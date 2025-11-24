Digesting Leaked Information,

As I mistype this morning there is a meeting in Geneva Switzerland, between European diplomatic and military representatives, a delegation from Ukraine, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump negotiator Steve Witkoff, to discuss commitments and modifications to the 28 point peace plan, which Vladimir Putin has referred to as having what could be the basis for a durable peace plan (faint praise).

Contained within this plan are particular insulting-threats to European finance, which is very stressed already and really needs to confiscate $140 billion in russian assets somehow, in order to remain solvent. In my estimation, this threat to European and London banking is the coredriver of war. They need emergency war powers in the next crisis.

Other matters of “not rewarding aggressors by giving them territory” appeal to a sense of morality, but ignore both realities of the war, that it was started by a $6 billion US investment, directed by Victoria Nuland, resulting in the 2014 coup d’etat, and the reality that smallish Ukraine is in a completely hopeless situation, in the cold and dark, with remaining Ukrainian draftees who could not get away being ground up by the most effective war machine in the world, which is also losing men to death and amputations.

There is a rumor that the big corruption issue is not the hundreds of millions of $US of Ukrainian grift, but the $48 billion that has been misdirected to the accounts of European financial elites through European banking, which has the fingerprints of some of the Eurocrats in the Geneva meeting right now.

This is leverage upon the humans who support the corrupt system to take a deal to save themselves by acquiescing to the Trump plan. Knuckle-under today is what is on offer from those “holding all the cards”.

We shall see. Trump can remove some of the glaring financial insults, for instance Europe does not have $100 billion or the Euro equivalent to “invest” in Ukrainian reconstruction.

However, Europeans cannot have the use of the confiscated Russian wealth, not at all. That goes to the US/Russian joint venture to rebuild ukrainian and Russian cities in the areas destroyed by war in recent years. European finance will have to recognize all losses on its books, which will likely be the fatal blow, similar to the 1929 US “black Tuesday” stock market crash.

Gilbert Doctorow is almost alone in his opinion that team Trump is holding a carefully constituted hand of cards and is playing them against European “interests” to break them at this critical juncture where they are especially week, and the timing issue is forced by coercion of team Zelensky, and likely team von der Leyen.

LATER.. The meetings have concluded, with references all around to “being productive” and “likely to proceed to a document that can be agreed by Ukrainian and US “presidents”, seemingly putting Zelensky into the driverr’s seat he tried to climb out of, deferring to the Ukrainian Parliament/Rada. Details are sparse.

Moon of Alabama, Kellogg Fired Over Leaking 28-Point Plan – Proposal Designed To Trap Putin

It seems that Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, got fired over leaking news of the 28-point ‘peace plan’. Let’s follow the traces. To summarize:

The 28-point plan leak to Axios happened on Tuesday.

Witkoff texting immediately that “K” was the leaker.

On Wednesday Reuters reports that Kellogg is leaving in January.

On Thursday The Hill reports that the White House ‘gave no detail’ about his leaving.

‘Senior US officials’ obfuscate the issue in the NY Post by claiming that Witkoff’s “K” meant Kirill Dmitriov.

On Friday The Guardian says that Kellogg’s job and title have already been handed over to someone else.

I will bet a 100 in any currency that it was Kellogg who had leaked the plan. Witkoff complained about it to Trump (or Vance). Kellogg got fired with immediate effect. His replacement is already in. Anonymous claims that Kellogg is leaving for other reasons are obfuscations (by Kellogg himself?) and wrong.

Yesterday Dan Driscol, Kellogg’s replacement, was already briefing European ambassadors in Kiev:

The US army secretary Dan Driscoll briefed ambassadors from Nato nations at a meeting in Kyiv late on Friday, after talks with Zelenskyy and taking a phone call from the White House. “No deal is perfect, but it must be done sooner rather than later,” he told them, according to one person who was present.

The mood in the room was sombre, with several European ambassadors questioning the content of the deal and the way in which the US had conducted the negotiations with Russia without keeping allies informed. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/11/kellogg-fired-over-leaking-28-point-plan-which-is-designed-to-corner-putin.html

Friday, Putin Issues Response To Trump Peace Plan After Zelensky, Europe Balk “I believe it could also form the basis of a final peace settlement. But this text is not being discussed with us in substance,” Putin said.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/regime-change-kyiv-us-peace-plan-demands-ukraine-hold-rapid-elections-after-signing

Gilbert Doctorow, Saturday: Conversation with Professor Glenn Diesen: Trump Neutralizes Europe with Peace Plan The signing will be followed immediately by a withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from all of the Donbas and withdrawal of Russian forces from all oblasts of Ukraine aside from the Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. The withdrawal process will be accompanied by a full ceasefire. So far, so good, butthat is only the very beginning of the process that will be set on its way.

​ Some of my peers have chosen to ignore the foregoing andspeak of the Plan as something that will be discussed and discussed for months before anything happens. They are dead wrong. They are missing the reasons why Trump has set just 7 days for acceptance or rejection of the document by Russia and Ukraine.​ These are the same reasons why it apparently was drafted by respective emissaries of Trump and Putin outside the normal institutional channels. The point has been to catch Zelensky at the present moment of great weakness following the revelations a week ago of immense corruption among his close entourage and also amidst the deeply humiliating loss of Kupyansk and Pokrovsk to Russian forces, which show beyond any doubt that Ukraine’s hopes for holding the Donbass are illusory. The point has been not to allow the Europeans to reorganize a counter strategy to keep the war going built, likely, on confiscation of Russian state assets in Euroclear. The point has been not to give Britain and France time to send troops down to Ukraine and massively escalate the war.​.. ..Trump is setting the stage for regime change across Europe by removing the whole logic of a security threat from Russia which the warmongering leaders of 24 EU Member States have been using to consolidate their hold on power. Normalization of relations with Russia, revising the security architecture of the Continent puts paid to the ongoing distortion of the EU from a peace project to a war project.​ https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2025/11/22/conversation-with-professor-glenn-diesen-trump-neutralizes-europe-with-peace-plan/

Gilbert Doctorow, Links to today’s interview segments from News X World and an excellent briefing on the Peace Plan by Ray McGovern I recommend this because Ray sets out very clearly the sequence of events starting from the presidential summit in Alaska in mid-August that led to compilation of Trump’s 28-point peace plan, which now has been provisionally approved by Vladimir Putin as the basis for a settlement and awaits a final ‘yes’ from Volodymyr Zelensky. Ray pays special attention to how Putin explained thisstory during the well -choreographed opening minutes of last Friday’s weekly Russian Security Council session.

​ All of this is an essential context for our appreciation of the Trump document. He makes reference to the dire situation of the Ukrainians on the field of battle where they have suffered very serious losses of fortified cities like Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, Volchansk which have protected their hold on the Donbas from the start of the Special Military Operation to present...

..As I say, Trump’s Plan is as much a preparation for -regime change across Europe, for the ousting of the war mongers in power hereas it is for a cease-fire and outbreak of peace between Russia and Ukraine. These issues are directly interlinked.

​ In these circumstances, it is foreseeable that at their next gathering in Brussels mid-December these same members of the European Council will do the unthinkable, will violate international law, will do what no one dared to do even in the midst of WWIIand will confiscate the 185 billion euros of Russian state assets now frozen in Euroclear for the purpose of funding the war in Ukraine for two more years.​ https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2025/11/23/links-to-todays-interview-segments-from-news-x-world-and-an-excellent-briefing-on-the-peace-plan-by-ray-mcgovern/​

US delegation gives upbeat assessment on Ukraine talks, hours after Trump lashes out at Kyiv​, Ukrainian official says meeting with US delegation was very productive​, Rubio says meeting with Ukrainian officials was “most productive and meaningful” so far​ https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-ukraine-news-11-23-25​

Screaming, “No, No, No!”Europeans push back with revised peace plan for Ukraine

Europeans have submitted a revised version of the United States’ peace planfor Ukraine.

​ Therevisions challenge proposed limits on Kyiv’s armed forces and territorial concessions, according to a document seen by the Reuters news agency.

​ The counter-proposal, prepared for talks in Geneva, would allow Ukraine to field up to 800,000 troops in peacetime, instead of the blanket cap of 600,000 suggested in the original US plan.

​ The European draft says Ukraine would commit not to recover occupied territory by military means, with negotiations on territorial arrangements beginning from the existing line of contact.

​ The document says that Ukraine’s potential NATO membership depends on full consensus among alliance members, which it says does not currently exist.

​ It alsostates that NATO would not permanently station troops under its command in Ukraine during peacetime.

​ Under the proposal,Ukraine would receive a US security guarantee that mirrors NATO’s Article 5, which stipulates that an​ attack against one member of the alliance is considered an attack against all of them.

​ It also calls for Ukraine to be financially compensated, including through frozen Russian sovereign assets that would remain blocked until Russia compensates Ukraine for war damage.

It also says Ukraine should hold national elections as soon as possible after a peace agreement is signed. ​https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-europeans-push-back-on-us-plan-during-geneva-talks/live-74850575#

Whether he said that or not, Marco toes the line now: Rubio’s reported comments cause confusion Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday that Warsaw was ready to work on the plan with the leaders of Europe, Canada and Japan, but also said that it “would be good to know for sure who is the author of the plan and where was it created.”

​ Some U.S. lawmakers said Saturday that Rubio had described the plan as a Russian “wish list” rather than a Washington-led proposal.

The bipartisan group of senators told a news conference that they had spoken to Rubio about the peace plan after he reached out to some of them while on his way to Geneva. Independent Maine Sen. Angus King said Rubio told them the plan “was not the administration’s plan” but a “wish list of the Russians.”

​ A State Department spokesperson denied their account, calling it “blatantly false.”

​ Rubio himself then took the extraordinary step of suggesting online that the senators were mistaken, even though they said he was their source for the information. The Secretary of State doubled down on the assertion that Washington was responsible for a proposal that had surprised many from the beginning for being so favorable to Moscow.​ https://www.ksbw.com/article/geneva-ukraine-us-peace-plan-discussions/69521115#

​

The first 5 minutes of this Military Summary presentation updates peace-plan developments: Europe Changes 4 PointsThe Defense of Tykhe and Vidradne Has CollapsedMilitary Summary 2025.11.23

Germany Confirms Preparations to Send Long-Range Taurus Missiles to Ukraine​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Germany-Confirms-Preparations-to-Send-Long-Range-Taurus-Missiles-to-Ukraine/​

French General: We Must Be Ready To ‘Lose Our Children’ In War With Russia “Russia is convinced that the Europeans are weak. However, we are strong, fundamentally stronger than Russia,” Chief of the French Defense Staff General Fabien Mandon said... ..”What we are lacking, and that is where you have a major role, is the strength of soul to accept pain to protect what we are.”

He added, “If our country is weak because it is not ready to accept losing its children — because it’s better to say things clearly — [and] to suffer economically because the priority will be the defense sector, then we are at risk.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/french-general-we-must-be-ready-lose-our-children-war-russia

Dude looks unmarried and possibly gay, but Google claims “no-information”: Outcry at army chief’s warning France must prepare to ‘lose children’ in war https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce91zvnrz0lo

​

Bill to block UNRWA access to water, electricity passes Israeli Knesset’s first reading​ - The bill passed in Israel’s Knesset with 28 votes in favour and 8 votes against.​ https://www.trtworld.com/article/aa75aa61ff21

Caitlin Johnstone notices: Israel Moved Gaza’s Yellow Line And Then Shelled Palestinians For Being On The Wrong Side

Israel Steps Up Killings to Tighten Security Control in Gaza​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5211040-israel-steps-killings-tighten-security-control-gaza

Death Toll Reaches 33 in Some of the Deadliest Israeli Strikes in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5210790-death-toll-reaches-33-some-deadliest-israeli-strikes-gaza-ceasefire-began

Nearly 400 Violations and Rising: Israeli Bombardments Continue in Gaza​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/nearly-400-violations-and-rising-israeli-bombardments-continue-in-gaza/

Israel has destroyed more than 1,500 buildings in Gaza since ceasefire​ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0mxylxw48yo​

‘THE SHAME OF OUR TIMES’: Israel appears to be implementing the disease phase of genocide in Gaza

Israel appears to be implementing Eiland’s idea of using disease as instrument of war​

Israel Raids Dozens of Homes in West Bank Town, Hundreds Detained The Israeli army reportedly turned the municipal stadium into a makeshift holding and interrogation site.​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-raids-dozens-of-homes-in-west-bank-town-hundreds-detained/

​

Tens of Thousands of West Bank Palestinians Forcibly Displaced in Early 2025 were Denied Return The Israeli government’s forced displacement of the populations of three West Bank refugee camps in January and February 2025 amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

​ The Geneva Conventions prohibit the displacement of civilians from occupied territory except temporarily for imperative military reasons or the population’s security. Displaced civilians are entitled to protection, accommodation, and return as soon as hostilities in the vicinity cease.​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-emptying-refugee-camps-2/

​

Israeli army kills 5 Palestinians in southern Gaza’s Rafah city

Military claims its forces from Nahal Brigade combat team detected 5 armed men emerging from underground infrastructure in eastern Rafah For days, Israeli media outlets have said that around 200 Hamas fighters are trapped in a tunnel in Rafah and that Tel Aviv has so far not responded to demands from the Palestinian group and mediators to allow them safe passage to areas under the movement’s control inside the Strip.​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-army-kills-5-palestinians-in-southern-gaza-s-rafah-city/3750107

‘More Horrific Than Abu Ghraib and Guantánamo’: The Unsalvageable Depravity of Israel’s Prisons for Palestinians​ https://original.antiwar.com/worthington/2025/11/19/more-horrific-than-abu-ghraib-and-guantnamo-the-unsalvageable-depravity-of-israels-prisons-for-palestinians/

Flashback: International campaign is criminalizing criticism of Israel as ‘antisemitism’​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/flashback-international-campaign-is-criminalizing-criticism-of-israel-as-antisemitism/

Around 600 Israeli Soldiers Submit Requests for Early Retirement – Report​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/around-600-israeli-soldiers-submit-requests-for-early-retirement-report/

​

Netanyahu Says Rubio Assured Him Saudi Arabia Will Not Receive F-35s On Par With Israel​ Netanyahu said that Rubio told him the US was “committed to maintaining Israel’s qualitative edge in all areas, including Israel’s advantage regarding the supply of F-35 aircraft.”​ Netanyahu’s comment emphasizes Rubio as an apparent advocate for maintaining Israel’s military superiority over that of other US allies in the region...

​..Trump pledged that Saudi Arabia and Israel would be treated as equal partners when it comes to the F-35. He appeared to reference Israeli lobbying to sell Saudi Arabia an inferior product to Israel’s.

​ “You are asking me, is it the same? I think it’s going to be pretty similar,” Trump said in an Oval Office meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday. “I know they [Israel] would like you to get planes of reduced caliber. I don’t think that makes you too happy… I think they [Saudi Arabia and Israel] are both at a level where they should get top of the line.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-says-rubio-assured-him-saudi-arabia-will-not-receive-f-35s-par-israel

​

Israel Receives 1,000th Aircraft Carrying US Military Supplies Since October 7, 2023

The Israeli Ministry of Defense also announced that it signed a ‘multi-billion dollar’ contract for new Iron Dome systems in a deal funded by US aid​ https://news.antiwar.com/2025/11/20/israel-receives-1000th-aircraft-carrying-us-military-supplies-since-october-7-2023/

The israelis bombed the shelter where Palestinian children Maria and her brother Salem Kashko slept in Gaza yesterday, killing them both​ https://x.com/swilkinsonbc/status/1992128785408577646​ ​ ​

Microsoft supplied AI system behind Israel’s ‘kill lists’ in Gaza​ https://en.yenisafak.com/world/microsoft-supplied-ai-system-behind-israels-kill-lists-in-gaza-3710851

​

Big money likes to stay discreet: Swiss Connections: Epstein Navigated Rothschild Banks to Fund Israeli Cyberweapons Empire https://nationalfile.com/swiss-connections-epstein-navigated-rothschild-banks-to-fund-israeli-cyberweapons-empire/

​

How California Spent Natural Disaster Funds to Quell Student Protests for Palestine​ California’s Law Enforcement Mutual Aid fund has been used to fight fires, floods, earthquakes — and Gaza demonstrations.​ https://theintercept.com/2025/11/19/cal-poly-humboldt-university-palestine-wildfire-funds/?

US Will Likely Reach New Nuclear Deal With Iran, Trump Says​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-will-likely-reach-new-nuclear-deal-iran-trump-says

Israel Says It Assassinated A Founding Member Of Hezbollah In Fresh Beirut Strike​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-says-it-assassinated-founding-member-hezbollah-fresh-beirut-strike​

Poll: Just 21% of Americans Support Using the Military To Oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that only 29% of Americans support the military conducting extra-judicial executions of suspected drug traffickers​ https://news.antiwar.com/2025/11/19/poll-just-21-of-americans-support-using-the-military-to-oust-venezuelan-president-nicolas-maduro/

​

Simplicius, Trump Begins New Phase of Venezuela Escalations...but Is It Just a Ruse? Trump’s administration has quietly tightened the noose around Venezuela.

​ As standard to the neocon Uniparty, this comes only a week or two after DNI Tulsi Gabbard somewhat surreally boasted that this administration heralds the end of “regime change” operations​... How absurd can the mounting hypocrisies of the terminally-mad empire get before they runneth over?

​ Bloomberg reports that ‘Russian tankers’ have been forced to ‘idle’ near Venezuelan waters by American warships.​.. Other OSINT operators have taken it further, and believe a full naval blockade of Venezuela’s economic corridor is in effect​.“No one is reporting this, butthe AIS data overwhelmingly shows tankers of Chinese or Russian origin are stopped or are not transiting in and out of Venezuelan waters​.”...

..This entire campaign is strongly coordinated around the ‘thematic’ messaging of Maduro’s clearly specious ties to what appears to be an entirely fictitious “drug cartel”.Several journalists have now expressed that the ‘Cartel de los Soles’, comically claimed by Rubio to be led by Maduro himself, in fact does not even exist.​

​

I didn’t know they made them: Japan exports Patriot missiles to U.S., 1st under eased restrictions https://english.kyodonews.net/articles/-/65236

​

U.S. Senate passes bill seeking to remove limits on Taiwan engagement After the United States ended diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) in 1979, the U.S. Department of State set red lines governing contact between American and Taiwanese officials, and the act’s central purpose is to undo those restrictions.​ https://focustaiwan.tw/politics/202511190028?

​

Trump needs the 40% of voters they share: ‘I’ll be cheering for him’: Takeaways from Trump and Mamdani’s surprisingly cordial meeting https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgqd42gl0qo

“These boots are made for walkin’”... Marjorie Taylor Greene torches Mike Johnson, House GOP, in resignation announcement The conservative firebrand, recently disavowed by President Donald Trump, slammed Republicans for their handling of the government shutdown and said she would rather step aside than face a primary challenge ordered by the president.​ https://courthousenews.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-torches-mike-johnson-house-gop-in-resignation-announcement/

​

Monitoring us all. with all those roadside cameras: Border Patrol is monitoring US drivers and detaining those with ‘suspicious’ patterns The U.S. Border Patrol is monitoring millions of American drivers nationwide in a secretive program to identify and detain people whose travel patterns it deems suspicious​ https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/border-patrol-monitoring-us-drivers-detaining-suspicious-travel-127699704?

ICE Says Critical Evidence In Abuse Case Was Lost In ‘System Crash’ a Day After It Was Sued​ https://www.404media.co/ice-says-critical-evidence-in-broadview-abuse-case-was-lost-in-system-crash-a-day-after-it-was-sued/

Comer Threatens Contempt Proceedings Against Clintons If They Continue To Ignore Epstein Subpoenas​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/comer-threatens-contempt-proceedings-against-clintons-if-they-continue-ignore-epstein

​

In the UK, home of English Common Law: Ministry of Justice set to take away the right to a trial by jury https://www.thecanary.co/uk/analysis/2025/11/20/right-to-trial/

Meryl Nass MD, GOP: use MAHA or Lose It - And that means you, too, Mr. President

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reveals that BlackRock Has Total Control of the Meat and Pharmaceutical Industries​

​

Study Finds Nattokinase Dissolves 84% of Amyloid Microclots Within 2 Hours In Vitro

A natural enzyme potently degradesthe same amyloid microclots recently found in 100% of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals tested.​

​

From April 2023: ​Effective management of atherosclerosis progress and hyperlipidemia with nattokinase: A clinical study with 1,062 participants Nattokinase (NK), known as a potent fibrinolytic and antithrombotic agent, has been shown to have antiatherosclerotic and lipid-lowering effects. However, data on human clinical studies are limited. In this clinical study involving 1,062 participants, our objective was to examine the efficacy of NK in atherosclerosis and hyperlipidemia and safety at the dose of 10,800 FU/day after 12 months of oral administration. Various factors, including lower doses that influence NK pharmacological actions, were also investigated. We found that NK at a dose of 10,800 FU/day effectively managed the progression of atherosclerosis and hyperlipidemia with a significant improvement in the lipid profile. A significant reduction in the thickness of the carotid artery intima-media and the size of the carotid plaque was observed. The improvement rates ranged from 66.5 to 95.4%. NK was found to be ineffective in lowering lipids and suppressing atherosclerosis progression at a dose of 3,600 FU/day. The lipid-lowering effect of NK was more prominent in subjects who smoked, drank alcohol, and subjects with higher BMI. Regular exercise further improved the effects of NK. Co-administration of vitamin K2 and aspirin with NK produced a synergetic effect. No noticeable adverse effects associated with the use of NK were recorded. In conclusion, our data demonstrate that atherosclerosis progression and hyperlipidemia can be effectively managed with NK at a dose of 10,800 FU/day. The lower dose of 3,600 FU per day is ineffective. The dose of 10,800 FU/day is safe and well tolerated. ​ ​Some lifestyle factors and the coadministration of vitamin K2 and aspirin lead to improved outcomes in the use of NK. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2022.964977/full

​

Physicist Anastassia Makarieva, co-originator of the Biotic Pump Model: Ecosystem Collapse and Extreme Weather Events — in That Order A Link Persistently Missing from the Climate Change Narrative​

​

