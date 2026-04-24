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Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
4h

This Dutch article even mentions "sudden" snow in Iran:

https://niburu.co/het-complot/22424-de-plotselinge-sneeuw-in-iran-is-geen-toeval

In a weird experiment (Soviet Woodpecker substitute) at work (1980s) I suspected already that EM fields can have an effect on precipitation so it was easy to find "updates" on the issue and sure enough, there are plenty. Just two:

(abstract)

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/294574451_The_use_of_electromagnetic_radiation_to_change_the_weather

https://climateviewer.com/2014/03/26/cloud-ionization-electric-rainmaking-laser-guided-weather-modification/

The advantage over cloud seeding will be reversibility IOW the possibility to use EM fields to prevent precipitation - as suspected has happened (among others) over Iran.

How this will work out politically is predictable: more "lethal accidents" concerning scientists / engineers employed by the Chabad doomsday cult.

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2 replies by John Day MD and others
Guido Vandeven's avatar
Guido Vandeven
5h

10 trillion how many dreams could have come true, NOW they resulted only in nightmares

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