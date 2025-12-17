Somewhat Baffled,

I have been quite puzzled about what is up with the “peace negotiations” in Berlin with European heads of state, who need a long European war to maintain the current power structure, and Americans Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s emmisaries, who appear to have gone in and agreed with them, and Zelinsky, to present to Russia a status quo deal, where Russia stops advancing and sits down to talk, instead. This deal advocates NATO “peacekeepers” in Ukraine, which is what Russia cannot tolerate upon her border. This is a non-starter in every way, certain to be rejected, so that is the intention. Why bother?

Moon of Alabama teases that question out quite well. Flim Flam Theater Of Peace Talks On Ukraine https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/flim-flam-theater-of-peace-talks-on-ukraine.html

Gilbert Doctorow reviews Zelensky’s speech Tuesday at the Hague, and is also puzzled at the loser declaring that the winner must capitulate and pay.

Zelensky’s Speech yesterday at The Hague​

​Fantasy island: Europe Establishes Hague-Based Reparations Commission For Ukraine https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/europe-establishes-hague-based-reparations-commission-ukraine

The EU heads of state will meet Wednesday and Thursday for a European Summit, and hope to “agree” upon details of the permanent redirecting of cash flows from the Russian assets. 3/4 of the heads of state hope to more decisively steal the Russian holdings in Euroclear on a permanent basis.

That can be understood, but the consequence of such theft are already driving investors away from Euroclear and related large western-financial platforms, where the investor puts money in, and gets the right to income from selected investments, though they actually remain “property” of Euroclear.

This is the same arrangement written up in David Webb’s book, “The Great Taking”, which Ellen Brown summarized well. “The Great Taking”, How They Can Own It All https://ellenbrown.com/2023/10/03/the-great-taking-how-they-plan-to-own-it-all/

The vast assets which are held in title by “Cede and Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation” in the US are readily traded electronically, but only the rights to dividends and profits, “beneficial ownership”, are traded, as the assets remain corporately owned and are pledged as securities to back other deals, notably derivatives deals, where derivatives holders, such as large banks, hold super-seniority, and can just take all of the pledged pool of assets at the onset of any crisis. All “investors” in stocks, binds etc. are unsecured lenders, with income rights unless interrupted by a crisis or legal intervention, such as this move. It has been assumed that large bankruptcies, like with Lehman and AIG in 2008, would be the trigger for the Great taking, but this “legal” theft of Russian assets within the parallel Euroclear system can do exactly that. Is this the intention?

Gold and Geopolitics examines these Euroclear-specific mec​hanisms​ here: The Great Taking of the Russian assets​ - Webb meets Brussels​

​ Thomas Kolbe, Euroclear: The Line Europe Can’t Cross Without Breaking Global Trust The damage caused by expropriating Russian assets would be maximal: a financial super-GAU, a total loss of credibility and of the merchant-law principles indispensable to banking and international transactions. The entire global financial system—transaction settlement and custodial asset holding—rests on trust: on the absolute stability of its core pillars.

​ Institutions like Euroclear are among those pillars. They do not merely safeguard international transaction flows—they make them possible in the first place. Once this foundation is damaged, far more than a political signal is at risk. The stability of the entire system is on the line.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/euroclear-line-europe-cant-cross-without-breaking-global-trust



​ What we appear to see is most European heads of state, those who need war against Russia to bolster their power,and the current financial system, through emergency measures, have made a proposal which Russia must refuse, and another proposal to officially rob Russia of something like $180 billion, which will cause a further run on Euroclear holdings, which are not patrticularly liquid in the short term, and could crash Euroclear, at which point banks and financiers with derivatives backed by Euroclear assets will seize ownership, which is their legal right, and Russia will hold the same empty bag as various pension funds and retail investors.

This would precipitate an inevitable financial crisis on a predetermined schedule, and would tend to protect the strongest banking and financial interests, such as Blackrock.

It would be grossly unfair and would incite revolutionay fervor amongst European citizens. Russia would be blamed, but how effectively?

Would French, German and British militaries fire upon their countrymen upon command, or would they refuse, and side against the established order?

Ellen Brown concludes: Compound Interest Is Devouring the Federal Budget: It’s Time to Take Back the Money Power There is simply not enough money in the producing economy to fund the services we desperately need, pay down the debt, and keep taxes affordable. Sovereign government-issued money is constitutional, historically proven, and — if invested in infrastructure, manufacturing and development — can actually be deflationary.

​ The paper money printed by the central bank and the digital money created by private banks are nowhere mentioned in the Constitution. Only Congress is given the money power — the power “to coin money [and] regulate the value thereof” — a power it executes through the Treasury. If the Federal Reserve resists accepting Treasury-minted high-denomination coins, Congress can require their acceptance by amending the Federal Reserve Act, as it has done several times over the years.

​ With interest threatening to devour the national budget, Congress’s sovereign power to issue money needs to be exercised with some coins larger than quarters and dimes. Congress needs to mint some trillion-dollar coins, as the Constitution empowers it to do.​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/15/compound-interest-is-devouring-the-federal-budget-its-time-to-take-back-the-money-power/

Caitlin Johnstone, Israel Propagandists Are Uniformly Spouting The Exact Same Line About The Bondi Shooting Of course, these outlets and individuals do not actually care about the phrase “globalize the intifada”. If pro-Palestine activists had never chanted that slogan, pro-Israel spinmeisters would be focusing on a different line today. They are not trying to stop chants which they perceive as dangerous, they are trying to stomp out criticism of Israel’s genocidal atrocities. As The Intercept’s Natasha Lennard wrote regarding the aforementioned Bret Stephens piece, “It’s all done in the name of fighting antisemitism by conflating the worst kinds of violent anti-Jewish bigotry, like what we saw in Bondi Beach, with any criticisms of Israel and its actions. To so much as say Palestinians ought to have basic human rights, in this view, becomes a deadly attack on Jewish safety.”​

So what if this was an Israeli false flag attack for Hasbara?​ Here is everything the media is not telling you about the Bondi beach shooting​ The geniuses at Mossad really haven’t learnt from their recent mistakes. They have yet again left their fingerprints all over Google. Google Trends shows two spikes in searches in Israel for one of the shooters—Naveed Akram—in the days before the massacre, and then a huge spike, one day before the massacre.​..

​..Disturbingly, Netanyahu said this massacre was the result of Australia recognising a Palestinian state. That sounds an awful lot like a confession to me. Netanyahu is now demanding that western countries take steps to stop antisemitism from spreading, by which he means ban us from telling the truth about Israel.”​

Australian governments, media target anti-genocide protests over Bondi Beach shooting​ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/12/16/vohd-d16.html

Muslim Syrian-Australian: ‘It was a matter of conscience’: Ahmed al-Ahmed’s family reveal why he risked his life to disarm alleged Bondi shooterAnother cousin, Mustafa al-Asaad, told the Al Araby television network that Ahmed intervened as a “humanitarian act”. “When he saw people dying and their families being shot, he couldn’t bear to see people dying,” he said.

“It was a humanitarian act, more than anything else. It was a matter of conscience … He’s very proud that he saved even one life.​”

​ “When he saw this scene, people dying of gunfire, he told me, ‘I couldn’t bear this. God gave me strength. I believe I’m going to stop this person killing people’.”

​ Asaad said his cousin was an Australian citizen of Syrian origin, from the city of Idlib. After spending an hour with him on Monday morning, he said his cousin told him “God gave me courage” and that he didn’t regret his actions.​ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2025/dec/15/man-who-tackled-alleged-bondi-gunman-couldnt-bear-to-see-people-dying-cousin-says-ntwnfb

​John Helmer, THE BONDI STRIKE – WHO WILL CONTROL THE NARRATIVE https://johnhelmer.net/the-bondi-strike-who-will-control-the-narrative/#more-93038

If plans are already prepared... Australia announces strict new gun laws. Here’s how it can act so swiftly https://www.npr.org/2025/12/15/nx-s1-5645002/australia-new-gun-laws-sydney-bondi-shooting

UN General Assembly adopts resolution backing Palestinians’ right to self-determination​ - Draft resolution adopted with 164 votes in favor, 8 against, 9 abstentions​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/un-general-assembly-adopts-resolution-backing-palestinians-right-to-self-determination/3772208

​

ICC rejects Israeli bid to block Gaza war crimes investigation

The decision comes amid mounting international pressure over the humanitarian toll of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/15/icc-rejects-israeli-bid-to-block-gaza-war-crimes-investigation

Act of War: Trump Orders Full Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Off ‘Terrorist’ Venezuela​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/hunting-season-opens-18-sanctioned-tankers-venezuelan-crude

The Pacific coastal drug smuggling routes are the big ones: US carries out strikes on 3 vessels in eastern Pacific 8 alleged ‘male narco-terrorists’ killed in strikes targeting vessels in international water, says US Southern Command​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-carries-out-strikes-on-3-vessels-in-eastern-pacific-/3772199



They ran out the clock. FBI Agents Thought Clinton’s Uranium One Deal Might Be Criminal - But McCabe, Yates Stonewalled Investigation​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-agents-thought-clintons-uranium-one-deal-might-be-criminal-mccabe-yates-stonewalled

Internal FBI Memos Warned Biden DOJ ‘No Probable Cause’ To Raid Mar-A-Lago: Report​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/internal-fbi-memos-warned-biden-doj-no-probable-cause-raid-mar-lago-report

Escape Key, The Price of Permission This essay traces a ‘great transition’ currently underway in global governance: the quiet inversion of price from an expression of preference to a mechanism of permission.

​ Drawing on a wealth of top-tier primary documents published by the BIS, UNDP, OECD, European Commission, Rockefeller Foundation, Stimson Center, WHO, and WEF— among others — it maps an emerging architecture where foresight models generate outputs, those outputs become coefficients attached to transactions, the coefficients propagate through input-output matrices across entire economies, programmable settlement infrastructure gates transactions based on compliance, and physical enforcement systems operate at the boundary. The ratchet— tightening carbon budgets, escalating ‘true costs’, compounding planetary boundaries —ensures the squeeze intensifies without overt decree.

​ Simply put: prices are no longer discovered. Prices discover whether the system permits you at all. A command economy pretending to be a market.​

Kyle Young on regulatory changes to remove your protections against 5G and 6G wireless in your front yard: The Technocratic Digital Prison begins 12/30/25

​

Waymo had to ​remove and reprogram their robotaxis for driving right past school buses loading and unloading kids. This is about Tesla:​ Goldman’s First Take On Safety Monitor-Free Robotaxis In Austin​ https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/goldmans-first-take-safety-monitor-free-robotaxis-austin

Previous chair of ACIP until very recently, a fighter on the right side of history. Dr. Harvey Risch Appointed Chairman of President Trump’s Cancer Panel Dr. Risch. “This Panel has access to the best minds, cutting edge science, and vast resources required to radically advance Americans’ understanding of cancer development, diagnosis, and prevention. We are sitting on the treasure trove of knowledge necessary to demystify the causes of cancer, and we can use that knowledge to help Americans live fuller, freer lives. Cancer does not have to loom over the American people as an unknowable specter.”

​ Dr. Risch has dedicated his career to studying cancer etiology, prevention, early diagnosis, and epidemiological methods. His research has included studies of ovarian cancer, pancreas cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer, esophageal and stomach cancer, and cancers related to the use of oral contraceptives and noncontraceptive estrogens.

​ Prior to his tenure at Yale, Dr. Risch received his M.D. degree from the University of California at San Diego and his Ph.D. in mathematical modeling of infectious epidemics from the University of Chicago. After serving as a postdoctoral fellow in epidemiology at the University of Washington, Dr. Risch taught epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Toronto.

​ Dr. Risch has authored more than 400 original peer-reviewed research papers, which have been cited by other scientific publications more than 59,000 times. He is an Editor of the International Journal of Cancer, was Associate Editor of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute for 25 years, and for six years was a Member of the American Journal of Epidemiology’s Board of Editors.​ https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/dr-harvey-risch-appointed-chairman-president-trumps-cancer-panel.html

Institutional inertia; where now? FDA Leadership Refuses to Add Black Box Warning to mRNA Injections—Despite FDA Scientists Recommending It Peer-reviewed evidence of irreversible heart damage and fatal cardiac arrest is dismissed by FDA leadership.​

Fundamental Role of Applied Behavior Analysis in Autistic Children​ - Dr McCullough with Canadian Behavior Analyst John Molinaro In a wide-ranging and deeply informative discussion, Dr. Peter McCullough speaks with John Molinaro, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) from Toronto, Ontario, who has spent nearly a decade working with individuals with autism and other special needs. The interview offers a comprehensive overview of the autism epidemic, its diagnostic evolution, and the therapeutic interventions used today—particularly the application of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). Molinaro’s grounded and compassionate perspective highlights both the progress and pressing challenges facing families navigating autism care in North America.​

​

”What antidepressant is Right For YOU?” Side Effects Of 30 Antidepressants Ranked And Compared: Lancet Study https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/side-effects-30-antidepressants-ranked-and-compared-lancet-study

FDA to Probe Safety of RSV Shot for Infants, Citing Deaths Reported in Clinical Trials

The agency plans to investigate two monoclonal antibody shots: Beyfortus, made by Sanofi and AstraZeneca, and Enflonsia, made by Merck. Both are currently recommended for most infants in the U.S. Questions about the shots’ safety surfaced last summer, an HHS spokesperson told Reuters.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-probe-safety-rsv-shot-infants-citing-deaths-reported-clinical-trials/​

FDA Expands Probe Into COVID Vaccine-Related Deaths to Include Adults

The FDA is expanding its investigation into reports of deaths following COVID-19 vaccines to include adults, after initially looking into the deaths of children who received the vaccine. The agency did not provide details about the investigation, first reported by Bloomberg.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-expands-probe-covid-vaccine-related-deaths-adults/​

Vaccine Court Awards Family $310,000, Rules Encephalitis After MMR Shot Killed Toddler

The family of 14-month-old Violet Skye Rodela, who died 19 days after getting an MMR and other routine vaccines, won compensationfrom the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program for the toddler’s death. Violet’s case, along with another case awarded earlier this year, offers lessons for future infant death cases in vaccine court, according to a working group of researchers and advocates.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaccine-court-settlement-family-infant-death-mmr-shot-encephalitis/

John Klar, What Big Pharma, the Government, and the Media Didn’t Want You to Know About Hepatitis B Vaccines *With an excerpt from Gavin de Becker’s New Book, Forgotten Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage From Childhood Vaccines​

There is suddenly a lot of glioblastoma since 2021. Nicolas Hulscher, NEW STUDY: Resveratrol and Copper Trigger System-Level Collapse of Human Glioblastoma Aggressiveness in Just 12 Days In one of the deadliest human cancers, cheap nutraceuticals produced coordinated suppression of tumor proliferation, cancer hallmarks, immune checkpoints, stemness, and activated intrinsic apoptosis.​

The Gulf-Stream warms the British Isles, Scandinavia, northern and western Europe. It has been weakening for decades, and may now be collapsing. This becomes an existential threat. How might political and military leaders address it? Thanks Christine. From Climate Reports to Security Planning - How Government Mentions of the AMOC Are Changing

Ahead Of The Cold Front

