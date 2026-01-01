Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
13h

So let me get all this straight.

The genocidal nation of Israel, whose total population is < 10% of that of the USA, now totally controls US foreign policy and 'antisemitism' policy.

The USA has a President calling for the pardoning of a genocidal war criminal, who is now waging imperial wars of expansion extending into Africa.

This is despite US public opinion being firmly opposed to Israeli criminality, meaning their leader does not represent them.

Trump reminds me of Neville Chamberlain in his craven appeasement of a little nazi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Day MD
djean111's avatar
djean111
12hEdited

Just some random thoughts - Trump kept saying that the attack on Putin's residence was "not the right time". I think the US, UK, EU all knew this was going to happen and were just caught off-guard. I think the attack was expected to kill Putin, and Zelensky's wish that "someone" perish was meant to be triumphantly prophetic. If I keep that in mind, I do wonder why the West thinks getting rid of Putin will be some sort of victory, when it looks like Putin's staff is more hard-line about the war than Putin is. I do not think that the UK, for example, would try to kill Putin without knowing who would step into the vacuum. And many of us have said that Zelensky and the West would get more and more desperate for a victory. Russia seems to be really ramping up the war, maybe intending to get as much done as possible before any peace deal. IMO and all that, of course. I just think it strange that Trump said this was not the right time. When would be the right time? And I keep in mind that Trump fully expects himself to be the winner here, one way or another. Putin will not bend the knee, so I wonder what the warmongers' plan B is. Rubio is a warmonger, and, IMO, believes he has to be the tough guy now, not the sweaty mess who gave that SOTU rebuttal speech. Dangerous times for all of us.

Edited to add = looks like more drones were sent to Moscow during Putin's new year celebration and speech. Is the West just throwing violent temper tantrums now?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by John Day MD and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture