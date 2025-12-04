Non-Participants,

This is not exactly what he said, but that’s the “free press” fer ya: Putin Says ‘Ready For War’ Against Europe If Attacks On Russian Tankers, Energy Continue https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-threatens-ready-war-against-europe-if-attacks-russian-tankers-energy-continue

John Helmer is clearer. BY THE VERSAILLES TREATY STANDARD HOW TO JUDGE THE END OF WAR TERMS THE US IS OFFERING When the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Tuesday morning that the terms on which the Russian Army will stop advancing across the Ukraine must be “for many generations to come”, he was talking to the Russians, not to the Americans, Europeans or Ukrainians. “We highly appreciate the efforts of US President Trump and his administration,” Peskov added, “and we want to solve our security problems for many generations to come.” Putin had explained the night before in Moscow. The Europeans (he included the British) “have no peace agenda; they are on the side of war. Even when they ostensibly attempt to introduce amendments to Trump’s proposals, we see this clearly –all their amendments are directed towards one single aim: to completely obstruct this entire peace process, to put forward demands that are utterly unacceptable to Russia (they understand this), and thereby subsequently to place the blame for the collapse of the peace process upon Russia.That is their objective. We see this plainly.”

​ The conclusion for Russians is obvious, Putin added.“If Europe wants to wage a war against us and suddenly starts a war with us, we are ready. There should be no doubt about that. The only question is if Europe suddenly starts a war against us, I think very quickly…Europe is not Ukraine. In Ukraine, we are acting with surgical precision. You see my point, don’t you? It is not a war in the direct, modern sense of the word. If Europe suddenly decides to go to war against us and actually follows through with it, then a situation may arise very quickly where we will be left with no one to negotiate with.”

​ Putin was making the same point for President Donald Trump and his generals to hear. The warning is nuclear war, or the Oreshnik, or both.​ https://johnhelmer.net/by-the-versailles-treaty-standard-how-to-judge-the-end-of-war-terms-the-us-is-offering/#more-92916

Simplicius, Putin Again Signals Defiance While Invoking War with Europe​ - It’s just that...he was merely answering a journalist’s question. As per usual, the Western MSM machine has glommed onto the statements as if Putin had woken up that day and decided to declare war on Europe...​ ..It should also be mentioned that despite the fact it was a journalist who triggered the response, Putin still perhaps somewhat uncharacteristically fleshed out the answer in such a way as to leave no room for doubt as to how Russia would prosecute a war against the suicidal Europeans, giving us a clue as to the nature and character of this potential war. Note in particular Putin’s subtly chilling warning at the very end: if Europe wages war on Russia, there will ‘very quickly’ be no one left in Europe “to negotiate with”…what do you think that means? ..NYT reported US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll’s statement that Russia is now producing more missiles than it uses, conserving the remainder toward a growing stockpile... ..French papers are quoting several French soldiers as being convinced that they will soon see action in Ukraine... ..SVR Press Office of Russia: “Paris should not delude itself into thinking that this will free its hands and simultaneously absolve it of responsibility for its military’s involvement in the conflict. The presence of French private military companies in Ukraine, modestly referred to as “reference operators” by the Ministry of Armed Forces in the aforementioned decree, will be viewed by Moscow as France’s direct involvement in combat operations against Russia.​” ..During his press conference,Putin also threatened to completely shut Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea after a series of attacks on Russian ships suspected to have been carried out by Ukraine.Humorously, pro-UA accounts mocked this statement, owing to the perceived ‘defeat’ of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and its ‘inability’ to prosecute the type of operation Putin implies.

​ In reality, what the pro-UA sphere has forgotten is thatRussia has allowed Ukraine to operate commercial traffic to various ports, including Odessa.This was part of the backroom deals that Putin conceded to in order to alleviate the histrionics regarding a new ‘Holodomor’ happening as a result of Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports. In reality,Russia has the ability to destroy not only anything going in and out of the ports—should it so choose—but the port terminalsthemselves.​

Witkoff and Dmitriev had hours to talk before the 5 hour meeting between Kushner, Witkoff, Putin and Dmitriev. The Chinese Foreign Minister was in Moscow. What else might have been discussed?. Russia-U.S. meeting ends with nations no closer to finding path to peace in Ukraine, Putin aide says https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/livestory/ukraine-russia-us-diplomacy-war-pokrovsk-9.6999758

Details and perspective here, not found in print: No Breakthrough in Historic Talks Russians are Encircling Siversk Military Summary For 2025.12.03

This is a step towards gaining Russian confidence: Trump says US is no longer financially involved in Ukrainian crisis https://en.apa.az/america/trump-says-us-is-no-longer-financially-involved-in-ukrainian-crisis-485263# https://en.apa.az/america/trump-says-us-is-no-longer-financially-involved-in-ukrainian-crisis-485263#

Zelensky Under Pressure as MP Claims He Has Been “Ordered to Resign” Within This Month​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Zelensky-Under-Pressure-as-MP-Claims-He-Has-Been-Ordered-to-Resign-Within-This-Month/

Witkoff did not stop in Ireland, where Zelensky was waiting: Zelensky’s Meeting With US Envoy Cancelled After No Real Progress In 5-Hour Moscow Talks https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelenskys-meeting-us-envoy-cancelled-after-no-real-progress-5-hour-moscow-talks

They are dying to know what else was discussed: Europe Accuses Putin Of Faking Peace Talks With Trump Envoys https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/europe-accuses-putin-faking-peace-talks-trump-envoys

Moon of Alabama, NATO Thinks Of ‘Pre-emptive Strikes’ Against Russia To ‘Defend’ Against Something That Did Not Happen

As it is becoming obvious that Ukraine is losing in the proxy war against Russia, the ideas European governments are are throwing around are getting more crazy. Some are now eager to ‘pre-emptively’ attack Russia in ‘retaliation’ for alleged ‘hybrid attacks’ against European countries. Those ‘hybrid attacks’ are mostly pure fantasies... ..Prime Minister Donald Tusk later underscored the gravity of the incident on X, stating:

​ “Blowing up the rail track on the Warsaw–Lublin route is an unprecedented act of sabotage targeting directly the security of the Polish state and its civilians. This route is also crucially important for delivering aid to Ukraine. We will catch the perpetrators, whoever they are.”

​ Nothing was ‘blown up’. What can be seen in the picture is not the result of an explosion. For comparison you might want to watch this attempt (vid) of using C-4 explosive to cut an I-beam. It is a VERY violent process. But the track ballast under the broken rail as well as the sleepers seem undisturbed and undamaged. The incident was most likely a brittle crack caused by fatigue. The rail was probably not firmly fixed on the sleepers and bent when trains were running over it. When that happens one time too many rails will break.

​ The alleged ‘hybrid attacks’ by Russia are over-hyped normal incidents with little if any relation to Russia.To use these as an excuse for ‘pre-emptive strikes’, be it cyber or whatnot, hardly makes such ‘defensive’.​ And what, by the way, is Admiral Dragone planing to do if Russia hits back?​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/nato-thinks-of-pre-emptive-strikes-against-russia-to-defend-against-something-that-did-not-happen.html

Andrew Korybko, NATO’s Flirtation With Pre-Emptive Cyber Strikes Against Russia Is Incredibly Dangerous​ Chair of the NATO Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone has argued that hypothetical “pre-emptive (cyber) strike[s]” could be considered a “defensive action” by the bloc. Dragone clarified, however, that “It is further away from our normal way of thinking and behaviour.” Nevertheless, the importance of these recent reports is that they suggest that some NATO members might either unilaterally launch such “pre-emptive strikes” against Russia or do so in a new ‘coalition of the willing’, either of which would spike the risk of Russian retaliation that could catalyze a new potentially uncontrollable escalation cycle...​ ..The aforesaid scenario segues into the final reason why these policy deliberations are so concerning and it’s because someone seems to be pulling the strings behind the scenes to provoke a crisis through these means. Given that the Brits were arguably behind Bloomberg’s Russian-US leaks, which aimed to derail talks on the US’ 28-point Russian-Ukrainian peace deal framework, all suspicion should once again be cast on them since they’re historical masters of divide-and-rule plots and false flags provocations.

​ With all this in mind, it can therefore be concluded that NATO’s flirtation with “pre-emptive cyber strikes” against Russia is likely being egged on by the British, who want to complete the preparations for them so that they can be carried out on its orders in the future. The purpose would be to provoke a crisis for ruining the renascent Russian-US “New Détente”, but even if this fails, Continental Europe would still be weakened if the US stands down when Russian retaliates and this could advance British interests too.​

That’s 4 in a week. Ukraine + UK & France? Another Russian Shadow-Fleet Tanker Hit By Drones​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/another-russian-shadow-fleet-tanker-hit-drones

To what might he be discreetly referring? Macron predicts dramatic change in Russia’s ability to fund war https://www.reddit.com/r/UkrainianConflict/comments/1pbk5rw/macron_predicts_dramatic_change_in_russias/

She projects, no? EU foreign policy chief says all members agree to continue boosting their own defenses ‘We do not have much time to act. Putin is unlikely to honor any agreement for long,’ Kaja Kallas argues​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/eu-foreign-policy-chief-says-all-members-agree-to-continue-boosting-their-own-defenses/3759142

No, you do it. It’ll turn out fine... ECB refuses to provide backstop for €140bn Ukraine loan Central bank rejects role in European Commission proposal that would use frozen Russian assets​ https://archive.ph/QJJa1#selection-1565.0-1569.94

Communicated observation about US Generals no longer texting, not official policy: U.S. CUTS-OFF COMMUNICATION WITH GERMANY MILITARY https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/u-s-cuts-off-communication-with-germany-military

Just turned off transponder, right? U.S. Navy’s “Doomsday” Aircraft Vanishes Over Atlantic On Mysterious Mission https://www.zerohedge.com/military/us-navys-doomsday-aircraft-vanishes-over-atlantic-mysterious-mission

What will they talk about? Who decides? Trump Invites Netanyahu to His Fifth White House Meeting - The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday According to Netanyahu’s office, during their call on Monday, Trump and Netanyahu “stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements.” Israel has continued to violate the Trump-backed Gaza ceasefire deal, killing more than 350 Palestinians since it went into effect.

The call came after President Trump called on Israel to pursue dialogue with Syria after its recent military action in the country, which included a deadly raid that killed 15 people. https://news.antiwar.com/2025/12/01/trump-invites-netanyahu-to-his-fifth-white-house-meeting/

More than 10 Israeli tanks, APC invade Syria’s Qunaitra​ https://en.mehrnews.com/news/239415/More-than-10-Israeli-tanks-APC-invade-Syria-s-Qunaitra​

UNGA calls for Israeli withdrawal from Golan Heights in approved resolution

​(Israeli )Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that the vote proved how the General Assembly was “detached... from reality.”​ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-879013#google_vignette

Italy Holds Third General Strike in Three Months, Against War Budget and for Palestine​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/01/italy-holds-third-general-strike-in-three-months-against-war-budget-and-for-palestine/

UN says Israel has “de facto state policy” of organised torture​ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/12/01/tqdz-d01.html

Israeli army faces historic manpower crisis, command decay​ https://en.mehrnews.com/news/239394/Israeli-army-faces-historic-manpower-crisis-command-decay​

Israeli Knesset panel discusses military conscription bill amid dispute within ruling coalition

Opposition accuses Netanyahu of seeking to advance bill to exempt ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service to satisfy his coalition partners​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-knesset-panel-discusses-military-conscription-bill-amid-dispute-within-ruling-coalition/3759289

Israel never stopped “acting” in violation of ceasefire: ‘Hezbollah disarms or Israel acts’: Netanyahu, Ortagus meet as Israel-Lebanon tensions flare The talks come one year after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which Israeli officials say is eroding.​ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/defense-news/article-879004

Electrocution, Waterboarding, Hallucinogens: UN-Expresses ‘Grave Concern’ Over Israeli Torture of Palestinians​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/un-expresses-grave-concern-over-israeli-torture-of-palestinians/

French journalist unions file legal complaint accusing Israel of obstructing press freedom​ https://www.euronews.com/2025/12/02/french-journalist-unions-file-legal-complaint-accusing-israel-of-obstructing-press-freedom​

Killing drones for cents: World’s first 100 kW combat laser ready for deployment

The 100-kilowatt system is designed to destroy targets within seconds and at a fraction of the cost of traditional missile-based defenses.​ https://interestingengineering.com/military/killing-drones-for-cents-laser

Israel Enters the ‘Laser Era’ as Iron Beam Deploys on Dec. 30 Israel will roll out its Iron Beam high-energy laser defense system on December 30, after months of quiet wartime use against Hezbollah drones.

The system is designed to shoot down rockets, missiles, mortars, and UAVs at a fraction of the cost of interceptor missiles.​ https://www.worthynews.com/110534-israel-enters-the-laser-era-as-iron-beam-deploys-on-dec-30

Need Ukrainian female soldiers to operate them, too: Pentagon Launches $1B Program To Rapidly Buy Hundreds Of Thousands Of Kamikaze Drones The plan calls for these drones to be delivered in four phases ending in early 2028.​ https://www.twz.com/air/pentagon-launches-1b-program-to-rapidly-buy-hundreds-of-thousands-of-kamikaze-drones

I’d just say Putin showed some restraint: Martin Armstrong, Putin Ignores Maduro’s Request for Help https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/war/putin-ignores-maduros-request-for-help/

​

Sheinbaum Reaffirms Venezuela’s Sovereignty in the Face of Trump’s Military Threats

Washington’s measures are a response to an attempt at regime change in Venezuela and to foster regional destabilization, not to the fight against drug trafficking, as the White House claims.​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/sheinbaum-reaffirms-venezuelas-sovereignty-in-the-face-of-trumps-military-threats/

U.S. Deploys 11 Warships and 15,000 Troops Near Venezuela, Largest Caribbean Buildup in Decades​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/US-Deploys-11-Warships-and-15000-Troops-Near-Venezuela-Largest-Caribbean-Buildup-in-Decades/​

Maduro tells US he is ready to resign in 18 months: Report According to the report, Maduro’s administration reached out to representatives of US President Donald Trump in an effort to establish dialogue between the two countries. CNN noted that some US officials found the proposed delayed resignation acceptable as a potential solution to the conflict between Caracas and Washington. However, the White House ultimately insisted that the Venezuelan president step down immediately.​ https://en.mehrnews.com/news/239364/Maduro-tells-US-he-is-ready-to-resign-in-18-months-Report

Rand Paul: Hegseth is either ‘lying to us’ about boat strike or ‘he’s incompetent’​ https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/5631028-paul-questions-heggeth-competence/

Moon of Alabama,​ He’s mean, uncouth, narcissistic, stupid and murderous The Knives Are Out For Hegseth

The knives are out for the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The leaks from the Pentagon about him will continue until Hegseth is gone.

The officers do not want a boss who is giving illegal orders while scapegoating the generals and soldiers who follow them​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/the-knives-are-out-for-hegseth.html

Not an innocent error: U.S. B-52 and Fighter Jets Over-Fly Venezuelan Air Space! https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/u-s-b-52-and-fighter-jets-over-fly-venezuelan-air-space

Trump: “Attacks inside Venezuela Are Going To start Very soon”​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/trump-attacks-inside-venezuela-are-going-to-start-very-soon

Chinese, Japanese Boats In Tense Standoff Near Disputed Islands As Taiwan-Related Feud Escalates​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/chinese-japanese-boats-tense-standoff-near-disputed-islands-taiwan-related-feud

China unveils ‘dirt cheap’ missile made from concrete that costs less than a luxury car as Xi eyes overwhelming Taiwan

The hypersonic glide missiles, produced by a private aerospace firm, are 40 times cheaper than US equivalent weapons​ https://www.the-sun.com/news/15581239/china-unveils-concrete-missile-xi-eyes-taiwan/

Nuclear powered submarines with nuclear missiles: India to commission INS Aridhaman as third Arihant-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine. https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/navy-news/2025/india-to-commission-ins-aridhaman-as-third-arihant-class-nuclear-ballistic-missile-submarine

The message is clear. ‘Biggest Assault On Our Liberties in 800 Years’: UK Abolishing Trial by Jury Threatens Freedom of Speech Freedom of speech will be under even greater threat if the British government is able to do away with jury trials for almost all cases because legal studies show a judge sitting alone is far more likely to convict defendants in free speech than juries, the Free Speech Union warns. https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2025/12/01/biggest-threat-in-800-years-scrapping-juries-imperils-freedom-of-speech/

Like viruses and angry gods: Frances Leader, FEAR OF THE INVISIBLE - An essay at the end of the first quarter of the 21st century

No More Data Centers In Largest US Power Grid Unless They Can Be Reliably Served: Market Monitor​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/no-more-data-centers-largest-us-power-grid-unless-they-can-be-reliably-served-market

​

First in line: Costco Sues For Refunds Before Supreme Court Rules On Tariff Legality https://www.zerohedge.com/political/costco-sues-refunds-supreme-court-rules-tariff-legality

This is the reality of energy use in competitions: The US Manufacturing Sector Wins While Net Zero Destroys Industry Elsewhere https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/us-manufacturing-sector-wins-while-net-zero-destroys-industry-elsewhere

Can we please have little pick up trucks back? Trump To Roll Back Biden-Era Fuel Standards, Admin Says It Will Save Americans $109 Billion​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-roll-back-biden-era-fuel-standards-admin-says-it-will-save-americans-109-billion

Gas Prices Hit Four-Year Low, Forcing Even CNN To Admit Affordability Squeeze Easing​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/gas-prices-hit-four-year-low-forcing-even-cnn-admit-affordability-squeeze-easing

Trump Goes Full Biden, Insists No Inflation, Affordability a Con as Strained Consumers Know Better and Trump’s Polls Sink Further​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/12/trump-goes-full-biden-insists-no-inflation-affordability-a-con-as-strained-consumers-know-better-and-trumps-polls-sink-further.html

Trump Confirms Biden’s Autopen Documents, Orders, & Pardons Are Void​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-confirms-bidens-autopen-documents-orders-pardons-are-void

Escape Key, Transhuman Convergence Yesterday’s essay, ‘The Peace Clearing Track‘, established six domains of global governance: finance, governance, peace and security, biological health, cognition, and narrative. These may appear separate, but they are in fact all underwritten by the same infrastructure, and they all logically progress toward the same end objective.

​ The Huxley-attributed ‘transhuman’ is an intermediary being between human and posthuman, possessing enhanced physical or cognitive abilities beyond those of a standard human through the use of technology. The concept is central to transhumanism, seeking to ‘improve humans’ by using technologies like genetic engineering, AI, and nanotechnology to beat biological limits.

​ But once we’ve all been ’improved‘, other things logically follow. Teilhard’s concept of a global consciousness, for instance, could be easily implemented by synchronising the behaviour of all Brain-Computer-Interfaces in use.​.. ..Transhumanism is not just an ideology to be accepted (or rejected), it’s a description of a slow-moving process which is already occurring. These six domains converge because their operational requirements converge. Each domain, pursuing its own objectives, requires the same infrastructural capabilities.​

Everybody in Israel got Pfizer: Pfizer mRNA Found in Over 88% of Human Placentas, Sperm, and Blood — and in 50% of Unvaccinated Pregnant Women Human biodistribution study shows Pfizer mRNA penetrates fetal and reproductive tissues, persists long-term in the body, and presents clear evidence of shedding.​

​ More analysis of that study: Vaccine nucleic acid detected over 200 days out in blood and placenta​ - Sperm and seminal fluid also positive

Charles Hugh Smith, Why Healthcare Is in a Death Spiral: Follow the Money If each of these is not a part of any ‘reform,’ than all that is being done is pouring money into a monopolizing cartel, just in a slightly different way.​

The WHI study was a set up, done in a way to make estrogen look ​falsely bad: How A Generation of Women Was Misled About Hormone Therapy In July 2002, preliminary data from the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) were published in JAMA, showing that combined hormone therapy (estrogen and progestin) increased the risk of breast cancer, stroke, and pulmonary embolism. Major media outlets interpreted early signals from the study as definitive danger, and the announcement led to an instant and dramatic decline in the use of hormone therapy.

​ Women who had been sleeping well for the first time in years suddenly poured their medications into the trash. Pharmacies fielded calls from panicked patients demanding immediate discontinuation. Primary care doctors, most of whom had never been trained deeply in menopause management, told their patients to “stop now and ask questions later.”​ Women did stop, and many suffered in silence for the next 20 years.​.. ..When FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary spoke publicly about the shift, he didn’t mince words. He said the media had frightened women away from a potentially life-changing therapy, and he noted the difference between estrogen-only therapy and synthetic combination regimens. He acknowledged, openly, that the “fear machine” had begun long before the scientific data had been fully understood.

​ He also said something that struck many women deeply: “After 23 years of dogma, the FDA is stopping the fear that has steered women away from this life-saving treatment.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/how-generation-women-was-misled-about-hormone-therapy

They work in reverse after 6 months: mRNA “Vaccines” May Prime the Body for YEARS of Amplified Harm from Subsequent SARS-CoV-2 Infections Landmark peer-reviewed paper reveals how mRNA vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 synergistically fuel global excess mortality and chronic illness — the “Hybrid Harms Hypothesis.”​

WHO Declares Atrazine ‘Probably Carcinogenic’ as EPA Moves to Reauthorize It

The World Health Organization’s cancer research arm has classified atrazine — a pesticide found in the tap water of 40 million Americans — as “probably carcinogenic to humans.” Even though more than 60 countries have banned the chemical over links to birth defects, cancer and fertility problems, the EPA is moving to reapprove it.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-declares-atrazine-probably-carcinogenic-epa-moves-reauthorize-it/

Trump Administration Supporting Bayer at Supreme Court Over Monsanto/Roundup Deal, Savaged by Investors for Wealth Destruction in the Name of Executive Preservation Bayer knew of the Roundup cancer liability risk yet chose to ignore it, because they had studies that pooh-poohed the idea. They persisted with the transaction even after the WHO found that glyphosate, the key ingredient in Roundup, was a probably carcinogenic to humans. The Bayer execs convinced themselves that that was not a firm enough finding to put them at legal risk, when US juries found otherwise.​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/12/trump-administration-supporting-bayer-at-supreme-court-over-monsanto-roundup-deal-savaged-by-investors-for-wealth-destruction-in-the-name-of-executive-preservation.html

Yeah, but both Kulldorf and Milhoan are principled good-guys: RFK Jr. replaces chair of controversial vaccine advisory panel The chair of a federal vaccine advisory committee, himself a well-known vaccine critic, will be moving to an official role within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the agency announced Monday.

​ HHS announced Martin Kulldorff was appointed to be chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).​.. ..Pediatric cardiologist and former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon Kirk Milhoan will replace Kulldorff as chair of the ACIP. Milhoan is also an ardent vaccine critic and previously argued that vaccines were ineffective, arguing only natural immunity could end the COVID-19 pandemic.​ https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/5628322-martin-kulldorff-kennedy-hhs-appointment/

I had to pay for my professional free-speech: Doctors, CHD Ask Supreme Court to Review Medical Free Speech Case Basketball legend John Stockton, three retired Washington physicians and Children’s Health Defense today asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court’s dismissal of their lawsuit challenging the state medical board’s policy of sanctioning physicians for publicly questioning the mainstream COVID-19 narrative.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/john-stockton-doctors-chd-supreme-court-review-medical-free-speech-case/

1 in 10 Adults Seriously Injured by a COVID Vaccine, New Survey Says

Roughly 10% of all U.S adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced “major” side effects, and over a third (36%) had “minor” side effects, according to a national survey conducted this month. Kristi Dobbs, who was seriously injured by Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, told The Defender that the vaccine-injured are “still hurting, dying and being discarded as trash.”​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/1-in-10-adults-seriously-injured-covid-vaccine-new-survey-says/

Peer-Reviewed Paper Finds mRNA “Vaccines” Convey Silent Heart Damage — Presents Approach to Diagnosis and Management

We present the first-ever paper to map the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19 vaccine-induced subclinical myopericarditis — the silent condition driving “unexplained” sudden deaths.​

Meryl Nass MD and Kyle Young, URGENT ACTION REQUESTED: Congressional attempt to take telecom tower permitting authority away from local officials The FCC has ignored the court that told it (4 years ago) to redo its assessment of cell tower dangers, in a case won by CHD and Environmental Health Foundation​

Biotic Weather Regulation and Biotic-Pump Q & A with Physicist Anastassia Makarieva, Do We Need an Incubator for Disruptive Eco-Hydro-Climatology? Yesterday, I had the privilege of participating in a very interesting panel discussion organized by the Intergovernmental Hydrological Program at UNESCO in Paris. The purpose of the Green Water Dialogue was to raise awareness of the active role that vegetation plays in the water cycle (“to elevate the importance of green water in the global water agenda”)...

​

Hydrologic Bicyclist (pictured about to plant an oak tree raised in a pot for a year)

