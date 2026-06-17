Rushing to Work,

Why has the US armed and backed Israel unconditionally since the Johnson administration and the 1967 war? Even Israel having gotten a nuclear weapon under Johnson, doesn’t explain it adequately.

The state of Israel got legal and funding cut-outs from the US that paid it to bribe and coerce elected representatives since the Johnson administration. The kickbacks-for-treason arrangement snowballed to the point where non-captured US representatives are now an openly-hunted minority.

Now facing immediate threat is the “American way of life”, based upon cheap fuel for transportation heating, electrical generation and industrial production. The Trump Administration has walked right up to an economicprecipice and decided not to step over it in support of Israel, ahead of midterm elections in November. US elections are to be preceded by Israeli elections in September, where “AI-Netanyahu” is getting its eyes chewed out by the other rats without mounting the effective, offensive-defense, that meat-Netanyahu always seemed to perfom capably.

This places Israeli politics in the position of throwing AI-Netanyahu under the bus for being too soft on Iran and Palestinians in Gaza and Lebanon, while the world is maximally disgusted with Israel’s genocidal hubris.

Trump’s ratings in Israel have fallen from very favorable to notably unfavorable in the past couple of weeks, ever since the US did not expend air-defense missiles to defend Israel from a justified retaliatory attack by Iran. Refusing to share with Israel the details being negotiated in the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran added alarm to the outrage and indignation. Israeli political rhetoric is now to attack Iran relentlessly and to force a regime-change without US help. That would seem to necessitate Israeli nuclear attacks, unless I am missing something very big.

Iran would be unbound, I would guess, and able to retaliate against Israeli violations of the agreement by directly striking Israeli targets, including Israel’s small and vulnerable electrical power grid. Iranian hypersonic ballistic missiles could turn Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor into a huge dirty-bomb, as is well known.

How far would Israeli leaders proceed with such a murder-suicide strategy? What would Russia, China, and even the US allow? I am also left wondering where Rothschild interests might actually stand on this. They have reportedly been at odds with Likud policies since before October 7, 2023.

Simplicius lacks nuance and tact here: US Finally Capitulates with ‘Memorandum’ of Surrender The US has finally capitulated in its disastrously failed war against Iran, reportedly drafting a memorandum of understanding which is highly favorable to the Islamic Republic, and gains as concession nothing more than the promise that “Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons”—a position Iran had already long held.​.. ..The most explosive detail is the alleged $300 billion “reconstruction fund” that Iran will be entitled to once the deal is sealed... ..They claim it’s not a reparations program, yet the official name of the fund is the ‘Reconstruction and Development Fund’.It appears to revolve aroundregional entities—both corporate and governmental—providing credit lines, direct financing, etc., to Iran. As can be seen above, overhalf of the fund is claimed to be already committed.

​ Some Americanpropaganda pundits had claimed that this fund is being pulled from Iran’s frozen assetsabroad, but Reuters begs to differ, citing that as an entirely separate negotiating track... ..Iran always held all the cards, and maintained total escalation dominance. This caused all other hostile actors to repeatedly scramble for various secret deals and concessions of appeasement as tithe or tribute to the Iranian overlords... ..And the chief of those consequences, according to experts who have been growing increasingly panicked these past two weeks, was that the US’s SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) and Cushing, OK crude inventories had been heading toward rock bottom levels. Experts warned thatbelow ~20 million barrels or so, the Cushing storage infrastructure begins to severely malfunction, with pipelines losing pressure.​.. ..Iran called Trump’s bluff and won. Trump tried to pretend that the US could play the long game in “blockading” Iran until storage at Kharg and elsewhere began to overflow—but instead, it was the US that was edging toward economic catastrophe and Trump was finally forced to blink when he realized that Iran wasn’t going to lose this game of Chicken.

​ The prevailing narrative is now that Iran has gained the ultimate trump card, arguably bigger than obtaining nuclear weapons: the ability to control the Strait of Hormuz at will from this point forward.​.. ..Now Iran has even achieved something else: creatinga deeper fracture between the US and Israel. Trump was finally forced to scold Netanyahu several times over the Lebanon issue, with Trump’s approval rating in Israel now diving overnight by a reported 23%.​.. ..Will this new “peace deal” and memorandum last? Likely not if Israel has anything to say about it. Netanyahu and his cronies have already announced that Israel will not be withdrawing from Lebanon and have strongly hinted that they will refuse to honor Hezbollah and Lebanon’s inclusion in the deal.

​ Iran’s own Khorasan paper claims that the peace deal is only postponing the apocalyptic “final battle” which awaits.​

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MoU signing could be As Early As Today​ - Trump Says Will “Drop Bombs” If Bad Final Deal​ 14-Point US-Iran Draft Deal Released, Set For Friday Signing Another factor could be the political pressure on the White House to release the text of the MOU.

The source familiar with the discussions claimed it was Iran that demanded the text not be published until the formal signing, and denied the White House was responding to political pressure.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/read-14-point-us-iran-draft-deal-set-friday-signing

Cushing Stocks Crash To ‘Tank Bottoms’, Seasonally Lowest Since 2005; SPR Sees Another Huge Drain​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/cushing-stocks-crash-tank-bottoms-seasonally-lowest-2005-spr-sees-another-huge-drain​

Trump Admits US Was Weeks Away From “Running Out Of Reserves” When Iran Deal Struck Bloomberg published the text of the 14-point draft MoU, offering the clearest look yet at the proposed trade: de-escalation and sanctions relief for Iran, in exchange for a ceasefire across all fronts, commitments on shipping access, and a broader nuclear deal to be finalized by the end of summer... Bloomberg noted that some of the wording could be different between the English and Persian versions.

​ Below is the text of the 14-point draft MoU:

​ 1. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and undertake that from now on they will not launch any hostile action against each other, and will refrain from the threat or use of force against each other. The final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article and the remaining Articles

​ 2. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs

​ 3. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent

​ 4. Immediately upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the United States Lift the naval blockade and prevent any interference or obstruction against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and restore traffic within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity; the traffic of ships shall be proportional to the pre-war volume of traffic on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement

​ 5. Upon signing this Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take steps to ensure that the movement of merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa is resumed within 30 days to the pre-war volume, taking into account the need for the removal of technical obstacles and the neutralization of mines by Iran.

​ 6. The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, While ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days.

​ 7. The United States commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement, all types of sanctions currently facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary.

​ 8. The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States have agreed that the fate of enriched material and the fate of all other mutually agreed nuclear-related issues, including Iran’s nuclear needs, will be adequately addressed in a final agreement; the final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article.

​ 9. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that, pending a final agreement, they will maintain the status quo: Iran will maintain the status quo on its nuclear program, and the United States will not impose new sanctions on Iran or strengthen its forces in the region.

​ 10. The United States undertakes that immediately after the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and until the date of the lifting of sanctions, the United States Treasury Department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives, and all related services, including banking, insurance, transportation, and the like.

​ 11. The United States undertakes that, in light of the progress of negotiations towards a final agreement, frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be released and made fully available. These funds, whether held in the master account or transferred, will be used for any final beneficiary payment determined by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be fully available for use. The United States undertakes to issue all necessary permits and licenses on this basis.

​ 12. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that an implementation mechanism will be established to oversee the successful implementation of and future commitment to the Final Agreement.

​ 13. Following the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and upon receipt of assurances regarding the commencement of implementation of Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this Memorandum of Understanding, and the continued implementation of these steps, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will enter into negotiations for a Final Agreement solely with respect to the remaining Articles.

​ 14. The final agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the UN Security Council

​ Based on the text above, the first take of the MoU appears to be front-loaded economic relief for Tehran in exchange for a ceasefire, a nuclear freeze, and commitments to negotiate hard topics, such as the nuclear program, at a later date.

​ Who Stands To Benefit:

​ Tehran benefits most directly because it gets economic oxygen, oil waivers, frozen funds, sanctions relief language, and reduced US military pressure in the region.

​ Hezbollah and Iran-aligned actors also benefit if “all fronts, including Lebanon” locks in a ceasefire that constrains Israeli operations.

And, of course, the global economy because global shippers benefit if Hormuz reopens and war risk premiums in crude oil collapse.

​ The Gulf states benefit if the conflict ends because energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz will resume. A report on Tuesday said that QatarEnergy was planning to ramp up LNG production in the coming months.

​ Where is Leverage Lost:

The US loses some coercive leverage once the Hormuz blockade ends, oil waivers are granted, and asset-release mechanisms begin.

​ Israel loses freedom of action if the agreement binds the Lebanon front and limits further strikes.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/read-14-point-us-iran-draft-deal-set-friday-signing

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Trump Invokes Defense Production Act As US Moves To Rebuild Weapons Stockpiles The Trump administration is seeking a major increase in defense spending while simultaneously using executive authority to accelerate weapons production, reflecting growing concern over U.S. munitions inventories after the war with Iran, according to NBC.

​ Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Senate Republicans this week to rally support for a proposed $350 billion defense package, much of which would be directed toward replenishing missile and weapons stockpiles.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trump-invokes-defense-production-act-us-moves-rebuild-weapons-stockpiles

First Iranian Oil Moves Past U.S. Blockade Ahead of Deal Signing​ https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/First-Iranian-Oil-Moves-Past-US-Blockade-Ahead-of-Deal-Signing.html

Big Oil Tankers Abruptly U-Turn Toward Hormuz Ahead Of US-Iran Peace Deal Signing​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/big-oil-tankers-abruptly-u-turn-toward-hormuz-ahead-us-iran-peace-deal-signing

Hardline Israeli Politicians Livid Over Iran Deal, Want Netanyahu Out So They Can Do ‘Real Regime Change’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hardline-israeli-politicians-livid-over-iran-deal-want-netanyahu-out-so-they-can-do​

Sign(s) Here, Here, And Here​, By Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank Iran is saying they got everything they wanted, and there are signs of that. Weeks ago, it was floated Iran would receive a $300bn reconstruction fund, a fanciful idea for a country that lost the war. However, it’s true - though the GCC will pay for it. Some see that behind IRGC rhetoric this could be a perestroika moment, e.g., if US firms win big contracts. Or it could just be the US making the GCC give Iran $300bn.

​ There is shock and fury in Israel at the deal, which they don’t have the details of either, and the prospect of having their hands tied against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. PM Netanyahu is taking a political hit ahead of elections he was already behind in the polls in.

​ We also aren’t hearing anything about regime change anymore; or ballistic missiles; or Iran’s proxies; and Trump has watered down his ‘nuclear dust’ demands so that Iran can down-blend its 60% highly enriched uranium to a civilian level under supervision.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/signs-here-here-and-here

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Will this be enacted? Cooperation without Oversight: The United States–Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative The“United States–Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative” in the House–drafted National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027, or FY2027 NDAA, seeks to accelerate the US–Israel defense technology partnership, including technology sharing, coproduction of weapons systems, and bilateral research and developmentacross multiple domains of warfare, including biotechnology, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, cyberwarfare, and more.1Notably, the cooperation initiative(previously known as Section 224 and subsequently Section 219) would direct the secretary of defense to designate an executive agent, or EA, to expand integration of the US and Israeli defense industrial sectors.2

​ The EA authority makes this provision significantly different from existing defense tech cooperation agreements with other allied nations. EA authority takes precedence over the authority of the other Department of Defense, or DoD, component heads per DoD Directive 5101.01, meaning that the EA would be able to overrule determinations by other DoD agencies such as the Defense Technology Security Administration, or DTSA, which manages risks from the international transfer of defense technology and critical information.3

​ The dangers of this structure go beyond the bias introduced by the EA structure into defense procurement processes.The measure risks tethering the US military to its Israeli counterpart technologically and making it difficult to uproot should conditions change.4Analysts have also raised concern that the initiative may make US military aid to Israel more opaqueby transforming assistance into cooperation, thereby sheltering the security relationship from regular congressional votes and oversight.​ https://quincyinst.org/research/cooperation-without-oversight-the-united-states-israel-defense-technology-cooperation-initiative/#

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It is odd that the contents being shared by NYT reporters are not favorable to Israel, while the Trump Admin decries the spying: White House Suspects NY Times Reporters Have Situation Room Recordings https://www.zerohedge.com/political/white-house-suspects-ny-times-reporters-have-situation-room-recordings

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Trump And Iran Sign MOU Deal Ahead Of Schedule​ -​ The US and Iran have remotely signed their memorandum of understanding to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz ahead of schedule, and the agreement is now in effect, Axios reports.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/read-14-point-us-iran-draft-deal-set-friday-signing

Tuesday, Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-16 Three hard deltas overnight: the BoJ hiked to 1% (first time since 1995)without adding JGB purchases, SpaceX briefly touched a $3T market cap in after-hours and passed Microsoft, and theIran-US deal firmed up for a Friday Geneva signing while the Strait of Hormuz stayed empty on the water despite “let the oil flow.” Everything else — Russia grinding through Konstantinovka, the Lebanon ceasefire fraying, the AI-capex debt machine — is continuation, but the oil crash colliding with a 43-year-low SPR is the structural story under all of it... ..B-52 crash kills 8 at Edwards — amid a strange week of military aviation losses

The Air Force confirmed 8 aboard, “not survivable” (sentdefender); Rand Paul mourned eight service members on a test mission (SenRandPaul). It capped a cluster — Russian Tu-22M3, USMC F/A-18, Pakistani trainer — all down within days (Lord Bebo).

​ The ugliest footnote: Israeli Telegram channels reportedly celebrating the American deaths (”we just started, dear Americans”) per DD Geopolitics — landing the same day Israel’s cabinet publicly disowned Trump’s deal.​

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Wednesday, Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-17 Big day, not a grind: the full US-Iran MOU text leaked and reads as near-total US capitulation, with a Friday signing in Switzerland — and “all fronts, including Lebanon” is the landmine, because Israel is still bombing south Lebanon and Hezbollah says no Israeli withdrawal means no final deal. ​ Markets ran with it: crude crashed below $80 (WTI ~$75-76, -25% on the month) even as physical inventory data screams the opposite, semis dumped ~6% after Microsoft balked at an Oracle cloud deal, the BoJ hiked to 1% (first time since 1995), and SpaceX blew past Microsoft to become the world’s 4th-largest company. On the ground, Konstantinovka and Lyman are both falling. FOMC under new chair Warsh lands today.​.. US-Iran MOU to be signed Friday in Switzerland; leaked text ends the war “on all fronts” including Lebanon. Multiple independent leaks converged: a 12-point version(MarioNawfal), a 14-point Al Arabiya copy (no_itsmyturn), and Barak Ravid’s key points (ShaykhSulaiman).Terms: immediate lifting of the naval blockade, immediate oil-sale sanctions waivers, $300B reconstruction fund, frozen assets released, US force withdrawalwithin 30 days of a final deal, Iran reaffirms it will never build nukes but keeps its program status quo… ​..Iran deal: Lebanon is the breaking point, and Trump just turned on Netanyahu

The “all fronts, including Lebanon” clause is the live wire. Hezbollah says Iran won’t sign a final deal unless Israel withdraws from Lebanon (Lord Bebo); FM Araghchi calls continued Israeli occupation or strikes a violation of the MoU (ShaykhSulaiman).

​ And Israel is still firing: 4 killed in separate strikes on south Lebanon Tuesday (DeItaone), IDF artillery on multiple towns (AMK_Mapping_), drone strike in Ansariyeh (ILRedAlert).

​ Trump publicly rebuked Israel — “fighting Hezbollah too long,” “too many people are being killed,” “you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time” (FoxNews, FaytuksNetwork). He floated letting al-Sharaa’s Syria take on Hezbollah instead (Suriyakmaps).

​ Israel asked to see the MOU and was refused (i24NEWS). Trump’s net favorability in Israel flipped from +23 to -23 in three weeks (FaytuksNetwork); hardliners want Netanyahu gone so they can pursue “real regime change” (zerohedge).

​ The pro-Iran read is loud and one-directional: “abject capitulation”... ..B-52/F-18 crashes spun into “Israel vaporized 8 Americans” conspiracy (EthanLevins2, realStockes). Two aviation losses in two days is notable, but the embedded-switch/pager-attack theorizing is pure speculation with zero sourcing.​

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Hague tribunal rejects Ukraine’s Crimea claims​ - The ruling marks a “convincing victory” in a decade-long maritime dispute, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260616011629/https://www.rt.com/news/641637-russia-ukraine-maritime-dispute/

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Richard Revelstoke looks at the standoff between 4 global Capitalist factions over Taiwanese chip-fabrication for AI, which all can block, but none can yet own: The Blackwell B200 Kill Switch The West can rebuild the stack in the open; China can only build a parallel one — slower, by a different road, and not yet finished. For now it is behind at the frontier,which is what makes the window close on Beijing rather than Washington. Every month the Western stack onshores, Taiwan becomes a weaker hostage and China’s own road a longer shot.

​ A closing window is the most invasion-prone condition there is: it converts a deterrent into a deadline. Which means the Arizona timeline is not a peace clock. It is a countdown. The most dangerous power is rarely the strongest one. It is the one that believes it is still strong enough to act, certain it will be weaker later, and convinced that waiting forecloses its options.That conviction — that the future is worse than the present — sat behind the calendar in 1914 and behind Pearl Harbor. It is the logic the Arizona clock now hands to Beijing.

​ If the levers are ever pulled in earnest, TSMC is destroyed in the invasion — ASML bricks the machines, TSMC burns the factory to the ground. A much-cited US war paper, McKinney and Harris’s “Broken Nest,” argues Taiwan should pre-commit to demolishing TSMC to make itself unwantable. A war over the chip does not hand over the chip to China. It vaporises it, for everyone.The $10 trillion global GDP loss is not a transfer from one faction to another; it is a deadweight loss to the whole board. The kill switch, fully engaged, kills everyone.

​ And that is only the second question. The first is larger, and it can be answered without a single shot fired.The compute base can simply split in two — a Western stack and a Chinese stack, each unaligned nation forced to plug into one or the other,the contest hardening from a war inside one infrastructure intotwo sealed, incompatible infrastructures that no longer integrate. That is not a chokepoint dissolving. It is the terrain itself splitting in two. The danger is not only that Taiwan burns. It is thatthe world wires itself into two nervous systems that cannot speak to each other — and the Capitalist Civil War, which began as four factions fighting over one machine, ends with two of them building separate machinesand calling it peace.​

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Sundance, Senate Could Vote on Jay Clayton DNI Nomination Thursday Senate Majority Leader John Thune has already dispatched the request of President Trump to attach the Save America Act to the FISA (702) reauthorization vote that will likely happen as soon as Jay Clayton is confirmed. Again,this example outlines how the DC system moves when they -not the executive- control the functions of the Intelligence Community...​ ..If an American is the target of secret surveillance, tracking, spying, etc., the DOJ/FBI need some method of authorization to violate the fourth amendment protection within the constitution. That’s where FISA (702) come into the picture.

​ FISA (702) only pertains to an American in the surveillance process.

FISA (702) is the presumed legal method, never tested in court, that permits the DOJ and FBI to violate the 4th amendment protection of the American person. FISA (702) only pertains to a legislative construct that permits this secret surveillance of the American person.

​ The Title-1 surveillance warrant that often comes with the 702-authorized review or investigation; is all encompassing and authorizes the government to secretly look at the private records of the targeted American.

​ If FISA (702) did not exist, all of the electronic record keeping, the stored metadata of Americans, would be worthless. FISA (702) is the key that allows the government to unlock the data (private records) and review it. Without the key, you cannot open the door – as a consequence, the U.S. government doesn’t need the vault.

​ FISA (702) has never been tested in court by any targeted person, in part because the evidence against the accused person only exists for prosecutorial use if the person is factually guilty of the suspected allegation. This is the catch-22 that has permitted the 702 violations to continue without challenge.

​ It doesn’t matter how many times our politicians try to position the argument, there is nothing that stops the DOJ/FBI from looking at the activity of foreign actors. However, there are constitutional protections that stop the DOJ/FBI from looking at the activity of Americans. FISA (702) is designed specifically to work around those constitutional protections.​ https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/06/15/senate-could-vote-on-jay-clayton-dni-nomination-thursday/#more-284410

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UK social media law ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ – Musk​: The British government has announced plans to require age verification for access to online platforms​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260616061608/https://www.rt.com/news/641640-musk-starmer-social-media-ban/​

Elon Musk says he will sue German broadcaster ZDF for ‘outrageous lies’ after it claimed he had told Belfast rioters to ‘hunt migrants’

The German public broadcaster admitted its wording was “imprecise” and “misleading”​ https://rmx.news/article/elon-musk-says-he-will-sue-german-broadcaster-zdf-for-outrageous-lies-after-it-claimed-he-had-told-belfast-rioters-to-hunt-migrants/

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Musk Supports Nuremberg-Style Trials After UK Rape-Gang Inquiry Release​ After Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe released the Rape Gang Inquiry Report, which documented the systemic rape and often torture of up to 250,000 young British girls at the hands of predominately Muslim rape gangs, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk agreed with calls for Nuremberg-style trials for the perpetrators and those who enabled the heinous attacks.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/musk-supports-nuremberg-style-trials-after-uk-rape-gang-inquiry-release



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Gold & Geopolitics delves into the complex flows between the Fed, Treasury and various investor categories: Who collects the interest? One more rabbit hole for you!

This can’t work, because the wavelengths involved would have to be x-rays, and would pass through or destroy human cells. Jessica Rose Ph.D. Generative Optogenetics: brought to you by DARPA!​ Thanks, but no thanks. Things are weird enough already.​

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BREAKING NEWS: Kennedy Blasts Retraction of Article Showing Link Between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Vaccines

HHS Secretary Kennedy wants to know why theeditor of ‘Toxicology Reports’ pulled an article linking vaccines and sudden infant deaths.​

Steve Kirsch, Two years later, no errors have been found in the Mostert paper published in BMJ showing excess deaths increased in 47 countries after COVID vaccine rollouts The BMJ opened an investigation into the Mostert paper over 2 years ago.There is no update after 2 years. Nothing. Why is this investigation taking so long? We are left in the dark.​

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Not Excessively Dead (pictured in Austin vegetable garden)

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