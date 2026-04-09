Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
12h

The way Israelis use AI, I'd say that the only way to determine if Netanyahu still exists is to demand a F2F Press Conference and to take a sample of hair for DNA testing.

Personally, I would be surprised if Netanyahu is still alive, but that is based on intuition, not evidence.

After all, the Iranians have every right to murder him, Smotrich and Givr based on their contempt for the right to life of Iranian leaders.

Reply
Share
2 replies by John Day MD and others
currer's avatar
currer
10h

Hi John,

I came across this comment on X.

I always assumed the perpetrators must have created an antidote before they released the Sars virus.

Fusion Peptide inhibitors.

Do you have any comments?

"Look into EK1 and EK1C4 ( easily produced peptide inhibitors that prevent infection).

They were developed before COVID hit ( possibly to provide immunity to the ‘elite’) I never heard of them until @Jikkyleaks mentioned them.

They have cures for themselves ( IMO ).

Independent researchers (notably Jikkyleaks, Daoyu, Almana, and Philip Soos) discussing the peptide inhibitors EK1 and EK1C4, which were developed before the official emergence of SARS-CoV 2 in late 2019.

Let’s unpack what this means and why it matters so much.

1. EK1 and EK1C4: Fusion Inhibitors

•EK1 and its improved derivative EK1C4 are pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitors targeting the spike (S) protein’s HR1 domain.

•They work by blocking cell–cell fusion, meaning they prevent viral entry and syncytia formation—key steps in viral spread between cells.

•The critical point that Jikkyleaks raises: EK1C4 was developed in April 2019, months before COVID-19 officially surfaced.

This is not conjecture—it’s a matter of public record from scientific literature. The developers claimed it was a general anti-coronavirus inhibitor—but that itself raises the burning question: How did they manage to fine-tune an inhibitor for a spike protein so similar to SARS-CoV 2’s before that virus was known to exist?"

Reply
Share
5 replies by John Day MD and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture