Seven Pages of a Sealed Watergate File Sat Undiscovered. Until Now. Do you think “It Can’t Happen Here,” the plot of Sinclair Lewis’s novel about a fascist takeover of America?

​ The key point of the brilliant exposé by journalist James Rosen, about information which had been sealed for 50 years, is that President Richard Nixon testified under oath that the most serious threat to his presidency came not from political opponents or the media, but from a covert espionage operation run by the U.S. military’s top commanders—the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

​ Rosen takes a long time to present a narrative that sets up the story, but (cut to the chase) here are the core revelations from the newly unsealed seven pages as he reports on the New York Times Oped page (note he is NOT a NYT staffer):

​ The “Deep State” Was Real and It Was Military: Nixon revealed that Yeoman Charles Radford was part of a systematic spy ring that stole thousands of top-secret documents from the National Security Council (NSC) for over a year and funneled them to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Admiral Thomas Moorer. This was an illegal domestic espionage operation within the White House itself.

​ Nixon Considered It Treasonous but Buried It: Nixon and his aides (Mitchell, Haldeman, Ehrlichman) viewed the Moorer-Radford affair as “a federal offense of the highest order” and akin to the plot of Seven Days in May (a novel about a military coup). However, they chose to cover it up to avoid:

​ Damaging the public image of the U.S. military.

Exposing other secret operations (like the Cambodia bombings or the China opening).

Triggering a constitutional crisis.

​ The Motive Was Policy Sabotage: The Joint Chiefs spied because they were deliberately excluded from Nixon and Kissinger’s key foreign policy decisions (détente with the USSR and China, Vietnamization, budget cuts). They used stolen information to resist and undermine policies they opposed.

​ It Directly Connects to Watergate: The “Plumbers” unit was initially formed to plug the leak that exposed this military spying (the Jack Anderson columns about the India-Pakistan war). The illegal activities of the Plumbers, born from this crisis, later metastasized into the Watergate break-in and cover-up.

​ Nixon’s Warning: In his 1975 testimony, Nixon explicitly warned the prosecutors not to “open that can of worms,” referring to the full story of the Joint Chiefs’ espionage. The prosecutors and National Security Advisor Brent Scowcroft agreed, classifying and sealing those seven pages to prevent the story from coming out.

​ In essence, the article argues that the most profound scandal of the Nixon era was not the Watergate burglary itself, but the previously concealed “criminal insubordination” by the nation’s highest military leaders—a true “deep state” operation that Nixon felt powerless to expose. The story draws a direct line from this historical episode to modern political discourse about the “permanent bureaucracy” or “deep state” undermining a sitting president.​.. ..Conclusion on U.S. Military Corruption:

The Moorer-Radford affair reveals a specific, troubling form of corruption: institutional insubordination justified by ideological conviction and protected by claims of national security necessity. It shows that:

​ The military is not monolithic—factions with different ideologies can engage in illegal activities to advance their vision.

Checks and balances can fail when civilian leaders fear confronting powerful institutions.

​ “National security” can become a shield for corruption rather than a genuine concern.

Historical accountability is often selective—the most powerful actors frequently escape consequences.

​ This case doesn’t suggest the entire military is corrupt, but it demonstrates how even venerable institutions can engage in systematic illegal activity when they perceive existential threats to their influence or worldview. The real corruption may be less about individual venality than about institutional self-preservation and ideological conviction overriding legal and constitutional boundaries.

​ The lesson isn’t that the military is uniquely corrupt, but that all powerful institutions—military, intelligence, political—require vigorous, transparent oversight and a culture where whistleblowing is protected rather than suppressed. The fact that this scandal remained buried for 50 years is perhaps the most damning evidence of all about how systemic corruption can be hidden.

​ The Pentagon for decades has refused to supply a financial audit mandated by Congress to tell what it does with the billions of dollars it receives. Money which could be financing the next projected coup. And many of members of Congress, of both parties, who ought to demand the audit are bought by arms dealers. Yes, it can happen here.​ https://www.thekomisarscoop.com/2026/02/did-you-think-it-cant-happen-here-revelations-of-jt-chiefs-of-staff-spy-operation-against-white-house/

Escape Key, Epstein III​ - The Intelligence Channel At the centre of the architecture is Ehud Barak — former Prime Minister of Israel, former Defence Minister, the man who held direct authority over Mossad, Aman (military intelligence), and Shin Betduring his time in office.

​ Running in parallel, the documents reveala second channel: Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, serving as Britain’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment.Together, they gave the operation credentialed access to the intelligence establishments of two Five Eyes nationsand one of the most capable intelligence states on earth.

​ This essay starts slow. It does so to establish the scene. The documents show an operation that required a former Defence Minister, aserving royal trade envoy,former MI6 and Mossad officers, two former US Treasury Secretaries, the head of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, and the chief science adviser to Bill Gates— allrouted through Epstein’s email accounts.​.. ..Before 2008, anyone could claim to have met Epstein socially. After the conviction, the registered sex offender was radioactive to every figure with a public reputation. The continued presence of Barak, Summers, Geithner, Gates, Staley, Black, Blankfein, Schwarzman, Frankel, Kissinger, Ruemmler, Thiel, Hoffman, Ito, and Andrew — years after the conviction, with full knowledge of it — requires explanation. These were people with limitless options for social and professional connection, every reason to sever the relationship, and no obvious reason to maintain it.

​ The conviction served as a filter: it removed casual acquaintances and left only those for whom the operational value outweighed the reputational cost. But it also ensured that public attention remained fixed on the sex crimes — and never reached the intelligence operation running beneath them. Epstein provided Americans and Europeans with a channel to Barak, and provided Barak — and by extension Israeli intelligence— with visibility intothe financial, technological, and policy networks of the Western world. The British channel through Andrew gave visibility into Crown relationships across the Gulf, China, and the Commonwealth. The Rothschild channel gave financial architecture and European banking access. The function was not unique to the Epstein network. The Podesta emails, released in 2016, appears to document Lynn Forester de Rothschild performing a structurally identical role in the adjacent political network. She is a constant presence in correspondence with Hillary Clinton and John Podesta, organising meetings, shaping economic policy through the ‘Inclusive Capitalism’ initiative, and bridging political operatives to sovereign capital. She emailed Clinton: ‘I remain your loyal adoring pal’.

​ Ariane de Rothschild served as the connection between the intelligence and financial architecture documented in the Epstein files. Lynn Forester de Rothschild served the same function for the political architecture documented in the Podesta emails. The family’s position at the junction of both networks is visible in two independent archives that were never meant to be read together... ​..In 2024, Israel signed a separate deal with Palantir for AI services to help the Israeli military select targets in Gaza — the company whose founder Epstein routed to Barak, whose board Epstein tried to place Barak on, now providing target selection for Israeli military operations.

​ The British dimension runs through Mandelson. In February 2025, Starmer and Mandelson — then still serving as Ambassador — visited Palantir’s headquarters in Washington for a tour, a question-and-answer session with staff, and a meeting with CEO Alex Karp. The Cabinet Office described it as an ‘informal visit’. Mandelson’s lobbying firm, Global Counsel, listed Palantir as a client. He retained a 21 per cent stake in Global Counsel while serving as Ambassador... ..Denmark and Switzerland have both raised concerns that US intelligence could access data shared with Palantir; Switzerland rejected a deal on those grounds. A paid asset in the Epstein network toured the surveillance company’s headquarters with the Prime Minister, the company embedded itself in British defence and health infrastructure, and the freedom of information requests that might explain the connection have been refused.

​ The DOJ has released over 6 million pages — 3.5 million in the January 30, 2026 tranche alone — and acknowledged identifying additional responsive material still under review. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that images showing ‘death, physical abuse, or injury’ had been removed. Congress has demanded the remaining names of co-conspirators.

​ Only 49 per cent of Americans believe the current administration is not attempting to cover up Epstein’s crimes.​.. ..The consequences are still unfolding, but a familiar counter-narrative has emerged: Russian intelligence links... ..The pattern is now four for four, though the tally keeps increasing.

When the DNC emails on Clinton’s illegal, private email server were released in 2016, Russia was blamed — the emails were authentic158.

​ When the Podesta emails were released in 2016, Russia was blamed — the emails were authentic.

When the Biden laptop surfaced in 2020, Russian disinformation was the explanation — the laptop was genuine161162.

​ Now, with the Epstein correspondence documenting Israeli and American intelligence channels in detail, the same deflection has appeared on cue.

​ The competing claims — Israeli intelligence, French intelligence, American intelligence, British intelligence, the alternate option such as private Rothschild intelligence, or some combination — are themselves an indication that the operation’s scope exceeds any single national intelligence framework.

​ The alternate option is not speculative: the Rothschild family operated its own private courier and intelligence network across European capitals from the early nineteenth century, a capability that predated most national intelligence services. The Cambridge Apostle, Victor Rothschild, served as MI5’s wartime liaison and was later investigated as a suspected Soviet double agent.

​ The family’s capacity to run private intelligence has never been formally dissolved — and the correspondence documented in these essays suggests it never needed to be.​

FBI Confirms Vote-Counting Irregularities In Georgia 2020 Election​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-confirms-vote-counting-irregularities-georgia-2020-election​

Panic Ensues After Trump Orders CIA To Give 2020 Election Intel To ‘Stop The Steal’ Lawyer​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/panic-ensues-after-trump-orders-cia-give-2020-election-intel-stop-steal-lawyer

MAJOR BREAKING: Lawmakers say Trump’s personal lawyers — Bondi, Blanche, and Patel — withheld or redacted an estimated 95% of references to Donald Trump in the Epstein files — roughly 950,000 of 1M+ mentions, per staff calculations. If accurate, this is one of the largest political cover-ups ever carried out against the public.​

Why USrael-Iran war is inevitable There are a few more things to take into account: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Epstein files. The former requested to move his meeting with Trump at the White House to next Wednesday, 11th February 2026, instead of the originally planned date the week after, as reported yesterday by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli Channel 12. Of course, you can easily imagine what the agenda of the meeting is: war with Iran. Netanyahu will try and convince Trump by hook or by crook that he needs to request Iran to give up on its ballistic missile program and its support to the factions of the Axis of Resistance (Hamas, Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, etc.) or face war. If he cannot convince Trump tactfully, he will resort to threats and, more specifically, to release even more damning material against Trump and other US government officials from the Epstein files. Listen carefully to what former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe recently said to Afshin Rattansi on “Going Underground”:

“In my opinion, if there’s a real deal between the Americans and the Iranians and it’s going towards that, Netanyahu will try to sabotage it.

One of the ways he’d sabotage it is by putting out Epstein’s material against US government officials, including Trump… and he’d put it out there.

New material that wasn’t seen before… in public.​ […]​ Not just Trump, other officials too.”​

M.K. Bhadrakumar, Odds are 8-1 Trump won’t start a Gulf war​ Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu always made sure he led Trump from the rear. But all that has become irrelevant today. Iran has made it clear that Israel will be in its crosshairs from day 1. But then, the Israeli spy agency Mossad and the CIA are openly interfering in Iran’s recent protests, and they even boasted about it openly. Israel, which already had a first-hand experience of the scale of destruction that Iran can inflict even in a sub-par performance with one hand tied behind its back, fears retribution. In fact, Israel now prioritises in its threat perceptions Iran’s missile development programme over its nuclear programme. Again, the Israeli claims to have vanquished the forces of resistance aligned with Iran — principally, Hamas, Houthis and Hezbollah — turn out to be far from the reality. The resistance groups are regrouping and Iran continues to work with them. On its part, the US too has developed some healthy respect for Iran’s indigenously developed missile and drone technology... ​..Last week, Iran briefly took the veil off one of its new underground ‘missile city’ operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to display Khorramshahr-4 in the heavy ballistic missile class, with an operational range of 2,000 kilometers capable of delivering over one ton of explosives. Khorramshahr-4 reportedly reaches speeds of up to Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and approx. Mach 8 within it. “With a total flight time estimated at 10 to 12 minutes, Iranians have warned, all US military bases in the region will be targeted.

​ This is a paradigm shift. The US’ military superiority is in no doubt but the risk of suffering loss of American lives becomes exceedingly high and that will be politically costly for Trump as the 2026 US midterms on November 3 are already looming large. Loss of control over Congress is a high possibility as things stand and a Middle Eastern war will be the ultimate clincher.

​ The threat of wars hovers over the negotiations in Oman, but the good part is that Trump called the talks to be “very good” and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian responded that they “constitute a step forward”. Iran has categorically ruled out any deal that denied its right to enrich uranium and refuses to discuss its missile development programme. Nonetheless, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi responded that Iran is seeking to have US economic sanctions lifted in exchange for “a series of confidence-building measures concerning the nuclear programme.” The day after Araghchi spoke, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Tehran may consider diluting the 60% level of its enriched uranium stocks if all sanctions were lifted in return.

​ Meanwhile, an inflection point is arising as Netanyahu is due to be in Washington through Wednesday. It is entirely conceivable that Netanyahu, who faces elections later this year, will put pressure on Trump to expand the scope of nuclear talks with Iran to include limiting ballistic missiles and “ending support for the Iranian axis,” as Netanyahu’s office said over the weekend. Such a demand is a non-starter, out of sync with the growing reality that the military option against Iran as such may be nearing the point of exhausting itself.​ https://www.indianpunchline.com/odds-are-8-1-trump-wont-start-a-gulf-war/

Hours-Long Netanyahu Meeting Concludes Away From Cameras, Trump Committed To Iran Talks President Trump met with Netanyahu for a reported 3-hours at the White on Wednesday, away from the cameras and with no press briefings either before or after. Trump later indicated that nothing definitive was reached on the Iran matter other than “I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue.”

​ “If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be,” he stated in a Truth Social post. “Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/bibi-seeks-us-muscular-action-iran-seventh-meeting-trump

Trump Holds Off On Option To Seize Iranian Tankers, Fearing Sharp Oil Rise​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/trump-holds-option-seize-iranian-tankers-fears-sharp-oil-rise

So add 3000 to the confirmed death count? Israel used weapons in Gaza that made thousands of Palestinians evaporate

Al Jazeera investigation reveals how US-supplied thermal and thermobaric munitions burning at 3,500C have left no trace of nearly 3,000 Palestinians.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2026/2/10/israel-used-weapons-in-gaza-that-made-thousands-of-palestinians-evaporate

Those are the water tanks the Israeli military detonates in order to exacerbate thirst and collective death in Gaza. This is why Doctors Without Borders is being banned from the occupied Palestinian territory in violation of the Genocide Convention.

​ Quote​ MSF International​:

​”We provide clean water to over half a million people in Gaza. Paula Navarro explains how we accomplish this and reminds that if we, and other NGOs, are forced to stop working in the enclave, hundreds of thousands of people will lose access to drinking water​.”

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Rubio Is Deliberately Blocking Trump From Cuba Talks

The Secretary of State has told the president that talks are happening with high-level Cuban officials. No such talks exist. Purported negotiations in Mexico? Actual fake news.​

Cuba’s capital airport declares jet fuel unavailable as energy crisis deepens​ https://www.flightglobal.com/air-transport/cubas-capital-airport-declares-jet-fuel-unavailable-as-energy-crisis-deepens/166260.article

Venezuela Ships First Crude Cargo to Israel as Oil Exports Reopen After Maduro’s Ouster​ https://archive.vn/4KIsT#selection-1173.0-1173.87

Colonialist resource-extraction: The port of Chancay: a dramatic boost for extractivism in South America The port of Chancay is not just a major infrastructure project; it is a key hub connecting South America with Chinathat could alter the course of trade, investment, and geopolitics in the region. This paper shows howthis megaport, financed primarily by Chinese capital, is reshaping transport routes and opening the door to new investors and large foreign conglomerates in areas where agribusiness is booming.Under the renewedpromise of “development,” South America risks deepening the primary-export modeland, with it, conflicts over land, water, and relationships with local communities.​ https://www.cadtm.org/The-port-of-Chancay-a-dramatic-boost-for-extractivism-in-South-America

John Helmer, POPEYE AND THE ANCHORAGE FORMULA – KREMLIN NEEDS MORE THAN SPINACH TO FIGHT THE US AT SEA Made public for all to see, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has just declared that escalation of the US war at sea against Russia’s trade routes and shipping fleets is the “opposite” of the Anchorage formula which President Vladimir Putin and his spokesman insist is still “fundamental [to] move the settlement process forward and allow for a breakthrough.” The Russian Navy is on Lavrov’s side. Kirill Dmitriev and the Russian oligarchs are with Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

​ According to Admiral Alexander Moiseyev – submariner, former commander of the Black Sea and Northern Fleets, now chief of the Russian Navy – the Navy’s role must now be to “ensure maritime economic security, freedom and safety of navigation, protect economic interests, and prevent the loss of civilian vessels and growing threats to the Russian Federation.”​ https://johnhelmer.net/popeye-and-the-anchorage-formula-kremlin-needs-more-than-spinach-to-fight-the-us-at-sea/#more-93384

I would be dead by now: In Ukraine, deaths from hypothermia rise as Russia attacks energy system At least 10 Ukrainians have died from cold-related illness as Moscow’s assaults cut heat to thousands.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/10/in-ukraine-deaths-from-hypothermia-rise-as-russia-attacks-energy-system

​

A referendum on peace with Russia and nationwide elections were reported: Zelensky’s Office Quashes False ‘Rumors’ Of National Election For Spring https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelenskys-office-quashes-false-rumors-national-election-spring

Von der Leyen seeks to break key EU pillar

Member states should work on economic matters in small groups in the absence of unanimity, the European Commission president has said​ https://www.rt.com/news/632274-eu-von-der-leyen-suggests-workaround-unanimity/

​

Commercial flights were mysteriously shut down: Duffy: FAA And Military “Acted Swiftly” To Combat “Cartel Drone Incursion” On US Border https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/special-security-reasons-faa-abruptly-halts-all-flight-operations-above-us-border-town-el

The Honest Sorcerer on the critical shortage of physical silver: Silver: A Story of Converging Supply Crises​ - Are we in for a Bronze Age Collapse 2.0?

Gold & Geopolitics, This time is different ™​ - Shanghai’s watching You know what I’ve noticed? Every single time someone gets close to actually winning in the silver market, the rules change.

Not some of the time. Not most of the time.

Every.​ Single.​ Time.​.. ..COMEX registered silver has dropped from 167.7 million ounces in October 2025 to 102.5 million ounces last report. That’s a 39% decline in four months. The drainage rate is running at around 750k ounces per day.January 2026 saw 49.4 million ounces delivered. That’s 7.27 times January 2024 levels. In a non-primary delivery month. February is showing a 98% delivery rate - nearly every contract standing for delivery instead of rolling forward. Out of 19.11 million ounces of open interest, 18.72 million demanded delivery.

​ That’s not a futures market. That’s a run on the bank. The March contract has open interest representing around 380 million ounces. COMEX has 102.5 million ounces registered, falling daily.Even if only 27% demand delivery - conservative given recent rates - they’d need 102.6 million ounces… ..Meanwhile in Shanghai, trader Bian Ximing is short 450 tons. The entire Shanghai Futures Exchange has only 349.9 tons available. This guy is short more silver than exists on the exchange. Add to that the unbelievable drain last Friday! There’s simply no escape. Someone fails to deliver.

​ The paper-to-physical ratio has reached absurd levels. Some estimates put it at 250:1. For every ounce of real silver, there are 250 paper claims. I’ve seen numbers fluctuating between 400:1 to 25:1.​.. ..I wouldn’t want to be a politician in this environment. Because you’ve got the choice between two evils. Let European banks eat the losses, or permanently losing price discovery to China?​ Because if they choose to intervene too obviously- liquidation-only, trade cancellations, forced cash settlement -every serious trader routes business through Shanghai. Yuan will become the pricing currency. And China controls yet another strategic market.​.. ..Every intervention proves the game is rigged. But if they intervene too obviously, then Shanghai wins by default.

Traders aren’t stupid. They watch this. If COMEX and LBMA become obvious jokes, if SLV turns into a cash-settlement scam, business moves to Shanghai. Not because China is more trustworthy. But because at least they actually deliver physical when demanded.​.. ..Every time, the authorities changed the rules.

This time it’s European banks versus American banks versus China.

​ The Americans switched sides. They’re long now. They win if silver runs.

The Europeans are trapped. No escape.

​ AndChina? Waiting. Ready to take price discovery if the West plays too many games.

Someone’s going to get sacrificed when the music stops.​ Andto me it looks like Europe drew the short straw.​

Historic Negative Jobs Revisions: 1 Million Fewer Jobs Added In 2025, Only 15,000 Avg Jobs Monthly​ https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/historic-negative-jobs-revisions-1-million-fewer-jobs-added-2025-only-15000-avg-jobs

CBO Director Warns US Fiscal Path Is ‘Not Sustainable’ ; Projects Additional $1.4T Deficit Swell Under Trump Agenda​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cbo-director-warns-us-fiscal-path-not-sustainable-projects-additional-14t-deficit-swell

Dreadful 10Y Auction Sees Biggest Tail Since 2024, Foreign Demand Slides Overall, this was a very disappointing 10Y auction, easily the worst refunding in over a year, and subjectively the ugliest sale of benchmark paper since 2024​. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dreadful-10y-auction-sees-biggest-tail-2024-foreign-demand-slides

China has reportedly told banks to scale back holdings of US government debt​ https://www.businessinsider.com/treasury-bonds-china-holdings-us-debt-sell-america-yields-dollar-2026-2

Predatory lenders un​restrained: ‘This Is Your Money’: Trump Assault on CFPB Has Cost Consumers $19 Billion​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/02/this-is-your-money-trump-assault-on-cfpb-has-cost-consumers-19-billion.html​ ‘Setting this agency up for failure’: Amid staffing crunch, IRS taps employees with no relevant experience to assist during filing season

The tax agency is taking unusual steps to prepare for its busy season after watchdog finds it is severely underprepared.​ https://www.govexec.com/management/2026/02/setting-agency-failure-amid-staffing-crunch-irs-taps-employees-no-relevant-experience-assist-during-filing-season/411192/?oref=ge-home-top-story

Meryl Nass MD, PFAS contamination of our food, water, soil and bodies--an update, and what we at Door to Freedom doing about it And some good news at last! The Waterkeeper Alliance (RFK, Jr’s old organization) found PFAS in 98% of waterways tested.

​ Readers hopefully recall that there was an effort to prevent regulation of PFAS-containing sludge(renamed as “Biosolids” since “sewer solids” didn’t sound so good)in a rider tucked into the Interior, Environment Appropriations Billsin the House and Senate.

​ Congress had directed the EPA, years ago, to study PFAS in sewer sludge. EPA’s draft report was released on January 15, 2025, just before Biden left office.It acknowledged the health problems of PFAS in sludge. So the industry came up with a clever rider that said that no money could be spentto finalize or otherwise use the report to advance regulation.

​ In an 11th hour maneuver, the rider got removed from the two bills in January, despite having been approved in committee.This is huge!​ Now efforts need to made to be sure that the report gets applied and PFAS (which till now has been unregulated in sludge) will be measured and limits applied. It would be great if it was prohibited, but that simply won’t happen.​

Glyphosate kills more than “weeds”, too: ‘Stark warning’: pesticide harm to wildlife rising globally, study finds Toxicity from farm chemicals increased for most species groups between 2013 and 2019, with insects worst affected​ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/feb/05/pesticide-wildlife-harm-rising-globally-despite-stark-warning-study

Common Sweetener May Damage Critical Brain Barrier, Risking Stroke Found in everything from protein bars to energy drinks, erythritol has long been considered a safe alternative to sugar.​..

​..A study from the University of Colorado suggests erythritol may damage cells in the blood-brain barrier, the brain’s security system that keeps out harmful substances while letting in nutrients.​.. ..One major study tracking thousands of participants found that those with the highest blood levels of erythritol were roughly twice as likely to experience a major cardiac event.​ https://www.sciencealert.com/common-sweetener-may-damage-critical-brain-barrier-risking-stroke

Coffee and Tea Intake, Dementia Risk, and Cognitive Function Findings​: In this prospective cohort study of 131 821 individuals from 2 cohorts with up to 43 years of follow-up, 11 033 dementia cases were documented. Higher caffeinated coffee intake was significantly associated with lower risk of dementia. Decaffeinated coffee intake was not significantly associated with dementia risk.​ https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2844764

​

Wherever they looked, their tests found nothing bad... Moderna tries to whitewash their Biodistribution - Stevie Wonder and Helen Keller can find more.

Sasha Latypova, Awkward moment: The FDA refuses to file Moderna’s mRNA flu shot biologics license application. How long is this standoff going to last? I am not holding my breath for now.​

A Midwestrn Doctor on re-activating stress-dormant cells: Regenerative Medicine and The Cell Danger Response How locally resolving the cell danger response allows chronically impaired tissues to heal and resume their normal function​

China, Korea, Japan, Iran... Average IQ by country (2025 update) https://web.archive.org/web/20250114060922/https:/international-iq-test.com/en/test/IQ_by_country

‘Walk for Peace’: Buddhist monks arrive in in Washington after 108-day journey​

