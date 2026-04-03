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Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
2d

The major issue is not diesel, but fertilizer. This because any chemist could know that diesel engines can be modified to run on ethanol, a blend, or dual.

Ethanol can be made via fermentation, not just of corn. Plenty articles on the issue,

CONVERSION OF A DIESEL ENGINE FOR ETHANOL OPERATION

https://trid.trb.org/view/197179

https://djkriozere.medium.com/how-to-convert-a-diesel-engine-to-run-on-ethanol-568a002bb66f

https://www.academia.edu/99513749/Conversion_of_Turbocharged_Diesel_Engine_to_Operate_Solely_with_Hydrous_Ethanol

IOW An opportunity to do something worthwhile and constructive for creative people who don't agree being thrown under the bus by a club of gangsters.

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
2d

I enjoyed the article Doc. You covered most of it. I'm still torn between the fact they might all be in on this together. Is this just another act in collasping society? Definitely killing off more of the population.

I suppose I will find out eventually.

Totally off topic like you water tank photo. I see you are getting ready.

Make some sort of prefilter on the tank opening. A fine screen sock will work. Something you can pull out and clean regularly. I have done rain caption tanks for decades. I would also suggest you put another water valve 25cm a foot above the existing. Use the Lower to empty sediments into your garden. The higher one to use for clear water that requires less filtration.

Just a personal observation before it's filled with water. One last thought is perhaps invest in a smaller over flow tank if this one fills up on you.

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