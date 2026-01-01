Realists,

The Honest Sorcerer composes a lot of similar trends of coal, iron ore, oil, copper, all minerals, gas and electricity getting more expensive to access as easy to reach and pure supplies are depleted. Any one thing getting expensive could be compensated, but not everything at once, as credit is maxed out. This is well worth an end-of-year thoughtful read. 2026 will be different, not better. Nations snap under stress. 2025: The Year Of Peak Everything From mineral resources to oil and nuclear: welcome to the twilight of the Industrial Age​

Escape Key, The One Pager You’ve probably noticed things feel off. Decisions are made that affect your life, but you were never offered a chance to vote on them. Rules change mid-game without anyone announcing it. Sometimes you can’t do things — get a loan, post something online, access a service — and nobody can explain why.

​ That’s not bad luck. There’s an actual system behind it, and once you see how it works, a lot starts making sense. The Basic Mechanism​: The system runs on four steps that repeat across every area of life.

First, someone decides what’s considered ‘normal’.

International bodies and committees you’ve never heard of set standards for banking, health, climate, speech, and dozens of other areas. They’re not elected. They don’t even ask for your input. And should things go wrong, they do not accept responsibility.They just decide what’s acceptable, and what isn’t.

​ Second, everything is monitored.

Your phone tracks where you go. Your bank tracks what you buy. Social media tracks what you think and who you know. Satellites track what farmers plant in their fields. Medical systems track your health status.All this data flows into algorithms that build a complete picture of who you are, and what you do.

​ Third, you get compared to ‘normal’.

Algorithms calculate how well you fit within the acceptable range.You have scores you’ve never seen— risk scores, trust scores, health scores, threat assessments.These determine how the system ultimately treats you.

​ Fourth, if you fall outside the acceptable range, things stop working.

You’re not arrested. Instead, your loan is denied, your account is closed, your posts don’t reach anyone, your license comes under review.There’s no trial and no appeal because technically nothing happened —you just didn’t qualify.​ Who Makes The Decisions

The people setting standards are a small group — maybe a few hundred — at institutions most people have never heard of.​

Sunday (Smiles & “95% of the way there”): Ukraine “Is Ready For Peace”; Zelensky Thanks Trump After “Great Meeting” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelensky-meets-trump-mar-lago-ukrainian-capital-pounded-russia

Sunday before the talk Zelensky talked to Kier Starmer, and Trump talked to Putin, and said “he’d call him back, so wait for it”. While Trump and Zelensky talked, drones attacked Putin’s residential bunker, lots of them, from Ukraine, but Ukraine says “not us”. They say that a lot. Larry Johnson speculates that the UK had a major hand in this, to keep war going. Did Ukraine Try to Kill Putin? On the night of 28–29 December 2025, Russia’s Defense Ministry and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Ukraine launched 91 long‑range drones at a presidential state residencein Novgorod region, northwest of Moscow. The Defense Ministry and Foreign Minister Lavrov describe the attack as occurring “on the night of December 28–29” and in the “early hours of December 29”... ..President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the Novgorod claim as “typical Russian lies,” accusing Moscow of using a fabricated or exaggerated incident to justify new strikes on Ukrainian government targets and to harden its negotiating position... ​..So what happened?Although we do not know the precise time that the first drones entered Russian airspace, if the attempted attack started around 2200 hours Moscow time then that is 1400 hours in West Palm, Florida where Volodymyr Zelensky was starting his meeting with Donald Trump. The meeting of the US and Ukrainian delegations lasted until 1700 hours Florida time, followed by a 30 minute press conference. 1700 hours in Florida is 0100 hours in Moscow. That means the attack on Putin’s residence was underway while Zelensky was supposed to be talking about peace.

​ The Ukrainian claim that Russia did this in order to “harden its negotiating position” does not pass the smell test because Russia’s position is already hardened. Moscow was not looking for an excuse to hit Ukraine harder…They already are doing so.

​ Did Zelensky approve the attack? I doubt it. I think this was ordered and executed by Ukrainian intelligence, with assistance from at least the British services, in orderto sabotage the talks and damage Zelensky.​.. ..I believe this is one more indicator that Zelensky’s days are numbered as his opponents in Ukraine, with encouragement from Western intelligence operatives, appear to be maneuvering to replace him and keep the war going. News broke over the weekend that General Zaluzhny, who has been in London for more than a year as the ostensible Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, is heading back to Kiev at the end of this week.​ ​

This is exceptional. Lavrov never issues official statements personally: Statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Moscow, December 29, 2025 https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/2070334/

Trump ‘very angry’ about Ukrainian attack on Putin’s residence

Avoiding giving Kiev the Tomahawk cruise missile was the right decision, the US president has signaled​ https://www.rt.com/news/630206-trump-very-angry-ukraine/

​

Good-cop Trump, bad-cop CIA: NY Times Expose: CIA Fights Russia – Trump’s Peace Deal Runs on Illusion https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/ny-times-expose-cia-fights-russia-trumps-peace-deal-runs-on-illusion.html



​ Dima at Military Summary reports that Zelensky announces he is ready to meet Putin and sign a deal, supporting the UK-peace-sabotage hypothesis of attack against Putin during Trump-Zelensky peace talks. Putin wasn’t home, but his daughter and grandson were. Mutual Shelling of Energy Infrastructure️​ - The 5th Battle for Kupiansk Begins​, MS For 2025.12.31

Simplicius has a good, well detailerd Ukraine War summary: 2025 End of Year Wrap-Up and Battlefield Projections for 2026

Interesting: This happened about a year ago. Sunken Russian Ship Allegedly Carried Nuclear Submarine Reactors Destined For North Korea The maritime industry publication The Maritime Executive, citing a new report from the Spanish outlet La Verdad, reported that the Russian cargo ship that sank last year off Spain’s southeastern Mediterranean coast was transporting undeclared components for two VM-4SG nuclear submarine reactors, allegedly with a port call planned in North Korea. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/sunken-russian-ship-allegedly-carrier-nuclear-submarine-reactors-north-korea

Andrew Korybko on Europe’s “Military Schengen” routes: Poland Is Expanding Its Influence Over The Baltics Through The “Via Baltica” Highway

Andrew Korybko: Recall how being a bulwark against Hitler with British support worked out? The Brits Want The Poles To Contain Russia In The Baltic

Netanyahu wanted Trump to bomb Iranian missile sites and forget about Gaza “ceasefire”. Trump praises Bibi and threatens to bomb Iran if they rebuild nuclear sites, not missiles. Trump wants Gaza peace deal to proceed to the phase where Israeli troops get out, agrees that “Hamas must disarm”. Trump will get Israel’s highest honor, not given to a non-israeli before, not even LBJ. Trump-Bibi Meeting: US Will “Knock The Hell” Out Of Iran If Nuke Sites Rebuilt https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-bibi-meeting-us-will-knock-hell-out-iran-if-nuke-sites-rebuilt

Iranian color-revolution picks up again: The Final Battle?: Iran Protests Spread As Prices Surge, Currency Hits Record Low https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/final-battle-iran-protests-spread-prices-surge-currency-hits-record-low

Trust MI-6 more than Iran? EX-MI6 Spy Sounds ALARM: Hundreds Of Islamist Sleeper Agents In UK Poised For New 9/11

Steve Watson​, Iran’s shadow looms large as rogue regime sponsors terror cells undermining Britain from within​ https://modernity.news/2025/12/28/ex-mi6-spy-sounds-alarm-hundreds-of-islamist-sleeper-agents-in-uk-poised-for-new-9-11/

Trump threatens Hamas, warns Iran of more strikes after Netanyahu talks Trump said that Israel has been doing its part in the Gaza ceasefire, despite launching near-daily strikes that have killed at least 400 people, and warned Hamas to live up to its side of the agreement.

​ “We talked about Hamas and we talked about disarmament, and they’re going to be given a very short period of time to disarm, and we’ll see how that works out,” he said.

​ “If they don’t disarm, as they agreed to do – they agreed to it – and then there’ll be hell to pay for them. And we don’t want that.”... ..The first phase of the ceasefire, which went into effect on October 10, calls for the exchange of Israeli captives held by Hamas for Palestinian detainees and prisoners held by Israel, as well as an increase in aid and a partial Israeli withdrawal in Gaza.

​ Hamas is yet to return the body of one Israeli captive, while Israel, in addition to continued deadly attacks, has restricted the entry of aid and delayed the opening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt. But Trump heaped the blame solely on Hamas for the delay in moving towards the second phase of the truce. The armed group has previously said it will not give up its weapons as long as Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory continues, but was willing to set them aside and offered a long truce of seven to 10 years.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/29/trump-says-us-would-back-strikes-against-irans-missile-programme

Trump Says Netanyahu Pardon “On Its Way”, Israeli President Says Otherwise When asked about the U.S. president’s remarks, Herzog’s office said the Israeli president had not spoken with Trump since a pardon request was submitted several weeks ago.​ “There has not been a conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted,” the statement read... ..Netanyahu thanked Trump for the opportunity to meet and for his continued support of Israel.​ “We’ve never had a friend like President Trump in the White House. It’s not even close,” the prime minister said.​ “I think it’s not merely Israel’s great fortune; it’s the world’s great fortune.”

​ After the meeting, Netanyahu said his nation would award its highest civilian honor, the Israel Prize, to Trump, who will be the first non-Israeli to receive the prize. The prize was announced formally on Monday by Israel’s minister of education.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-says-netanyahu-pardon-its-way-israeli-president-says-otherwise

The Nations Countering Israeli Influence Over Trump’s Gaza Policy As Trump faces mounting domestic calls to condition American support for Israel and to avoid deeper entanglement in protracted Middle Eastern conflicts, GCC members perceive an expanding opportunity to position themselves as Washington’s most pragmatic and capable partners in advancing U.S. interests across the region...

​..For now, the GCC states are aligning themselves with Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace initiative. The plan gained further international backing, and with that greater legitimacy, once the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2803 in November.

​ The fact that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—joined by other major players in the Arab-Islamic world, including Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, and Turkey—endorsed the U.S. draft through a formal joint statement, reaffirming the support they had signaled during their meeting with Trump on the sidelines of this year’s UN General Assembly in New York, proved instrumental in advancing the resolution through a divided Council and persuading several hesitant members to support the text. Russia, rather than casting a veto, ultimately abstained, reflecting Moscow’s desire to avoid alienating its Arab-Muslim partners.​ https://www.theamericanconservative.com/the-nations-countering-israeli-influence-over-trumps-gaza-policy/

​

Seized from a Gaza hospital, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya still held by Israel a year on

Rights groups demand freedom for Abu Safiya, held by Israel without charge and subjected to torture​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/seized-gaza-hospital-dr-hussam-abu-safia-still-held-israel-year

Harsh winter in Gaza deepens suffering after more than 2 years of Israeli war: UN agency

UNRWA head warns heavy rain, cold are worsening living conditions in Gaza, where aid remains far below needs​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/harsh-winter-in-gaza-deepens-suffering-after-more-than-2-years-of-israeli-war-un-agency/3783313

​

Dozens of Palestinian doctors graduate in Gaza ‘among rubble and rivers of blood’

Doctors in Gaza defied Israel by taking their board examinations and treating victims amid Tel Aviv’s genocide of Palestinians in the strip​ https://thecradle.co/articles-id/35068

Israeli Lawmakers Push Bill to Restrict Muslim Call to Prayer across Palestine​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/israeli-lawmakers-push-bill-to-restrict-muslim-call-to-prayer-across-palestine/

Rights group warns Israel is fast-tracking settlement legalization to block a Palestinian state​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/12/27/354544/

Israel is unhappy with JD, since he did not kiss the western wall on his state visit, and keeps saying “America First”. Turning Point USA Endorses Vance For President In 2028 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/turning-point-usa-endorses-vance-president-2028

China Conducts War Drills Around Taiwan, Simulating A Blockade Of Key Ports​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-conducts-war-drills-around-taiwan-simulating-blockade-key-ports

Simulating nuclear-war for Taiwan? China Moving ICBM Nukes DISGUISED AS CRANES on Public Highways - Taiwan Surrounded https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/china-moving-icbm-nukes-disguised-as-cranes-on-public-highways-taiwan-surrounded

Did US Land Strikes On Venezuela Begin Last Week & No One Knew It? President Trump on Friday in a radio interview disclosed something which missed the attention of the US and global media. He let slip that a large land site had been knocked out by a strike from US forces in the Caribbean - however without specifying which country was hit (whether Venezuela or perhaps Colombia).​ Trump may have actually assumed the attack which he disclosed publicly for the first time was already being reported on, but it had not.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-land-strikes-venezuela-campaign-began-last-week-no-one-knew-it

​

Moon of Alabama,​ Did The CIA Really Strike A Dock In Venezuela?​ - CNN claims that the CIA bombed Venezuela. The CIA carried out a drone strike earlier this month on a port facility on the coast of Venezuela, sources familiar with the matter told CNN, marking the first known US attack on a target inside that country.

​ The drone strike, the details of which have not been previously reported, targeted a remote dock on the Venezuelan coast that the US government believed was being used by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to store drugs and move them onto boats for shipping, the sources said. No one was present at the facility at the time it was struck, so there were no casualties, according to the sources.

​ Two sources said US Special Operations Forces provided intelligence support to the operation, underscoring their continued involvement in the region. But Col. Allie Weiskopf, a spokesperson for US Special Operations Command, denied that, saying, “Special Operations did not support this operation to include intel support.”

​ President Donald Trump appeared to first acknowledge the attack in an interview last week that initially attracted little notice, though he offered few specifics, including when reporters asked directly about it on Monday.

​ The NY Times has a similar report (archived) which additionally claims that the strike has happened last Wednesday.

​ There is however zero evidence that any strike took place. Venezuela Analysis has found no mention of it or of any damage in Venezuelan media, open source data or Venezuelan government statements.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/did-the-cia-really-strike-a-dock-in-venezuela.html

US strikes drug boat loading facility in Venezuela, Trump says Local reports and social-media videos showed an explosion near Maracaibo, Venezuela, and Primazol said a warehouse caught fire on Dec. 24, while The White House declined to comment.

​ Several senior U.S. officials told The New York Times the attacked site was a drug‑trafficking operation, and The Pentagon’s naval deployment aims to pressure President Nicolás Maduro for regime change.

​ Legal experts say the strikes raise legal concerns as Venezuela is not a major fentanyl source, the president has authorized covert CIA action, and U.S. and Caracas authorities have not confirmed Christmas Eve timing.​ https://ground.news/article/us-strikes-drug-boat-loading-facility-in-venezuela-trump-says_cad683

A further-maturing technology: Watch: Destroying Kamikaze Drones With Cheap Autonomous Turrets​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/watch-destroying-kamikaze-drones-cheap-autonomous-turrets

​

Silver price is a battlefield, as banks and financial institutions suppress paper prices to minimize year-end book-losses, while physical availability for industry becomes spotty and Asian delivery prices are $15-20/oz. over spot. Mining will take 10 years to catch up. Futures Drop As Silver Slides From Record https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/futures-drop-silver-slides-record

Gold & Geopolitics, Silver post-mortem This is silver we’re talking about - price manipulation on days ending in Y is the business model.

​ But even by silver market standards, yesterday was impressively stupid. Torching billions in margin calls between Christmas and New Year’s - the most illiquid week of the year - 72 hours before China locks down 70% of refined silver supply? You couldn’t wait until January? ..And the response is to... raise margins? Force liquidations? Crash paper prices? OK. Let’s do some basic math. The kind that apparently nobody at the CME bothered with.

Bank of America is reportedly short 1 billion ounces. Citigroup is short 3.4 billion ounces. World annual production? 800 million ounces.

​ So BofA is short more than a year of global production. Citi is short over four years of global production. Combined, they’re short enough silver to supply the entire world for five and a half years.​ And the plan to resolve this is margin hikes during holiday week?​

​ China produces 70% of global refined-silver and will limit exports Jan. 1. Silver Stumbles On (More) Margin Hikes, Export Restrictions Overnight we saw more volatility (downside price pressure) for silver as CME Group raised margins on precious-metal futures for the second time in the space of a week following a volatile period of trading that saw prices spike then retreat.

​ Margins for gold, silver, platinum and palladium contracts will increase after the close of business on Wednesday, the group said in a statement dated Dec. 30. The decision was made based on a review of “market volatility to ensure adequate collateral coverage,” it said.​.. ..While China hasn’t explicitly announced a blanket ban on silver exports, the state-run Securities Times on Tuesday cited an unnamed industry insider, who said the new policy formally elevates the metal from an ordinary commodity to a strategic material, placing its export controls on the same regulatory footing as rare earths.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/precious-metals/silver-stumbles-more-margin-hikes-export-restrictions

China has over half: Visualizing The World’s Rare Earth Reserves https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/visualizing-worlds-rare-earth-reserves

This toxic-chemical fracking-water seeps into everybody’s water wells and city-water. The Permian Is Drowning in Its Own Wastewater The Permian Basin is the largest contributor to U.S. oil production, accounting for nearly half of total production in both 2024 and 2025. But success comes at a price, and in the Permian’s case, the price is huge amounts of wastewater—and the industry is running out of places to store it. https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/The-Permian-Is-Drowning-in-Its-Own-Wastewater.html

India >>>China>Nigeria​>Pakistan: All Of The World’s Births In 2025 In One Giant Chart​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/all-worlds-births-2025-one-giant-chart

​

Filling the world with groups of “others,” that “God wants killed”: The Global Persecution Of Christians Has Greatly Intensified In 2025 https://themostimportantnews.com/archives/the-global-persecution-of-christians-has-greatly-intensified-in-2025

I gu​essed the order wrong: These Are The Best Countries At Reading​ https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/these-are-best-countries-reading

Macron is the worst at 7% approval. India’s Modi Has The Highest Approval Rating Of World Leaders Heading Into 2026 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/indias-modi-has-highest-approval-rating-world-leaders-heading-2026

“Quality Learing Center” First Domino To Fall As Somali-Linked Minneapolis Daycare Scandal Shocks Nation​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/network-mapping-nick-shirleys-empty-minnesota-daycares

​

Citizen Journalist Descends On Ohio, Immediately Finds ‘First Signs Of Potentially Massive Somali Fraud’​ The “Nick Shirley Effect” has begun, with Muckraker founder Anthony Rubin on the ground in Columbus, Ohio, home to the second-largest Somali community in the U.S., investigating daycare centers.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/citizen-journalist-descends-ohio-immediately-finds-first-signs-massive-potential-somali

Trump Admin Freezes All Childcare Payments To Minnesota As Somali Daycare Scandal Goes Viral​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-admin-freezes-all-childcare-payments-minnesota-amid-fraud-splosion

​

Seeking “un-Americans”: Somali Americans Face Audits For Potential Immigration Fraud https://www.zerohedge.com/political/somali-americans-face-audits-potential-immigration-fraud

Un-flattering photo of Rep. Omar here... Ilhan Omar’s Husband’s Venture Capital Firm Removes Names From Website Under Scrutiny https://pjmedia.com/bryan-s-jung/2025/12/28/ilhan-omars-husbands-30m-venture-capital-firm-removes-names-from-website-under-scrutiny-n4947587#google_vignette

“Massive Abuse”: HUD Audit Flags $5B In Improper Housing Assistance During Biden’s Term​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/massive-abuse-hud-audit-flags-5b-improper-housing-assistance-including-payments-deceased

$70 billion - California “wins”: Newsom’s Massive Fraud Scandal No One Is Talking About https://www.zerohedge.com/political/newsoms-massive-fraud-scandal-no-one-talking-about

Trump-Kennedy Center Hits Jazz Star with $1M Lawsuit For Backing Out Of Christmas Eve Show The Trump-Kennedy Center is pursuing a $1 million lawsuit against jazz musician Chuck Redd after he withdrew from his annual Christmas Eve concert at the last minute, citing the recent addition of President Trump’s name to the venue. Redd, a drummer and vibraphone player who has performed with legends including Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Brown, had hosted the Christmas Eve Jazz Jam at the Kennedy Center since 2006. He took over the tradition from bassist William “Keter” Betts and maintained it for nearly two decades. This year marked an abrupt departure from that longstanding commitment.

​ “When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert,” Redd told The Associated Press.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-kennedy-center-hits-jazz-star-1m-lawsuit-backing-out-christmas-eve-show

If you would like to ​GoFundChuck: Stand with Chuck Redd Against Unfair Lawsuit https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-chuck-redd-against-unfair-lawsuit

‘Deeply Troubling’: Higher Mortality Rates Detected in Vaccinated 3-Month-Olds Compared With Unvaccinated Infants

Infants vaccinated in their second month of life were more likely to die in their third month than unvaccinated infants, according to an analysis of data obtained from the Louisiana Department of Health. Children’s Health Defense scientists Brian Hooker, Ph.D., and Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., who conducted the analysis, called on health authorities to make similar datasets available for independent analysis, arguing that transparency is essential for evaluating vaccine safety at the population level. Depending on which vaccines they received, vaccinated children were between 29%-74% more likely to die than unvaccinated children. Vaccinated Black infants were 28%-74% more likely to die, and vaccinated female infants had a 52%-98% greater risk of death.

​ Overall, children who received all six vaccines recommended for 2-month-olds were 68% more likely to die in their third month of life, the data showed.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/higher-mortality-rates-detected-vaccinated-3-month-olds-compared-unvaccinated-infants/

Are Vaccines Harming Our Children?​ More Forbidden Facts From Gavin de Becker’s New Book​

Pertussis Vaccine Failure Resulting in Outbreaks Among Vaccinated Children​ - Politicians blaming RFK, but reality is legacy vaccine is failing to protect children​

Peter McCullough MD, Painful Osteoporotic Microfractures in Younger Persons Worsened by COVID‑19 Vaccination Problem of aging now hits young vaccinated athletes​

Meryl Nass MD, Only once in the past ten years was a flu shot at least 50% effective--and that is according to CDC, which has a history of making vaccines appear more effective than they are Non-CDC analyses have concluded that in some years the shot has negative efficacy: those vaccinated are more likely to come down with flu than the unvaccinated​

Meryl Nass MD, “We Won’t be Fooled Again!” How extensive is this year’s FLU? The NYT does its best to scare us. The CDC data reveals that is a bald-faced lie. The Flu is milder than usual this year.​

Lung Cancer? Alarming Study Finds Ultra-Processed Foods Are Even Worse Than Previously Thought​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/lung-cancer-alarming-study-finds-ultra-processed-foods-are-even-worse-previously-thought

​

RFK Jr. Drops 2026 MAHA Agenda To Banish Toxic Food Dyes And Kill Off Processed Poison​ The agenda, highlighted during a Fox News broadcast, targets eight critical areas: GRAS reform to close loopholes for untested additives, updating dietary guidelines to prioritize real nutrition over junk science, defining ultra-processed foods, front-of-pack labeling for radical transparency, a chemical review overhaul to weed out toxins, banning petroleum-based food dyes linked to hyperactivity and worse, enhancing infant formula safety, and launching a nutrition regulatory science program free from Big Pharma influence.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/rfk-jr-drops-2026-maha-agenda-banish-toxic-food-dyes-and-kill-processed-poison

Pharmakeia: America’s Seniors Are Being Overmedicated Into Oblivion​ https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/pharmakeia-americas-seniors-are-being-overmedicated-into-oblivion/#google_vignette

More than 6 helpful foods here: Rewind Your Age Naturally: The Secret Lies In 6 Superfoods A study published in Aging found that foods rich in methylated adaptogens significantly reduced epigenetic age​*. In an eight-week randomized controlled trial, male participants aged 50 to 72 who adopted a methylation-focused diet experienced a decrease in epigenetic age of 2.04 years from baseline. Meanwhile, the control group aged forward by an average of 1.10 years, creating a gap of 3.14 years between the two groups.

​ Even after accounting for weight changes or baseline epigenetic ages, the results remained strong, indicating that these foods directly influence aging markers.​ *Epigenetic age reveals how old your cells appear, with DNA methylation patterns serving as a window into cellular aging.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/rewind-your-age-naturally-secret-lies-6-superfoods

Kids who had a dog at 13 were healthier & happier at 14. NEW STUDY: Dogs Improve Human Mental Health by Transferring Beneficial Microbes Dog ownership during adolescence alters the human microbiome in ways that measurably improve social behavior.​

​Former Teenage Dog-Friend (removing a piece of dead live-oak limb)

