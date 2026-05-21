Home Economists,

The 2 month empty-bubble in the Hormuz transit chan to the world has hit, so actual effects of shortage will follow as soon as buffer-supplies of fuels and materials are exhausted. Prices rose already, and the combination of high prices and inadequate supply to sustain usage rates by businesses and households will caus a lot of businesses and households to fail, so they won’t have money for oil, natural gas and the products they produce. Their economic-demand will be “destroyed”. More destruction, much of it permanent demand-destruction will happen every day and every weekeven after supplies befgin arriving again. Much ability to export oil, gas and products has been destroyed. Shipping insurance will remain expensive, another drag on the economy, which is based on cheap oil, coal and gas being readily available.

Restaurants and tourist businesses that survived COVID lockdowns may go out of business from this. Anything that is not essential will be cut by peole who have to buy more expensive necessities. Governments giving some people money will not alter the physical economic realities, but may shift the impacts a bit.

Shortages of jet fuel and diesel will make products transported to us more expensive, and may eliminate some of them. These “middle-distillate” quantities were limited by peak conventional oil in 2005, because they cannot be dervied from lighter fracked and natural-gas-liquids. That diesel-plateau has been an ongoing damper on real economy. I think that “the purpose of a thing is what it does” is an aphorism which applies here. The Hormuz blockade is to choke the world of critical resources, which will force permanent destruction of some business and personal uses of those resources. The war makes it work.

For now, maybe all year, the politics of the Hormuz war is stalemated. Neither party can force a capitulation of the other, and either party can keep the strait effectively closed. Nither Iran nor US/Israel can back down politically at this point. This is a long term hopeless-situation developing.

I am not advocating any big ideas, but just individual economizing and alternate provisioning of essentials like food, water and maybe fuel, before physical shortages are already present. Can we pay off our loans and keep our tanks full? I’m growing vegetables, planning an expansion to start tis weekend and maintaining my bicycles and body. I’m planning a summer solstice garden-party on that June weekend in Yoakum. Save up your gas-rations if you want to come!

The Honest Sorcerer, The Hormuz Hangover: Bend Not Break? Will hitting tank bottoms usher in the end of civilization, or mark the beginning of a new era? Observed global inventories, including oil in crude carrier ships, were drawn down by 250 million barrels over March and April, equivalent to a steady 4 million barrels per day flow on average.

This rate of inventory drawdown is simply unsustainable. The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve released 8.6 million barrels last week, bringing the total amount to 31 million barrels delivered since the end of March. That’s the largest ever weekly release... ..Instead of letting the system to run out of juice, and thereby causing widespread chaos, governments and energy agencies around the world will have to make tough decisions. These will concern which petrol station to deliver fuel to, which large customer to serve, which refinery to stop—and which of these should remain without fuel for a week or two longer... Flows through the Strait of Hormuz, important though they are to the world economy, do not represent the entirety of the oil industry. Yes, the loss of these flows is horrible. Yes, there will be serious shortages from plastic to food and many other items. But the world will not stop or collapse immediately—it will rearrange itself... ..It should not come as a surprise then that the general public is being prepared for a long blockade. In an article titled: U.S. intelligence says Iran can outlast Trump’s Hormuz blockade for months we are told that a “CIA estimate says Iran can survive the U.S. blockade for 90 to 120 days — and maybe longer — before facing more severe economic hardship.” In government speak this means: we plan to stay at least 3-4 months and then we’ll see if we have to stay even longer... It is going to take far-far longer than 3-4 months to break Iran. Three to four years would be a far more honest estimate—and China’s plus Russia’s so far unwavering support throws even that estimate into question... ..The best analogue, perhaps, was the 1980’s: a decade of deep recessions and stagflation, hallmarked by sky high interest rates, outsourcing, financialization, wage stagnation and an unprecedented rise in private debt.

Behind these economic trends, however, we saw an unprecedented level of demand destruction: high oil prices (increasing tenfold in less than a decade) have ushered in an era of fuel efficient vehicles and a diversification of energy sources. Oil output, as a result, remained muted—at 10-12% lower volumes than during the later years of the 1970’s...

..The West, through fuel efficiency measures, has lowered its dependence on oil from around 50% during the 1970’s to 40% by the 1990’s... ..China still generates 58% of its energy from coal: and not just “electrons” but high heat turning iron ore into steel, reducing silica into polycrystalline silicon, or turning limestone and clay into cement. China burns half of all the coal mined on the entire planet... ..As you can see from the above, the real missing ingredient here—or the only possible way out of the crisis ahead—will be demand destruction... Improved fuel economy, outsourcing, switching to burning gas and building nuclear power plants in the 1980’s helped to reduce demand for oil, but today all of these measures are exhausted, or would take too much time, too many skilled laborers, and too many other resources… Things we no longer have... Supply was removed so fast, that it left no room for adaption. During 1981/82 oil production took one year to recede 10% as a result of demand destruction (caused by high prices), and still caused a massive, double dip recession. Now this level of supply reduction happened practically overnight, leaving us to drain our oil inventories at a record pace... ..The world economy is entering a prolonged (read: years long) period of stagnation at best, which will most likely prove to be the definitive end to centuries of economic growth and the beginning to the long decline of modern industrial civilization. Let’s face it: there is absolutely no return to the world we knew in February, 2026. We are most likely entering a decade long recession, with rising unemployment, worsening food security (not just in the Global South!), countries hoarding resources and a world trading and political system in shambles.

Gold & Geopolitics spells it out: Cut the fuel, cut the future - The substrate problem Global oil output is projected to fall 6.6% in Q2 - the largest quarterly drop since the COVID lockdowns shut the world down on purpose.

Tanker traffic through Hormuz collapsed from around seventy a day to fewer than fifteen... ..Economies are contracting. They haven’t decided to use less energy. The energy dropped off stage right, and the productivity tumbled with it... ..Markets are treating this as an oil price story. “Look at the futures curve”, they say. “Look at the energy-sector equities”, they say. Listen to the CNBC anchors fretting about whether $90 Brent prices in the Iran risk or not.

It is not an oil price story. It is a productivity story.

If five percent of the global energy budget structurally goes offline - and that is roughly the order of magnitude we are looking at if Hormuz access stays degraded for the medium term - that’s not five percent more expensive transport.

That’s five percent off the dinosaur juice the entire productivity machine runs on. It doesn’t slow proportionally. It seizes, and never where the models said it would.

In 1973 we lost roughly the same fraction of supply and produced a decade of stagflation, two oil-importing-country debt crises, the permanent collapse of Bretton Woods, and a fundamental reordering of the global political economy. None of those outcomes are in the 2026 bingo cards... ..Innovation needs fuel. Cut the budget, and you cut the future.

Nate Hagens suggests ways to work on this yourself and not wait to be saved: What to Do As the World Falls Apart: A Framework for Action The central theme is this: We are near the peak of a one-time Carbon Pulse. An army of 500 billion human-worker-equivalents that cost us pennies, which – when combined with machines – do the vast majority of physical work in our societies. On top of that, we’re burning them over a million times faster than they were created, meaning we’re also drawing down the main bank account supporting our lifestyles.

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-05-20 Bond market bloodbath reaches crisis levels. US 30Y yield hit 5.19%, the highest since July 2007, driven by two massive Treasury block sales. Japan’s 10Y breached 2.80% for the first time since 1997, 30Y hit an all-time 4.17%, and 40Y crossed 4.4%. G7 10+ year yields are at ~4.7%, surpassing the 2008 Financial Crisis peak. 30Y TIPS are at the highest outside Lehman’s collapse... ..Trump gives Iran 2-3 days before another “big hit”. Gulf leaders convinced Trump to pause a planned attack, though several Gulf officials said they were unaware of the imminent plan Trump described per WSJ. Pentagon urged no resumption partly because Iran grew more effective tracking US air operations per NYT. IRGC warns next war “will go beyond the borders of the region”. CRS disclosed 42 US aircraft lost or damaged during the war... ..Oil inventory collapse accelerating. API reported crude draw of -9.1M barrels (exp. -3.4M), gasoline -5.8M, SPR -9.9M. IEA chief Birol warns commercial stocks have “only several weeks” remaining... ..Thomas Massie loses Kentucky primary in the most expensive congressional primary in US history. ~$20-35M spent, largely from pro-Israel lobby groups. Massie won voters under 45 by 30 points but lost overall. Broad outrage from left and right about foreign lobby influence in US elections... ..Japan’s financial system approaching breaking point - BOJ is “completely losing control of the long duration” curve per JustDario

Japan used ~$70B in FX reserves to push USD/JPY from 160 to 156; it’s crept back to ~159 with roughly two large interventions left before they must sell USTs

JustDario: the US30Y-JP30Y spread at ~108bp is approaching danger territory, ~30bp buffer before “things might become pretty ugly somewhere in the global financial system”

Honda posted its first annual loss in 70 years as a public company

PM Takaichi preparing to issue more debt for gasoline subsidies, cratering JGBs further... ..Semiconductor bubble at historical extremes - BofA: Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is 62% above its 200DMA per shanaka86 citing Hartnett — only the Mississippi Bubble (1720, 73%) and Nasdaq in March 2000 (55%) have matched... ..Iran building parallel sovereign infrastructure on Hormuz - Iran launched Hormuz Safe (Bitcoin-settled maritime insurance, projecting $10B annual revenue) and the Persian Gulf Strait Authority for transit management

Iran threatens to impose fees on undersea internet/SWIFT cables running through Iranian territorial waters ($15B revenue floated)... ..Russia-China summit formalizes multipolar architecture - Putin arrived in Beijing to a higher-level reception than Trump received — greeted by Politburo member Wang Yi rather than a retired VP

Putin and Xi signed a joint declaration on forming a “multipolar world” with 40+ agreements: ruble-yuan financial networks, guaranteed energy flows, strategic alliance... ..Consumer debt reaching crisis levels - Credit card serious delinquencies at 13.1%, highest since Q4 2010, with the +5.5pp surge since Q3 2022 exceeding the 2007-2010 Financial Crisis increase

Auto loan delinquencies at 5.6%, record high - Student loan 90+ day delinquencies at 10.3%

40% of Americans earning $300K+ living paycheck to paycheck per Goldman

Mortgage rates hit 6.75%, highest since July 2025. Housing affordability at all-time low

Pentagon Urged No Resumption Of Strikes As Iran Grew More Effective Tracking US Air Ops: NYT https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-urged-no-resumption-strikes-iran-grew-more-effective-tracking-us-air-ops-nyt

Israel will demand and get US-Iran war in any case: Ayatollah Orders Highly-Enriched Uranium To Remain In Iran, Stymying Trump’s Basis For Deal https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ayatollah-orders-highly-enriched-uranium-remain-iran-stymying-trumps-basis-deal

Real Netanyahu or AI “Netanyahu? Tense Trump-Netanyahu Call As US Presses Iran To ‘Sign The Document’ - But Israel Wants Military Greenlight https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-warns-will-take-war-beyond-region-if-trump-restarts-attacks

A new mideast military balance is taking shape: Pakistan deploys thousands of troops, jets fighter squadron to Saudi Arabia: Report Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are seeking to expand their alliance to include Turkiye and Qatar amid the US-Israeli war on Iran https://thecradle.co/articles/pakistan-deploys-thousands-of-troops-jets-fighter-squadron-to-saudi-arabia-report

M. K. BHADRAKUMAR - India’s quasi-alliance with Israel and UAE won’t have happy ending This is an inflection point as the Israeli special forces arrive at the Strait of Hormuz. And there is also the regional backdrop of the Emirati / Israeli rift with Riyadh deepening following the latter’s stubborn refusal to join the Abraham Accords.

Being the Custodian of the Holy Places, the Kingdom has existential concerns regarding the trajectory that Jewish supremacists are taking to ram down the throat of the Muslim Middle East their Zionist project at a juncture when Riyadh has disengaged from proxy wars and is sensitive to the anti-Israeli sentiments in the Arab Street.

Riyadh senses that the UAE’s exit from OPEC aside, the recent attack on Port Sudan on May 4 by drones launched from an Emirati-Israeli base on the Red Sea with the aid of Emirati ships, is a provocative move to force Saudi hands. Sudan has formally accused the UAE of providing arms, advanced weaponry, and supplying drones to the Rapid Support Forces fighting the Sudanese army with Emirati-Israeli backing.

The Emirati attack came following the meeting at Jeddah on April 20 in Jeddah between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan where they “emphasised the importance of ensuring Sudan’s security and stability” as well as “preserving its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity” — per Saudi readout —and also discussed the latest developments in Sudan.

What is at stake here is the strategic control of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait (‘Gate of Tears’) that connects Red Sea on one side to the Gulf of Aden (and Arabian Sea) and at the other side would give Israeli submarines ‘freedom of navigation’ to Indian Ocean through waters straddling the Saudi coastline (approx. 1,760 – 2,600 km stretching from Jordanian border to Yemen.)

Enter Pakistan. First of all, Indian strategists ought to put in proper perspective the first Pakistani military deployments in Saudi Arabia recently within the framework of the Saudi-Pakistani defence pact. Prudence demands that Delhi treads wearily, as variables are at work and we have no real reason to annoy the Kingdom, which hosts the single biggest concentration of NRIs in entire West Asia. Only fools rush in where angels fear to tread. https://www.indianpunchline.com/indias-quasi-alliance-with-israel-and-uae-wont-have-happy-ending/

Trump’s $40bn Hormuz insurance scheme fails to cover a single ship: Report

Iran has launched a new body to manage transit through the strategic waterway, along with a crypto-backed insurance scheme for commercial vessels https://thecradle.co/articles-id/37758

Piracy is affordable: Third Iran-Linked ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker Seized By US Navy Off South Asia https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/oil-plummets-nato-mulls-hormuz-deployment-if-strait-not-open-july

U.S. Naval Blockade Halts Loadings at Iran’s Kharg Island as Exports Shift to Jask Terminal https://www.thedefensenews.com/US-Naval-Blockade-Halts-Loadings-at-Irans-Kharg-Island-as-Exports-Shift-to-Jask-Terminal/



Senate Advances War Powers Resolution Meant To End Trump’s War With Iran - The resolution passed a procedural vote 50-47 and still needs to face a final Senate vote https://news.antiwar.com/2026/05/19/senate-advances-war-powers-resolution-meant-to-end-trumps-war-with-iran/

Senate advances bill aimed at ending Iran war as Cassidy, after primary loss, flips to support Since Trump ordered the attack on Iran at the end of February, Democrats have forced repeated votes on war powers resolutions that would require him either to gain congressional approval or withdraw U.S. troops. Republicans had been able to muster the votes to reject those proposals, but Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy — fresh off a primary election loss in which Trump endorsed his opponent — switched sides.

The 50-47 vote tally showed that a small but growing number of Republicans are willing to challenge Trump on the Iran war, even though the effort may not advance much further. Three Republicans were absent Tuesday and their votes would be enough to defeat the measure. https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/us--iran-congress-215141280.html

Trump’s Iran War Backlash Deepens as NYT Poll Shows Approval Collapse https://www.palestinechronicle.com/trumps-iran-war-backlash-deepens-as-nyt-poll-shows-approval-collapse/

Xi Warns US Against New Iran Strikes, Denounces ‘Law Of The Jungle’, As Putin Talks Energy Leverage In Beijing Summit https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/xi-warns-us-against-new-iran-strikes-denounces-law-jungle-putin-talks-energy-leverage

Foreign Treasury Selling Is Getting Serious - We already knew that the bond market was starting to call bullshit on America’s fiscal and monetary policy. Now we know that foreign governments are dumping U.S. Treasuries, and China is leading the way…even while President Trump pals around with President Xi Jinping. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/foreign-treasury-selling-getting-serious

Warnings over sharp decline in humanitarian aid flow into Gaza https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/05/19/363462/



The IOF “did not aim at anybody’s eyes this time.” IDF intercepts all ships in Gaza-bound flotilla, over 400 activists being transferred to Israel Foreign Ministry denounces Global Sumud Flotilla’s attempt to break blockade as ‘a PR stunt at the service of Hamas,’ stresses rubber bullets were fired at ships and not activists https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-intercepts-all-ships-in-gaza-bound-flotilla-over-400-activists-being-transferred-to-israel/

Insult to injury... US imposes sanctions on Gaza flotilla organisers amid Israeli crackdown

Rights advocates say Trump administration is using sanctions and ‘terrorism label’ to silence Palestinian activism. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/5/19/us-imposes-sanctions-on-gaza-flotilla-organisers-amid-israeli-crackdown

Israel becomes world’s most disliked country: survey (followed closely by North Korea, Afghanistan, Iran and the USA) https://www.newagebd.net/post/middle-east/299796/israel-becomes-worlds-most-disliked-country-survey

Are they pretending to try an AI-ghost? Israeli court postpones Netanyahu corruption hearing for ‘security’ reasons Delay comes as Israeli forces attacked Gaza-bound aid flotilla carrying activists from 39 countries in international waters https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-court-postpones-netanyahu-corruption-hearing-for-security-reasons/3940850

Genocide laughs last? In Response To ICC Arrest Warrant, Israel’s Smotrich Orders the Destruction of a Palestinian Village The ICC is reportedly seeking a warrant for Smotrich over his role in expanding illegal settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank https://news.antiwar.com/2026/05/19/in-response-to-icc-arrest-warrant-israels-smotrich-orders-the-destruction-of-a-palestinian-village/

Jewish settlers torch wheat field, attack farmers in W. Bank https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/05/19/363450/

Israeli army bulldozes property, delivers orders against homes in Bethlehem https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/05/18/363375/

Gaza’s water crisis: Families survive on less than 10 liters a day amid Israel’s ongoing genocide https://israelpalestinenews.org/gazas-water-crisis-families-survive-on-less-than-10-liters-a-day-amid-israels-ongoing-genocide/

IOF kidnaps, detains dozens of Palestinians in W. Bank raids https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/05/19/363439/

Warnings over Khan al-Ahmar displacement plan as Hamas calls it “ethnic cleansing” https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/05/19/363459/

Israel launches strikes across Lebanon, warns dozen towns to evacuate

The Israeli military on Tuesday launched a series of strikes across Lebanon, particularly the south, while warning residents of a dozen towns to flee ahead of attacks despite an ongoing truce https://www.spacewar.com/afp/260519164422.tj1gwidy.html

22 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon in the Last 24 Hours - IDF reiterates evacuation orders for 12 towns​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/05/19/israeli-strikes-on-southern-lebanon-kill-six-wound-at-least-three/

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IDF struggles to throttle endless feed of soldiers posting misdeeds on social media

Troops keep recording their own misconduct, including smashing a statue of Jesus in Lebanon, but the army claims progress in curbing posts that fuel international criticism and risk operational security​ https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-struggles-to-throttle-endless-feed-of-soldiers-posting-misdeeds-on-social-media/

‘Army Will Collapse’ – Draft Evasion, Reserve Exhaustion Deepen Israeli Military Crisis​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/army-will-collapse-draft-evasion-reserve-exhaustion-deepen-israeli-military-crisis/

South African Farming Crisis May Trigger Food Shortages Across The Continent​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/south-african-farming-crisis-may-trigger-food-shortages-across-continent

UBS Reactivates Supply-Chain Stress Watch After Detecting Alarmingly Rapid Deterioration​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ubs-reactivates-supply-chain-stress-watch-after-detecting-alarmingly-rapid-deterioration

Belarus Rattles Europe With Drills Involving Russian Tactical Nukes​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/belarus-rattles-europe-drills-involving-russian-tactical-nukes​

Ukraine preparing strikes on Russia from NATO country – Moscow

Latvia’s membership in the bloc will not protect it from Russian retaliation, the Foreign Intelligence Service has warned​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260519124125/https://www.rt.com/russia/640160-ukraine-drone-latvia-nato/​

Kremlin Blasts ‘Borderline Crazy’ Threat From Baltic NATO State Russia has express outrage and condemnation of what it has on Wednesday denounced as a “borderline crazy threat” from NATO member Lithuania.

​ Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys in an interview this week with Neue Zurcher Zeitung provocatively stated that NATO is capable of destroying all Russian bases located in Kaliningrad if necessary.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/kremlin-blasts-borderline-crazy-threat-baltic-nato-state

NATO Scrambles Jet, Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone Over Estonia, In War First​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/nato-scrambles-jet-shoots-down-errant-ukrainian-drone-over-estonia-war-first

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Simplicius, Russian SVR Hints Strikes on NATO ‘Decision-Making Centers’ After Latest Drone Provocations New drone incursions took place in Lithuania and Estonia, the latter of which managed to finally become the first NATO state to successfully shoot down such a drone, to euphoric celebrations​ ...​ Oddlyduring the latest incident, despite Latvia claiming to have no knowledge of the incurring drone, a NATO patrol craft was operating precisely over Baltic skies​​... By a very strange coincidence,a Swedish reconnaissance aircraft, the Gulfstream G-IVSP (S102B Korpen), is flying over the area where Ukrainian drones were shot down. Formally, it is monitoring the ongoing Russian-Belarusian military exercises, but the coincidence is surprising.

​ As another comedic consequence of the latest drone scares,the Latvian oil terminal which was hit by a Ukrainian drone last week is being shut down. That meansnot only has the entire Latvian government and defense ministry collapsed over this one incident, but even energy infrastructurecouldn’t bear the weight of it​... ..But the most serious bit of news relating to the drone scare, which validated much of what is presently occurring, came from an official communique published by Russia’s SVR intelligence service. It stated quite directly that Ukraine is “plotting to use Latvia” as a launchpad for strikes...​ ..”It is on this basis that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is preparing to launch a series of new terrorist attacks on the rear regions of the Russian Federation. According to the data obtained, Kiev does not intend to limit itself to using the air corridors provided by the Baltic states for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is also planned to launch drones from the territory of these countries. This tactic is intended to significantly reduce the time required to reach targets and increase the effectiveness of terrorist attacks.

​ Despite the Latvian side’s concerns about becoming a victim of Moscow’s retaliatory strike, the Kiev authorities convinced Riga to agree to the operation.​” ... “One can only sympathize with the naivety of the Latvian leaders. Modern intelligence tools allow for the reliable determination of the coordinates of the UAV’s launch point.​”... ..For what it’s worth, the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately denied all Russian allegations, summoning the Russian Charge d’Affaires and lodging a formal complaint in shrill fashion.​

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US investigates 56 cases of corruption and theft of American weapons in Ukraine

According to a report prepared by the inspectors general of the Pentagon, the State Department, and the now effectively dismantled US Agency for International Development, 13 other investigations have been closed​ https://tass.com/world/2132743

Cuban Foreign Minister Says US Is Building ‘Fraudulent Case’ For Military Action​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/cuban-foreign-minister-says-us-building-fraudulent-case-military-action

Cuban Leader Warns Of Potential ‘Bloodbath’ If US Takes Military Action​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cuban-leader-warns-potential-bloodbath-if-us-takes-military-action

Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arrives in the Caribbean as Trump admin ups pressure on Cuba​ https://nypost.com/2026/05/20/us-news/nimitz-carrier-strike-group-arrives-in-the-caribbean-as-trump-admin-ups-pressure-on-cuba/​

But we still can’t have little pick-up trucks: EPA Unwinds Massive Biden-Era Auto Emissions Regulations That Had 2027 Deadline​ https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/epa-unwinds-massive-biden-era-auto-emissions-regulations-had-2027-deadline

Big Pharma RINO Bill Cassidy Smoked By Trump-Endorsed Candidate In Louisiana Senate Primary​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/big-pharma-rino-bill-cassidy-smoked-trump-endorsed-candidate-louisiana-senate-primary

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Monday, Thomas Massie Introduces Bill To Finally Force AIPAC To Register As A Foreign Agent Under FARA https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2026-05-18/thomas-massie-introduces-bill-finally-force-aipac-register-foreign-agent-under-fara

Yet hope still remained...Pro-Israel Forces Throw Kitchen Sink At Massie Ahead Of Tuesday Primary​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pro-israel-forces-throw-kitchen-sink-massie-ahead-tuesday-primary

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He wouldn’t debate, just ran lots of ads: Massie Out: Gallrein Wins Kentucky Republican Primary https://www.zerohedge.com/political/primaries-held-6-states-what-watch

John Leake, The Best Government that Money Can Buy​ - Ed Gallrein wins the Kentucky Primary, the most expensive in House history

Now That’s The Ticket! Trump’s IRS Settlement Bars Tax Audits Of Trump & Family https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trumps-irs-settlement-bars-tax-audits-trump-family

Just before she dies of cancer; for performing her duty honorably: Colorado Governor Commutes Election Whistleblower Tina Peters’ Sentence https://pjmedia.com/catherinesalgado/2026/05/15/colorado-governor-commutes-election-whistleblower-tina-peters-sentence-n4952919#google_vignette

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Germany: 1 in 5 ex-voters of legacy SPD and CDU parties say they would never back them again as AfD extends polling lead

New polling shows the AfD pulling seven points ahead nationally, while state polling points to major gains in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern​ https://rmx.news/article/germany-1-in-5-ex-voters-of-legacy-spd-and-cdu-parties-say-they-would-never-back-them-again-as-afd-extends-polling-lead/

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Nearly half of French voters may support National Rally, and immigration is a major concern

RN “has managed to unite very different electorates around a common foundation,” says the director of one foundation​ https://rmx.news/article/nearly-half-of-french-voters-may-support-national-rally-and-immigration-is-a-major-concern/

Starmer Hit With Legal Threat After Barring Conservative Speakers From Entering UK For National Rally​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/starmer-hit-legal-threat-after-barring-conservative-speakers-entering-uk-national-rally

Watch: Vance Urges UK Patriots To Defend Their Culture Against Starmer Mass Migration Betrayal​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-vance-urges-uk-patriots-defend-their-culture-against-starmer-mass-migration​

Residents Of UK Town Forced To Form ‘Vigilante’ Security Team To Protect Women And Kids From Migrants Residents of a quiet East Sussex town have been left with no choice but to patrol their own streets after the leftist Labour government dumped hundreds of unvetted male migrants into a former army camp on their doorstep​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/residents-uk-town-forced-form-vigilante-security-team-protect-women-and-kids-migrants

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”Couldn’t let people see bad news and just refuse vaccines, could we?” UK COVID Inquiry’s Endorsement Of Censorship Sets Chilling Precedent https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/uk-covid-inquirys-endorsement-censorship-sets-chilling-precedent

Getting rid of the reformers: EXCLUSIVE: FDA official Tracy Høeg fired after refusing to resign Høeg says she first learned about rumours of her departure through media reports before being told by FDA officials to resign or be terminated​

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Lots and lots of biowarfare testing on unwitting Americans: Sasha Latypova, Congressional records for Biological Testing Involving Human Subjects by the Department of Defense, 1942-1977

It may be the moral duty of some to spread meat allergy to others through ticks: Peer-Reviewed Paper Says Genetically Engineering Ticks to Spread Meat Allergies Is “Morally Obligatory” Western Michigan professors claim that CRISPR-edited ticks should be used to spread alpha-gal syndrome as “moral bioenhancement” to force humans away from eating meat.​

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Paul Marik MD, Vitamin D and Cancer: The Missing Link Oncology Keeps Ignoring - A Tier 1 Anticancer Drug

Steve Kirsch, Cumulative death slope data from OWID shows very clearly that the vaccines didn’t work I plotted the cumulative death slope for every COVID wave in every country as a dot on an x-y axis. Then I fit a line through the dots. The line slopes up. That means the shots didn’t work.​

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Steve Kirsch, UK data shows vaccinated died more during COVID waves. Whoops! Grok claims I spread misinformation so I challenged Grok to show me the best data source and method proving that I was wrong. The data and method suggested by Grok showed I was right. Whoops!​

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RFK Jr. Leading ‘Intense,’ Multi-Agency Study on Childhood Vaccine Safety, New York Times Reports

The initiative, first revealed by The New York Times,includes “a look at the overall effect of the childhood vaccine schedule.”Researchers will compare the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated kids, and examine possible links between vaccines and autism— including whether thimerosal, a mercury-based adjuvant used in some vaccines, may trigger autism.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-leading-intense-multi-agency-study-childhood-vaccine-safety/

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Don’t kiss a loved-one who just died of Ebola, OK? The Kiss of Death: How Tribal Rites and Neglected Medicine Fuel the Ebola Scourge Shadows of a pathogen that turns mourning into mortality, the intersection of sacred burial traditions and crumbling healthcare infrastructure creates the perfect corridor for epidemic catastrophe.​

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Specific to this brand new strain of Ebola; how prescient! Moderna Began Developing a Bundibugyo Ebola mRNA “Vaccine” Just 4 Months Before WHO Declared a Global Emergency - Bill Gates-backed CEPI awarded Moderna and Oxford $26.7 million to develop multivalent Ebola mRNA and viral vector shots in January 2026.

Immunocompetent human (pictured with full rainwater cistern)

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