Oil Shocked,

This summer is going to be a modern version of the gas lines in 1974 and 1979. That much is already baked-in, because the transit time from the Strait of Hormuz is a couple of months, and the US is rapidly depleting the strategic petroleum reserve, which was already depleted, by selling it on the global market.

Oil, natural gas, sulfer, helium and nitrogen fertilizer supplies are all knocked down hard and will stay down everywhere until early July, even if the Strait of Hormuz opens tomorrow.

Global agriculture will be hit hard, with much reduced fall harvests, so grain and bean stocks will be depleted. Poor countries will be hit this year by poor rice crops, and traditionally more wealthy countries will be hit by price rises this year, then tighter supplies next year. UK farmers are reportedly being told to get rid of half of their cows.

Most people do not recall the impact of the 1973-1974 Arab Oil Embargo, but it was a big, hard systemic shock that everybody in an embargoed country really experienced, and had to adapt to. People changed, cars changed, and government policies changed.

Imagine that you can’t drive or fly anywhere this summer. What might you do instead? What if it stayed that way for a couple of years? What if you lose your job?

Professor Ugo Bardi, 50+ years of World Models: Collapse, Collapse, Collapse - The Way the Universe Works​​ Above, you see five “standard run” scenarios, starting from the first Limits to Growth calculations of 1972, to very recent ones(there are others; this is just a sample). The model is always the same, “Word3” but with updated data, and slightly different assumptions.Note that the population peak has been moving back from ca 2050 in 1972, to around 2030 nowadays... ..Now, a question: why do all these models predict collapse? An accusation that was often made to the authors of the first “The Limits to Growth” report, in 1972, was that collapse was built into the models. Hence, it was said, collapse is an ideological feature that modelers inserted into their models... ..Yet, it is starting to appear that the assumptions at the basis of these models were NOT just reflections of how the authors saw the world. They were based on physics,even though this point was not explicitly stated.

​ I am working right now on a paper that quantifies the trajectory of complex systems as a function of the availability of resources and the impact of pollution — the “core” of the LTG world models. It turns out that you CAN generate the growth and decline curves starting from the first two principles of thermodynamics, energy conservation, and entropy generation, together with the Maximum Power Principle (MPP), sometimes said to be the 4th principle of thermodynamics.​ Here is the abstract (provisional)

​ The Hubbert curve, originally proposed in 1956 as a phenomenological description of oil-field production, has long resisted derivation from independent principles. We show that the curve emerges as the structural consequence of a thermodynamic chain combining four established results: the Gouy–Stodola theorem on irreversible processes, the Lotka–Odum maximum power principle (MPP) for biological energy harvesting, the Curzon–Ahlborn endoreversible bound for heat engines operating at maximum power, and the two-stock model of Bardi and Lavacchi (2009) for resource depletion under autocatalytic capital reinvestment. Within this framework, the symmetric bell-shaped Hubbert curve is the prediction of the model in its simplest form, while the asymmetric “Seneca” curves observed empirically arise from named symmetry-breaking terms — capacity depreciation, EROI decline, pollution feedback, and best-first extraction — each with a clear thermodynamic interpretation. The synthesis suggests that the descent phase of fossil-energy civilization is not an empirical curiosity but a thermodynamic prediction, and that its asymmetry is structural rather than accidental.​

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PANIC NOW! ;-o EIGHT WEEKS TO EMPTY SHELVES. SIXTY DAYS TO FAMINE. WHAT CAUSED IT, AND WHAT YOU NEED TO DO IMMEDIATELY https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/eight-weeks-to-empty-shelves-sixty-days-to-famine-what-caused-it-and-what-you-need-to-do-immediately

Gail Tverberg knows there will be oil shortages, but presents the questions of how societies choose to deal with them. The Hormuz War is, I believe, a way of dealing with the decline of net oil, which has irreversibly begun. Forced cutbacks are the “solution”. China and US Trade Talks: A Solution for Oil Shortages? China may also be a key to ending the Iran conflict​ The war with Iran is not going well. It is difficult to supply US troops with adequate food and other necessities. With summer arriving soon, the region will soon be an even more inhospitable place for ground troops to fight. An underlying problem is that the world economy was reaching resource limits even before the Iran War began, adding to the difficulties.

​ The most pressing resource limit is distillate fuel oil–an industry term for what we think of as diesel and jet fuel. This fuel is heavily used in transportation. It is also used extensively in agriculture and industry. Somehow, the system needs to cut back on these fuels for international trade so that more fuel is available for agriculture and industry.​

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Nate Hagens and Art Berman were prominent contributors to The Oil Drum blog, along with Gail Tverberg. A World On the Precipice: The Last Oil Tanker From the Strait of Hormuz has Arrived – Now What? The Great Simplification #220 with Art Berman

Alex Krainer reports on the English farmer who got a letter saying to get rid of half of his cows for “Net Zero”: Racing toward “Absolute Zero” It’s very real: the Epstein class is dead serious about ‘getting rid of the poor people,’ and creating an Orwellian totalitarian society.​

Swap Lines, Gulf Debt and the Unravelling of Dollar Primacy Michael Hudson: So if the Emirates actually insist, well we need the money, you’ve got to give us the money that we’ve invested in the United States. The United States can’t say, “Well we’ve frozen it all because we don’t want the bond prices to go down. We don’t want the stock prices to go down because that’s what our economy is all about. You threaten to bring the Ponzi scheme to an end.” So what does the Treasury do? It says, “Well don’t worry. We’re going to save you from having to sell these investments that you’ve made that have gone bad.” ​... So here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to make a swap agreement and we’re just going to create dollars and you’ll give us an equivalent couple of hundred billion dollars of your currency, we’ll give you a hundred billion dollars and we’ll just swap and lend you the money that you need to spend to keep afloat... ..A swap agreement manages to cope with the freezing up of the US financial markets as a result of all of the debt leveraging and the private capital companies, and the fact that the US economy has been kept afloat for its stock prices and its bond prices by easy credit in a Ponzi scheme. And the easy credit has just created such an overhead of debt that now if you say, “Well, we want to cash out,” well there’s only a teeny little bit of equity for this huge pyramid of debt, and if the price of this debt goes down, then the equity is wiped out totally. That’s what the US is facing and that’s why it’s doing this. It’s creating this swap system because there isn’t any other alternative.

​ Radhika Desai: This is exactly right, Michael. And let me put it in slightly different terms. Let me formulate what you’ve said in slightly different terms. What you’re saying is that the very thing that the Federal Reserve has been doing domestically, which is supporting asset markets through quantitative easing, it is now going to have to do internationally.​ https://michael-hudson.com/2026/05/swap-lines-gulf-debt-and-the-unravelling-of-dollar-primacy/

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It’s Yalta-2, but Trump is just Churchill, not FDR. Maybe Putin is Stalin and Xi is FDR. Moon of Alabama, Trump Goes To China This week U.S. President Donald Trump is going to China. His larger plan had been to take Venezuela, Iran and their oil before pressing China, via tariffs and energy restrictions, to concede to U.S. hegemony.

That plan has failed. Trump has lost two wars. His tariff schemes ended in retreat after China restricted the export of its rare earth products. His war on Iran has been one big failure.

Trump is coming to Beijing with his cap in his hand. He, as usual, will try to bluff a way to ‘victory’. He will proceed as if the U.S. were in a great position. The Chinese will be polite, but won’t have any of it. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/05/trump-goes-to-china.html

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-05-13 April CPI inflation hits 3-year high at 3.8%YoY (exp 3.7%), Core 0.4% MoM (exp 0.3%).Energy +17.9%YoY,gasoline +28.4%, airfares +20.7%. Fed rate HIKE odds surge to 31%. Rate cuts entirely priced out. Real wages post first annual decline since April 2023... ..Iran issues 5 preconditions for any nuclear talks with the US: end war on all fronts including Lebanon, lift all sanctions, release frozen assets, pay war reparations, recognize Iran’s sovereign right over Hormuz. Trump rejected as “totally unacceptable”. Iran parliament threatens 90% uranium enrichment in event of new attack. NYT reports Iran retained 70% of missile arsenal with 30 of 33 Hormuz missile sites operational.​.. ..Global bond market meltdown intensifying: US 30Y yield above 5.02%, 10Y nearing 4.50%. Japan 20Y at highest since 1996. UK 30Y gilt at highest since 1998... ​..China imported record 528 tonnes of silver in March — most ever recorded... ..Trump en route to Beijing with 16 CEOs including Cook, Fink, Musk, Solomon, Schwarzman, Fraser, Ortberg. Jensen Huang joined last minute. Summit Thursday-Friday.Chinese state media showing zero mentions of the visitper JustDario —a deliberate signal.Topics: Taiwan, AI, rare earths, trade, Iran pressure on China... ..Hormuz crisis: Iran tightening control, not losing it​ - Iraq and Pakistan have cut deals with Iran to ship oil and LNG through the Strait — Iran moving from blocking to access control per Reuters

​ At least 6 Chinese-owned tankers crossed Hormuz in a single day with Iran’s approval. Maersk still avoiding the Strait entirely

Saudi Aramco CEO calls this the “largest energy supply shock the world has ever experienced” — ~1 billion barrels lost, 2-5 ships daily through Hormuz vs 70 pre-war... ..Pentagon confirms 39 US aircraft lost in Iran war per Rep. Ed Case​... ..US releasing another wave from Strategic Reserve as gas prices soar — SPR drawdowns compared to Biden-era playbook by JustDario

Gasoline inventories at 10-year lows per Chris Martenson; could hit “tank bottom” by early July​... ..Copper hits all-time high above $14,000/ton​... ..AI market structure — fragility building under euphoria​... ​..Russia tests Sarmat ICBM — nuclear posture escalation​ - Russia successfully tests the Sarmat heavy ICBM, entering combat duty before year-end. Putin: range 35,000km, warhead yield 4x any Western analogue, suborbital trajectory capability, overcomes all missile defense​...​..Ukraine: ceasefire over, corruption exposed, Belarus mobilizes​ - Three-day ceasefire ended; Russia claims 30,383 Ukrainian violations. Putin ready to meet Zelensky in Moscow “at any time”

​ Yermak (Zelensky’s former chief of staff) charged with money laundering — $10.5M, 4 diplomatic passports found, fortune teller consulted for personnel decisions

​ Zelensky’s former spokesperson tells Tucker Carlson: cash bags in meetings, “Goebbels-style propaganda” requested, drug use allegations.​.. ..UK political crisis deepening​ - Starmer refusing to resign despite 80+ Labour MPs calling for him to step down.Now 85 MPs — above 81 threshold for leadership challenge​... ..Consumer financial stress reaching extremes​ - 55% of Americans say financial condition getting worse — highest since 2001 tracking began

​ Seriously delinquent credit card balances about to surpass GFC record

​Millions of student borrowers defaulting — average age 40​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-05-12 Iran-US ceasefire collapse: Trump called Iran’s counter-proposal “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE”and a “piece of garbage”, put ceasefire “on life support”,met with generals Monday, and is considering reactivating Project Freedom (military escorts through Hormuz).Iran’s ParliamentSpeaker responded:“Our armed forces are ready... they will be surprised”.US Navy deployed nuclear-armed submarineUSS Alaska through Gibraltar.Iran deployed combat-ready mini subs in Hormuz.​.. ..Iran Strait of Hormuz sovereignty assertion​ - Iran formalised the Persian Gulf Strait Authority with pre-approval forms for every transit and claimed authority over seven major subsea cables carrying ~15-20% of inter-regional data traffic

​ First commercial transits since February — Qatari LNG and Saudi tanker — moved under IRGC-designated routes. Mediators paid the toll​... ..~1,550-1,600 vessels remain stranded inside the Gulf per NYT/AP estimates. Lloyd’s Joint War Committee has not delisted Hormuz​... ​..2022 Biden dumped SPR during no supply shock vs 2026 Trump leasing SPR during largest supply shock in history — to hide the crisis​... ..A Polymarket account with 100% win ratio on Iran war bets just placed large wagers on US invasion and regime fall by June 30​... ..Europe pivoting toward Russia talks​ - Finland’s Stubb: “time to start negotiations with Russia”, confirmed European leaders discussing who will be contact person​ - EU Kallas refused Schröder as Putin-proposed negotiator

​ Slovakia’s Fico: “Are we such IDIOTS?” — Russia supplies gas to US who resells to Europe at markup

Hungary’s new FM Anita Orban: no weapons/soldiers to Ukraine, won’t participate in €90B EU loan; will build relations with Russia​... ..Zelensky inner circle unravelling​ - Tucker Carlson full interview with ex-press secretary Yulia Mendel: Zelensky demanded “Goebbels propaganda” with “1,000 talking heads”​ - She confirmed he was unqualified, called him a drug user

​ NABU serving notice of suspicion to Yermak (former presidential office head) over multi-billion-dollar Western aid theft schemes

Germany’s AfD at 28% nationally, most popular party​

US surveillance plane overhead on guard: Secret Israeli Base Hidden In Iraqi Desert Backed Operations Inside Iran​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/secret-israeli-base-hidden-iraqi-desert-backed-operations-inside-iran​

Top Iraqi officials establish committee to ‘disarm’ resistance factions: Report

Iraq’s incoming Prime Minister is under pressure from Washington to disarm Shia armed factions and prevent their leaders from taking roles in any new government​ https://thecradle.co/articles/top-iraqi-officials-establish-committee-to-disarm-resistance-factions-report#google_vignette

‘Mediator’ Pakistan Hosted Iranian Military Aircraft To Insulate Them From US Attacks, Graham Fumes At Islamabad​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/very-wide-gap-between-us-iranian-positions-tehran-blasts-white-house-unreasonable

Iran Deploys Combat-Ready Mini Subs In Hormuz As US Flexes Nuclear Submarine En Route​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-deploys-combat-ready-mini-subs-hormuz-us-flexes-nuclear-submarine-en-route

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Iranian General: Army submarines monitor, intercept vessels in Hormuz Strait https://en.mehrnews.com/news/244388/Army-submarines-monitor-intercept-vessels-in-Hormuz-Strait

Moon of Alabama, War On Iran: – U.S. Experiencing Price Increases

The stalemate in the War of Iran is characterized by bets on each side that the enemy side will soon incur unsustainable economic problems.

After several wars and decades of sanctions Iran is well versed in how to sustain under economic pressure. Its people and government know of the larger picture. Price fluctuations are inconveniences but do not change the will of the people.

The U.S. on the other side is rather fragile. Even only mildly unconformable circumstances will lead to political pressure. One percent more or less of inflation will change the election chances for this or that party.

The consequences of the blockade of Hormuz are starting to come in: US inflation jumps to 3.8% as energy costs surge from Iran war – BBC https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/05/war-on-iran-u-s-experiencing-price-increases.html

Leaked GRU Document Shows Russia Proposed Supplying Iran with 5,000 Fiber-Optic Drones and Training for Potential Use Against U.S. Forces​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Leaked-GRU-Document-Shows-Russia-Proposed-Supplying-Iran-with-5000-Fiber-Optic-Drones-and-Training-for-Potential-Use-Against-US-Forces/​

Israel committed ‘brutal violations’ against activists of aid flotilla: Int’l Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza

Violations included assaults, sexual harassment, beatings, Youssef Ajissa, head of International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israel-committed-brutal-violations-against-activists-of-aid-flotilla-intl-committee-to-break-the-siege-on-gaza/3932133​

Going down like the WTC buildings: Israel is taking out the last remaining residential towers in Gaza to make it impossible for the remaining Palestinians to live there and turning them into refugees.​

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Israeli strike levels building sheltering displaced families in south Lebanon

The latest civilian massacre came as part of a wide and violent wave of Israeli attacks across south Lebanon​ https://thecradle.co/articles-id/37600#google_vignette

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Jerusalem Post on Israeli Hostage (”dead or alive”) retrieval: Soldiers who shot hostages had orders to shoot all men on-sight - report Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 25, and Alon Shamriz, 26, were all taken captive during Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023.​ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/defense-news/article-895632

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Locking Palestinians into little islands to remove one by one: Israeli occupation allocates one billion shekels for colonial bypass roads in West Bank https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/170258?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

They are mastering the versatile technology: Hezbollah released footage of an FPV drone hitting another Israeli tank. https://en.topwar.ru/282447-hizballa-pokazala-kadry-porazhenija-fpv-dronom-ocherednogo-izrailskogo-tanka.html

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Israeli army chief says more recruits needed ‘immediately’​ - Eyal Zamir makes remarks in meeting of parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-army-chief-says-more-recruits-needed-immediately/3933208

Israeli Strikes Across Lebanon Killed at Least 22​ - Triple drone strike killed Syrian man and his 12-year-old daughter​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/05/09/israeli-strikes-across-lebanon-killed-at-least-22/​

Israeli Military Has Killed More Than 850 Palestinians in Gaza Since So-Called Ceasefire Deal Was Signed​- Israeli attacks continued on Sunday, with one strike killing two police officers in Khan Younis​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/05/10/israeli-military-has-killed-more-than-850-palestinians-in-gaza-since-so-called-ceasefire-deal-was-signed/

Lebanon says farmland area roughly size of Chicago destroyed in Israeli offensive​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/greenline/agriculture/lebanon-says-farmland-area-roughly-size-of-chicago-destroyed-in-israeli-offensive/1830137​

Hezbollah strikes Iron Dome battery with FPV drone​ - The IDF has struggled to respond to the FPV drone threat, which uses special cables and manual operation of the drone to outwit the military’s advanced technologies for jamming and tracking drones.​ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/defense-news/article-895734

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Sundance, The CIA, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and John Brennan In 2008 Joe Biden was Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with oversight jurisdiction of the U.S State Dept., and by extension all foreign policy nominations etc.

​ In 2008 John Brennan was working for the Obama campaign when someone from his outside government group, The Analysis Corporation, “hacked” into the state dept database to access the passport files and State Dept records of Barack Obama. Mr. Brennan spent most of his C.I.A. career as an analyst, but during the 1990s served a tour as the chief of the station in Saudi Arabia. From 1999 to early 2001, he was chief of staff to George J. Tenet, the director of central intelligence, as the position was then called.At the end of his CIA. service, in 2004 and 2005,Mr. Brennan set up what is now the counterterrorism center.

​ Yet, people would have us believe, after 25 years within the CIA, and after being the Chief of Staff to the Director, and after being the person who set up the counter terrorism center, and after being the CIA approved contractor for the State dept., well, John Brennan just didn’t know that someone from his firm was penetrating the passport files within the State Dept. on three occasions in Jan and Feb 2008 to look at information of the candidate who he was specifically working for.

​ That was their story, and they stuck to it in 2008.

​ After the initial inquiry ,federal investigators maintained that the target of the illegal activity was Senator Barack Obama’s passport file. It does not take a stretch to come to the conclusion this was for the sole purpose ofcleansing records of information that would jeopardize Obama’s candidacy. As many people speculated at the time, the breach of the passport records of the other candidates was merely to create confusion. Brennan was, at the time, an unpaid advisor working with Obama’s campaign. Passport files include an applicant’s name, gender, social security number, date and place of birth, and passport number. Additional information may include birth certificates, naturalization certificates, or oaths of allegiance for U.S. born persons who adopted the citizenship of a foreign country as minors.

​ It is important to remember the oversight agency that would be investigating the breach – The Senate Foreign Relations Committee oversees the State Department.​ At the time Senator Joe Biden was the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when the breach would be investigated.​.. And, well, what do you know… Biden became the VP pick of Obama. State Department employee,Lieutenant Quarles Harris, Jr. who had the passport access, apparently was the guy who penetrated the database and scrubbed the records. Harris was killed – April 18th, 2008.

​ Yes, Lieutenant Harris decided to cooperate with the FBI who were investigatingthe break-in. Soon after his cooperation became a matter of record, his body was discovered in his parked car; he had been shot twice in the head, likely a “suicide”.

​ Last point.In mid-February 2010, White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs alerted WH reporters that certain questions about Obama’s job with Business International Corporation (BIC) would not be subject to discussion. BIC was well known in Washington DC to bea front company for the CIA; hence,many speculated the State Department passport records were scrubbed to erase any potential mention of Obama’s CIA activities and his personal information. You decide.​ https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/05/10/the-cia-barack-obama-joe-biden-and-john-brennan/#more-283299

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And it was a good thing, too: Simplicius, Zelensky Again Steps Down From Ledge as Russian V-Day Parade Predictably Proceeds as Planned

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Nearly $22 billion secretly shipped to Ukraine – Austrian politician​ - Euroskeptic FPO leader Christian Hafenecker has called on Vienna’s money laundering watchdog to investigate​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260512092128/https://www.rt.com/news/639864-22-billion-shipped-ukraine-austria/

EU Prepares For ‘Potential’ Talks With Putin As US Slowly Reduces Troops On Continent​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-prepares-potential-talks-putin-us-slowly-reduces-troops-continent

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Gilbert Doctorow, Contradictory signals from the Kremlin on Russia’s strategic deterrence ‘News of the Week’ showed the 9th May demonstrations as they took placeacross the globe. What they did not show, but you will have the opportunity to see on Wednesday during the ‘’Judging Freedom’‘ podcast is how the day was celebrated across one-story Russia. A long-time friend and neighbor in a hamlet 80 km south of Petersburg sent me photos via WhatsApp that demonstrate the deep sense of pride, high emotions and patriotism that reaches into the smallest villages and is spontaneous, not officially prompted.I trust that you will find this backchannel to real people to be enlightening.​.. ​..The coverage of Putin’s press conference after the parade included one sentence that deserves special attention. Putin said the the war with Ukraine ‘’is close to completion.’‘ What can that mean? I believe he may be right and that the key factor in this end game is some understanding that Putin has with Donald Trump. Let us note that the three-day, 9 – 11 May truce seemingly came from nowhere after Zelensky had dismissed it out of hand and had stated during his visit to the All European conference in Yerevan, Armenia that he intended to attack the parade in Moscow with drones. I believe that he was dissuaded from this violence by Trump who must have told him that the game is up, that his country will be utterly destroyed by Russia in the immediate days ahead if he dares to violate the sanctity of 9 May in Moscow or other Russian cities. And I will go a step further and hazard the guess that Trump made this threat to Zelensky following the 90 minute phone call he had with Vladimir Putin, likely at the initiative of the Russian president.

​ If my conjecture is correct, then Trump will indeed be the broker for concluding at the very least a long term cease fire in the Russia-Ukraine war if not a definitive peace. I believe the former denouement is more likely because it requires very little time to achieve and would satisfy certain needs both on the Russian and on the Ukrainian sides. For President Putin, it would be an instant satisfaction of the loud and growing demands in Russian society for this nearly five year war to end.

​ For Zelensky, it would leave his regime intact even if he personally will be obliged to withdraw from the presidency following the elections which surely will be a part of any Russian-US-Ukrainian truce agreement. He will be given a safe exit ramp and can spend the rest of his life enjoying his ill-gotten wealth.​.. ..Karaganov is saying essentially that Russia should shift from use of nuclear weapons strictly in response to attack to a first strike policy if its economy, defense or other parameters of its sovereignty are being threatened.Now that would be a sea change.Russia would, in effect, be responding to the first strike posture that the United States has been developing ever since George Bush pulled out of the ABM treatyearly in this century.

​ Which way will Russia go?Towards a compromised peace that demeans the sacrifice of one million Russian soldiers dead or maimed for life in the Special Military Operation? Or to a more vigorous deterrence wherein red lines do not have to be crossed before Russia delivers a crushing blow on its enemies?​

“U.S. Military Inferiority”? Russia Develops “Son of Oreshnik”, More Advanced Long Range Hypersonic Ballistic Missile​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/son-of-oreshnik-and-zero-deviation-russia-develops-more-advanced-long-range-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-u-s-military-inferiority/5924644

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Andrew Korybko on a current Trump/NATO project-country: Azerbaijan Risks Placing Itself on a Ukrainian-like Collision Course With Russia https://www.globalresearch.ca/azerbaijan-ukrainian-like-collision-course-russia/5925788

Stalwart Sir Kier stands his ground... Cable, Gilts Under Pressure As UK PM Starmer On The Brink As Rebellion Spreads https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/cable-gilts-under-pressure-uk-pm-starmer-brink-rebellion-spreads

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S​undance, DNI Tulsi Gabbard Investigating 120 Foreign Biolabs Funding by U.S. Government – More than 40 are Located in Ukraine Gabbard told The Post Monday in a statement that her team is going “to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain and what ‘research’ is being conducted to end dangerous gain-of-function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and the world.”

​ “The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have,” the spy chief also said.

“Yet despite these obvious dangers, politicians, so-called health professionals, like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of these US-funded and supported biolabs and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth.”

​ Under new guidance from Gabbard, the US Intelligence Community will review research at all US-funded biolabs, which would include facilities engaged in gain-of-function experiments that could increase the transmissibility of viruses, as well as work for defensive purposes against dangerous pathogens.

​ Office of the Director of National Intelligence officials noted that the foreign labs extend into more than 30 countries, and several had received funding in the past through a Department of Defense program that sought to dispose of weapons of mass destruction after the end of the Cold War.

​ More than 40 of the biolabs under review are located in Ukraine — and could “be at risk of compromise” due to Russia’s war, ODNI officials noted.​ https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/05/11/dni-tulsi-gabbard-investigating-120-foreign-biolabs-funding-by-u-s-government-more-than-40-are-located-in-ukraine/#more-283333

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Paul Marik MD, Treating Depression as a Whole-Body Disease (Part3)

Jessica Rose Ph.D. Genomic evidence confirms natural evolution (variance) of Andes hantavirus - It’s not a new strain (according to sequencing data)

Further investigation going forward. Might novel strains be found by further sequencing? Is ANDV hanta natural spillover or lab design? - Predicting the answer using science: hypothesize, test, conclude

Meryl Nass MD has information I’d want to know if I’d been exposed: Symptomatic Andes Hantavirus enters the US--while a potential very early treatment [CQ/ HCQ] is suppressed. What about antibody treatment? What about other repurposed drugs? - Will we see treatments suppressed again? Info from the treatment and prophylaxis literature.

Peter McCullough MD asserts that the case for human to human transmission of Hantavirus has never been made convincingly. Virus in the Dust: Exposing the Fabricated Contagion of Andes Hantavirus - Why the “human-to-human” panic ignores the simple reality of common environmental exposure to rodents on the ship

Dr. McCullough recites the litany of WHO mistakes in managing this incident: The WHO’s Deadly Blunders: Why Globalism Is Failing Public Health As the Hantavirus crisis unfolds, it is clear that ceding authority to international bureaucrats is a fatal mistake—the U.S. justified in cutting ties.​

Dr. McCoullough explains non-human-transmission possibilities: The Epuyén Extrapolation: Challenging the Community Hantavirus Andes P2P Spread Assumption - Could dead bodies on board MV Hondius for several days be the real “super-spreaders”

As well as Vitamin-D, Hydroxychloroquine, zinc and ivermectin: Beyond the Breach: Taming the Hantavirus Threat with Favipiravir A new horizon in antiviral defense: how oral favipiravir should be trialed in and offers hope for victims of the MV Hondius debacle detained in biosecurity centers and in self-quarantine​

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New York Times Attacks ‘Spelling’ — Parents Say It ‘Changed Everything’ for Their Nonspeaking Children With Autism

Families of nonspeaking autistic people are pushing back at The New York Timesafter the newspaper last week published an op-ed claiming that spelling — a method through which nonspeakers communicate using a letter board — is “debunked” and unsupported by scientific evidence.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-york-times-attacks-spelling-nonspeaking-children-autism-parents-say-changed-everything/​

Can Vaccines Cause Autism? Existing Studies Aren’t Designed to Answer That Question

Existing epidemiological studies —studies on how often diseases occur in different groups of people and why — are designed to examine whether vaccines cause neurodevelopmental injuries in the general childhood population.But these studies can’t capture the effects of vaccines on subgroups — likechildren with mitochondrial dysfunction who may be more vulnerable to injuries from vaccines, according to a preprint by Children’s Health Defense scientists and their colleagues.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/can-vaccines-cause-autism-existing-studies-arent-designed-answer-question/​

BREAKING: Landmark Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Vaccination Is a Major Risk Factor for Autism

Our 50-page analysis of more than 300 studiesprovides one of the most comprehensive syntheses to date on the possible causes of autism.​

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Legalizing treatment of Stop signs as Yield signs by bicyclists reduces intersection accidents. We Finally Have the Data on Cyclists Running Stop Signs

A Huge meteorite impact 44,000 years ago appears to have have seeded an ecosystem, implying that this could have also happened billions of years ago.

Major Discovery on the Origin of Life Found Inside a Korean Crater​

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​Gardener with Carrots

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