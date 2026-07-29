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Unabridged Mind's avatar
Unabridged Mind
8h

I'll never forget how graphic the white, rubbery, vessel-filling clots were (not blood clots since they weren't made of blood) in the documentary "Died Suddenly".

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1 reply by John Day MD
Paul Snyders's avatar
Paul Snyders
10h

Excellent harvest of sources.

Glad that you're scanning Doctrow also, he gets a LOT of flack (quite unfairly, mostly for his professorial temperament) and is sometimes wrong (like all of the indy talking-head set), but his balancing reason (and very close attention to telling details we mostly don't see at all) are a much needed balance, represented by too few (his insistence and insight helped me clearly articulate a cautionary note in my own latest).

Also - yeah, holy crap is the implosion in Asian markets ever a tsunami heading directly our way - and we're still selling beach towels and ice-cream, instead of battening hatches and running for hills! (Opening sequence from Jaws?)

Plus - truly crazy making deluge of new hard data on the medical madness front of late - so much it's actually hard to keep up! (Darpa knowing 'mectin was effective and curative in 2020 just completely messes me up, doubly so for my less cynical Mrs).

Cheers for bringing so many things together in one place!

And please can Fauci's fraudulent sainthood finally be pierced, very publically, and sharpish? This is really getting so frustrating (hurting millions, and discrediting millions more). We need that one clear win, before we can even start to try for general sanity. (can't define crazy without a baseline of sanity to refererence)

Cheers, John, you are doing Yeoman's work!

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