Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red's avatar
Red
4h

Tilling is such fun! All the best with the new garden. I have an old Troy built pony circa 1980. I've had to change the engine, so no reverse, and new tines but it still works fine. I'm finally getting some of mine in. Rule of thumb around here is to wait until after the first full moon in June to plant. Well this year that won't happen til the end of June with a full moon in May on the 31st! So I've started, I have my beans in as well as beets and cucumbers for pickling. My peas are up and I will hold off the corn til the weekend, after I've seen the over night lows for the first few days of next week.

Permanent oil crisis is a good summary. I would agree that this is a controlled slow down of the industrial civilization we know has to happen. Waiting on the thing to implode on its own would be even worse. The die off needed by TPTB may be coming in the very near future. Famine like conditions along with the compromised immune systems may have been the plan all along!? Too many moving parts to even get a look at the handle, let alone grab it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Day MD
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture