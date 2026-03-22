Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
2m

Those "Iranian" missiles fired at Diego Garcia were actually Israeli missiles fired from a mini-sub nearby...The usual Israeli false flag, whose numbers are legion....US must have known and played along ....

Reply
Share
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
21m

Ironically, I have also posted about nowhere to run, which I combined with nothing to invest into:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/anything-to-own-anywhere-to-move

As for Carlin, he was great at explaining what the American Dream was: you must be asleep to believe in it.

Immobilization is certainly a globalist objective:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-hanging-offense-by-whom

Apart from that, the "war" is supposed to blame someone elsewhere (Israel or Iran, take your pick) or perhaps Trump (who is only a globalist agent/servant; it makes no difference) for the US going down the drain:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/rule-by-ignonimy

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture