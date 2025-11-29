Preppers,

Pursuant to the financial analysis predicting economic collapse, with which I opened the recent blog post “Domino Theory” https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/domino-theory I am presenting Professor Ugo Bardi’s blog post that the venerable World-3 computer model from The LimitsTo Growth analysis, has had its data set updated, and it spits out the decline of global indiustrial output, hard and fast, in 2026. This does not mean every country equally. I think Europe will go down particularly hard, but I’m quite willing to be wrong again. Are we on the Edge of Collapse? Impressive Data from a Recalibration of World3 - Staring at the Cliff right in front of us. https://senecaeffect.substack.com/p/are-we-on-the-edge-of-collapse-impressive​ ​

Gilbert Doctorow tries not to ride the Trump roller-coaster, but: Ukrainian capitulation in the coming weeks may be expected….thanks to Mr. Trump I frankly admit that I have underestimated Trump’s capacity for duplicity that he has used to outmaneuver his opponents abroad in the EU, in Ukraine and at home in the USA, on Capitol Hill and in the media. I have no doubt that Team Trump are behind the corruption investigation raid on the home of the power behind the throne in Kiev, Andrii Yermak, who was forced to resign late today. The fall of Zelensky on corruption charges cannot be more than days away. Accordingly, I must revise my views on what happened at the US-Ukraine meeting in Geneva at the start of the week that produced a revised 19-point plan to suit the Zelensky gang which we were told would be foisted on the Russians. No, that was pure political theaterandwe may assume that the original 29- point plan developed jointly by Steve Witkoff for the American side and Kirill Dmitriev for the Russians will be the basis for the renewed US-Russian talks on ending the war that likely will take place next week in Budapest chaired by Trump and Putin. This is all happening with blinding speed that has left the Trump’s opponents speechless.

​ However, one European leader did have something to say in the past day that also contributes to the foreseeable political collapse of Ukraine and possibly to the collapse of the war mongers who dominate present European politics. I have in mind the Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever who rejected von der Leyen’s insistent promotion of confiscation of frozen Russian state assets held in Euroclear now not only because of financial risk that the confiscation will be reversed in court challenges by Russia that will follow but, more importantly today, because the confiscation would work directly against the ongoing peace negotiations. So von der Leyen’s perfidy to European interests in peace on the Continent has been called out.​

​

The first 6 minutes are a good geopolitical update of US-Russia negotiations: Trump Pursues Peace, Ignoring Europe​ - The Zaporizhzhia Offensive Is Now Unstoppable​, MS 2025.11.28​

​

November 26 (heh,heh) EU ‘ready’ to propose Russian assets loan despite Belgian doubts “I cannot see any scenario in which the European taxpayers alone will pay the bill,” von der Leyen said​ https://www.euractiv.com/news/eu-ready-to-propose-russian-assets-loan-despite-belgian-doubts/

​

Also in November 26 rearview-mirror: As potential Ukraine deal looms, France and Britain map out boots-on-ground role Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a new joint task-force — with U.S. buy-in — aiming at “finalized security guarantees” if a peace deal lands.​ https://www.politico.eu/article/potential-deal-looms-france-and-britain-map-out-role-ukraine/

​

Heavy rain sees part of West Bank apartheid wall collapse and Syrian forest fires extinguished

Flash floods have hit the region after a night of heavy rain storm, with part of Israel’s separation wall in the West Bank coming down​ https://www.newarab.com/news/flash-floods-collapse-west-bank-apartheid-wall-amid-mena-storm​

Trump Gaza Plan Condemned as ‘Concentration Camps Within a Mass Concentration Camp’

After previous plans by Israel for the mass expulsion of Palestinians, onlookers fear the proposal to house some displaced Palestinians in “compounds” they may not be allowed to leave.​ https://www.commondreams.org/news/trump-gaza-compounds​

​

Israeli army, Shin Bet begin ‘large-scale’ operation against West Bank resistance

Hebrew media reports say resistance groups in the occupied West Bank have been working to strengthen their forces​ https://thecradle.co/articles/israeli-army-shin-bet-begin-large-scale-operation-against-west-bank-resistance

​

UK’s Jonathan Cook, Review judge pulled from Palestine Action hearing at last hour, in patent stitch-up Having a ruling from a panel of three judges is a desperate attempt to create a veneer of judicial authority in support of the actions of Keir Starmer’s outlaw government​

Jeffrey Epstein Aided Alan Dershowitz’s Attack on Mearsheimer and Walt’s “Israel Lobby”​ (book)​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/jeffrey-epstein-aided-alan-dershowitzs-attack-on-mearsheimer-and-walts-israel-lobby/​

He knows he can be Charlie-Kirked: Americans wake up to the cost of supporting Israel Tucker Carlson, the most influential conservative host in the U.S., just turned on Israel. He was considered an unshakable ally by them. He did so with a level of bluntness no American TV figure ever dared.

​ On air, in front of millions, he dropped the bomb: ‘There is no such thing as ‘God’s chosen people. God does not choose child-killers. This is heresy, these are criminals and thieves.’

​ This wasn’t commentary…This was a declaration of war on the entire Israeli narrative.​ https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2025/11/26/americans-wake-up-to-the-cost-of-supporting-israel/

​

Child Amputees in Gaza Use Makeshift Prosthetics as Israel Restricts Medical Supplies Rateb was severely wounded in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis earlier this year that killed his mother and brother. His right leg was crushed and had to be amputated. He has undergone five surgeries in his abdomen since the attack.

​ “I felt sad that I’m no longer like the other kids because my leg was amputated. I don’t know how to play with them. I wish I had a leg so I could play with my friends,” he said.

​ Desperate to move again, Rateb and his cousin fashioned the prosthetic leg out of a plastic sewage pipe he found in the street. “I don’t want to give up, and my determination is strong. I dream of having a real prosthetic limb,” Rateb said. “If my leg hadn’t been cut off, the first place I’d go is the field to play football. I want to return to our home and have my mom, my dad, and my leg with me.”​

Israeli attacks killed 6 people in Rafah, Beit Lahia in latest violation of ceasefire deal​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-army-kills-6-palestinians-in-gaza-despite-ceasefire/3754613

​

“Brownshirts” Settler violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank continues to escalate. Extremist settlers recently attacked a Bedouin community and also targeted Israeli activists who were present. https://www.dw.com/en/israeli-settler-violence-in-occupied-west-bank-hits-new-high/video-74901740

​

UAE, Israel quietly advanced ‘Peace Railway’ amid Gaza genocide: Report

The railway will move goods from India through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan before reaching Haifa for export to Europe and the US​ https://thecradle.co/articles/uae-israel-quietly-advanced-peace-railway-amid-gaza-genocide-report#google_vignette

​

‘We will disarm Hezbollah’: Israeli war chief threatens new war in Lebanon

The new threat comes justdays after Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah’s top military official in Beirut​ https://thecradle.co/articles-id/34492​

Israeli Troops Suffer Rare Casualties In Brazen Ground Raid On Syrian Town Israel on Friday launched another unprovoked major attack on Syria, which has killed at least 13 people, including children - and additionally some 25 have been reported injured.

​ In this instance, the assault on the southern Syrian town Beit Jinn was a rare ground raid by Israeli forces, likely accompanied by air and artillery support. “The Israeli military said six soldiers were wounded, three of them severely, by militant fire during the raid in the village of Beit Jinn,” Reuters reports based on official sources. It’s unclear whether the IDF forces incurred fatalities, but if so the Israeli government is likely to keep it under wraps.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israeli-troops-suffer-rare-casualties-brazen-ground-raid-syrian-town

How Israel markets its US-funded genocidal weapons to the world​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/how-israel-markets-its-us-funded-genocidal-weapons-to-the-world/​

The rationale is not the reason. What is the reason? Secret DOJ memo exposes flaws in US boat strike justification The Trump administration is presenting its missile strikes on drug-running boats in the Caribbean as an act of collective self-defense on behalf of regional partners, The Guardian reported, citing three people directly familiar with the internal legal rationale, according to Al-Mayadeen.

​ The justification hinges on an assertion, without publicly available evidence, that drug cartels are engaged in armed hostilities against the security forces of allies such as Mexico, funded through cocaine shipments.

​ Under this reasoning, the US claims the strikes target the cocaine itself and that any deaths aboard the vessels should be viewed as combatant casualties or collateral harm rather than unlawful killings.​.. ..But the internal rationale stands in starkcontrast to Donald Trump’s public messaging, which has consistently framed the 21 lethal strikes, resulting in more than 80 deaths, as an effort to stem overdose fatalities...

​ If accepted, the argument would mark the first timethe US has claimed, contentiously and against the prevailing understanding, that cartels are using cocaine revenues to wage warfare, rather thanprimarily togenerate profit.

​ In a statement, a Justice Department spokesperson said, “These operations were ordered consistent with the law of armed conflict.”​ https://en.mehrnews.com/news/239208/Secret-DOJ-memo-exposes-flaws-in-US-boat-strike-justification

US Has Been Conducting “Bomber Attack Demos” Buzzing Venezuela Once Per Week​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/us-has-been-conducting-bomber-attack-demos-buzzing-venezuela-once-week

US plans further troop deployments to fight drug trafficking, Hegseth says​ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2624088/world

​

Each large, expensive chopper will shoot down how many little, cheap, explosive drones? U.S. Army Orders $4.7 Billion in AH-64E Apache Helicopters for Counter-Drone Missions. https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/aerospace-news/2025/u-s-army-orders-4-7-billion-in-ah-64e-apache-helicopters-for-counter-drone-missions

DragonFire laser shoots down high‑speed drones traveling at 400mph, costs $13 per shot — UK Navy to begin deploying system on destroyers​ https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/uk-dragonfire-laser-downs-high-speed-drones

U.S. picks British Kraken for autonomous surface and subsurface drone fleet program.​ https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/navy-news/2025/u-s-picks-british-kraken-for-autonomous-surface-and-subsurface-drone-fleet-program​

US Troops Fight ISIS Militants on the Ground in Somalia’s Puntland Region

The raid targeted a cave in the Caal-Miskaad mountains and involved 10 helicopters, according to local media reports​ https://news.antiwar.com/2025/11/25/us-troops-fight-isis-militants-on-the-ground-in-somalias-puntland-region/​

Oops,​we maybe just​mudered an innocent prominent-citizen...US Is Aware of Reports That It Killed a Civilian Clan Elder in a Somalia Airstrike

The airstrike was launched in Somalia’s northern Sanag region on September 13 “This was an unexpected and shocking incident,” Faisal Abdillahi, the Sanag region’s intelligence chief, said last month, according to Hiraan Online. “A man driving his car was bombed from the air. We, the officials, had no prior knowledge or warning. The deceased was a prominent figure who worked closely with the community. We don’t understand why he was targeted.”​ https://news.antiwar.com/2025/11/26/us-is-aware-of-reports-that-it-killed-a-civilian-clan-elder-in-a-somalia-airstrike/

​

Never, ever follow illegal orders... Trump Says Urging Troops to Refuse Illegal Orders Is “Sedition.” This Air Force Officer Once Did Just That.

In 2011, Air Force Maj. Richard Rynearson refused a drone strike he believed was unconstitutional in a real-world test of the debate now consuming Washington.​

REP. MASSIE says FBI staff threatened a member of his staff with a criminal investigation if he “didn’t straighten up and play ball.”​ https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics/status/1993770560489422933

Trump’s Immigration Forces Deploy “Less Lethal” Weapons in Dangerous Ways, Skirting Rules and Maiming Protesters​ https://www.propublica.org/article/ice-border-patrol-less-lethal-weapons?

​

The guy was a US assassin against Taliban high-value targets, moved here with his wife and kids. His stay was re-approved by the Trump admin. in May. Trump Pushes ‘Reverse Migration’ As National Guard Member Dies Following Potential DC ‘Terrorist’ Attack The Thanksgiving-week attack down the street from the White House - perpetrated by an Afghan national with prior ties to the U.S. military and intelligence community, such as the CIA - has heightened national-security concerns following the fatality of one West Virginia Guardsman and the critical wounding of another. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/guard-member-dies-after-potential-dc-terrorist-attack-trump-pushes-emergency-migration

​

Is Trump’s Third World Immigration Ban A Precursor To The Insurrection Act? Over the Thanksgiving holiday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping plans to tighten immigration rules, including asuspension on migration from “Third World Countries” and cancellation of all federal benefits and subsidies to “noncitizens” in the country.

​ The decision comes after a terror attack (the shooting of two National Guardsmen) involving an Afghan migrant, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, admitted to the US under a program for Afghan refugeeslaunched by Joe Biden in 2021 (Operation Allies Welcome).

​ However, the Trump Admin approved the man’s asylum application in 2025 based on his aid to CIA operations in Afghanistan over a ten year period.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trumps-third-world-immigration-ban-precursor-insurrection-act

Trump Moves To “Terminate” All Of Biden’s Autopen’d Orders​ http://zerohedge.com/political/trump-moves-terminate-all-bidens-autopend-orders​

Stablecoin issuer Tether holds 116 tons of physical gold, placing it on par with central banks such as those in South Korea, Hungary and Greece.​ Tether’s day-to-day operations mirror several core functions traditionally associated with central banks. It mints and redeems USDt directly for verified customers, effectively expanding or contracting supply through its primary market pipeline.

​ It also manages a large reserve portfolio dominated by short-duration US Treasurys, along with gold and Bitcoin. The company generates central bank–like income by earning interest on those Treasurys while issuing a non-interest-bearing token.

​ Beyond that, Tether employs policy-style tools, such as freezing addresses at the request of law enforcement and phasing out blockchains to reduce risk.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/precious-metals/tethers-116-ton-gold-hoard-rivals-reserves-korea-and-hungary-jefferies

​

Not overproduction, but destruction of economic demand by war, sanctions and economic contraction: Wall Street Warns of a Deepening Oil Glut in 2026 https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Wall-Street-Warns-of-a-Deepening-Oil-Glut-in-2026.html

But Trump’s sanctions... India’s November Russian oil imports set to hit five-month high Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit the South Asian country next month, according to the Kremlin. https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indias-november-russian-oil-imports-set-to-hit-five-month-high-3809867​

Trump urged Japan to avoid escalation in China dispute, sources say US President Donald Trump asked Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to further escalate a dispute with China during talks this week, sources aware of the matter said on Nov 27, as he tries to preserve a fragile trade war truce with Beijing.​ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/trump-told-japans-pm-to-lower-the-tone-on-taiwan-wsj-reports

​

This keeps happening around the Gulf of China: U.S MQ-9 Reaper Crashes in Yellow Sea, 15 Miles Off South Korea’s Western Coast https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/US-MQ-9-Reaper-Crashes-in-Yellow-Sea-15-Miles-Off-South-Koreas-Western-Coast/

“New-Labour”, that is... UK Labour’s budget piles on suffering for workers, but not enough to satisfy ruling class​ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/11/26/vthy-n26.html

​

Flock Camera Vulnerability: It’s Worse Than You Think Yves here. This post provides an important service in spreading the word about how easily Flock cameras, sold as license plate readers but actually broad surveillance cameras, can be hacked and their videos altered.​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/11/flock-camera-vulnerability-its-worse-than-you-think.html

​

Will “terrorist” become as meaningless as “antisemitic”? Flock Safety’s CEO Garrett Langley just called the transparency activists at http://Deflock.me “terrorists.” So, if mapping cameras is “terrorism”… what do we call mass surveillance of millions of innocent drivers?​ https://x.com/JasonBassler1/status/1993015264775127463​

Pardoned pro-lifers say DOJ used AI ‘deepfake’ video to convict them

According to these peaceful pro-life rescuers, court testimoniesfrom abortion workers, police, and other witnessescontradict the ‘outrageous’ video that presented them as violent.​ https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-pardoned-pro-lifers-say-doj-used-ai-deepfake-video-to-convict-them/

Has the bailout of generative AI already begun?​ Or is pouring a pile of government money in just a coincidence?​

​

Musk’s AI supercomputer, used by U.S. military, secretly relies on Chinese hardware

Records obtained by Oligarch Watch reveal that the facility relies on Chinese transformers, creating a major security vulnerability.​

​

Britain plots atomic reboot as datacenter demand surges

Taskforce calls UK the priciest place on Earth to build nuclear projects and urges radical regulatory reset​ https://www.theregister.com/2025/11/25/uk_nuclear_power_reform/

​

‘The precedent is Flint’: How Oregon’s data center boom is supercharging a water crisis

Amazon has come to the state’s eastern farmland, worsening a water pollution problem that’s been linked to cancer and miscarriages​ https://thefern.org/2025/11/the-precedent-is-flint-how-oregons-data-center-boom-is-supercharging-a-water-crisis/?

‘It’s hell for us here’: Mumbai families suffer as datacentres keep the city hooked on coal​ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/nov/24/mumbai-datacentres-coal-air-pollution

When the well runs dry​ - As the water evaporates in their overheated world, crop farmers and livestock herders in Chad are spilling blood instead.​

​

I didn’t know they had one: Thailand to send aircraft carrier for flood relief as rain intensifies https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/thailand-to-send-aircraft-carrier-for-flood-relief-as-rains-intensify

Chemical pollution drives prostate cancer, falling sperm counts​ - Chemical pollution drives prostate cancer, falling sperm counts​ https://climateandcapitalism.com/2025/11/25/chemical-pollution-drives-prostate-cancer-falling-sperm-counts/​

NEW STUDY: High-Dose Vitamin C Is a Potent Anti-Cancer Agent

Decades of evidence reveal thatvitamin C attacks cancer through four powerful mechanisms: pro-oxidative cytotoxicity, epigenetic reprogramming, signaling-pathway suppression, and immune activation.​

​

​Against Cancer (pictured with Thanksgiving tomatoes, containing vitamin-C)

Leave a comment