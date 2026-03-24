Pretty Fed Up,

Simplicius, Final Escalatory Act Awaits as Iran and Israel Trade ‘Warning Shots’ on Each Other’s Nuke Plants A CNN report captured another series of powerful blows against Tel Aviv which followed the Dimona strikes, with US-Israeli air defenses appearing totally useless.... ..Perhaps after getting a “call” from his superior in the wake of PR-ruining “mass casualty events” in Israel, Trump launched into another frantic flip-flop, this time threatening Iran’s civilian power plants should the Strait which he himself just yesterday dismissed as irrelevant not be immediately re-opened within 48 hours... ..Iran’s “biggest plant” happens to be the Bushehr—if that’s what Trump is ominously referring to in his unhinged screed. With Israel’s attack on Bushehr, and Trump’s latest desperate threats, it’s clear the war is reaching its final exhaustive act.

In response to this, an Iranian spokesman reportedly made a counter-threat—that if Iran’s plants are hit then all bets are off for the region’s infrastructure, which includes desalination plants... ..The Houthis have allegedly vowed to enter the war and begin targeting American ships in the Red Sea...

..The US 82nd Airborne have “gotten their deployment papers”... ..More and more Middle Eastern sources claim that the Gulf countries are inching toward joining the war against Iran in full, should Iran continue to refuse the same posture of subservience they themselves have long adopted. The problem is, US’s missiles are being verifiably launched at Iran from Gulf countries, as per WSJ, which makes those countries legitimate targets for Iran... ..A Saudi “analyst” reveals the potential doomsday scenario—that if Iran continues striking the KSA, the Saudis will unite 50 Muslim nations including Pakistan to attack and destroy Iran... ..Multiple experts and commentators have noted that Iran’s power grid is extremely decentralized, comparatively speaking, and that Trump’s attacks on power plants will likely not be as effective as he envisions... ..There are now reports that Iran’s recent successful attacks involved newer more “sophisticated”—as per Financial Times—missiles which evaded US Patriots... ..Some believe that Trump’s potential coming attacks against Iran’s energy grid is to be a destabilizing and distracting effect meant to allow US Marines and 82nd Airborne to take Kharg Island, or other Iranian islands. “Senior official” sources continue claiming that the boots-on-ground operation is still highly probable... Marines aboard the underway USS Tripoli have been conducting live-fire drills on the flight deck... ..Many of course are rightly wondering how, exactly, is the USS Tripoli supposed to get to Kharg Island, when that requires passing through the Strait of Hormuz that no US ship dares go near, much less enter? ... ..Lindsey Graham, for his part, seems to think it’ll be a cake walk, comparing it to the great success of Iwo Jima, wherein US suffered nearly 30,000 casualties in about a month... ..The problem with Graham’s false-bravado is that he’s secretly counting on mass casualties because he’s in Israel’s pocket and therefore following its playbook—which is that the more US can be forced to get involved in Iran, be it via bloodshed, false flag, or whatever else, the better the outcome. Graham would likely be delighted if the USS Tripoli was sunk in Hormuz en route to its doomed mission, as it would guarantee a US declaration of war on Iran... ..A veteran and reservist who mentors younger officers told HuffPost her contacts are expressing a loss of faith to a new degree.

“I’m hearing out of service members’ mouths the words, ’We do not want to die for Israel — we don’t want to be political pawns,” she said. Another reservist in touch with current troops separately reported hearing similar comments.

“I’ve shared conscientious objector information six times in the past two weeks and I’ve been in the military almost 20 years — I’ve never had people reach out this way,” the first reservist continued... ..It... brings to light the checkered recent deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford, which has clearly been undergoing massive levels of sabotage by its fed-up crews. Ol’ Gerry—actually the latest and most expensive warship in US history—is now said to be out for a minimum of 14 months...

Profit and power derive from extraction of critical resources, necessary for human life, at choke points of control.That is “ownership”, “finance” and “empire” Israel, US Strike Gas Facilities In Iran’s Isfahan, Possibly Triggering Retaliation Against Gulf

Trump announces “productive” talks with Iran, “postpones” military strikes for 5 days

Iran Foreign Ministry + Parliament speaker say no talks have happened, after Trump said “speaking with a top person in Iran”, says will “just keep bombing” if Iran talks fail

Trump says Hormuz will be “jointly controlled”; Russia and Pakistan step-up as potential mediators, engage with Tehran; US officials have told CBS News that there are at least a dozen underwater mines through the vital passageway, citing US intelligence.

Israel is not seeing an imminent end to the war, and plans to continue operations while avoiding energy assets, an Israeli official said. US says Israel “will be pleased” https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/oil-plunges-stocks-spike-after-trumps-comments-iran

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Russia exports 40% o​f global ammonium nitrate! Russia Halts Ammonium Nitrate Exports As Global Fertilizer Crisis Set To Worsen The fertilizer crisis appears to be worsening just as the Northern Hemisphere planting season, in some areas, is about to begin, with top ammonium nitrate supplier Russia announcing on Tuesday via state media that exports of the critical crop nutrient will be halted.

​ Russia’s state-run news agency TASS said Russia will suspend ammonium nitrate exports from March 21 through April 21...

​..The temporary restriction is intended to secure domestic fertilizer supplies during the spring planting season.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/russia-halts-ammonium-nitrate-exports-global-fertilizer-crisis-set-worsen

Israeli government elites must destroy Iran as a country to remain in power, so “talks” are sabotaged. (”Netanyahu” might be an AI ghost.) Iranian Missiles Pound Israel Overnight After US Claims Progress On Talks; Tehran Appoints Larijani Successor, Cuts Gas Flows To Turkey Backchannel diplomacy vs skepticism: Abbas Araghchi reportedly signaled openness to negotiations with the US via envoy Steve Witkoff, but Israel has appeared cool on deal prospects or offramp.

Heavy exchange of fire and testing red lines: Iran continues missile and drone waves targeting Israel and US bases, amid reports of overnight airstrikes on military and gas infrastructure near Isfahan.

Iran halts natural gas exports to Turkey: follows last week’s Israeli strike on the massive South Pars gas field. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-sends-more-missiles-israel-after-us-claims-progress-talks-tehran-appoints

Meryl Nass MD, It is looking like the missiles aimed at Diego Garcia by Iran was a psy-op If the evil Mark Rutte, now head of NATO (after mismanaging the Netherlands) tells CBS he cannot confirm the story, it’s not true

It seems to have been an Israeli sub false-flag launch: Iran denies targeting Diego Garcia amid speculation about missile range Iran has denied reports that it targeted the US-UK military base on Diego Garcia as Israel claimed its missiles could reach London https://www.newarab.com/news/iran-denies-targeting-diego-garcia-amid-missile-range-questions

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-03-24 Trump’s TACO move moved $3 trillion in 56 minutes - Trump posted “productive conversations” with Iran; S&P surged $2T in 6 min, added $1T when Iran denied everything... ..Insider trading confirmed in broad daylight - Adam Cochran: 5 minutes before Trump’s announcement, $1.5B notional S&P futures bought in single clip, $192M oil futures sold - 4-6x any other trade size during market close. Iran’s parliament speaker explicitly called it “fake news to manipulate financial and oil markets.”... ..Gold/silver crash during active war - Gold dropped from ~$4,720 to $4,098 (-13%) overnight. Silver from $75 to $61 (-19%), then bounced to $69. Menthalo/Cyrille Jubert: thesis is GCC emirs running a bank run, liquidating paper GLD/SLV ETF positions (BlackStone and BlackRock both limiting withdrawals in days after war began Feb 28). Physical assets hoarded elsewhere - they dumped paper gold with a click... ..Strait of Hormuz remains closed, first $2M passage fee paid - ZeroHedge: Chinese containership became first to pay Iran $2M for “safe passage.” Lord Bebo: shipping companies appear to be taking the deal. IEA: worst energy crisis since 1970s, 40 energy assets destroyed across 9 countries, 3+ weeks of Hormuz closure. Fertilizer blocked... ..Iran fired 77+ waves of ballistic missiles; Iran’s 140 remaining launchers pointed at Gulf power grids - Shanaka Anslem Perera: IDF destroyed 330 of ~470 Iranian launchers (70%) - fire rate collapsed from 90/day on Day 1 to ~10/day now. But Iran has held back the electricity escalation card. IRGC public statement: “You struck our hospitals, we did not. You struck our schools, we did not. But if you strike electricity, we will strike electricity.”... ..Military buildup accelerating despite “pause” ... “The tweet is for the algo. The flight plan is for the war. Fort Bragg launched three flights today - the day the President says the war is pausing.” - Pentagon weighing 82nd Airborne landing east of Hormuz; Delta Force + SOAR helicopters for Isfahan uranium extraction - USS Tripoli with 2,200 Marines reportedly in position by Friday (when 5-day clock expires)... ..Bond market - the real constraint on US action - Kobeissi Letter: “The US simply cannot afford the 10Y Yield at 4.50%+. Keep watching the bond market.”... ..Physical silver squeeze building at LBMA - pmbug: “All signs pointing to silversqueeze in London (LBMA)” - significant signs free float vault stock squeeze imminent... ..Iran’s escalation doctrine - electricity threat - Iran’s IRGC statement formally recorded what it has “absorbed without reciprocating”: hospitals, schools, emergency centres - establishing moral/legal baseline for electricity retaliation... ..Oil supply math is brutal - ZeroHedge: total oil supply shock 16MMb/d today, projected 10MMb/d in April... ..Rosatom evacuating Bushehr, signing Vietnam nuclear deal simultaneously... ..Iran choking helium for AI/semiconductor economy... ..Aluminium shortage accelerating

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-03-23 Bond market breaking — 10Y yield at 4.40%, 20Y above 5%, MOVE index +28% — 45bps rise since war began, same trajectory as April 2025 tariff pause trigger. Historical line: 4.50-4.60% forced Trump to pause tariffs in 2025... ..Iran now charging $2M/vessel to transit Strait of Hormuz — Japan confirmed paying; China passes freely under 25-year strategic partnership; “enemy” nations blocked entirely. US endgame confirmed by Washington Post/Israeli sources as seizing Kharg Island and the Strait... ..GCC central banks reportedly liquidating gold reserves — Dubai, Saudi, Qatar unconfirmed reports of selling gold to raise cash amid war... ..US strategic failure confirmed from multiple angles: Strait of Hormuz still closed day 23. No regime change uprising materialized (NY Times confirmed Mossad sold Netanyahu/Trump on uprising theory). Former NATO commander: Trump “either launches inconceivable land invasion or declares fake victory and walks away humiliated.”... ..Iran’s missiles underground: up to 500m deep facilities, GBU-57A/B bombs can only damage entrances... ..US morale collapse: conscientious objector applications +1,000%. <10% of Americans support ground troops. HuffPost: military officials calling a ground operation “an absolute disaster.”... ..False flag / Diego Garcia: Iran denies firing missiles at Diego Garcia, IRGC accuses Israel of false flag. Russian/Chinese satellite data reportedly confirms Israeli submarine fired the missiles... ..Petrodollar death / petroyuan: Japan paying Iran $2M for Hormuz passage — Iran confirmed. Japan-Iran historical relationship cited as reason access granted (Japan only Western nation to support Iran during Iran-Iraq War). unnamed

China’s Bank of Kunlun quietly facilitating RMB-denominated oil trade with Iran for years. ..Iran FM Araghchi: Iran provided Hormuz passage free for decades despite sanctions; Egypt charges $200K-$1M, Panama $100K-$450K... “If you want oil then you pay with yuan or gold via Hormuz.”... ..Gulf states positioning: Saudi Arabia and UAE inching toward Trump on war; Qatar cracking down on pro-Iran voices; Kuwait going after Hezbollah elements. But: Iran reportedly scaling back attacks on Saudi/Qatar

IEA Head Warns Iran War Sparked Energy Crisis Worse Than 1970s Oil Shocks, Ukraine Fallout https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/iea-head-warns-iran-war-sparked-energy-crisis-worse-1970s-oil-shocks-ukraine-fallout

Putin Again Tells Energy Giants To Use Iran War Windfall To Pay Off Bank Loans: ‘Wise Decision’ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/putin-again-tells-energy-giants-use-iran-war-windfall-pay-bank-loans-wise-decision

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Israel Threatens Assassination of Russian Leaders Israel’s threat to Moscow came just after Russian media warned that traffic cameras in Moscow were vulnerable to the same sinister intrigues that Israel used to monitor Ayatollah Khamenei’s residence before slaying him.

​ Israeli military spokeswoman Anna Ukolova has drawn outrage in Moscow after threatening that any Russian authorities who ‘wish Israel ill’ could be subject to ‘elimination.’​ https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/03/21/israel-threatens-assassination-of-russian-leaders/

John Helmer discusses recent Russian polling revealing a recession has been entered. The same groups enlisting in military, rural and poorest are hit hardest, while young, educated urban elites want burgeoise lifestyle. Putin has to respond to societal stressors. [Helmer scorns Doctorow’s views.] LITTLE SIR ECHO — THE NEW CIA TUNE FOR RUSSIA IS A HIT WITH NAVALNY VOTERS IN MOSCOW https://johnhelmer.net/little-sir-echo-the-new-cia-tune-for-russia-is-a-hit-with-navalny-voters-in-moscow/

After F-35 shoot-down: Enemy fighter jet operations over central Iran reduce sharply after F-35 strike https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/22/765695/enemy-fighter-jet-ops-central-iran-reduce-sharply-after-f35-strike-source

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There is a smoothness to “Netanyahu’s” appearance and voice which seems synthetic to me: Benjamin Netanyahu visits Arad and Dimona after rocket attack, reviews damage

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China Condemns US Starting ‘Vicious Cycle’ Of ‘Chaos’ In Attacking Iran “Should hostilities continue to escalate and the situation deteriorate further, the entire region will be plunged into chaos. The use of force will only lead to a vicious cycle… the war should not have begun in the first place,” Zhai declared.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-condemns-us-starting-vicious-cycle-chaos-attacking-iran



Epstein COVER-UP Deepens; FBI Officers Raise Alarm​ - Bags of SHREDDED DOCUMENTS destroyed at NY jail days after his death​ [extraction?] https://modernity.news/2026/03/23/epstein-cover-up-deepens-fbi-officers-raise-alarm/

Outsmart the AI se​nt to murder you: Palantir Seen On “Golden Path” As Pentagon Moves To Make Maven Battlefield System A Program Of Record​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/palantir-seen-golden-path-pentagon-moves-make-maven-battlefield-system-program-record

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This will take over a year. The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has withdrawn from Operation Epic Fury against Iran. https://en.topwar.ru/279746-avianosec-uss-gerald-r-ford-vybyl-iz-operacii-jepicheskaja-jarost-protiv-irana.html

And no new THAAD until 2027: Preliminary Investigation Flags THAAD Interception Failures in Recent Iran Missile Attacks on Southern Israel https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Preliminary-Investigation-Flags-THAAD-Interception-Failures-in-Recent-Iran-Missile-Attacks-on-Southern-Israel/

The US is beginning to experience problems with its stockpiles of cruise missiles for strikes against Iran.​ https://en.topwar.ru/279751-ssha-nachinajut-ispytyvat-problemy-s-zapasami-krylatyh-raket-dlja-udarov-po-iranu.html

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The “Samson Option” is to bring​-the​-temple​-down​ upon EVERYONE. US official says Israel may use NUCLEAR WEAPONS against Iran Israel may resort to using nuclear weapons as its war on Iran spirals out of control. The warning came from billionaire venture capitalist David Sacks — Trump’s White House AI and Crypto czar — who acknowledged that Israel is taking unprecedented damage and could face “destruction” if the conflict continues.​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/03/22/us-official-says-israel-may-use-nuclear-weapons-against-iran/

​Global power dynamics must reset, as in Europe: Six Conditions to End the War: Iran Defines Endgame in Unprecedented Shift First, Iran demands binding guarantees that war will not be repeated, signaling a rejection of temporary or symbolic ceasefire arrangements. Second, Tehran calls for the closure of US military bases across the region, a demand that directly challenges the broader American military presence in West Asia.

​ Third, Iran insists that the aggressors pay compensation for damages inflicted during the war.

Fourth, it calls for an end to all ongoing wars across regional fronts, positioning the current confrontation within a wider regional context rather than an isolated conflict.

​ Fifth, Tehran seeks the establishment of a new legal regime governing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy artery over which Iran holds strategic influence.

​ Sixth, the Iranian demand extends into the media sphere, calling for the prosecution and extradition of individuals affiliated with what it describes as hostile media operations targeting Iran.

​ Taken together, these conditions go far beyond conventional ceasefire terms, reflecting an attempt to redefine not only the outcome of the current war but also the regional order that underpins it.​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/six-conditions-to-end-the-war-iran-defines-endgame-in-unprecedented-shift/

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Craig Murray cautions not to fall for the dunce act. this has been planned for a long time. Seeing Trump Clearly https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2026/03/seeing-trump-clearly/#tc-comment-title

Hal Turner (on something we’ve known a long time), The Treasury just declared the U.S. insolvent. The media missed it https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/the-treasury-just-declared-the-u-s-insolvent-the-media-missed-it?catid=20&Itemid=101

US Weighs Deployment Of Elite Airborne Troops As Hawks Push Kharg Island Takeover​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-weighs-deployment-elite-airborne-troops-hawks-push-kharg-island-takeover​

Greater-and-greater-Israel: Israeli D​efense M​inisterOrders Destruction of All Bridges Over Lebanon’s Litani River​ - Israeli forces demolish homes in southern villages, locals fear new occupation​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/22/israeli-dm-orders-destruction-of-all-bridges-over-lebanons-litani-river/

Lebanon deaths top 1,200; Palantir AI to be embedded across US military – Not a ceasefire Day 163​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/lebanon-deaths-top-1200-palantir-ai-to-be-embedded-across-us-military-not-a-ceasefire-day-163/

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Erica Kirk looks Dark:Air Force Academy Prepares Ideological Overhaul, With Erika Kirk Bringing “Bold Christian Faith”

The academy’s oversight board records show leaders dismantling DEI to align with Trump directives. Critics warn the military is becoming “a Christian nationalist praetorian guard.” https://theintercept.com/2026/03/19/air-force-academy-charlie-erika-kirk/?

Escape Key, Gaza 2026​ - An update to ‘Project Sunrise’ The original December 2025 essay, Project Sunrise, argued that Gaza’s reconstruction is a deployment of the same governance template on display in Ukraine.

​ Every major prediction has been confirmed by later developments.

The token mechanism. The GREAT Trust plan, reported by the Washington Post in early 2026, specifies thatPalestinian landowners will receive digital tokens in exchange for their land rights. Thetokens are redeemable for redevelopment rights, relocation abroad, or future apartmentsin planned smart cities.

​ This is conversion of ownership into conditional access — a ledger-mediated right whose value, validity, and redeemability are determined by the trust, not by the holder.A land deed is a legal instrument enforceable through courts, independent of any platform.A digital token exists on a ledger whose conditions are set by whoever governs the ledger. Butconditions can changeafter issuance. Thetoken can be made conditional on behaviour, linked todigital identity, orrendered non-transferable.

​ The holder does not control the tokenised asset. He merely has access rightswhichcan be revokedshould he not adhere to the conditions attached.​

No more “iron dome”: Israeli Intelligence Agencies’ So-Called Safe Positions Targeted by IRGC​ https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/03/24/3548224/israeli-intelligence-agencies-so-called-safe-positions-targeted-by-irgc​

Overnight pogroms by Jewish settlers target Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank​ - Israel has escalated its attacks on Palestinians under the cover of the war on Iran​ https://thecradle.co/articles/overnight-pogroms-by-jewish-settlers-target-palestinian-villages-across-the-occupied-west-bank

7 Palestinians injured in attacks by illegal Israeli settlers across occupied West Bank​ - Settler attacks target multiple areas in West Bank​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/7-palestinians-injured-in-attacks-by-illegal-israeli-settlers-across-occupied-west-bank/3874881

Colonists set fire to health clinic, truck in Burqa village east of Ramallah​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/168541?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

The Russian military was making very ​effectiveuse of bootleg-Starlink:Russia Launches First 16 Satellites for Starlink Competitor Constellation​ https://www.extremetech.com/aerospace/russia-launches-first-16-satellites-for-starlink-competitor-constellation

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Cuba is trying to just survive. Two Vessels Carry Russian Energy to a Cuba That Is Still Unsure About Pledging Itself to Moscow and Beijing https://www.globalresearch.ca/two-vessels-carry-russian-energy-cuba-unsure-pledging-moscow-beijing/5919759

Maybe a lump sum to the US to manage disbursements: Exclusive: Cuba Is Prepared to Discuss Compensation to Americans Who Lost Property in the 1959 Revolution - Cuba is willing to put the “lump sum” compensation measure on the table in talks with the U.S., a Cuban official told Drop Site.

Trump Says No DHS Funding Without SAVE Act; Deploys ICE To Snarled Airports​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-says-no-dhs-funding-without-save-act-deploys-ice-snarled-airports

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Distracted Air Traffic Controller: Dramatic Footage Shows Air Canada Jet Colliding With Fire Truck At LaGuardia https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/passenger-jet-collides-vehicle-nycs-laguardia-killing-pilot-and-co-pilot

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This laptop is hardwired to the router.‘60 Minutes’ Investigation Fuels Debate Over RF Radiation and 5G

U.S. agents secretly obtained a portable microwave weapon capable of causing injuries similar to those seen in Havana Syndrome cases,according to a “60 Minutes” investigation. Miriam Eckenfels of Children’s Health Defense said the report highlightsstriking parallels between Havana Syndrome and symptoms linked to EMR exposure. “We should be paying attention,” she said.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/60-minutes-investigation-fuels-debate-rf-radiation-5g/

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I hope this is not already a done-deal: Why the Boston Rollback of Secretary Kennedy’s Vaccine Wins Won’t Stick

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CDC Buried COVID Vaccine Death Data in Lancet Study, Internal Documents Reveal

CDC researchers altered their own study on COVID-19 vaccine adverse events to downplay deaths linked to the shots, according to documents obtained by Children’s Health Defense.CHD sued the CDC in 2023 to obtain the documentsafter the agency failed to respond to CHD’s Freedom of Information Act request.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-buried-covid-vaccine-death-data-lancet-study-chd-foia-documents/​

Study Showing Common Pesticide Crossed Placenta Should Have Triggered Alarms. Instead, It Was Buried.

Researchers at the Université de Sherbrooke Hospital in Montréal, Canada,measured traces of industrial agrichemicals in the blood of pregnant women and their unborn babies.They found93% of pregnant women’s blood contained Cry1Ab, the insecticidal protein produced inside GMO corn — and 80% of fetal cord blood contained it too.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/study-common-pesticide-crossed-placenta-triggered-alarms-instead-buried/

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A Midwestern Doctor on the path of Medical-DMSO into the abyss of the new FDA regulatory machine, which could not handle the number of research studies being done, and just rejected it all: Early Health Innovators and DMSO - Key lessons for the present from the history of DMSO

Manchester Student Meningococcal Infection​- More on possibleGain-of-Function at the Manchester Meningococcal Reference Unit​

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Peter McCullough MD, Situational Update: 2026 UK Outbreak of Neisseria meningitidis, serogroup B (MenB) - 30 total (suspected+confirmed) cases, confirmed case fatality rate 10%​

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Jessica Rose Ph.D. Insane in the membrane - Getting ahead of the meningitis fear curve - Don’t just get in line like you did last time, please

Dose matters a lot: Sasha Latypova, Is Nattokinase a potential cure for the mRNA-induced fibrous clots?

Kyle Young is helping a Rural Food Co-op get back to health: Back to Basics - Local Food, the Arivaca Co-op Model

Basic Gardener (shovel spreading organic compost)

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