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pyrrhus
8h

Colonel McGregor says that Moscow has warned Israel that if it sets off a nuke, Russia will nuke Israel...Iran borders Russia, and Putin said a while back that Iran will not be allowed to lose this war and install a hostile regime on Russia's borders.....

The notion of deploying a token force of few thousand soldiers on Iranian soil is completely bonkers...It's intended by Israel, our boss apparently, to bring America into the war after they're killed or captured....

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pyrrhus
7h

With much of the US suffering from drought, there could hardly be a worse time for a fertilizer shortage....which would be on the order of 40%

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