les online
Dec 1Edited

The labels 'left' and 'right when used to describe a political persuasion

can be confusing, especially so, as there's no firm agreement of their

precise meanings - these being determined by their users...

Instead, you might find it useful to employ 'authoritarian' and 'anti-

authoritarian'**... Within left-wing political gangs (aka - parties) and right-

wing gangs (aka - parties) there are various degrees of authoritarianism

exhibited by members... Even among anarchists there are authoritarian

tendencies (An Anarchist group in Detroit, organised around 'The Fifth

Estate' periodical , promotes itself as 'anti-authoritarian)...

The distinguishing feature is: authoritarians impose from the top, down...

Whereas anti-authoritarians are active amongst the base, and help

resist top-down impositions...

** There may also be non-authoritarians, but i think they might be mushrooms...

Red
Dec 1

So after reading the whole damn thing and checking all the links this is nothing but word salad. He said, she said. All you get even with the links is "my sources tell me". Well, I for one, am sick of it. If you can't or won't put names to your sources I have to assume it it is mostly fiction, as all of this "unnamed source" thing has produced so far. So it is nothing more than opinion and one that has been born in the west.

I know that you can't possibly vet everything John and I'm not asking that.

I do this occasionally just for my own sanity. Pick one article that seems way out there and run through the whole thing links and all. Just to see if there are any real sources? Never seem to be!

https://usawatchdog.com/wwiii-will-start-in-venezuela-steve-quayle/

