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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1d

LBJ was threatened after JFK assassination to go into Vietnam.

The sinking if the USS Liberty, a government intelligence ship, in the 1967 war, exposed the close collaboration with the CIA and Mossad Israel Military Intelligence. The CIA representative at the US Embassy, Tel Aviv, reported to the senior office CIA at McLean, Va. June 7, 1967 that Israel had decided to sink the USS Liberty. The CIA refused to warn the doomed sailors. With President Johnson in the White House at the time were Matilda and Arthur Krim, Johnson's liaison with the Israeli government....

The World Order

Eustace Mullins, 1992

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Mary Ballon's avatar
Mary Ballon
12h

Well done John, thanks.

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