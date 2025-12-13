Dr. John's Blog

Nakayama
5d

Human technology may have some room to grow further, but I am afraid that human civilization will not grow further until as a whole, we human have better morality.

5 replies by John Day MD and others
currer
5dEdited

Can anyone explain to me why, in the UK, we are seeing massive housing development around towns, on previously green and protected land?

Most of these houses are not sold, for the simple reason that we are in an economic depression and no-one can afford them. Even migration at current levels will not compensate as most migrants are poor.

I have thought that maybe the plan is to bankrupt the developers??? The banks and blackrock will then have cheaply acquired(at bargain prices) housing stock to rent out to the permanently indebted wage slaves.

Any suggestions?

5 replies by John Day MD and others
