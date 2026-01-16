Dr. John's Blog

Fritz Freud
21h

Hello my friend.

I ask everyone to repost… cross post… and make this Anti War song No.1

A simple message… NO I WON’T GIVE YOU MY SONS

It simply says No I wont give you mysons or daughters for a war that should never be.

The following song by Reinhard Mey is probably the most powerful anti War song of all the time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1q-Ga3myTP4

No to war.

Help to make this song No.1

And send a message.

Not for me… for you

For everyone.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/no-i-wont-give-you-my-sons

It can be done...It has been done before.

DING Dong the Witch is Dead reached No.1 in the UK as part of a musical anti-tribute to Margaret Thatcher.

Red
1h

"Trump and the governors of several US Northeastern states agreed to push for an emergency wholesale electricity auction that would compel technology companies to effectively fund new power plants"

Me thinks that has already been remedied, or there is a trial plan in place. This guy spends fifteen minutes explaining how the residential market will cover it without raising rates too much.

In the bit of transcript below the AI translated FERC as Fork beyond that you get the jist. Can you say rolling blackout?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKPmLuyZs_4

It wasn't a very popular

2:02

bedtime story for for kids on Christmas

2:05

Eve. Here's what FK told PJM. And that's

2:09

the grid operator for 13 states and 67

2:12

million people in case you're not one of

2:14

those. FK told PJM to create three new

2:18

categories of electrical service.

2:21

Category one firm contract demand

2:24

transmission service. That's

2:26

bureaucratic speak for your power

2:28

doesn't get interrupted ever. Grid

2:31

crashes, everyone else goes dark, you

2:34

stay on. That's for data centers with

2:36

their own colllocated generation.

2:40

Category two, non-firm contract demand

2:43

transmission service. Lower priority

2:46

power will be interrupted when things

2:48

get intense. Still important, just not

2:51

macro harder important because what is

2:55

category three, interim non-firm

2:57

transmission service, temporary access

3:00

until they build the infrastructure to

3:02

serve you and I properly. Translation,

3:06

we'll get to you eventually. Maybe if

3:08

there's any power left.

3:11

Now, Fork didn't explicitly say AI gets

3:15

tier one, hospitals get tier 2, your

3:18

house gets whatever's left. That would

3:20

be, you know, too honest. What they said

3:23

is

3:24

if you're a data center with your own

3:26

power generation, you can buy yourself

3:28

out of the public grid entirely.

3:31

Everyone else, well, we're on the grid

3:33

that gets curtailed when demand exceeds

3:36

supply.

3:38

curtailed.

