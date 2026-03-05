Fellow Insomniacs,

I was up at 4AM again, thinking this through (sorry). It is less organized than some days; oh well.

The moment of global real-economy inflection from growth to contraction is here, and this is what it looks like.

Gail Tverberg presents bar graphs correlating periods of plentiful and scarce energy resources with good and bad economic times and world wars.

In the last dozen years there has been very little spare energy above that needed to maintain economic status quo. This year will likely be a big negative red bar.

If this is happening, anyway, it is the time to strike against adversaries to impose the global losses upon them, not oneself or even “allies”.

Gail Tverberg, A New Explanation for Tariffs and Bombings - The underlying problems are energy-related A few years ago, I analyzed the growth of world energy consumption, breaking it down into (a) the growth in energy consumption needed to support the growth in world population, and (b) the growth in energy consumption available to support higher standards of living. This analysis covered the period 1820 to 2020. I found that periods of low growth tended to coincide with wars, depressions, and collapses.This is not surprising in a world economy governed by the laws of physics.Every part of the economy requires adequate energy of appropriate kinds... ..In the game of musical chairs, players walk around a group of chairs until the music stops. At the end of each round, one chair is removed, leaving one fewer chair than the number of players. In the next round, the remaining players all scramble for the chairs available, which often leads to small fights over who gets a chair. This not-enough-to-go-around problem explains the poor relations we see today among countries and political parties. It is also the underlying reason for the interest in imposing tariffs and in bombing other countries.​

Reinsurance for maritime war risk is broken, as AIG broke insurance in 2008. The capital pool was depleted in the Red Sea by Yemen. Now there is a huge shock at the Strait of Hormuz. Risk cannot even be priced. Insurance cannot even be quoted until massive reorganization is done, which will take a long time. The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to western shipping with standard insurance until this is fixed, long after peace breaks out.There goes 20% of the world’s oil nd natural gas, and 40% of the world’s fertilizer, just before spring planting. The Gulf states now lack food, water and money, also. (Bad for $US)

​ Shanaka Perera, The Invisible Siege: How Insurance Markets, Not Missiles, Closed the Strait of Hormuz - And Why the Disruption Will Last Four to Sixteen Months Longer Than Any Model on Wall Street Currently Prices

It spreads- Shanaka Perera: War risk insurance just repriced the entire Indian Ocean.

Before the IRIS Dena went down off Sri Lanka, a $100 million tanker transiting the Persian Gulf was paying $400,000 for a single voyage in war risk premiums. That is what 0.125% of hull value looks like when the market is nervous. Within 48 hours of the conflict starting, that number went to 1% of hull value. Eight times higher. For one voyage. One way. Now a US submarine has sunk a warship in the Indian Ocean, 40 nautical miles off Sri Lanka, in waters that carry the Mumbai to Singapore corridor, the Kochi to Europe lane, and 88% of India’s crude oil imports. Insurers do not price what happened. They price what might happen next. And what happened next was a US Navy submarine finding an Iranian warship in the middle of the Indian Ocean and putting a torpedo through it. That vessel had attended a multilateral naval ceremony in Visakhapatnam three days earlier. It was transiting home through what every shipping analyst classified as a non-war zone. There is no non-war zone anymore. https://xcancel.com/shanaka86/status/2029428378173071769

Gold & Geopolitics: March, 4: paint by missiles The most expensive colouring book in history More radars gone. More drones hunted. More Hezbollah rockets. More missiles. More timelines extended. More narrative control... ..Hegseth said eight weeks now. Four days became four weeks became eight weeks. At this rate we hit “whatever it takes” by Friday... ..Two radars destroyed in Bahrain. Three radomes at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. One THAAD radar in the UAE. Another in Jordan. The billion-dollar early warning system in Qatar I wrote about on day one. And satellite imagery confirmed yet another THAAD kill in Saudi Arabia today. Two more overnight - Abu Dhabi and a Jordanian airbase.

​ Running tally: over $3.4 billion in ground-based sensors. *Poof*​ The IRGC said they did all of this. All confirmed now. By satellite. By the New York Times. By everyone except CENTCOM... ​..Once the ground radars go dark, you go after the airborne eyes. The surveillance drones that loiter over Iran feeding targeting data to strike packages. Yesterday I wrote about the Hermes 900s and Herons being picked off. Today the count is 26 drones claimed downed. But the more interesting story is the one the IRGC captured intact. Armed. Not shot down. Landed under Iranian control with its weapons and electronics. That is not a kill. That is a gift basket with a bow on it.

​ Radars blind. Drones hunted. And the targets themselves?​ Oh. This is where it gets good. The IDF released strike footage today. “Destroyed Iranian Mi-17 helicopter.” “Destroyed F-14 fighter jets.”Mehrabad Airport. Beautiful precision hits. Million-dollar munitions finding their marks on camera.

​ 2D ones. On asphalt. With heat signature painted on for good measure.The“helicopter” rotors didn’t moveon impact. The“F-14s” sat perfectly still through direct hits. Iran had moved its entire air force underground before the first bomb fell, thendrew pictures of the planes on the tarmac and let the world’s most expensive targeting systems have at it.

​ Banksy would have signed it.​

​

Shanaka Perera (again) Iran just fired a ballistic missile toward Turkey. Then Iran said it did not. Both of those statements are now the center of the most dangerous legal question in international security: whether NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause, the provision that says an attack on one member is an attack on all, has just been triggered for the first time in the alliance’s 77-year history. Here is the sequence of events. A ballistic missile launched from Iranian territory crossed Iraq, crossed Syria, crossed into the Mediterranean, and was destroyed by NATO air defenses before reaching Turkish airspace. Turkey confirmed it. Reuters confirmed it. NATO confirmed it. Iran’s armed forces then issued a statement denying they fired anything toward Turkey. Anonymous Turkish officials separately suggested the missile may have been aimed at a British RAF base in Cyprus, not Turkish soil, implying the trajectory over Turkey was incidental rather than intentional. Pete Hegseth, asked directly whether this triggered Article 5, declined to say yes. Now understand what this silence means. Article 5 has a threshold: armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all. A ballistic missile from a state actor that crosses NATO airspace and requires NATO air defense activation to destroy is not a grey area in the text of the treaty. It is the scenario the treaty was written for. But Article 5 is not automatic. It requires political consensus among 32 member states. And the US, the only member whose military posture makes the clause meaningful, just declined to confirm it applies. Iran’s denial is not about truth. It is a lifeline being offered to NATO. If Iran admits the launch, NATO must respond or concede the clause is meaningless. If Iran denies it, NATO can accept the denial, classify the missile as a navigation error or misidentification, and avoid the most consequential alliance decision since its founding. The question is not whether Iran fired the missile. The question is whether 32 governments are prepared to treat this war as their war. Hegseth’s silence was the answer. Iran read it. And it will remember it. https://xcancel.com/shanaka86/status/2029454471760396568

​

Excerpts from Gold & Geopolitics Daily digest: 2026-03-05 QatarEnergy Force Majeure declared – Iranian drones hit Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, taking 20% of global LNG supply offline... ..China halts all diesel and gasoline exports – Sinopec and PetroChina ordered to stop. Beijing has ~10 days of domestic buffer before industrial operations face real constraints... ..US interceptors depleting – key radars destroyed – Qatar now firing PAC-2 missiles manufactured in 2000... ​..Hormuz tanker traffic down 90-94%. All 12 P&I clubs (covering 90% of global ocean-going tonnage) cancelled war risk coverage effective March 5 midnight. No commercially insured vessel can legally transit... ..Trump announced Navy escorts. Iran answered by asking what those escorts guarantee when you can’t protect a $1.1B radar inside your own most fortified base... ..Goldman forecasts Hormuz flows restart in 5 days, fully normalized by mid-April. The market is pricing this. Shanaka disagrees: 72 hours to close, 6-18 months for full insurance reinstatement. Red Sea took 26 months and never triggered full P&I withdrawal... ..132 container ships with 458,000 TEU capacity trapped inside the Gulf. Maersk suspended all bookings for UAE, Saudi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Iraq. Five of the world’s top carriers simultaneously stopped moving Gulf cargo.​.. ..Gold overtook US Treasuries as largest reserve asset held by foreign central banks in Q3 2025. 23% of global reserves vs Treasuries at 22%.Shanaka’s de-dollarization analysis: theIran war is not creating de-dollarization, it is revealing how far it had already progressed.

​ Venezuela deal: Trump brokered 1,000kg gold purchase from Minerven via Trafigura for US refineries, ~$150M+.Burgum flew to Caracaspersonally. Shanaka frames this asquiet resource repositioning across the Global South while the news cycle watches Tehran burn.​

​

A remarkably clear 10 minutes with a big map: How the Strait of Hormuz Will Start World War 3 | Prof Jiang Explains

Moon of Alabama, War On Iran – Hormuz Escorts, Kurds, Time-frame

A few of the many interesting current developments of the war on Iran that stand out.

Trump has announced that the U.S. will escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz... ..The Iranian landscape along the coast is largely mountainous. There are many shelters to hide anti-ship missiles or drones. Ships passing the Strait can be seen by the naked eye(or through infrared devices during night time.)A swarm of medium range drones would overwhelm the air-defenses of any Navy escort trying to help tankers to passthrough the strait. And that is before Iran decides to drop mines into the strait’s waters.

​ Hoping for escorts to help one to pass the Strait is like hiring body guards when your enemy is known to be a long range snipers. A hopeless endeavor.

I am sure that the Navy will find ways to let Trump know how futile the escorts would be.

​ Iran has known for a long time that its biggest advantage in a war is the economic damage it can cause. Two of the global long range air carriers, theEmirates and Qatar airlines, can no longer fly to their main hubs in the Gulf states. Sea freight will also soon be down to a trickle:

​ Maersk said on Wednesday it is temporarily suspending most cargo bookingsin and out of the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia until further notice.

​ The Jeddah and King Abdullah ports in Saudi Arabia and the Salalah port in Oman remained operational while the shipping group is also still accepting cargo to and from Jordan and Lebanon.

​ The White House seems to have given little though about the global economic and other damage that its war against Iran would cause.​ This can also be seen in theever extending time-framefor its campaign.What started with a ‘days’, ‘a week’, ‘four weeks’ long campaign has now again doubled​.https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/03/war-on-iran-hormuz-escorts-kurds-time-frame.html​​

Or the White House gave some thought. Energy Expert Warns UBS Just How Many Weeks A Hormuz Shutdown Would Send Markets “Out Of Control” Energy economist Anas Alhajji warned on a webinar with top UBS analysts that “if this is going to last for four weeks, that’s where things will be completely out of control.”

​ Bhanu Baweja, Chief Strategist at UBS, asked Alhajji on the webinar: “How many days would the Strait of Hormuz need to remain shut for us to see a non-linear move in oil, with prices rising to $100 or $120 per barrel? Is there a timeline you can give us?”

​ Alhajji responded, “Our main scenario is that if this lasts four weeks, things will be completely out of control. And when I say out of control, I mean that even if China starts releasing oil from its inventories, the problem is that my guess is China would also restrict exports, which means that oil would remain in China. We were counting on that oil being in the market, and now it is not going to be in the market.”

​ He continued, “The impact of the U.S. SPR is limited. Saudi Arabia is completely out of the picture. All of that spare capacity in OPEC is out of the picture. So what do we do? We are then left relying on demand destruction to curb prices. And because of the panic buying, prices would go above $100 easily in this scenario.”

​ Alhajji warned about panic hoarding in the oil market. He said he questioned back in January why the Trump administration was hoarding Venezuela’s oil after the Maduro raid, instead of bringing it to market.

Alhajji then emphasized, “I’m not talking about conspiracy theories. We were criticizing the Trump administration, companies, and trading houses that bought Venezuelan oil, and asking why they weren’t able to sell it to end users and why they were hoarding it. Now we know.” He was implying that this hoarding was in preparation for Operation Epic Fury.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/energy-expert-warns-ubs-just-how-many-weeks-hormuz-shutdown-would-send-markets-out-control

​

Oil Is “Beginning To Flow” From Venezuela, Trump Says​ “Delcy Rodríguez, who is the President of Venezuela, is doing a great job, and working with U.S. Representatives very well,” Trump wrote.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/oil-beginning-flow-venezuela-trump-says



​ At the farthest end of the Gulf from Hormuz; Bahamas flagged British boat. Tanker Hit By “Large Explosion” In Waters Off Kuwait, Causing Oil Spill

​The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British naval authority responsible for monitoring shipping safety in high-risk areas, said it received a report that around 1040pm UTC, a “large explosion” took place on a tanker 30 nautical miles south east off Mubarak Al Kebeer, on the coast of Kuwait. “There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank”, which could have a disastrous environmental impact, especially if its reaches the desalinization plants that keep much of the Gulf population alive.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/tanker-hit-large-explosion-waters-kuwait-causing-oil-spill

​

How many Americans KIA, General? More or less than a thousand? Kharg Island Back In Focus As Seizure Talk Enters Mainstream Media Debate Seizing Iran’s main crude export hub has entered the discussion in corporate media.

​ Former U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Gen. Keith Kellogg joined Fox News and discussed the seizure of the single biggest energy and financing choke point of Iran: Kharg Island.

​ “What I would hope they would do is really go and take Kharg Island. If you take out that island, that’s 80% to 90% of the petroleum usage the Iranians have,” Kellogg told the Fox host.

​ He continued: “You basically shut them off economically. They cannot support China. They cannot support Russia. Sooner or later, the other side is going to realize this is bad news.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/will-president-trump-destroy-or-seize-irans-oil-export-island

​

The strait is not “closed”, just selectively permissive: Concerns raised on the Strait of Hormuz with the IRGC announcing ban on US Israel and European vessels - Newsquawk US Opening News Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Central Command said Iran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz; IRGC struck a US oil tanker while announcing US, Israeli and European vessels are not allowed through the strait.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/concerns-raised-strait-hormuz-irgc-announcing-ban-us-israel-and-european-vessels-newsquawk

China Reportedly In Talks With Iran For Safe Passage Through Hormuz, As WH Scrambles To Contain Rising Energy Prices​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/massive-wave-iranian-missiles-pummeled-israel-overnight-trump-hopes-quick-victory

[​Hey, That’s Not Fair] Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Open As China-Linked Ship Transits Maritime Chokepoint​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/iran-says-strait-hormuz-open-china-linked-ship-transits-maritime-chokepoint

​

Hey, where’d those “bandits” come from? Qatari F-15s intercepted two Iranian Su-24 bombers flying low to evade radar in first air combat https://gulfnews.com/world/mena/how-iranian-bombers-were-shot-down-minutes-from-middle-east-s-largest-us-air-base-in-qatar-1.500464454

Oil Tops $80 As Iran War Spillover Effects Compound, Hopes Of Quick US Victory Fade​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/massive-wave-iranian-missiles-pummeled-israel-overnight-trump-hopes-quick-victory

Massive Wave Of Iranian Missiles Pummeled Israel Overnight, As Trump Hopes Of ‘Quick Victory’ Fading​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/massive-wave-iranian-missiles-pummeled-israel-overnight-trump-hopes-quick-victory

​

That “help” we promised... Israel Targets Iran’s Protest-Crackdown Forces With New Airstrikes Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday targeted figures and facilities tied to domestic repression, including members of the Basij paramilitary and senior intelligence officials, the Israeli military said. Israel and the U.S. have also hit internal-security institutions such as the Tehran headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plays a central role in protecting the regime.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/israel-targets-irans-protest-crackdown-forces-new-airstrikes

​

John Helmer, BLACK VALENTINE FROM GRU TO THE IRANIAN SECURITY SERVICES “Israeli intelligence had information from signals intelligence, such as the hacked traffic cameras and deeply penetrated mobile phone networks. One of the people said it showed that the meeting with Khamenei was on schedule, with senior officials heading to the location. But the Americans had something even more concrete — a human source, both people familiar with the situation said. The CIA declined to comment.”​ https://johnhelmer.net/black-valentine-from-gru-to-the-iranian-security-services/

​

Escape Key, Maxwell The story most people know goes like this: Jeffrey Epstein was a criminal who ran a sex trafficking operation, and Ghislaine Maxwell helped him do it. Her conviction in 2021 made that the official version.​ But the documents that have since been released tell a different story — one that starts with her father.​ Robert Maxwell was born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch in Czechoslovakia. He became a British Member of Parliament, a media mogul, and the head of more than four hundred companies. He was also one of the most well-documented spies of the twentieth century.

​ When he was buried in Jerusalem on 10 November 1991, six heads of Israeli intelligence — serving and former — attended the funeral. The Israeli Prime Minister, Yitzhak Shamir, said something no one has fully explained: Maxwell ‘has done more for Israel than can today be said’...​ ..Multiple former Israeli intelligence officers have said publicly that he worked for Mossad. Ari Ben-Menashe, a former officer in Israeli military intelligence, has described how Maxwell distributed PROMIS, a piece of software, to more than twenty countries. The programme had been stolen from the US Department of Justice and modified with a hidden backdoor, allowing Israeli intelligence to secretly monitor every government database it was installed on. Ben-Menashe has also described how Maxwell used sexual blackmail — including material involving underage girls — to control politicians and other powerful figures.

​ Robert Maxwell had personal access to Margaret Thatcher’s Downing Street, Ronald Reagan’s White House, and the Kremlin — all at the same time. His biographers described him as ‘Israel’s unofficial ambassador to the Soviet Bloc‘... ..His publishing empire mattered just as much as his intelligence work. The two were closely connected.

​ Maxwell’s publishing company, Pergamon Press, was one of the most influential academic publishers in the world. He acquired it in 1951 and built it from forty journals into more than four hundred by the early 1990s.

​ Pergamon published important early works in three fields that would later come together...​..Put together, these three fields amount to a complete toolkit for managing large organisations. General systems theory models every person and institution as a connected node in a network. Through surveillance, input-output analysis tracks everything that flows between them in real time. Cybernetics treats those flows as feedback loops and manipulates them to steer the system towards a target. Combine the three and you have adaptive management... ..Pergamon also published Computers & Operations Research from its founding in 1974 and held top-tier rankings in the field that RAND had developed in the 1950s and that Robert McNamara operationalised across the entire US federal government as PPBS — the Planning, Programming, and Budgeting System — by 1965.

​ Starting with the Department of Defense in 1961, PPBS restructured government spending around measurable performance against externally defined objectives: funding became conditional on compliance.

​ JFK stood up to this trajectory, LBJ accelerated it... ..In 1971, the British cybernetician Stafford Beer was hired by Chile’s socialist government under Salvador Allende to build Project Cybersyn, a system for running the entire national economy in real time. Data from factories across the country was sent to a central control room, where the government could see what was happening and adjust the flow of resources continuously — like a thermostat, but for an economy.

​ It was the first time anyone had tried to govern a country using the principles of cybernetics, and within this admittedly limited trial, it was successful at routing around a major Chilean trucker blockade. The Pinochet military coup of 1973, however, destroyed it... ..General systems theory, input-output analysis, and cybernetics are the intellectual ancestors of artificial intelligence... ​..General systems theory, input-output analysis, and cybernetics are framework-agnostic — they describe how to manage any complex system, regardless of who sits at the controls or what ideology they claim to serve. The same toolkit that ran a socialist economy in Chile could, in principle, run a global financial system from Basel. All it needed was a different implementation layer and a purpose that no one could reasonably oppose. That is what Maxwell’s publishing catalogue amounted to. Not a collection of academic books, but the complete intellectual infrastructure for a governance system that could operate without elections, without legislation, and without the consent of the people living inside it... ..Robert Maxwell didn’t just publish books about cybernetic control. He ran an intelligence operation whose structure — compartmentalised agents producing predictable outputs, surveillance through PROMIS, steering through ideology, bribery and blackmail — matched the architecture his press was publishing.

​ And before he died, he introduced his daughter Ghislaine to the man who would carry the operation forward... ..The relationship between Robert Maxwell and the Rothschild banking family started as a fight. Over the next twenty years, it turned into a financial partnership that would last longer than Maxwell himself...​ ..In November 1991, Maxwell was found dead in the Atlantic Ocean near his yacht. The official verdict was accidental drowning, but investigators noted unexplained bruises on his body. It was recovered nearly a hundred miles from the vessel. Ghislaine, however, was less than convinced. In a 1997 interview — her first since her father’s death — she said plainly: ‘I think he was murdered’.

​ According to multiple intelligence sources, including the authors of Robert Maxwell: Israel’s Superspy, Maxwell had told his Israeli handlers that unless they gave him the money to save his collapsing business empire, he would go public with everything he knew about Mossad’s operations... ..In 1991 — the year Robert Maxwell died — New York businesswoman Lynn Forester gave Ghislaine Maxwell the use of one of her Manhattan properties. Forester would later marry Sir Evelyn de Rothschild and become Lynn Forester de Rothschild... ..Epstein’s connection to the Maxwell family goes back much further than most people realise — as far as a decade before Robert Maxwell died. According to a verified shareholder complaint filed in federal court in New York in 2023, Maxwell introduced his daughter Ghislaine to Epstein in the 1980s​... Ari Ben-Menashe put it plainly: ‘Robert Maxwell saw in Jeffrey Epstein a potential husband for his daughter and a potential business partner for himself.‘...​ ..In July 1991, billionaire Ohio businessman Leslie Wexner gave Epstein full legal power of attorney over his entire fortune. This was the only confirmed billionaire client Epstein ever had. Four months later, Robert Maxwell was dead.

​ The timing is noteworthy. Epstein’s independent financial base was locked in at almost exactly the moment Robert Maxwell passed away. But the usual version of the story gets the sequence wrong. Epstein was already inside the Maxwell world in the 1980s, and had already been introduced to Ghislaine — all before the Wexner deal gave him his cover as a legitimate wealth manager... ..In September 2025, Bloomberg News published a report based on more than 18,000 emails from Epstein’s personal Yahoo account. The emails show something the public story got backwards: it was Ghislaine Maxwell who gave the orders, not Epstein.

​ Maxwell built the lists of important social contacts. Epstein edited individual names on them. When Google co-founder Sergey Brin visited the Caribbean, it was Maxwell who told Epstein how to act: ‘be v nice to her not stupid — she is key‘. When the Governor of New Mexico needed a private jet, his office called Maxwell, not Epstein... ​..Ghislaine stepped into an operational role the moment her father died. According to journalist John Jackson — who claimed to have witnessed it himself — she boarded her father’s yacht — the Lady Ghislaine — with her mother Elisabeth shortly after he drowned, walked into his private office, and shredded documents... ..Artificial intelligence, complexity theory, encryption, and new financial systems — every component these essays have traced across separate researchers, institutions, and decades appeared on that single ‘Mindshift’ agenda, on Epstein’s island, organised by Isabel Maxwell’s partner... ..Robert Maxwell introduced him. Christine established the institutional bridge through SFI. Isabel carried the connection to the World Economic Forum; her partner organised his scientific gatherings and brought the family to the island. Kevin sourced deals and managed damage control. Elisabeth was supposedly on the yacht the day the documents were shredded — and on Little St James twelve years later. Six members of one family in Epstein’s vicinity. And Ghislaine introduced him to the elite, and managed him.

​ Her trial in 2021 turned the real hierarchy upside down. The court convicted Maxwell as Epstein’s junior partner, and the entire legal process treated her as his subordinate — as though he had been in charge and she had been helping him...​ ..In 2016, Epstein sent an email to the billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel. In it, he wrote: ‘as you probably know I represent the Rothschilds‘. ‘Represent‘; speaking on behalf of. An emissary, not a principal.

​ The DOJ documents — covered in detail in the first three essays of this series — show two separate chains of command running into Epstein.

​ The first was financial, and it ran through the Rothschild family. Ariane de Rothschild signed a $25 million contract with Epstein’s company, Southern Trust. There was a three-tier reporting chain — from Jacob Rothschild, through Ariane, down to Epstein. Confidential internal family correspondence was routinely forwarded to him. He was treated as someone inside the operation, not outside it.

​ The second chain was intelligence, and it ran through Ehud Barak — the former Israeli Prime Minister and former Defence Minister, who at various points had held direct authority over all three of Israel’s intelligence agencies: Mossad, Aman, and Shin Bet. The archive contains records of operational protocols, private aviation arrangements, and cover names used for physical deliveries connected to Barak.

​ Two chains of command — one controlling money, the other controlling intelligence — both leading to a college dropout from Brooklyn. Coincidence is one explanation, but not a very convincing one. The simpler explanation is that Epstein was placed at the junction of two structures that had been built by the previous generation — by Robert Maxwell — who paired his daughter with the successor before he died.

​ Both chains served the same programme: the cybernetic governance system whose theoretical foundations Maxwell published through Pergamon, whose practical components Epstein’s funded researchers were building, and whose stated purpose, in Epstein’s own emails, was the enforcement of ‘social good‘... ..On 15 March 2018 — fifteen months before he was arrested — Epstein sent a passage about Robert Maxwell to someone whose name has been redacted from the files. It read:

​ Maxwell passed on all the secrets he learned to Mossad in Tel Aviv. In turn, they tolerated his excesses, vanities and insatiable appetite for a luxurious lifestyle and women.

It continued:

​ He told his controllers who they should target and how they should do it. He appointed himself as Israel’s unofficial ambassador to the Soviet Bloc.

And then:

​ He told them that unless they gave him £400million to save his crumbling empire, he would expose all he had done for them. In that time, he had free access to Margaret Thatcher’s Downing Street, to Ronald Reagan’s White House, to the Kremlin and to the corridors of power throughout Europe.

​ Epstein, in other words, was reading about exactly the pattern that would later end his own life: an intelligence agent who knew too much and tried to use that knowledge as leverage... ​..The moment you create a system that labels something ‘green‘, everything not labelled green automatically becomes ‘brown‘. Epstein was involved in both sides. The impact investing prototype attracted money towards approved goals. The digital currency system he proposed to Lawrence Summers in 2016 — with its built-in tracking, traceability, and programmable rules — provided the tool that could automatically withdraw money from everything else...​ ..Beginning in 2014, a series of forums on ‘stranded assets’ had been hosted at Waddesdon Manor — a Rothschild family estate. The work from those forums fed into the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, or TCFD, which was chaired by Michael Bloomberg. The TCFD’s recommendations then fed into the Network for Greening the Financial System, or NGFS — a group of 134 central banks and financial regulators — which used the findings to set new capital requirements through the BIS under rules known as Basel 3.1... ..The digital currency that Epstein described to Summers — trackable, programmable, built to enforce rules automatically, and wrapped in the language of ‘transparent charity related stuff‘ — is the final stage of that process. It puts the clearinghouse inside the money itself. Every transaction is checked for compliance at the moment it happens, automatically, with no banker and no meeting required.

​ At every stage of this history, the system has got bigger and harder to see. In the nineteenth century, a single banker sat at a table and controlled one deal between two governments. A programmable digital currency would control every transaction in an entire economy. Epstein operated at the point where the system was shifting from one to the other — from human middlemen to automated enforcement. He was the last human link in a chain that was being replaced by machines. His job was to carry the plans for impact investing, digital currency, AI research, and climate-based financial rules between the people designing them and the institutions that would put them into practice.

​ By August 2019, that job was done. The plans had been taken up by organisations that no longer needed a person to pass them along.

​ The system does not need a switchboard operator once the wiring is in the walls...The whole system needs just one thing to run: a definition of what counts as ‘good’. Right now, the NGFS models are built around climate risk. But the machinery doesn’t care what the goal is. Swap in a different objective — public health, protecting wildlife, reducing poverty, any of the seventeen UN Sustainable Development Goals — and the same system produces the same outputs: scenarios, classifications, rules about who gets capital and who doesn’t, and automatic enforcement. Epstein’s emails contain the language for exactly this kind of input.

​ In his email to Summers, he called it ‘transparent charity related stuff‘. In a pitch to Richard Branson, he used the phrase ‘social good currency‘. Speaking to Boris Nikolic, he suggested ‘social good bonds’ and a ‘charitable currency unit‘... ..The power to decide where money goes — which is, in the end, the most important function of any government’s economic policy — has moved from elected institutions to a technical infrastructure run by bodies that do not publish who their members are or what rules they operate under... ..In November 2025, President Trump signed an executive order launching the Genesis Mission — described as the biggest mobilisation of federal scientific resources since the Apollo programme. The order tells the Department of Energy to build a single AI platform, train it on government data, and use AI agents to tackle national problems. The list of problems it works on gets updated every year to reflect whatever the current administration wants to prioritise...

..This is what ESG really means. Environmental, Social, and Governance are not just categories on a form. They are the channels through which ethical goals enter the machine and come out the other side as financial rules... ..The Fabian Blueprint: The design is 180 years old. The technology to actually build it is new. Hess provided the philosophy. A generation later, Theodor Herzl proved it could actually be built... ..If you read Altneuland not as a novel but as a blueprint, it describes a governance system built around a central clearinghouse: one body that controls all the flows, sets all the rules, and locks out anyone who refuses to comply... ..The template needed three things: a financial vehicle, a network of diplomatic connections, and an ethical mission that made the whole project politically untouchable... ..This three-part template is the operating manual for what this essay has documented. Forester’s Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican is the ethical mission — inclusive, sustainable, and impossible to argue against. The BIS/NGFS pipeline is the financial vehicle — routing capital through scenarios, taxonomies, and programmable currency. The Epstein network was the diplomatic relay — carrying plans and specifications between the people who wrote the rules and the institutions that enforced them, protected by an intelligence operation and funded through the Rothschild banking line.

​ The result is governance without a state — or more precisely, governance that works through existing states without belonging to any of them, justified by an ethic that nobody can oppose without looking as though they are opposing ‘good’ itself.

​ This approach has a name. It is called functionalism...​ ..Robert Maxwell was the main publisher of books that laid out how to govern large systems using information instead of force — general systems theory, input-output analysis, and cybernetics. He ran an intelligence operation whose structure matched the architecture his press was publishing. Before he died, he introduced his daughter Ghislaine to the man who would carry the operation forward. She embedded him within the social fabric, carrying on the operation her father had set in motion. Lynn Forester — embedded in the Clinton administration and later married into the Rothschild family — provided the bridge between the two worlds.

​ Jeffrey Epstein — a man with no qualifications, no institutional position, and no public profile — was placed at the centre, where his very blankness drew attention away from the structure behind him. David Rockefeller personally put him on the board of Rockefeller University and invited him onto the Trilateral Commission. And the Rothschild banking house — which fought Robert Maxwell in 1969, brought him back into the fold through New York in the 1980s, partnered with him by 1991, and absorbed the network through Forester after his death — provided financial scaffolding.

​ The operation was never really Epstein’s. Whether it was designed this way or simply evolved, the system could survive the loss of any single part — including him. But it was never really Maxwell’s either.

​ The thing that connects every thread in this story — the publishing programme, the intelligence operation, the banking architecture, artificial intelligence, the centralised ‘social good’, the research funding, and the institutional machinery now running through the BIS and the NGFS — is systems theory itself.

​ General systems theory. Input-output analysis. Cybernetics. The idea that you can manage any complex system through feedback and control, including humanity.

​ That idea, incidentally, through Zev Naveh has a name. It’s the ‘Total Human Ecosystem’ — humanity as a managed specie, subject to permanent surveillance and enforcement, not least programmable CBDCs.​

Trump just said that if your cost of living goes up because he bombed Iran, it’s worth it cause Israel is safe.​ https://x.com/BackupJeffx/status/2029058542733283405

​

“A sitting US Senator just broke the hand of a Marine.” [short video] Marine Corps veteran​ [wearing dress-bues] interrupts the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, protesting the war with Iran and calling it an “Israeli war,” saying Americans “do not want to fight for Israel.” He is quickly grabbed by Senator Tim Sheehy and several security officers for “heckling.” The veteran continues shouting as they attempt to remove him. In the struggle near the exit, Senator Sheehy appears to have broken his arm.​ https://xcancel.com/shanaka86/status/2029400021825671348

​

Iran Signals ‘Prolonged War’ As US Strikes Go Deeper, Reports Of Kurdish Border Offensive Houthis in Yemen are planning to attack vital targets inside Saudi Arabia using drones, as they have done in the past, and therefore, according to those sources, security around the king, Salman, and the Saudi crown prince, bin Salman, has been increased.

​ Kurdish Forces in Iraq have launched a ground military offensive into Iran against Iranian govt: i24News (unconfirmed)

​ Netanyahu asked the White House if the Trump administration was secretly talking with Iran about a ceasefire after Israeli intelligence suspected possible communications. The White House denied any talks and said the U.S. had ignored messages sent by Iran through regional intermediaries: Axios

​ Iran will target Israeli embassies if its embassy is hit: IRNA

​Iranian intelligence sends word to US on potential talks to end war, but US officials say no active negotiations: CNN reports

​ Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says no choice but to fight​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hegseth-declares-winning-iran-while-us-comms-infrastructure-takes-severe-hits-tehran

Futures Jump On Reports About Iran’s Willingness To Give Up Uranium Stockpile​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/futs-jump-old-news-recirculated-about-irans-willingness-give-uranium-stockpile​

This would be very convenient:Western Official Claims Iran Has Just ‘Days Left’ For Depleting Missile Arsenal Among the most crucial open questions in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury - or perhaps the most pressing issue - is which warring side will outlast the other in terms of maintaining missile and interceptor numbers, and for the US side this means enough to achieve the (somewhat ambiguous) military objectives.

​ Speculation and estimates are flying wildly in international press reports, also with Iran now claiming it has only thus far expended its older and aging stockpile, but stands ready to use its newer, more advanced ballistic projectiles. But amid the fog of war in these opening days of conflict, and competing narratives, there’s also concern at the Pentagon over just how long this ‘air war’ will last.​ War Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier Wednesday suggested that the campaign could extend to eight weeks.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/western-official-claims-iran-has-just-days-left-depleting-missile-arsenal

​

This may be more apparent than real: Simplicius, US Set to Escalate War into Ground Phase with Kurdish Vanguard

John Helmer, HOW RUSSIA COUNTS THE BENEFITS AND THE RISKS OF THE IRAN WAR However, if the situation goes beyond a manageable risk and turns into a global collapse, this conflict will be unprofitable for everyone, including Russia. “The line runs where price increases cease to be a “premium” and turn into a shock to demand and the financial system. The conditional$100-$120 for Brent with a short-term surge in prices is often perceived by the market as a bearable price of risk, and this supports the incomes of exporters. But the longer this level remains, the more likely it is that global inflation will start to accelerate, followed by a slowdown in the global economy, and then fewer barrels will be bought,” explains Chernov.

​“When the price of oil goes to $200, the market is usually already in panic mode or there is physical disruption of supplies for months.In such a scenario,the world quickly goes into an economic crisis or recession.This is also a risk for Russiathrough falling external demand for raw materials, through exchange rate volatility, through higher import and logistics costs, as well as through rising global rates and risk premiums. That is,the high price of oil ceases to be a net plus if it means a global recession and disruption of supply chains,”says Chernov.​ https://johnhelmer.net/how-russia-counts-the-benefits-and-the-risks-of-the-iran-war/#more-93565

Shanaka Perera again: JUST IN: While missiles were flying over Tel Aviv, Trump was quietly brokering a gold deal in Caracas.

Venezuela’s state-owned Minerven just signed a contract to ship up to 1,000 kilograms of gold to US refineries. Trafigura is the intermediary. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum flew to Venezuela personally to shepherd it through. The deal is worth over $150 million. This is the third extraction deal the Trump administration has brokered since ousting Maduro in January. Gold. Oil. Now gold again. Look at what happened this week while the world watched the Gulf burn. Japan and India signed a rare earth deal in Rajasthan. India opened the Andaman Basin to oil exploration. The US and Ecuador conducted a joint military operation. And now Venezuela is shipping gold to US refineries under a government-arranged contract. One pattern. Four moves. Three continents. Seven days. The Trump doctrine is not just a military campaign against Iran. It is a simultaneous resource-securing operation running across the entire Global South while the news cycle is consumed by explosions and intercepts. This is the part the market consistently underprices. Every nation that was in Russia or China’s resource orbit is being approached, pressured, or flipped right now. Venezuela had the largest oil reserves on earth and was China’s strategic foothold in the Western hemisphere six months ago. Today it is shipping gold to US refineries. The Iran war is the headline. The resource repositioning is the strategy. And it was always going to look exactly like this: loud in the Middle East, quiet everywhere else, moving fast while no one is watching. The Silent Coup runs on multiple continents simultaneously. https://xcancel.com/shanaka86/status/2029413971938476196

Macron Declares Attacks On Iran Violate International Law, Spanish MEP Calls For Spain To Leave NATO​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/macron-declares-attacks-iran-violate-international-law-spanish-mep-calls-spain-leave

Meryl Nass MD, Senators confirm what we already knew: voting along party lines, they revealed they do not want to bear any responsibility for voting either in favor or against a war of choice. 53-47 - Only Rand Paul and John Fetterman voted with the other party.

House Votes Down Iran War Powers Measure, Soon On Heels Of Similar Senate Res. Defeat​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wall-street-desperately-seeks-details-trumps-plan-unclog-chokepoint

Democrats in Full PANIC MODE as 92% of Biden’s Orders Terminated by EMERGENCY DECREE Over Illegal Autopen Use ​ https://amg-news.com/its-official-democrats-in-full-panic-mode-as-92-of-bidens-orders-terminated-by-emergency-decree-over-illegal-autopen-use-march-3-2026/

“You Are Not Choosing To Die, You Are Choosing To Arrive”: Google’s Gemini Accused Of ‘Coaching’ Florida Man To Suicide​ https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/you-are-not-choosing-die-you-are-choosing-arrive-googles-gemini-accused-coaching-florida-man

Meryl Nass MD presents: Chemically created Food Addiction: The push to turn Big Food into Big Tobacco/ Stat News Tobacco companies shaped ultra-processed foods. Now critics trying to reform the food landscape are working from the anti-tobacco playbook​

​

New Poll: a Supermajority of Americans Support Medical Freedom Zogby Strategies sampled 1,000 registered voters—93.6% of whom were definitely or very likely to vote—with a partisan split of 37% Republican, 36% Democrat, and 27% Independent. The margin of error is ±3.2 percentage points for the full sample... ..A total of 87.9% of respondents believe that a patient must retain his or her full right to refuse any medical treatment. Nearly 60% responded that they agreed strongly with this position. Regarding informed consent narrowly focused on vaccines, 80.4% of those surveyed believe that any adult has the right to refuse vaccination. 70.6% expressed a view that one’s refusal to be vaccinated should never result in any form of discrimination – such as employment or access to public accommodation including, but not limited to, retail stores, restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, or public transportation.​

Conscientious Objector

