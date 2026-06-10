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Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
1h

Is Tim Morgan for real?

Back in the 1960s, it was possible to buy a home in the UK for 3X annual salary, which absolutely is not the case nowadays. Endowment policies to pay off mortgage principals actually served the payor, rather than the seller. It was still possible for a mother to remain at home with pre-school children without bankrupting the family unit.

OK, cars were still a relative luxury, but buses and railways covered the nation properly and annual holidays at UK coastal resorts were affordable for even the working classes (Blackpool became an outpost of Glasgow for 2 weeks during 'Glasgow Fair' - the 2 week annual holiday when all employers agreed to close down to allow workers to take their families on holiday).

There was still plenty of work in manufacturing and mining, fishing and construction. Unemployment was low. It was considered a national scandal when unemployment rose above 1 million, whereas Mrs Thatcher et al couldn't care less when they condemned 3 million mostly Labour voters to long-term unemployment.

For all the so called 'affluence' of today, how does Tim Morgan explain to the U30s that they are so much better off than their 1960s forebears when almost none of them can afford to buy a home before the menopause sets in amongst the females?

The test of a prosperous society is the ability of the majority to start a family in a home you are buying at an age when fertility is still high.

It amazes me that so called 'experts' can seriously think that owning iPhones, driving a car and going to Ibiza on holiday is a more 'prosperous' life than being able to have 2 children before the age of 30.

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