​ Moon of Alabama, Ukraine – Roadblocks To A Peace Agreement​ - The new U.S. National Security Strategy says with regards to Ukraine:

It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia, as well as to enable the post-hostilities reconstruction of Ukraine to enable its survival as a viable state.

​ The U.S. is pressing forward with that mission. With the help of the Ukrainian anti-corruption vertical (the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor Office (SAPO) and the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) – all created by the U.S. after the 2014 Maidan coup) it has removed Andreij Yermak from his position as the head of the president’s office.

​ The next step is to press the acting President Vladimir Zelensky to agree to a peace agreement with Moscow. This will require him to give up land that the Ukrainian army is still holding.

​ If Zelenski proves to be unwilling to do so the anti-corruption vertical will open a case against him and remove him from his office.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/ukraine-roadblocks-to-a-peace-agreement.html

Moon of Alabama, New U.S. National Security Strategy – Fortify America, Compete China, Strangle Europe, Forget The Rest The White House has released the new National Security Strategy of the United States (NSS) (pdf, 33 pages).

​ I​t is quite different from the last one released in 2022 under the Biden administration.

The new NSS marks the end of the rather infamous Wolfowitz doctrine:

​ The “Wolfowitz Doctrine” is an unofficial name given to the initial version of the Defense Planning Guidance for the 1994–1999 fiscal years (dated February 18, 1992). As the first post-Cold War DPG, it asserted that the United States had become the world’s sole remaining superpower following the dissolution of the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War, and declared that its principal objective was to preserve that status.

​ The memorandum, drafted under the direction of Under Secretary Paul Wolfowitz, generated considerable controversy and was subsequently revised in response to public criticism.

​ In contrast to the Wolfowitz doctrine the introduction to the new NSS asserts:

After the end of the Cold War, American foreign policy elites convinced themselves that permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country. Yet the affairs of other countries are our concern only if their activities directly threaten our interests.

​ The NSS is based on different consideration:

​ The questions before us now are: 1) What should the United States want? 2) What are our available means to get it? and 3) How can we connect ends and means into a viable National Security Strategy?

​ It next lays out principals, priorities and global regions.

​The most remarkable point in the new NSS is, in my view, the acceptance of China as a (near) equal competitor.

​ As Twitter commentator summarized the paper:

​“Trump Corollary” to Monroe Doctrine is now the core pillar.

​ China downgraded from existential threat to economic competitor.

Taiwan deterrence = “ideal” but conditional on allies paying up.

​ Indo-Pacific secondary, Western Hemisphere + homeland first.

No more democracy crusades, no value imposition abroad.

​ Tariffs quietly admitted as failure, focus shifts to multilateral pressure.

Biggest shift since 1945: from global cop to fortified hemisphere power.

​ Allies will be asked to foot the bill while US rebuilds at home.

Fortress America is back.

​ The reviving of the Monroe doctrine, which implies to counter all foreign influence in North and South America, is bad news for the countries in that region. They will have to fend off U.S. interventions and invasions. For the rest of the world it is good news as the U.S. will be decreasing its capabilities for global interventions.

​ Asia is seen important with regards to the economy. The military aspect is reduced to deterrence. The U.S. will try to recruit its allies – Japan, South-Korea, Europe – to compete with China economically as well as to ‘ideally’ upkeep the status quo around Taiwan.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/new-u-s-national-security-strategy-fortress-america-compete-china-strangle-europe-forget-the-rest.html

Simplicius does not say that European and London Globalist Finance is the common enemy. Erasure of Compatible Values: Trump’s New National Security Strategy Recasts Europe as Strategic Liability NYT’s subheading reframes the new vision as a hatred for Europe:​

A new White House policy document formalizes President Trump’s long-held contempt for Europe’s leaders. It made clear that the continent now stands at a strategic crossroads.

​ Well, why wouldn’t Trump hate the new Europe? It’s a continent that has turned its back on civil liberties, the principles for which America itself was supposed to stand first and foremost...​ Trump’s new document, which essentially reframes US’s waning support for Europe as a backlash against Europe’s continued policy of erasure of its own peoples and cultures.​.. ..The point is so significant, let’s run it again: “As such, it is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies…As such, it is an open question whether they will view their place in the world, or their alliance with the United States, in the same way as those who signed the NATO charter.”​ To repeat: Isn’t that a genuine concern?​ ... ..As can be seen, the question of mass migration altering the very nature of power structures and alliances in Western nations has long been an existential topic of debate.Trump’s new National Security Strategy therefore appears a thoroughly positive step in sending a message to European globalists that America will not abide their turning their countries into security threats which undermine the US’s own strategic interests in the region.​

Gilbert Doctorow, This unhurried interview covered several major news items of the day relating to the Ukraine war and also to the newly issued U.S. National Security Strategy. As regards the NSS, Moscow has commented favorably on it as if this represents a wholly new direction in U.S. foreign policy. However, in fact, as I describe in detail in today’s essay on Substack, the new NSS pick up where Trump’s first NSS in December 2017 left off. It enshrines an interest-driven foreign policy as opposed to a values driven foreign policy. It anticipates an early end to the Russia-Ukraine war so that Washington can proceed with the reintegration of Russia into normal commercial, diplomatic, cultural relations not only with the USA but also with the European Union. Indeed, if you look closely, the NSS intimates that Europe should resume importation of Russian pipeline gas: the document notes that German industry is leaving the country for China, where it can have access to cheap Russian gas!​ https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2025/12/07/an-important-multi-subject-interview-with-news-x-world-india-this-afternoon/

Simplicius explains “dandelion” drone-fefense on tanks and APCs, SITREP 12/7/25: Russian Tech Advances, New Mass Energy Grid Attacks, Mirnograd Enters Final Phase

Andrew Korybko, The following passage sums up the NSS’ new approach:“As the United States rejects the ill-fated concept of global domination for itself, we must prevent the global, and in some cases even regional, domination of others.”To that end, the balance of power must be maintained through pragmatic carrot-and-stick policies in conjunction with close partners, which includes securing critical supply chains (especially those in the Western Hemisphere). This is essentially how Trump 2.0 plans to respond to multipolarity.

​ The grand strategic goal is to restore the US’ central role in the global system, but if that’s not possible and it loses control of the Eastern Hemisphere to China, then Plan B is to retreat to the Western Hemisphere, which will be autarkic under the US’ hegemony if it succeeds in building “Fortress America”.Trump 2.0’s NSS is very ambitious and will be more difficult to implement than it was to promulgate, but even partial success could radically reshape the global systemic transition in the US’ favor.​

Quiet US-Ukraine peace talks in Florida. Zelenskyy Says He Had ‘Long And Substantive’ Phone Call With Witkoff, Kushner As Peace Talks Continue Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had a “long and substantive phone call” with his national security secretary Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian negotiator Andrii Hnatov, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were gathered in South Florida. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelenskyy-says-he-had-long-and-substantive-phone-call-witkoff-kushner-peace-talks

Yermak used to do all the reading, thinking and negotiating: ‘Disappointed’ Trump Raps Zelensky Who ‘Hasn’t Yet Read’ Peace Proposal​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/disappointed-trump-raps-zelensky-who-hasnt-yet-read-peace-proposal

Gilbert Doctorow, Today’s News X World morning news bulletin​ The first talking point was the strategy meeting today of Zelensky with Starmer, Macron and Merz over how to respond to the latest US peace plan as revised in Miami, which Trump says the Ukrainian negotiators love. We also discussed the latest pronouncements by the Euroclear CEO protesting plans by the European Commission to seize the frozen Russian state assets in that Belgian institution for use as collateral to provide massive loans to Ukraine. As I point out, Euroclear is not just your ordinary corner bank. It holds 42 trillion dollars in assets from depositors around the world, and any action that compromises its creditworthiness or its reputation can have devastating effects on world markets.

Z’s Sword of Damocles: Zelensky ‘systematically sabotaged’ Ukraine anti-corruption efforts: Report Close associates of Zelensky recently fled to Israel amid allegations of a $100 million corruption scheme​ https://thecradle.co/articles/zelensky-systematically-sabotaged-ukraine-anti-corruption-efforts

With whom will they have to deal for near-term political survival? EU Politicians Linked to Corruption in Ukraine. No Names Mentioned - Revelation of Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto https://www.globalresearch.ca/eu-linked-corruption-ukraine-hungarian-fm/5908155

Denmark Cuts Ukraine Aid Nearly In Half Amid Corruption Scandal​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/denmark-cuts-ukraine-aid-nearly-half-amid-corruption-scandal-worsening-battlefield

Russia Stands “Shoulder To Shoulder” With Venezuela, Blasts US War Footing​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-stands-shoulder-shoulder-venezuela-blasts-us-escalation-toward-conflict

Best he could come up with? Boat Attack Commander Says He Had To Kill 2 Survivors Because They Were Still Trying To Smuggle Cocaine Adm. Frank M. Murphy reportedly told lawmakers a controversial second strike was necessary because drugs on the burning vessel remained a threat.​ https://reason.com/2025/12/04/boat-attack-commander-says-he-had-to-kill-2-survivors-because-they-were-still-trying-to-smuggle-cocaine/

Thursday: Hegseth orders new strike that kills four on alleged drug boat amid ‘double tap’ controversy

The attack comes just hours after Admiral Frank ‘Mitch’ Bradley briefed concerned lawmakers about the September ‘double tap’ strike​ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/hegseth-drug-boat-strike-b2878497.html

​

Any pretext to sieze Russian assets in London: UK Sanctions Russia After Inquiry Holds Putin Responsible For 2018 Novichok Poisonings https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/uk-sanctions-russia-after-inquiry-holds-putin-responsible-2018-novichok-poisonings

UK or French covert attack? Sinking Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’: Has the Ukraine war reached Senegal? A Turkish-owned oil tanker that recently visited a Russian port was heavily damaged by explosions off the coast of Senegal last Thursday. While Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack, the bombing follows a campaign targeting ships accused of belonging to Russia’s “shadow fleet” – raising suspicions that the Ukraine war has spread all the way to West Africa.​ https://www.genocidewatch.com/single-post/sinking-russia-s-shadow-fleet-has-the-ukraine-war-reached-senegal

​

Chinese fighter from aircraft carrier in naval exercises repeatedly locked-on missile-targeting radar to Japanese fighters watching exercises: China & Japan Narrowly Avoid Live Fire Conflict After F-15 Radar Lock Incident​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-japan-narrowly-avoid-live-fire-conflict-after-f-15-radar-lock-incident

​

Xi Says China to Provide $100 Million Humanitarian Aid for Gaza​ Xi was speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their meeting in Beijing.​ Xi told Macron that China remained committed to promoting peace in Gaza.​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5215846-xi-says-china-provide-100-million-humanitarian-aid-gaza

IOF shoots Palestinian child, settlers assault young man in Qalqilya​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/12/04/352977/​

Palestinian woman killed by Israeli gunfire in Al-Tuffah neighborhood The Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Thursday evening in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, resulting in the killing of a Palestinian woman and injury of several other civilians, according to local sources.

​ The sources reported that Israeli forces used heavy machine guns to target a group of residents in the area, leading to the woman’s death and leaving others wounded, some in critical condition.

​ This crime comes as the Israeli military continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip on a daily basis, with escalations persisting in various areas for the 54th consecutive day.

​ Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, the number of Palestinians killed has risen to 359, most of them women, children, and elderly people.​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/12/04/352974/

​

Machine gun fire: This is a video from a few days ago In Gaza, from what the US and Israel call the “yellow line,” the Israeli soldiers firing toward Palestinians on the other side for Fun​ https://x.com/warfareanalysis/status/1997037037107794089​

Egypt calls for deploying international stabilization force along Gaza’s ‘yellow line’ to verify ceasefire

Egypt will not allow Rafah crossing to be used ‘as a gate for displacement or for putting people out of their homeland,’says foreign minister​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/egypt-calls-for-deploying-international-stabilization-force-along-gaza-s-yellow-line-to-verify-ceasefire/3764024

Another​ “ceasefire” day ending in “​y”: Israel Strikes South Lebanon Towns​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5216018-israel-strikes-south-lebanon-towns

​

Grinding Israeli genocide: Escalating Violations: Injuries, Abductions And Attacks Across West Bank https://imemc.org/article/escalating-violations-injuries-abductions-and-attacks-across-west-bank/

​

Israeli forces kill elderly woman and her son in Gaza City Local sources said the woman and her son were walking to the Ahli Hospital to receive medical assistance when they were targeted by the Israeli occupation army.​ According to medical sources, Gaza hospitals received the bodies of eight people today, among them two killed in Beit Lahia, one in Jabalia, and two in Gaza City.​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/12/06/353103/

Lebanon: UN peacekeepers warn of ‘clear violations’ following latest Israeli airstrikes​ https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/12/1166523

Syrian president warns Israel against tampering with 1974 ceasefire agreement​ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20251206-syrian-president-warns-israel-against-tampering-with-1974-ceasefire-agreement/

Al Jazeera investigation: Israel maintains starvation policy in Gaza despite ceasefire​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/12/04/352965/

Israel used bulldozers to bury Palestinians in shallow, unmarked graves, CNN reveals​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-used-bulldozers-to-bury-palestinians-in-shallow-unmarked-graves-cnn-reveals/

​

Rights group: Israel destroying Gaza’s soil as part of ongoing genocide According to the statement, Israeli occupation forces have systematically targeted soil in both agricultural and urban zones, resulting in extensive damage that will affect soil fertility for years to come. Plant and animal agriculture has been crippled through the eradication of soil quality and the deliberate destruction of long-standing tree groves, including fruit trees, conifers and wind-protecting species that help preserve soil stability.

​ The genocide has also devastated Gaza’s biodiversity. Between 150 and 200 species of birds, including endemic and migratory types, once populated the coastal wetlands of Wadi Gaza, in addition to 20 species of mammals and 25 reptile species. Many of these populations have been wiped out due to bombing, bulldozing, habitat destruction and environmental disruption.

​ Al-Mezan noted that daily bombing, continued detonation of explosives, bulldozing and the accumulation of rubble, particularly on agricultural land, have accelerated soil degradation. Much of Gaza’s farmland remains under Israeli control even after the declared halt of the war in October 2025.​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/12/06/353085/

​

‘A New Form of Genocide’: Gazans Feel Little Relief from Israeli Strangulation Since the Ceasefire Hopes were high among the 2 million Palestinians in the besieged Strip that not only would the Israeli bombings stop, but that everything they had been deprived of for the past two years – food, clean water, adequate medicine and healthcare – would flood into Gaza to ease their struggles. The hopes of regaining a fragment of the life they knew before the war, have dissipated, as the reality of a “new genocide” sets in.​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/06/a-new-form-of-genocide-gazans-feel-little-relief-from-israeli-strangulation-since-the-ceasefire/

​

Canada debate on two-state solution to feature four Israeli politicians, no Palestinians​ - Critics outraged by the planning of the Munk Debates event are calling on it to be cancelled​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/canada-munk-debates-two-state-solution-four-israeli-politicians-no-palestinian

Trump set to unveil Gaza governance plan before Christmas: Report​ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/12/05/760043/Trump-set-to-unveil-Gaza-new-governance-plan-before-Christmas--Report

Gaza Denied the Right to Heal: Ceasefire Fails, New ‘Green-Zone’ Plan Threatens Modern Ghettos and Collective Imprisonment​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/04/gaza-denied-the-right-to-heal-ceasefire-fails-new-green-zone-plan-threatens-modern-ghettos-and-collective-imprisonment/

​

BBC director-general Tim Davie orders all staff to complete training course on anti-Semitism - after 200 Jewish staff accused corporation of ignoring their calls for racism probe​ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15353769/BBC-director-general-Tim-Davie-training-anti-Semitism.html

​

Democrats in Congress Are Out of Touch with Constituents on Israeli Genocide Three weeks ago, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) introduced a resolution titled “Recognizing the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza.” Twenty-one House colleagues, all of them Democrats, signed on as co-sponsors. They account for 10 percent of the Democrats in Congress..

​ In sharp contrast, a national Quinnipiac Poll found that 77 percent of Democrats “think Israel is committing genocide.” That means there is a 67 percent gap between what the elected Democrats are willing to say and what the people who elected them believe. The huge gap has big implications for the party’s primaries in the midterm elections next year, and then in the race for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.​ https://indepthnews.net/democrats-in-congress-are-out-of-touch-with-constituents-on-israeli-genocide/

​

I don’t think the ICC warrant is applicable in the US: Benjamin Netanyahu vows: ‘I WILL come to New York’ after socialist Zohran Mamdani threatens to arrest him https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/benjamin-netanyahu-new-york-socialist-mayor-zohran-mamdani-arrest

​

Larry Ellison:​ Pro-Israel Forces Intensify Effort To Control American Discourse

Soon after the change, users and content creators began sharing examples of content being deleted by TikTok, with the platform exploiting its vague new rules about “conspiracy theories” and “protected groups” to reject negative content about Israel— wielding the threat of demonetization of repeat offenders. In a recent appearance on the Breaking Points podcast, Guy Christensen, who has 3.4 million TikTok followers, shared his experience:

“What all these videos have in common that have been removed since Sept 13 are that I am talking about Israel, I’m talking about AIPAC’s influence, I’m talking about Larry Ellison and the attempt to put TikTok under Zionist control— I’m criticizing Israel in some way. It’s the same thing I’ve heard from my audience, my friends who are creators. Ever since Sept 13, they’ve had the same exact experience. Videos that are more informational and critical of Israel get removed.”

In a late-September meeting with pro-Israel social media “influencers,”Netanyahu hailed the transfer of TikTok’s US ownership. “We have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefield with which we’re engaged, and the most important ones are in social media. And the most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok. Number one.” Expressing hope that, by “talking” with Elon Musk, his X platform could be reshaped to be more Israel-protective too, Netanyahu added, “If we can get those two things, we can get a lot.” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pro-israel-forces-intensify-effort-control-american-discourse

“Could Be A Problem”: Trump Weighs In On Netflix-Warner Mega Deal​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/could-be-problem-trump-weighs-netflix-warner-mega-deal

‘Fourth Reich’: Musk Strikes Back At EU ‘Tyrants’ After X Fine​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/anti-free-speech-war-escalates-eu-unleashes-dsa-musks-x

“The Days Of Censoring Americans Online Are Over”: Senior US Diplomats Slam EU’s “Attack” On American Tech Platform X​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/days-censoring-americans-online-are-over-senior-us-diplomats-slam-eus-attack-american

The French people are unhappy with their appointed ruler: French Government Plan To ‘Label’ News Outlets Backfires Spectacularly https://www.zerohedge.com/political/french-government-plan-label-news-outlets-backfires-spectacularly

ICE asserts “fake news” on this: ICE Goons Pepper Spray Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva During Tucson Raid Grijalva (D-Ariz.) wrote on social media that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers “just conducted a raid by Taco Giro in Tucson—a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for years.”

​ “When I presented myself as a member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed aside and pepper sprayed,” she added.

Grijalva said in a video uploaded to the post that she was “sprayed in the face by a very aggressive agent, pushed around by others, when I literally was not being aggressive, I was asking for clarification, which is my right as a member of Congress.”​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/06/ice-goons-pepper-spray-congresswoman-adelita-grijalva-during-tucson-raid/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ice-goons-pepper-spray-congresswoman-adelita-grijalva-during-tucson-raid

​

Out Of Sight: Following The Money Trail Of Missing Child Border Crossers On the campaign trail, Vice President JD Vance repeatedly chastised the Biden administration for allegedly losing track of some 320,000 minors who had crossed the border unaccompanied. “Our government, under the policies of Kamala Harris, has lost thousands of innocent children to sex trafficking, to drug trafficking, to human trafficking,” Vance said.

One year later, the fate of most of those children remains unknown. While the Trump administration has all but stopped the crush of migrants that occurred during Biden’s term, neither the government nor the nonprofits that were largely responsible for resettling this vulnerable population of unaccompanied minors have been able to tell RealClearInvestigations where they are living.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/out-sight-following-money-trail-missing-child-border-crossers

Unaffordable rent and food won’t get anybody re-elected: 37 percent of Trump voters say cost of living worst in memory: Survey https://ground.news/article/37-percent-of-trump-voters-say-cost-of-living-worst-in-memory-survey_938d84

Waymo has now recalled them for driving past school-buses letting kids on and off: US probes reports Waymo self-driving cars illegally passed school buses 19 times in Texas https://ground.news/article/us-probes-reports-waymo-self-driving-cars-illegally-passed-school-buses-19-times-in-texas_c1281f

I’d hoped that the revision of fuel mileage standards would allow this, and I still want the little pick up trucks back: Trump says he approved the making of Japanese ‘tiny cars’ to be sold in the US - ‘I have just approved TINY CARS to be built in America,’ the president wrote on Truth Social Friday https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-japanese-tiny-cars-kei-b2879150.html

Meryl Nass MD details Friday’s ACIP meeting and vote to stop universally recommending Hep. B vaccine at birth. Today’s meeting and votes Identifying the PHarma shills for future reference​





​ Peter McCullough MD, BREAKING--President Trump Orders Comprehensive Childhood Vaccine Schedule Review After unnecessary hepatitis B vaccine dropped for 3.6 million annual healthy live births, POTUS calls for entire ACIP schedule to better align with other countries​

​

Her integrity has been recently demonstrated: FDA Appoints Doctor Who Led COVID-19 Vaccine Death Investigation As Top Drug Regulator https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fda-appoints-doctor-who-led-covid-19-vaccine-death-investigation-top-drug-regulator

Ignored religious exemption form on file: Health Department Investigating School That Vaccinated Child Without Parental Consent https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/health-department-investigating-school-vaccinated-child-without-parental-consent

Celia Farber, How Many Of EU’s 27 Member States Do You Think Give Hep B Shots At Birth? How Many Do Not? Twenty Two Do NOT. And They’re Just Fine Also: President Trump Orders Comprehensive Evaluation Of US Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Compared To The Rest Of The World; Calls US Vaccine Schedule With 72 Shots In Childhood “Ridiculous.”

I don’t eat ‘em: Ultra-processed foods: Leading cause of ‘chronic disease pandemic,’ scientists warn https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-12-ultra-foods-chronic-disease-pandemic.html

Nicholas Hulscher, Former CDC Director Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccines” “I’d like to see it eliminated” - Dr. Robert Redfield told The Epoch Times​

Nicholas Hulscher has more reasons to say “No”: STUDY: Common Vaccines Linked to 38-50% Increased Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s The single largest vaccine–dementia study ever conducted (n=13.3 million) finds risk intensifies with more doses, remains elevated for a full decade, and is strongest after flu and pneumococcal shots.​

Texas Law Allowing Ivermectin To Be Sold Over The Counter Goes Into Effect​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/texas-law-allowing-ivermectin-be-sold-over-counter-goes-effect

(Climate-change kills indirectly) Study: Volcanic Eruptions Brought the Black Death to Europe A massive tropical volcanic eruption around 1345 injected sulfate aerosols into the stratosphere, causing consecutive cold, wet summers across southern Europe and Mediterranean crop failures. Italian maritime cities responded by importing grain from Black Sea regions, inadvertently transporting flea-borne Yersinia pestis bacteriathat sparked the Black Death pandemic in 1347, killing 30-60% of Europe’s population.​ https://ground.news/daily-briefing/volcanic-eruption-may-have-sparked-europes-black-death-plague-scientists-find

​Climate Denier (in shorts with December green tomatoes on the vine)

