In For The Duration,

It may take time to pull current events into perspective which makes sense, but big wars seem to be how humans reset failing economies, and human industrial economy is now global in scope.

Economic growth mkes a lot of problems manageable in human societies. Growth feels good. Everything is getting better for everybody, then things are getting better, but not for everybody, then things are getting better in virtual-reality, then something big breaks.

Oil is real economy, or at least there is a 90% correlation, so it is truer than most statements. Natural gas is an important fuel for electricity, but also the main feedstock for plastics and fertilizers. The global economy has been spinning like a jet engine with just-in-time supplies and 20% of oil and gas just stopped.

There is a perception that it can start again soon, and a strong case that it would take at least 6 months for various reasons, like mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and insurance difficulties in a war zone.

We think of winning and losing, but this is resetting. There is massive collateral damage for the life-support systems of people who eat food grown with fertilizer, plowed, harvested and transported with diesel fuel, and purchased with money earned at their jobs. Persian Gulf monarchies are not getting food and drinking-water supplies. Desalination plant attacks have started, which could make the region mostly uninhabitable, as it used to be, except for Iran, which has water.

Africans need fertilizer for subsistence farming. Asians and Indians, too. Who can buy the natural gas that’s left?

Israel is stringently censoring all battle damage, but a lot of missiles have struck, and they are known to be accurate, and air-defenses are both exhausted and ineffective against Iran’s biggest ballistic missiles, now delivering 1 ton payloads, some with 80 submunitions. Netanyahu was rumored to have been killed over the weekend, but made an appearance with witnesses at the Port of Ashdod yesterday. Defense Minister BenGvir is reportedly critically injured and not appearing to witnesses. The State of Israel is holding together while aggressive war persists, but the economy is operating at a loss for half of businesses, and the largess of the US might end some day. How long can war be “the health of the state”? Will they mount nuclear attacks on their neighbors at some time? Will all of the economies of the world be able to make adaptations to not growing, to steady state and economic contraction? That will break the financial system, where currency value is based upon real financial gains on investments. There are a lot of IOUs in the cookie jars, more every day. The new monetary system is rumored to be based upon actual cookies, trade commodities like oil, what, beans and gold. Maybe it will be “X-money”, too, digital currency can decide if you can buy or sell that when you hit ENTER, or if you have anything in your wallet now, since you insulted your government. You’ll die cold and hungry if your wallet is frozen. You won’t get help from other digital wallets, once you are marked as EXCLUDED. Iran is now striking western banking and AI data servers with missiles, a vulnerability little-discussed previously.

Simplicius, Iran Cows US Navy into Submission in Hormuz Standoff Iran has brusquely blown off all such attempts to negotiate and has doubled down into all out conflict. Iran’s leaders appear to have recognized much the same thing as the Russians did during the course of the Ukraine war: that a ‘temporary’ ceasefire is a useless exercise for giving your enemy breathing room to restock and reload for Round 2 against you. Iran says the United States is pleading for a ceasefire.

Ali Larijani, head ofIran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated:

​ “Tonight, we received messages from U.S. President Donald Trump through the Omani mediator, asking us to negotiate a ceasefire.

Our response is that we will not accept any negotiations as long as an entity called Israel exists.”​

The whole region is now aflame, with US troops pulling out of bases, Arab oil economies being shut down, and no one seemingly able to figure out how to stop the Iranian juggernaut. All internal rumors point to neither the Israeli or US side having anticipated the Iranian “regime” surviving so intact.

​

New Ayatollah’s First Message: Hormuz Strait Stays Closed, Warns ‘More Fronts’ Could Open Shipping turmoil escalates as multiple vessels (at least six) struck overnight

​ Brent crude oil prices top $100 amid “the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market,” the IEA reports.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright says the US Navy is not yet ready to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as military assets remain focused on degrading Iran’s offensive capabilities.

​ Dubai suffers significant drone attacks

Northern Israel hammered by Hezbollah, “largest wave” of missiles since war began

​ US Intel assesses Iranian regime remains intact

Oman port operations halted

​ Trump proclaims “we won”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/two-more-tankers-hit-bringing-total-six-ships-oil-tops-100-after-trump-declares-we-won

​

John Helmer points out interest-divergence between China, Russia and Iran: IRAN WAR CRACK-UP – CHINA DECLARES “NON-ALLIANCE” WITH RUSSIA, KREMLIN ANNOUNCES “NO-TERMS” TELEPHONE CALL WITH PEZESHKIAN Iran has made one point very clear to the United States. It will negotiate on terms for a “permanent peace” but not for a ceasefire. It will fight on against US troops if they land, against US bases in the Arab states, and against US vessels at sea; it will keep the Hormuz Strait closed.

Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi repeated this point in three interviews he gave the NBC and PBS television networks on March 6, March 8 and March 9. President Vladimir Putin has made one point very clear to Iran. “I want to confirm our unwavering support of Tehran and our solidarity with our Iranian friends,” he said in his message of March 9 to the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. “Russia has been and will remain the Islamic Republic’s reliable partner. I wish you success in tackling the challenges in front of you, good health and strong spirit.”

The next day Putin telephoned Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to “reaffirm his principled stance in favour of de-escalating the conflict as soon as possible and resolving it via political means. Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the support provided by Russia, including in particular the humanitarian aid granted to Iran.” De-escalation isn’t ceasefire first; as soon as possible isn’t a short war; humanitarian aid isn’t exactly military aid but it may be. Putin’s wish for Mojtaba Khamenei’s “good health” may extend to new Russian measures for his security; or they may be no more than Putin’s wish… ..President Xi Jinping has made nothing very clear — by his silence.

Instead, he has delegated Wang Yi to speak. Wang is a Communist Party Politburo member and Foreign Minister; the first rank is more important than the second. “China calls for an immediate stop to military operations to avoid the spiralling escalation of the situation”, Wang said on March 8. “All sides should return to the negotiating table as quickly as possible, resolve differences through equal dialogue, and make efforts for realizing common security.” That’s to say, ceasefire first; negotiations second.​.. ..The war against Iran is now exposing unexpected limits in the way the Russians and Chinese view each other and act.​.. ..This is Chinese neutrality, according to some analysts. It is China first; Iran after; Russia last of all, according to others because “Beijing cares about the oil, not the [Iran] regime”. https://johnhelmer.net/iran-war-crack-up-china-declares-non-alliance-with-russia-kremlin-announces-no-terms-telephone-call-with-pezeshkian/#more-93635

In From The Cold Already: Putin Envoy Met With US Team On Energy Markets Crisis​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/cold-already-putin-envoy-met-us-team-energy-markets-crisis

Gold & Geopolitics news scan: 3/11/16 Daily Digest Oil’s historic 30% single-day reversal — the trap nobody saw coming - WTI spiked to $119.48 intraday (largest weekly gain since 1983), then crashed to $84 (-30%) after Trump said the war is “very complete, pretty much” at 3:20 PM ET...

..IRGC Wave 33 escalation — warheads now 1-ton minimum - IRGC Aerospace Commander Majid Mousavi announced after Wave 33: “No missile with a warhead weighing less than one ton will be launched” going forward. Khorramshahr-4s (1,500-1,800 kg warheads) and Kheibar Shekans now dominate. Doubles blast radius, breaks interceptor math... ..Trump “Death, Fire, and Fury” + Iran “not one liter” — feedback loop - Trump posted 20x harder strike threat if Hormuz blocked. Iran responded: “Not one liter of oil will transit to enemies and their allies.” Two incompatible ultimatums with no off-ramp. Oil jumped back above $91 overnight... ..Hezbollah destroys Beit Shemesh satellite/radar station - Precision missile strike destroyed Israel’s SES satellite ground station (156 km from Lebanon border, 46 km from​.. Tel Aviv center). Major communications infrastructure... ..Trump called Putin — US initiative, Putin offering “exit ramp” - Trump called Putin (not the reverse). Kremlin confirmed Trump sought the call. Putin offered “considerations for a quick political and diplomatic resolution.” Trump later told press Putin was “very impressed.” Bolton warned Trump may trade Iran for Ukraine. Iranian FM immediately declared: talks “no longer on the agenda.”​... ..The war’s real mechanism is insurance, not missiles — and markets are mispricing it

The most important analysis this period comes from Shanaka (@shanaka86), who has been consistently ahead of the field. His core thesis: the Strait is not closed by IRGC firepower — it’s closed by seven P&I clubs (Gard, NorthStandard, Skuld, Steamship Mutual, The American Club, The Swedish Club, London P&I) who cancelled war-risk coverage on March 5 under Solvency II capital rules.​.. The brutal detail: reinstatement requires actuarial recalibration of incident density, which takes 12-24 months after hostilities cease. Every US strike, every Iranian retaliation, every Trump “Death and Fury” post feeds incident density. A ceasefire tomorrow starts a 12-24 month clock. The market is pricing a 4-6 week resolution.​.. ..IRGC Mosaic doctrine is working — 31 autonomous commands, no central authority needed

The IRGC’s 31 provincial commands with pre-delegated firing authority are operating exactly as designed. New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen, spoken, or issued any verified order. The doctrine was built to survive exactly this scenario. Shanaka quantifies: at 99% daily restraint per actor, combined probability across 31 commands of simultaneous ceasefire compliance drops below 10% over a week. Near zero over a month.

​ Iran’s ceasefire condition as reported: stop all aggression, then negotiate. Meanwhile IRGC says “We will determine the end of the war.” The regime is simultaneously celebrating a leader who may be critically wounded and launching 33 waves without a single confirmed order from him.​.. ..Petrochemical cascade — 13 force majeures, plastics hitting supply chains

Shanaka documented the mechanism in detail: QatarEnergy (20% global LNG), Bapco Bahrain (405,000 b/d, only refinery), Kuwait cuts, Saudi Aramco — then downstream. PCS Singapore declared force majeure on olefin cracker, TPC Singapore followed (feeds off PCS), Yeochun NCC South Korea, Formosa Taiwan, Chandra Asri Indonesia, TKSC Kuwait styrene. Each declaration triggers the next. European PE/PP prices up 60-200 EUR/ton. Asian polypropylene offers lifted or suspended.​ “The war did not just close a waterway. It closed the industrial supply chain that feeds half the world’s manufacturing base.”​... ..Trump market manipulation — the 3:20 PM signal

The “war is very complete” comment arrived at exactly 3:20 PM ET, 80 minutes before market close, after markets had their worst session of the year. S&P recovered +$2T. SPY $675 calls went from $0.02 to $4.95. The Kobeissi “Conflict Playbook” — published March 3 — had Step #7 (“conditional de-escalation”) mapped in advance. Within hours, Iran escalated again, oil rebounded, and Trump posted his “20x harder” threat. The 3:20 PM pump and dump is being widely discussed.​

​

Gold & Geopolitics, March, 9: the digital age​ - Everything’s connected. Nothing’s working. Footage surfaced yesterday of the Minab school strike. I want to be precise about what it shows, because precision matters when 168 children are dead and the President of the United States is lying about it on camera.

​ A cruise missile. Terminal diving mode. Tracked by a civilian as it adjusts its trajectory downward, finds the building it was given coordinates for, and hits it. Bellingcat geolocated the impact. Identified the weapon as a Tomahawk.

​ Diving mode is not a malfunction. It is the final phase of terminal guidance, when the onboard seeker confirms it has acquired the designated target and commits to the strike. The missile did exactly what it was programmed to do.

​ Forty minutes later, a second impact. Same site. When the parents and first responders were pulling the seven-year-olds out of the rubble.

Double tap.

​ NBC confirmed in a classified congressional briefing that the school was on the Pentagon strike map. Trump, asked about it: “Based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran”. Hegseth: “We’re still investigating”.​.. ..Yesterday, Israel bombed over thirty oil depots across Tehran without telling Washington the scale of what was coming. A senior US official - quoted directly by Axios - “We don’t think it was a good idea”. Graham - Graham! - told Israel to “please be cautious about what targets you select”. The man who told cameras he was going to “make a ton of money” from this war suddenly discovered restraint when the oil he planned to profit from started burning.​

​

175 - 180 deaths in the latest reports: Investigation Suggests US Navy Likely Behind Attack That Killed 150 Schoolgirls In Iran It’s looking more and more like the US Navy was responsible for killing more than 150 Iranian schoolgirls in the first hours of Operation Epic Fury, according to separate analyses of new video performed by research firm Bellingcat and the New York Times, who each tapped weapons experts to study the footage. Their conclusions contradict President Trump’s casual accusation that inaccurate Iranian weapons were to blame.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/global-force-good-us-navy-likely-slaughtered-150-schoolgirls-iran

​

Gold & Geopolitics, March, 11: no ceasefire, no tankers, no plan​ - Day 12 of whatever the hell this is Twelve days ago, Iran fired in response to being bombed. They fired again in response to the next bombing. And the one after that. The principle: You bomb us, we bomb you. Always escalating, yes, but still inside a framework. Reciprocal. Proportional. A war with rules.

​ That ended today.

The IRGC announced that Tehran’s policy of “reciprocal hits” is over. From now on? Continuous strikes. Not in response to anything. Not after a trigger. Continuously. The framework isn’t suspended. It’s been dissolved. Col. Ali Razmjou, speaking for Khatam al-Anbiya - the joint command running all of Iran’s armed forces - issued three declarations that should raise every US commander’s hackles:

​ “We will never allow even a single liter of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of America, the Zionists, or their partners”

“Any vessel or oil shipment [...] will be a legitimate target for us”

​ “You should prepare for $200 per barrel”

That’s it. That’s the new doctrine.​

“The Situation Is Dire”: Half Of Available Global LNG Tankers Are Trapped In The Persian Gulf​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/situation-dire-half-available-global-lng-tankers-are-trapped-persian-gulf

​

Chemical attacks upon civilians: In Tehran, Iranians Struggle to Breathe After Israeli Oil Facility Strikes

“By the time we finally packed our bags and locked the door, our fingernails were caked in chemical grime, and our lungs were burning just from breathing inside our own living room.”​

​

Naked Capitalism: Interview on Glenn Diesen​’s channel by Professor Sayed Mohammed Marandi on Iran’s objectives and requirement (Recall that Marandi is a commentator, not an official spokesperson) amount to decolonization of the Gulf region. Iran is not merely seeking an end to the US military presence. It is also seeking an end to the Gulf states economic support of what Russia has called the Collective West, via its demand for reparations... ..Ceasefire is not an option. This war will continue until Iran’s demands are met. Iran will no longer accept a situation in the region where the United States can threaten it again. That’s that’s over. Iran will no longer allow regimes in the Persian Gulf to be bases to act as bases for the United States to threaten Iran. And Iran will demand and it will get full compensation for the slaughter and the destruction.

​ And the longer that this will last, the more compensation Iran will take from the regimes in the Persian Gulf or whoever else. What Iran will receive is compensation….

​ Iran is going to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. He [Trump] can try his best to talk the markets down. It will work for a couple of days, but the fact is that there’s going to be a shortage of energy every day...​ ..Later from Marandi: Just a couple of hours ago, they carried out air air strikes in tan and bombed highways and bombed civilian targets, slaughtering more people just like they did last night. Last night they carried out multiple massacres in terror. So what more can they do? If they want to destroy Iran’s key infrastructure, that’s a possibility. But then Iran will destroy all key infrastructure in this region. Everything. All the oil and gas installations in the Persian Gulf region and in the caucuses will be gone, finished. They won’t be damaged. They’ll be destroyed. And that will mean that the key infrastructure of the United States will collapse. The world will collapse because the we will enter a severe global economic depression... • The IEA said to propose releasing record 300-400 million barrels from reserves. Still, brent pushes higher to over $90

• G-7 ministers to meet later to discuss stockpile release

• Market volatility follows a day of mixed messages from US officials

• Military strikes continue across the Middle East

• Three ships were hit in Middle East; Drones fell near Dubai airport​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/03/iran-war-iran-seeks-decolonization-of-gulf-region-iea-proposes-emergency-release-of-reserves-nuclear-strike-risk-assessment-iran-escalates-strikes.html

​

Paul Craig Roberts, Has Trump Made a Bad Choice of War? It seems that the US Navy that Trump was going to use to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has had to be moved away outside of the range of Iranian missiles. It seems that the American bases in the oil city states are no longer functioning and that the US will be operating out of far away Italy.​.. ..This is for Iran an existential conflict. The survival of Iran as a sovereign nation rest entirely on an Iranian victory. An Iranian government that submitted to mediation would be submitting to the erasure of Iran as a country. It would be a government of traitors.​.. ..The nuclear issue was never more than a pretext to be used to destroy Iran. The real issue has always been to clear Iran out of the way of Greater Israel. The previous pretext was the “war on terror” that the Zionist Bush and Obama regimes used to destroy Iraq and Libya and that was used to destroy Syria. Zionists have been extremely clear that their agenda is Greater Israel. Netanyahu himself and several Israeli ministers have held up maps on television of Greater Israel, a territory that encompasses the Muslim Middle East. This new phrase of the 21st century American war for Greater Israel has been launched by the Zionist regime of Donald Trump. How is it possible that the Iranian government thought Washington had any interest in negotiating a non-nuclear weapon agreement with Iran?​ ... ..Zionist neoconservatives allied with Israel, who have been in control of American foreign policy since the regime of George W. Bush, are pushing too hard against Russia, against China and against Iran. The Zionist American neoconservatives’ agenda of American world hegemony and Israeli hegemony in the Middle East are roads to nuclear Armageddon.​ https://paulcraigroberts.org/has-trump-made-a-bad-choice-of-war/

Pentagon burned through $5.6B in munitions in first 2 days of Iran war​ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/5776761-pentagon-war-munitions-estimate/

U.S. Begins Withdrawing THAAD Missile Defence Systems From South Korea to Replenish Losses in War with Iran​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/us-withdrawing-thaad-skorea-replenish-iran

​

Nuclear capable: North Korea test-launches ‘strategic cruise missiles’ from new destroyer https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20260311_11/

Trump Threatens Harder Strikes If Iran Hits Global Oil Supply, Pledges US ‘Excursion’ Nearly Complete​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-says-no-room-talks-us-seeks-partition-country-take-oil-new-hardline-ayatollah

Oil Soars As 2 Oil Tankers Explode In Persian Gulf, Iraq’s Oil Ports Stop Operations​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hegseth-warns-most-intense-day-operation-epic-fury-iea-plans-largest-ever-spr-dump

​

Not safe? US envoys cancel scheduled visit to Israel for Iran talks - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were scheduled to visit Israel on Tuesday https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/us-envoys-cancel-scheduled-visit-to-israel-for-iran-talks/3856168

Speculation Swirls About Netanyahu’s Possible Death, Injury​ https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/03/10/3536698/speculation-swirls-about-netanyahu-s-possible-death-injury

No real details: Trump and Putin discuss end to Iran and Ukraine wars on call https://www.axios.com/2026/03/09/trump-putin-iran-ukraine-war-phone-call

It looks like Bibi with witnesses on Tuesday. PM Netanyahu visited Ashdod Port https://www.gov.il/en/pages/event-ashdod100326

Andrew Korybko reports that nuclear Pakistan likes Saudi Arabia more than Iran. The Pakistan Navy’s Regional Escort Mission Puts Iran In A Dilemma

​

Europe looks on in disbelief as US appropriates its weapons for Iran war European allies are increasingly concerned that the US military campaign against Iran is consuming munitions at a pace that could delay or disrupt deliveries of American weapons they have already purchased. The US reportedly burnt through five-years worth of Tomahawk missiles in just the first four days of the Iranian conflict and has already scaled back its volleys in an effort to preserve ammo. US President Donald Trump reportedly called the CEOs of the major arms producers into the White House last week and demanded they massively ramp up production, but was told it will be at least a year before production can accelerate due to the need for time-consuming investments.

​ Officials from nearly a dozen EU governments told Politico that the Pentagon’s decision to reroute weapons shipments to support operations in the Middle East has left partners concerned that systems the White House demanded they during the Nato summit in the Hague may not arrive on schedule.​ https://www.intellinews.com/europe-looks-on-in-disbelief-as-us-appropriates-its-weapons-for-iran-war-430108/?source=baltic-states

US Argues ‘Emergency’ of Iran War Means Israel Needs 20,000+ More Bombs Without Congressional Approval​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/03/08/us-argues-emergency-of-iran-war-means-israel-needs-20000-more-bombs-without-congressional-approval/

President Of Iran Demands “Reparations” As Trump Says War To End ‘Soon’ As ‘Practically Nothing Left’ To Target​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hegseth-warns-most-intense-day-operation-epic-fury-iea-plans-largest-ever-spr-dump

Trump Threatens ‘Unprecedented Military Consequences’ As Iran Reportedly Starts Mining The Strait Of Hormuz ​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/irgc-says-iran-not-us-will-determine-wars-end-trump-threatens-strikes-20-times-harder

“Risk Of Attack Is Too High”: US Navy Refuses To Provide Escorts To Ships Transiting Hormuz Strait​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/risk-attack-too-high-us-navy-refuses-provide-escorts-ships-transiting-hormuz-strait

Ex-Goldman Commodity King Warns ‘No Policy Response Can Meaningfully Reverse Oil Prices’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/ex-goldman-commodity-king-warns-no-policy-response-can-meaningfully-reverse-oil-prices





Energy Shock Threatens Fertilizer Supplies As Echoes Of 2022 Food Price Spike Return​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/energy-shock-threatens-fertilizer-supplies-echoes-2022-food-price-spike-return

​

John Helmer, INDIA APPLIES FOR, RECEIVES US REWARD FOR SUPPORTING WAR AGAINST IRAN – CHINA ANNOUNCES WELCOME FOR TRUMP ON MARCH 31

The loss of confidence between Russia and India has been growing rapidly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his support for Israel three days before the Israeli-American attack on Iran began with the assassination of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

To signal Russian hostility, Denis Anpilov, the Russian ambassador to India, went to the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on March 5, signed the condolence book for Khamenei, and gave a statement to the Indian media, declaring “full solidarity with the people of Iran [and] the government of Iran.”

President Vladimir Putin had sent his condolences to Teheran on March 1. He reiterated them in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke first on March 1 with Israel’s prime minister. He then followed up with calls to the heads of state of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. Modi ignored Iran and Russia. He also hosted two leaders of the NATO alliance against Russia on state visits to India – Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb. In Moscow contacts have stopped between the Russian Foreign Ministry and Indian officials. https://johnhelmer.net/india-applies-for-receives-us-reward-for-supporting-war-against-iran-china-announces-welcome-for-trump-on-march-31/#more-93612

Larry Johnson, Russia Serves a Cold Dish to the GCC and India As the war against Iran continues to escalate, Russia finds itself in a powerful position to deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which has kowtowed to the United States and allowed the US to dominate militarily the Persian Gulf on behalf of Israel, and India, which has taken advantage of their long friendship with Russia to engage in a disgustingly abject act of sycophancy with Israel at the expense of fellow BRICS member Iran. Russia has delivered a firm diplomatic message to both.​

​

During the last war, Israel killed so many paramedics that occasionally I would meet one at a funeral and a day or a week later, I’d be going to his funeral. In watched them bury their colleagues and then go right back to work saving lives. I even once helplessly witnessed a double-tap attack on paramedics here in Tyre. The scale of Israeli violence against medical professionals has been horrific. In the last two days, I have been to three sites of attacks on medical personnel. Three. In two days. Attacks on medical staff are a violation of the Geneva conventions. I met this man last year; last night he was murdered while performing his humanitarian duty. May he rest in peace.​

IOF raids homes, kidnaps Palestinians in W. Bank​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/10/359302/

Settler violence displaces more Palestinian families in Tubas​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/10/359298/

​

More than 500,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel escalates attacks

Lebanon’s social affairs minister said 517,000 people had been registered as displaced since the conflict resumed last week.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/8/israel-escalates-attacks-across-lebanon-as-two-soldiers-killed?

​

Israel Says It’s ‘Too Late’ for Peace Talks, Lebanon War Will Continue Even if Iran War Ends​ - Family of eight killed in Israeli attack on southern Lebanon town​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/10/israel-says-its-too-late-for-peace-talks-lebanon-war-will-continue-even-if-iran-war-ends/

​

Targeting Financial Data​ Centers​ With Missiles: Tehran tells US ‘get ready’ for $200 oil price and warns banks now targets​ - Iran vows to strike US and Israeli economic centres in the region​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/live/live-us-and-israel-attack-iran

Gallium, Germanium, Neodymium,,, No Magnets, No Drones: How China Controls the Future of Warfare​ https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/No-Magnets-No-Drones-How-China-Controls-the-Future-of-Warfare.html

​

In a sane world, Zelensky’s mafia regime would be isolated

Hungary and Slovakia are the only EU nations standing up to the Kiev Godfather and truly representing Europeans’ interests​ http://web.archive.org/web/20260308184050/https://www.rt.com/news/634179-zelensky-mafia-eu-oil/

​

The very next non-war: Trump Talks ‘Takeover’ Again as Cuban Protests Hit Day 4 https://pjmedia.com/sarah-anderson/2026/03/10/trump-talks-takeover-as-cuban-protests-hit-day-4-n4950462

Working their way up to the armed gangs? US and Ecuadorian militaries burn homes and torture workers in “Operation Total Extermination” The US-Ecuadorian joint military operation launched March 3, ostensibly against drug cartels, has turned Ecuador into a proving ground for unleashing military violence upon every country in the hemisphere in furtherance of US hegemony.

​ Neither the Pentagon nor the Ecuadorian Ministry of Defense, which has dubbed the onslaught “Operation Total Extermination,” have reported casualty figures.

​ Subsequent reports, however, have made clear that the Pentagon and Ecuadorian forces are following a scorched-earth policy aimed not at cartels but civilians, akin to that employed by the military dictatorships in Central and South America over the last century.​ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/03/11/nshg-m11.html

​

Everybody killed is a “terrorist”, Israeli-style: US military kills six in strike on alleged drug boat in Pacific Sunday’s attack brought death toll to at least 157 people since the Trump administration began targeting alleged ‘narco-terrorists’​ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/mar/09/us-military-drug-boat-strike-pacific

​

Resist Early! As U.S. Military Threats and Actions Escalate, Coalition Calls for Ending Preparations for a Military Draft​ https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2026/03/10/as-u-s-military-threats-and-actions-escalate-coalition-calls-for-ending-preparations-for-a-military-draft/

​

Israel Googling Real Names of Anonymous X Users A wide range of anonymous X (Twitter) users have reported that their real names are suddenly being Googled in Israel shortly after they began criticizing the country for its actions in Palestine. Some connected the phenomenon to Au10tix, the software X requires users (even anonymous ones) to use in order to verify their real identities.​ Au10tix is an Israeli company founded and staffed by former Israeli spies from the elite Israeli military intelligence group Unit 8200. MintPress News investigates this disturbing phenomenon.​ https://consortiumnews.com/2026/03/09/israel-googling-real-names-of-anonymous-x-users/

​

Epstein the Mossad & Rothschild opertive: House Of Horrors: Cops Search Epstein’s Zorro Ranch For Strangled Girls, ‘Human Experimentation’ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/house-horrors-cops-search-epsteins-zorro-ranch-strangled-girls-human-experimentation

Was an Epstein double murdered? Epstein Guard Called To Testify As Oversight Committee Explores Potential MURDER https://modernity.news/2026/03/11/epstein-guard-called-to-testify-as-oversight-committee-explores-potential-murder/

This is Satellite-smartphone CBDC for the whole world, now in Beta Testing, Turn-key Technocracy for All: Elon Musk just activated the final piece of the most ambitious vertical integration in the history of capitalism.

Musk: “This is intended to be the place where all money is. The central source of all monetary transactions.” Twenty-five years ago, a 28-year-old named Elon Musk tried to build this exact thing at X. com. The banking system killed it. They forced a merger, gutted the vision, and sold the remains as PayPal. He just finished what they killed. Only this time he does not need their infrastructure. He built his own. Starlink owns the orbital communication layer. Tesla and Optimus own the physical execution layer. xAI owns the cognitive reasoning engine. SpaceX owns access to space itself. X Money captures the financial layer. These are not separate companies. They are a single vertically integrated loop that compounds on itself and depends on nothing it does not already own.

Escape Key explains 70 years of lead up to this technocracy-public-release: Pergamon Press Robert Maxwell’s company, Pergamon Press, was one of the most successful academic publishing businesses of the 1900s. He started it in 1951 with just a few journals, and by the time it was sold to Elsevier in 1991 for £440 million, it had grown to over four hundred journals covering nearly every area of science and technology.

​ Maxwell is mostly remembered as a powerful media boss and a con man. But he’s also known as one of the most well-documented secret agents of the Cold War.

​ The spy connections didn’t start with Maxwell. They were there from the very beginning. Before Pergamon Press existed, a company called Butterworth-Springer was established after the Second World War as a platform for Paul Rosbaud — an Austrian scientist who had worked as an editor at the German publishing company, Springer Verlag. What most people didn’t know was that Rosbaud was also one of Britain’s most important spies during the war, known by the codename ‘The Griffin’.​

​

Workers who love ‘synergizing paradigms’ might be bad at their jobs Employees who are impressed by vague corporate-speak like “synergistic leadership,” or “growth-hacking paradigms” may struggle with practical decision-making, a new Cornell study reveals.

​ Published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, research by cognitive psychologist Shane Littrell introduces the Corporate Bullshit Receptivity Scale (CBSR), a tool designed to measure susceptibility to impressive-but-empty organizational rhetoric.

​ “Corporate bullshit is a specific style of communication that uses confusing, abstract buzzwords in a functionally misleading way,” said Littrell, a postdoctoral researcher in the College of Arts and Sciences. “Unlike technical jargon, which can sometimes make office communication a little easier, corporate bullshit confuses rather than clarifies. It may sound impressive, but it is semantically empty.”​ https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2026/03/workers-who-love-synergizing-paradigms-might-be-bad-their-jobs

​

Nate Hagens does a book review. How might we survive global AI, now being instituted? Ballistic-missiles? [Essay] A Country of Geniuses The bottom line will depend on whether Homo sapiens can grow up fast enough to live with what we are building and have already built. If that sounds like a tall order it’s because it is. But it’s also very high stakes for both our species and the biosphere.

​ In my heart of hearts I don’t dream of a “country of geniuses.” I actually dream of a country of ecologists – not necessarily the best in their fields, but those who operate from an understanding of humanity’s place within the Earth and what it means to live and pass on that knowledge.

​ I’d like to close with an oft-used quote from the late ecological giant E.O. Wilson, who I regret never being able to have on the podcast: “The real problem of humanity is the following: We have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions, and godlike technology. And it is terrifically dangerous, and it is now approaching a point of crisis overall.”​

​

Ever seen a train hit another vehicle? My high school friend, Don died that way: Terrifying moment Waymo stops between railway tracks and stop arm as train passes by inches away - The driverless car in Texas is seen with the stopping arm resting on its roof as the train speeds past Footage showed a driverless Waymo car stopping between the railway tracks and the stopping barrier as a train passed just inches away.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Austin, Texas, though no passenger was in the vehicle at the time. In the video, captured by Tristyn K Donovan and uploaded to TikTok, the car is seen with the stopping arm resting on its roof as the train speeds past.

​ “Waymo vehicles have safely traversed railroad crossings millions of times fully autonomously,” a Waymo spokesperson told The Independent.​ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/waymo-train-tracks-texas-b2935778.html



​

