as a fight for a redivision and control of global financial markets “by a new, young, aggressive financial Islamic capital” which is “trying to push away representatives of Jewish capital.” According to Putin, Osama bin Laden is just a leader in this struggle who was trying to “subjugate all others to his will.”​ https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/russia-programs/2026-01-07/bush-putin-transcripts-how-vladimir-putin-and-george-w

​

There is no path to profitability for AI or Data Centers: AI Debt Is Spiralling Out Of Control​ - The real threat of AI is to the economy.

​

More vulnerable infrastructure: Drone Strikes On Amazon Data Centers In Middle East Reveal Urgent Need To Defend AI For the first time in modern warfare, Iranian kamikaze drones struck commercial data centers in the Middle East operated by Amazon. This marks a major escalation in the targeting of civilian digital infrastructure.

​ Amazon wrote on its website that three Middle East data centers were hit by Iranian drones, causing widespread outages at Amazon Web Services facilities tied to the “ongoing conflict in the Middle East.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/drone-strikes-amazon-data-centers-middle-east-reveal-urgent-need-defend-ai

The unacceptable condition was peace: Oman’s Foreign Minister Said US-Iran Deal Was ‘Within Our Reach.’ Then Trump Started Bombing https://israelpalestinenews.org/oman-trump-admin-bombing/

​

Trump’s Strategy Is A High Risk-High Reward Gamble So, why did Trump do this now? Because there was a strike opportunity; reportedly, a U.S. fear of an Iranian missile launch; Iran was rearming - China was about to supply it with new advanced missiles; India’s Modi had just talked up an alliance with Israel; and above all as the attack on Iran is an essential part of his Grand Macro Strategy to retain 21st century hegemony vs a rising China.

​ We’ve previously explained that Chinese control of supply chains and rare earths is an U.S. Achilles’ heel. The logical response is to ensure the raw materials China relies on --where it cannot project hard power now and the U.S. can-- are in U.S. or U.S.-allied hands. That allows it to exert counter pressure to give it space to reindustrialise. Energy is the obvious candidate, and food is another.

​ This concept predicted the coup de main in Venezuela. The logic for Iran is clearer given it supplies China with much more energy that Venezuela did. Indeed, this leaves Russia as the main cheap oil vendor to China –strengthening Moscow’s hand in that partnership – but cuts off the flow of Shahed drones and ammunition that Iran was providing for the war in Ukraine. Equally, this latest action likely increases U.S. pressure on Moscow, or encourages further tactical outreach in an effort to isolate China. Is it a coincidence that Zelenskyy now says Putin has accepted the terms of a U.S. security guarantee for Ukraine?

​ There are parallel parts of the Trump plan in play. If Iran is flipped, it opens up the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) that ties India’s growing economy to the West’s via the Middle East’s energy - with no role for China and the Belt and Road initiative effectively subverted. This would be impossible to achieve if Iran continued to play spoiler. Still, the Trump strategy is a high risk-high reward gamble. There is no safety net if the US doesn’t manage to land this manoeuvre.

​ If we see quick regime change, even just via a changing of the revolutionary guard as in Caracas, Trumpism will be entrenched. Most U.S. voters will appreciate the win; oil prices will fall and stay low; and all Middle Power ‘strategic autonomy’ alternatives to US hard power will be revealed as an irrelevance. The Trump focus can then swing back to reindustrialisation and affordability as the midterm elections approach.

​ The huge ‘what if?’ would be China immediately escalating in Asia vs a depleted U.S. military. Beijing has substantial oil reserves while the U.S. doesn’t yet have large rare earths equivalents - and its industrial capacity is still in no state to challenge China​. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trumps-strategy-high-risk-high-reward-gamble

​

Thanks Wigs. What means “Europe” here? Old money? Analysts: The US is destabilizing the Middle East to economically destroy Europe. This is the opinion of analysts from the Telegram channel “Black Swan,” who commented on the situation on March 3.

​ Gas and oil prices are currently showing steady growth. Europe now faces an existential choice, a fundamental decision that will determine its future. “Yes, it’s possible to buy LNG and oil from the US at exorbitant prices. But that’s a dead end. Europe’s economy can’t handle it. If the EU doesn’t want that, it’s not too late to change its mind and begin negotiations with Moscow.​“​ – analysts clarified… ..Regarding Washington’s attempt to hurt Beijing with attacks on Tehran and to call into question Iranian oil shipments to China, this presents excellent opportunities for the Russians to deepen cooperation with the Chinese.

​ “Just like with New Delhi, given that the conflict in the Middle East has put many of India’s oil imports in question​.​”– analysts added.

​ At the same time, the prospects for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) are now appearing in a completely new light. Japan and South Korea can secure their own energy supplies from Russia, but to do so, they must stop dancing to the American tune.​ https://en.topcor.ru/69201-analitiki-ssha-destabilizirujut-blizhnij-vostok-dlja-jekonomicheskogo-unichtozhenija-evropy.html

​

John Helmer, ON THE BRINK OF ISRAELI NUCLEAR ATTACK ON IRAN — TRUMP JUST SAID SO The Israelis have been emphatic in Netanyahu’s meetings with Trumpin Miami and Washingtonthat they have no choice but to attack and will go nuclear if they judge it necessary — with or without Trump’s say-so.

​ TheAmericans replied that they would agree to attack and try to head off nuclear attack.

​ The Russians and Chinese have known all of this.They have concluded that if they tried to deter militarily the US-Israeli attack, it would go ahead anyway, and with nuclear weapons.Whether that was a Netanyahu bluff or not, President Putin believed there was reason not to issue an advance warning.We don’t know what President Xi Jinping thoughtof the nuclear war risk and what he thought of the reason for not issuing an advance warning.We know he didn’t.​ https://johnhelmer.net/on-the-brink-of-israeli-nuclear-attack-on-iran-trump-just-said-so/

​

Gilbert Doctorow, Russian State TV sees Russia threatened: What the Russians are saying about the Iran war: Iran is being destroyed, Trump is winning!

​

Make certain there is a war: Before Khamenei Killing, CIA Assessed He Would Likely Be Replaced by More Hardline Elements of the IRGC https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/01/before-khamenei-killing-cia-assessed-he-would-likely-be-replaced-by-more-hardline-elements-of-the-irgc/

Gold & Geopolitics, The story of the day is what Israel did to the Assembly of Experts in Qom.​ The Assembly of Experts is the 88-member clerical body constitutionally responsible for selecting Iran’s supreme leader. After killing Khamenei on Saturday, the logical next step in any “regime change” playbook would be to let the succession process collapse under its own contradictions. Let the factions fight. Let the moderates and hardliners tear each other apart.

Classic divide and conquer.

Instead, Israel bombed the building while they were counting the votes.“We wanted to prevent them from picking a new supreme leader”. - Israeli defence official to Axios

They struck the assembly in Qom while the body was in session. Iranian state media confirmed the building was flattened...

​..Trump had killed his own “very good choices” for Iran’s next leader in the opening strikes, and that Iran’s military units were operating mostly without central command. Today, Israel deliberately destroyed the constitutional mechanism for selecting a replacement. You killed the leader. You killed the people you wanted to replace him with. And now you bombed the room where the country’s legal process for choosing a successor was literally in session.

​ Who exactly are you planning to negotiate with?

This is either the most incompetent war strategy since... well, since Iraq. Or it’s deliberate. And if it’s deliberate, the implication is that the goal was never negotiation. The goal is permanent decapitation. Keep killing anyone who might consolidate power until there’s no coherent state left to resist. The problem is that Iran pre-authorised decentralised command specifically to survive this scenario. You’re not preventing resistance. You’re preventing surrender.​

​

Israel hacked security cameras, phones to track Khamenei - FT Israel spent years hacking Tehran’s traffic cameras and penetrating mobile phone networks to monitor the movements of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his security detail ahead of his assassination, the Financial Times reported, citing multiple current and former Israeli intelligence officials and other people familiar with the operation. Nearly all traffic cameras in Tehran had been hacked for years, with footage encrypted and transmitted to servers in Tel Aviv and southern Israel.​ https://www.iranintl.com/en/202603027711

​

Trump Says US Decapitated Iranian Leadership As They Ate Breakfast​

President Donald Trump said Monday the initial strikes targeting Iran killed dozens of Iranian leaders during a breakfast meeting with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. ​ https://dailycaller.com/2026/03/02/trump-us-decapitated-iranian-leadership-ate-breakfast/

Putin Decries ‘Cynical Murder’ Of His Friend Ayatollah Khamenei​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-decries-cynical-murder-his-friend-ayatollah-khamenei

​

Iran holds mass funeral for girls, staff killed in US-Israel school attack

Thousands gather in Minab for a mass funeral, chanting against the US and Israel after the school bombing. The attack took place on Saturday after the US and Israel announced joint strikes on Iran, marking the deadliest incident in the war against Tehran so far, targeting civilians.

​ Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday accused the US and Israel of killing the schoolgirls.

“These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds,” Araghchi wrote on X, alongside an image of newly dug graves.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/3/iran-holds-mass-funeral-for-girls-staff-killed-in-us-israel-school-attack

​

Iranian president decries US-Israeli attacks on schools, hospitals in Iran

‘The world must condemn it. I stand with my grieving nation. Iran will not remain silent or yield to these crimes,’ Pezeshkian says​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/iranian-president-decries-us-israeli-attacks-on-schools-hospitals-in-iran/3847086

​

US, Israel on Sunday targeted Natanz nuclear facility twice: Iran’s nuclear chief

In letter to Rafael Grossi, Mohammed Eslami urges International Atomic Energy Agency to condemn attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-israel-on-sunday-targeted-natanz-nuclear-facility-twice-irans-nuclear-chief/3847239

​

Gold & Geopolitics Daily Digest excerpts: Strait of Hormuz effectively closed. Lloyd’s List intelligence data: vessel transits down 81% on Sunday vs. the prior week... Only Iranian and Chinese ships reportedly passing... ..Western interceptor stockpiles in crisis. Rubio confirmed publicly: the US produces 6-7 Patriot interceptors per month. Iran produces 100+ missiles and launches up to 700 drones per day. Qatar and UAE reportedly begging Washington for interceptor replenishment and being stonewalled. US considering stripping THAAD/Patriots from South Korea... ..Qatar LNG shutdown. QatarEnergy officially ceased LNG production after drone strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City. Qatar is the world’s largest LNG exporter, roughly 20% of global supply. European TTF gas spiked +50% intraday. UK gas up 93% since war began.​.. ..Israel begins ground operations in Lebanon. IDF officially confirmed soldiers entered southern Lebanon as part of Operation “Roaring Lion,” positioning at border points. Lebanese army evacuated 50+ border positions. Hezbollah struck Israeli military base south of Haifa with drones/missiles... ..Iran’s attrition strategy appears to be working. Lord Bebo’s detailed breakdown is worth reading in full: Iran is running two simultaneous campaigns - a war on regional oil/gas trade via Hormuz, and a war of interceptor depletion via cheap drone/missile saturation. The math is brutal. CENTCOM’s released strike footage shows they’re hitting abandoned, already-fired launchers and broken trucks - field commanders can’t locate active Iranian missile forces. The strategy doesn’t require Iran to “win” in any conventional sense. Lord Bebo. Multiple sources corroborate. Confidence: HIGH.

​ Three F-15Es downed in Kuwait - the “friendly fire” narrative is falling apart. CENTCOM says Kuwaiti Patriot batteries shot them down. Multiple analysts (Armchair Warlord, Patricia Marins, Adam Cochran) independently concluded this is technically implausible​... Armchair Warlord’s specific theory: an Iranian fighter slipped into Kuwaiti airspace and used IR-guided missiles.​.. ..China providing targeting intelligence to Iran. Multiple sources note that MizarVision (Chinese commercial satellite startup, Hangzhou) published AI-annotated imagery of US forces at Prince Sultan Air Base in the days before strikes began. The US bases subsequently struck by Iran match the targeting data. Lord Bebo and Geroman both flag Chinese military cargo planes delivering weapons to Iran over the past two days.​.. ..Iranian drones now carry Russian Kometa jam-proof antennas. The drone that struck RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was found to contain a Russian “Kometa” GLONASS antenna module - the same system Russia uses to make Geran-2 drones nearly impervious to Ukrainian EW. This confirms a technology transfer loop: Iran supplied basic Shaheds to Russia, Russia returned the upgraded version. Dramatically changes the threat model.

Russian Guidance Chip With Western Parts Found In Iranian Drone That Hit UK Air Base In Cyprus​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/russian-guidance-chip-western-parts-found-iranian-drones-hit-uk-air-base-cyprus

​

Double-tap strike to maximize civilian deaths during Ramadan: As groups of families and others gathered Sunday evening at cafes around Niloofar Square—a middle-class area in eastern Tehran—after breaking their fast for Ramadan, a series of explosions struck the area, leveling several buildings and killing over 20 people, according to witnesses at the scene and later reports from local news sources.

​ Witnesses who spoke to Drop Site said two explosions hit the area—a smaller strike in the vicinity, followed by a larger one that devastated much of the neighborhood... ..As has been the case with nearly all of the bombings in Iran, it remains unclear whether this attack was carried out by the U.S. or Israel. Israel has used “double tap” strikes in Gaza, Lebanon, and elsewhere. In one prominent incident, the Israeli military killed 22 Palestinians, including five journalists, in a double tap strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in August. The U.S. repeatedly engaged in double tap strikes during the so-called “War on Terror” in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Yemen and, most recently, in a September 2025 attack on an alleged Venezuelan drug smuggling boat in the Caribbean.

​ Survivors of the Sunday attack at Niloofar Square described a similar pattern in which an initial bombing was followed by a much larger attack a short time later.

​ “One hit and it wasn’t that bad but when the second one hit, suddenly everything exploded. The windows all shattered. Whoever had hookahs were thrown to the floor,” Shahin said. “One of my friends whom I don’t know that well he was sitting here. His hookah was in his hands until the last moment. He was severed in half. Half of him was thrown to the side. I put him back together and placed him where he was. A piece of his brain was thrown here on the floor.”​

​

Meryl Nass MD, There are very serious laws of war. We and Israel are commiting war crimes. We are the terrorists today, not Iran. This is being done in our name, and we too may experience the consequences.

You are not allowed to attack civilian targets, period. It is a crime and those who select and bomb those targets deserve a court martial.

US-Israeli war on Iran rages, as 2 Gaza babies die of starvation – Not a ceasefire Day 142​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/us-israeli-war-on-iran-rages-as-2-gaza-babies-die-of-starvation-not-a-ceasefire-day-142/

Israeli arrest campaigns surge in February with increased targeting of women and children​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/02/358834/

Prisoners’ institutions: Israeli courts postpone sessions for Palestinian detainees indefinitely​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/167953?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

US B-2 Bombers Belatedly Authorized To Use British Bases To Hit Deep Inside Iran​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/us-b-2-bombers-belatedly-authorized-use-british-bases-hit-deep-inside-iran

​

I can still watch the video on this X post I downloaded, but the link is now dead. It shows small, apparently heat seeking missile, as would be fired from another airplane, chasing down the exhaust of an F-15 doing evasive maneuvers, then detonate right behind the plane, damaging it, and the 2 pilots ejecting. Iranian Missile’s Targeting American F15 in Kuwait: It wasn’t Friendly Fire ,Three American F 15 were destroyed by Iran last day. https://x.com/iranwarnroom/status/2028694702908953003

​ A Kuwaiti F/A-18 fighter jet was the cause of the accidental shootdown of three American F-15s on Sunday, according to WSJ. “One F/A-18 pilot launched three missiles against the U.S. aircraft, all 3 F-15E went down”​ https://xcancel.com/MenchOsint/status/2028998276087783677

More X: So he’s flat out telling us that we’re in a war with Iran because Israel forced our hand. This is basically the worst possible thing he could have said. @SecRubio: “The president made the very wise decision—we knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks​. https://x.com/MattWalshBlog/status/2028587163240071656

​ An Iranian missile has struck a luxury skyscraper in Bahrain reports suggest that this skyscraper is housing senior U.S. military command personnel. Bahrain officials have not yet released any statements.​ https://x.com/TheBritLad/status/2028422696682373275

​

Dubai just shut down. The busiest international airport on earth. Closed. Indefinitely. Dubai International and Al Maktoum International both suspended all operations on February 28 per official Dubai Airports statement. Over 280 flights canceled. 250 more delayed. The airspace that handles more international passengers than any hub on the planet went dark this morning because Iranian ballistic missiles were flying through it.​ https://x.com/shanaka86/status/2027727164364493003

Saudi Aramco Shuts Down Middle East’s Largest Refinery at Ras Tanura After Iranian Drone Strike​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Saudi-Aramco-Shuts-Down-Middle-Easts-Largest-Refinery-at-Ras-Tanura-After-Iranian-Drone-Strike/

Iran: We have nothing to do with the attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery, it was Israel​ https://en.topwar.ru/278749-iran-my-nikakogo-otnoshenija-ne-imeem-k-udaru-po-npz-saudi-aramco-jeto-izrail.html

​

Tass, Russia says: Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency According to the agency’s source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis​ https://tass.com/world/2095095

​

All the air defense missiles in the US are for Israel. “America has abandoned us” – Saudi official https://en.topwar.ru/278737-amerika-brosila-nas-saudovskij-chinovnik-v-jefire-telekanala-al-jazeera.html

The Kremlin does not say if they talked about Israeli false-flag attacks. Telephone conversation with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud During Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the leaders had a thorough discussion of the escalation in the Middle East resulting from the United States and Israel’s armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.​ http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/79245

​

Iran has not confirmed or denied the embassy attack: US Embassy in Riyadh, Omani port hit by drones; US base in Bahrain targeted Saudi Defence Ministry says a fire broke out at the embassy, while local media reported a drone attack on Oman’s Duqm port.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/3/us-embassy-in-saudi-capital-riyadh-hit-by-drones-fire-reported-ministry

​

Meryl Nass MD, Tucker Carlson unpacks many of the hidden forces affecting the war and the aftermath. Mossad agents discovered in two Gulf states attempting to bomb. Saudi Aramco bombed but Iran says it didn’t do it.​

​

Mossad’s ground operation and US military plans: Middle East conflict​ - US President Donald Trump has claimed that it is “too late” to negotiate with Iran​ https://tass.com/world/2095739

​

Hire moderate terrorists: Trump Floats Backing Anti-Tehran Insurgency As Alternative To US Boots On Ground https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-talks-kickstarting-anti-tehran-insurgency-place-us-boots-ground

Previously-owned and shopworn, but ready to go: CIA Moves To Arm Kurdish Forces To Foment Govt Collapse In Iran: Officials Trump tries to articular war justification: says if we have a little high oil prices, could be for a little while, but they will drop, and could even be below the levels before, but that he ‘had to’ act or else Iran would have ‘used nukes’. Claims Israel didn’t force America’s hand… ..IAEA’s Grossi says there has been no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb; Iran’s large stockpile of near-weapons grade enriched Uranium and refusal to grant IAEA full access are cause for serious concern​... ..Drone hits CIA station in Saudi Arabia, also reportedly a consulate in Dubai. WaPo: A suspected Iranian drone attack hit the CIA’s station in Saudi Arabia in what would amount to a significant symbolic victory for the Islamic Republic​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-opens-second-front-day-4-trumps-iran-war-irgc-refuses-back-down

​

Iran’s new missile tactics throw US, Israeli war planning into disarray Iran dramatically revamped its missile strategy after the June 2025 war. The past 24 hours have shown how: Immediate retaliation: Instead of waiting days or even hours, the IRGC began reciprocal strikes immediately. Initial US-Israeli attacks: 9:27-9:45 am. Iranian retaliation by 10 am.​ Regionwide, multi-front targeting: “Extensive missile and drone” attacks on 27 US bases, from Al Udeid Air Base, CENTCOM’s regional HQ, to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, home to the 5th Fleet, to sites in Jordan and Saudi Arabia where US forces amassed in recent weeks. Multiple waves (20 or more) against Israel, targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, the Golan Heights, etc. Clockwork launch: Instead of firing swarms of missiles and drones, predominantly at night, Iran has switched to 24-hour continuous launch, designed to physically and psychologically drain enemy defenses and sow shock among US regional allies. Overwhelming defenses: Footage from multiple locations shows Patriots firing frantically attempting to intercept Iranian projectiles, often failing to do so thanks to Iran’s time-tested strategy of pairing slower missiles designed to keep enemy air defenses busy with hypersonic Fattah-series missiles against priority targets. Urban strikes: Unlike past counterattacks, where Iranian Israel-facing social media kindly provided civilians with warnings on the city blocks or specific buildings that would be targeted, this phenomenon has not been seen this time around. Given the barbarity of the Israeli-US attack (decapitating Iran’s leadership, killing their family members, targeting a girl’s school, etc.), Iran may be forgiven for not ‘playing nice’ this time around. Precision urban attacks: Footage from the Gulf shows what looks like the deliberate targeting of certain buildings, like Dubai’s Fairmont The Palm hotel and the Burj Al Arab. Iranian media channels and OSINT sleuths suspect the attacks targeted sheltering US military personnel and/or clandestine CIA sites. Decentralized execution: The pace and fury of Iranian retaliation shows the IRGC was prepared for exactly the type of scenario that unfolded, with strikes proceeding despite severe blows to Iran’s political and military leadership.​ https://x.com/SprinterPress/status/2028071517095923922

​

There is now a circulating report claiming that 6 senior CIA officers were killed in the UAE after a precision strike hit a residence used by agency personnel in Dubai, with 2 others reportedly injured. The strike is described as part of the missile barrage launched by the IRGC yesterday.​ https://x.com/iwasnevrhere_/status/2028159859418398750

​

Iran’s intelligence aware of where Netanyahu holds his meetings — IRGC

Iran’s intelligence knows all the targets around the Islamic Republic, as well as Israeli and American targets, senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army Rahim Safavi said​ https://tass.com/world/2095659

​

U.S. Considers Relocating THAAD, Patriots to Middle East

South Korea-based systems may be moved amid prolonged U.S. military operation against Iran​ https://www.chosun.com/english/national-en/2026/03/03/OTCQNNDNORCHHG6Q5RB6YZ4NLA/

​

The first real signal of a war is not the missile. It is the price of exit. Tonight the ultra rich are paying up to £260,000 ($350,000) for a single private jet charter just to get out of the Gulf, because the normal map is gone.​ https://x.com/shanaka86/status/2028464980983472408

More Than 100,000 Britons Register for Help in the Middle East​ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c62drgzled6o

‘DEPART NOW’: US Tells Citizens To Flee Middle East, But Most Airspace Closed​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/depart-now-us-tells-citizens-flee-middle-east-much-airspace-closed

​

So far we’ve heard that although we killed the whole Iranian regime, this was not a regime change war. And although we obliterated their nuclear program, we had to do this because of their nuclear program. And although Iran was not planning any attacks on the US, they also might have been, depending on who you ask. And although we are not fighting this war to free the Iranian people, they are now free, or might be, depending on who seizes power, and we have no idea who that will be. The messaging on this thing is, to put it mildly, confused.​ https://x.com/MattWalshBlog/status/2028494055554871490

Some think the COVID “vaccines” and boosters gave ​Trump white-matter-dementia:​ ‘Peace President’ Breaks Record for Attacking the Most Countries​ https://dnyuz.com/2026/03/02/peace-president-breaks-record-for-attacking-the-most-countries/

​

Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Trump Is An Utter Disgrace To Our Nation - He Lied To Us’ Columbia University economics professor Jeffrey D. Sachs appeared on Judge Napolitano’s ‘Judging Freedom’ podcast Monday, where he railed against the US-Israeli attack on Iran and the ‘CIA-led security state,’ calling President Donald Trump a ‘disgrace to our nation’ because ‘he lied to us.’​ ... ..“This is a long-term plan. This is a Mossad CIA plan for American control of the Middle East and Israeli military hegemony in the Middle East that has been underway since 1996,” Sachs said. “This is madness. This is murderous delusion.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/jeffrey-sachs-trump-utter-disgrace-our-nation-he-lied-us



​ The UAE will run out of water. People are already panic buying water, the smart ones at least. Tap water isn’t drinkable. Bottled water has to be shipped in. The airways are closed. The sea (Hormuz) is closed. Nothing is coming in. It’s the desert. Temperatures can rise up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 degrees Celsius) with 100% humidity. The government has instructed people not to panic buy, which means they know they will run out of water.​ https://x.com/Partisangirl/status/2028455701933387893

Ship insurers cancel war risk cover due to Iran conflict​ https://www.engineeringnews.co.za/article/ship-insurers-cancel-war-risk-cover-due-to-iran-conflict-2026-03-02

​

World At War: Iranian Warship Reportedly Sunk Off Sri Lanka In Submarine Attack Reuters reports that Iran’s Navy Mowj-class frigate Dena was sunk by a US submarine off Sri Lanka’s Indian Ocean coast. According to a source in Sri Lanka’s navy and defense ministry, the submarine attack left 32 personnel rescued by Sri Lankan authorities, while 101 remain missing.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/world-war-iranian-warship-reportedly-sunk-sri-lanka-submarine-attack

Trump Announces US To Cover Insurance For All Ships Traveling Through Gulf, Will Provide US Navy Escorts​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/oil-tumbles-trump-floats-insurance-tankers

Spain Risks Wrath of Trump After Denying US Forces Permission to Use Jointly Operated Bases to Attack Iran​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/03/spanish-government-infuriates-trump-by-denying-us-permission-to-use-jointly-operated-bases-to-attack-iran.html

​ Indian authorities crackdown on protests in Kashmir

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in India-controlled Kashmir to protest and mourn the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.​ Demonstrations took place in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Pulwama and Kargil.

Protesters carried black flags and portraits of Khamenei, chanting anti-America and anti-Israel slogans...

..Support for Khamenei in Kashmir is across the board, with Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq of the Jamia Masjid issuing a condemnation of his killing and calling for a strike in Kashmir on Monday.

​ In Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, there were significant protests as well, with unconfirmed reports that a UN office was set alight.

The Jammu and Kashmir government in India-controlled Kashmir called for the closure of all educational institutions for the next two days.

Kashmir has a centuries-old cultural and linguistic connection with Iran, and was known as “Little Iran” as a result of the scale of influence.​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/indian-authorities-crackdown-protests-kashmir

At least 22 people killed in Pakistan as protesters try to storm US Consulate​ https://apnews.com/article/pakistan-protesters-attacked-us-consulate-karachi-iran-a3cc0c3c6f126cc54a657f61d312a203

‘They’re Not MAGA’: Trump Remarks On Tucker Carlson And Megyn Kelly’s Iran Criticism​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/theyre-not-maga-trump-remarks-tucker-carlson-and-megyn-kellys-iran-criticism

​ More Bark Than Bite: Kaine’s War Powers Resolution Is An ‘Imminent’ Failure​

We now have a glimpse of the War Powers Resolution promised by Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.), which is reportedly scheduled for a vote in the Senate today or Wednesday. The resolution purportedly ends all combat operations against Iran … until you reach the very end where there is a hole that you could drive a combat task force through.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/more-bark-bite-kaines-war-powers-resolution-imminent-failure



​ Netanyahu’s son ‘highly vulnerable target’ while living in Miami as he dodges IDF reserve

Benjamin Netanyahu’s 34-year-old son Yair has been living in Miami while Israeli soldiers mobilize, sparking outrage among troops and security warnings from experts​ https://www.the-express.com/news/world-news/200816/netanyahu-son-IDF-Iran-war

​The war you need to bring Jesus back... Israel launches Bible study program targeting US evangelicals https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-launches-bible-study-program-targeting-us-evangelicals/

Qatar’s LNG Blackout Just Broke the Global Gas Market​ https://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/Qatars-LNG-Blackout-Just-Broke-the-Global-Gas-Market.html

Russia Says Ukrainian Drone Boat Blew Up Shadow LNG Tanker In Mediterranean​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/tankers-burn-strait-hormuz-mediterranean-sea-amid-spillover-war-risks

Ocean lines flee Strait of Hormuz as Iran targets Persian Gulf ports​ - Tankers anchor as critical crude oil route shuts down​ https://www.freightwaves.com/news/ocean-lines-flee-strait-of-hormuz-as-iran-targets-persian-gulf-ports?oly_enc_id=7576E4150945E5B

China Panics, Urges Ceasefire To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz As Beijing Is Addicted To Cheap Iranian Crude​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-panics-urges-ceasefire-reopen-strait-hormuz-beijing-addicted-cheap-iranian-crude

​

[Not yet] Andrew Korybko, What Are The Prospects Of Putin Mediating An End To The Iran War? Russia is the only country in the world that’s on decent terms with Iran, the US, Israel, and the Gulf Kingdoms, thus making Putin the only person who could potentially mediate an end to the war.​

​ Russia offers India a helping hand with energy supplies amid Gulf crisis

With tensions in West Asia threatening global oil supplies, Russia has offered to step in with energy support for India, as per a Russian source quoted by Reuters.​ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/gulf-crisis-russia-willing-help-india-energy-supplies-oil-prices-us-deal-iran-2877148-2026-03-03

​ ​

Act of War or ​Piracy? ‘Russian shadow fleet’ tanker seized in Belgian-French North Sea raid

The ship, which is on the European Union’s sanctions list, is now being escorted to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.​ https://news.sky.com/story/russian-shadow-fleet-tanker-seized-in-belgian-french-north-sea-raid-13513905

Jim Rickards: “Cuba’s Next” After Iran Strikes​ https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2026-03-02/jim-rickards-cubas-next-after-iran-strikes-why-10000-gold-locked-accelerating

​

Caribbean countries pledge humanitarian support for Cuba amid rising tensions with US

Disagreement among Caricom members hampers unified response on Cuban sovereignty and US intervention in the region​ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/28/caribbean-countries-pledge-humanitarian-support-for-cuba-amid-rising-tensions-with-us

Bug? Feature? Zelensky Warns Iran War Could Starve Ukraine Of Critical US Arms​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelensky-warns-iran-war-could-starve-ukraine-critical-us-arms

​

Macron to set out how France’s nuclear arms could protect Europe

Paris (France) (AFP) – France will on Monday unveil how it could use the European Union’s only atomic arsenal to protect the continent in an unstable world, with Russia becoming increasingly aggressive and the United States turning away.​ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20260302-macron-to-set-out-how-france-s-nuclear-arms-could-protect-europe

​

[Rothschild-Paris banker] Macron Throws Out French Nuclear Policy Over Russia And China Threats President Emmanuel Macron on Monday broke several decades of French nuclear taboos, promising to increase the country’s arsenal and positioning France for a lead role in European security. Macron also called for the deployment of French nuclear capable aircraft to allied nations (which could potentially include Ukraine). The new policies are some of the most significant changes in French nuclear doctrine since the end of the Cold War.

​ “Today, a new phase in French deterrence may therefore be taking shape. We are embarking on what I would call forward deterrence,” the French president said... ..French political analysts note that Macron and his leftist political compatriots may be attempting to lock France into military action before the next presidential elections in 2027, so that new leadership will be unable to reverse course. In other words, conservatives in France are gaining significant ground due to mass immigration issues and the leftist establishment is hoping to embed military forces in Ukraine before they lose power in government.

​ Macron argued to qualify nuclear proliferation in his speech while standing at a podium in front of a nuclear submarine. The statements came off as empty posturing, but the implications are still broad.

​ “Whoever wants to be free must be feared. Whoever wants to be feared must be strong...To be free, we have to be feared.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/macron-throws-out-french-nuclear-policy-over-russia-and-china-threats

​

France’s nuclear ‘renaissance’ faces uncertainty amid uranium crunch

France’s new multi-annual energy plan doubles down on nuclear power, but questions over uranium supply amid Niger’s coup and China’s rise are threatening President Emmanuel Macron’s “nuclear renaissance”.​ https://www.rfi.fr/en/france/20260301-france-s-nuclear-renaissance-faces-uncertainty-amid-uranium-crunch

Starmer to be accused of ‘crimes against humanity’ in legal challenge to Chagos deal​ https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/starmer-accused-crimes-against-humanity-161037082.html

Trump Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ by Starmer For Blocking Use Of Diego Garcia For Iran Strikes​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-says-hes-disappointed-starmer-blocking-use-diego-garcia-iran-strikes

​

Bill Pervs Out Over Epstein Memories, Hillary Goes Berserk, And They Both Lied: Top Viral Moments From Clinton Depositions Bill Clinton Smirks While Flipping Through Epstein Photos; The #1 clip on the entire internet: Bill casually thumbs through old pictures with Jeffrey Epstein, nodding and smiling - until his lawyer lunges in and yanks them away...

..Bill Explains the Hot Tub Photo from the Epstein Files; Lawmakers press Clinton on a specific photo of him in a hot tub with Epstein associates. His awkward answers and body language have everyone talking...

..Bill Says He Felt “Closer” to Ghislaine Maxwell Than Epstein Because She Was ‘good friends with Evelyn Rothschild and his wife, Lynn.’ ...

..Hillary’s Full “I’m Done” Table-Pounding Meltdown; After learning Rep. Lauren Boebert leaked a photo of her testimony, Hillary explodes, pounds the table, screams “I’m done with this!” and storms out threatening contempt...

..Hillary Goes Berserk and Slams the Table at Rep. Nancy Mace; Hillary loses it during a heated exchange with Nancy Mace over an Epstein invite to a private 2016 fundraiser. Repeated table-slamming and yelling ensues...

..Hillary Triggered by Pizzagate Questions; Rep. Lauren Boebert asks Hillary straight-up about Comet Ping Pong, Podesta emails, and the “Life Insurance” file on Weiner’s laptop. Hillary and her lawyers immediately go off the record and freak out.​.. ..Bill Clinton Emphatically Denies Ever Visiting Epstein’s Island; Pressed on Virginia Giuffre’s claims and diary references, Bill declares under oath: “I have never been on his island. Period.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-pervs-out-over-epstein-memories-hillary-goes-berserk-and-they-both-lied-top-viral

​

European Commission Wants Your Free Speech. X Is In the Way Last week, Elon Musk’s X launched a landmark legal challenge against a $140 million fine issued by the European Commission last December under the Digital Services Act, an EU censorship law. The case was filed at the General Court of the EU, which hears high-stakes challenges to EU regulatory and enforcement actions.

​ The commission claims the fine, the first to be issued under the DSA, was for alleged transparency and procedural breaches, all of which X denies. But the real reason the company was targeted is clear: X is a ​[cough, MOSTLY] free speech platform, and Elon Musk refuses to implement online censorship in the EU and around the world.​ https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2026/03/02/european_commission_wants_your_free_speech_x_is_in_the_way_153890.html

​

Electricity prices could triple after a few years: Houston Chronicle examines risks of Blackstone’s proposed TXNM takeover https://pestakeholder.org/media_coverage/houston-chronicle-examines-risks-of-blackstones-proposed-txnm-takeover/

Jessica Rose Ph.D. on operationalizing quantum-entanglements: Quantum Repeaters: Overcoming Loss for Long-Distance Entanglement Just think of it like never falling out of love no matter far apart you are.​

​

BREAKING STUDY: Living Near a Cell Tower Linked to White Blood Cell Elevation Comparable to Smoking

24% of residents living within 60 meters of a tower had abnormally high immune cell counts and over 50% of heavy phone users had abnormal immune cell counts — a signal of biological stress.​

​

Meryl Nass MD, Trump administration asks Supreme Court to back Bayer again, aided by [DOJ] officials who came from Bayer’s law firms How much of the Executive branch and its agencies has industry already purchased?​

​

Let’s brain-chip “sleepy Joe” and see what he can do: Trump Signed a Directive to Accelerate 6G Deployment to Operate “Implantable Technologies”

Newly developed AI brain chips known as the Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) will merge human consciousness with AI — a dangerous path to dystopia.

Unchipped Peace Bicyclist

Leave a comment