Trump wants to win everything and be popular, but Israel needs the US to lay waste to Iran, while Trump needs to avoid military losses and support Republicans in midterm elections, while supporting the $US as global reserve currency, which supports the Federal budget financially, and US military in particular.

Isreal/Mossad/Zionism have a level of influence over Trump that leaves him little room for independent maneuver. The reasons for this are subject to much speculation.

Iran has had enough of rolling over to be kicked on the ground, and has declared that any attack will be answered immediately. All US and Israeli regional assets are targets.

Trump wants to try limited strikes “to pressure Iran” to accept the Israeli ultimatum he has conveyd to them. “No long range missiles and no nuclear enrichment”. It is unaceptable to Iran and would mean removing Iran’s only military deterrent against Israel, it’s long range offensive missiles.

If Trump does try limited strikes, the moment is waning this month, as the moon brightens, and US pilots become night-mission averse. Friday night was an expected strike-window, which has passed. The (19%) moon will set over Tehran at 10:13 PM tonight.

Russia and China now have assets in theater, which any “limited” US strike will have to avoid threatening, because Russia and China can be expected to defend their sensitive military surevillance planes from approaching fighter jets at a pretty long distance.

Those military surveillance planes will be tracking Israeli submarines to a depth of at least 200 meters. Israeli submarines carry cruise missiles, assumed to be nuclear-armed. Those subs can launch from about 50 meters depth. If an Israeli sub launches nuclear cruise missiles on Tehran during a US limited attack, the false-flag attack draws the US into nuclear war.

Will Israel be able to jam or shoot down the Chinese and Russian military surveillance planes, in the event that Israeli subs are to launch nuclear missiles against Iran, or might Israel just sacrifice any submarine which would make this move?

In any event, Russians, Chinese and Iranians will know the Israeli actions.

The US has AN/TPY-2 Radars in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which allow the THAAD anti missile system to operate at high altitude against ballistic missiles, including hypersonic ballistic missiles, to some extent. These would be immediately targeted by Iran, just as Iranian defensive radars will have been immediately targeted by the US.

Destruction of the AN/TPY-2 radars opens Israel to Iranian attacks from accurate ballistic missiles.

Iran can launch radar-seeking missiles against these AN/TPY-2 radars at the same time that it launches ballistic missiles against Israeli and US regional targets, daring the radars to light-up and be hit. The radars would have to track the ballistic missiles. It’s their function. They would be hit if the anti-radar missiles got in.

There are a lot of interlaced trip-wires in place, and pressure for the US to strike soon, well ahead of meetings between Trump and Xi, at the end of March.

There is only one player, Israel, interested in maximal escalation of war between the US and Iran. All other players would have their interests harmed by a maximal war between the US and Iran. Russia and China stand to lose investment assets in Iran, and to see a working partner destroyed, possibly to lose Iran as a partner after the war. china would lose 13% of her oil. Persian Gulf countries would lose all revenues from oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, due to mining, for an uncertain number of months. All regional shipping would halt for the duration of the war.

Uncertainty about the future is bad bad for all regional players, except Israel, which already faces an uncertain future, and wants Iran removed as a rival.

Your Move, Donald...

Trump mulling limited strike to pressure Iran into accepting new nuclear deal: Report

US president reviewing options ranging from targeted strikes to broader campaign amid warnings of regional escalation, officials say​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/trump-mulling-limited-strike-to-pressure-iran-into-accepting-new-nuclear-deal-report/3835273​

Larry Johnson, White House Drama Re Pending Decision to Attack Iran The massive deployment of US combat air assets to the Middle East, accompanied by two carrier strike groups, is not a negotiating ploy. The USCENTCOM chain of command, along with the supporting military assets (e.g., AFSOC, JSOC, EUCOM), fully expected the launch order to be issued for a Friday night strike. But the order has not been issued… At least not yet, as of 2200 hours eastern time on Friday. What is going on?

​ For starters, there are two senior members of the Trump administration who are warning the President that the attack would be political suicide. They reportedly buttressed their argument against attacking Iran by providing the President with the results of a recent opinion poll... ..A second factor that makes an attack less likely this weekend is Tuesday’s State of the Nation address by Trump. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may be a corrupt, Zionist tool, but she is not politically obtuse. Starting a war with Iran, especially after Trump’s tariff deal was slapped down by the US Supreme Court, would likely set off a firestorm among the Democrats, Independents and the media. Instead of Trump being able to tout all of his massive achievements during his first year of his second term, the public attention would be clamoring for info about the war. JCS Chairman Caine and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of CENTCOM, have warned the President that there is a high likelihood that there would be US casualties when the US attacks.

​ But this does not mean that Trump will back down. He is getting enormous pressure from the Zionist crowd — Christians and Israelis — to launch. One critical factor creating pressure to launch this weekend is the moon phase. As you can see from the following image, the next 24 hours marks the end of the New Moon, i.e., darkness. The Air Force and Navy aviators are not keen on flying attack missions when the moon is shining and can illuminate aircraft. The next period of darkness is mid-March… Trump either launches by Sunday or will likely have to wait until mid-March to do the deed.​

Contradictory Reports Of US Evacuating Troops From Exposed Qatar, Bahrain Bases​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-evacuates-troops-exposed-qatar-bahrain-bases-weekend-strike-coming

Details:Iran Builds Layered Missile and Mine Shield Against U.S. Carriers in Strait of Hormuz​ https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/army-news/2026/iran-builds-layered-missile-and-mine-shield-against-u-s-carriers-in-strait-of-hormuz

Russia Sends “Doomsday” Plane To Tehran as U.S. Gives Iran 10 Day Ultimatum​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/russia-sends-doomsday-plane-to-tehran-as-u-s-gives-iran-10-day-ultimatum​

Iran’s Shadow Over the Gulf: Tehran’s “Open Secret” Plan to Strike US AN/TPY-2 Radars in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey Amid Trump Escalation

​ Tehran’s warnings to UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signal potential targeting of US-operated AN/TPY-2 X-band radar systems that underpin THAAD and Patriot missile defense architecture across the Middle East.​ https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/iran-an-tpy2-radar-threat-gulf-trump-missile-defense-thaad-patriot/





​ Non-Acoustic Submarine Detection Non-acoustic submarine detection technologies are those that do not rely on the collection of soundwaves emitted or reflected by a submerged vehicle for location. Significant improvements have taken place with light-based imaging and magnetic anomaly detection (MAD). Modern light-based imaging relies on Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology. LIDAR works by emitting laser (or LED) pulses and measuring the return time and strength of the reflected light. When deployed on space, aeronautic, or naval platforms, LIDAR can track a submarine’s disturbance to the ocean surface or directly image a vehicle. LIDAR is presently limited to sensing depths up to 200 m—projected by some to reach 500 m. MAD instruments closely monitor magnetic fields. When flown over the ocean, a MAD instrument can locate the disturbance to Earth’s natural magnetic fields caused by a submarine’s metal hull or salt-ion wake. These detection methods function differently: LIDAR can scan broader areas from a greater distance, whereas MAD equipment must be flown at low altitude or submerged.​ https://ontheradar.csis.org/issue-briefs/non-acoustic-submarine-detection/

Israel Issues ALERT Nationwide; Opening Bomb Shelters​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/israel-issues-alert-nationwide-opening-bomb-shelters

UNRWA keeps the records of where Palestinian family homes were in 1948, before the Zionist Nakba. Why the Palestinian Right of Return Is Still the Issue https://www.globalresearch.ca/palestinian-right-return-issue/5916423

6,000 Amputees in Gaza Face Impossible Recovery amid Israeli War Ultimatum​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/gaza-child-amputee/



Intentional lync​hing-murder: Israeli Settlers Kill American Teen On February 18, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that settlers raided the village of Mukhmas, shooting three Palestinians, including a 19-year-old US citizen. After shooting him, the settlers crowded around him and hit him with clubs and stones​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/palestinian-american-teenager-shot-by-israeli-settlers/

Complete disarmamant, then Israeli-style “reconstruction”? Israel’s Netanyahu Says No Reconstruction of Gaza before Demilitarization​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5242645-israels-netanyahu-says-no-reconstruction-gaza-demilitarization

‘We returned from hell’: Palestinian journalists recount torture in Israeli prisons​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/committee-to-protect-journalists/

Trump Says ‘War Is Over’ in Gaza Despite Israel Killing Over 600 Palestinians Since Ceasefire Deal Was Signed

At least two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces over the past day, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/19/trump-says-war-is-over-in-gaza-despite-israel-killing-over-600-palestinians-since-ceasefire-deal-was-signed/​

Five Countries Commit 20,000 Troops for Gaza International Stabilization Mission; $17 Billion Initial Funding Announced​

Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania confirmed participation in the force, which is designed to provide security support during the early stages of reconstruction in Gaza. https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Five-Countries-Commit-20000-Troops-for-Gaza-International-Stabilization-Mission-17-Billion-Initial-Funding-Announced/

US wants organised crime gangs to form Gaza police force

Western allies and US commanders express concern over Trump plan to hire Israeli-armed militias​ https://archive.is/Vxm2F#selection-2269.4-2273.99​

Trump officials plan to build 5,000-person military base in Gaza, files show

Exclusive: approximately 350-acre compound planned as base for multinational force, according to records reviewed by the Guardian​ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/19/trump-gaza-military-plan​

US envoy suggests it would be ‘fine’ if Israel expands across Middle East

‘It would be fine if they took it all,’ Mike Huckabee sayswhen asked about expanding Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/20/us-envoy-suggests-it-would-be-fine-if-israel-expands-across-middle-east

John Helmer says there will be no Russian blockade-running: THE PUTIN PLAN FOR CUBA AND THE CASTRO FAMILY – MORE GORBACHEV, DEFINITELY NOT KHRUSHCHEV https://johnhelmer.net/the-putin-plan-for-cuba-and-the-castro-family-more-gorbachev-definitely-not-khrushchev/#more-93453

COMMENT: Cuba’s friends have plenty to say and nothing to give​ https://www.intellinews.com/comment-cuba-s-friends-have-plenty-to-say-and-nothing-to-give-427125/

China Buys Russian Oil That India Refused​ https://en.topcor.ru/68889-kitaj-skupaet-rossijskuju-neft-ot-kotoroj-otkazalas-indija.html

Who will repay the $170 billion in tariffs after they are lifted? - Politico​ https://en.topcor.ru/68892-kto-vernet-170-milliardov-dollarov-tarifov-posle-ih-otmeny-politico.html

Trump Hikes Global Tariffs To 15%, Blasts “Ridiculous, Anti-American” SCOTUS Ruling​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-hike-global-tariffs-15-blasts-ridiculous-anti-american-scotus-ruling

Epstein’s old neighbor, Lutnik: Firm of Trump official’s family denies report it stands to make fortune from tariff ruling That top Trump official is Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who for 30 years led the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald as its CEO, handing off control of the firm to his sons after joining the Trump administration last year. Lutnick has championed Trump’s tariffs in public, but Wired reported in July that the firm was “taking bets against them.”​ https://www.rawstory.com/amp/howard-lutnick-2675289149-2675289149

It’s Time To Reopen The Franklin Child Prostitution Case After Epstein Revelations, Brandon Smith The revelations of the “Lolita Express” and the flights to Little Saint James Island are nothing compared to what we now find in the millions of documents released in the past month. Hints of rape, torture, possible murder, and even cannibalism are present in the coded (and not so coded) language of Epstein’s emails. And, if the revelations of “Pizzagate” and the John Podesta emails are correct, then many of the horrors committed on Epstein’s Island involved young children.

​ As I noted in my last article, Epstein’s private emails contain coded references to “pizza” (an FBI confirmed code used by pedophiles to describe young boys) over 900 times. Oddly, they talk about “jerky” over 380 times, including mentions of “freezing jerky”, “walking” jerky from one location to another, and getting jerky tested in a lab for “safety”.

​ The establishment machine is going into panic mode, once again trying to obcure the darker aspects of the Epstein files as “conspiracy theory” and “moral panic”. There is a clear attempt being made to mitigate and run damage control.

​ In other words, the elites are willing to give up the fight on the issue of underage sex trafficking. They know that the abuse of teens will not trigger enough outrage to get them killed by mobs of angry citizens. However, they are DESPERATE to silence any discussion on the abuse of very young children including babies. They will do anything to prevent the investigation from escalating to issues of cannibalism and occultism.​ https://alt-market.us/its-time-to-reopen-the-franklin-child-prostitution-case-after-epstein-revelations/

Precrime: Months Before Massacre, OpenAI Worried About Canada’s Trans Mass Killer Months before a Canadian man in a dress went on a Feb 10 rampage, killing his mother and half-brother at home before slaughtering five students and an education assistant at a secondary school where he was formerly a student, employees at OpenAI were deeply troubled by his interactions with the firm’s ChatGPT AI chatbot.

​ As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Jesse Van Rootselaar’s ChatGPT activity was flagged by the company’s automated review system. When employees took a look at what he’d been up to over a several-day period in June 2025, they were alarmed. About a dozen of them debated what they should do.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/precrime-months-massacre-openai-worried-about-canadas-trans-mass-killer

Amazon Cloud Unit Taken Down Twice By Its Own AI Tools: Report In mid-December, Amazon engineers allowed the company’s Kiro AI coding tool to implement system changes that ultimately led to a roughly 13-hour disruption affecting one of the systems customers use to analyze the cost of AWS services, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

​ The agentic tool - which is capable of taking autonomous actions on behalf of users - reportedly determined that the optimal remediation step was to delete and recreate a computing environment. AWS later circulated an internal postmortem examining the outage.

​ Employees said the December incident marked the second time in recent months that one of Amazon’s internally deployed AI development tools had played a central role in a service disruption. In both cases, engineers permitted the software agent to execute changes without requiring secondary approval, a safeguard typically mandated for manual interventions in production systems.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/amazon-cloud-unit-taken-down-twice-its-own-ai-tools-report

Meryl Nass MD, Rep. Pingree (Maine) just introduced an amendment to the Farm Bill that would strip the sections granting pesticide immunity and preemption of states’ rights. Pingree is also teaming up with Rep. Thomas Massie (Kentucky) on a bipartisan bill to reverse yesterday’s Executive Order on glyphosate. ​

Meryl Nass MD, What does Trump’s E.O. offering “immunity” for glyphosate (and phosphorus) mean? There are multiple interpretations. And why do we have white phosphorus weapons in our arsenal anyway?​





​I was reporting this in sping of 2021, and I was not alone: BREAKING STUDY: Israeli FOIA Data Reveals Massive Heart Injury Spike in Children Immediately After mRNA Shot Rollout Previously undisclosed government data from Israel show hundreds of 12–16-year-olds suffered severe cardiac injury, including cases coded as heart attacks, within six weeks of mRNA authorization.​

​

Peter McCullough MD (just “review”) FDA Reverses Course, Will Now Review Moderna’s Controversial mRNA Flu Vaccine Many scientists, including career FDA staff, quietly question whether this decision represents genuine scientific reconsideration or industry muscle flexing. The agency’s reversal conveniently clears the way for Moderna’s future combination Covid-flu shot, a potential multi‑billion‑dollar product. Meanwhile, the lack of long-term data on mRNA platforms for seasonal vaccination raises lingering safety concerns — particularly among older adults, the very group targeted by Moderna’s initial filing.

​ This episode highlights a familiar pattern in U.S. drug regulation: corporate influence reshaping scientific judgment. As one FDA veteran privately put it, “If a smaller company had tried to submit that same data, they wouldn’t even get a meeting.”

​ The agency’s final decision on Moderna’s flu vaccine is now expected by August 5, 2026—but the question remains whether the review will reflect rigorous evaluation or capitulation to pharmaceutical power.​

Avoiding Experimental Injections (pictured clearing dead tomato vines from garden)

