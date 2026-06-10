Not Threatened Yet,

Tim Morgan, Surplus Energy Economics, The Long Run, Adventures In Thermo-Economics British people were drastically poorer back in the 1960s than they are today, a statistical story which also holds true for every other Western country.​ Things must have been almost unbearably tough in those days.

What was it like, then, trying to cope with such extreme poverty?

​ Well – and as you may know, either anecdotally or through recollection –it was commonplace back in those “much poorer” 1960s for British couples to start families in their early twenties, either buying a home with a mortgage or renting a property from their local authority.​ Car ownership, though increasing rapidly,was a lot lower back then – but cars were actually owned... ..Median or “ordinary” people, then, could buy or rent a home, start a family, take holidays and run a car, and could do this with a modest mortgage, and with little or no other debt. Most remarkably, a majority did this on the income from a single wage-earner.

​ In the more prosperous United States, people probably started to enjoy the equivalent of these British experiences of the 1960s in the previous decade​... ..This‘easy’ answer is that aggregate wealth has indeed improved dramatically over the decades, but thevast majority of these gains have been pocketed by a small minority, to the detriment of everyone else.

Thesnag with this ‘explanation’ is that almost all contemporary wealth exists only on paper.Even the wealthiest are onlyone market crash, one banking collapse or one currency failure away from losing almost everything... ..The world’s average person may have enjoyed a $26,000 (56%) real terms increase in his or her share of GDP since 2005. But this average person’s share of debt and broader claims have increased, respectively, by $59,000 and about $150,000... ..Gross domestic product is not a measure of the amount of material economic value– in the form of goods and services– supplied by the economy in any given period. Rather,GDP is a monetary measure of transactional activityin the system.

​ In essence, most of the growth reported since 2005 has been nothing more substantial than the spending of huge and growing amounts of borrowed money.​ We can calculate that fully 65% of all global “growth” reported over the past twenty years falls into this cosmetic category. On this basis, the material economic prosperity of the average person hasn’t increased at all since 2005 – but his or her burden of debts and quasi-debts undoubtedly has.​.. ..Affluence, measured not just as GDP but as aggregate asset valuesas well,carries on growing until the economy slumps into the bankruptcyof having more debt than it can ever be expected to honour...​We are, simply stated, likely to be at our point of maximum recorded affluence at the moment when the financial economy vanishesinto a black hole.​.. ..Ultimately, if money is a “claim on goods and services” it is, in reality, a claim on the energy required to make these things available. Likewise, debt, as ‘claim on future money’, is in fact a claim on future energy. This makes clear the need to think in terms of the parallel two economies of the material and the monetary... ..As depletion of the non-energy resource base gradually erodes conversion ratios, relentless rises in the proportionate Energy Cost of Energyhave been driving a widening wedge between top-line economic output and ex-cost prosperity... ..What this demonstrates is that, in the years since 1980, growth in aggregate prosperity (+87%) has barely exceeded increases in world population numbers (+84%). This means that the average person was only about 1.4% materially more prosperous in 2025 than he or she had been back in 1980. With this statistic available to us, we can readily see why the imposition of a combination of worsening inequality, rapidly increasing debt burdens and rises in the real costs of necessities has led to a widening sense of hardship, insecurity and resentment... ..Had oil and gas not existed as successors to coal, the Great Depression might have become permanent, and recovery from the Wall Street Crash, which in any case took 25 years, might not have happened at all. The big difference between now and then is that, despite outlandish claims made for renewables and nuclear power, no such ready-and-waiting successor to hydrocarbons exists today, and we’re about to discover that infinite, exponential economic growth on a finite planet really is the preserve of ‘madmen and economists’.

​ We’ve been trying – and, of necessity, failing – to reinvigorate the material economy using monetary tools. The result can only be a financial crash... ..The soundtrack to these processes is a cacophony of drivel about monetary innovation and technological miracles.Monetary “innovation” actually comes down to creating ever more credit, and embracing ever greater complexity risk... ..It also seems that technology advances in inverse proportion to the importance of the activity in question. Speed-of-light progress in digital communication doesn’t actually put more food on the table, and tends to use far more energy than any that it might help supply.

​ By contrast, the techniques used today in really important activities – like farming, extracting and refining ores, pumping water, producing oil and gas – would be readily recognisable to a time-traveller from 1926.​.. ..What this project does seem to show, at this early stage, are somedrastic differences between two different eras of interest – the years between 1945 and 1970, and between 1980 and 2025.

​ In the earlier period, indications are that material economic prosperity expanded by about 170%, far out-stripping population growth of 55%to leave theworld’s average person twice as prosperous in 1970than he or she had been back in 1945.

​ In the (longer) periodbetween 1980 and 2025, prosperity carried on increasing, but at a rate (+87%) barely ahead of growth in population numbers (+84%).Having seen his or her prosperity double between 1945 and 1970,our ‘average’ person has seen no progress at all in a latter period characterised by cosmetic “growth”, and a worsening of indicators such as housing accessibility, financial insecurity and the burden of debt.

​ It’s unlikely that we’ll be able to quantify pre-1980 trends at the national or regional level, butwe do know that emerging market economies have out-performed the West in modern times. If, then, global average prosperity per person has barely improved at all, the likelihood is that Westerners have become materially poorer.​ https://surplusenergyeconomics.wordpress.com/2026/06/05/325-the-long-run/comment-page-1/

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The Honest Sorcerer, on the things that induce human adaptation, time and war: On The Possibility of World War III... Decades of conflict instead of nuclear annihilation? For many peopleworld war three invokes images of a direct clash between nuclear powers, inevitably ending in a series of bright flashes over all major cities around the globe.The next big war, I argue, will be nothing of the sort.Instead of ending in a nuclear holocaust,the third world war—which is already in the making—will bring about decades of conflict, ending in a new world order.It will be much akin to the Thirty Years’ War (1618–48) fought in Western Europe over domination and coming with immense losses, but ultimately ending in the Treaty of Westphalia... ..Also... there are clear financial incentives to push the world into chaos, and to reap the immense profits to be made on war. After all, as Brigadier General Smedley D. Butler wrote in 1937 after fighting decades in servitude to US corporate interests in Latin America: “War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious.”... ..What we have seen so far in Europe and the Middle East is just the beginning.Many more years, if not decades, of conflict is still ahead of us and eventually every great power will be involved—either directly, or through proxies to avoid direct confrontation with each other.Old rules are slowly discarded, but the new rules haven’t emerged yet.This is why we seea controlled demolition of the globalized world economy, with all its “rules” upended and international law disregarded in the most blatant way. Not because a secret cabal in a smoked filled room want’s this to happen, but becausethat’s how a dying system behaves: it struggles to survive against all odds and tries everything it can to live just a day longer.​

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Richard Revelstoke, The War Inside the Panopticon There has never been a single all-seeing surveillance state — only rival ones.This is the story of how the West built the most complete surveillance machine in history, then broke it into warring pieces; how China built a second machine and put it up for sale; and why the result is not a panopticon but a quadropticon— four rival powers fighting over the controls of a machine.​.. ..On January 26, 2014, the German broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk asked Edward Snowden in a TV interview: “What could you do if you would use XKeyscore?”

​ Snowden:

​ “You could read anyone’s email in the world, anybody you’ve got an email address for. Any website: You can watch traffic to and from it. Any computer that an individual sits at: You can watch it. Any laptop that you’re tracking: you can follow it as it moves from place to place throughout the world. It’s a one-stop-shop for access to the NSA’s information. ... You can tag individuals ... Let’s say you work at a major German corporation and I want access to that network, I can track your username on a website on a forum somewhere, I can track your real name, I can track associations with your friends and I can build what’s called a fingerprint, which is network activity unique to you, which means anywhere you go in the world, anywhere you try to sort of hide your online presence, your identity.”

​ For a solitary decade the Western grid operated as one integrated apparatus presenting itself as universal. It was the most consolidated panopticon ever built — and it was only half the planet.​.. ..China’s mass surveillance infrastructure evolved from the Skynet project (launched 2005, expanding to an estimated 600 million cameras) to the Sharp Eyes Project (Xueliang Project), which is a Chinese government surveillance launched a 2015 initiative that aimed to achieve 100% coverage of public spaces, particularly in rural and remote areas. TheSocial Credit System emerged in 2014 to regulate behaviorthrough data fusion.

​ Xinjiang serves as the primary testing ground for these technologies, where the Integrated Joint Operations Platform (IJOP) utilizes facial recognition and predictive policing algorithms to monitor and detain Uyghur populations. Thisregional “laboratory” allowed the state to refine AI-driven behavioral scoring and preemptive control mechanisms before scaling them nationwide.

​ Edward Snowden said China’s mass surveillance mechanismsand machinery of private communications was “utterly mind-boggling.” He was initially, “so impressed by the system’s sheer achievement and audacity that I almost forgot to be appalled by its totalitarian controls,” a statement he made in his memoirs, Permanent Record.​ Having perfected the machine at home, China began selling it.​ China is the world’s dominant exporter of physical surveillance infrastructure and AI-driven control systems.​.. ..These systems integrate facial recognition, license plate readers, predictive policing algorithms, and centralized command centers. Often funded throughsubsidized loans from Chinese state lenderssuch as China Eximbank and the China Development Bank aspart of the Belt and Road Initiative, creating long-term dependency on Chinese maintenance and upgrades... ..The Panopticon Eats Itself

​ The 2013 rupture didn’t kill the grid; it killed the consensus that it served only one master. The post-Snowden question wasn’t “should this exist” but “whose is it now?” Three diverging surveillance models formed inside the Western bloc, concurrent with the split within the Transnational Capitalist Class.

​ Three factions, one server. To see the war, let’s take a look at the data sitting on a hyperscaler’s machine — Facebook. Three Western factions want three incompatible things from it, and none can have its way without defeating the others.

​ Silicon Valley owns the data. It is Facebook’s asset, its leverage, its business.

​ The Imperial state wants to use it. In 2018, Congress passed the CLOUD Act, which asserts a simple, sweeping claim: if a company is American, U.S. authorities can force Facebook to surrender its data wherever on earth the servers physically sit. A Microsoft server in Dublin is, legally, within Washington’s reach. This is the Imperial Nationalist faction annexing the Silicon Valley layer by declaring legal dominion over it.

​ Davos wants to wall it off — and here the mechanism matters, because it is not a conspiracy theory and no faction recruited an agent. Max Schrems, an Austrian law student, brought a private complaint against Facebook out of genuine conviction; he has spent his career suing European regulators too, for enforcing too little. He was never anyone’s instrument. What turned his grievance into a faction weapon was the institution it landed in. The Court of Justice of the European Union chose — twice — to strike down the transatlantic data agreements not on narrow privacy grounds but on the broadest possible one: that U.S. surveillance law rendered American jurisdiction categorically unsafe for Europeans’ data. Safe Harbor fell in 2015; Privacy Shield in 2020. That is not a privacy holding. It is a sovereignty holding — a border drawn against another faction’s reach, using a private lawsuit as the pretext.

​ This is what it means to call Brussels a Davos organ rather than an independent power.​.. its instrument is the regulatory machine, and that machine works by converting whatever enters it — a student’s complaint, a merger filing, a market-access request — into binding rules that bind other factions’ systems.​.. ..The CLOUD Act commands American firms: hand us your data, wherever it lives. Schrems and the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) command the same firms: then you may not hold Europeans’ data at all. These are not different rules in different rooms — they arecontradictory directives issued to the same companies about the same servers, by two factions of the same broken grid. Silicon Valley cannot obey both: it islegally American, and therefore exposed to Washington’s subpoena, but commercially captive to Europe, and therefore bound by Brussels’s wall... ..The Western surveillance apparatus never won, never unified the world under a single control grid; after Snowden’s revelations in 2013 it shattered into three, each faction seizing the layer it could hold. The Eastern faction didn’t collapse; its Chinese half went digital and put itself up for sale, while Moscow was demoted into the junior partner that can disrupt but not deny...​..So we don’t live under a panopticon. We live under a quadropticon — four surveillance powers, no longer answering to any single master, each using its piece of the apparatus to wall off, reach into, or escape the others. The war inside the machine is four factions fighting over the infrastructure, with humanity as the ground they fight on.

​ The four of them never argue about the one thing that matters. Every grid points the same direction. The camera always faces down — state to citizen, platform to user, capital to crowd. Not one of them points up. They fight relentlessly over who holds the controls. They have never once disagreed about who is being watched.​ That is you. Not the subject of one all-seeing state, but the ground four rival powers are enclosing at once. They all watch you.​

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Catherine Austin Fitts: “We don’t have a financial problem - we have a bank robbery.” 55 trillion stolen by Washington DC since 2008, 21 trillion of that funneled into DUMBs​ [Deep Underground Military Bases, the real real-estate boom]​

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LBJ and Israel cooked up a false-flag attack to justify the US nuking Egypt, but the USS Liberty failed to sink: Meryl Nass MD, Paul Craig Roberts explained what happened to the USS Liberty 59 years ago--Congressman Massie is publicizing this crime and its coverup​

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White phosporous vaporizes and burns any moist living tissue it touches, like eyes, mouth, throat, nose and lungs. Meryl Nass MD Israel bombs Lebanon with white phosphorus, similar to napalm--a chemical weapon. This is yet another war crime.​ We used it in Fallujah in 2004​

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Witholding of critically-limited US air-defense missiles is a new signal: Trump Admin Provided No Defensive Action For Israel Amid Iranian Missile Salvo https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-admin-provided-no-defensive-action-israel-amid-iranian-missile-salvo

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Israel Asks For A Guaranteed Share Of U.S. Weapon Purchases

Thecolonial expansion of Israel is openly subsidized by the U.S. with currently $3.5 billion per year. Most of that money is bound toIsrael’s purchase of U.S. made weapons. The stipend iscontrolled by Congress and must pass the yearly budget review.

​ The Israeli government is trying to change the stipend into a more lucrative racket.

​ It has suggested to replace the yearly subsidy bya ‘deeper military cooperation’ which is code for the guaranteed U.S. purchases of Israeli made weapons and continuous profits for Israel’s weapon manufacturers. To institute the new scheme Congress will pass a law that will integrate Israel’s military-industrial complex into U.S. procurement and production lines.​ Following that there will be no more yearly reviews.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/06/israel-asks-for-a-guaranteed-share-of-u-s-weapon-purchases.html​

Angry Pentagon Sources Leak Report Of Israel’s ‘Unhinged’ Spying On US Officials Israeli spying and surveillance is pervasive, and it is often even directed at its most powerful ally and backer, the United States. But the phenomenon has escalated of late, outraging Washington intelligence officials.

​ Behind the scenes of this alliance which mainstream media and pundits typically project as essentially untouchable, deep-seated friction is boiling over. In an unprecedented move, the Pentagon has officially elevated Israel’s counterintelligence threat level to its highest possible category, driven by surging internal alarm that this primary Mideast regional ally is aggressively ramping up espionage operations targeting senior US officials - even Trump’s own top Iran negotiator.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/angry-pentagon-sources-leak-report-israels-unhinged-spying-us-officials

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Meryl Nass MD, The article on Israel spying on the US (especially wrt the Iran war) has become big news. Here is the NYT story The reports include concerns that Israel has stepped up its efforts to eavesdrop on senior American officials, including Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s top negotiator, Elbridge A. Colby, the Pentagon’s top policy official, and one of his main deputies, Michael P. DiMino IV.

​ Anotherreport, written by the Defense Intelligence Agency and other military intelligence offices and focused on earlier events going back several years, said that the counterintelligence threat level posed by Israel had been increased in recent weeks to the top level, from highto critical.​

Dr. Nass: Kim Iversen tells us that the Senate’s draft of the National Defense Authorization Act gives Israel even more than we knew​ - Under 2 minutes​

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Dr. Nass, Israel briefly pretends to “play nice” after spy story about its treachery against the US came out yesterday. The spying leak was no doubt intended to put the brakes on anIsrael-led attempt to merge the Israeli and US militaries by Congress​

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Does it matter if “Ben-Gvir” is real or AI-generated? Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged the political-security cabinet to abduct and imprison Lebanese women and children as a psychological warfare tacticagainst a closed-door leak published by Hebrew news outlet Walla. During a high-level ministerial meeting reviewing expanded military calculations, Ben-Gvir demanded that Tel Aviv abandon conventional strategy and explicitly target the social and familial core of the Lebanese resistance network.“We must think outside the box regarding Hezbollah,” Ben-Gvir asserted to his fellow cabinet members, according to the report.The Israeli minister added that alongside occupying southern territory and intensifying lethal strikes on personnel, Israeli forces should actively round up civilians.“We should arrest their women and children and take them to prison; this is what hurts them the most,” he stated.​

Netanyahu Confirms Israel ‘Holding Fire, For Now’ - Rejects Iran Red Line To Not Attack Lebanon​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-urges-immediate-halt-iran-israel-trade-strikes-massive-iranian-petrochemical​

Trump Says “US Will Be Attacking Iran Hard Again Today”, Oil Spikes Trump tells Fox he “may keep going” with strikes.

​ Trump says Iran took too long to negotiate, and now “will have to pay the price”.

Tehran claims prior night attacks in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan as fulfilment of its previously vowed ‘retaliation’ - targeted the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, footage shows.

​ Iran again signals it could cut off all indirect talks & any negotiations, says it is ‘reviewing’ US talks after latest exchange of missiles.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/after-heavy-missile-exchange-trump-mocks-irans-total-mess-military-tehran-reviews

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-10 The big delta: the US and Iran went from a nominally-intact ceasefire to trading direct strikes overnight. Trump claimed Iran downed a US Apache over Hormuz, CENTCOM launched “self-defense” strikes on a dozen-plus Iranian coastal sites including two drinking-water tanks, and the IRGC fired ballistic missiles and drones back at US bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. The other delta is metallic: gold formally entered a bear market, silver knifed below its 200-DMA for the first time in 14 months, and the Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index printed a literal zero. Everything else (oil tank-bottoms, the AI deleveraging, the Russia-Ukraine grind, Belfast) is continuation with fresh advances... ​..Iran-US: an Apache pretext, then strikes both ways, with a “two or three days” deal running alongside

​ The trigger: a US AH-64 Apache went down near Hormuz. Trump first told the WSJ it “wasn’t a big deal” (Faytuks), then framed it as an attack requiring a response.​ [Israeli false-flag action, perhaps?]

​ The cause is unsettled. CENTCOM said it didn’t know what caused the crash (MenchOsint); a US official told Barak Ravid an Iranian drone hit it but intent is undetermined (BarakRavid); Iran’s deputy FM said it was not deliberately targeted (AJENews).

​ US strikes hit Sirik, Qeshm, Jask, Bandar Abbas, Minab and more (CKMapss, jacksonhinkle) - including two drinking-water tanks in Sirik per Iranian state media (zerohedge), cutting water to the Bemani district (sahouraxo).

​ Iran’s reply: ballistic missiles and drones at the Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain and F-35 hangars at Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan, plus claimed MQ-9 Reaper kills The parallel track: simultaneous “imminent war” and “imminent ceasefire” headlines (zerohedge). Trump floated a deal in “two or three days” with Hormuz reopening “immediately” (unusual_whales); the US believes Iran will settle on a 15-year enrichment suspension​… ..Belfast burns after an attempted street beheading​ - A Sudanese asylum-seeker attempted to behead a man in a Belfast street; the victim, reported to be a disabled man who helped migrants settle, was gravely mutilated (zerohedge, visegrad24). Bystanders who intervened with a shovel likely saved his life.​ The response escalated through the day: homes, cars and buses set alight, vehicles stopped and checked for migrants, and an organised 7pm loyalist mobilisation with a long list of road closures circulated on WhatsApp​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-09 The 24-hour ceasefire died on contact: Israel hit Iran’s petrochemical sites, Iran answered on Haifa, Yemen joined firing at Tel Aviv, and both Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb slammed shut again - before Trump forced Israel to pause strikes on Iran within a day, while the bombing of Lebanon never stopped. The other big delta is markets: Friday’s AI selloff went fully global overnight, with South Korea’s KOSPI down 8.3% and trading halted. Everything else - oil draining toward tank bottoms, the AI-bubble IPO conveyor, Konstantinovka falling - is continuation with fresh numbers​... ..Oil: both straits shut, Cushing draining, futures still asleep at $75... ..Global AI/market rout. KOSPI fell ~8.3% and halted; Nikkei ~-4.5% (Hedgeye). BofA told clients to take profits with 70% of its bear-market signals flashing... ..Israel ordered the entire ancient city of Tyre evacuated - 3 Palestinian refugee camps and, explicitly, the Christian quarter... Open Trump-Netanyahu rift: Trump reportedly warned “Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon” (KobeissiLetter). A US official framed it as Netanyahu needing the war to live politically, Trump needing it to end.​ ​ [If “Netanyahu” is an AI ghost, this would be a way to phase “him” out in September.]​ ..The trigger sequence is now explicit: Hezbollah strike on Israel → Israel hits Lebanon → Iran strikes Israel “in defence of Lebanon” → Israel hits Iran → repeat (AmitSegal). Iran’s stated red line: any attack on Lebanon is an attack on Iran (Nostre_damus).

​ Iran framed the Haifa petrochemical strike as direct retaliation for the Karun/Mahshahr hit, declaring all regional energy assets “legitimate targets” (NahidPoureisa).

​ Netanyahu: “holding fire… for now,” reserving the right to resume (zerohedge). Iran’s side says it is prepared for a long war​... ..Lebanese/Iranian sources claim Israel has struck Lebanon ~3,500 times “during the ceasefire” (IRANinKENYA, AssalRad) - a claim, not confirmed.

​ Hezbollah is inflicting armour losses: Kornet/ATGM and FPV-drone strikes on Merkava tanks near Beaufort Castle, with the IDF admitting one officer killed (jonelmer). Week-13 field report notes FPV drones destroying Iron Dome launchers (jonelmer).

​ Daniel Davis: time to break the “war bonds” and stop subordinating US policy to Lebanon escalation (DanielLDavis1).​.. ..Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka pocket closing; the bridge war opens​... ..Bridge-for-bridge: after Ukraine hit the M18 (Crimea-Kherson), Russia struck the Zatoka bridge in Odesa - the only link to southwestern Odesa Oblast - with Iskander-M, cruise missiles and glide bombs (MilitarySummary, AMK_Mapping_).

​ London summit (UK/France/Germany + Zelensky) reissued its five conditions; Moscow’s red lines untouched (MyLordBebo). Lavrov: Zelensky’s publicised “letter” proves Kyiv doesn’t want talks (tassagency_en).

​ Armenia: Pashinyan’s Civil Contract holds 61/105 seats - enough to govern, short of a supermajority - amid 70+ opposition arrests and rigging claims​ ​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-08 The ceasefire didn’t just stay empty - it shattered. Israel hit Beirut‘s Dahiyeh, Iran fired its first missiles at Israel since the April 8truce, Israel struck back inside Iran, and then Yemen entered the war, declaring a Red Sea naval blockade and putting missiles on Tel Aviv. The second big delta is Asia: Korea’s KOSPI cratered ~8.8% with circuit breakers tripping twice, dragging Friday’s US positioning purge across the Pacific while oil gapped up and silver knifed through its 200-day line... ..The Lebanese “government” ​ & “army” are owned by USrael:​ South Lebanon: the dead Lebanese soldiers nobody’s counting An Israeli strike on a Lebanese Army vehicle killed two officers (a brigadier general and a captain) and a private; ~31 Lebanese soldiers killed since March 2 - while the same army is supposed to deploy south under the deal​... ..Gaza: aid cut to 2 million as retaliation for Iran​ - Israel closed all Gaza crossings and halted humanitarian aid to roughly 2 million Palestinians after Iran’s strikes - collective punishment for an Iran-Israel exchange Gaza had no part in (DropSiteNews, DanielLDavis1). The bombing of Gaza never paused throughout... ..Kim Jong Un nuclear threat: if the US hits Iran with nukes, North Korea will fire nuclear ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv and Washington (Russia_Scope). Notably, Xi arrived in Pyongyang for a state visit the same day (zerohedge). LOW

​ Blackstone gates private credit: the $1.3T manager restricted withdrawals from its flagship private credit fund - “another one” ​...

​..Food crisis building: ~50% of seaborne urea and 25% of global ammonia trade lost to the war - nitrogen fertilizer feeds ~50% of food production (ekwufinance). Asian coal at a near-two-year high as Hormuz chokes LNG​

India Rescues 24 Crewmembers From Stricken Tanker Off Oman After US Airstrike​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/houthis-declare-total-ban-israeli-ships-dual-chokepoint-crisis-stokes-supply-chain

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Moon of Alabama, War On Iran: – Iran Needs Escalation To Avoid The Ceasefire Trap

A typical U.S. tactic against a strategic target is to ‘boil the frog’ by slowly increasing the temperature of the water it is sitting it. The conflict in Ukraine is an good example for this. Hits against Russia, directed by the CIA, are escalated bit by bit while Russia is reluctant to more severe deterrence measures.

The current war on Iran is another example. The U.S. is insisting on a ceasefire while trying to erode Iran’s leverage with economic strangulation.

Iran’s major weapon, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, will need another month or two to fully unfold its intended effect on the U.S. and global economy. Meanwhile the U.S. is trying to tire Iran with fake diplomacy, economic measures (its blockade) and pinpoint strikes.

But Iran is well aware of this tactic. It has decided to avoid this ceasefire trap by continuous escalation. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/06/war-on-iran-iran-needs-escalation-to-avoid-the-ceasefire-trap.html

Pepe Escobar, Iran: The art of controlling escalation dominance At the start of last week, two U.S. military vessels attempted a “dark transit” through the Strait of Hormuz: transponders off, evading IRGC Navy monitoring, and ignoring repeated navigational warnings.

​ Yet Omani signals intelligence flagged the vessels, and after warnings were explicitly disregarded, the IRGC Navy went for a targeted drone strike.

Translation: that was the strict enforcement of the new laws regulating the Iran-controlled navigation corridor at the world’s top sensitive maritime choke point.

​ The Zionist axis did not fail to frame Iran’s enforcement action as a direct assault on “American supremacy”. Hence, predictably, the White House authorized strikes against Iranian drone installations.

​ Washington, once again predictably, presented the kinetic response as a proportionate reassertion of deterrence. Tehran for its part interpreted it as a blatant U.S. attack during an active ceasefire.​ https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/06/01/iran-art-controlling-escalation-dominance/

AI-Bibi could be phased out in September elections: Simplicius, Iran Establishes Escalation Dominance with First-Ever Non-Retaliatory Strike on Israel Israel’s attacks on Lebanon to destroy Trump’s fragile ceasefire had one major purpose: to ensure that Israel never loses its right to attack any country at will. To allow itself to be held to a norm or ‘standard’ of any kind in refraining from hitting Lebanon would be to set a dangerous precedent for Israel, which has historically operated with no checks on its wanton aggression. Such a precedent would be a sign of massive weakness and failure that would be a crack in the system of colonization Israel has worked so fiercely to impose on the region. For his part, Trump appears to be finally growing exasperated with Netanyahu’s defiance, admitting to an interviewer that he yelled and cursed Bibi out in a phone call last week, telling him “You’re fu*king crazy!”

​ The alleged transcript, according to Axios:

“You’re fucking crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

​ It seems Trump is more disturbed by the fact that precious Israel is finally receiving its much-due blowback.

Now Trump has allegedly gone even farther, telling Bibi that he may soon be on his own against Iran.​

IRGC missiles hit US F-35 hangars at Al-Azraq base in Jordan​ https://en.mehrnews.com/news/245213/IRGC-missiles-hit-US-F-35-shelters-at-Al-Azraq-base-in-Jordan

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Alastair Crooke, Iran takes its chances with war Iran effectively is acknowledging the reality that in this new phase — with so many inherent flash points to it —American military escalation at some point likely will become a political necessity for Trump’s domestic and Jewish financers’ needs.

​ And the negotiations? They will go nowhere so long as Israel and the U.S. Jewish billionaire donors reject any Iran outcome that leaves Iran both intact and strongerand — pari passu in this binary thinking — the ‘Israel First’ project within the U.S. and the region correspondingly weakened.

​ A deal that doesn’t see Iran irretrievably weakened will be condemned by these latter forces as a ‘treasonous dereliction’ by Trump. He will be attacked mercilessly. Yet, he must see that Iran is anyway on the cusp of throwing off the U.S. shackles.

​ This phase of the Iranian conflict likely will only end when the West falls off the approaching economic cliff​. https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/06/08/iran-takes-its-chances-with-war/

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Moon of Alabama, War On Iran: – U.S. Provocation Towards Further Escalation

The war on Iran continues to escalate.

Yesterday a U.S. Apache helicopter went down in the Strait of Hormuz near the coast of Oman. The pilots were saved. The U.S. at first did not claim any external influence for the incident. Only hours after it happened it claimed that an Iranian Shahid drone had hit the helicopter.

That claim is not plausible at all.

Shahid are point to point kamikaze drones. They get their target coordinates before they are launched. They are not radio controlled. They do not have the capability to maneuver against a moving target. They explode when they hit something.

Whatever happened to the downed helicopter it wasn’t a hit by a Shahid drone that took it down.

After the U.S. had suddenly claimed that Iran had caused the incident it announced to strike on Iran. Some 10 targets were bombed including radar, communication equipment and, in the port of Sirik, a desalination station.

Iran responded by firing some 20 missiles and drones against U.S. installations in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. Neither side has claimed casualties so far.

Today the U.S. hit an Indian vessel near the coast of Oman. One sailor was killed. India condemned the attack.

About an hour ago U.S. President Donald Trump announced more strikes against Iran.

In unconfirmed news Israel just mobilized some 280,000 reservists. Together with already mobilized forces that sums up to be near its full potential.

The situation is going to escalate. Tomorrow the region may well again be in a full fledged war. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/06/war-on-iran-u-s-provocation-towards-further-escalation.html

‘Biden’s war’ has become Trump’s – Lavrov​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260606124915/https://www.rt.com/russia/641031-ukraine-trump-war-lavrov/

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Kushner is buying elected politicians for Israel, wherever they are cheap. WHAT IS JARED KUSHNER BUYING? Three deals. Three countries. Same pattern every time.

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Outrage Grows in U.K. as British People Witness DEI Outcome and Two-Tiered Policing in Brutal Murder New information about the brutal stabbing murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak continues to surface, and each revelation is seemingly worse than the last. In the latest development the Daily Mail now outlines that Nowak’s killer, Vickrum Digwa, actually recorded his victim lying on the ground in agony as the murderer mocked him.

​ Incredibly the judge in the trial ruled the killer’s own recording of his murder, “too disturbing to be shown” in court. Digwa did not call for an ambulance after stabbing his victim but did take pictures and record Henry Nowak. However, the killer’s own video was NOT shown in court! The footage the court ruled too disturbing to show was five minutes of Vickrum Digwa filming the 18-year-old as he bled to death on the pavement.​ https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/06/05/outrage-grows-in-u-k-as-british-people-witness-dei-outcome-and-two-tiered-policing-in-brutal-murder/#more-284099

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Belfast Burns After Sudanese Migrant’s Street-Beheading Attempt Sparks Local Revolt Against Globalists Activist Tommy Robinson, who has long warned about mass migration chaos, shared an image of the victim before the beheading attack, which he says was carried out by a “Sudanese invader”...

..”Stop importing rapists, murderers, and sex pests from savage third-world countries who put young girls’ lives at risk. Once you have advocated for that, and the removal of unwanted illegal migrants from communities who never asked for or wanted them, then you can take the high road,” Robinson continued. He noted, “I have very little time or patience right now listening to those who plant unvetted savages into our communities who rape, murder and prey on our children - and they have the audacity to tell us to shut up for the sake of diversity, and everyone is racist?”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/belfast-burns-after-sudanese-invaders-street-beheading-attempt-sparks-local-revolt

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House Report Finds Minnesota Officials Ignored Fraud To Avoid Racism Accusations​ A House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform report released Monday paints a devastating picture of both Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, finding that they both knew about widespread fraud in state social services programs and failed to act.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/house-report-finds-minnesota-officials-ignored-fraud-avoid-racism-accusations

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Everybody with a California drivers license can vote, including those who “forgot to check” the “I am a citizen” box: California U.S. Attorney Office Pretends Not to Know Specifics or Origin of California Voter Fraud https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/06/07/california-u-s-attorney-office-pretends-not-to-know-specifics-or-origin-of-california-voter-fraud/#more-284123

I don’t gamble at those tables. Do you? 10 Reasons You Shouldn’t Ignore This Week’s Sharp Reversal And Selloff https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/10-reasons-you-shouldnt-ignore-tuesdays-sharp-reversal-and-selloff

Gold & Geopolitics on costs of apparently-free money and voluntary vs forced reform: There’s no such thing as a free lunch​ - Just deferred payments

A thoughtful, informative and engaging essay: The Rival Theologies of Artificial Intelligence Recently, the Vatican and Anthropic have shown a united front on artificial intelligence. But are they actually aligned?​

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Cheap & Dirty: President Trump announces a major shift in energy funding, revealing plans to completely dismantle a massive Green New Deal initiative in favor of revitalizing America’s coal industry: “Finally, we’re taking nearly $200 million — it was set aside for the ‘Green New Scam.’” is history and repurposing that money so that we restart a coal plant in Maryland and help build two brand-new coal plants in Alaska and West Virginia.”​

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RoundUp Ready... USDA’s Plan to Bring Back American Cotton

Promoted as an agricultural initiative, the new cotton plan, through an alliance with HHS, also targets microplastics in clothing, sheets and blankets.​

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David Hughes, Johns Hopkins Early Bioterrorism Scenarios​ - Tracing the Origins of “Biosecurity” By now it is well known that “Covid-19” was preceded by two decades of planning exercises around “pandemic preparedness,” which are more accurately described as war games (Kennedy Jr., 2021, p. 382; Hughes, 2024, pp. 227-228).

​ Less well appreciated is the pivotal role of a group of scholars at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in getting those exercises off the ground, not as “pandemic preparedness” exercises, but as fictional bioterrorism scenarios. Dark Winter (2001) has achieved notoriety in that regard, but it was preceded by two fictional scenarios involving smallpox and anthrax in 1999, as well as a tabletop exercise called TOPOFF in 2000.

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Playing a special video game doubled voluntary acceptance of HPV vaccine injections: Increasing HPV Vaccination Among Early Adolescents Using a Game-Based Digital Intervention: A Randomized Controlled Trial https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42188818/

A Midwestern Doctor points out that drug-companies pay researchers from profits: How They Rig Clinical Trials and The Price We All Pay For It A practical guide to spotting doctored research and finding the therapies that actually help​

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Trump Signs Executive Order Backing HHS on Childhood Vaccine Reform — Will It Matter?

The order directs public health agencies to align the schedule with an HHS federal assessment published in January that calls for fewer recommended childhood vaccines.Some experts suggested the order is intended to override an April court ruling that paused recent changes, including a reduction in the number of diseases covered by the schedule. The American Academy of Pediatrics said it will challenge the order.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/trump-signs-executive-order-backing-hhs-childhood-vaccine-reform/

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Lipid micelles like ovaries & testes: RFK Jr. Must Investigate: Regulators Told the Public mRNA COVID Vaccines Stay ‘in the Arm’ — the Evidence Says Otherwise By the time the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines rolled out, regulators were already reviewing data that didn’t support what they were telling the public: that the vaccines stayed “in the arm” and disappeared in a day or two. This raises serious questions about regulatory conduct, informed consent, negligent misrepresentation, potential suppression or minimization of material safety information, and whether civil or criminal liability could emerge if the courts prove intentional deception or knowing concealment.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-investigate-regulators-public-mrna-covid-vaccines-stay-arm-evidence-otherwise/

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Peter McCullough MD, In 2025, 31 Million (8.9%) Americans Actually Took a COVID-19 Booster Far less than CDC estimates from a random phone survey for the increasingly unpopular vaccines.​

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John Leake, The COVID-19 Vaccine Cancer Catastrophe Professor Angus Dalgleish’s Senate testimony is unspeakably bad news for public health, but we are working on finding solutions. Professor Dalgleish just shared his findings before the US Senate on June 3, 2026. The occasion was a hearing titled “Plausible Mechanisms of Covid-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications and Research,” held by the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

​ The hearing was chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and took place in the Senate Dirksen Building.The hearing examined links between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines/boosters and cancer risks/relapses, along with scientific censorship and suppression of dissenting research.​

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Get sun. Avoid burns without using sunscreen. Watch the clock. Study Finds Sunscreen Use Linked to Higher Risk of Multiple Skin Cancers A 470,000+ person study found sunscreen users faced dramatically higher risk of melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma — even after accounting for major skin cancer risk factors.​

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The Citation They Can’t Retract: JAMA’s Unintentional Endorsement of Ivermectin-Mebendazole/Febendazole for Cancer

Rockwell et al warned that celebrity podcasting erodes institutional trust. Then they handed the public a peer-reviewed receipt showing the drugs are widely used and under study by NCI.​

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Paul Marik MD, Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals That Improve Systemic Immunity and the Tumor Microenvironment

Tony Fauci revealed that he took 6000 IU/d of vitamin-D in 2021. Meryl Nass MD, If Vitamin D is necessary to prevent serious respiratory infections and also prevents cancers, then the attempt to lower our blood levels needs to be investigated as a crime - Particularly in conjunction with the expected effects of COVID and its vaccine

Paul Marik MD, Metformin: The Most Important Repurposed Drug in Cancer Care​ - How a humble diabetes drug targets the metabolic engine of cancer.

15 minutes of paradigm-shift: Evidence That Fog Is Alive and Not just Some Weather Phenomenon

Along with fertilizer-shortage: We Are Being Warned That A “Godzilla El Niño” Could Absolutely Devastate Global Food Production That “Super El Niño” was one of the primary reasons why 50 million people starved during the Great Famine that stretched from 1876 to 1878... This El Niño, they say, could rival the intense event of the late 19th century that triggered “the Great Famine”on a global scale, killing millions of people. And its scythe sliced through southern Africa.

​ “The 1876-78 Great Famine impacted multiple regions across the globe, including parts of Asia, Nordeste [Northeast] Brazil, and northern and southern Africa, with total human fatalities exceeding 50 million people, arguably the worst environmental disaster to befall humanity,”a team of scientists said a decade ago in a ground-breaking paper presented at a meeting of the American Geophysical Union.

​ 3 percent of the entire population of the world starved to deathduring those years.

Today, 3 percentof the entire population of the worldwould be 240,000,000people.

​ In 1982 and 1983, we experienced the most severe “Super El Niño” of the 20th century...

In 1982-83, the most intense El Niño of the 20th century caused extreme weather events throughout the world, including floods in the American Pacific and in the southern United States, and droughts in north-eastern Brazil and Indonesia. It also caused a very mild winter in the mid-latitudes of Europe, Asia and North America.​ That “Super El Niño” sparked a horrific famine in eastern Africa that wiped out a very large proportion of the population...​ https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/we-are-being-warned-godzilla-el-nino-could-absolutely-devastate-global-food-production

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Josh Mitteldorf opens a can of worms I never knew about: Biological Alchemy​ - copious evidence for the “impossible”

Converting Sunlight to Food

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