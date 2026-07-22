Mourning The Untimely Dead,

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-07-22 Big day. The Iran-US war hit its heaviest night yet (11th consecutive), the US wounded count leaked past 500 with a 4th confirmed KIA, and the Houthi Red Sea blockade started physically biting — ships U-turning at Bab el-Mandeb while Hormuz stays shut, oil surging and US gas back over $4. On the side: a surprise US-Saudi 30-year nuclear deal that could allow enrichment, and an OpenAI pre-release model that reportedly broke containment and hacked HuggingFace. Metals, oil, bonds and the yen all moving at once.​..

​ ..NDAA: House to bind US military supply chains to Israel, without a floor debate

The House rules committee blocked a vote on striking Section 219, which integrates US military tech and supply chains with Israel’s (MarioNawfal, RepThomasMassie).

​ AOC calls it “an existential threat to American sovereignty” (RepAOC); Daniel Davis: benefits “one side, and one side’s benefit only” (DanielLDavis1). NDAA floor passage expected tomorrow.​

​I just called my Congressman’s local Austin office and got right through. Give it a go!

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-07-21 The Iran-US war stopped being a series of tit-for-tat strikes and became a named campaign: Iran’s “Dark Night” is now systematically hunting US air-defense radars and Patriots across Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, and a US official told WaPo the Pentagon is running low on interceptors and can’t safely sustain operations. CENTCOM says it struck Iran for a 10th consecutive night (sentdefender). Second front opened overnight — the Houthis declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, so Riyadh is now squeezed at both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb. New today: Washington slapped 50% tariffs on Canada under a 1930 law, and the KOSPI was dumped on the open behind 1.2M margin calls as the AI-leverage unwind went global... ..Hormuz tanker war intensifies; traffic near standstill. Four ships hit and disabled in 24h, zero clean crossings per JustDario; UKMTO confirmed a second Greek tanker (ACHELOOS) plus the Kuwaiti KAIFAN struck (MenchOsint). Traffic collapsed to ~10 ships/day per KobeissiLetter; 59 ships attacked and 17 seafarers killed since the war began per DropSiteNews... ..Iran-US: “Dark Night” counter-force campaign; US troop toll leaks out - Iran’s stated aim is degrading the base network, not headlines: strikes catalogued at Muwaffaq Salti (Jordan), Tower 22, Ali Al Salem and Ahmed Al-Jaber (Kuwait), and Sheikh Isa (Bahrain), the last reportedly hitting “only US soldiers” with Arash drones (MenchOsint).

IRGC claims 20 hangars destroyed at Muwaffaq Salti, “dozens” of US service members killed, thanking locals for targeting intel (HormuzLetter).

Running toll per NYT reporting: 16 killed, 400+ wounded, Pentagon conceded 100+ casualties over two weeks — after withholding the numbers (MarioNawfal, BRICSinfo). One named casualty circulating: Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19 (ginamilan_).

“Debasification”: pre-war ~20 usable US airbases stripped to ~5 as Gulf hosts come under fire (MarioNawfal). Pentagon has asked for $80B to cover war costs (The_Real_Fly).

Diplomacy going nowhere: mediators floated a 10-day ceasefire; Iran’s Marandi told them “don’t even think about it” (HormuzLetter). Trump vows Iran pays “many times over” for each US death (KobeissiLetter). The Economist calls it the most unpopular US war since polling began, net approval -30%... ..Hormuz & Red Sea: Saudi squeezed at both exits - Beyond the tanker strikes above, the Houthi blockade closes Saudi’s Red Sea door just as Hormuz shuts the Gulf one — Robert Pape frames a potential further 4-5M bpd off the market (ProfessorPape).

Shipowners now paying crews to run the gauntlet: Sinokor reportedly offered six months’ extra pay for a single round trip (DropSiteNews). Airlines are pulling back — Air France suspended Riyadh and Dubai flights...

..Leverage unwind: AI, semis, bonds and margin all coming loose at once

Hedge funds have dumped tech in 6 of the last 8 weeks, the largest 8-week sales in a decade (KobeissiLetter); Oracle down 50%+ since June (Barchart).

The demand/supply split stays wide: TSMC posted a record $40.2B quarter and raised its outlook (shanaka86) yet plans to raise chip prices up to 10% in 2027 (zerohedge).

Off-balance-sheet risk: a Nikkei probe pegs $1.65T in hidden AI-related debt across Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Oracle (HedgieMarkets).

Chinese open models keep applying pressure — Microsoft reportedly to run Kimi K3 in Copilot for ~60% token savings (cryptopunk7213); zAI stood up a 1-GW datacenter with no Nvidia silicon (kimmonismus).

Bond side of the same trade: 30-year Treasury yield near its highest since the run-up to the GFC (Barchart)

Simplicius has pictures: US Troop Casualties Pile Up as Iran Goes to Town on US Bases

More pictures: New Satellite Imagery Reveals Extensive Damage at Jordan’s Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base After Iranian Missile Strike https://www.thedefensenews.com/New-Satellite-Imagery-Reveals-Extensive-Damage-at-Jordans-Muwaffaq-al-Salti-Air-Base-After-Iranian-Missile-Strike/

Our hearts are heavy today for 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton, Texas. This brave young soldier was killed Friday in Iranian missile and drone attacks on a U.S. base in Jordan. At just 19, she selflessly answered the call to defend our nation. Her courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Sympathy for the Devil”: Trump Vows Iran Will Pay ‘Many Times Over’ For US Troop Deaths​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mediators-float-10-day-ceasefire-pezeshkian-tells-citizens-iran-engaged-full-scale-war

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War crimes: Trump Vows US Will Destroy A Bridge Or Power Plant For Each Iranian Attack On Shipping https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-blasts-us-fabricated-pretext-hit-pickaxe-mountain-launches-more-attacks-bahrain

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Today: Congress Votes To Integrate US Military Tech & Supply Chains With Israel The House of Representatives will vote today on final passage of the $1.15 trillion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (H.R. 8800) - and with it, Section 219, the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, a provision directing the Pentagon to expand and accelerate the integration of US and Israeli military technology, supply chains, and defense industrial capacity. ​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/today-congress-votes-integrate-us-military-tech-supply-chains-israel

​I just called my Congressman’s local Austin office and got right through. Give it a go!

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7/16/26, Vance: Israeli government members ‘hate’ Iran deal Vice President Vance said Wednesday that some within the Israeli government “hate” the U.S.- Iran deal spurred by the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed last month.

“There’s a lot of talk about how much the Israeli government is influencing American politics. There are certainly certain people within the Israeli government who hate the deal. And we see exact evidence,” Vance said during a Wednesday appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

The MOU cemented a 60-day ceasefire, which has largely been abandoned. The deal intended to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran reaffirmed its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons and agreed to dispose of its enriched uranium stockpiles. https://israelpalestinenews.org/vance-israeli-government-members-hate-iran-deal/

A convenient excuse if Netanyahu has been dead for 4 months: Netanyahu Pushes Off Washington Visit After US ‘Anger’ Over PM’s Behavior https://english.aawsat.com/world/5297304-netanyahu-pushes-washington-visit-after-us-%E2%80%98anger%E2%80%99-over-pm%E2%80%99s-behavior

Moon of Alabama, “Wash Me, But Don’t Get Me Wet”* * German proverb

Epic Fury is only the latest round of an ongoing international armed conflict with Iran. As the United States has explained in multiple letters to the U.N. Security Council, including most recently on March 10, the United States is engaged in this conflict at the request of and in the collective self-defense of its Israeli ally, as well as in the exercise of the United States’ own inherent right of self-defense.

Operation Epic Fury and International Law – State Department, April 21 2026

Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has described the renewed US war on Iran as the ideal outcome for Israel, provided Israelis do not have to fight it themselves.

“Israel has no interest in joining the campaign – the current situation is the best for us,” Smotrich said on Tuesday in comments carried by Kan news.

Smotrich says US fighting Iran is ‘best for us’ and Israel will not join – MEE, July 21 2026

—A rather curious ‘collective self-defense’ where the U.S. takes the hits while Israel sits back. Smotrich surely wants to be washed without getting wet. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/07/wash-me-but-dont-get-me-wet.html

Completely unverified scuttlebut: Vladimir Putin: Israel Killed ‘Pedophile’ Senator Lindsey Graham After Russia Obtained Sensitive Kompromat The sudden death of Graham has sparked intense speculation online. Russia captured sickening footage of Graham engaged in heinous acts with minor boys at a notorious Kyiv pedophile nightclub.

‘Birthright Senatorship’? - Graham’s Sister Announces Bid For Full Term As Mace Opts Out​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/birthright-senatorship-grahams-sister-announces-bid-full-term-mace-opts-out

The Lebanese army began assuming security responsibilities in three southern villages on Monday under a US-backed pilot initiative, the State Department said. Operations in Froun, Srifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiya mark the first implementation of a framework aimed at enabling a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah’s disarmament. https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20260720-lebanese-army-south-lebanon-pilot-zones-israel-withdrawal

IRGC Statement No. 31: Thanks to intelligence from people in Jordan, U.S. C-17 transport aircraft and P-8 command-and-control aircraft at Aqaba Airport were targeted with ballistic missiles The IRGC thanked what it described as “the people and military personnel of Jordan” for providing information that it claims enabled precise targeting of U.S. forces in the Azraq area, alleging that 20 hangars were destroyed and dozens of U.S. personnel killed.

Instead of trying to shoot U.S. aircraft out of the sky, Iran is taking away the runways. There’s a name for it now: debasification. And by the numbers, it’s working.

While U.S. Tankers have been evacuated from Qatar, additional ones are landing in Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.

US greenlights Saudi nuclear enrichment without safeguards: Report - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously said he would acquire a bomb if Iran did https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-greenlights-saudi-nuclear-enrichment-without-safeguards-report

Houthis Announce Blockade On Saudi Shipping, Threaten Drone & Missile Attacks On Kingdom https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/houthis-announce-maritime-embargo-saudi-arabia-threaten-drone-missile-attacks

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns claim that Houthis have imposed maritime blockade on Kingdom https://www.arabnews.com/node/2651670/saudi-arabia

Vanessa Beeley, Why did Iran target the US Occupation base at Al Tanf, Syria? Iran expands operations in the region to derail the Trump plans for a land invasion of Iran.

IRGC just killed two American soldiers with a precision strike on a highly defended base. The part of Iran’s kill chain that Washington may be unable to reach is not inside Iran. It is in orbit. A missile strike is separate gates. Find the target, guide the weapon, beat the defences, detonate. America has bombed the launch end inside Iran for eight nights, the radars, the magazines, the crews. The Wall Street Journal now reports US officials fear the finding end sits abroad, that Russia and China may be helping Tehran / IRGC properly aim.

Iran has lots of escalation-headroom: Why is Iran bombing Gulf states while avoiding US naval assets and Israel? Analysts say Iran is using Gulf states to pressure Washington while avoiding direct confrontation with US forces. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/20/why-is-iran-bombing-gulf-states-while-avoiding-us-naval-assets-and-israel

Can’t protect Private Gonzales: Larry Johnson, The US Faces a Strategic Crisis with Iran…The Rapid Depletion of US Battlefield Missiles All eight missile systems rely on rare earth elements — there are no exceptions among modern US precision-guided weapons. The dependence is nearly universal because rare earth permanent magnets are irreplaceable for the high-performance actuators, guidance motors, and seeker gimbals that make these weapons accurate. And who controls the supply chain of these rare earth minerals? China! https://sonar21.com/the-us-faces-a-strategic-crisis-with-iran-the-rapid-depletion-of-us-battlefield-missiles/

Lockheed Unveils Move Towards Cheaper Patriot Missiles As Interceptor Stockpiles Dwindle https://www.zerohedge.com/military/lockheed-unveils-move-towards-cheaper-patriot-missiles-interceptor-stockpiles-dwindle

A war crime: US Leaves 10,000 Iranians Without Drinking Water https://scheerpost.com/2026/07/20/us-leaves-10000-iranians-without-drinking-water/

Israeli Forces Raid Syria’s Southern Quneitra, Set Up Military Checkpoint https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5298220-israeli-forces-raid-syria%E2%80%99s-southern-quneitra-set-military-checkpoint

An off-ramp? Trump Eyes Pickaxe Mountain Nuclear Site Heavy Strikes: “Iran Hasn’t Seen Anything Yet, We’ve Been Nice” Iran claimed strikes on infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, while Kuwait reported a second day of attacks on power and desalination plants. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-iran-fighting-enters-10th-day-tanker-hit-hormuz-houthis-threaten-red-sea-chokepoint

Israel killed 8 Palestinian journalists, committed 467 media violations in 1st half of 2026: Press union

At least 264 journalists killed by Israel in West Bank, Gaza Strip since October 2023, Palestinian Journalists Syndicate says https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israel-killed-8-palestinian-journalists-committed-467-media-violations-in-1st-half-of-2026-press-union/4004023

Bled in his brain: How six months in Israeli jail changed this Palestinian journalist’s life forever https://israelpalestinenews.org/israeli-prisoner-disabled/

Palestinians killed, injured as Israel continues ceasefire violations in Gaza https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/07/21/366994/

Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured during Israeli settler attacks in Deir Jarir as raids and assaults continued across the occupied West Bank. https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/two-palestinians-killed-in-israeli-settler-attacks-in-the-we

Israeli ministers, settlers call for return to Gaza settlements

A group of Israeli ministers and settlers called for renewed Jewish settlement in areas of Gaza previously evacuated. The call drew criticism from Palestinian officials and international observers. https://www.vespernews.com/en/news/1058363d-7bea-4a00-9d2a-f8538eb068c2

25,000 Haredim protest at military prison over arrest of draft dodger; demonstrate at AG’s home

In rare move, leader of Gur Hasidic dynasty attends rally at Beit Lid alongside UTJ party chief Yitzhak Goldknopf, who appeals for calm after breach of fence surrounding IDF base https://www.timesofisrael.com/thousands-protest-outside-military-prison-ags-home-over-arrest-of-yeshiva-student/

Place Your Bets! I’m guessing crude sold off so hard from peak because insiders were told that we would target refiners indefinitely and see $10 diesel before they would ever let crude see triple digits again

Andrew Korybko, What’s Driving Germany’s Planned €800 Billion Remilitarization? The Financial Times reported in early July that “Germany to borrow €800bn for rearmament in historic shift”. The larger context concerns the “NATO 3.0” concept that the US is implementing whereby it’s pushing the European members of the bloc to take more responsibility for their security. In practice, this means that the EU will lead Russia’s containment in Western Eurasia per the new “cordon sanitaire” that Trump 2.0 built around it over the past year, with Germany planning to play the main role in this theater. https://www.globalresearch.ca/germany-planned-e800-billion-remilitarization/5933839

“The Butcher” Syrski, “victim” of street-protests: Ukraine’s Army Chief Latest To Fall Victim To Zelensky’s Risky Reshuffle​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-army-chief-latest-fall-victim-zelenskys-risky-reshuffle

Defending Rupee value by buying the cheapest oil and blocking silver imports: India Keeps Buying Russian Oil at Near-Record Pace Despite Expired Waiver​ https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/India-Keeps-Buying-Russian-Oil-at-Near-Record-Pace-Despite-Expired-Waiver.html

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Bulk-carrier​ leaving Odessa loaded with ​cargo of corn: India Summons Russian Envoy, Furious At Mass Casualty Tanker Strike In Black Sea Tit-for-tat attacks on shipping between Ukraine and Russia have ratcheted of late in the Black Sea. At least half a dozen commercial vessels have been attacked in these waters over the past two weeks alone. The situation is almost becoming akin to a Hormuz crisis in its own right, as oil transit slows.

​ Tragically, there’s a mounting death toll among crew members caught in the crossfire. One of the biggest single casualty events - if not the biggest - was the result of a Russian attack on the Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship, on Sunday. Three cruise missiles reportedly hit the vessel, killing ten people, including four Indian citizens. The other dead were from Syria, and one Ukrainian, and the incident has outraged these countries, especailly India.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/india-summons-russian-envoy-furious-mass-casualty-tanker-strike-black-sea



Nate Hagens, from just before the crude + condensates peak last November: Peak Oil, Ponzi Pyramids, and Planetary Boundaries When we talk about peaks, generally we show these symmetrical, normal curves with an upslope and downslope. But we have to remember that, while these are geological forecasts, the downslope will really be a socioeconomic and political event. The upslope was written by geology and economics, and the downslope will be written by crisis management…or mismanagement. Once we’re past the peak, we’re in uncharted territory where human systems will matter way more than geology. Peak oil graphs are really just suggesting to us the date when we lose control of the narrative.

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OpenAI says AI models escaped containment to hack Hugging Face OpenAI disclosed Tuesday that a combination of itsAI models, including GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable unreleased model, escaped its testing environment and hacked AI startup Hugging Face last week to cheat on a testmeant to measure their capabilities.

​ In a blog post, OpenAI said the evaluation was designed to operate in a highly isolated environment with restricted network access.The models, however, found a way to gain internet access through a zero-day vulnerability in an internally-hosted third party software, OpenAI said.

​ “After gaining Internet access, the models inferred that Hugging Face potentially hosted models, datasets and solutions for ExploitGym,” it said.“Knowing this, the model searched for and successfully found ways to gain access to secret information that it could use to cheat the evaluation.”​ https://cointelegraph.com/news/openai-models-hacked-hugging-face-to-cheat-on-a-test

They’ll sell you mobile nuclear power for your data center and rent you natural gas power until it’s ready: Largest Reactor Fleet Owner Backs Shipyard Prefab Model With Gas-To-Nuclear Plan https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/largest-reactor-fleet-owner-backs-shipyard-prefab-model-gas-nuclear-plan

The Data-Center Revolt Goes National: Tea Party Veteran Leads 142 Rallies Across 42 States https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/data-center-revolt-goes-national-tea-party-veteran-leads-142-rallies-across-42-states

Alphabet, $GOOGL, is planning on launching a new “frozen” chip to run its AI models more efficiently, per The Information. Details include: 1. This new server chip would directly integrate the blueprint of its Gemini AI model 2. The chip would then enable Alphabet to provide its AI models to users much more efficiently 3. The chip’s developers estimate that it would be 6 to 10 times more efficient than the most recent version of Google’s existing line of AI chips Another tech giant has entered the chip race.

US agencies miss GENIUS Act deadline for final stablecoin rules

US regulators failed to finalize implementing regulations by the GENIUS Act’s one-year deadline, issuing 10 proposed rules instead. On July 13, state banking associations, including the American Bankers Association (ABA) and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), sent a joint letter urging Senate leaders to provide more detail on the CLARITY Act’s stablecoin yield provisions and argued that new amendments need to prevent payment stablecoins from acting as deposit substitutes rather than pure transaction tools.

On June 26, Galaxy Digital cut its odds of the CLARITY Act becoming law in 2026 to 50% https://cointelegraph.com/news/federal-agencies-miss-genius-act-deadline

Shanaka, A European central bank just told their own banks that they are going to lose the deposits they use to fund every mortgage and business loan on the continent, drained by a 301 billion dollar wall of digital dollars.

The detail that makes it serious is buried in the ECB’s own data, which shows those same deposits still growing 2.9% a year. Central banks do not raise alarms their own numbers contradict unless they are certain the numbers are about to turn. The banker is Piero Cipollone of the European Central Bank. On 17th July 2026 he stood in front of a room of Italian cooperative bankers in Rome and said it plainly. If the use of stablecoins increases, banks will also lose retail deposits. Strip that down and it means a dollar token issued by a private company is now competing, euro for euro, with the savings account at a bank in rural Italy.

Why does this sound familiar? BREAKING: UBS proposes bundling private credit loans into investment grade A2 bonds By diversifying the loans the ratings agencies can label the bonds as investment grade, allowing them to sell to insurance companies and retirement funds.

Health Watch: Cyclospora This food-born-illness is caused by a one-celled parasite. It causes watery diarrhea, often explosive, abdominal cramping, and other symptoms. It is harder to track than other food-borne illnesses, which begin within hours after a meal, because the incubation period may be a week. Symptoms may follow a remitting-relapsing course lasting a month or longer. The current outbreak, reported in 34 states, has been traced to a farm in central Mexico that supplied Taco Bell and many other restaurants. Taco Bell stopped serving shredded lettuce and other suspect items such as basil and cilantro... ..Cyclospora infection is treatable. The first-line drug is sulfa-trimethoprim. Be sure to let the laboratory know to search specifically for this pathogen.

The best protection against food-borne illness is gamma irradiation. It is cheap, effective, safe, and FDA-approved. The food also keeps much longer, even without refrigeration. Astronauts are given irradiated food to prevent food poisoning in space. American consumers, however, cannot get it. https://aapsonline.org/health-watch-cyclospora/

The Shaw Twins Case: A Mother, a Murder Charge, and Eighty Years of Evidence No One Wants to See

How five vaccines and a bottle of Tylenol converge on the infant brainstem — and why the medical examiner’s “smothering” verdict is the last stage of a century-long classification laundry

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Peter McCullough MD, Actor Eric Dane of Grey’s Anatomy Dies of Rapidly Progressive Post-COVID-19 Vaccination Neurologic Syndrome ALS-like illness takes a more rapid and fatal course then previously understood​

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Jessica Rose Ph.D. Lipid nanoparticles are not passive delivery vehicles - they are bio-interactive wrecking balls Two divergent papers on lipid nanoparticle membrane destruction and signaling dysregulation​

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The structural development of those long rubbery shot-clots: Post-2020 proteinaceous deposits (aka: calamari clots) are β-sheet enriched Raman spectroscopy confirms amyloid-like maturation​





Steve Kirsch has a petition, which Jessica Rose explains. 1986 Reagan-era law started vaccine-liability-shield: Stop Protecting Vaccines: Sign Petition to Repeal 1986 Law - If you can take just one meaningful action this year, make it signing this petition.

Josh Mitteldorf proposes to investigate the core question of theoretical physics: Does consciousness collapse the wave function? a research proposal

Consciously Aware (pictured finishing up 5+ hours of mowing yesterday evening)

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