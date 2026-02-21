Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
6h

A huge part of this problem is the fact of people distracted from the real enemy here...As it isn't Israel or even located in Israel. Israel, as the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the rest of the British Commonwealth Network, are all Puppet Govt. to the 'Black Nobility' centered out of London. THAT IS THE LOCATION REQUIRING ATTENTION.

After thousands of years using any manner of religion or cults to hide behind...And, the U.S. as it's Global Police, it's high time the actual ENEMY is defined, located and neutralized for at least a moment to give this Earth a break. The Demons camouflaged humans, sometimes refered to as Zionists, have never exposed themselves as they have in these recent 7 years. They are in actuality Atheists, Animists, Luciferians; the Pedophiles, Cannibals, Vampires now bucking for their Global Digital Slavery mirroring China.

This danger is far larger than little Iran.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Day MD
pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
11h

The US doesn't have enough assets in the area to wage war for more than a week, with much of its navy already worn out, and will lose some of them to missiles...Iran has many missiles, and Tel Aviv is another target they have indicated....War is madness, so hard no to Bibi...

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture