les online
Dec 9

President trump's NSS document says nothin' about Australia,

nothin' good, nothin' bad !!

He's takin' us For Granted, thinks he's got us in His Pocket !!

It pisses me off !!

There's a Solar Storm due to hit the planet today, December 9th.

See how he like that !!

1 reply by John Day MD
wretchedcoder
Dec 9

Gilbert Doctorow: "Military victory is not won by aerial strikes but by feet on the ground. This war has gone on for much too long and could have been vastly shorter and less deadly if the Russians had from the beginning mobilized the necessary attack force to get the job done."

Wrong. Russia has won in Ukraine; the West and its proxy, Ukraine, just haven't acknowledged it. Yet. He is correct that it "could have been vastly shorter and less deadly" not for the reason he mentioned but if the West had not insisted on ignoring the Minsk agreement, run a color revolution in Kiev, and not tried bringing Ukraine into NATO, and if the Nazi Banderites in Kiev had not wanted to genocide the ethnic Russians in Lukhansk and Donbass.

Doctorow's views on the Ukraine conflict are misinformed. Anyone wishing to understand the "why" of this is encouraged to watch Oliver Stone's 2014 documentary, "Ukraine on Fire". https://www.bitchute.com/video/EgJKHEQPWw9F

1 reply by John Day MD
5 more comments...

