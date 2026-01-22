Trying to Anticipate,

The “Rules Based Order”, which George H.W. Bush invoked after the UN refused a mandate for his Iraq War, is being openly dismantled by Donald Trump, who states that international law is not actually binding upon the US, saying the quiet part out loud as he pressures Europeans to dismantle NATO over his Greenland acquisition plans, which is easier than getting Congress to vote for US withdrawal from that organization.

Trump is in a position to take Greenland by force, but hasbeen quietly increasing US occupation forces there, while offering Denmark a “hostile takeover” purchase.

This is Kissingeresque “realpolitik”, based purely upon “interests”, not “values”, and it is a slap in the face to those who propound values.

Trump is openly opposed by most EU and UK heads of state, who he now snubs. Trump may be covertly opposed by the combined deep-state factions in the CIA and MI-6, who seem to have tried to assassinate Putin while he was waiting for Trump to call him back after meeting with Zelensky.

I note that Trump says he has left orders to annihilate Iran, presumably with nukes, should he be assassinated by Iran, a huge live-bait offering to Israel’s Mossad to kill Trump and blame it on Iran, while getting the US to turn Tehran to glass, as Israelis often like to envision.

Trump is wearing out his welcome with Israeli hard-liners, and would serve them much better as a dead-champion-of-Israel, who doesn’t try to get them to withdraw troops from Gaza, or stop killing Palestinians.

This appears to be a full-court-press of Emperor Trump against globalist interests within the US, European and international institutions, and the global-financial regime which gives them their orders. How “lucky” does he feel?

Professor Ugo Bardi looks at the ugly face of American power at home and abroad: The Age of Cruelty: Looking at Ourselves in the Mirror of History We are following the same path to collapse that the Roman Empire followed long ago​

Freezing civilians to death in Russian winter is raw and ugly coercion. Simplicius, Situation Goes Critical as Kiev Begins Emptying Out

Gilbert Doctorow, ‘Judging Freedom’ edition of 21 January 2026: Trump through Russian eyes The Russian views that Judge Napolitano solicited were firstly thoseof Putin, his direct spokesman Peskov and his Minister of Foreign Affairs Lavrov with respect to Trump’s ambition to take over Greenland and with respect to the evident CIA attempt to assassinate Putin by means of the drone attack on his countryside residence.​..

..Putin and his direct assistants are being very cautious: they note that Trump is not respecting international law and this displeases them but otherwise they do not criticize Trump directly. Meanwhile, the chattering classes, the Russian elites, meaning Duma members, top commentators on international affairs who appear on the most authoritative talk shows like Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, show no such restraint: they are approving Trump’s using the Greenland acquisition to destroy NATO from within. They are enjoying Trump’s personal attacks on Keir Starmer for his ‘stupid’ hand-over of Diego Garcia to Mauritius in exchange for a lease agreement, his attacks on Emmanuel Macron’s decision not to join Trump’s Peace Board on Gaza, saying, no matter, Macron will be out of office in a few months. As regards the drone attack, Putin and his circle clearly do not believe that Trump was in any way involved, saying instead that it was the CIA acting on its own, just as the CIA had murdered John F. Kennedy on its own. They understand that Trump cannot control fully his government and they wish him well in his war on the Deep State.​

Mark Carney is owned outright by City of London interests. Moon of Alabama, Carney Declares Death Of The ‘Rules-Based Order’ Yesterday Mark Carney, a former central banker and now Prime Minister of Canada, gave a remarkable speech (video, transcript) at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

​ It is an attack on the ‘international rules-based order’, the concept that the imperial Western nations have promoted and used to justify their myriad deviations from, and abuses of international law:

​ For decades, countries like Canada prospered under what we called the rules-based international order. We joined its institutions, praised its principles, and benefited from its predictability. We could pursue values-based foreign policies under its protection.

​ We knew the story of the international rules-based order was partially false. That the strongest would exempt themselves when convenient. That trade rules were enforced asymmetrically. And that international law applied with varying rigour depending on the identity of the accused or the victim.

​ This fiction was useful, and American hegemony, in particular, helped provide public goods: open sea lanes, a stable financial system, collective security, and support for frameworks for resolving disputes.

​ So, we placed the sign in the window. We participated in the rituals. And largely avoided calling out the gaps between rhetoric and reality.

This bargain no longer works.

​ Let me be direct: we are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.

The concept of the rules based order, a lie in itself, was useful for the proxy forces and vassals of the global hegemon as long as they themselves were not threatened by its consequences.

​ But as that hegemon has turned on those vassals who supported it, the concept has become dangerous and must be discarded​... ..Carney is not arguing for a full return to the rule of law. He is not calling for international law to be applied equally to all nations. He is arguing for a collaboration of ‘middle powers’ to resist the hegemon. Unsaid is that such a club would likely continue to plunder the rest of the world​... ..Carney is appealing to ‘middle powers’ to join Canada in the new club:

​”We understand that this rupture calls for more than adaptation. It calls for honesty about the world as it is. …​”

​ According to the NY Times the speech, which Carney has written himself, was greeted with standing ovations.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/01/carney-declares-death-of-the-rules-based-order.html

Highlights of Trump’s Davos speech, and Greeenland deal: Greentanamo: Trump Deal Gives US Sovereignty Over Small Pockets Of Greenland For Military Bases https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-arrives-davos-after-air-force-one-electrical-issue-sparked-brief-delay

After Trump Meeting, Slovak PM Fico Says ‘EU Is Not Taken Seriously’ By World Leaders​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/after-trump-meeting-slovak-pm-fico-says-eu-not-taken-seriously-world-leaders

John Helmer, IN RUSSIA’S WAR OF CAPITAL WITH THE WEST, KIRILL DMITRIEV’S ROLE IS TO NEGOTIATE TERMS OF SURRENDER A quarter of a century ago, President Vladimir Putin explained to President George W. Bush the way the warfighting world really works.

​ “There is a contradiction between a new, young, aggressive financial Islamic capital and the old one,” Putin said. “In reality, it is a financial issue. Religion is secondary. The real goal is to have a place in the centre of world finances, a place that is already occupied. They want to push away representatives of Jewish capital or, if not, they will try to destroy the centre and shake it up and, ultimately, in that way to take its place. The reason for the terrorism isn’t the Middle East or poverty. They use poverty and they use unresolved conflicts. They are using other problems. These problems are not the real reasons for terrorism… I raised this not just to support you, but to say that we all have fight in the same world.”

​ By Jewish capital, Putin was repeating the line he remembered from his Marxist-Leninist textbooks in which the capital of Russia’s enemies in Europe and the US was inter-connected and in which the ideology of religion always reflected the underlying class struggle between capital and labour.​.. ​..When Peskov was asked again, he said it is still “premature” to say Putin will join the BOP.“We do not yet know all of the details regarding the initiative on this board, whether it concerns only Gaza or includes a broader context,” he said.“There are a lot of questions about this initiative so far, and we hope to receive answers during contacts with the Americans.” A Moscow supporter of the Kremlin has claimed Putin’s acceptance could be “for the simple purpose of not wanting to provoke Trump by risking him being offended by Putin’s rejection of his invitation into escalating. A supplementary motive could be that this is a political insurance policy in the scenario, however far-fetched it might seem, that the Board of Peace ultimately de facto replaces some of the UN’s functions.”

​ In the new podcast with Nima Alkhorshid in Teheran, the focus is on the evidence of Russian responses to Trump’s moves from Putin, his Kremlin advisors, the General Staff, and the Foreign Ministry.The big question, illustrated with tables, maps and charts, is whether Russia is capable of projecting the military dominance it has won in the Ukraine to the new battlefields and fronts Trump and the European allies are opening from the Caribbean to the Atlantic, from Cuba to Greenland.

​ The corollary, also discussed, is whether Putin will decide to advance his military power, temporize, or retreat, according to the interpretation of the allies, China, Iran, and India.​ https://johnhelmer.net/in-russias-war-of-capital-with-the-west-kirill-dmitrievs-role-is-to-negotiate-terms-of-surrender/#more-93217​

Murray Rothbard on Communism and Cuba Since the Cuban Revolution prevailed in 1959, the American government has employed a wide variety of tactics in an effort to destabilize and destroy Cuba’s socialist regime. They have included continuously strengthening the economic embargo, funding Cuban exiles to organize terrorist attacks and sabotage on the island, an actual invasion at the Bay of Pigs in 1961, assassination attempts (e.g., it is claimed that the CIA made a total of 638 assassination attempts against Fidel Castro in his lifetime), and chemical and biological warfare.​.. ..Based on Rothbard’s views, the US government should recognize the sovereignty of socialist Cuba and lift the embargo in order to establish a system of free exchange between the two nations. For him, “recognition simply means recognizing the physical existence of a state—it is an act of sanity, not an act of praise.” During the Cold War Era, Rothbard persisted that free trade would not only “help break down the iron curtain, but would benefit anti-Communist nations as well as Communist.”

​ Ultimately,Washington has been unable to persuade the vast majority of countries that its long and agonizing economic and financial blockade against Cuba would eventually bring about the transition to a free-market system. This is evidenced by the results of theUN General Assembly’s annual vote criticizing the impacts of the American embargo on Cuba and calling for it to be lifted. For the last 33 consecutive years, nearly all nations, with the notable exceptions of the US and Israel, haveconsistently expressed the opinion that the American blockade infringes upon the sovereignty of Cuba, violates the rights and freedoms of its citizens, and has devastating effects on the daily lives of ordinary Cubans, as well as the development of its economy.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/murray-rothbard-communism-cuba/5913081

Alex Krainer, Appeasement: the SHOCKING truth about the 1938 Munich Agreement (part 3 of 3) Neville Chamberlain’s perfidious game in 1938 deliberately created a monster in the heart of Europe, setting stage for the continent’s greatest tragedy in history. Britain’s guarantee emboldened the Polish leadership to harden their stance vis-à-vis Germany in the mistaken belief that Britain and France would have unleashed a full-scale offensive against Germany if Hitler decided to strike at Poland. Unaware of the British guarantee at first, Hitler was surprised by Poland’s sudden defiance.But if the intention of the British guarantee was to deter Germany, its effect was exactly the opposite. When Hitler did learn about it, he immediately decided to attack Poland.During a secretconference with his generals on 23 May 1939, Hitler said that,

​ “The Polish problem is inseparable from the conflict with the West. … Poland sees danger in a German victory in the West and will attempt to rob us of a victory there. There is, therefore,no question of sparing Poland, and we are left with the decision: to attack Poland at the first suitable opportunity.”

​ The plan was hatched to launch the attack before September 1939. Beyond Chamberlain’s strange guarantee, Britain did next to nothing to ensure Poland’s security: it made no real effort to build up a defense front with Poland and no military arrangements were made as to how Britain and Poland would cooperate in a war. Britain’s efforts to rearm Poland were delivered late, in inadequate amounts and in an unworkable form.At the same time, London continued to provide very substantial support to Germany.​.. ​..Britain’s secret policy agenda for Germany was set well before the war. It was in fact the blueprint for the War’s initial stages. On 19 November 1937, one of the key exponents of the British foreign policy, Lord Halifax visited Hitler at his alpine residence. On the occasion, Halifax implicitly encouraged Hitler to take over Austria, Czechoslovakia, and Danzig. (Preparata, 238) Less than four months later, on 12 March 1938, German troops marched into Austria and annexed her the following day. The British government did not object.

​ We might ask, why were the British encouraging Hitler to do this? Britain’s support for Hitler was in fact a part of their larger, “three-bloc-world” agenda. After the Munich conference in September 1938, Lord Halifax revealed how the ruling establishment envisioned those three blocks:

​ Germany [as] the dominant power on the continent with predominant rights in southeastern Europe,

Britain dominating Euro-Atlantic west in alliance with the United States, and

​ Securing Far-Eastern dominions in alliance with Japan.

In this vision of a new global order, Germany would be built up and supported not only as a dominating power in Central and Eastern Europe, but also as a bludgeon to wield against Russia.​.. ..British support for Germany’s annexation of Austria, destruction of Czechoslovakia and invasion of Poland were the result of a covert policy that deliberately created a monster in the heart of Europe.

​ In effect, Britain’s secret diplomacy not only supported Hitler, but actually directed the events from behind the curtains. Indeed, if we pay close attention to the recent years’ developments, all this should sound eerily familiar including Britain’s incurable obsession with destroying Russia​...​ ..The same structures of power that financed and empowered Hitler have retained their levers of power and are continuing to shape global geopolitics to this day. They have not given up on their vision of a “three block world”, which is perhaps most visibly represented by the Trilateral Commission, one of the most influential think tanks in the world. Founded in July 1973, the Trilateral Commission’s aim is to foster close cooperation between Japan, Western Europe and North America.

​ But unlike in the 1930s, today the control of continental Europe was being pursued through the ostensibly democratic political institutions of the European Union rather than by conquest and brute military force. Even here however, Germany has emerged as the dominant power among supposed equals and today the leaders in Germany, along with those in France and Great Britain seem obsessed with defeating Russia.​

On Sunday, the Pentagon ordered roughly 1,500 active-duty U.S. soldiers to prepare for possible deployment to Minnesota, placing units on alert in case violence escalates, The Washington Post reported.

​ After the January 7, 2026 shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent, President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Actif officials do not stop protesters targeting immigration agents.

​ The soldiers come from two infantry battalions of the 11th Airborne Division, and defense officials called the step `prudent planning`.

District Judge Kate Menendez’s Friday order barred federal agents from using chemical irritants and detaining peaceful protesters, while GovernorTim Walz mobilized the Minnesota National Guard without deploying themto city streets

​ Historically, the Insurrection Act is a rarely invoked 19th-century statute last used in 1992 by George H.W. Bush.​ https://ground.news/article/pentagon-readies-1-500-soldiers-to-possibly-deploy-to-minnesot -report_7a159f​

Massive Military Deployments in-Progress for Iran Strike By order of the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier strike group of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) — the second such group — has already departed Norfolk and is heading toward the Mediterranean Sea. Meanwhile, dozens of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft began flying from Europe to British Base Akritori on Cyprus.​ NATO is moving aircraft to the region.

​ German, French, and British troops have been spotted deploying Eurofighter aircraft towards the Akrotiri base in Cyprus and the Mafraq Al-Sultan airbase in Jordan.​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/massive-military-deployments-in-progress-for-iran-strike?catid=17&Itemid=101

Iran traced the blocked Starlink portals: 7 Shocking Revelations: Iran Arrests Leaders of Terrorist Acts Linked to Mossad and Foreign Plots Israel views Iran’s missile program, regional alliances, and nuclear advancements as existential threats. By training cells inside Iran to attack critical infrastructure, Tel Aviv may seek to destabilize the home front, diverting resources from defense to internal security—a low-cost, high-impact strategy.

​ Yet such tactics carry profound risks.​After decades of sanctions, coups, and sabotage, the Iranian public is deeply attuned to foreign manipulation.When state media broadcast images of Hebrew-labeled equipment and encrypted satellite phones, the message resonates: this is not organic dissent, but imported violence.​.. ..The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions has repeatedly warned that arming non-state groups to carry out killings constitutes a violation of human rights law. If verified, Iran’s case could become a landmark example of how hybrid warfare targets civilians as strategic assets.

​ Regionally, the fallout could deepen the divide between the U.S.-Israel-Saudi axis and the Axis of Resistance (Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, and allied Iraqi factions). A retaliatory strike by Iran on Israeli or U.S. assets—as it has threatened—could draw the entire Middle East into wider conflagration.​.. ..Iranian authorities have pledged full transparency as investigations continue. The 154 detainees are being held in maximum-security facilities, with trials expected before special anti-terrorism courts.Meanwhile, forensic teams are analyzing seized digital devices for evidence of command structures and funding sources.

​ Domestically, the government has launched a dual response: reinforcing community policing to prevent infiltration, while accelerating economic reformsto address root causes of public discontent.Subsidies for bread, medicine, and fuel have been expanded, and currency controls tightened to stabilize the rial.​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/iran-arrests-leaders-of-terrorist-acts/

​Paul Craig Roberts, According to Trump and Israel, regime change is Iran’s future https://paulcraigroberts.org/according-to-trump-and-israel-regime-change-is-iran-future/

Israel Tells U.S. It Can Withstand 700-Missile Iranian Retaliation In Worst-Case Regime-Fall Scenario​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Israel-Tells-US-It-Can-Withstand-700-Missile-Iranian-Retaliation-In-Worst-Case-Regime-Fall-Scenario/

Iranian president says any aggression at supreme leader constitutes ‘all-out war’​ https://ground.news/article/attack-on-khamenei-would-mean-all-out-war-iran-warns-us-as-toll-crosses-5-000

So Israel makes it look like Iran kills Trump? Donald Trump warns Iran: ‘We’ll wipe you off the face of this Earth’ in drastic ultimatum President Donald Trump issued one of his starkest warnings yet to Tehran on Tuesday, declaring that the US would completely destroy Iran should the country attempt to kill him.

​ “I have very firm instructions, anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth,”he said in a fiery interview on Tuesday night.

The President vowed America would retaliate against the entire country if it acted on its threats.

​ “Anything ever happens, the whole country is going to get blown up,”Mr Trump told NewsNation.​ “I would absolutely hit them so hard... But I have very firm instructions.”

​ Mr Trump had earlier said he instructed his advisers to take “total action” against Iran if it was found to be behind any plot to assassinate him.​ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/us/donald-trump-iran-wipe-off-face-earth-chilling-ultimatum

​

Max Blumenthal, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent boasts that sadistic US sanctions deliberately devalued Iran’s currency and “this is why [Iranians] took to the streets” “This is economic statecraft, no shots fired,” Bessent added.

U.S. Quietly Prepares for Iran War Scenario as CENTCOM Shifts to 24/7 Readiness​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/US-Quietly-Prepares-for-Iran-War-Scenario-as-CENTCOM-Shifts-to-247-Readiness/

F-15E FIGHTERS DEPLOY TO MIDDLE EAST - AND THE WHOLE WORLD’S WATCHING​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/f-15e-fighters-deploy-to-middle-east-and-the-whole-worlds-watching?catid=17&Itemid=101

I have also seen this disputed: China Secretly Delivers HQ-9B Air Defense Systems to Iran in Emergency Airlift Amid Strike Fears https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/China-Secretly-Delivers-HQ-9B-Air-Defense-Systems-to-Iran-in-Emergency-Airlift-Amid-Strike-Fears/

Water crisis grips large parts of Gaza after Israeli attacks damage main supply lines​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/17/356007/

Israel begins demolishing UNRWA compound in Jerusalem

The UNRWA compound’s territory will be transferred to government control and put up for sale​ https://tass.com/world/2074339

​

Ben-Gvir leads Israeli forces to demolish UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli forces raze structures inside UNRWA compound in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/ben-gvir-leads-israeli-forces-to-demolish-unrwa-buildings-in-occupied-east-jerusalem/3804840

Child Among Injured as Israeli Attacks Continue from Rafah to Gaza City​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/child-among-injured-as-israeli-attacks-continue-from-rafah-to-gaza-city/

Fears grow over possible halt to Doctors Without Borders’ work in Gaza amid health system breakdown​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/18/356041/

As world leaders squabble over controlling Gaza, another baby freezes to death – Not a ceasefire Day 100​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/as-world-leaders-squabble-over-controlling-gaza-another-baby-freezes-to-death-not-a-ceasefire-day-100/

Hamas: West Bank daily attacks carried out in coordination between IOF and settlers​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/17/356015/

Schools Shut, Homes Burned in Israeli and Settler Assaults from Ramallah to Jerusalem​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/schools-shut-homes-burned-in-israeli-and-settler-assaults-from-ramallah-to-jerusalem-videos/

​

Blocking use for anything else: Settlers seize vast tract of W. Bank land, use it as graveyard https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/18/356052/

​

Palestinian prisoners in 2025: Shocking figures and escalating violations​ The Asra Media Office has revealed alarming data regarding the situation of Palestinian prisoners up to the end of 2025, noting that their number has reached approximately 9,300 prisoners, nearly half of whom are held in detention without charge or trial amid an unprecedented expansion in the use of administrative detention and arbitrary classifications, including the so-called “unlawful combatant.”

​ In a report issued today, Saturday, the office explained that the Israeli occupation authorities have escalated their repressive policies by targeting women, children, journalists, and medical personnel, alongside systematic violations inside prisons. These violations include physical and psychological torture, deliberate medical neglect, starvation, detention under inhumane conditions, sexual assaults, the denial of visits, restrictions on lawyers’ work, and obstruction of the tasks of the International Committee of the Red Cross.​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/17/356010/

Trump “Board of Peace” for Gaza is stacked with Israel supporters – Not a ceasefire Day 99​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/trump-board-of-peace-for-gaza-is-stacked-with-israel-supporters-not-a-ceasefire-day-99/

Netanyahu Blasts Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Claims Composition of Gaza Executive Board “Runs Contrary” to Israeli Policy – Israel National Security Minister Calls for “Return to War with Enormous Force”​ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/netanyahu-blasts-trumps-gaza-peace-plan-claims-composition/​

Israel Is Preparing Land in Rafah to Corral Palestinians into an Area Under Full Military Occupation

Satellite images analyzed by Forensic Architecture show Israel razing land, compacting the ground, and clearing rubble in Rafah in a way that is not visible anywhere else east of the yellow line.​

Trump’s “Palestinian Technocratic Government” Project”: Gaza Plan Enters Second Phase amid Netanyahu’s Objections​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-gaza-plan-second-phase/5913072​

Smotrich calls to shutter US-led Gaza coordination center, resettle Strip

Far-right finance minister declares it’s ‘either us or them’ as he makes the case to reverse the 2005 disengagement, impose military rule over the Strip’s 2.3 million residents​ https://www.timesofisrael.com/smotrich-calls-to-shutter-us-led-gaza-coordination-center-resettle-strip/

Israeli Army Preparing New Campaign to Occupy Gaza in Full – Israeli Media​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/israeli-army-preparing-new-campaign-to-occupy-gaza-in-full-israeli-media/

Since 1948, and with clinical precision since 1967, Israel has weaponized water as a tool of domination, turning rivers, aquifers, and wells into instruments of control no different than checkpoints or military raids. This is hydrological apartheid.​





​ ‘Dozens of distress calls daily’: Israeli troops continue to fire indiscriminately at civilians in Gaza

Gaza remains in crisis as hundreds of thousands seek to survive Israeli violence and winter weather in make-shift tents​ https://thecradle.co/articles/dozens-of-distress-calls-daily-israeli-troops-continue-to-fire-indiscriminately-at-civilians-in-gaza

Australia Passes New Bills For Tougher Gun Control And Anti-Hate Speech Laws The Australian Parliament has passed two new bills that will set up a national gun buyback scheme, and attempt to combat anti-Semitism and hate speech in response to the Bondi terror attack.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/australia-passes-new-bills-tougher-gun-control-and-anti-hate-speech-laws

​

Caitlin-in-Oz: Australia’s Frightening New “Hate Speech” Laws Are Clearly Aimed At Pro-Palestine Groups

Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement

National Committee for the Administration of Gaza aims to establish security, restore essential services including electricity, water, healthcare and education, says head​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/ali-shaath-begins-duties-as-head-of-gaza-administration-committee-signs-mission-statement/3802721

​

More countries confirm invites to Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza. $1 billion buys a permanent seat Several groups have been formed to deal with issues related to the Gaza territory, including the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the Gaza Executive Board to support the NCAG and promote “effective governance” in the strip.

​ Jordan, Argentina, Egypt, Paraguay, Pakistan, Greece, Turkey, Albania, Hungary, Cyprus, and Canada have confirmed receiving invitations from Trump to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, with permanent membership costing $1 billion.​ https://ground.news/article/more-countries-confirm-invites-to-trumps-board-of-peace-for-gaza-1-billion-buys-a-permanent-seat_1a02ad

Putin said that Russia is ready to send $1 billion to the “Peace Council” from funds frozen in the US​ https://www.pravda.com.ua/news/2026/01/21/8017284/

Qatar Warns U.S Over Al-Udeid Base: ‘You Are a Tenant, Not the Owner’​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Qatar-Warns-US-Over-Al-Udeid-Base-You-Are-a-Tenant-Not-the-Owner/

Iraq announces full withdrawal of US forces from its federal territory​ https://ground.news/article/iraq-announces-full-withdrawal-of-us-forces-from-its-federal-territory_1e63d9

Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG/SDF terrorists

Al-Omar oil field, Koniko gas field now under control of tribal forces, Anadolu team reports from Deir ez-Zor​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/syrian-tribes-liberate-natural-gas-oil-fields-east-of-euphrates-from-ypg-sdf-terrorists/3802811

Denmark Alarmed After Report Says U.S. Quietly Sought Sensitive Military-Use Data on Greenland​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Denmark-Alarmed-After-Report-Says-US-Quietly-Sought-Sensitive-Military-Use-Data-on-Greenland/​

NORAD stresses aircraft deployment to Greenland is ‘routine’ and ‘long-planned’

The move of new aircraft to Pituffik Space Base comes amid growing tensions as the Trump administration reiterates calls to acquire Greenland.​ https://taskandpurpose.com/news/norad-greenland-aircraft-routine/

Lavrov denied Trump’s claims about Russia and China’s plans to seize Greenland.​ https://en.topwar.ru/276663-lavrov-oproverg-zajavlenija-trampa-o-planah-zahvata-grenlandii-rossiej-i-kitaem.html

“If You Say No, We Will Remember” - Trump Demands “Immediate Negotiations” But Rules Out Greenland Invasion​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-arrives-davos-after-air-force-one-electrical-issue-sparked-brief-delay

EU holds back trade ‘bazooka’ as it seeks diplomatic solution with the US over Greenland​ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2026/01/18/eu-holds-back-trade-bazooka-as-it-seeks-diplomatic-solution-with-the-us-over-greenland

Macron Urges EU to Ready ‘Anti-coercion’ Trade Weapon After Trump Tariff Threat Over Greenland​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Macron-Urges-EU-to-Ready-Anti-coercion-Trade-Weapon-After-Trump-Tariff-Threat-Over-Greenland/

Europe is considering eliminating US military bases in response to Trump’s Greenland claims.

https://avia-pro.net/news/evropa-rassmatrivaet-vozmozhnost-likvidacii-voennyh-baz-ssha-v-otvet-na-prityazaniya-trampa-na

Bessent Says MSM Causing “Hysteria” Over Greenland, Downplays Treasury Dumping Threat​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bessent-says-msm-causing-hysteria-over-greenland-downplays-treasury-dumping-threat

“We’ve hit rock bottom!”: Americans on Trump’s Greenland claims​ https://en.topcor.ru/67892-my-dostigli-dna-amerikancy-o-pretenzijah-trampa-na-grenlandiju.html

US Futures, Global Markets Rally After Trump Greenland Pivot​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-futures-global-markets-rally-after-trump-greenland-pivot

Alberta Sees Large Turnout For Petition To Separate From Canada​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/alberta-sees-large-turnout-petition-separate-canada

Trump Unveils His Board Of Peace In Davos: A Replacement To The UN Or A US-Led Coalition Of The Willing?​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/board-peace-replacement-un-or-us-led-coalition-willing





China delivers first batch of emergency rice aid to Cuba​ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202601/1353675.shtml

Venezuela’s Machado says transition to unfold in several phases, aim is pro-US society

‘The result of this hard process will be a society ... that is profoundly pro-America,’ says opposition figure Maria Corina Machado​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/venezuela-s-machado-says-transition-to-unfold-in-several-phases-aim-is-pro-us-society/3801862​

How America Plans to Refill Its Emergency Oil Stockpile Using Venezuelan Crude The Trump administration is exploring a workaround to America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve problem: swapping heavy Venezuelan crude for U.S. medium sour barrels that can actually go straight into SPR caverns.

​ According to Reuters, the Department of Energy is considering moving Venezuelan heavy crude into commercial storage at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, while U.S. producers deliver medium sour crude into the SPR in exchange. It’s a crude-for-crude swap designed to solve a very practical issue that Washington rarely likes to admit exists.​ https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/How-America-Plans-to-Refill-Its-Emergency-Oil-Stockpile-Using-Venezuelan-Crude.html

Gold Dethrones Treasury Bonds as Largest Foreign Reserve Asset After 30 Years​ https://economiccollapse.report/gold-dethrones-treasury-bonds-as-largest-foreign-reserve-asset-after-30-years/#google_vignette

Michael Oliver: T-Bond Nuclear Panic Will Send Silver VIOLENTLY to $300–$500 | Gold to $8,000​ https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2026-01-21/michael-oliver-t-bond-nuclear-panic-will-send-silver-violently-300-500-gold-8000

​It keeps all that extra money off the streets. The Stock Market Isn’t a Market Anymore — It’s a Political Control Mechanism https://internationalman.com/articles/the-stock-market-isnt-a-market-anymore-its-a-political-control-mechanism/

Russia has demanded that the United States withdraw its lawsuit over the Tsar’s debt.​ https://en.topwar.ru/276494-rossija-potrebovala-ot-ssha-otozvat-isk-o-carskom-dolge.html

Behind North Korea:U.S. Army Again Fails to Meet Deadline For Developing Urgently Needed Dark Eagle Hypersonic Weapon​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/us-army-fails-deadline-darkeagle-hypersonic#google_vignette

Passenger plane shortage: Russia Restores Mothballed Soviet-Era Jets As Plane Shortage Worsens https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-restores-mothballed-soviet-era-jets-plane-shortage-worsens



US voted against 90% of UN General Assembly resolutions under 2nd Trump admin. The United States voted “no” on 170 of 187 such resolutions and it was the only country to take such action on 43 occasions.

​ The General Assembly has passed more than 300 resolutions since Trump returned to the White House on January 20, 2025. They include the 187.

​ A US representative spoke during a General Assembly meeting last month, describing many resolutions as “nothing more than a globalist wish list of divisive cultural causes,” including climate and gender.

​ The official said, “Such resolutions are completely at odds with the Trump Administration’s bold and pragmatic foreign policy.” The official added that the US “will continue to vote against such resolutions.”​ https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20260119_02/

China’s ‘fizzy’ method recovers 95% lithium from dead batteries with just CO2, water

A new recycling method uses carbon dioxide and water to extract lithium while upgrading other battery metals. Chinese researchers have found a method to extract lithium from used lithium-ion batteries using a mix of carbon dioxide (CO₂) and water. This process is safer than others that involve harsh acids and harmful chemicals, allowing for the reuse of leftover metals while also capturing carbon dioxide.​ https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/chinas-fizzy-method-recovers-95-lithium

Tennesseans Rally to Kill Bill That Wants to Protect Big Chem Representatives in the Tennessee House of Representatives will very soon vote on HB 809, a bill that, if passed, would allow such companies as Bayer—the maker of Roundup—to evade all responsibility should its products cause people harm.​

Parents, doctors, and CHD sue AAP in one of the most important lawsuits in medical history

This lawsuit, drafted by California attorney Rick Jaffe, is without exaggeration, one of the most important lawsuits ever filed in modern medical history. I explain why in this must read article​

Organized Crime: American Academy of Pediatrics Hit With Federal RICO Lawsuit for Vaccine Safety Fraud

AAP accused of operating a decades-long racketeering scheme that deceived America about vaccine safety for maximum profit.​

American Academy Of Pediatrics Sued In Historic RICO Case Spearheaded By Drs. Stoller And Thomas, With Parents And CHD: “One Of The Most Important Lawsuits In Modern Medical History.”

​ “It Alleges Something Extraordinary. That The AAP Has Engaged In A Decades Long Pattern of Fraud Comparable To The Tobacco Industry’s Historic Deception--”Dr. K.P. Stoller​

Peter McCullough MD, Vaccine Hesitancy Reflects Appropriate Concerns Large Lancet study found product safety and long-term side effects drove initial resistance to genetic vaccination​

Jessica Rose Ph.D. “They knew”: RNA:DNA Hybrids Survive Digestion in mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing New paper LIVE today that proves that the production process of modRNA was highly flawed in addition to HOW and WHY the DNA is in the vials and was not detected/reported The paper is entitled:“RNA:DNA Hybrids Survive Digestion in mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing”. It was published on January 13, 2026 in the Journal of Independent Medicine and it isabout DNA being in the nucleoside modified RNA-LNP COVID shot vials (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) - in copious amounts- and it detailswhy it’s in these vials. It verifies our hypothesis that theDNA in the vials escaped enzyme degradation during the production process because the wrong enzyme was used to clean out the DNA at the end of the process.This wrong enzyme called DNase1 could never degrade RNA:DNA hybrids - which inevitably form during the in vitro transcription (IVT) process - andthe manufacturers knew this.​

Escape Key explains that to make people do the right thing, it is necessary to evict some farmers and starve some folks to death. Codex Alimentarius

The World is in Water Bankruptcy, UN Scientists Report – Here’s What That Means​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/01/the-world-is-in-water-bankruptcy-un-scientists-report-heres-what-that-means.html​

2-million-year-old skeleton reveals unexpected ape-like features in early human species

After 10 years of painstaking research in Kenya, scientists have finally confirmed the identity of a unique two-million-year-old H. habilis individual. Through painstaking effort, they reassembled the most complete H. habilis skeleton ever found. The assemblage includes fragments of the shoulder blades, pelvis, and sacrum, along with nearly complete upper and lower arm bones, a jaw, and teeth, according to Discover Magazine.

​ The individual was 23 inches tall and over two million years old, weighing between 65 and 70 pounds. Although it may have had a head more similar to a human’s than an ape’s, scientists were surprised to find that the overall body structure retained characteristics of older hominins. Specifically, the longer arms suggest a greater reliance on the upper body. Over time, this adaptation would likely evolve into shorter arms and longer legs.​ https://interestingengineering.com/culture/2-million-year-old-skeleton

Quantum Time Symmetry: New study shows wormholes aren’t tunnels, and the Big Bang was a bounce Physicists revisit a 1935 puzzle and show the famous Einstein-Rosen bridge links opposing time directions, not distant points in space. The researchers argue that at the microscopic level, especially near black holes or in extreme cosmic environments, thisone-way view of time is incomplete. Instead,a full quantum description must include two components: one where time moves forward, and another where it moves backward in a mirror-like fashion.

TheEinstein–Rosen bridge, in this view, is not a tunnel through space. It is a mathematical connection between these two opposite arrows of time. This reinterpretation has powerful consequences.​ https://interestingengineering.com/space/wormholes-not-tunnels-big-bang-was-bounce

