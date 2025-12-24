On The Hook,





Simplicius: Another Failure: EUCO Summit Conditions New Ukrainian “Loan” Repayment on Total Victory Over Russia The EUCO summit was a disaster for Ursula von der Leyen and Friedrich Merz. Despite having enough for a qualified majority in EUCO, the opposition of Belgium and 6 other countries meant that Russian assets were not seized. Despite promising to give Ukraine somewhere between 140-210 billion Euros, EUCO decided to give just 90 billion and the cherry on top, strong opposition from France and Italy meant that the Mercosur free trade deal was postponed. The EU is more divided than ever...

​..In other words, the agreed amount is just enough to keep the country afloat a little longer and prevent bankruptcy, but it does not provide the capacity to go further or to significantly acquire new military capabilities.

​ But here’s the most important and astounding kicker—the loan is entirely conditioned on Ukraine first receiving reparations from Russia; i.e. only if and when Ukraine receives Russian reparations is Ukraine then obligated to repay the loan.​..

..And how can Ukraine force Russia to pay it hundreds of billions in reparations? That’s simple: Win the war.

So, as long as Ukraine wins the war, the EU will get its money back. Sounds like a surefire bet, no?

​ Facetiousness aside, what this means is two things: Firstly, that the EU has just criminally robbed its citizens of €90B by essentially issuing a fake loan which is in actuality another free grant, given that there is zero chance of its repayment ever happening, since Ukraine has zero chance of ever decisively winning the war in such a way as to somehow “force” Russia into paying reparations—a laughable concept that no one even amongst the EUCO cattle could possibly imagine has a chance of happening.

​ But the second is the far more significant and sinister point: it legally ties the EU as a party to the war by giving it major stakes for winning the war against Russia. That means from this point forward, the EU is virtually obligated to do everything in its power to defeat Russia on the battlefield in order to win back its citizens’ criminally stolen assets.​

Alex Krainer, Toward the European spring of 2026? U.S. National Security Strategy marks a break with America’s globalist committments. Yet its regime-change playbook and capabilities remain intact through the NED. NSS25 may not have openly declared diplomatic war against the EU, but it might as well have: it positively asserts the “Primacy of Nations,” spelling out that “the world’s fundamental political unit is and will remain the nation-state,” and that, “The United States will put our own interests first and, in our relations with other nations, encourage them to prioritize their own interests as well.” The document further declares that:

​ “We stand for the sovereign rights of nations, against the sovereignty-sapping incursions of the most intrusive transnational organizations, and for reforming those institutions so that they assist rather than hinder individual sovereignty and further American interests.”

​ The above paragraphs spell out an unambiguously hostile stance against the EU, as well as the U.S. intention to stand up “for genuine democracy,” and encouraging U.S. political allies in Europe to promote their sovereigntist “revival of spirit.”​

The last time that went down (Macron is no de Gaulle): Les Soixante-Huitards: The French Student Demonstrations of May 1968 The French student demonstrations of May 1968 were a series of protests in France challenging traditional values, government authority, and the established social order.​ https://www.thecollector.com/may-1968-french-student-protests/



Moon of Alabama on why WW-3 against Russia is not longer what Hip Eurocrats are pitching: “What changed with the German Minister of Defense, and why did it change so fast?” Just last month, Boris Pistorius warned a German newspaper that Europe may already have seen its last peaceful summer and that Russia and NATO could be at war next year.

​ Now he says there will be no Third World War and that talk of a NATO–Russia conflict is “figurative exaggeration.”

What changed, and why did it change so fast?

One Dimitry Medvedev asks a similar question:

​ The ‘European peacemakers’ are surprising. Pistorius said he doesn’t believe war will break out between NATO and Russia, and Stubb admitted our country has no interest in attacking alliance members.

​ So, what happened? Sobering up or have the Christmas holidays simply begun?

My answer to both is: Tulsi Gabbard​: DNI Tulsi Gabbard @DNIGabbard – 21:02 utc · Dec 20, 2025

​ “No, this is a lie and propaganda @Reuters is willingly pushing on behalf of warmongers who want to undermine President Trump’s tireless efforts to end this bloody war that has resulted in more than a million casualties on both sides.

​ Dangerously, you are promoting this false narrative to block President Trump’s peace effort, and fomenting hysteria and fear among the people to get them to support the escalation of war, which is what NATO and the EU really want in order to pull the United States military directly into war with Russia.​” https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/what-changed-with-the-german-minister-of-defense-and-why-did-it-change-so-fast.html

Russia lacks capability to conquer Ukraine or Europe: US intelligence chief

Gabbard denies reports claiming that US intelligence supports EU, NATO views of alleged Moscow plans to invade Europe, says they aim to undermine Trump’s peace efforts​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/russia-lacks-capability-to-conquer-ukraine-or-europe-us-intelligence-chief/3777030

Zelensky reveals full 20-point peace plan draft backed by Ukraine, US “So we are in a situation where the Russians want us to withdraw from Donetsk Oblast, while the Americans are trying to find a way for us not to withdraw because we are against withdrawal,” Zelensky said.

​ “They are looking for a demilitarized zone or a free economic zone, meaning a format that could satisfy both sides. We consider a free economic zone a potential option for a sovereign state to choose such a path. We fought for a single word — ‘potential.’ We believe that such potential economic zones can exist,” he added.

​ “We are saying: if all regions are included and if we remain where we are, then we will reach an agreement. That is why it says ‘potential zones’ here. But if we do not agree to ‘remain where we are,’ there are two options: either the war continues, or something will have to be decided regarding all potential economic zones.”​ https://kyivindependent.com/zelensky-reveals-20-point-peace-plan-draft-backed-by-ukraine-us/

And certainly not Ukrainians in Russia:​ Citizens In Eastern Ukraine Will Not Be Allowed To Vote, Zelensky Says​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/citizens-eastern-ukraine-will-not-be-allowed-vote-zelensky-says

​ The piece of Odessa Oblast that connects with Romania is being cut off from Ukraine by destroying 3 bridges. NATO can supply Ukrainian soldiers deposited there by airplane, but... “A target for Oreshnik”: an expert assessed the emergence of a NATO logistics center in Romania https://en.topcor.ru/67137-cel-dlja-oreshnika-jekspert-ocenil-pojavlenie-logisticheskogo-centra-nato-v-rumynii.html

This is a critical bridge: Russian Strike on Mayaki Bridge Threatens Up to 60% of Ukraine’s Fuel Supply​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Russian-Strike-on-Mayaki-Bridge-Threatens-Up-to-60-of-Ukraines-Fuel-Supply/

A sharp change in rhetoric towards Russia indicates an imminent split in Europe: First, Macron refused to support the European Commission’s decision to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, and now the Finnish president has admitted that Russia does not threaten Europe. According to the Finnish leader, talks about the “Russian threat” are needed primarily to justify increased military spending.​

Don’t pull that trigger if you​ don’t want to be shot​ in the face. “Panic has arisen in the West over Putin’s remarks about Kaliningrad” – British press The publication notes that the Russian leader promised a “harsh response” from Russia in the event of an attempt to blockade Kaliningrad. He stated that such a threat (challenge) would lead to an unprecedented escalation of the crisis, taking it to a whole new level, escalating into a full-scale armed conflict.​ https://en.topcor.ru/67092-na-zapade-voznikla-panika-iz-za-slov-putina-o-kaliningrade-pressa-britanii.html

Adelson ​putatively paid for Rubio to be in the ​Trump administration. Trump’s headache: Witkoff and Rubio are enemies​ This is the president’s headache: opposing subordinates. Rubio already has friction and “different views” with Vice President J.D. Vance, and now the top US diplomat has a new enemy: Witkoff.​ https://en.topcor.ru/67155-golovnaja-bol-trampa-uitkoff-i-rubio-vragi.html

This 1994 book chapter explains the rigid religous-Zionist perspective that the only purpose of non-Jews is to serve Jews, and that they must all be removed from the land that God gave the Jews. This absolutist perspective commands the actions of the “Jewish state”. Please take 10 minutes to read Chapter 6 of Israel Shahak’s 1994 book Jewish History, Jewish Religion, titled “Political Consequences”. “The persistent attitudes of classical Judaism toward non-Jews strongly influence its followers, Orthodox Jews and those who can be regarded as its continuators, Zionists. Through the latter, it also influences the policies of the State of Israel. Since 1967, as Israel becomes more and more ‘Jewish’, its policies are influenced more by Jewish ideological considerations than by those of a coldly conceived imperial interest. This ideological influence is not usually perceived by foreign experts, who tend to ignore or downplay the influence of the Jewish religion on Israeli policies. This explains why many of their predictions are incorrect.”​

I have seen rumors that Donald Trump converted to Judaism since his first term. This is widely believed in Israel. Politically he’s a member of The Tribe. Why Donald Trump is being called ‘first Jewish president’ despite being Christian​ - Donald Trump hosted a White House Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday (December 16)​ https://www.tyla.com/news/politics/is-donald-trump-jewish-christian-857163-20251218

Netanyahu To Ask Trump To Support Another Attack on Iran “The June war resulted in mutual deterrence, a situation Iran can accept, but one that is intolerable for Netanyahu and his legacy. Ultimately, the conflict was neither a victory for Israel nor for Iran,” Parsi wrote in Responsible Statecraft on Sunday, responding to the NBC report.

​ “It is precisely this balance of terror that prompts Israel to seek a new round – Israel’s military doctrine does not allow for any of its regional foes to deter it or challenge its military dominance. Iran’s missile program currently does exactly that,” Parsi added. “And this is precisely why Trump must say no to Netanyahu. Because Israel’s objective is not security in the conventional sense, but rather absolute dominance.”​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/22/report-netanyahu-to-ask-trump-to-support-another-attack-on-iran/

Israeli Ambassador to Washington, Mike: Huckabee: Iran ‘didn’t get the full message’ when US bombed its nuclear sites https://ground.news/article/huckabee-iran-didnt-get-the-full-message-when-us-bombed-its-nuclear-sites_9d4172

From Churches to ChatGPT: Israeli Contracts Worth Millions Aim to Influence U.S. Public Opinion​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/chat-gpt-israeli-contracts/

California’s New Law Outlawing Criticism of Israel Quashes Academic Freedom, Criminalizes Teachers​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/22/californias-new-law-outlawing-criticism-of-israel-quashes-academic-freedom-criminalizes-teachers/

The New York Times ignores an essential part of the Jeffrey Epstein story — Israel​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-new-york-times-ignores-an-essential-part-of-the-jeffrey-epstein-story-israel/

MAGA divided: Zionist influence sparks GOP backlash over Israel-First politics​ ​ https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-12-02-zionist-influence-sparks-gop-backlash-over-israel-first-politics.html

Steve Bannon UNLOADS on Ben Shapiro at TPUSA’s America Fest: “Ben Shapiro is Like a Cancer, and that Cancer Spreads”​ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/steve-bannon-destroys-ben-shapiro-tpusas-america-fest/

JD Vance: Nick Fuentes ‘can eat shit’ JD Vance has for months faced mounting pressure to censure Nicholas J. Fuentes and his army of boisterously racist and antisemitic supporters, known as Groypers. Speaking exclusively to UnHerd at the vice president’s residence on Friday, he doesn’t mince his words. “Let me be clear,” he says. “Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki [the former Biden press secretary] or Nick Fuentes, can eat shit. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.”... .Says Vance: “I think that Nick Fuentes, his influence within Donald Trump’s administration, and within a whole host of institutions on the Right, is vastly overstated, and frankly, it’s overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel.” That is, the Hitler-praising Groyper king functions as a useful foil for pro-Israel hard-liners in the Right’s raucous internal debate over America’s alliance with the Jewish state.​ https://archive.is/ptyxj#selection-815.0-829.220

“​God says ...” Israeli forces on Monday bulldozed agricultural land in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian media reported, quoting local officials.

The mayor of Silat al-Harithiya, Samir Zayoud, told local media that Israeli bulldozers began early in the morning, levelling farmlands in the Suruj area, located between Silat al-Harithiya and Ya’bad. He added that the lands, which have grown olive trees for over 30 years, are classified as state lands and cover an area estimated at 45 hectares.

411 Gazans killed, over 1,100 injured in Israeli attacks since ceasefire, media office says​ - Gaza media office documents 875 Israeli violations of ceasefire since Oct. 10​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/411-gazans-killed-over-1-100-injured-in-israeli-attacks-since-ceasefire-media-office-says/3778128

‘Alarming’ medicine shortages in Gaza amid Israeli restrictions

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the most critical drug shortages are in emergency services.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/21/alarming-medicine-shortages-in-gaza-amid-israeli-restrictions

​”God says to dig in”: Satellite Analysis Shows Israel Entrenching Control in Gaza Satellite evidence points to expanded Israeli military infrastructure in Gaza during the ceasefire, undermining commitments to a gradual withdrawal.​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/satellite-analysis-shows-israel-entrenching-control-in-gaza/

Israeli defense minister vows no full withdrawal from Gaza, occupied Syrian territories

Katz’s office claims his comments on building settlements in Gaza ‘were made solely in a security context’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-defense-minister-vows-no-full-withdrawal-from-gaza-occupied-syrian-territories/3778947

Is this politically possible? Pakistan Army to Deploy Troops to Gaza by January 2026 Under Trump–Munir Deal, $500 Per Soldier​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Pakistan-Army-to-Deploy-Troops-to-Gaza-by-January-2026-Under-TrumpMunir-Deal-500-Per-Soldier/

‘No Alternative’ to the IDF: Israel Privately Presses Trump To Give International Troops Deadline To Disarm Hamas​ https://freebeacon.com/israel/no-alternative-to-the-idf-israel-privately-presses-trump-to-give-international-troops-deadline-to-disarm-hamas/

6 Children Killed: Israeli Attack on Gaza School Sparks Global Outrage​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/israeli-attack-on-gaza-school/

Israel is directly responsible for babies freezing to death – Not a Ceasefire Day 72​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-is-directly-responsible-for-babies-freezing-to-death-not-a-ceasefire-day-72/

Israel Demolishes Residential Building in East Jerusalem​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5221954-israel-demolishes-residential-building-east-jerusalem%C2%A0

Army-”settler” tag-teams: Israeli settlers rampage across West Bank as army raids intensify

Palestinians across the West Bank faced settler attacks amid Israeli army raids on several villages as Israel’s assault on Gaza continued.​ https://www.newarab.com/news/israel-settlers-rampage-across-west-bank-army-raids-intensify

Coordinated: Israeli army, settlers storm al-Zawiya, al-Khalil, Ramallah https://en.mehrnews.com/news/240016/Israeli-army-settlers-storm-al-Zawiya-al-Khalil-Ramallah

It may be too late​ for these political prisoners. Medical Crisis in UK Prisons – 800 Doctors Warn of ‘Imminent Deaths’ Among Palestine Action Strikers​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/medical-crisis-in-uk-prisons-800-doctors-warn-of-imminent-deaths-among-palestine-action-strikers/

BREAKING: Greta Thunberg arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding a sign which says “I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” She was detained at the Prisoners for Palestine action at Aspen Insurance in London, insurers for Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems.​

“Sudan is experiencing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. Yet it has received less than 35 percent of its global funding needs.”​

Tens of thousands flee DR Congo to Burundi amid rebel takeover of key city

UN refugee agency says women and children arriving ‘exhausted and severely traumatised’ after fleeing eastern DRC.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/19/tens-of-thousands-flee-dr-congo-to-burundi-after-rebel-takeover-of-key-city

That’s where nuclear-armed ICBMs are always put: Why has China loaded over 100 Nuclear ICBMs into silos? https://endtimeheadlines.org/2025/12/why-has-china-loaded-over-100-nuclear-icbms-into-silos/

China Completes Production of Four Attack Submarines Expected to Carry Pakistan’s Maritime Nuclear Deterrent​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/china-completes-four-attack-submarines-pakistan#google_vignette

Marines know we don’t kill unarmed survivors for a reason​ - It’s not in line with the US military’s historic tradition or ethical standards, and puts troops at risk​ https://responsiblestatecraft.org/second-strike-hegseth-narco/

​

Gilbert Doctorow​, Either rule of law applies to everyone or it applies to no one The addition of retired Swiss intelligence officer Jacques Baud to the list of persons sanctioned by the European Council a little more than a week ago has shocked the community of Alternative Media, precisely because it indicates that the European Institutions have gone rogue, are trampling on the concept of freedom of expression with impunity and operating in completely opaque fashion so as to frustrate any possibility of recourse to justice by any of our dissidents.​ https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2025/12/23/either-rule-of-law-applies-to-everyone-or-it-applies-to-no-one/

Gilbert Doctorow, ‘Judging Freedom’ edition of 24 December: The Totalitarian EU In today’s conversation with Judge Andrew Napolitano, we discuss the terrible sanctions recently imposed by the European Council on retired Swiss military intelligence expert Jacques Baud for what is said to be his pro-Russian disinformation (an outrageous defamation) and the precedents for such extrajudicial violations of citizens’ rights to free speech, to property rights and more.​

“It’s legal. Be informed. We will do this to you”: The new EU fascism explained by the German Foreign Office spokesman​

Germany’s far-right AfD accused of gathering information for the Kremlin

Alternative for Germany’s opponents accuse the party of attempting to disclose sensitive information on arms supply routes and drone defenses.​ https://www.politico.eu/article/germanys-far-right-afd-accused-of-gathering-information-for-the-kremlin/

“Thou shalt not Bear false witness”: Flock and Cyble Inc. Weaponize “Cybercrime” Takedowns to Silence Critics

When a government contractor pays a company for “Takedown Services” to prevent transparency in government Cyble, claiming to act on behalf of Flock, filed a series of demonstrably false abuse reports with our hosting provider, Cloudflare, to scrub this site from the internet. Their strategy? Accuse us of “phishing” and “trademark infringement” to hide the information we publish.​ https://haveibeenflocked.com/news/cyble-downtime

Facial recognition of pedestrians: Flock Exposed Its AI-Powered Cameras to the Internet. We Tracked Ourselves​ https://www.404media.co/flock-exposed-its-ai-powered-cameras-to-the-internet-we-tracked-ourselves/?ref=daily-stories-newsletter

BREAKING: The Trump administration is in talks with former intelligence analyst Edward Snowden for a TOTAL AND COMPLETE PARDON as well as Snowden’s return to The United States. These talks are reportedly being led by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a long time advocate and supporter of clemency for Snowden, who EXPOSED the fact that the NSA has been secretly spying on the communications of American citizens WITHOUT PROBABLE CAUSE FOR DECADES after the passage of The Patriot Act​

Orwell in Australia: BREAKING: Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan will push to legislate stronger hate speech laws by compelling social media platforms to identify people behind anonymous accounts used to ridicule another person or group, with a specially appointed jurist to make it legally possible.

Governments in the West Are Turning Their Sights on VPNs As They Escalate Their Assault on Online Privacy and Anonymity “Politicians have now discovered that people are using VPNs to protect their privacy and bypass these invasive laws. Their solution? Entirely ban the use of VPNs.” https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/12/in-their-total-war-on-online-privacy-the-liberal-democracies-of-the-collective-west-are-now-turning-their-sights-on-vpns.html

Trump Suspends $40BN Tech Deal With UK Over Free Speech Crackdown​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-suspends-40bn-tech-deal-uk-over-free-speech-crackdown

Just a few as an example: Trump Admin Bans Anti-Free Speech EU Globalists From Entering US https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-admin-bans-anti-free-speech-eu-globalists-entering-us

Why the US-led Pax Silica tech alliance snubbed India

Exclusion reflects US desire for a ‘Goldilocks India’—strong enough to balance China, but not enough to rival US tech​ https://asiatimes.com/2025/12/why-the-us-led-pax-silica-tech-alliance-snubbed-india/

Trump administration to start seizing pay of defaulted student loan borrowers in January​ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/12/23/student-loan-borrowers-wage-garnishment.html

They spotted the little square antenna on a passing ship: China Issues First Penalty for Starlink Use in Territorial Waters https://gcaptain.com/china-issues-first-penalty-for-starlink-use-in-territorial-waters/

Trump doubles down on claim that US must take over Greenland for national security: ‘We’ll have to work it all out’

The comments follow President Trump announcing a new special U.S. envoy to Greenland over the weekend​ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-greenland-envoy-annex-national-security-b2889360.html

Lawsuits are bad for business: Why Trump backs Bayer in Roundup weedkiller cancer battle Biden’s Justice Department had argued that federal pesticide law does not shield Bayer from state‑court lawsuits, since liability and consumer protection are traditionally matters for individual states... ..By contrast, the Trump administration has now urged the Supreme Court to accept Bayer’s argument that federal law preempts such lawsuits, effectively narrowing the scope for the 65,000 remaining plaintiffs... ..Trump’s team has also reframed the Roundup litigation as an unnecessary burden on business, as it exposes Bayer to massive, unpredictable liabilities even when the EPA has approved its products...

Bayer has lobbied US legislators over the mass lawsuits and petitioned Supreme Court justices to review a ruling by a court in Missouri that upheld a $1.25 million jury award to John Durnell, who claimed his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was caused by exposure to the weedkiller.

​ The German pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant has cited decades of studies that it says show Roundup is safe for human use. This argument was, however, weakened when a key review paper from 2000, often cited in defense of glyphosate’s safety, was retracted earlier this month due to undisclosed ghostwriting by Monsanto and other ethical issues.​ https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-backs-bayer-in-roundup-weedkiller-cancer-battle-court-case/a-75188139

Aspartame​ (check your toothpaste) in small doses per month: Artificial sweetener found in Diet Coke and chewing gum could trigger heart AND brain damage, study suggests​ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-15398793/Artificial-sweetener-Diet-Coke-chewing-gum-trigger-heart-brain-damage-study-suggests.html

Nicolas Hulscher, BREAKING STUDY: Infant Vaccination Increases Death Risk by Up to 112% vs Unvaccinated Louisiana Department of Health death records reveal that infants vaccinated at 2 months are far more likely to die in the following month than unvaccinated infants.​

“Naw, you’re not sick enough”: Breaking: Government Program for Compensating COVID Vaccine Injuries Is ‘Unconstitutional,’ Lawsuit Alleges Two women, with support from Children’s Health Defense, are suing the government agency that oversees the compensation program for COVID-19 vaccine injuries.​

We made medical care so bad that AI will be good enough for you: HHS aims to accelerate healthcare AI adoption https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/healthcare-information-technology/ai/hhs-aims-to-accelerate-ai-adoption-in-healthcare/?

Take good care of your own health, please: Congress leaves town until 2026 with no health care deal, forcing premium hikes https://ground.news/article/with-affordable-care-act-subsidies-set-to-expire-soon-for-millions-of-americans-what-happens-next_19aa45

“This century” is already well underway​.​ New ACEAS Explainer highlights risks of slowing global ocean overturning circulation “This is a wake-up call,” said author and ACEAS Deputy Director, Professor Matthew England (UNSW). “The evidence shows us clearly that the MOC has slowed down, and if this trend continues the impacts on human societies, climate and ecosystems will be profound.”​ ... ..A weakened MOC would alter global heat distribution, shift rainfall belts, and disrupt marine ecosystems. Western Europe could experience regional cooling and heightened weather extremes, while tropical regions could experience major changes in rainfall. Fisheries that depend on nutrient‑rich upwelling would be adversely impacted, threatening food security and livelihoods worldwide.​ https://antarctic.org.au/new-aceas-explainer-highlights-risks-of-slowing-global-ocean-overturning-circulation/

​Fair Weather Farmer​ (pictured in close-up with Christmas tomatoes, now given out as presents)

