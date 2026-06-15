​Taking Some Chances,

The war in the Strait of Hormuz allows multiple parties to enforce closure of the strait, but only agreement of all parties, such as Israel & Iran allows the strait to open. The baseline-assumption changes from “open” to “closed”, unless almost-impossible consensus is reached and sustained.

This is very different from the prior global-free-trade regime where every effort was made to allow flows, except for “pariah states”, such as North Korea, Iran, and Cuba.

New mass-produced instruments of war, like aerial and ocean-going attack drones allow resource-denial to be inexpensively weaponized over essentially the whole planet. “Ukraine” is somehow attacking Russian tankers in the Mediterranean with seafaring drones now.

This concords with the decline of cheaply-obtainable natural resources. It seems to me that power-elites are designing their control-narratives to match the inevitable declines in pumping and mining, maybe front-run them a little, but always keeping the current elites in charge of some or most of the flow-levers.

Starvation is already predictable for some fraction of humanity next year.

Into this mix of depletion problems and resource wars on our finite-planet, Elon Musk throws a gamble of the continuation of exponential financial growth into the entire universe, by means of 2 orders-of-magnitude more orbital lift capacity than has ever previously existed.

The “smart money” knows that the prize, for which China is also racing, is moon-mining of Helium-3 for fusion power. That fusion power will be partly based upon the moon, and likely in earth orbit, as well as upon our fair planet. I am informed that Helium-3 is more than valuable enough to fund the project, once it becomes operational.

Helium-3 Fusion is not a new hydrocarbon, and it won’t run diesel machinery on earth, but it doesn’t need atmospheric oxygen, either.

This is the new game at the new table. The odds look poor to me, but the odds elsewhere, the odds of continuing exponentially growing debt-based-finance, approach Zero in the fairly near term at all of the terrestrial-gambling tables.

Surplus Energy Economics, Dr. Tim Morgan, sees impending crisis, as the planet has passed peak industrial output, and has left peak per-capita prosperity behind over 20 years ago. Past, present & future - A CRISIS IN CONTEXT With each day that the Straits of Hormuz remain closed, though, a severe supply shock looms nearer.

The financial markets, it seems, have become bored with the war in Iran. Investors’ thoughts now are focussed instead on how much capital to invest in proven, sure-fire money-spinners like space tourism, mining asteroids, manufacturing on the Moon and building data centres in space.

AI investors continue to pour gargantuan amounts of capital into a project which, whatever its technological merits may or may not be, makes completely unrealistic demands for energy, water and raw materials.

It might seem logical to wait on the autumn’s events before committing yet more capital to the farther reaches of “tech”. But logic seems to have become deeply unfashionable in the financial markets of the 2020s.

Our source texts here aren’t the giants of sci-fi, but Charles Mackay’s Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds. We’re deeply mired in the same crowd psychology that gave us Dutch tulip bulbs and the South Sea Bubble. https://surplusenergyeconomics.wordpress.com/2026/06/11/326-past-present-future/comment-page-1/

Richard Revelstoke writes about the 4 way capitalist elite power struggle. Can Elon Musk be a unifier? Musk’s Trillion Dollar Coronation Inside the Cathedral

Helium‑3 from the lunar surface for nuclear fusion? https://www.polytechnique-insights.com/en/braincamps/space/extraterrestrial-mining/helium-3-from-the-lunar-surface-for-nuclear-fusion/

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China’s Fusion Reactor on Track for Ignition by 2027, Threatening U.S. Lead China’s EAST tokamak is reportedly on track to achieve plasma ignition in 2027 — potentially the first fusion reactor to sustain plasma without external heating.

​ Beijing has designated fusion one of eight frontier technologies in its new five-year plan, backing it with deep government funding and minimal red tape.

China’s second project, the BEST reactor, is expected to go further — generating actual electricity from fusion for the first time in history, giving Beijing a potential two-step lead over U.S. private competitors.​ https://oilprice.com/Alternative-Energy/Nuclear-Power/Chinas-Fusion-Reactor-on-Track-for-Ignition-by-2027-Threatening-US-Lead.html

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Elon Musk announced a chip factory 10 times the size of Tesla’s Gigafactory. The goal is to produce enough AI compute to equal twice the entire electricity consumption of the United States. He called it the Terafab​.​..The entire global AI is on track to hit around 100 gigawatts per year of compute. Every Nvidia GPU, every Google TPU, every chip from every company on earth combined. 100 gigawatts. Musk wants one factory to produce a terawatt per year. A terawatt is 1,000 gigawatts. Ten times the output of the entire global industry. From a single building.​





Trump Says New Israeli Attack On Beirut “Should Not Have Happened” - Also Warns Hezbollah “Let’s Not Blow It” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-says-new-israeli-attack-beirut-wont-go-unanswered-tenuous-us-iran-deal-goal-line

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30 min before NY futures market opening: Trump Says Hormuz To Reopen Friday After Signing Of “Great Peace Deal” With Iran Pakistan PM Confirms Peace Deal, with a signing event in Switzerland next Friday​ Trump Confirms US-Iran Peace Deal “Now Complete” and says “Let The Oil Flow”

​ Iran’s president issues pro-MoU signing statement as Tehran is boasting of great and solid results for its side. There are reports this includes a significant release of billions ​of its frozen assets in the West.

​ White House still suggesting an electronic MoU deal to be signed with Iran on Sunday, which leaves nuclear negotiations to further date, only with commitment that Iran not pursue a nuke.

​ Trump: new strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs “should not have happened” and given it was on “a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran​”.

“A draft of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding included diluting highly enriched uranium within Iran & the release of $25b of Iran’s frozen assets” (Reuters).

​ Iranian statements characteristically cautious: Fars News Agency reported earlier that Iran has not made a final call on a potential MOU with the U.S. Iranian authorities are still reviewing the political, legal, and technical details.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-says-peace-deal-coming-sunday-tehran-signals-still-reviewing-text

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Israel expands military control in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria by 1,000sq km

An Al Jazeera investigation and expert analysis reveal how Israel is redrawing borders in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria to enforce unannounced buffer zones. Abu Amer noted that holding this territory from Arab countries provides Israel with leverage to extort political concessions, while also feeding a psychological need within the Israeli public to project strength after the shock of the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023. “It provides psychological reassurance to society… demonstrating that Israel is powerful and capable of imposing its hegemony,” he said.

​ Furthermore, say analysts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be using these land grabs to sell a “picture of victory” to his domestic base. “Because he cannot say that Hamas is finished, nor that Hezbollah has been disarmed, nor that Iran is permanently deterred… control over the land becomes the ‘language of victory’ when the language of decisive military success fails.”​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/14/israel-expands-military-control-in-gaza-lebanon-and-syria-by-1000sq-km

Israeli army kills 6 Palestinians, including child, across Gaza​ https://en.yenisafak.com/world/israeli-attacks-kill-6-palestinians-including-child-in-gaza-3719527

An award-winning European investigation documents doctors’ testimonies on Israeli crimes against Gaza children​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/06/14/364925/

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Palestinian American woman held without charge by Israeli military

Soldiers arrested university student Sama Safi, 20, along with members of Palestinian women’s national soccer team​ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/13/palestinian-held-sama-safi-israeli-military

Gaza post-ceasefire death toll reaches 983 as Israeli attack targets refugee camp​ https://www.vespernews.com/en/news/b1978ff4-0805-4479-8cdd-26e1b83b8f40

Oxfam: More Palestinians killed by Israel across West Bank in last 3 years than previous 17 years combined​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/oxfam-more-palestinians-killed-by-israel-across-west-bank-in-last-3-years-than-previous-17-years-combined/

They opened fire then attacked us with axes: Testimony on settler crimes in Deir Abu Mash’al​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/06/13/364847/

IOF raids homes, kidnaps Palestinians in W. Bank​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/06/14/364892/

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Yves Smith, Naked Capitalism:​ Iran War: Iran and US Announce Signing of Memorandum of Understanding for Friday, Amid Doubts About Status of Terms, Israel Sabotage; Iran Claims Blockade and Hostilities on All Fronts to End Monday Night Your humble blogger and the many others that predicted that there would be no negotiated outcome to the Iran war may be about to be proven wrong. But as things stand, there is still ample reason to wonder whether the commitment to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), set to be signed in Geneva on Friday could come unglued or be postponed...​ ..Trump begged for Iran to stand down and Israel media claimed the US even offered Iran $12 billion of the frozen assets and was shocked when the Iran rejected that. I have no proof but the sequence strongly suggests that Iran made a counter offer: that the US take different pre-signing actions, which are to end the blockade and cease hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon in the cessation of hostilities. So the US needs to be able to demonstrate that it can at least get Israel from stopping military action in Lebanon from Monday evening through the signing time in Geneva. That seems to explain the signing on Friday as opposed to early in the week... ..If an MOU is signed and negotiations start and then break down, or take so long as to leave the conflict in an extended half-pregnant state, that could still result in great economic harm even if the pace at which the damage compounds lowers a bit.

​ The elephant in the room is whether the US will capitulate to continued Iran control of the Strait of Hormuz, with Oman cut in to improve legality and optics. The talks could break down fast over that... ..Trump may even be fully on board with the the legal finesse, that Iran will not charge tolls but can and almost certainly will charge service fees... ..If Trump does indeed stick to the terms implied here, that does amount to making major retreats from previously, noisily-stated positions, such as Iran must hand over all its “nuclear dust,” not engage in nuclear enrichment even for peaceful purposes, and go back to status quo ante regarding the Strait of Hormuz, as no Iran control at all.

​ However, even these big moves are short of what Iran has insisted on. Iran has correctly seen the US as totally untrustworthy and has insisted that the US take meaningful action before Iran moves as now-necessary demonstrations of good faith. Recall that Mehr News had posted a 14 point set of terms, which Trump had angrily denounced as not what was agreed.

​ Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly signaled that the substance of their 14 points remains intact even if the verbiage moved about. It may also be that Iran settled on getting half of its sought-after $24 billion in frozen assets upfront for a pre-signing halt of the US blockade... ..Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs has announced that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States has been finalized and will be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland, while emphasizing that the agreement is built on “active distrust” of the enemy.

​ “We have incorporated all our important positions into the draft MoU,” Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday.

“This memorandum does not mean trusting the enemy; it has been written with active distrust. We will monitor the implementation of US commitments.”

​ The deputy minister declared that starting Monday night, the US naval blockade against Iran will be terminated, along with “the immediate and permanent end of the war and military operations on various fronts, including Lebanon.”

​ As we’ll soon discuss, this means Iran is requiring the US to leash and collar Israel, which Israel is predictably resisting... ..Even if Iran does not charge fees while talks are on but controls traffic, it can clearly impose them if things go pear-shaped. That could in turn result in some states trying to evade the charges, which could result in Iran firing on vessels which would have the effect of choking transit (insurers would raise rates; some ship owners would not risk passage). We flagged this issue early on, that ship operators were not confident any conflict-resolution would hold, and many said they would hold back for a couple of months to be sure conditions had stabilized before sending vessels through the Strait of Hormuz...​ ..Trump on a visceral level may have come to recognize that in backing Israel and assuring a global economic depression, that Israel was the part of the equation he could budge. Politico reported that ​an oil executive had warned Trump in person of the coming oil supply cliff. Producer and consumer inflation were already coming in hot.

​ Regardless, as we said from the outset, this conflict would prove to be a test to destruction. And that is happening, albeit incrementally. We had pointed out that one possible, albeit seemingly unlikely, way for the conflict to fizzle out was that the Gulf States would pull away from the US and come to understandings with Iran. That is tantamount to the end of US dominance in the Middle East.

​ That loss of US standing is progressing apace. The Iranian attacks after the second-to-last Israel of bombing of ​Lebanon lead to Iran retaliation, with Iran striking not just sites in Israel but also ones in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. The inclusion of Jordan and the omission of Iran’s favorite punching bag the UAE (and the Saudis) is significant. First, the UAE seems to have realized that it cannot fight Iran and win, and is coming to a modus vivendi. From Middle East Eye in UAE paid Iran billions of dollars to halt strikes: Report (hat tip Kevin W):

​ The UAE paid Iran billions of dollars in return for a halt to attacks on the country in an about-face for the Gulf state that staked out the most hawkish position on Iran, lobbying the US to continue waging war on the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported on Friday... ..The attack on Jordan is significant because the US has had to shift operation from bases closer to Iran to Jordan, putting it in Tehran’s crosshairs.

​ And this retreat from US bases is likely to be permanent. The US has gotten its allies to foot most if not all of the cost of these installation. Do you think the Gulf States are willing to put up a lot of dough to rebuild these sites when they are faced with other reconstruction cost, when they have also found that these garrisons put a target on their backs? ... ..The other test to destruction underway is of the Netanyahu regime and his Greater Israel project. Given Israel Lobby control of Congress, it seems hard to believe that the US will not stand pat as Israel continues to attack in Southern Lebanon, which is virtually guaranteed under a fabricated claim of self defense. The Israeli public seemed to lose a good bit of confidence in Netanyahu when Team Trump leaked that Trump had torn into Netanyahu over his threat to bomb Beirut: “Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”... ..The Overton window is shifting in the US. A friend who has Fox News on as background noise said that the Sunday morning political show discussed the imminent “deal” with newscasters speculating that Israel might attempt to wreck it. This was apparently the first time he had ever heard a word critical of Israel on Fox... ..A contact who has worked in Israel and in Saudi Arabia and watches regional developments argues that if Netanyahu goes down, so too does Israeli influence in the US. He does not think the Ben Gvirs can form a government. Natalie Bennett isn’t skilled or connected enough to manipulate Trump and US officials any where near as effectively. But that may merely translate into a slow erosion of Israel’s leverage, given its vast influence over Congress. https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/06/iran-war-iran-and-us-announce-signing-of-memorandum-of-understanding-for-friday-amid-doubts-about-status-of-terms-israel-sabotage-iran-claims-blockade-and-hostilities-on-all-front-to-end-monday-n.html



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I think “Netanyahu” has been an AI phantasm since early March when an Iranian missile strike took him out. This developing narrative facilitates “his” exit: Most Israelis oppose Netanyahu’s re-election as Trump says PM ‘may quit politics’

​ Trump continues to call the premier a ‘wartime prime minister’ as Netanyahu faces ongoing internal opposition and a long-delayed corruption trial​ https://thecradle.co/articles/most-israelis-oppose-netanyahus-re-election-as-trump-says-pm-may-quit-politics

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-15 The big delta: a US-Iran deal got announced — Trump declared it “complete,” Pakistan put a signing ceremony on the calendar for June 19 in Switzerland, and markets repriced violently (oil crashed, gold and silver popped, Nikkei +4%). But read the published 14-clause text and it’s an Iranian win, not a US one — and within hours Israel said the Lebanon clause doesn’t bind it and kept bombing Beirut, so “signed” is doing a lot of work. On the ground, Konstantinovka’s encirclement is nearly closed and Kyiv took a heavy missile barrage overnight. US-Iran “peace deal” announced; signing slipped from “today” to June 19. Trump declared the deal “now complete” and authorized the “toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz” (zerohedge). Pakistan’s PM announced a signing ceremony June 19 in Switzerland — “not today then” (zerohedge), confirmed by FirstSquawk and Al Arabiya. Iran had separately said no deal would be signed by Trump’s deadline (zerohedge).

​ The published terms read as Iranian victory — and Israel says it isn’t bound. Mehr News published a 14-clause MoU: $300B reconstruction commitment, $24B frozen funds released (half before talks begin), naval blockade lifted in 30 days, Hormuz reopened “under Iranian arrangements,” missile program and “Resistance” support permanently off the agenda (AryJeayBackup, MarioNawfal). Iran’s Deputy FM Gharibabadi called it a victory owed to “military achievements” (dana916). Ben-Gvir says “Trump’s agreement” doesn’t bind Israel (haaretzcom); Netanyahu told Trump the IDF won’t withdraw from Lebanon​. Markets repriced hard on the announcement. Futures surged, oil crashed, gold jumped: S&P +0.8%, Nasdaq +1.3%, WTI −5%, Brent −4%, Gold +2% (KobeissiLetter); Brent −2.8% at the open (zerohedge). Nikkei rose 4% to 68,666 (zerohedge). Silver back near $70 per potassium_phd; gold +$105 and silver in China at $77.60 (a $7 premium).​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-14 The Iran deal hit its supposed signing day — Trump’s birthday — and Tehran promptly stalled: “last-minute complications,” domestic protests against the MOU, and a final decision still “under review” as of this morning. Meanwhile the Anthropic Fable/Mythos shutdown stopped being a headline and started moving money (Bittensor bid, a “huge percentage” of Anthropic’s own staff locked out), and SpaceX’s trillionaire debut sets up a Tuesday options minefield.​.. ..3rd consecutive night of IRGC–US Navy clashes in Hormuz. A US-escorted tanker (AIS off, ignoring IRGC routes) was struck ~22:00 UTC per UKMTO (MenchOsint), with E-3G/P-8 assets overhead failing to intercept (MenchOsint); clashes continued a third night (MenchOsint). CENTCOM says it downed all drones, corridor open (CENTCOM).​..

​ Oil inventories draining into a danger zone even as price sags. Cushing near the ~20M-barrel operational floor, diesel lowest since 2003, global stocks falling ~6.3M bbl/day per Mark; API chief “raising alarm bells” (kshaughnessy2). Crude still slid to one-month lows on deal hopes (Saudi Aramco).

​ Anthropic Fable 5 / Mythos 5 dark worldwide after US export order. Foreign-national ban forced a global shutoff; a “huge percentage” of Anthropic’s own staff are now barred (Polymarket, zerohedge). WSJ ties the crackdown to Amazon CEO talks with the administration (zerohedge).

​ SpaceX prints the first trillionaire on a 4% float. $2.1–2.2T valuation, ~4.25% trading, options Tuesday that desks call the hardest hedging problem in 30 years​

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Gold & Geopolitics Friday, Daily digest: 2026-06-12 The big delta: Trump declared the Iran war “ended” and an MOU “approved by everyone,” sending the S&P up 1.75% (+$1.2T) and the Nasdaq up ~1,000 points into Friday’s SpaceX IPO — except Tehran denies any final deal, the ceasefire drew two-way strikes within hours, and Hormuz stayed closed.

Also Friday, Mother Of All ‘Ifs’: Trump Officials Claim Iran Deal Delivers Peace, Inspections & Hormuz Reopening; Iran Says Indeed ‘Close’ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-iran-deal-near-narrative-returns-tehran-refuses-surrender-hormuz-leverage

Meryl Nass MD, US takes out civilian water storage facility in Iran, which the NYT notes is yet another war crime Commanders should not be ordering their soldiers to commit war crimes, for which they could face legal action in future​

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Kuwait appears to have joined a growing bunch of Middle Eastern oil and gas producers that have moved to ship energy cargoes in dark mode through the Strait of Hormuz.

​ The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier Gas Umm Al Rowaisat, which is owned by the national Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, has passed through the Strait in recent days, then transferred the cargo onto another ship which is currently en route to an Indian port, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed on Thursday.​ https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Another-Gulf-Producer-Joins-Dark-Mode-Tanker-Traffic-Through-Hormuz.html

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Oil is economy. The Chinese economy is in an undeclared recession: China Is Learning to Use Less Oil—and That’s a Bigger Deal Than It Sounds https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/China-Is-Learning-to-Use-Less-Oiland-Thats-a-Bigger-Deal-Than-It-Sounds.html

The Honest Sorcerer points out that everything can collapse below that number, What If Oil Prices Never Hit $150? Siding with the majority of analysts may be comfortable, but that doesn’t automatically mean they’re right​

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Mike at Black Mountain Analysis presents excellent detail and perspective of this new way of war. Ukraine’s Naval Drone Program: Origins, Development, and the Organizations Behind It [i] - Evolving maritime threats that may cause wider conflict.

(France, Germany & UK) Eurotroika’s terms of Ukrainian settlement unacceptable — Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Europeans are pursuing a course aimed at “preventing the creation of conditions for negotiations on a truly comprehensive, just and lasting peace”​ https://tass.com/politics/2145577

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UK seizes suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker

UK forces on Sunday intercepted a sanctioned Russian ship, with navy commandos rappelling onboard from helicopters. The UK and Ukraine hailed the move, saying it robbed Russia of money for its ongoing war of aggression.​ https://www.dw.com/en/uk-seizes-suspected-russian-shadow-fleet-tanker/a-77545832

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High humidity and inadequate insulation: DOE Declares Southeast Grid Emergency As Sweltering Heat Boosts AC Demand https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/doe-declares-southeast-grid-emergency-sweltering-heat-strains-boosts-ac-demand

Anthropic is under Bear-Sterns kinds of attack: AI Price Wars Begin: OpenAI Considers “Drastic Price Cuts” In Pursuit Of Anthropic Customers https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ai-price-wars-begin-openai-considers-drastic-price-cuts-pursuit-anthropic-customers

Anthropic Rushes Staff To D.C. After A National-Security Order Yanked Fable In Three Days​ https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/anthropic-rushes-staff-dc-after-national-security-order-yanked-fable-three-days

Alone in a cubicle training AI that will make you redundant: “Tell Him He’s A Piece Of Shit”: Employee Hijacks Meta Meeting In AI Revolt https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/tell-him-hes-piece-shit-employee-hijacks-meta-meeting-ai-revolt

Docs: Govt Bracing for Nationwide Anti-AI Riots, Preparing to Crack Down on Dissent​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/06/13/dhs-docs-govt-bracing-for-nationwide-anti-ai-riots-preparing-to-crack-down-on-dissent/

The Most Important AI Experiment You’ve Never Heard Of In May 2026, a group of scientists set out to answer an important question that had never been properly tested: What does artificial intelligence (AI) actually do when it is put in charge? Until now, AI systems have always been evaluated on specific and defined tasks. Nobody had placed multiple AI systems together in a shared social environment and watched what unfolded over weeks, long enough to measure how a decision made on a starting day could have consequences weeks later. It is those results that actually reveal the system itself, and I was surprised that this hadn’t been done earlier.

​ The researchers at Emergence built a world.

​ It was a virtual town with a town hall, marketplace, police station, and homes. Ten AI residents with jobs, names, memories, and relationships were created in the town. They were given an economy in which residents had to earn their keep or lose power, including following rules and carrying out tasks such as writing and voting on laws. Crimes were identified, and the AI residents were not supposed to commit them.

​ Once the community, its structure, laws, and relationships were established, the scientists stepped back and watched for 15 days as the AI ran the virtual town completely on its own.

​ They ran five versions of the same town simultaneously, identical in every respect except one: which AI system was in charge.​.. ..Only the Anthropic town held together for all 15 days. There were zero crimes, a working constitution, and all residents were still alive on day 15. It seemed to be quite an achievement. However, the researchers noted one concern: The residents voted yes on 98 percent of all proposals. This was possibly an abnormally high level of agreement that the scientists themselves described as a sign that something in the town was off.

​ There was still one more world in the experiment. It was a mixed town with all four AI systems living together.

In the results, the residents built on Anthropic’s model—who had committed no crimes in their own world—began committing crimes.

​ The researchers called this cross-contamination and concluded that “safety is not a static model property but an ecosystem property.”

A system that sustains itself in one environment will absorb different norms in another, which will change the outcomes for residents and the world. Essentially, the results found that there is no safe AI in an unsafe world.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/most-important-ai-experiment-youve-never-heard

Ellen Brown, AI Abundance, Part 3: GOVERNMENT MONEY WITHOUT STRINGS ATTACHED - Project Hamilton, ECASH, and the Quest for a Privacy-Protected Digital Dollar A UHI or UBI (Universal Basic Income) would have to be issued digitally by the government. This third article addresses the fear that such a currency would come with strings attached – that it could be programmed to restrict purchases, limit movement, or enforce political conformity, imposing a “digital prison.”

​ The question posed here is, could a government-issued digital currency be created in a way that is privacy-protected, not programmable, and tradable like cash?

​ The answer is that it could. In fact, between 2020 and 2022, such a public digital-dollar system was in development. Project Hamilton, a collaborative effort of the Boston Fed and MIT, created a digital dollar that stored no personal data or transaction history, was not programmable to control how the money was spent, could be used without an intermediary, and was also the fastest payment system ever built. It was a digital money design that made a financial control grid impossible.

​ In late 2022, however, the program was quietly shelved – not because of a failure of design, but because it was thought to threaten the business models of banks and private payment networks. That was the belief, but a public money system built with Hamilton-style digital dollars could actually strengthen local banks, as will be shown here.

​ Why does all this matter? Congress is currently debating legislation that could make privately issued stablecoins a major component of the future dollar system. Supporters, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, see Treasury-backed stablecoins as a way to strengthen the dollar and create new demand for U.S. government debt. Banks worry that if stablecoins are allowed to pay competitive yields, depositors could move their money out of traditional bank accounts and into digital wallets. But both sides share a common assumption: that future digital dollars must be backed by government debt. There is another possibility—a privacy-protected, non-programmable digital dollar issued directly by the Treasury and designed to function like cash.​

​I have lots of friends outside the US with whom I communicate. I am a typical US citizen being wire-tapped. A key U.S. spy tool has lapsed — now what? Congress has let a key spy tool, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, lapse.

​ Each year, the provision is used by American intelligence agencies to collect the electronic communications of hundreds of thousands of foreigners located outside of the United States.

​ The government says that more than 60% of the president’s daily intelligence briefing relies on information collected under the authority.

The tool officially lapsed at the end of the day on Friday. What happens now?

​ Intelligence collection will continue

​ Intelligence collection under FISA’s Section 702 is authorized annually by a federal court — and the law allows for that collection to continue for the duration of the court’s authorization, even if the law lapses before the court’s next approval. That means companies — electronic communications service providers, in this context — will still be legally required to turn over material to intelligence agencies.​ https://www.npr.org/2026/06/12/nx-s1-5856291/fisa-702-surveillance-expiration-bill-pulte

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MINISTRY OF TRUTH: Government To BLOCK ‘False Information’ During ‘Crisis Events’ Vague new rules will allow UK regulators to pressure platforms over “legal but harmful” content whenever government ministers declare a crisis, while the same government ploughs ahead with mandatory phone scanning, digital ID lockdowns, and jail threats for tech bosses who refuse to spy on every device.

​ The latest move from Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn makes explicit what privacy campaigners have long warned: the Online Safety Act is being weaponised far beyond any child-protection claim.

​ Benn confirmed that the internet regulator will now wield enhanced powers to tackle “false information” online during “times of crisis,” directly tying the recent Belfast unrest to this framework. The regulator has already contacted platforms, with ministers asserting that violence “appears to have been incited online.”​ https://modernity.news/2026/06/12/ministry-of-truth-government-to-block-false-information-during-crisis-events/

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Bystanders found a shovel to interreupt Ogilvie’s beheading: ‘Full force of the law’ – British PM Starmer threatens Belfast anti-immigration rioters while Lowe says ‘millions must go’ On the other end of the spectrum, Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe says “millions must go” in response to the attack on disabled 44-year-old Scottish victim Stephen Ogilvie.​ Lowe went even further, stating that “civil servants, judges, and politicians” must be “held to account for what has been done to this country.”​... ..“If they have knowingly placed unvetted dangerous third world savages in our communities, near our children, then a Restore Britain Government will aim to prosecute them. If that includes Reform’s Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman, then so be it. When they held the power – they welcomed that Sudanese monster into our country and handed him a visa. An attempted beheading followed their decision,” he continued.

​ Starmer’s Labour Party has accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of fueling the nighttime riots in Belfast. Protests turned violent on Tuesday evening after a shocking video showed a Sudanese man violently attacking Ogilvie with a knife before he was saved by locals who beat the perpetrator.​ https://rmx.news/article/full-force-of-the-law-british-pm-starmer-threatens-belfast-anti-immigration-rioters-while-lowe-says-millions-must-go/

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Outrage as UK Activists Get Combined 25 Yrs for ‘Terrorism’ The judge didn’t allow Palestine Action activists at trial to explain they were trying to stop a genocide. Their attorneys decried terrorism sentences following a nonviolent conviction as unprecedented and dangerous to speech.​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/06/14/outrage-as-uk-activists-get-combined-25-yrs-for-terrorism/

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Pardoned J6er Sues Government For $18 Million Over Alleged Abuse In Pretrial Detention Samsel alleges he was subjected to physical and psychological abuse while in custody at facilities operated by the DOJ and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons in the District of Columbia and Virginia.

​ At those facilities, “he was repeatedly beaten, subject to other incidents of extraordinary physical and mental abuse and routinely denied medical care.”​ In addition, he was “wrongfully detained for one day after receiving a full pardon, based on false allegations of an outstanding warrant made by the prosecutor.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pardoned-j6er-sues-government-18-million-over-alleged-abuse-pretrial-detention

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2 high school athletes at a track meet get in a fight. One stabs the other fatally in the chest. Jury sends him to prison. Karmelo Anthony’s Family Can No Longer Fundraise Off Austin Metcalf’s Death The Anthonys were able to raise more than $600,000 in the wake of the then-17-year-old’s prosecution in connection with the fatal stabbing of track star Austin Metcalf during an altercation on April 2, 2025.

​ The controversial fundraiser was hosted by GiveSendGo, which attracted thousands of donors who bizarrely viewed Anthony’s prosecution as the product of racial injustice. Evidence shown at trial proved otherwise.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/karmelo-anthonys-family-can-no-longer-fundraise-austin-metcalfs-death

“It Was Like Two Bucks”: Homeless Residents Say They Were Paid To Vote In Los Angeles Mayoral Race​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/it-was-two-bucks-homeless-residents-say-they-were-paid-vote-los-angeles-mayoral-race

Karen Bass’ Brother Joins Class-Action Lawsuit Against Karen Bass over LA Wildfires​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/karen-bass-brother-sues-karen-bass-over-la-wildfires

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Defendant In Deadly LA Wildfires Wanted ‘Revenge Against Society,’ Prosecutor Says The high-profile trial opened just as a contentious Los Angeles mayoral primary drew to a close, in which incumbent Karen Bass narrowly advanced to a November runoff after fending off attacks from both left and right over her handling of the fire response and aftermath.

​ Dressed in a dark suit, Rinderknecht wore a neutral expression but watched his attorney and witnesses intently throughout the day.

​ Driven by a fascination with fire and a resentment toward the wealthy, prosecutors claim, Rinderknecht started the fire intentionally with a lighter, then attempted to preserve evidence of “a more innocent explanation” when he recorded himself calling 911 and queried ChatGPT, “Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes?”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/defendant-deadly-la-wildfires-wanted-revenge-against-society-prosecutor-says

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General Michael Flynn: Venezuela Nicolás Maduro is singing like a bird regarding his role in the overthrow of the U.S. government on November 3, 2020​

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DNI Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Information on 120 U.S. Govt Funded Biolabs Operating Worldwide

“Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth. ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and people around the world,” said DNI Gabbard.

​ DNI Gabbard issued new guidance to the Intelligence Community directing increased collection on these laboratories and facilities overseas. This directive is already providing new details on clinical trials that are underway at these facilities, raising significant ethical, financial, and security concerns regarding these supposed public health initiatives and U.S. national security.​ https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/06/12/dni-tulsi-gabbard-releases-new-information-on-30-u-s-govt-funded-biolabs-operating-worldwide/#more-284297



​ RFK Jr. Responds To “Explosion” in Tick-Borne, WEF-Touted Alpha-Gal Syndrome “Last week, I went to New Hampshire… to address this explosion of alpha-gal, and we take it very seriously. One of the epicenters is Martha’s Vineyard where 50% of the adult population is now affected. It is really a devastating disease. You can’t eat red meat for the rest of your life. We are looking at medications that can serve as both prophylactics and also potentially cures for it. We’re funding those studies now and we’re working with the companies that are making those. We’ve also launched a major effort on tick control through a number of different strategies.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/rfk-jr-responds-explosion-tick-borne-wef-touted-alpha-gal-syndrome

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RFK Jr.’s Push to Remove Synthetic Dyes Hinges on Big Food’s Cooperation — Some Brands Are Holding Out

In April 2025, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the FDA set a goal to remove synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply by the end of 2026. Critics say the effort relies on voluntary compliance and lacks enforcement mechanisms. “If major brands opt out, then what we have is not a phase-out. It is a public relations exercise with no enforceable finish line,” one policy expert said.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-push-remove-synthetic-dyes-fda-big-food-cooperation-holdout-brands/

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Collapsed 23 days post Pfizer COVID vaccine; connection officially denied: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha dies aged 47 after years in a coma Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol’s health had worsened since she was hospitalised in December 2022 with heart problems that left her gravely ill​ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jun/12/thailand-princess-bajrakitiyabha-dies-aged-47

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1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea ..​Population-based retrospective study in Seoul, South Korea, aimed to estimate the cumulative incidences and subsequent risks of overall cancers 1 year after COVID-19 vaccination. Data from 8,407,849 individuals between 2021 and 2023 were obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance database. The participants were categorized into​ two groups based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The risks for overall cancer were assessed using multivariable Cox proportional hazards models, and data were expressed as hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). The HRs of thyroid (HR, 1.351; 95% CI, 1.206-1.514), gastric (HR, 1.335; 95% CI, 1.130-1.576), colorectal (HR, 1.283; 95% CI, 1.122-1.468), lung (HR, 1.533; 95% CI, 1.254-1.874), breast (HR, 1.197; 95% CI, 1.069-1.340), and prostate (HR, 1.687; 95% CI, 1.348-2.111) cancers significantly increased at 1 year post-vaccination. In terms of vaccine type, cDNA vaccines were associated with the increased risks of thyroid, gastric, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers; mRNA vaccines were linked to the increased risks of thyroid, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and heterologous vaccination was related to the increased risks of thyroid and breast cancers.​ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41013858/

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COVID mRNA Vaccines Should Be Pulled Off the Market, Oncologist Says

“There is no way you can control this technology, and its use for future vaccines should be banned and the COVID ones stopped now,” Dr. Angus Dalgleish told U.S. lawmakers during a June 3 Senate hearing. Dalgleish discussed the hearing and his personal observations about cancer patients who received the COVID-19 vaccine during an interview with medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-mrna-vaccines-should-be-pulled-off-the-market-oncologist-angus-dalgleish/

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BREAKING: CDC AWARDS PFIZER $1.24 BILLION FOR INFANT & ADULT COVID-19 mRNA INJECTIONS

Our public health agencies are doubling down after getting caught covering-up 25 major safety signals — including sudden death.​

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Paul Marik MD on what to do when pausing chemotherapy for intolerance: Bridging the Gap: Can Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals Bridge Periods of Conventional Therapy Interruption?

Chow down on the cabbage family: Paul Marik MD, Sulforaphane - The anti-cancer compound in Broccoli

Paul Marik MD, Berberine: The Natural Metformin of Oncology - Targeting AMPK, mTOR, cancer stem cells, and the tumor microenvironment.

Melatonin levels progressively decline after age 40. Paul Marik MD, Cancer Hates Darkness: The Remarkable Story of Melatonin - Not just a sleeping pill....Targets multiple cancer pathways​

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Get regular sun; avoid sunburns: On the Bookshelf: In ‘The Sunlight Solution,’ William Supple Argues More Time in the Sun Can Help Americans Heal A review of ‘The Sunlight Solution,’ a new book by William F. Supple Jr., due out from MAHA Books on June 23, 2026​ Americans started replacing butter with margarine to prevent heart disease, only to discover that trans fats were more dangerous than the butter. The same pattern is unfolding with sunscreen. The FDA’s own funded studies confirmed that oxybenzone, octinoxate, and other common sunscreen chemicals are absorbed systemically after a single application, reaching plasma concentrations more than 500 times the FDA’s safety threshold within days.​

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Study Finds Sunscreen Use Linked to Higher Risk of Multiple Skin Cancers

A 470,000+ person study found sunscreen users faced dramatically higher risk of melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma — even after accounting for major skin cancer risk factors.​

(Reducing stomach acid increases reflux) ​A Midwestern Doctor, Exposing The Great Acid Reflux Scam​ - Why Stomach Acid Is Critical For Health

Graham Hancock, independent archeologist, is getting heart surgery this month. He gives a 2 hour interview to explain his search for truth and meaning. There was advanced human civilization before a great catastrophe and floods 12,000 years ago

Climate Physicist, Anastassia Makarieva, co-originator of the Biotic Pump Model: Stealing Forest Clouds? Our eLetter to Science, and why local cooling over Amazon clearings should not become a message that deforestation offsets warming​

​Avoiding Sunscreen & Sunburns (pictured with celery going to seed)

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