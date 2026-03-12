Dr. John's Blog

5h

It is clear that the Iran war has been planned as a cover for crashing the terminally sick financial system, to bring about the Great Reset, introduce a totalitarian system where the government can act unopposed, whilst we can only act by permission, and implement Digital ID and CBDCs.

And it will all be blamed on Iran! A country that incidentally is not part of the Rothschild banking system, and never used the mRNA poisons on their population. A moral government so inevitably a "rogue state."

3h

Also unjabbed (partly thanks to you!) and healthy, while my coworkers carry on with chronic respiratory issues.

Dennis, RT. Laconia NH (no longer Boston)

Stay Well Dr John!

