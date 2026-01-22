Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
11h

The only person propounding anything as meaningless as 'Values' is Marx Carney who actually wrote a forest-murdering and totally worthless book on the subject. I hope the Druids get him for that.

Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
14h

Behavioral Modification.

Also known as Treason.

You sabotage Society to stir it into a predicted behavioral mode.

Did this with JFK.

Did this with Covid.

And doing it until we stop them which we must.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/how-the-spanish-rail-disasters-affect

Reply
Share
15 replies by John Day MD and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture