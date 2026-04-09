Trying to Keep Up,

What is hard to find a link for is the report from Military Summary Channel that Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE attacked the Iranian oil refinery on Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf Wednesday, prompting retaliatory strikes from Iran. It is assumed that Israel encouraged and facilitated these attacks, and also assumed that Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE do not want to pay Iranian/Omani tolls to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The Ceasefire Lasted Only A Few Hours - Hungary - It Will Get Very Hot Soon - Military Summary 2026.04.8

The Israeli state needs expansionist war to maintain a semblance of national political coherence, so it “must” continue to take Lebanese land and attack Lebanese civilian targets, which Iran considers a violation of the agreement with Trumpian representatives, that the ceasefire must be completely regional.

Iran has the prerogative to attack Israel by this interpretation, which it has done today following massive Israeli attacks upon 100 civilian apartment buildings in Beirut.

JD Vance will be lead negotiator in Islamabad, Pakistan Friday, though the Iran-shunned Witkoff and Kushner will also attend in official capacity. It is unclear who will represent Israel and Iran in this, and what the status of other regional states may be. Can an agreement, even an agreement to stop attacks on energy and commerce, be reached?

How much food and water do the Saudis, Kuwaities and Emirates have for their populations? Qatar and Oman do not seem to want to engage in conflict for reasons of their own national interests.

Can the US peel itself away from this Mideast conflict it started, the way it is gradually peeling itself away from its roles in the Ukraine War and NATO?

Jan sent this useful perspective: Only 3 Countries In The World Without A Rothschild Central Bank The Rothschild family is slowly but surely having their Central banks established in every country of this world, giving them incredible amount of wealth and power. In the year of 2000 there were seven countries without a Rothschild owned or controlled Central Bank. https://www.whydontyoutrythis.com/2017/06/the-only-3-countries-in-world-without-rothschild-central-bank.html

[Oman owns the spit on the other side of the Strait, and will share toll receipts.] Craig Murray, The Strait Of Hormuz In international law, Tehran has every right to close the strait of Hormuz to nations with which it is in armed conflict. Two vital points:

1)States who permit attacks on Iran to be launched from their territory can be blocked

2)Iran can block neutral ships from trading with states with which it is in conflict.

​ Plainly UK ships can be blocked under 1). But it is also undeniable thatGulf states have permitted attacks to be launched from their territory. A-10 Warthog attack jets have been routinely used against Iranian ships and were used in the extraordinary operation at the weekend involving special forces on the ground in Iran.​ (If you believe that was a pilot rescue I have a bridge to sell you).

​ Multiple types of helicopter have also been used. The 5th fleet having run away well into the Indian ocean, these short-range aircraft can only be operating out of the Gulf states.

​ HIMARS short-range missiles were also used against Kharg Island – again this has to be from the Gulf states.

​ Iran has the right therefore to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships trading with those Gulf States that are hosting US forces attacking Iran.Which effectively means an almost complete closure of the straits.​ https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2026/04/the-strait-of-hormuz/First Two Ships Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz Since Ceasefire As Iran Demands Payment In Crypto​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/first-two-ships-pass-through-strait-hormuz-ceasefire

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At least a month of interruption of supplies is beginning in a few places already. “The Everything Meltdown”: Global Supply Chains Are Collapsing And Most People Cannot Even Imagine The Pain That Is Coming https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-everything-meltdown-global-supply-chains-are-collapsing-and-most-people-cannot-even-image-the-pain-that-is-coming/

Shipping companies ‘see opportunities’ but seek clarity on Strait of Hormuz reopening​ https://www.euronews.com/business/2026/04/08/shipping-companies-see-opportunities-but-seek-clarity-on-strait-of-hormuz-reopening

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“Art of the Deal” posturing at home: Vance Warns Iranians Ahead Of Pakistan Talks: US “Has All The Cards” & “We Want The Nuclear Fuel” Vice President Vance (who’s been tapped to lead talks) warns Iranians: Trump “has all the cards” and cannot have a nuclear weapon. FollowsPentagon/WH declaring “total victory”.Iran says it has upper-hand.

​ US, Iran agree to meet for first direct talks in Islamabad.Situation fragile given that Iran is threatening to hit Israel again over IDF’s massive Lebanon airstrikes. Tehran says 3 clauses already violated.

​ Iran meanwhile demands stiff fees for ships passing through Hormuzduring the ceasefire, and saysit holds the final authorityon which vessels get to pass.Tehran leaders have asserted ‘victory’ for Iran, amid positive international reaction to the ceasefire.​.. ​..Saudi Arabia’s vital East-West oil pipeline carrying crude from the Gulf to the Red Sea for export has been attacked at a pumping station​. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-live-hegseth-declares-victory-fragile-iran-ceasefire-hailed-internationally

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Iran Says Ceasefire Must Include Halt To Israel’s Attacks in Lebanon

Pakistan’s prime minister, who mediated the ceasefire deal, said it includes Lebanon, but the US and Israel now say it doesn’t​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/08/iranian-media-iran-halting-traffic-through-the-strait-of-hormuz-in-response-to-israels-attacks-on-lebanon/

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-08 US-Iran 2-week ceasefire agreed — Pakistan PM Sharif brokered the deal. Iran will allow passage through Hormuz under Iranian military supervision with feescharged per vessel. US paused strikes. Talks begin inIslamabad on Friday with Vance leading the US delegation... ..Iran continued missile barrages at Israel AFTER ceasefire — At least five waves of Iranian ballistic missiles hit Israel overnight, including impacts in Tel Aviv and Beer Sheva... Iran’s principle: “The last missile will be fired by us.”​... ..Israel says Lebanon NOT included in ceasefire— Netanyahu’s office explicitly excluded Hezbollah and Lebanon from the deal.IDF struck Sidon promenade killing 8, continued airstrikes across southern Lebanon. Iran’s foreign ministry said it will not accept a partial ceasefire without Lebanon.This is the detonator for round two... ..The ceasefire’s most consequential detail: Iran and Oman will charge fees on all ships transiting the strait... ​..Deutsche Bank called the war “the inception period of the petroyuan”​... ..GCC response fractured: Oman co-charges tolls alongside Iran; Saudi, UAE, Bahrain say they won’t pay

Iraqi protesters stormed the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra after US strikes launched from Kuwaiti territory​... ..[If he is still alive, not an AI ghost] Netanyahu isolated — “biggest loser from the ceasefire” Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: “There has never been such a political disaster in our history”

​ Israel was close to running out of air defence— David’s Slinginterceptor manufactured in early 2026

IDF admits it overestimated damage to Hezbollah, believesIran can keep firing missiles as long as war continues

​ Democrats intend to impeach Hegsethover war handling.Prediction: Hegseth fired before month endper HealthRanger​

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Does today’s “Netanyahu” look human or AI? There is a lot of skin smoothness and symmetry of movement and facial expression, not the mild side to side movement differences which humans typically exhibit, as did Netanyahu in the past. Netanyahu Declares Iran Weaker Than Ever | Full Statement | Israel War Victory & Ceasefire Update

Narrative adjustments: More Iran Truce Optimism: Israel To Open Ceasefire Negotiations With Lebanon After Trump Pressures Netanyahu, Oil Drops https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-warns-action-if-iran-fails-uphold-real-ceasefire-optimism-persists-bombing

Wednesday: Iran declares ‘historic victory’ over US, says enemy forced to accept its proposal​ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/07/766472/iran-declares-historic-victory-enemy-forced-accept-its-proposal

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Wednesday:From Dire Straits to Done Deal: Triumphant Trump Re-Opens Hormuz​

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Thursday: Trump Warns Of Action If Iran Fails To Uphold ‘Real’ Ceasefire, But Optimism Persists As Bombing Largely Subsides WH confirms Vice President Vance will lead Kushner-Witkoff delegation in Pakistan, seen as positive in Tehran and Islamabad.

​ Trump warns of more military actionif Iran doesn’t uphold ‘real’ ceasefire deal, afterdisagreement over Lebanon truce status as part of deal.

Despite somelast-minute shots in Lebanon by Israel, bombs go largely silent across Gulf and Middle East.

​ Over 250 killed and 1,000+ wounded in Lebanon from Wednesday surprise attack by Israel’s military. UAE, Pakistan, and even EU (Kallas) condemn.

Hormuz Strait still effectively controlled by Iran: only a few vessels had passed on Wednesday.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-warns-action-if-iran-fails-uphold-real-ceasefire-optimism-persists-bombing

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Thursday Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-09 Ceasefire collapsed in under 12 hours. The US-Iran ceasefire announced late April 7 unraveled by midday April 8. Israel launched its largest strike wave on Lebanon since the war began (100+ targets in 10 minutes), Iran reclosed the Strait of Hormuz, and airstrikes hit Tehran despite the supposed pause. Both sides declared “total victory”... ..Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Only 4 ships transited on April 8, the fewest in April. Iran demands $2M tolls per tanker, payable in crypto per FT. Oil tankers turned back. Norway refuses to send tankers even under ceasefire terms. Iran told mediators it will not open Hormuz or attend Islamabad talks unless Lebanon included in ceasefire... ..Lebanon struck with unprecedented force. IDF hit 100+ Hezbollah targets in 10 minutes across Lebanon — the largest single strike wave of the war. Lebanese Health Ministry reported 200+ killed, 800+ wounded, with some reports up to 500 dead. Israeli strikes hit near the Belgian FM’s negotiation site. Italy summoned the Israeli ambassador after UNIFIL convoy fired upon... ..UAE exposed as belligerent. A UAE Mirage 2000-9 struck Iran’s Lavan oil refinery in the Persian Gulf. Iran retaliated by hitting UAE’s Fujairah oil facilities and Kuwait’s power/desalination plants.Pentagon’s Gen. Caine publicly thanked Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan for fighting “shoulder to shoulder”... ..Massive insider trading flagged. Someone shorted $950M in oil hours before the ceasefire announcement. A $23M S&P call trade was placed hours before the news. $44K in META 0DTE calls turned into $4M in 30 minutes... ..At least 3 different versions of Iran’s 10-point proposalare circulating.Trump initially called the plan a “workable basis”,then the White House denied it was the agreed framework​... ..Israel was not consulted on ceasefire terms per WSJ — Netanyahu got a late phone call from Trump

Netanyahu declared Lebanon “not included” in the ceasefire and said Israel is “ready to resume at any moment”

​ US officials told Newsmax: “We haven’t conducted strikes against Iran. If anyone is striking Iran, it isn’t our military”

Iran’s FM Araghchi: US must choose — ceasefire or continued war via Israel

​ Houthis threatened to escalate if Lebanon attacks don’t stop within 24 hours. Hezbollah resumed operations​... ​..13M bbl/d of Middle Eastern production offline. Best case 2-3 months to restore.Over 1B barrels of cumulative lost production

Saudi East-West pipeline (7M bbl/d capacity) struck by drone, though damage said to be limited

​ DarioCpx: the pipeline attack with oil still falling is “ultimate undeniable proof the oil futures market is being actively manipulated”

DarioCpxalso warned thateven if Hormuz reopens, it takes a month for tankers to reach Europe/Asia​… ..FT confirmed the White House pushed Pakistan into brokering this as “Trump was desperate for an out”

NYT bombshell: Netanyahu sold the war to Trump in a Situation Room presentation with Mossad videos of “future Iranian leaders.” CIA called parts 3 and 4 of the pitch “bullshit.” Trump said “Sounds good to me” anyway. Vance opposed but deferred

​ Troops are still deploying to the Middle East despite ceasefire — Reuters citing US officials

Silver Santa: “There is no deal, there is no peace, there is no will to stop the war. This is market porn”​... ..Trump on Truth:“NATO was not there when we needed them”

Hegset​h called out allies:“the rest of our so-called allies should take some NOTES”

​ UK’sStarmer: not getting drawn into Iran war

Spain’s PMSanchez: “We will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket”​

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Andrew Korybko, Why Might China Have Pressed Iran to Compromise with the US? https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-might-china-pressed-iran-compromise-us/5921755

Celia Farber, Sour Grapes: Israel Not Happy With Two Week Ceasefire Between US and Iran, Says It Is Abiding “Reluctantly,” But Stresses The Deal “Does Not Include Lebanon.”

Celia Farber, Israel Goes Rogue: “Unprecedented” Bombardment Of Lebanon Watch Neo-MAGA Besservissers Craft New, Brutalist Versions Of “Kiss Our Asses,” While Mocking Americans Who Balk At Civilian Bombings For Greater Israel, Which They’re Sneaking In Behind Oct. 7​

US, Israel Insist Iran Ceasefire Doesn’t Apply In Lebanon, Which Suffers Huge Airstrikes​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/beirut-suffers-biggest-bombardment-war-israel-insists-iran-ceasefire-doesnt-apply​

Iran To Allow No More Than 15 Vessels Per Day Through Hormuz: Russian Media “Iran’s approval system for ships granted safe passage - after vetting by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps - remains unchanged despite US President Donald Trump’s demand for the strait to be reopened.”

​ “Last week was the busiest week since the start of the war with 72 passages, still 90% below normal volumes, Lloyd’s said,” the AP report continues. “Most of the vessels allowed through are connected to Iran, although some Indian vessels have gotten through with diplomatic intervention by the Indian government.”

​ There are currently few indicators revealing Iran’s intent for what comes next, and it could be that much gets determined on whether Israel will cease its attacks on Lebanon.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/iran-allow-no-more-15-vessels-day-through-hormuz-russian-media

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Escape Key, Stranded In Haifa For a century, every plan to move Middle Eastern energy to Europe has ended at the same place: Haifa.

​ The route has never changed.

What has changed is the scale, the layers of control built on top of it, and the number of alternatives that had to be removed before it became the only option​...​

​..The vulnerability that killed the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline was its dependence on one supplier and one political relationship. When the Shah fell, the oil stopped flowing and the infrastructure became stranded.​ The current iteration — ​IMEC — appears to have been designed to eliminate that vulnerability. Rather than depending on a single supplier, the corridor connects multiple Gulf producers: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and potentially Oman. Rather than depending on a bilateral political relationship, it operates through multilateral agreements and institutional frameworks. Rather than depending on a single commodity,it carries energy, goods, data, and money simultaneously.

​ And rather than depending on political goodwill for compliance, it embeds conditions into the infrastructure itself through programmable standards, digital settlement layers, and regulatory frameworks that operate automatically. The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, reopened the route. Within weeks, the Israeli state-owned Europe Asia Pipeline Company and the UAE-based MED-RED Land Bridge signed an agreement to move Emirati oil through the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline — the same physical infrastructure built in 1968, now carrying UAE oil instead of Iranian oil.

​ In 2023, IMEC was announced at the G20 summit in New Delhi. The corridor runs from India through the UAE and Saudi Arabia, overland through Jordan to Israel’s port of Haifa, and across the Mediterranean to Europe. It includes rail, pipeline, fibre optic cable, hydrogen pipeline, and electricity cable. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it ‘nothing less than historic’.

​ The route is the same route proposed in 1932. The terminus is the same terminus. The function — sitting between Gulf production and European consumption, routing everything through a single node — is identical. What has changed is the number of layers built on top of the physical infrastructure, and the degree to which those layers make the arrangement self-enforcing.​.. ..IMEC in 2023 adds a regulatory and digital layer. The corridor’s three pillars — transportation, energy, and digital connectivity — carry not just goods but conditions.The energy pillar delivers hydrogen produced tostandards set by the EU’s taxonomy. The digital pillar runs fibre optic cables that carry data subject to cross-border regulatory frameworks.The financial transactions that flow through the corridor clear through settlement systems— mBridge or Agorá —built by the Bank for International Settlements.

​ Thecompliance conditions are environmental, financial, and regulatory, calibrated through Basel 3.1, the NGFS climate scenarios, and ESG metricsdeveloped at forums including those hosted at Waddesdon Manor between 2014 and 2018.

​Each layer makes the control less visible and harder to challenge.

​ A physical pipe can be shut off by a government. A financial arrangement concealed through shell companies can be exposed and unwound. Buta regulatory framework embedded in the capital requirements of every bank in Europe, enforced through institutional protocols that no parliament voted on, operating automatically through programmable compliance — that cannot be shut off by any single actor.​.. ..The pattern is consistent across ninety years. The route through Israel does not compete with alternatives. It becomes viable when the alternatives are removed. The removal is accomplished through different mechanisms — war, regulation, physical destruction — operated by different actors, over different timescales. But the outcome is the same each time: the node at Haifa becomes the only option.​.. ..Europe loses sovereignty through energy.It cannot develop domestic fossil fuels because the stranded assets framework makes them impossible to finance. It cannot restore Russian supply because the infrastructure has been physically destroyed. It cannot diversify through Iran because the United States and Israel are destroying the alternatives.

​ What remains is imported energy through IMEC, on conditions attached to its digital and regulatory infrastructure. European politicians — von der Leyen, Meloni, Macron — celebrate the corridor as historic while theirregulatory architecture ensures Europe cannot build an alternative to it.​.. ..The beneficiary of a multipolar world is never the poles. It is whoever sits between them and sets the standards by which they interact. Leonard Woolf made this argument in 1916, in the Fabian Society report that became the blueprint for the League of Nations.​.. ..The energy clearinghouse determines what flows between producer and consumer, and on what conditions. Themoney clearinghouse determines what denomination those flows settle in, and whether the dollar is required. One corridor, two clearinghouse functions, two powers subordinatedthrough different mechanisms.​ This is the unified ledger — the BIS’s own blueprint for the future monetary system — made physical.​.. ..Ninety-four years later, the architecture is the same — but the scale is now global.

​ The institution that now requires no change is the Bank for International Settlements — which published the unified ledger blueprint, calibrates the capital requirements, and built the settlement infrastructure through which the corridor will clear — be it mBridge or Agorá.

​ The central clearinghouse node never moved, but the architecture developed. And the alternatives, this time, are not coming back.​

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John Helmer on US and Israeli ID cards found near plane wreckage in Iran: WHAT THE CAPTURED RYDER DOCUMENTS REVEAL OF THE US-ISRAELI PLAN TO DESTROY IRAN — AND WHAT COMES NEXT Alive or dead, US Air Force (USAF) Major Amanda Ryderhas just destroyed President Donald Trump’s future.

The document bag (lead image, bottom left) and documents (right) which the Iranian Law Enforcement Force (Faraja) has disclosed and published in the last twenty-four hours, are evidence of the weekend firefight and destruction of at least four US aircraft at a desert location near Isfahan, central Iran. The cache reveals top secret operational details, location maps, time logs, local intelligence sources, and objectives of a joint US-Israeli plan which was already in motion before the attack on Iran was launched on February 28.​ https://johnhelmer.net/what-the-captured-ryder-documents-reveal-of-the-us-israeli-plan-to-destroy-iran-and-what-comes-next/#more-93820​

Iran ‘trapped’ US forces during attempt to infiltrate key nuclear site in Isfahan: Report

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said this week that the alleged US rescue mission in Iran could have been an attempt to steal enriched uranium​ https://thecradle.co/articles-id/37008

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Iranian blow-by-blow detail of their ambush: Did Israel tip Iran off to block Trump’s “win” & US exit? Press TV Exclusive: US suffered major strategic defeat in failed Isfahan operation The Americans miscalculated, believing that Iran’s air defense would be unable to confront the aircraft involved in the operation. However, Press TV learned that the deployment of numerous US aircraft occurred while the Iranian Armed Forces were in full alert, waiting for them. In fact, American special forces fell directly into a trap set by Iranian forces. The Iranian Armed Forces, including the Army, Law Enforcement (Faraja), the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and local popular forces, initially did not show a serious reaction to the landing of the first C-130, which was carrying dozens of special forces commandos. Evidence shows this aircraft veered somewhat off the runway while landing at the abandoned dirt airstrip.

​ Minutes later, a second C-130 aircraft approached, carrying specialized vehicles, several MH-6 Little Bird helicopters, and other support equipment. At that moment, Iranian forces on the scene targeted the second aircraft before it could land, turning its normal landing into an emergency one. Two Black Hawk helicopters also arrived shortly after.

​ It was at this moment that the aircraft, helicopters, and commandos who had disembarked from the first plane became perfect targets for the Iranian Armed Forces.

​ After the special forces realized they had fallen into the trap, the White House situation room made a critical decision: the main operation to infiltrate the nuclear site was changed into a desperate rescue operation for the dozens of US commandos trapped under Iranian fire.

​ The Americans immediately sent several smaller aircraft to extract their forces, barely managing to gather the individuals and withdraw them from the deadly situation.The rescue operation was conducted so hastily that some soldiers and officers abandoned their equipment, including, according to the evidence possessed by Press TV, the identification document of an American officer left behind in the area, to save their lives.

​ After the commandos were evacuated, American fighter jets established a line of fire with a 5-kilometer radius to prevent Iranian forces from approaching the abandoned C-130s at the airstrip. The jets also carried out heavy bombing of their own equipment to prevent it from falling into Iranian hands.

​ In this failed operation, US special forces did not even have the chance to fly the special Little Bird helicopters; some were destroyed on the ground, while others were destroyed inside the second C-130 aircraft.

​ Following this disgraceful and heavy defeat, Trump hastily and chaotically held multiple press conferences to cover up the failure and falsely portray it as a pilot rescue operation.​ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/07/766446/press-tv-exclusive-us-suffered-strategic-defeat-failed-isfshan-operation

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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has reportedly uncovered a DEEP STATE COUP PLOT to remove President Trump from office by SABOTAGING his war effort in Iran in order to turn the American people and the US military against him.​





The US is sending an artillery brigade to the Middle East.​ https://en.topwar.ru/280623-ssha-usilivajut-svoju-gruppirovku-na-blizhnem-vostoke-artillerijskoj-brigadoj.html

Iraqi Protesters Overrun Kuwait Consulate, Angry Over Role In US Actions​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iraqi-protesters-overrun-kuwait-consulate-angry-over-role-us-actions

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‘No more war criminal in the White House,’ says US Senator Markey

Trump is clearly a war hungry madman at odds with the American people,’ Ed Markey says, urging for president’s impeachment​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/no-more-war-criminal-in-the-white-house-says-us-senator-markey/3896903

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Former congresswoman calls for using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding that the 25th Amendment be invoked against the US President following Trump’s threats to destroy Iran. She wrote this on a social media site banned in Russia.

​ A former Trump supporter, previously supportive of all his initiatives but later disillusioned with him, has demanded the US president’s resignation over his recent statements, including the destruction of Iranian civilization. Judging by the former congresswoman’s statement, she considers Trump insane. According to her, not a single Iranian bomb has fallen on US soil, yet he wants to destroy Iran.​ https://en.topwar.ru/280633-jeks-kongressvumen-prizvala-ispolzovat-25-ju-popravku-dlja-otstavki-trampa.html

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Senator Ron Johnson breaks with Trump on bombing civilian infrastructure: ‘Not at war with Iranian people’

Johnson said he supports the president’s decision to begin the conflict against Iran before it got too powerful, but does not support actions that could harm the Iranian people that the U.S. is attempting to “liberate.”​ https://justthenews.com/government/congress/ron-johnson-breaks-trump-bombing-civilian-infrastructure-not-war-iranian-people

GOP Blocks Congressional Democrats Attempt At Iran War Powers Vote​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/congressional-democrats-will-seek-iran-war-powers-vote

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Israeli-Backed Militia Launches Deadly Attack on Gaza Refugee Camp Under Cover of Airstrikes

“We were shocked when [they] entered the neighborhood and began firing at people’s homes and at the children inside those homes.”​

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‘Cigarette Burns, Nail Wounds’: Toddler Tortured in Gaza to Coerce Father Israeli occupation soldiers subjected a one-year-old Palestinian child to torture in central Gaza to force his father into making confessions, according to a report by Anadolu Agency, citing Palestinian journalist Osama Al-Kahlout.

​ The child, identified as Karim Abu Nassar, was detained near the Al-Maghazi refugee camp after his father, Osama Abu Nassar, was caught in gunfire while attempting to buy supplies.

​ Eyewitnesses told Palestine TV that Israeli occupation soldiers forced the father to leave his 18-month-old son on the ground and approach a nearby military checkpoint, where he was stripped and interrogated.​.. ..Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli occupation forces “extinguished cigarettes on his body and inserted a nail into his leg” while torturing the toddler in front of his father.

​ The report emphasized the severity of the abuse, noting that the child “did not exceed two years of age” and was subjected to physical harm during detention.

Release of Child, Father Still Detained​: The child was held for approximately 10 hours before being released and handed over to his family through the International Committee of the Red Cross in Al-Maghazi.​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israeli-tortute-baby/

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WHO Suspends Medical Evacuations from Gaza After One of Its Workers Killed by Israeli Fire

Majdi Aslan, a 54-year-old contractor for the WHO, was killed on Monday while driving a vehicle for the organization​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/07/who-suspends-medical-evacuations-from-gaza-after-one-of-its-workers-killed-by-israeli-fire/

Palestinian detainee groups say children increasingly targeted by Israeli policies​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/168990?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Palestine’s water crisis escalates into “water starvation” threatening millions of lives​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/07/360867/

Palestinian Journalists Syndicate: 53 Israeli violations against journalists in March​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/08/360879/

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IOA forces two Jerusalemite brothers to raze homes in Silwan According to the Jerusalem Governorate, Nader and Hatem Baydoun were forced to demolish their homes in al-Bustan neighborhood of the district.

​ Ten individuals from the family, including women and children, lived in the two homes, which had been built in 1998 over an area of about 88 square meters.​ Jerusalemite homeowners find themselves forced to demolish their homes at their own expense in order to avoid paying the Israeli municipality exorbitant money in fines and demolition expenses.​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/07/360870/

Thousands dead and neighborhoods razed to the ground: Aid agencies fear southern Lebanon is becoming the new Gaza​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/thousands-dead-and-neighborhoods-razed-to-the-ground-aid-agencies-fear-southern-lebanon-is-becoming-the-new-gaza/

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UNIFIL Investigation Finds Israeli Tank Fire Killed Peacekeeper in Southern Lebanon​ - Spanish PM says all attacks on UN peacekeepers must cease immediately​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/07/unifil-investigation-finds-israeli-tank-fire-killed-peacekeeper-in-southern-lebanon/

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Israel Blows up Lebanese Town of Naquora​ - Video footage reveals explosive charges exploding what appears to be the entire village Naqoura was a coastal village on the border with Israel that was the seat of the headquarters for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). It was known for its picturesque coastline, citrus groves, and high quality agriculture.​ A video is now circulating of the town being blown up by explosive charges detonating at once.​

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How Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon created a humanitarian crisis

In the last month, 1.2 million people in Lebanon, or one-fifth of the population, have been forced to flee their homes. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/07/unifil-investigation-finds-israeli-tank-fire-killed-peacekeeper-in-southern-lebanon/

Israel Urges All Vessels to Evacuate South Lebanon Maritime Area up to Tyre​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5259828-israel-urges-all-vessels-evacuate-south-lebanon-maritime-area-tyre

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Israeli strike kills eight in Lebanon’s Sidon: health ministry

An Israeli strike killed eight people in the Lebanese city of Sidon, the health ministry said Wednesday, as the United States and its allies agreed to a ceasefire with Iran.​ https://www.spacewar.com/afp/260408003015.52gjsfxi.html

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Moscow threatens Baltic states, claiming they help Ukraine strike Russia​ - Moscow has accused the Baltic states of assisting Ukraine in Kyiv’s campaign against Russian oil terminals, with Russia’s foreign ministry issuing veiled threats against Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and blaming them for allowing the use of their airspace by Ukrainian forces.​ https://www.euronews.com/2026/04/07/moscow-threatens-baltic-states-claiming-they-help-ukraine-strike-russia

Cuba has begun receiving electricity from a Turkish floating power plant.​ https://en.topwar.ru/280629-kuba-nachala-poluchat-jelektrojenergiju-ot-tureckoj-plavuchej-stancii.html

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Probably needs a new central bank: White House Says Cuban Regime Is “Bound To Fall”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/white-house-says-cuban-regime-bound-fall

Russian Warship Escorts Sanctioned Tankers Across the English Channel, In Complete Defiance of Starmer’s Threats and the Royal Navy​ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/powder-keg-europe-russian-warship-escorts-sanctioned-tankers/

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France Moves Its Gold Home as the Sovereign Debt Crisis Quietly Unfolds The Bank of France has just completed a major restructuring of its gold reserves, selling 129 tonnes of gold previously stored at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and replacing it with newly refined, internationally compliant bullion now held entirely within its vaults in Paris. This operation represented roughly 5% of France’s total gold reserves and was not a reduction in holdings but a transformation in form and location.​ https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/france/france-moves-its-gold-home-as-the-sovereign-debt-crisis-quietly-unfolds/

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Commercial mortgage defaults are up.“Shocking Levels Of Distress”: CMBS Delinquencies Unexpectedly Soar To COVID Highs https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/shocking-levels-distress-cmbs-delinquencies-unexpectedly-soar-covid-highs

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Looking presidential: JD Vance’s Anti-Fraud Task Force Uncovers $6 Billion In Suspected Fraudulent Government Contracts The task force, alongside the General Services Administration (GSA), are beginning to send out letters to nearly 400 businesses with government contracts that they believe could be fraudulent, administration officials told the Caller. There were 895 contracts given to 392 businesses for a total of $6.3 billion, the officials explained, with $3 billion still left to be ​awarded. The businesses will have 30 days to prove to the task force that they have a physical address and are legitimate. The letters will come from the executive director of the anti-fraud task force Scott Brady and GSA Administrator Edward Forst, who one senior administration official said has been instrumental in helping identify the potential fraudulent contracts.

A bulk of the contracts were awarded under the Biden administration, a senior administration official told the Caller.​ https://dailycaller.com/2026/04/08/jd-vance-task-force-eliminate-fraud-six-billion-government-contracts-gsa-edward-forst-taxpayer-waste/

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Germany: 13-year-old Iraqi repeat offender beats elderly bus driver into a coma after the driver asked his group to be quiet

The 13-year-old Iraqi can expect little in terms of legal consequences for the brutal assault due to his age, says one official​ https://rmx.news/germany/germany-13-year-old-iraqi-repeat-offender-beats-elderly-bus-driver-into-a-coma-after-the-driver-asked-his-group-to-be-quiet/



The unknown equation of eating mostly highly-processed products with chemical additives: Why FDA and HHS Are Rethinking Food Safety For 30 years, the federal government allowed the food industry to determine which ingredients are safe. That’s about to change.​

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Meryl Nass MD, I did a video for CHD-TV this morning with everything you need to know on the Hepatitis B vaccine for children Slides below if you don’t have time to watch​. Please share with all pregnant women.​





​ Largest Real-World Analysis of Ivermectin + Mebendazole in Cancer Patients Shows 84.4% Clinical Benefit — Nearly HALF Report Cancer Disappearance or Regression

​ After just 6 months, 48.4% of cancer patients taking ivermectin and mebendazole reported no evidence of disease (32.8%) or tumor regression (15.6%), while 36.1% reported disease stabilization.​

​Appreciating Life (pictured with grandkids, Jenny, and a peach tree I planted)

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