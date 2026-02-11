Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denis's avatar
Denis
2h

Excellent comprehensive work here, John.

You seem to garden a lot.

It's a peace of mind thing, huh?

Anyway, well done.

Reply
Share
2 replies by John Day MD and others
Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
2h

Namaste’ my brothers!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture